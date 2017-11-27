Susan Sarandon on Hillary Clinton: ‘I did think she was very, very dangerous’

Susan Sarandon is promoting Feud in Britain. I still haven’t watched Feud and I’m not going to, mostly because I can’t even stand to look at Susan Sarandon at this point. Sarandon has spent much of the past two years being a gigantic a–hole. She supported Bernie Sanders, then she threw a fit when he wasn’t the Democratic nominee, then she endorsed Jill Stein. The entire time, she’s blamed Hillary Clinton for everything under the sun and basically suggested that a Trump presidency would be and actually IS better for America than a Hillary Clinton presidency. So, what’s new with Sarandon? More of the same. Sarandon chatted with The Guardian about politics, feminism, Harvey Weinstein and more – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Feminists shouldn’t be angry or strident or Hillary voters: “And then suddenly it became OK to say feminist. That’s been very recent. There was a period when that wasn’t really happening. So now there’s been an opportunity to include men as allies. And I have to say, I remember going to the ERA march where there were 100,000 women and we were going around talking to senators for this vote and I got on the elevator, and the women were like: ‘We’re going to show them what the f–k we want.’ And I kept saying: ‘Calm down, that’s not the way we’re going to get things done.’ It was counterproductive, clearly. But that image of the shrill woman became the definition of a feminist for a long time. And women had a right to be angry, and to feel empowered. But that was just one glimpse of a fairly emotional and strident definition, and there was a period when young women didn’t want that label. It’s come back, and it’s gotten warped, especially with the election, where if you’re a woman you have to support Hillary Clinton.”

On liberals being furious with her: “Well, that’s why we’re going to lose again if we depend on the DNC [the Democratic National Committee]. Because the amount of denial … I mean it’s very flattering to think that I, on my own, cost the election. That my little voice was the deciding factor. It’s upsetting to me more from the point of view of thinking they haven’t learned. I don’t need to be vindicated. But it’s upsetting that they’re still feeding the same misinformation to people. When Obama got the nomination, 25% of [Hillary’s] people didn’t vote for him. Only 12% of Bernie’s people didn’t vote for her.”

On her endorsement for Jill Stein: “I didn’t advocate people voting for anything. I said get your information, I’m going to vote for change, because I was hoping that Stein was going to get whatever percentage she needed – but I knew she wasn’t going to make the difference in the election.”



Whether Bernie/Stein votes were protest votes: “It wasn’t a protest vote. Following Bernie wasn’t a protest.” Voting for Jill Stein was, by any definition, a protest vote. “Well, I knew that New York was going to go [for Hillary]. It was probably the easiest place to vote for Stein. Bringing attention to working-class issues is not a luxury. People are really hurting; that’s how this guy got in. What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”

Whether she’s lost friends over politics: “No. My friends have a right to their opinions. It’s disappointing but that’s their business. It’s like in the lead-up to Vietnam, and then later they say: ‘You were right.’ Or strangely, some of my gay friends were like: ‘Oh, I just feel bad for [Clinton]. And I said: ‘She’s not authentic. She’s been terrible to gay people for the longest time. She’s an opportunist.’ And then I’m like: ‘OK, let’s not talk about it any more.’”

Whether she really said Hillary was more dangerous than Trump: “Not exactly, but I don’t mind that quote. I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice….She would’ve done it the way Obama did it, which was sneakily. He deported more people than have been deported now. How he got the Nobel peace prize I don’t know. I think it was very important to have a black family in the White House and I think some of the stuff he did was good. He tried really hard about healthcare. But he didn’t go all the way because of big pharma.”