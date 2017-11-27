Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are planning a ‘happy church wedding’

We’re still a few hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing their engagement photocall, so let’s summarize some of the stuff we know already. The official story is that they got engaged in early November, which probably means they’re “counting” the official timeline as “when Harry introduced Meghan to the Queen, and the Queen gave her blessing.” I still believe that Harry actually proposed when they were on their African holiday in the late summer, but whatever. We’ll probably hear more about that in their interview tonight. We know the wedding will be in Spring 2018. Will and Kate’s wedding was just shy of six months after the announcement, right? So… my guess is May. A May wedding. We also know that this rollout is going according to a very specific plan, and that plan is being executed by Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. Speaking of, Prince Charles finally released a personal statement:
On the news of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement, The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017
Reportedly, Harry introduced Meghan to his father months and months ago. Like, Charles was one of the first people she met in the royal family, and I believe she had Charles’ early approval. Despite the pearl-clutching of the British press, what has become clear all of these months is that Meghan has been accepted – nay, WELCOMED – into the royal fold, and she’s put herself in their media-management hands. Of course, Meghan also has her own media management – she comes from Hollywood, she has friends in the media, and she’s proven that she can be her own best spokesperson. It will be fascinating to see how all of this plays out in the coming months. Also, this is from the Guardian:
Details of the venue and timing of the wedding are expected to be released on Tuesday with aides only saying it will be “a happy church wedding”. Harry is understood to have told his close staff two weeks ago that he wanted to make the engagement public today and planning has been underway since then. The couple got engaged earlier this month in London.
The Guardian is also trying to figure out if Meghan will apply for British citizenship or whether she’ll keep her American citizenship. Surely dual citizenship is an option? Why choose when you could be a dual citizen?
Also: rumors are swirling that Meg will wear a Canadian designer for the photocall!
i hear meghan will be wearing a canadian designer for the photo call at kensington palace. a look that will no doubt be copied for years to come!
— omid mio scobie (@_mio) November 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Depends on the laws of each country whether you get dual citizenship
I think May will be the wedding time as well. Weather should be nice, the third royal baby should be here already and it’s enough time to plan.
A Canadian designer will be a nice touch. No doubt sold out just like Kate’s. Also we know the ring has Diana’s diamonds which is also lovely.
I’m hoping they take the next few months to get her acclimated. Unlike kate, Meghan is moving to a new country, has not been around harry a lot and needs to learn all the customs. I hope they give her time to do all of the above.
I also think that Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate have known Meghan for a while now. I think she met the queen this summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Despite all the Royal gossip, the BRF does ultimately seem like a loving family. There are normal problems as with all families. I think Meghan has or will get along with all of them because they love Harry so much. When you see someone you love with someone they adore, you can’t help but to be happy. As long as both people have good heads on their shoulders (and both Meghan and Harry do) then there’s nothing to dislike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
And they seem genuinely in Love, a true match and willing to abide by BRF Traditions and Protocol, unlike…. and he manage to follow all the RF Traditions and include his mother very grandly.
Prince Henry Wales is truly a caring, loving soul and totally a defender of the Monarchy’ BRF Traditions. He wanted his Engagement Announcement today – the following week paying homage to his wonderful Beloved grandparents 70th Wedding Anniversary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its easy to have UK/US citizenship one of the our closest allies. I think it’s the one thing she should not give up just in case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For sure. I just know its a matter of laws which I am not familiar. I figured a UK person could comment.
And I agree Hh I think they met Meghan a while ago and were fine. Despite some people pitting harry and will against each other, I have no doubt that they met and had no issues. Harry’s family is important to him as well so I have no doubt that they were meeting her off and on since earlier this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know a few people with dual citizenship (though not UK), Its easy on the US side and I’d assume also on the UK because of the ‘special relationship’ However I’m not sure if there would be a political/pr expectation for her to give up her citizenship. There’s also the pain in the ass of being required to file US taxes even if you aren’t a resident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused by these comments up and down the thread on dual citizenship. People are talking like she’ll be a normal person faced with these options. “It’s easier to get into the US” etc. It’s not like a member of the British Royal Family ever has any trouble entering the US! Also, this may not be a choice. Those in line for the throne must give up their allegiance to other nations. Otherwise their loyalties could be split. Princess Mary of Denmark, for example, had to give up her Australian citizenship. The question is, will they enforce this considering how far down the totem pole she and Harry are now? William certainly couldn’t have a wife with dual citizenship, but with Harry maybe they’ll let her choose. I imagine she’ll be asked to give it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
@Lucy
Cant work as HRH – GB UK CW is her Duty and Life.
Cant have it both ways in a Royal status and that is senior (whiny Willnot middleton kiddies or not).
Potential King Henry is technically 3rd in Line to the British Throne and 2d when we have King Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photocall is supposed to be at 9am EST, right?
I wonder if she will do a solo interview on an American network as well…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please tell me that is gray strands in her hair. I get so excited when I see others with my issue.
Hopefully, we will be spared the Pippa craziness! Simple, classy and short on media leaks and promotion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same thing about the gray hairs lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a lot of grays, and Harry looks like he has some too. They might both have some gray hairs, but since I’ve never noticed that many in any other pictures or videos it looks like someone just went a little overboard with the desaturation filter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like somehow her transition will be easier than Kate’s. She seems like she will be more natural and less stilted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully! She’s already used to the public eye to some extent and seems a little bit more self-confident and independent than Kate due to age and lack of an overbearing mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the clip at the Mirror and it was nice to see as they were finished, and walking back to their home, Meghan saw people to her far right and waved to them before walking on, and so did Harry. She understands people want to see their faces and receive a nice wave. I remember hearing Kate & William, and even Harry this past year didn’t think to wave to all sides of the crowd before getting into their cars etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a fair point Sharon and well spotted. I like what you noted about people wanting to see their faces and it’s true.
She did well, it must have been nerve-wracking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t think she feels that pressure, Kate is future king’s wife and she had no other previous experience. Or previous life. Also, Harry always seemed like a better guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to them and I am going to take this opportunity, on this issue at least, to shut off my brain and enjoy the fun and embrace it all. After almost a year of Orange Toilet, we need something pretty to look at.
And maybe Barack and Michelle will get to attend, so double happiness!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You win the Internet today at Orange Toilet LMAO!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between Orange Toilet and the other poster who called it Tantrum Yam, I’m cracking up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree with this. 2017 has been a sh*tstorm and it is such a pleasure to think of something joyful for a change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2000!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason I could really see Meghan Markle and Prince Charles hitting it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, me too! She seems to be very intelligent & philanthropic. I think they’d get each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been avoiding a lot of PH and Meghan threads so I could be excited for this announcement. And, it paid off! YAY! It seemed like this relationship moved fast, but also well. I don’t get thto sense of anyone rushing into thingsPersonally, I wholeheartedly believe that When you know, you know. It seems to be more apparent as one gets older. I think that’s becauxe one is more settled into their personality, figured out their wants/needs, and has already experienced so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woo hoo! That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Misha Nonoo will design the dress, after all, we have her to thank for this travesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What travesty would that be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This engagement that everybody is gushing about after having this couple forced down our throats for the last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re anti-royal or just anti-Meghan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicallAnn ignore @Sarah, she’s a troll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@D Train-Isn’t that so sad? How pathetic a life a person must have to not even smile a little bit at 2 people madly in love and getting married?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not. Misha does good casual wear, but I don’t see her as haute couture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she’s actively going to be drawing a salary/allowance from anyone, or if she technically doesn’t earn anything. If she does, I’d dump the American citizenship in a heartbeat. USA’s worldwide tax (where America charges tax ON TOP of the tax you pay in the country you’re living in) is a pain in the ass. It might be better for optics too if she just gives it up; the media will have a field day if she doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the GOP threatening to explode the tax rate here in the US, she’d do well to cut bait. She’d have to file in two countries, and with the UK subsidizing her life as a royal, they won’t like footing that extra bill.
Here’s a question: will her mother stay in the US, or come to the UK to live? I kinda have this dream of the UK press fueling reports of dueling MILs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are tax treaties to avoid double tax. Keeping a US passport is still a good idea for her and they can afford accountants to handle the filing. More interesting is the potential impact on Harry’s tax status.
If they plan on kids maybe best to have them born dual citizens, too. Just opens up options.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really see why their kids (who will be born into the height of British provilege, literally) would need to keep their options open. I think her owning an American passport will probably be more hassle than it’s worth, when it’ll probably end up bring in public outrage of the royal family having a ‘foreigner’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It actually does help in terms of work, studies and so on, though yes being royals would open doors. She also has family in the US and it’s easier to travel in and out with a US passport. As well, given divorce rates, it’s just in her self-interest to keep her US citizenship. Too hard to get back. Again, they can pay accountants to handle the hassle at tax time, that’s really the main issue. It’s Harry who has to deal with the tax implications of being married to a US citizen, given his wealth. Only people who don’t travel the world or live in more than one country think citizenship is a loyalty test or that being a dual citizen causes conflict or makes you a ‘foreigner.’ Besides, if a culture wants to be insular and treat someone as a foreigner, it will do it regardless of citizenship. I know Canadians who emigrated here young and have been here 20-30 years and they still get treated like outsiders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suits, past merchadiizing, other ventures depending on the contract as per sales. Royal Solicitors will take care. That only adds to her personal wealth maybe going to her parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very happy for the both of them, I am glad Prince Harry followed his heart, Meghan seems like a lovely person and humanitarian. Love the Canadian connection, she has many friends in Toronto because she lived here while taping Suits and you would often see her walking around downtown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan are breaking so many royal boundaries – divorced, American, mixed race, the oldest bride to marry. And yet, I feel she’ll take on her responsibilities with far more humbleness, intelligence, sophistication and ease than Catherine.
Another royal rule is that they are to use full first names in public. Hence why Kate became Catherine. I wonder if Meghan will be officially called Rachel, Duchess of Success?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oppps, Freudian slip – Duchess of Sussex
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. Divorcee who married or remartied the royals: Princess Michael in 1978, Princess Anne in 1992, Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla in 2005.
2. Oldest Bride: Camilla 2005
3. American: Wallis Simpson 1936. Foreign nationals: Princess Marina 1934, Prince Philip 1947, Princess Michael 1978, Duchess of Gloucester 1972, Autumn Philips 2008.
4. Mixed Race? See debate about Queen Charlotte, wife of King George 4..1761. Non white inlaws Gary Lewis 2004, Joy Laschelles 1999
5. There is no rule to use first full names. Kate’s given name is Catherine, Not Kate. Just as Harry’s given name is Henry. Nicknames are used. Makes no difference to the given name.
6. Sussex is the internet’s wish NOT a fact. There are 5 other vacant dukedoms or HM could create a new one. We won’t know until their wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Countess of Bath/ longleat is black, and so are the heirs to that seat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duke and Duchess of Clarence and Avondale is my preference (which will never happen but I like the sound of it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Tessa. If you open it out to rest of aristocracy, the race barrier was broken a long time ago. The highest ranked non white person in the aristocracy is the Dowager Duchess of Marlborough who is Iranian of Indian heritage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
Like the sound of the last sentence – “until Wedding day’ .. gorgeous long holidays into New Year of 2018!
@nota – Clarence is lovely – and as they will move to CH after King Charles, would be wonderful.
So happy no nonsense – BP CH to have the Prince Couple Official Ann delayed (after middleton HG conclusion).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we have to do the Kate/Meghan comparisons? They are two different people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rarely have my television on during the day, but I’ve got it on now in anticipation of the photo-op and seeing THE RING!!! I’m so happy and cannot wait for a royal wedding!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will have to give up her US citizenship. If you come from a foreign country you can have multiple citizenship but not vice versa..
My husband is from Brazil and he was able to become a US citizen without losing his Brazilian citizenship but I can’t become a Brazilian citizen.
So, ironically, it’d be easier for Harry to become an American
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about Brazil, but I am an American citizen who later received Canadian citizenship, so I’m a dual citizen even though the Canadian citizenship isn’t really recognized in the US.
The thing about US citizenship is that it can’t be undone, and all US citizens have to file US income taxes whether income is earned in the US or not. My children were both born in Canada, but they have dual citizenship by default as both parents are US citizens. So they will be expected to file US taxes as well, even if they never ever set foot in the United States or earn any income there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I do hope they don’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I became an American citizen recently and the law about paying taxes when you don’t live there is ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every country is “foreign” depending on where you’re looking at
Also Brazil and the UK obviously have different laws regarding citizenship. I think it’s safe to assume Meghan and Harry will be living in the UK, ot the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m like Tiny Martian. Every country has different laws and treaties.
US is only large,developed nation to tax on citizenship and not residence. Huge pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on your country. You can maintain your birth citizenship when you become Canadian for example. @ Tiny Martian, your kids can give up US citizenship if they want when they’re older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s true. Though the US has made it a lot harder and more expensive to give up citizenship. They just want to keep their IRS claws in. This dates back to the Civil War and secession and it never got reversed afterward.
The kids may want to keep both citizenships for higher education and careers and travel, and then figure out where they ‘settle’ as most people tend to do, or if they partner with someone who is Canadian or American, etc.
After the election, my daughter wanted to drop her US citizenship on the spot, but we cautioned her to wait it out.
It remains a huge, costly pain in the arse to have to file 2 sets of tax returns, though treaties prevent ‘double taxation.’ I’m even more bothered by investment restrictions on both sides of the border.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because some countries, like Brazil, do not allow a loss of citizenship when acquiring a new one. Reason why Maxima of The Netherlands holds dual citizenship. Apparently the US citizenship can be lost if you acquire a new one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It varies from country to country. Some have agreements for dual citizenship with the US, others don’t. I think UK does, as Princess Madeleine’s husband Chris O’Neill is dual US/UK citizen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am glued to my TV….Harry and Megan are due to appear together for a photo call at any moment…….I can’t wait!!!!! 😄.
The interview will be later today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have appeared! She was wearing a white coat! Surprise……But a good choice…unusual, way to go girl….Harry was looking really nervous and flushed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed but can’t help thinking if Kate wore something like that she would be slagged off.
Given what happened with Pippa perhaps they would be well advised only to have child bridesmaids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason Kate would be slagged off for wearing a white coat, is because she owns about a dozen a this point, all of them expensive, all of them custom tailored (and badly fitted), and all of them virtually indistinguishable from one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Kate’s coat would have a couple dozen buttons. Don’t forget the buttons!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked really nice – the coat was nice. I am kind of loving the high fashion strut down the steps!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has great hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can denounce your US citizenship for approximately $5000 usd.
You can hold dual UK and US citizenship. However, when entering US you are expected to use your US passport.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The exit tax is based on your net worth plus future expected loss of tax revenue. When the Millers/Greek royals renounced US citizenship in 2011, they had to pay a chunk of change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re a dual citizen including US, you’re not so much ‘expected’ to use your US passport to enter the country as you find it makes it easier. Otherwise no one from other countries would ever enter the country! We always travel with both. Even inside Canada, air travel between provinces is easier with the Canadian passport.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, you are expected/required to use your US passport when entering the US. It says so on the government website for travel. I’ve had to do it and I am dual.
US department of State:
“U.S. nationals, including dual nationals, must use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the United States. Dual nationals may also be required by the foreign country to use its passport to enter and leave that country. Use of the foreign passport to travel to or from a country other than the United States is not inconsistent with U.S. law.”
The first sentence is bolded on the state. gov web site.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve appeared and they look super cute. Harry looks so nervous like a kid and Meghan looks very happy. Reminding me of the Will/Kate photocall…I love happy couples. *sigh*
The ring is beautiful and understated. Seems to fit her perfectly. Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m leaning St George’s Windsor in April. Teck Crescent or the newly “rediscovered” Queen Mary Lozenge Tiara. Please no lace anywhere.
No news yet on Flying Elvi, swans, or biscuit cake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m all for the Teck Crescent tiara. Nota, why do you have rediscovered in quotation marks? Was the tiara missing, did someone abscond with it, was it broken or damaged through neglect?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was referring to my own lack of knowledge about. I didn’t remember that tiara at all, until someone posted it online a few months ago. I don’t remember it being mentioned in the speculation about which tiara KM would wear for their wedding either. It was as if many of us forgot that diamond beauty (worn by Queen Mary and Princess Margaret among others) might be hidden away in the vault.
Like the 5 aquamarine bow one Sophie Wessex wore a few years ago. Something “rediscovered” and dug out of the vaults. Bunch of royal watchers were in a tizzy that Sophie had a newly-purchased tiara, until someone found an old photo of HM wearing it in Canada decades ago.
That jewelry vault of hers is full of mysteries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teck Crescent is my absolute most favourite tiara (with the Portland Sapphire a reeeeeeeally close second). I hope hope hope Megs gets the Teck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse