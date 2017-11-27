How did the British media get it so wrong about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

People were asking me why I was disbelieving in the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce their engagement last week, during the American Thanksgiving holiday. My answer is not so simple. For one, Meghan is American and her team has been leaking to American media outlets for the better part of a year, so why would she “wrong-foot” the home media during a holiday? And despite what many British people think, the British royals pay attention to American newscycles and they want their comings and goings to be discussed in the American media, so why would Buckingham Palace wrong-foot the Americans on a holiday either?

All of which means that the moment to announce the engagement was right now, today, early enough that it would be the first thing Americans would see on their morning shows. That’s exactly what happened – Clarence House announced the engagement at 5 am EST, 10 am GMT. It will be the big headline all day and all week. Which brings me to an interesting question, I guess: how did the British media get this so wrong? They were freaking out all last week. Even in the weekend papers, they were still playing guessing games, suggesting that Prime Minister Theresa May even went so far as to “clear her diary” last Thursday because that’s when she expected the announcement, and the Express claimed that it was really supposed to happen last week but they were “spooked” by the intensity of the media interest. Which literally makes no sense – they WANT media interest, which is why they announced at the start of business on a Monday. Not only that, it’s CYBER MONDAY, when everyone in the Western world is online, shopping for Christmas presents (and reading royal gossip).

What can we expect now? The rest of this week should go according to royal protocols – today is for the photocall and interview, then early details about the wedding will start to filter out of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. We’ll start talking about the wedding venue, the dress, the guest list. Harry is not the heir – he’s not going to be “required” to invite world leaders, but I’m sure some leaders will be invited. The most interesting thing (to me) is that Clarence House is already saying that FOR SURE it will be a Spring wedding. Meaning Harry and Meg are not planning their wedding around Kate’s third pregnancy, thank God.