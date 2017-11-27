How did the British media get it so wrong about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

American Ballet Theatre 2013 Opening Night Gala

People were asking me why I was disbelieving in the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce their engagement last week, during the American Thanksgiving holiday. My answer is not so simple. For one, Meghan is American and her team has been leaking to American media outlets for the better part of a year, so why would she “wrong-foot” the home media during a holiday? And despite what many British people think, the British royals pay attention to American newscycles and they want their comings and goings to be discussed in the American media, so why would Buckingham Palace wrong-foot the Americans on a holiday either?

All of which means that the moment to announce the engagement was right now, today, early enough that it would be the first thing Americans would see on their morning shows. That’s exactly what happened – Clarence House announced the engagement at 5 am EST, 10 am GMT. It will be the big headline all day and all week. Which brings me to an interesting question, I guess: how did the British media get this so wrong? They were freaking out all last week. Even in the weekend papers, they were still playing guessing games, suggesting that Prime Minister Theresa May even went so far as to “clear her diary” last Thursday because that’s when she expected the announcement, and the Express claimed that it was really supposed to happen last week but they were “spooked” by the intensity of the media interest. Which literally makes no sense – they WANT media interest, which is why they announced at the start of business on a Monday. Not only that, it’s CYBER MONDAY, when everyone in the Western world is online, shopping for Christmas presents (and reading royal gossip).

What can we expect now? The rest of this week should go according to royal protocols – today is for the photocall and interview, then early details about the wedding will start to filter out of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. We’ll start talking about the wedding venue, the dress, the guest list. Harry is not the heir – he’s not going to be “required” to invite world leaders, but I’m sure some leaders will be invited. The most interesting thing (to me) is that Clarence House is already saying that FOR SURE it will be a Spring wedding. Meaning Harry and Meg are not planning their wedding around Kate’s third pregnancy, thank God.

Prince Harry attends a WE Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands at the Invictus Games 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

57 Responses to “How did the British media get it so wrong about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?”

  1. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I know this is petty but I wish we had an engagement photo. Hopefully soon! Fingers crossed.

    Reply
  2. runcmc says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Oh man, I am so delighted by all of this stuff this morning. It’s so nice to wake up to GOOD news for once.

    Also I really hope the Obamas are invited. I’d love to see a pic of Harry & Meghan + Barack and Michelle!

    Reply
  3. Fa says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:31 am

    The royals always make announcement on Monday’s , particularly William and Kate do announcement on Mondays.

    Reply
  4. Mary says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:33 am

    What a lovely couple. I hope they will be very happy

    Reply
  5. Sparkly says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Yay, finally!

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Not surprising. I’m guessing she really did want to be settled in her new home before taking on the press.
    And isn’t kate due in April? They could have a late April or May wedding or even early March to avoid kate in labor.
    I was never under the impression they were planning around the pregnancy (nor did I think Kate would expect it) except to avoid the critical weeks of her possibly going into labor.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Hooray!!!!!!!!!!

    ETA: will need to call in “sick” the day of the wedding; not missing a minute of this!

    Reply
  8. Keis says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Yassss! Such a positive thing to wake up to seeing on my BBC app. It had been pretty grim lately.

    Also, pettily, I look forward to reading the royal dish columns. They will be SEETHING.

    Reply
  9. H@ppy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I called this the day he put out that statement last year through Kensington Palace asking people to leave her alone. What royal in the history of royalty has put out a state like that for someone they were just dating, let alone married to? I knew at that moment, he was serious about this one. I am not shocked AT ALL this engagement was announced. And a Spring wedding at that? They are NOT playing around LOL! Congrats to them both!!!

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I suspected it would happen today or tomorrow. Lainey was supposed to post a follow-up article on Friday and never did…I have a feeling she got some intel and held off. Still, the media and gossips were very close to having major egg on their faces.

    Reply
  11. Hmmm says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:52 am

    You were so right, Kaiser! I want to see a photo too! We have to wait for another couple hours until their photo call, but maybe they will release a photo in the meantime, who knows? I can’t wait until the interview. She will be an awesome addition to the BRF! They are lucky–extremely lucky. It will be interesting how she gets along with her sister in law…lol

    Reply
  12. The Original Mia says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I’m so happy for them. Like H@PPY, that statement was the signal for me that she was the one. We said November and we were right on the timing of the engagement announcement. She’s been engaged and working all this time. Can’t wait to see the ring and the official photo.

    Reply
  13. Liberty says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    “Line two, Sir.”

    The ginger-dappled Prince, his hard, yoga-hewn body easily encased in a fresh black t-shirt and jeans, stretched his long, granite-thighed legs out in front of the cottage fire. A smile played about his lips; a wonderful day already and now, this. Oh, how long had it been since the light on line two had glowed amber with promise?

    His voice was a deep, sleep-shy growl, roughened with a tad too much plesure and happiness over the last forty-eight hours. “You,” he said simply.

    “Me,” came the soft reply, its tinge of continental richness flowing through the line.

    His voice was thick warm. “Well done, you. Well done indeed. I shall never be able to thank you enough. I shall never….”

    There was a meaningful pause.

    “Let us not to talk of such things, oh, Hairpins,” the voice said sweetly in its thick accent, a playful note of familiarity lacing thru a slight tinge of sorrow. “You save me from royal no-hairs flounder brother, and let me go to find my true life of what is to me most best, perfect work of things, in fresh air of Canada, like air of my mountain village, but, with Pilates. I can only hope I did as I Promise, oh red-loomed emperor of most holy kind love knot energies! Thanks to God my skill with needle make me television dresser for kind love angel Rachel Maggie, and give me idea to bring you together when I repair Invictus pants for lovely so strong wheelchair hero! Oh Hairpins, I too have found my love…. you can to see we could not be, I would not be the one to stand with Kitty without I should back-smack her in the style of my village mothers if she wear pink to memorial or some such action of the three-winged dragon of seven stupids. Is best this way, Sir, I live my way, and you, with the finest friend I make ever in Canada, who teach me your yoga, and with who I laugh and laugh over Kitty’s so funny faces of expression and play counts the buttons! She make you fine, fine wife! This is my truth, this I know!”

    The big-hearted, newly matured tousle-bearded love god sighed. “I know you Are right, and I am more in love than I thought possible or the odds makers can grasp. I will never forget you….I hope you and Thaddeus can come to the wedding in April?”

    “Oh, all the yeses, my kind savior!” There was a pause. “Our tale ends, a better begins, eh? And Sir?”

    “Yes, Maria.”

    “I did to sew microphone in curtains of the No Hair Clown of Badness’ office. My gift to you. May you reign well, yeses?”

    Reply
  14. Katherine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    First of all, I only heard that the announcement was planned to be specifically on Friday and not the whole of last week, and obviously they couldn’t do Friday because of Egypt, so only makes sense that they announced today. Also – glad they didn’t drag this out until next year, better be over with it, I hope Meghan is happy with this new life cause I shudder just thinking about how much more I personally prefer what she had going for herself but that’s just my personal preference. I’d probably move to London for a guy as well so who am I to judge. Although if my career was more like Meghan’s I’m not sure I would.

    Reply
  15. All says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I’m Australian and I’ve never heard of cyber Monday.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

      Christmas shopping mania in the US traditionally starts the day after Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November) and is called Black Friday because that’s the day when merchants hope all the Black Friday sales will finally take their ledgers out of the red and into the black. With online shopping, they’ve felt compelled to have special deals later also. Hence Cyber Monday, another day of sales to try to entice people to spend spend spend.

      It gets even weirder, with advance Black Friday sales and Cyber weeks etc.

      People have even died getting trampled getting into stores for the start of Black Friday in realspace. Folks actually set up tents to wait in line overnight. I personally would never go near a store anywhere but online until sanity returns. My cats need me.

      Reply
    • Prairiegirl says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Cyber Monday is a made up online retail thing. Very popular in North America. My advice is to ignore it.

      Reply
  16. Millenial says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Speaking of inviting world leaders, I do wonder if they will have to invite Trump? I imagine so. If they are blessed, Trump will decline and send Ivanka or Melania as his surrogate.

    Reply
  17. Maum says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    They might decide to have an informal wedding in Windsor like Prince Charles did.
    No need to invite heads of state then.

    In the UK here and hadn’t heard of cyber Monday either.

    Reply
  18. Margo S. says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I’m so happy for them!!!!! Yay!!!

    Reply
  19. Sarah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    🙄

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Kaiser, I woke up today and thought “today’s the day” and your post did not disappoint!

    Reply
  21. Tess says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Woot woot! I’m here for allll of this. I really hope they take on a more mature role than William with the media, finessing it to the advantage of their patronages. Obviously this is playing up the “American princess” angle by being so acutely aware of the American press cycle. I can’t wait for the photo call and interview.

    Reply
  22. Bonzo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Well, it was reported that the engagement announcement was imminent — 4 days ago.

    Today seems about right.

    Reply
  23. Swan Lake says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    It certainly was no surprise, and I don’t know why, but my first reaction was “It’s not going to last.” I had a flashback to Charles and Diana’s announcement to the press where it seemed apparent that his heart wasn’t in it. That didn’t happen with William and Kate. I hope I’m wrong and that they live happily ever after.

    Reply

