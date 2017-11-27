Susan Sarandon on Hillary Clinton: ‘I did think she was very, very dangerous’

Susan Sarandon is promoting Feud in Britain. I still haven’t watched Feud and I’m not going to, mostly because I can’t even stand to look at Susan Sarandon at this point. Sarandon has spent much of the past two years being a gigantic a–hole. She supported Bernie Sanders, then she threw a fit when he wasn’t the Democratic nominee, then she endorsed Jill Stein. The entire time, she’s blamed Hillary Clinton for everything under the sun and basically suggested that a Trump presidency would be and actually IS better for America than a Hillary Clinton presidency. So, what’s new with Sarandon? More of the same. Sarandon chatted with The Guardian about politics, feminism, Harvey Weinstein and more – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Feminists shouldn’t be angry or strident or Hillary voters: “And then suddenly it became OK to say feminist. That’s been very recent. There was a period when that wasn’t really happening. So now there’s been an opportunity to include men as allies. And I have to say, I remember going to the ERA march where there were 100,000 women and we were going around talking to senators for this vote and I got on the elevator, and the women were like: ‘We’re going to show them what the f–k we want.’ And I kept saying: ‘Calm down, that’s not the way we’re going to get things done.’ It was counterproductive, clearly. But that image of the shrill woman became the definition of a feminist for a long time. And women had a right to be angry, and to feel empowered. But that was just one glimpse of a fairly emotional and strident definition, and there was a period when young women didn’t want that label. It’s come back, and it’s gotten warped, especially with the election, where if you’re a woman you have to support Hillary Clinton.”
On liberals being furious with her: “Well, that’s why we’re going to lose again if we depend on the DNC [the Democratic National Committee]. Because the amount of denial … I mean it’s very flattering to think that I, on my own, cost the election. That my little voice was the deciding factor. It’s upsetting to me more from the point of view of thinking they haven’t learned. I don’t need to be vindicated. But it’s upsetting that they’re still feeding the same misinformation to people. When Obama got the nomination, 25% of [Hillary’s] people didn’t vote for him. Only 12% of Bernie’s people didn’t vote for her.”
On her endorsement for Jill Stein: “I didn’t advocate people voting for anything. I said get your information, I’m going to vote for change, because I was hoping that Stein was going to get whatever percentage she needed – but I knew she wasn’t going to make the difference in the election.”
Whether Bernie/Stein votes were protest votes: “It wasn’t a protest vote. Following Bernie wasn’t a protest.” Voting for Jill Stein was, by any definition, a protest vote. “Well, I knew that New York was going to go [for Hillary]. It was probably the easiest place to vote for Stein. Bringing attention to working-class issues is not a luxury. People are really hurting; that’s how this guy got in. What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”
Whether she’s lost friends over politics: “No. My friends have a right to their opinions. It’s disappointing but that’s their business. It’s like in the lead-up to Vietnam, and then later they say: ‘You were right.’ Or strangely, some of my gay friends were like: ‘Oh, I just feel bad for [Clinton]. And I said: ‘She’s not authentic. She’s been terrible to gay people for the longest time. She’s an opportunist.’ And then I’m like: ‘OK, let’s not talk about it any more.’”
Whether she really said Hillary was more dangerous than Trump: “Not exactly, but I don’t mind that quote. I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice….She would’ve done it the way Obama did it, which was sneakily. He deported more people than have been deported now. How he got the Nobel peace prize I don’t know. I think it was very important to have a black family in the White House and I think some of the stuff he did was good. He tried really hard about healthcare. But he didn’t go all the way because of big pharma.”
Seriously, what is wrong with her? I actually feel sorry for her a little bit because I think there’s something malfunctioning in her brain. People often called it “Clinton Derangement Syndrome” when it came to Bill Clinton’s presidency, but it feels like it’s a real thing. “I did think she was very, very dangerous…” AND DONALD TRUMP IS NOT? This purity-test progressivism needs to stop. Hillary Clinton wasn’t a perfect candidate, Obama wasn’t a perfect president, but they were worlds f–king better than the neo-Nazi-in-Chief we have now. Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good. Don’t let the Susan Sarandons of the world obfuscate and whine and distort the real issues facing this country.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m so sick of her and the rest of the Bernie busters. Seriously so sick of them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right there with you both.
I don’t understand what people get out of Bernie. I’ve watched him speak and he really and truly comes off as a narcissist. Bernie loves Bernie. Bernie loves playing it like he’s a man of the people. Bernie really is into himself. And Jill is a Putin bot.
Blergh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Also is it really progressive to have your voice be…another old white dude?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if it’s an old white dude if he can get the job done. What I really dislike is this notion of “let’s down Hillary to prop up the old white dude.” Both can be allies and great for the cause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t care if it’s an old white dude if he can get the job done.”
There are plenty of women who can get the job done, too. That’s kind of the problem with ceding the position to an old white man–you’re essentially saying that a woman couldn’t do the job just as well, if not better. Identity politics is (partly) a thing because marginalized members of our society don’t have adequate representation in the political sphere. If we continue to give the job to the qualified old white dude instead of the qualified woman, then we will continue to have this https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/832447477391491073/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fyourdailydish.com%2Foval-office-photo-trump-diversity%2F
…and all the policies of a predominantly old white male administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole–agreed! I’m so tired of old white dudes. So tired, words do not express.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, please don’t put words in my mouth. I’m not saying that ONLY old white dudes can get the job done, but that they should not be precluded from stepping up and being allies. If they can do the job, then let them. What I did say was that we/society should not be propping up old white guys at the expense of women like Hillary, who was more than qualified to lead. Two very different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All politicians are narcissists. You would have to be to do what they do and go through our ridiculous political process to even get elected. You just want the “best” narcissist with the same values and sense of decency. You also don’t want a narcissist with antisocial personality traits like the lunatic in the office now.
Let’s not fool ourselves that it isn’t a dirty business.
No more white guys. We need women, and we need to support our base. Kamala 2020. Black women scare the golf pants off 45 so I think his orange head would explode and that would be a bonus I am here for.
Our government should look like Iceland or Sweden with 50 percent minimum women. 60 if I had my way. No 80 if I really had my way, but I will settle for 50 percent to start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not putting words in your mouth, I’m simply reading what you are writing.
“If they can do the job, let them.”
How about “if they are the *only* ones who can do the job, let them”. Otherwise, I see no reason why we–as voters– should give the job to another old white man over someone else who is equally-qualified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except when it comes to truly progressive policies they don’t get the job done. Hence why minority representation is important here. Latinos, Asians, Indians can all do the same job. Yet I’m supposed to trust another old white dude who’s policies are moderate at best? Nope. Never again.
I’m telling you when minority voters stay home again maybe others will listen. Just look at alabama. Now all of the sudden people want black voters in the booths two weeks before the election. This kind of late recognition is how the DNC will lose every time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Bernie in the Senate and think he does a lot of good there. He also had valuable ideas that got more attention when he received such a good chunk of votes in the primary. Doubt that he is any more narcissistic than any other politician, if he is at all. There’s a benign end of the narcissism spectrum, not everybody is a malignant narcissist like Trump.
I do think Bernie would have been eaten alive in the general election, though, because of his background and politics. Hillary was the better candidate and has important skills and background that Bernie simply doesn’t, so I suspect he would have been out of his depth as President. Far better than Trump, of course, and we would have muddled along regardless. We’ve had unskilled Presidents before and managed ok. Bernie would have been able to learn on the job to some degree, but his preferred way of operating could also have been an obstacle.
But Trump illustrates that we really need to be picky about other things like sanity, empathy, reading and oral comprehension, basic civics knowledge, lack of serious personality disorders, racism, or love of nazis – that kind of thing…. So we would have managed with Bernie, who is a normal person with normal emotions and understands how government works and wouldn’t have tried to destroy everything good as Trump has done. Xanax sales would have stayed steady with Bernie or Hillary.
But I doubt that Bernie would have been elected. Hillary came much closer than he would have, I doubt that he would have won the popular vote as she did. I’m quite sure we’ve had selective manipulation of vote counts via machine hacking since 2004. So any Democrat has to outrun the hackers as well, winning much bigger than reported. Obama succeeded twice and Hillary almost did.
Actually, since only about 80,000 votes over a few states lost Hillary the needed electoral votes and she won the popular vote – she probably really did win if we could have actually had proper recounts. 80,000 is well within machine error. But a major factor was also the unfairness of the electoral vote allocations. It’s not one person, one vote. Because the allocations are based on old population figures (1910?), sparsely populated states count more than heavily populated states. The difference can be huge, a voter in Wyoming can have two or three times the impact on the electoral vote compared with a voter in California.
We need to at least insist on manual recounts of paper ballots as a routine double check, and insist that all machines have paper backup that can be viewed and verified by the voter. This would prevent vote manipulation at all levels, local to international. Also millions of people were prevented from voting by various voter suppression tactics, and those have to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Devil’s advocate.
It’s her opinion. I don’t like it, but you need to make up your mind. Should celebs speak about politics? And when? Which one of them is educated enough to make public statements?
I like Susan Sarandon the actress. I don’t care about her politics. Very different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“[Bernie] truly comes off as a narcissist. Bernie loves Bernie. Bernie loves playing it like he’s a man of the people. Bernie really is into himself. And Jill is a Putin bot.”
Looks like it’s going to be Trump again in 2020.
If you think this kind of crap is going to convince the progressive left that have had serious problems with Clinton long before election ’16 then I suggest making your peace with Trump as president. With the both national parties divided he’ll likely slither in again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebrities are citizens, and most pundits are celebrities anyway so sure they can be involved, and they can say stupid stuff, and we will push back. At least she didn’t sneak support 45 like Cindy Crawford and a host of other celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I boycott everything she is in. She is incredibly privileged and dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same here. Refused to watch Feud because of her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that she can even get a part proves the right wing idea that there is a h’wood black list to be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve surpassed insanity at this point. I’d rather punch myself in the face than listen to their psycho-babble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stein was photographed at dinner, FFS, with Putin, and this red headed horn for liberal division certainly did his bidding. I can think of few people I loathe more than preachy ignorant people with a large and undeserved platform. THIS is dangerous, very dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin and Flynn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stein is a fake and probably shady in her dealings with Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be exhausting to be Susan Sarandon. Being perfect and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate Susan Sarandon so very, very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone who advocates for voters to do their research, she is profoundly uninformed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this piece
What I came away with is what others have pointed out, Susan Sarandon is not very bright and on certain levels has much in common with Trump, in that she’s a narcissist who may not like women either – especially her accomplished peers who are running for President. The way she speaks of historic social movements and how SHE ‘tried to tell ‘em’ (Susan on the feminist movement of yore) but they didn’t listen and so wound up 10 steps back, just is delusional and more than a little bit stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but still not as much as I hate her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I nearly vomit when I recall her nude airbrushed FB memes promoting Jill Stein and marijuana. (Yeeelllucccchhh there goes the last of thanksgiving dinner. Sorry to be sophomoric, but I have a VISCERAL response)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been working hard on my loving approach, but with her it’s so very difficult when she won’t stfu, have any personal insight or humility. Guess I better keep working on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 on the hating. It’s the smugness and the privilege that irks me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, is she stupid, and vain too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad I cancelled this woman years ago. She’s so vile. I don’t use this word lightly, as I think it’s the worst, but Susan Sarandon is a massive c-nt!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Peeking, I couldn’t agree with you more. She’s beyond vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tiki-wielding American Nazis aren’t advocating for her eradication so she doesn’t see Trump and his supporters as dangerous. Sit the f*ck down, Susie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that sums it up perfectly. She just has no idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up, Susan. You suck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
And can I propose @Kaiser that from this day forward, you stop covering the crap she spews?
Especially because, as many commentators are pointing out, she is a narcissist who loves all this attention she gets from her ill-informed, priveledged fueled beliefs.
At this point she’s just doubling down to keep herself relevant. Eff her.
The less we listen, the smaller her voice becomes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, mia girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to what Mia says!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, COME on. No matter how dangerous you THOUGHT she could’ve been, we all KNEW for a fact how stupidly dangerous Trump IS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very similar to Donald Trump in the sense of “why are you still talking about Hilary as president?” Trump won. If he hasn’t given you enough to criticize or worry about Susan, start paying attention.
And if I have to hear her “my one little voice” line one more time…it really wasn’t that clever the first 20 times. Enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She literally repeats Trumpian talking points and doesn’t seem to even realize it.
She sucks so f*cking bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Susan know that America is currently at war?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and according to her, it’s Hillary and Obama’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We’d be at war”…. like… the US has been at war for almost two decades now. And Trump is one hair cut joke away from nuclear war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, because she’s wealthy enough that it doesn’t touch her. She is the worst – she is such great example of the type that gives white feminists a bad name. And the misogynist undertones of her “shrill woman” comment are quite staggering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, yes. She just had to pull out those misogynistic tropes of “shrill woman,” “emotional,” and “strident,” while portraying herself as the superior voice of calm and reason. And how disrespectful of her to shoot down her friends’ opinions as wrong and then cut off any further conversation or debate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t agree more. Maybe women were shrill because they finally had a voice. Those women were a part of why we are here and able to push forward now. With all their shortcomings it was an important beginning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I find Bernie to be rather shrill. And Tom Brady when he’s on the field as well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And still fracking. She sounds ridiculous in the piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that one really made my head spin. She thinks trump who gutted the EPA is better for the environment than Hillary. *face palm*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve been at war since WWII. Really. We never stopped. Apparently our government is trying to break the record set by the 100 Years War in Europe.
Ebb and flow between big wars and warlets and of course the abomination of the Cold War that traumatized my generation. (I found a list of fallout shelter essentials in my 9-year-old handwriting stuck in an old school dictionary. The burning question of the day was if you have the moral right to shoot your neighbors trying to get into your fallout shelter. For decades, I froze every time I heard a plane overhead.)
Follow the money. War and constant preparation for war are very profitable. Our military budget is now bigger than all the other military budgets in the world put together. Ronald Reagan increased it from $150 billion to $300 billion and it’s been climbing ever since, not making us any safer and actually making us less safe because for some odd reason other people don’t like getting bombed, invaded, occupied and having their politicians bribed and assassinated by us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Recalls for me Eisenhower’s speech warning us of the dangers to civilization if we created a military-industrial complex. And here we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*punches computer screen and flips desk over*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol kitten
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I did think she was very, very dangerous”
Really? More dangerous than asking why can’t we use nuclear weapons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Susan’s comments don’t withstand even light inspection. Didn’t care about facts before the election, she still doesn’t care for them after the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susan Sarandon thought Hillary was more dangerous than Trump, that’s the bottom line, so maybe she really wanted a tax cut? Got to pay for those eye lifts and that cosmetic work. Now that “feminism” is getting topical again, she’s into it. When her daughter made fun of “feminism”, she abandoned it like a hot potato (“ewww”).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually, I would think ooooh harsh, but she’s fair game at this point. But insult her since she prefers a man who insults women about their looks I guess it doesn’t matter to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel sorry for her at all. I can’t and will not anything with her anymore. I cannot stand her – I can’t even stand to look at her pic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I truly can’t stand her; but I don’t like saying that because it illustrates me expending some form of energy on her – I don’t. Typing this is going overboard for me lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like a delightful friend. Ugh. What a waste of time this woman is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, apparently Susan doesn’t realize that we (in the U.S.) have constantly been at war since 2001. She sounds so smug and cavalier. Of course, most of the policies that are being promulgated by the Cheeto administration will not affect her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Democrats” like her need to realize that an election is a zero sum game. Republicans have figured that out. So what if Hillary isn’t perfect? The other option was Trump. So by talking down Hillary after the primary, you were helping Trump. Full Stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susan doesn’t get this, she just hates Hillary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You put “Democrat” in quotes because I think she’s registered Green, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It’s my understanding that shes not a registered Dem, but if I’m wrong I’m happy to accept corrections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Bernie WAS NEVER A DEMOCRAT. He was always an independent until he wanted to be president, then suddenly it was OK for him to join the party and use its resources. He needs to GTFO our lawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t a Democrat. Neither am I, but I am a left Independent. 2016 wasn’t the year to make these points. Some are valid but not anymore, and she sounds like an idiot. This isn’t a game. People’s lives are not ideas and theories. Lives are being demolished, and he is determined to turn this country into a fascist state.
Not hers of course but being wealthy is not an excuse to be an a-hole. I kind of hate her for saying this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why I put Dem in quotes. I wasn’t clear, obviously, but I just meant liberal-minded people in general.
But yes I totally agree that this was not the time to quibble over smaller ideological differences when Trump was at stake…people who did were cutting off their nose to spite their face, ya know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You two are spot on and I 100 percent agree. Why can’t people see that this was an option A or B situation? While I’d like to see long term election reform, this was not the year to take a stand with your throwaway vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA 100% Magnoliarose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay. I will say I aspire to look as amazing and fit and vibrant as her at age 71. It’s mind-boggling. And plastic surgery done right. No overdone look, great complexion.
That was my nice comment.
Regarding these latest comments by her, they make me see red.
I fvckin’ hate her right now. I really do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
im not asking that everyone love hillary
or even like, but she isnt coming to your house
i cant even wrap my head around the idea that someone thinks she is more dangerous than this piece of garbage we have now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the article she clarifies that she said “Hillary was very dangerous”. NOT “more” dangerous than Trump”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And did you vote?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with a lot of what she’s saying, but not in the way it’s being distorted here. Btw I did vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
correction: Initially she didn’t say “MORE dangerous than Trump”, but that she was ok with that quote now.
I don’t care for her careless comment. That was stupid. But many, many people on the Left have considered Hillary dangerous for a long time, and it has nothing to do with right wing attacks on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cranberry
Hilary was not my ideal choice, but it is insensitive to say what she is saying when people are dying in PR and a man just died from not being able to get insulin because of healthcare. Children are losing health insurance and so much more.
We already know how she felt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clinton was the reason for the rise of Donald Trump.
People respect her intellect but they fear her very egoistical motivation for the job as president because she was always doing it for her own ambition and not for serving her country. So, this lack of authencity was always her weakest point.
I hate the fact that the United States now have a childish and dangerous president. Place is not enough here to describe his other lacking abilities for being a halfway qualified president and human being.
The democrats on the other side have now the significant task to demonstrate what america is missing and what is important. So the democrats need fresh faces who are not linked to Clintons, Kennedys and other Political Clique.
But what do I know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know nothing.
A woman runs for president and you label her too ambitious. There’s so much misogyny in that comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really resent the fact that no one can criticize Hillary Clinton without being labeled as a woman-hater.
No, she’s calling her ambitious because that is what she is.
Like Chris Christie.
Like many politicians willing to do anything to get to the top- and not for the betterment of society, for their own personal reasons.
If Hillary had been the president first, and Bill was running against trump and Bill wasn’t charismatic people would say the same things. His ambition was driving his run, not the genuine feeling he was the best for the job.
Critically think people! Stop just assuming that everything is about hating women. A lot of shit is in the world, this isn’t it. Hillary’s criticisms don’t always equal rejection of women or rejection of women in power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Turtlebaby, Hillary worked her ass off. She wasn’t just running. She was already laying in place fleshed-out policies to implement so she would be ready on day one. That is a woman who cared about actually governing this country. She was someone who worked across the aisle as senator. She was someone who was so well versed on issues because she sought out and learned from those experts that Joe Scarborough admitted Republicans and Democrats would go to her with questions.
You call it ambitious. I call it someone who are serious about the role of the presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@w, @Jayna
Have you ever heard the term “Neoliberalism”?
It’s not about Hillary being ambitious. It’s that she along with many other establishment dems have gone too long serving the financial class, and now our nation is swept up in the backlash against Neoliberalism/wall street government.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol the fact that you describe Hillary Clinton as the candidate with “egotistical motivation” says it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…very egoistical motivation for the job as president because she was always doing it for her own ambition and not for serving her country. ”
Yeah, cuz the other candidate was ALLLLLL and ONLY about humility and public service. 😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seething right now reading your comments. That’s all I have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take a closer look at Hillary’s background, if you can see it through the smoke bombs the Republicans have been throwing at her since she first attempted health care reform back in the 1990s. She has decades of public service behind her. And she wasn’t born rich.
Also please find any President of the United States who was not ambitious. Ambition in itself is not evil. My ambition was to become a scientist. It is not wrong to want a job you think you can do well. And an ambition to become POTUS is not inconsistent with wanting to serve your country.
Besides – who would ever take on the job unless they really wanted it? Except for Trump, who seems motivated entirely by money and promoting his brand, and so seemed shocked that he won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, that wasn’t it at all.
White working class voters bought the con that the rich guy will make us all rich (because he has the best ideas). That’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White voters in all income brackets did (let’s not put this squarely at the feet of the white working class and allow all the other white voters to walk away from this). The white working class vote has gone for the republican for a while now, it’s the white college educated men and women and the white middle class men and women who swung this election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Wilma. I was including the middle class in my grouping of “working class”, but you are correct, that is a different level of distinction. I think they all fell for the same con: that Trump would make them richer. Whether that is by tax cuts, or bringing back manufacturing, or coal, or helping the stock market, or fixing Obamacare…it was all sold on the idea that Trump knew so much about “deals” that the American people would profit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of the old saying that you can be right, or you can be happy. While Sarandon is full of smug self-righteousness, she has never come across to me as genuinely happy, light-hearted, or good-humored. Like Trump, she’s bloated with ego and an unwarranted sense of superiority.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shrill lesbian feminist here. Susan Sarandon has obviously not been paying attention for decades. She’s now playing into the hands of Putin and others, who are using propaganda to take over this country without firing a shot. Useful Idiot, indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her comments were so deeply misogynistic, it made my head spin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a special needs son who’s medical care and health is suffering as a direct result of Trump winning the presidency and the GOP controlling Congress. I’m so infuriated by people like Sarandon who are willing to sacrifice the poor and sick to prove a point. She wants to build support for stronger democratic agenda for 2020 on the backs of children like my son. There are times that I feel so betrayed by my party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did Sarandon or Stein affect the election outcome? I’m sorry about your son but Trump won via electoral college. Even if everyone that voted for Stein or that didn’t vote at all were to have voted for Hillary, it would have made no difference. Our entire electoral system needs to be updated and until then it has great problems that allow ill intentioned strategists work it to their advantage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, tbh i don’t get why Obama got the Noble prize either.
i’m not particularly fond of Hillary Clinton ( my breaking point was seeing her hugging Henry Kissinger, a war criminal ) but the world would be a safer, more stable place if she was Potus instead of Trump. She’s a smart, well preapared woman who understand the complexities of government and international relationships, and Trump is a racist, dumb thin skinned human – cheeto hybrid who can cause a nuclear war just because someone called him old.
Sarandon is just a dumb privileged woman who can’t possibly see how damaging is Trump’s presidency is to people who doesn’t have her privileges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, totales agree.
First I thought I didn’t get her statements about feminism properly because I’m not a native speaker. But reading all your comments I was right about it. May be she is caught in her net of bigotry and these comments doesn’t help her not to see an elderly wannabe leftist with a very narrow minded horizon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop complaining and go register Democrats to vote! Hillary is never running again the past is the past. We are stuck with Trump until 2020 (you don’t want Pence because he knows how to get shit done) I ask that we stop living in the past because it’s not serving our future. Call your senators on Trumps Tax Scam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES.
God help us, Pence is Satan to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
I’m not sure who would be worst between The Dump and Pence. Trump is all too capable of starting a nuclear war and on that alone he should be impeached. But then is Pence so religious that he believes he and other believers will be “saved” if the world ends? IDK, either way this is scary shit, and we’re we’re all f*cked for now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously though…it’s not SS’s fault that the world now has the WankKnuckOrangutan in the White House. It’s endemic of a bigger problem than what SS has to say and this quote “What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”” is the one we should be focusing on. Dragging people of different opinions down is not the way we solve this. Unless they’re Trump Republicans, and then you can totally drag them down – if you can get them any lower than they already are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. As much as progressive love the internal wars, people swinging from Obama to Trump was the real issue. While I think the Bernie or Busters were crazy during the general, I agree that the Democrats need to figure how to escape from their corporatist masters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Dems were owned by corporatist masters, then they wouldn’t have created the consumer financial protection bureau.
Corporate money is in all of politics, but when it comes down to policy, there is a VAST difference between the right and the left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not that complicated..his voters shared his prejudices and he made it okay to hate..they love that he’s an ignorant loud mouth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bernie or Busters did NOT impact the final election outcome. You know that right?
@Tiffany
The dems do some things right, sure. Sometimes it’s only because of popular pressure too. But the dems and Obama also let all the big banks and wall street off for the 2008 housing/bank scandal they created. How many people went to jail for that? Zero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just didn’t do her homework if she believed all that crap about Hillary Clinton. And she’s trying to save her reputation now by denying the obvious – she helped that vicious incompetent lunatic Trump get into the White House.
Fracking?!? Really?!? That’s why she didn’t vote for Hillary?!? Trump is in favor of both fracking and coal jobs coming back, contradictory though that is. Fact is, fossil fuels are getting harder to get out of the ground so if you don’t want fracking — promote renewable fuels. Don’t help a vindictive ignorant narcissist become POTUS, which is what she did.
And about war – oh, yeah, Trump is such a pacifist. No danger there having the nuclear codes in his pocket. Did I miss him promoting reduction in the military budget down to sane levels? Or his announcement that we won’t stay in Afghanistan longer than we did in Vietnam? Oops, that milestone is already passed. Did I also miss the announcement of zero civilian deaths caused by US military since he took office? Has he made friends with Kim in North Korea and I didn’t notice? How about steps toward getting rid of the suicidal nuclear weapons here and in Russia? Did I miss that also?
And how exactly did I miss Trump being better than Hillary for anybody who is LGBTQ?
She hasn’t noticed the difference between people deported by Obama and people deported by Trump? Really? Ask a Dreamer.
Apparently she doesn’t care about people benefitted by the ACA either, since it was promoted by that sneaky Obama.
We have a binary system. Voting for Jill Stein, who had no chance at all of becoming President, in this election was a vote for Donald Trump. Ordinarily I say vote for any third party candidate you want, send a message. But this time, it was imperative to keep a truly dangerous man out of the White House. Not a pretend “very, very dangerous woman” out. We had the choice between a sane, competent woman and a batshit crazy flaming narcissist who didn’t even know how bills became law. Every vote counted. His hate speech and bigotry had to be decisively repudiated, and voting for Stein wouldn’t do that.
I’ve always had to vote for the least harmful candidate and have always seriously disagreed with some policies of the candidate who got my vote. But we can deal with a normal and sane President to alter policies. Nothing has much impact on a guy like Trump. He lives in his own little world where nazis are fine people and any criticism is fake news and all protesters are paid off by George Soros. He admires absolute rulers like Kim and dictators around the world. He not only doesn’t understand democracy – he doesn’t like it. Trump has been absolute ruler of his own little fiefdom for decades and wants to continue on a grander scale.
If she thinks Hillary is more dangerous than Trump, she’s simply an idiot with a microphone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. You pick your battles, and this was the wrong one in so many ways I don’t have time to name them. She is stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, she voted for Stein in a blue state that was virtually guaranteed to go to Clinton. Her vote had zero affect on Trump getting into the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m familiar with that argument in other elections. But we didn’t have a Nazi-loving candidate as the other choice back then. Voting Third-Party in 2016 affected the popular vote, which needed to be as high as possible for Hillary to repudiate Trump’s bigotry.
And of course her celebrity gave her a very big voice that could affect others, not the tiny little voice she claims. She claimed to do the research, but she obviously didn’t. Nothing was stopping her from saying “I expect to have serious policy differences with Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump is an incompetent bigot and cannot be allowed in the White House.” Or she just could have kept her vote to herself, if she really thought hers was a tiny little voice. She spoke out repeatedly because she knew she had access to a lot of microphones and wanted to affect the vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jwoolman
Trump won the electoral college votes. That’s how our antiquated electoral system works. Hillary did win the popular vote and by a huge amount and it made no difference! I understand the urgency and importance of stopping Trump, but “Safe State” Stein voters had every right to use their vote to voice their political views. General elections are every four years. People aren’t just going to have their political views erased out of Unnecessary solidarity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t the safe state politics because she encouraged others and they weren’t in safe states. Stein is a fraud anyway, so it makes her sound dumb to support her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever notice how Sarandon just kinda refuses to criticize Trump directly. It’s odd for a woman who is the world’s most super perfect liberal to not criticize a racist President. Clinton is NOT President and yet she continues to criticize her and not Trump who is actually President.
Jill Stein, who has no experience, does a similar thing where she doesn’t like criticizing Trump but is okay with constantly attacking the dems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jill Stein is a fake and a charlatan, and I am deeply suspicious of her connections. I want someone to do an in-depth investigative series on her and expose her as the egocentric shady person she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was at the same table as Flynn and Putin at that dinner Flynn was paid $45,000 to attend. She was a Putin plant, no question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that wasn’t real fur Stein was wearing in her grinning Moscow photos. But, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was. Ms. Phony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Stein’s ties to Putin are very suspicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes that’s a really interesting observation about both Stein and Sarandon all but refusing to condemn Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
its cause they’re ‘patriots’, yo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It is suspicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AS a black woman Sarandon represents everything that is wrong with both white feminism and white liberalism. It’s very easy to be strident and idealistic when you are a rich white woman past child-bearing age. None of what is happening affects her directly. Hell – she will even get a nice tax cut if the GOP tax plan passes. People like her make me sick. They are no different than conservatives in their narrow way of looking at things. Was Hillary the best candidate? No. Was she better than Mr. Cheeto? Hell yes. Black people have made compromises for decades upon decades. It’s why black women showed up more than anyone other than white men at the voting polls. Because we get that. The lesser evil IS better. Any person who has loved in the real world understands that. As more and more rights are stripped away and this country slowly turns into a facist state the idea that we would have been worse off under Hillary is just laughable. And I think she knows this. But when you’re arrogant it can be hard to admit that. She’s talking about fracking while women are slowly losing more and more rights. My fellow Muslim women are getting hijabs ripped off their heads and being assaulted. Nazi are marching in the streets. But hey at least she “voted her conscience”, right? Sarandon can f all the way off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agwee.
also, why didnt Hillary beg Bernie to run with her…
im sure theres an easy answer but i never hear it said.
also, electoral college – WTF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Valiant There is no excuse for her.
It took me some time to get a clear view of white feminism and liberalism even though black women on this site were trying to explain.
My blindness came from privilege and having fast success in a coveted career I didn’t even want or respect all that much. Both of those things came down to who gave birth to me and genetics fitting a type. No great accomplishment but out of reach for women of color who have all the physical qualities yet rarely reach the same level even those who worked harder or deserved it. I could afford to be disenchanted, and though I vaguely knew it, I didn’t truly understand the depth of this injustice. Not just in that case but in every case no matter how small or large the stakes are. Susan suffers from the same “disease.”
I didn’t quite get that I was blind and ignorant to the fact that my views were myopic and (as hard as it to admit and type) selfish.
We need a new term for white insensitivity like white narcissism. It isn’t bigotry, but it is stubbornly blind and deaf and a pervasive sickness in the left and feminist movements.
It is cause for defensive feelings in conversations about race.
Susan is an example. Her cavalier attitude exemplifies wealthy white feminism from a woman who lives a rarefied life with enormous success in a competitive field rarely achieved by WOC. (if ever)
But she doesn’t have that luxury anymore. They are trying to ban Muslims, deport Haitians, leave PR and the Virgin Islands in despair, expel DACA kids, elect a pedophile, poison food, and water, take over the media, abuse taxpayer money, cheat, lie and steal…on and on.
What does it take for her to wake the eff up? What is wrong with this woman? People I used to loathe make more sense than she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The irony of white people complaining about how out of touch white people are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Valiant – wonderful post. Sarandon typifies the worst type of arrogant, rich, Liberal faux-intellectual. She’s a fake feminist interested only in her own voice, not in the equalization of ALL women who are being marginalized and ignored by the GOP. Fracking….FRACKING??? When Agent Orange is busy dismantling medical insurance, EPA protections, wild-life preservation, public education and promoting coal mining? When he’s selling the country to Russian oligarchs? When his whole fecking family is grifting at the trough? FFS Susan, will you please educate yourself on the nightmare that is the U.S. today instead of pontificating self-aggrandizing nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. It is easy to ignore the damage Trump is doing when you and your family aren’t being directly effected. Sarandon is so far removed from the reality on the ground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. She is the opposite of a feminist in my opinion, because if they don’t fit her mold of a leader they are automatically considered “dangerous.” No one is without flaws, but to consider Hillary more dangerous than Donald is delusional (that is the kindest word I could muster). The arguements against Hillary are rooted in sexism, and as woman (especially now), we should be banding together to defend our rights instead of picking at each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarandon has been very clear about her problems with the Clintons, going back to the Clinton Administration’s cruel policies toward Haitian refugees in the early 1990s. This isn’t Clinton Derangement Syndrome, which I associate with people screaming that Hillary Clinton killed Vince Foster and other such nonsense. Sarandon’s opposition to Clinton was policy-based.
Sarandon didn’t owe Hillary Clinton her vote. Clinton needed to earn it, and in Sarandon’s view, she didn’t. It always amazes me when people bemoan low voter turnouts by wailing how important voting is, and then screaming when someone votes their conscience that they “wasted” their vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Binary system. Trump or Hillary. Choose one. Voting for any other option but Hillary will put Trump into office.
That’s reality. We had a candidate (Trump) who was such a clear danger that this was not the time to complain about policies of a past Administration headed by Hillary’s husband. Haitians are now being deported by Trump and Puerto Rico is being allowed to die on the vine by THIS Administration headed by Trump. You know that Hillary would have acted differently and she also would have listened to people – she’s well known for that, she isn’t rigid and works well with others. Under President Hillary Clinton, the ACA would be strengthened, not attacked, and the Dreamers could relax and families wouldn’t be torn apart by ICE raids on people who were not criminals but rather important parts of their communities. Not to mention the elevated risk of nuclear war since those nuclear codes were placed in Trump’s pocket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ALL this.
Sarandon has always been too smug for me and im old, y’all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sums it up perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The obvious solution would be a change to the voting system.
Why is it indirect vote? Aka vote for an elderman who then votes for the president for you? Why not direct vote?
Why not install regulations which enable smaller party to gain access to parliament? They do usually manage to sting the big beast bad enough to keep them in check.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your point is well taken but the binary system is screwed up and needs to change, It won’t Happen quickly or overnight but finding more moderate and Independent candidates and getting them advanced is crucial. I’m a proponent of the Centrist Project for that reason and refuse to acquiesce the middle ground of compromise where needed,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why feel sorry for her. Her privilege clouds her judgement even more so she will be fine. However, I activelly hate her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman just doesn’t have the knowledge or the ability to analyze what went down and I wish they would stop talking to her as if she does. She just doesn’t get it and she never will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone else may have already said this, but STFU, Susan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Susan, that quote of yours about “shrill women,” guess what? That describes you perfectly. And you care about the working class people? Really? Because the working class are about to see a substantial tax hike while losing their access to healthcare as their safety nets are ripped away so that YOU can have a tax cut. No, Susan, I don’t blame you for Trump winning, I blame that on Putin and gerrymandering and idiots. I blame you for being a loud-mouthed, selfish imbecile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real story from this article is when she said Harvey Weinstein “seduced” women in Hollywood. SEDUCED! He RAPED them you obtuse narcissist!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seduced doesn’t mean what she thinks it means. She really needs to look in a dictionary. The definition does not cover Weinstein’s behavior, and I read it over twice…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely think she believes if HW was much more “smooth” in his approach that his victims would have consented because, you know, it was totally the way he asked them to do something that made them say no. She even talked about how she was never offended when men in Hollywood tried to “seduce” her. She’s not a regular girl, she’s a cool girl! RME
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is right about one thing. We would be in a war. Hillary- albeit much more presidential than the wingnut we’ve got right now- was and is a warmonger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We ARE at war, have been for years. But Hillary would not be flirting with starting a nuclear war on a whim as Trump is doing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep, she would.
Before the election Hillary was much more pro-war than Trump. And she still is.
After the election Trump seems to change his course but hasn’t entirely yet. There is the deep state and the deep state’s financiers, too, and those are mighty people who want these wears. There is a suspicion that the deep state is (partly) responsible for Trump’s (potential) change of direction regarding wars.
Trump’s ranting and raving isn’t to be taken that seriously. Look at Trump’s lifting of the ivory ban. There was a lot of protest against that and now Trump “reconsiders”.
Trump is a president who can be steered by a lot of protest. The ivory ban proved that. Also: Obamacare hasn’t been abolished completely yet, has it? and there is a lot of protest against the abolishment of Obamacare, isn’t there.
See the potential.
Kick Trump’s derriere.
And he will walk the direction you want him to walk.
Or let me put it like that: barking dogs don’t bite. Trump does a lot of barking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His “ranting and raving is not to be taken seriously”?
Do you REALLY not see the problem with 1) the sheer fact that he IS ranting and raving like a lunatic and the public (read: GLOBAL) perception of having a crazy person in charge of our country, who has the nuclear codes and 2) that you’re sitting here telling us to just ignore THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATE’S words? Is that REALLY how a POTUS should be conducting himself?? “Just let the old man scream at the sky and ignore him. Yell back and maybe he’ll do what we tell him to.” Like WTF you cannot possibly be serious with that sh*t?
“There was a lot of protest against that and now Trump ‘reconsiders’. Trump is a president who can be steered by a lot of protest.”
There have been protests against almost every single one of Trump’s rollbacks of Obama-era EOs as well as his half-ass attempt to take away our healthcare. He has not “changed course” nor does he give a flying f*ck about what anybody outside of his tiny base wants in terms of a vision for our country. You literally named the ONE single thing that he caved on and even then, it was only because members of his base were upset about it too. Also helps that trophy hunting isn’t a source of revenue for him or his family. Rest assured that if it was, he wouldn’t have walked back on it.
And believe me, it’s not because of Trump caving to public pressure that we’ve been able to save healthcare thus far. It’s because of people showing up at townhalls and pressuring their local reps with calls, emails, protests and sit-ins that we’ve been able to save it. For now.
Also, just stop with the Deep State conspiracy theories. The Mercer family, the Kochs and a handful of wealthy donors if why the GOP is the way it is and it’s why we have someone like Trump in the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I have a difficult time taking anyone who goes on about Deep State theories seriously. Yes, there are people hired during previous administrations working in our government. There always have been. They are working for salaries, pensions, and benefits, and because they have training in particular fields. They aren’t part of some nefarious plan to overthrow a particular administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a civil and cultural war. Our most significant threat is our government, and it is by design.
Then the right can shrink government, and the fascists have a shot to take over. They are dismantling the foundation of democracy, and the fascist Koch Brothers and Mercer are buying up media.
The Tweets are eye-rolling, but no one is paying attention to what is happening behind the scenes and what they ARE accomplishing. It is frightening. Gorsuch is a nutjob and if you see what he wants to do it is Handmaiden’s Tale meets h.ll.
People should stop wondering how 9 million people were murdered in WW2 by Nazis because this is how it happens. In slow drips then shock and more drips then repeat. Germans sound the alarm, but no one is listening. Liberals keep shouting, but no one is listening. We are getting used to what we should never accept. If you think you are safe because you are white think again. 3 million of those people weren’t Jewish, but people Hitler decided were unacceptable. Maybe it will be people with health problems, or women he thinks are unattractive. He is insane, and he isn’t under control. It could be anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, your voice ended up directly helping the orange devil get elected so nothing you say matters to me or mine. GTFO and sit your arse down Susan Sarandon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how bright or not bright she is, but some of what she says is what one would say at home when you’re arguing with your parents, your children or that one uncle at Thanksgiving who won’t shut up. This is not how you’d sound when you’re talking to a magazine when everyone can counter-argue back to you with a more sound counter-argument.
I don’t consider myself dumb, but I don’t consider myself extremely articulate in a polished way either, so it fascinates me when people just run their mouths non-stop to a magazine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SS used to have the image of an intelligent person. She’s certainly blown that to hell and back. Sit down and STFU, Susan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerusha –up above someone implied Democrats (i.e. Jones) were just now trying to ‘get out the black vote, two weeks before the election.’
Thought you might be able to clarify that, as it didn’t seem accurate to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It’s like in the lead-up to Vietnam, and then later they say: ‘You were right.’”
Could she BE any more f***ing arrogant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s an a**hole. We don’t need to spend any more time parsing her intentions or idiotic pronouncements. My plan is to continue to ignore her and hope others do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because some people might not agree with Sarandon’s political views that doesn’t mean she is bad nor wrong.
Surely describing Sarandon as a “gigantic a…whole” is a bit over the top? Having a political opinion simply isn’t criminal enough to be gifted with such a description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the reaction people have towards her. They’re acting like she’s directly responsible for getting Trump elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calling Hillary and Obama sneaky plays into misogynistic and racist stereotypes. She needs to choose her words more carefully.
I get what she’s saying, but just because a candidate isn’t as liberal as you would like doesn’t make them the devil. It certainly doesn’t put them on a par with Trump’s all out destructiveness. She’s being kinda childish here, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I think she chose her words very carefully and her word choice betrays her true feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I very rarely “cancel” people or genres or what have you. For example, while I get a little bile in my throat at the thought of watching a Weinstein funded movie, I also feel a degree of remorse for all the other people involved in making movies who don’t bear the shame of being a rapist.
But I can’t watch movies with this simpleton in them. She’s just so underwhelming and a dullard. I have some appearance-based insults, but I’ll contain myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says someone who never had to worry, evidently, that she and her children may be left without healthcare. Or that her son could be drafted. #PlaceofPrivilege she’s cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh please! It’s like she knows she’s wrong but she’s digging in anyway because she doesn’t want to admit she made a mistake. Sorry he is not better. I’d support the DNC over any third party crank at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that some people pretend they chose Trump as “the lesser of two evils” infuriates me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse