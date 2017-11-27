Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are planning a ‘happy church wedding’

The Beguiled Premiere

We’re still a few hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing their engagement photocall, so let’s summarize some of the stuff we know already. The official story is that they got engaged in early November, which probably means they’re “counting” the official timeline as “when Harry introduced Meghan to the Queen, and the Queen gave her blessing.” I still believe that Harry actually proposed when they were on their African holiday in the late summer, but whatever. We’ll probably hear more about that in their interview tonight. We know the wedding will be in Spring 2018. Will and Kate’s wedding was just shy of six months after the announcement, right? So… my guess is May. A May wedding. We also know that this rollout is going according to a very specific plan, and that plan is being executed by Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. Speaking of, Prince Charles finally released a personal statement:

Reportedly, Harry introduced Meghan to his father months and months ago. Like, Charles was one of the first people she met in the royal family, and I believe she had Charles’ early approval. Despite the pearl-clutching of the British press, what has become clear all of these months is that Meghan has been accepted – nay, WELCOMED – into the royal fold, and she’s put herself in their media-management hands. Of course, Meghan also has her own media management – she comes from Hollywood, she has friends in the media, and she’s proven that she can be her own best spokesperson. It will be fascinating to see how all of this plays out in the coming months. Also, this is from the Guardian:

Details of the venue and timing of the wedding are expected to be released on Tuesday with aides only saying it will be “a happy church wedding”. Harry is understood to have told his close staff two weeks ago that he wanted to make the engagement public today and planning has been underway since then. The couple got engaged earlier this month in London.

[From The Guardian]

The Guardian is also trying to figure out if Meghan will apply for British citizenship or whether she’ll keep her American citizenship. Surely dual citizenship is an option? Why choose when you could be a dual citizen?

Also: rumors are swirling that Meg will wear a Canadian designer for the photocall!

Cambridges Harry Paddington

NBC TCA Winter 2014 Press Tour

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

77 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are planning a ‘happy church wedding’”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Depends on the laws of each country whether you get dual citizenship
    I think May will be the wedding time as well. Weather should be nice, the third royal baby should be here already and it’s enough time to plan.
    A Canadian designer will be a nice touch. No doubt sold out just like Kate’s. Also we know the ring has Diana’s diamonds which is also lovely.
    I’m hoping they take the next few months to get her acclimated. Unlike kate, Meghan is moving to a new country, has not been around harry a lot and needs to learn all the customs. I hope they give her time to do all of the above.
    I also think that Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate have known Meghan for a while now. I think she met the queen this summer.

    Reply
    • Hh says:
      November 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Despite all the Royal gossip, the BRF does ultimately seem like a loving family. There are normal problems as with all families. I think Meghan has or will get along with all of them because they love Harry so much. When you see someone you love with someone they adore, you can’t help but to be happy. As long as both people have good heads on their shoulders (and both Meghan and Harry do) then there’s nothing to dislike.

      Reply
      • RoyalSparkle says:
        November 27, 2017 at 1:47 pm

        +1000

        And they seem genuinely in Love, a true match and willing to abide by BRF Traditions and Protocol, unlike…. and he manage to follow all the RF Traditions and include his mother very grandly.

        Prince Henry Wales is truly a caring, loving soul and totally a defender of the Monarchy’ BRF Traditions. He wanted his Engagement Announcement today – the following week paying homage to his wonderful Beloved grandparents 70th Wedding Anniversary.

    • Luca76 says:
      November 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I think its easy to have UK/US citizenship one of the our closest allies. I think it’s the one thing she should not give up just in case.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        November 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

        For sure. I just know its a matter of laws which I am not familiar. I figured a UK person could comment.
        And I agree Hh I think they met Meghan a while ago and were fine. Despite some people pitting harry and will against each other, I have no doubt that they met and had no issues. Harry’s family is important to him as well so I have no doubt that they were meeting her off and on since earlier this year.

      • Luca76 says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

        I know a few people with dual citizenship (though not UK), Its easy on the US side and I’d assume also on the UK because of the ‘special relationship’ However I’m not sure if there would be a political/pr expectation for her to give up her citizenship. There’s also the pain in the ass of being required to file US taxes even if you aren’t a resident.

      • SKF says:
        November 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

        I’m confused by these comments up and down the thread on dual citizenship. People are talking like she’ll be a normal person faced with these options. “It’s easier to get into the US” etc. It’s not like a member of the British Royal Family ever has any trouble entering the US! Also, this may not be a choice. Those in line for the throne must give up their allegiance to other nations. Otherwise their loyalties could be split. Princess Mary of Denmark, for example, had to give up her Australian citizenship. The question is, will they enforce this considering how far down the totem pole she and Harry are now? William certainly couldn’t have a wife with dual citizenship, but with Harry maybe they’ll let her choose. I imagine she’ll be asked to give it up.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        November 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        +100
        @Lucy

        Cant work as HRH – GB UK CW is her Duty and Life.

        Cant have it both ways in a Royal status and that is senior (whiny Willnot middleton kiddies or not).

        Potential King Henry is technically 3rd in Line to the British Throne and 2d when we have King Charles.

  2. Talie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The photocall is supposed to be at 9am EST, right?

    I wonder if she will do a solo interview on an American network as well…

    Reply
  3. Shelly says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Please tell me that is gray strands in her hair. I get so excited when I see others with my issue.

    Hopefully, we will be spared the Pippa craziness! Simple, classy and short on media leaks and promotion.

    Reply
  4. Joy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I feel like somehow her transition will be easier than Kate’s. She seems like she will be more natural and less stilted.

    Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Congratulations to them and I am going to take this opportunity, on this issue at least, to shut off my brain and enjoy the fun and embrace it all. After almost a year of Orange Toilet, we need something pretty to look at.

    And maybe Barack and Michelle will get to attend, so double happiness!

    Reply
  6. Emily says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:31 am

    For some reason I could really see Meghan Markle and Prince Charles hitting it off.

    Reply
  7. Hh says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I’ve been avoiding a lot of PH and Meghan threads so I could be excited for this announcement. And, it paid off! YAY! It seemed like this relationship moved fast, but also well. I don’t get thto sense of anyone rushing into thingsPersonally, I wholeheartedly believe that When you know, you know. It seems to be more apparent as one gets older. I think that’s becauxe one is more settled into their personality, figured out their wants/needs, and has already experienced so much.

    Reply
  8. CynicalAnn says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Woo hoo! That is all.

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Maybe Misha Nonoo will design the dress, after all, we have her to thank for this travesty.

    Reply
  10. Cs says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I wonder if she’s actively going to be drawing a salary/allowance from anyone, or if she technically doesn’t earn anything. If she does, I’d dump the American citizenship in a heartbeat. USA’s worldwide tax (where America charges tax ON TOP of the tax you pay in the country you’re living in) is a pain in the ass. It might be better for optics too if she just gives it up; the media will have a field day if she doesn’t.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

      With the GOP threatening to explode the tax rate here in the US, she’d do well to cut bait. She’d have to file in two countries, and with the UK subsidizing her life as a royal, they won’t like footing that extra bill.

      Here’s a question: will her mother stay in the US, or come to the UK to live? I kinda have this dream of the UK press fueling reports of dueling MILs.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:20 am

      There are tax treaties to avoid double tax. Keeping a US passport is still a good idea for her and they can afford accountants to handle the filing. More interesting is the potential impact on Harry’s tax status.

      If they plan on kids maybe best to have them born dual citizens, too. Just opens up options.

      Reply
      • Cs says:
        November 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

        I don’t really see why their kids (who will be born into the height of British provilege, literally) would need to keep their options open. I think her owning an American passport will probably be more hassle than it’s worth, when it’ll probably end up bring in public outrage of the royal family having a ‘foreigner’.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 27, 2017 at 11:16 am

        It actually does help in terms of work, studies and so on, though yes being royals would open doors. She also has family in the US and it’s easier to travel in and out with a US passport. As well, given divorce rates, it’s just in her self-interest to keep her US citizenship. Too hard to get back. Again, they can pay accountants to handle the hassle at tax time, that’s really the main issue. It’s Harry who has to deal with the tax implications of being married to a US citizen, given his wealth. Only people who don’t travel the world or live in more than one country think citizenship is a loyalty test or that being a dual citizen causes conflict or makes you a ‘foreigner.’ Besides, if a culture wants to be insular and treat someone as a foreigner, it will do it regardless of citizenship. I know Canadians who emigrated here young and have been here 20-30 years and they still get treated like outsiders.

    • RoyalSparkle says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      Suits, past merchadiizing, other ventures depending on the contract as per sales. Royal Solicitors will take care. That only adds to her personal wealth maybe going to her parents.

      Reply
  11. Evelyn says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Very happy for the both of them, I am glad Prince Harry followed his heart, Meghan seems like a lovely person and humanitarian. Love the Canadian connection, she has many friends in Toronto because she lived here while taping Suits and you would often see her walking around downtown.

    Reply
  12. VeeBee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Harry and Meghan are breaking so many royal boundaries – divorced, American, mixed race, the oldest bride to marry. And yet, I feel she’ll take on her responsibilities with far more humbleness, intelligence, sophistication and ease than Catherine.

    Another royal rule is that they are to use full first names in public. Hence why Kate became Catherine. I wonder if Meghan will be officially called Rachel, Duchess of Success?

    Reply
  13. Sherry says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I rarely have my television on during the day, but I’ve got it on now in anticipation of the photo-op and seeing THE RING!!! I’m so happy and cannot wait for a royal wedding!

    Reply
  14. Caitlin_d says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

    She will have to give up her US citizenship. If you come from a foreign country you can have multiple citizenship but not vice versa..
    My husband is from Brazil and he was able to become a US citizen without losing his Brazilian citizenship but I can’t become a Brazilian citizen.

    So, ironically, it’d be easier for Harry to become an American

    Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

      I don’t know about Brazil, but I am an American citizen who later received Canadian citizenship, so I’m a dual citizen even though the Canadian citizenship isn’t really recognized in the US.

      The thing about US citizenship is that it can’t be undone, and all US citizens have to file US income taxes whether income is earned in the US or not. My children were both born in Canada, but they have dual citizenship by default as both parents are US citizens. So they will be expected to file US taxes as well, even if they never ever set foot in the United States or earn any income there.

      Reply
    • Eva says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Every country is “foreign” depending on where you’re looking at ;)

      Also Brazil and the UK obviously have different laws regarding citizenship. I think it’s safe to assume Meghan and Harry will be living in the UK, ot the US.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I’m like Tiny Martian. Every country has different laws and treaties.

      US is only large,developed nation to tax on citizenship and not residence. Huge pain.

      Reply
    • Mazzie says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Depends on your country. You can maintain your birth citizenship when you become Canadian for example. @ Tiny Martian, your kids can give up US citizenship if they want when they’re older.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        November 27, 2017 at 11:21 am

        Yes it’s true. Though the US has made it a lot harder and more expensive to give up citizenship. They just want to keep their IRS claws in. This dates back to the Civil War and secession and it never got reversed afterward.

        The kids may want to keep both citizenships for higher education and careers and travel, and then figure out where they ‘settle’ as most people tend to do, or if they partner with someone who is Canadian or American, etc.

        After the election, my daughter wanted to drop her US citizenship on the spot, but we cautioned her to wait it out.

        It remains a huge, costly pain in the arse to have to file 2 sets of tax returns, though treaties prevent ‘double taxation.’ I’m even more bothered by investment restrictions on both sides of the border.

    • Cee says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

      That’s because some countries, like Brazil, do not allow a loss of citizenship when acquiring a new one. Reason why Maxima of The Netherlands holds dual citizenship. Apparently the US citizenship can be lost if you acquire a new one?

      Reply
  15. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I am glued to my TV….Harry and Megan are due to appear together for a photo call at any moment…….I can’t wait!!!!! 😄.

    The interview will be later today.

    Reply
  16. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

    They have appeared! She was wearing a white coat! Surprise……But a good choice…unusual, way to go girl….Harry was looking really nervous and flushed.

    Reply
  17. NIKKI says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

    You can denounce your US citizenship for approximately $5000 usd.

    You can hold dual UK and US citizenship. However, when entering US you are expected to use your US passport.

    -N

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

      The exit tax is based on your net worth plus future expected loss of tax revenue. When the Millers/Greek royals renounced US citizenship in 2011, they had to pay a chunk of change.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      November 27, 2017 at 11:23 am

      If you’re a dual citizen including US, you’re not so much ‘expected’ to use your US passport to enter the country as you find it makes it easier. Otherwise no one from other countries would ever enter the country! We always travel with both. Even inside Canada, air travel between provinces is easier with the Canadian passport.

      Reply
      • NIKKI says:
        November 27, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        Actually, you are expected/required to use your US passport when entering the US. It says so on the government website for travel. I’ve had to do it and I am dual.

        US department of State:

        “U.S. nationals, including dual nationals, must use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the United States. Dual nationals may also be required by the foreign country to use its passport to enter and leave that country. Use of the foreign passport to travel to or from a country other than the United States is not inconsistent with U.S. law.”

        The first sentence is bolded on the state. gov web site.

        -N

  18. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    They’ve appeared and they look super cute. Harry looks so nervous like a kid and Meghan looks very happy. Reminding me of the Will/Kate photocall…I love happy couples. *sigh*
    The ring is beautiful and understated. Seems to fit her perfectly. Congrats!

    Reply
  19. notasugarhere says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I’m leaning St George’s Windsor in April. Teck Crescent or the newly “rediscovered” Queen Mary Lozenge Tiara. Please no lace anywhere.

    No news yet on Flying Elvi, swans, or biscuit cake.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      I’m all for the Teck Crescent tiara. Nota, why do you have rediscovered in quotation marks? Was the tiara missing, did someone abscond with it, was it broken or damaged through neglect?

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        November 27, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        I was referring to my own lack of knowledge about. I didn’t remember that tiara at all, until someone posted it online a few months ago. I don’t remember it being mentioned in the speculation about which tiara KM would wear for their wedding either. It was as if many of us forgot that diamond beauty (worn by Queen Mary and Princess Margaret among others) might be hidden away in the vault.

        Like the 5 aquamarine bow one Sophie Wessex wore a few years ago. Something “rediscovered” and dug out of the vaults. Bunch of royal watchers were in a tizzy that Sophie had a newly-purchased tiara, until someone found an old photo of HM wearing it in Canada decades ago.

        That jewelry vault of hers is full of mysteries.

    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      November 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      Teck Crescent is my absolute most favourite tiara (with the Portland Sapphire a reeeeeeeally close second). I hope hope hope Megs gets the Teck.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment