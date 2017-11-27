Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are planning a ‘happy church wedding’

We’re still a few hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing their engagement photocall, so let’s summarize some of the stuff we know already. The official story is that they got engaged in early November, which probably means they’re “counting” the official timeline as “when Harry introduced Meghan to the Queen, and the Queen gave her blessing.” I still believe that Harry actually proposed when they were on their African holiday in the late summer, but whatever. We’ll probably hear more about that in their interview tonight. We know the wedding will be in Spring 2018. Will and Kate’s wedding was just shy of six months after the announcement, right? So… my guess is May. A May wedding. We also know that this rollout is going according to a very specific plan, and that plan is being executed by Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. Speaking of, Prince Charles finally released a personal statement:

On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed." — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Reportedly, Harry introduced Meghan to his father months and months ago. Like, Charles was one of the first people she met in the royal family, and I believe she had Charles’ early approval. Despite the pearl-clutching of the British press, what has become clear all of these months is that Meghan has been accepted – nay, WELCOMED – into the royal fold, and she’s put herself in their media-management hands. Of course, Meghan also has her own media management – she comes from Hollywood, she has friends in the media, and she’s proven that she can be her own best spokesperson. It will be fascinating to see how all of this plays out in the coming months. Also, this is from the Guardian:

Details of the venue and timing of the wedding are expected to be released on Tuesday with aides only saying it will be “a happy church wedding”. Harry is understood to have told his close staff two weeks ago that he wanted to make the engagement public today and planning has been underway since then. The couple got engaged earlier this month in London.

[From The Guardian]

The Guardian is also trying to figure out if Meghan will apply for British citizenship or whether she’ll keep her American citizenship. Surely dual citizenship is an option? Why choose when you could be a dual citizen?

Also: rumors are swirling that Meg will wear a Canadian designer for the photocall!

i hear meghan will be wearing a canadian designer for the photo call at kensington palace. a look that will no doubt be copied for years to come! — omid mio scobie (@_mio) November 27, 2017