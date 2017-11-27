Prince Harry confirms: the Queen’s corgis approve of Meghan Markle

The interview is here! It’s only 20 minutes long? But it’s an enjoyable 20 minutes, let me tell you. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their first joint interview ever today. I won’t even bother with the chit-chat, just jump right in and enjoy!
They’re still maintaining that he only just proposed a few weeks ago, at Nottingham Cottage. They were “roasting chicken” and he got down on one knee and she claims it was a total surprise (ORLY?). Meghan talks about meeting the Queen for the first time and says, “It’s incredible, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as Monarch, but with the love he has for her as his grandmother. She’s an incredible woman.” Harry chimed in with the only approval that counts: “The corgis took to her straight away.” And Meghan replied: “They were laying on my feet during tea!” Good job, Meg!! She’s so clearly an animal person. As for the ring:
“The ring is – is obviously yellow gold because that’s what – her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the – the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this – on this crazy journey together,” Harry said. Meghan added: “It’s beautiful, and he designed it, it’s incredible.”
When asked what it meant to her to have stones in her ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, Meghan said: “I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is – and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me to – to know that she’s a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it’s – it’s perfect.”
And when asked what his mother would have though of Meghan, Harry replied: “Oh they’d be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends – best friends with Meghan.So no it’s – you know it is days like – days like today when – when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that’s going on I’m sure she’s …” Meghan added: “She’s with us.”
I do think Diana would have liked Meghan a lot, because Diana liked Americans and she was pretty theatrical and actress-y too. Diana would have seen herself in Meghan. Despite what a lot of the Kate hagiographers said, years ago, I’ve never been so sure that Diana would have approved of Kate or the Middleton family. But who knows? Anyway, this interview is such a pleasure.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I caught myself tearing up watching these clips of them today and I have a strict policy against crying over people that I don’t know. This is a welcome distraction from the other crap going on in the world. I think they are absolutely precious.
OMG – me too. I think it’s because they are so clearly in love. The way they look at each other is heart-melting. I swear this is the best freaking gossip Christmas gift I could have ever imagined.
Thank goodness I’m not the only one.
If Harry didn’t shout “WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER” after she said yes, I would be very disappointed! Opportunity lost!
Lol!!!
Ditto! Cried like a baby!
When she said “she’s with us” she said that to him and not the camera. That got me… eyes watering like crazy. She LOVES him and it is so obvious. I love them together.
That is the exact moment that I lost it. Your comment is how I feel in a nutshell. The love between them radiates.
The dogs love her? That gets my vote. So happy for these two. As an aside, what a beautiful lady. I hope these two come to Canada.
I agree dogs know if you are a good or bad person. It is a good sign if the corgis like her.
Could you imagine how awkward it would be to have to discipline the Queen’s dogs if they were particularly naughty or rowdy (which I’m sure they’re not)? To ask them to stop jumping all over you, or to have to remove them from your chair if they jumped in while you were in the bathroom or something? I mean, it would be so awkward with any mother in law or grandmother in law’s pets, but when your grandmother in law is also the Queen? But I also imagine that having pets around breaks the ice immensely and gives you something to talk about and something to do (let the dogs) during any awkward moments.
Cats too instinctively know when they are in the presence of an animal lover.
She is indeed very beautiful. I give Harry a lot of credit for his choice!
Right person at the right time, I think she will do well, she has a good work ethic and is passionate about making a difference . Unlike Kate who is always just tepidly ‘keen’ on doing something.
she is so well articulated, yet loads of actress – ing from her side. Just an observation. Anyway, they look truly happy and absolutely lovely together.
Yeah, I also got the “on” feeling from her, actressy in a couple of places. But you could still feel the genuine love and excitement between them about the engagement.
Agreed.
I’d have to “act” to get through the immense stress of this interview too. I can’t hate on her for that. I do feel like her interaction with him was real and they are so obviously crazy about each other. Either that or she deserves allllllll the oscars!
I watched parts of it, they are clearly very into each other and her acting background came into play. She was much more articulate and confident than he was – she seemed to take charge of answering questions.
I think she IS going to be the breathe of new air that the BRF has long needed.
I think so too. Here is hoping the promises they made about working and giving back actually pan out. And that they never use the word keen.
The interview was just so freaking cute. I cannot handle this overload of happiness. So happy for them!
They genuinely look so happy in the interview. I like how he said that it is a job and she will be okay doing it.
It was! She is so confident – really good sign.
Harry hasn’t met her dad?! That was surprising to me, but I get the feeling she isn’t very close to him. As for the interview, I think it’s a bit of a put-on, but she’s clearly trying her best to be approachable, professional and sweet. They seem quite mature and level headed about their mutual decision, so that’s good. The roast chicken bit was…a bit much. Also, they shared a tent?! Scandalous
They just seem so happy together. it’s so cute. I keep saying that today – “they’re so cute!!!” lol. but they really are.
+1 Becks. I’ve been squeezing all day and I never squee. NLopez
I’ll just admit it. I was such a weenie when I watched this and actually got teary when he said, “She chooses me, I choose her”, and Meghan seemed so genuinely touched and even said, “Isn’t that so nicely put?” They seem legit smitten with each other and you can really see it. Hate to make the comparison, but there seems to be so much more personality and warmth going on there compared to his brother and Kate. It’s just nice to see two people so in love.
Many people are far more reserved in public than their private life. I have friends like that, but they are far different in private as far as affection for each other and ease of humor.
To be fair, these are two very different couples. Both William and Kate are much more reserved whereas Harry and Meghan are more outgoing, gregarious personalities. Also, a engagement after a relationship of 1.5 years in your mid-30s is very different to an engagement after a relationship of 10 years starting in college. There’s a different vibe altogether. I think William and Kate seem like a happy couple overall. All of that said, these two are absolutely adorable together!
If you hated to make the comparison, why did you?
Meghan reminds me of Anne Hathaway in terms of how she speaks, for some reason. They speak and smile kind of similarly. I’m not necessarily talking about a strong physical resemblance, but in terms of speaking style.
But can we talk about her one dog?! One is staying with “close friends” and the other is in the UK and has been for a while? As a dog lover and Meghan fan for quite some time I am seriously hoping she’s able to bring both of them and not separate them.
That was literally the only thing that stopped me cold about this interview. Otherwise I love them and am so thrilled for them! REUNITE THE PUPPIES!
Isn’t there a mandatory quarantine? Maybe she feels like one can handle it better than the other. Or maybe one has a health condition that needs to be cleared up before it can come over. I’m sure she made the best decision for each dog.
I don’t know the age of her dogs, but if one is fairly old then a change like that might be too much.
Her dogs are both rescues and it’s my understanding that the UK has some breed restrictions? If her dogs are mutts (which is very likely) that could be an issue for that one
There’s no longer a mandatory quarantine. As long as you get a rabies shot, wait a few weeks and do all the right paperwork, it’s fairly easy to do. The issue with her other dog might be due to his size. She could have brought her smaller dog with her on the plane rather than cargo if she flew into Paris or something and crossed to the UK via the tunnel (that’s what I’ve done with my small dog). With a large dog, you’re limited to cargo, sailing on Cunard line in summer months or a private jet. If she is not willing to send her dog cargo, she might be trying to workout one of the other options.
Not trying to sound judgmental (and I know it’s not fair to “normal people” if she gets an exception) but I just think since she’s going to be marrying into the BRF the LEAST they can do is let both dogs in the country (if it is something to do with a quarantine or breed restriction).
I find it really hard to believe it’s simply a matter of getting the dog over safely. I know if Harry was marrying me (hah!) I would make him charter a private jet to bring my dog over if I couldn’t make the summer cruise Susan mentioned.
On the other hand, if she gave up one of the dogs to marry Harry (maybe he doesn’t like it?) that would make me like both of them a lot less.
I just love everything else about these two and I really REALLY hope it is just a temporary situation with the dogs. I can’t imagine how stressful it would be on them, too, moving to a new country, being separated, etc.
It would be political suicide for the government to give her any special treatment at all. And this government is extremely weak.
No restrictions on bringing dogs into the UK anymore, dogs, cats and ferrets can come in with a pet passport and appropriate paperwork re vaccines from a recognized vet, a rabies shot has to have been given within the last 90days ( I think) before they can enter the country and if the animal comes from an ‘unapproved country’ (like most African nations) it will have to have a blood test and be given the all clear by a British vet before it is allowed in.
I hope she can fly the remaining dog by Lufthansa… I have booked their pet cabin, which is pricey but well worth it…a soundproofed room built to flight spec, soft lighting and soothing g music, same cabin air and temp we humans aboard are getting and you are checked on and off by a vet. Sigfried and Roy actually developed it for their white tigers. It is used for pandas, dog show dogs, etc. I used it for my giant Norwegian tomcat in and out of Munich… he would arrive relatively calm and happy, so chill the pilot and attendants would stop to cuddle him. She should look into it, esp versus a standard winter cargo flight for he dog. Even if they go from Canada to Germany then drive up into the U.K.
We don’t know the story with the dogs — maybe it is a temporary situation, maybe Harry is allergic to one, maybe one is sick and can’t come to the UK, etc… We just don’t know. I’m going to reserve judgement, she seems to really love her pups.
Just read somewhere that she had joint custody of one of the dogs with that good looking chef she was with before she took up with Harry. So the dog could be staying in Toronto.
Meghan impressed the HECK out of me during the interview. I’ve never heard her speak before and she was excellent. I loved Harry saying she was going to be great at the job because she WILL be.
She’s appropriate and smooth but injected some candid stuff that put this a cut above the usual royal interview, say nothing much blather.
Super excited now you guys!
I 100% agree. She kept it light, fun, warm yet she understands that this is formal and this is big and yet she gets that it is job while still being 100% in love.
LOVE THEM!
African Sun, that was extremely well put. Totally agree.
This was a great interview. I think she will win over many people with it.
I really recommend watching her speech for the UN. It was what made me think ‘Yeah, she’s going to be ok in this job.’.
She really impressed me as well. She is articulate and genuine. I really teared up seeing how in love they are. She will be an asset to the RF. I also see any openness in them that we don’t see with K &W. K&W always seem nervous, especially Kate.
I think there is a new favorite Royal couple in town. Watch out Carole M!
That bit when Harry shivers upon hearing “soon your husband”, Meghan’s excitement and that moment they shared gave me major feels. My heart!
I also love the fact that he kept speaking of them being a team who’s gonna have to do the work. I believe they’ll be just fine.
After you watch this you must go back and watch will and Kate’s engagement interview. What a contrast!
I was literally about to say this. W+K were so awkward (distant??) in comparison.
Haha I had the EXACT same thought. The main thing I remember from W/K interview is her blathering on about working so hard and such long hours and pulling her own weight working at her family’s business (her extremely part-time make-work job of taking snapshots of party paper goods for a website).
Everyone’s taste is different, personally I preferred William and Kate’s interview . I’m not so keen on Meghan’s giddiness. Her giddiness was a bit too high school and she didn’t have the poise that I have seen her have in other interviews. But maybe i’m just saying that because i’m an introvert like Kate and extroverts annoy me.
I felt the same way. Over-the-top sweet giddiness is not my cup of tea. I also find a greater degree of sincerity in W&K’s interview, because they were past the honeymoon phase. To each their own.
I see no need to compare the two. And this interview seemed a bit gushy to me.
They had a break up under their belt and were very used to each other. For Meghan and Harry it’s only a year and a half and most of it long distance. They seem clearly in love and they are more mature so maybe it’s a bit easier for them.
I think birth order might be reflective of how they come across.
Older siblings are usually the more reserved one, and both Kate and William are the older siblings. I don’t think they’ve accomplished a lot obviously, but certain things were expected of them both (she to marry a. prince, and him to do whatever it is the heir does), and I think different sets of expectations for each child can make them somewhat distant or approachable.
For reasons that are unclear to me, it never seemed like Pippa was expected to marry as well as Kate to me. And Harry obviously had different expectations of him too — like he was expected to screw up or something (even Diana referred to him as “naughty” like her.)
Why tell people to go back and watch and compare? Seriously, it’s not a competition. They are more reserved people in public. I remember thinking Kate looked beautiful with her deep blue dress and gorgeous hair with long layers.
Ditto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe cos they are different people.
On a gossipy sode, i have a feeling Meghan is preggo.
I would absolutely LOVE IT if she were preggers! I don’t care what the critics would say, I just can’t wait to start seeing some ginger haired babies.
While I’m not a WK fan I feel like their interview and photocall were more restrained because he’s the future king? I’ve always thought that harry, being the second born and all, would have a much more relaxed and less restrained life, where he could be more of himself. He and Meghan are definitely more relaxed.
WK had also been together for nearly a decade when they got engaged – that would be like HM dating for another 8 years and then getting engaged. Some of the giddiness probably die down by then. WK were already like a couple that had been married for a decent number of years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember pics of Harry and Chelsea, they seemed like any other young couple. Kate and Will were never that relaxed. It’s just not their nature.
William admitted in an interview years ago that he always partied far more than Harry, but the press always spun things the other way. One of the few times he actually said something nice publicly about his brother so I made note.
There is a large contrast, and I think it boils down to two reasons. First, William and Kate havdbeen together FOREVER at that point. The giddiness and “freshness” of their relationship and worn off. I think they were excited to be married, but they were just so settled in with each other. Second, while Harry doesn’t necessarily enjoy the cameras and intrusion, he understands when they need to be there. Meghan, being an actress and (budding) humanitarian is also more comfortable in front of the cameras and with a public role. Kate seems less sure of herself in front of the cameras and William seems to loathe being on camera at any point. Whether its for interviews or charities, etc. William dislikes the job portion, whereas Harry understands the power he can use his position for (hence the invictus games).
But Megan was speaking in her native tongue, so could be more relaxed. Poor Kate was speaking with an accent not her own, so every word was work. Naturally Megan would seem more relaxed than Kate. She probably was because she was just being herself.
But Megan was speaking in her native tongue, so could be more relaxed. Poor Kate was speaking with an accent not her own, so every word was work. Naturally Megan would seem more relaxed than Kate. She probably was because she was just being herself.
Good point.
This is both mean and accurate.
@Houstongirl⬆⬆This! I saw about 5 minutes and it seemed very rehearsed. Talk about layers and lots of buzz words being used. They also used the weekend after Thanksgiving fury and long camera angles so no one asks the inevitable question of is she or isn’t she especially with a quick wedding date. They can’t wait till after Kate is able to participate in the wedding fully? I see lots of lawyers working furiously on a pre-nup and the excuse that she’s divorce being used to keep any kids out of the succession. Someone suggested they may adopt, they would be another thing to include into the wedding contract, no adopted kids can inherit. So with all these details why rush? It’s interesting.
The fast wedding date is pretty standard for the royals. Will and Kate announced their engagement in November with an April wedding.
Megan is 36 years old, if they plan to have children, why wait around.
They don’t have to think writing laws for adopted kids. The law already exists that any adopted or surrogate born or out of wedlock kids are automatically shut out of inheritance and wouldn’t be considered royal. Regardless of the love they feel for the children. Peerage Inheritance laws + Royal laws are still behind regular laws. By centuries.
Yes, the law says ‘born of the body’ ….. which of course didn’t mean a ringer might not make it in line to a title given all their clandestine lovers. There was an unspoken law within the Royal and Noble families all over Europe for hundreds of years that the female consort stay faithful to the title holder until they had produced an ‘heir and a spare’ after that no eyebrows were raised at any wandering as long as it was kept quite.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden was in the third trimester of her pregnancy and she did just fine at her brother’s wedding. She’s pregnant, not an invalid, and the assumption that pregnancy somehow prevents women from doing what they would normally otherwise do is very very grating tbh.
As for the comments about the inheritance, all i have to say is, that’s not how that works. That’s not how any of that works.
Yes, Madeleine delivered 2 days after the wedding. Looked gorgeous-as-usual in both of her evening gowns too.
Is she or isn’t she? WTF
I… kind of love them. They are maybe a bit nervous but I give that a pass being that it’s not the most natural situation. But they seem so in love and affectionate and both seem to share a vision for their future. After all the hand wringing (I’m looking at you Ingrid Seward) I like think she’ll do just fine.
She comes across very well in this interview. I like that she is not intimidated, and even interrupts Harry to remind him to protect their friend’s privacy. And they seem to genuinely LIKE each other. My only hope is that the royal handlers do not try to change her too much, or force her into a mold that doesn’t fit, like the way they changed Kate to the point where everything about her (speech, teeth, smile, etc.) seems so fake and forced. If the “business” of the royal family is public relations, they would do well to not change Markle too much, as she comes across just fine on her own.
Erm, the royal ‘handlers’ never changed Kate – what you see is how she and Carole shaped her to be to get the ring. Kate is in control of the image that she projects, she’s just not very good as acting like she’s interested in other people or whats going on around her.
I don’t follow the royals too closely, but had the impression that marrying Will was Kate’s only goal for a long time. Where as Meghan had her own thing going on and wasn’t looking for it, but then fell in love.
Kate changed herself. There was no requirement for her to make herself over.
To be honest, I would probably change myself. It would be hard not be to affected by the perception of others. Someone might not specifically say you should do this or that, but I think you can find of feel it in certain environments.
Even Markle changed herself when she became an actress ( you can see the difference in photos). She might not have changed herself for Harry, but I don’t doubt she had to change herself somewhat to get parts and work in Hollywood. It is what it is. I don’t really judge any of them for it (well, as long as you’re not annoying) — I just think we’re all prone to it.
Perplexed: i understand your point and agree with it, BUT Kate made herself over to such an extreme that people believe she was specifically asked to do it for the job/ marriage – See above comment – but the truth is that beyond looking presentable for public appearences, there is no demand to make yourself over.
Fergie didn’t lose weight per se. She was always vaguely bigger, but then she didn’t lose the baby weight fast enough then her marriage started to fail and she ballooned. The press was very cruel to her. They nicknamed her ‘The Duchess of Pork’ and made fun of her weight gain. Something they continue to do to her daughters.
Michael K. (Dlisted) is not taking this well.
http://dlisted.com/2017/11/27/prince-hot-ginge-actually-said-over-the-moon-while-talking-about-his-engagement-to-meghan-markle/#more-275827
Okay so I will say the whole “is he nice” thing was weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did it today for the first time in forever and my God, that is one miserable place! Weirdly, a lot of the worst vitriol is from the US or at least people claiming to be.
Really did enjoy their tears though! Ha….ha….
So so happy for them my heart is full😍😍
She’s met the Spencers. That’s what shocked me. She’s met his aunts. That’s incredible. I don’t think I’ve ever heard William acknowledge the Spencers at all.
They are a team. They are in love. It’s gonna be great!
She also mentioned meeting “Julia” who is likely Julia Samuel, a good friend of Diana’s who is a godmother to Prince George.
That was the kind of detail that made me love this interview. I understand privacy is privacy (and Meghan demurred at naming the friend who intro’d them) but I think a lot of the BRF makes a fetish of not giving much of themselves to the press. (Cough cough, Will and Kate). I know it takes all kinds but I am excited to have a more outgoing member of the BRF.
These details drove home how much we do not actually know about what the royals are doing most of the time. I suspect that many of our assumptions about the Cambridges are false.
Yeah, that casual throwing out Julia’s name made me really think they are in love and into each other. I also liked that she brought up meeting both sides of his family. The Spencers get overlooked a lot but they are an important part of Harry’s family.
Not to compare the two, but I’ve always felt like Will doesn’t particularly like Kate or feel proude of her whereas Harry seemed excited to get Meghan into his family circle.
What I really loved was how both of them talked about the work of being a Royal and Meghan seemed really excited to start working ASAP. We’ll see if she is another do-nothing or not, but I really hope she isn’t.
Yes that surprised me too.
I thought it was fascinating to get all those little tidbits…including that they were set-up by a woman friend, not the Soho House guy, and that they only went on two dates before deciding to go to Africa together. That’s major!
Yes! Today I read two wildly different accounts about how they met in two separate Daily Mail articles (that were both on the front page at the same time). One stating how they met at an invictus games event in Toronto and one (super detailed) version about how they were introduced by that Marcus Anderson (?) guy at Soho house in London. And then it turns out they were both completely wrong. And I loved the reveal about that Africa trip NO ONE has reported on until today. It really drives home the point that all these royal “insiders” actually know very little.
Loved it! It doesn’t surprise me since she is an actress and being in front of a camera is her job but she is so eloquent and well-spoken and confident and so poised. People complaining of her giddiness–she’s engaged and happy, she probably won’t be like this in every interview. Harry was also giddy too and also excited though a bit more nervous. Americans tend to be more effusive and show more emotion I think? She’s great! Maybe I’ll finally watch Suits.
I’ve always read we Americans show more emotion, no stiff upper lip. LOL But I once had a roommate in my 20s who announced they had gotten engaged the night before. She and her boyfriend acted like nothing when we were all out at a group dinner with friends where they made the announcement, just smiled and showed the ring. I was more excited than they acted. I came home later that night and they were all loved up on the couch together, and I told them again how happy I was for them. She started crying tears of joy saying she never thought she would be this happy, and he was stroking her hair so lovingly saying he was the lucky one. A far cry from the announcement in front of friends earlier in the evening.
All of my high school boyfriends are becoming unavailable. First, David Cassidy died last week (I fell in love with him while watching a VH1 Behind the Music about the partridge family) and now Prince Harry is officially engaged. Le sigh.
Love the interview! I thought Meghan in particular came off extremely well. She seemed really warm and approachable, and I like how candid they were. Some of her answers seemed a little….twee?… (Or “actressy” as someone else stated). But they were adorable together. It’s obvious how in love they are!
I also ended up re-watching Kate and Williams engagement interview, and the difference was staggering. I think Meghans experience with the press will serve her well in her new job
Yes!!!! Meghan represents!!!! She is very articulate as well as natural.
They are clearly in love. Very happy for them! Life is too short to waste on other people’s negativity.
I’m in love with them. 😍
I have visions of Kate reading all the positive coverage of the engagement and Meghan in particular, before throwing the papers in her mothers face and storming out of the room. Lol
There was positive coverage about her engagement then too. This is seven years later and I guess she hasn’t lived up to people’s expectations. She doesn’t work very hard, and we have yet to see how Meghan does.
She came across as kind of phony….and the “I just wanted to know if he was nice” thing….
“I just wanted to know if he was nice…” That answer was kind of funny, I have to admit. I mean, I get why she said it, but the way she phrased it was kind of amusing to me.
Is it me or does anyone else cringe because she looks to him before and after she answers questions? I felt the same way watching Kate. William even had a snarky comment in there about her ring. These relationships are definitely about the men. But happy for her!
I think she is trying to include him as she answers – since she was talking a bit more, and also this has got to be nerve-wracking for these women – their first interaction with the press as part of The Firm. They probably want to ensure they aren’t misstepping.
I didn’t perceive it that way because she took the lead on answering so many questions and when they both spoke at the same time he immediately deferred to her. She also looked a lot more poised than he did. He kept sitting on his right hand and looked super nervous but she was calm and natural. Very appealing couple. I hope she pushes him to do more charity work and take his responsibilities more seriously.
Yeah, he was deferring to her a lot, so I don’t read much into her looking at him.
I didn’t really appreciate his comment about the ring either. Like, of course she’s not going to lose it dude.
I like them but I don’t think Meghan going a big difference maker as far as royal work is concerned. She like Kate is going to do about the same as her husband. She doesn’t seem like the type to rock the boat or try to out shine her man.
I think Diana would’ve liked Meghan just like I think she would’ve liked Kate mainly because she makes Will happy. Kate fits Will and caters to his ego she’s the perfect stepford wife for him. The main thing for her I would think is her boys happiness she definitely wouldn’t have wanted them to be unhappy in their marriages.
As far comparing engagement interviews I look at it as (W & K) introverts vs. (H & M) extroverts simple as that. I’m an introvert we are very awkward people being fun and lively on que doesn’t come natural to us.
I love Harry and I’m really happy for him. His love for his mother and the way he misses her is palpable when he talks about her. He seems like an extremely thoughtful person… I love the description of the ring and the personal meaning behind every aspect of it.
Maybe she can teach Kate how to do makeup, or just stealthily hide the black eyeliner
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them together! You can see genuine love and affection… I teared up when he spoke of his mom.
It was a very sweet interview. I wish them all the best. I got teary when they talked about Diana.
I noticed how much he seemed to like her mother and whatever is said Will really likes Carol Middleton. I think that’s been a major point in the women the princes chose to marry.
I don’t see a resemblance between Diana and Meghan or Diana and Kate. She shared her experiences with the world, but in terms of demeanour she never struck me as like either Meghan or Kate. She seemed British to me in terms of reserve, but nonetheless charming in her own way (a combination of genuine friendliness with British mannerisms — and her smile helped. Well, maybe the whole package of beauty anyway). The only time she was theatrical (kind of) was during that Panorama interview, but the content was theatrical (the affair with the horse riding instructor I’d rather forget), not how she said/confirmed it.
I do see Diana in both William and Harry though (the eye and smile and wave thing. If only they weren’t losing their hair…).
Wow. She is a beautiful woman, thru and thru.
You are blessed Harry. Don’t screw up! lol
Great interview, love the body language, their happiness is catching.
Very sweet. I hope they make it. I think he’s cautious because he knows how anything little thing can be a huge scandal to the UK press and she’s very much herself. She’s a very vibrant person.
I enjoyed this interview – You can tell these two are truly in love. It just comes through. Meghan is fantastic!! And has a beautiful smile. I do believe Princess Diana would have love and approved of her. I have a feeling Meghan has a lot of similarities to Diana and that’s another reason Harry fell in love with her!!
Be sure, the queen does not like a 36 year old divorced american actress. And the late princess Diana wouldn’t either.
But i think they had Charles support after they supported him marrying camila. So the queen has to give her ok. Its 2 future kings against a queen who won’t live much longer. They should name their first son after queen Elizabeths uncle, the true king who married a divorced american too. But his luck is that he isn’t the firstborn. I think Harry is stupid and will regret this very soon. Shes an actress after all.
Eye roll.
Eye roll indeed. Three of the queen’s own children are divorced, two are remarried. As was leaked months ago, Harry happiness is paramount. If this is what he wants, HM is in.
No.
You have no idea how much M will be loved by Americans (the nonracists) and internationally. Women of color, men who love beautiful women, humanitarians, Africans, the Caribbean, South Americans, the educated, self-made strivers, fairytale dreamers, Obama family fans, Serena fans (haha) . . .
Girl, bye. Your hateration is duly noted and dismissed.
I loved how he very naturally referred to his home as “our cottage,” and his excitement when they asked about her mom. They seemed really comfortable and happy together, and he definitely seems to feel really lucky to have met her. I also loved that she wore a sleeveless dress (& no stockings), very modern & michelle obama-esque. As for her dogs, I wonder if the issue is that one of her dogs technically belongs to both her and her ex, perhaps that’s the “friend” he’s with.
I’m getting such an Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings vibe from here in this interview.
She does remind me of Andie!
I like Meghan a lot but I do think this interview was a bit too cute. “Trying” to roast a chicken. I thought that was her go-to dish based on a prior interview.
My take was, he was the one trying to do the cooking.
“The background to the interview was standard Kensington Palace dullsville; a white sofa, grey cushions, a lamp in the window, the bland hand of Kate prevalent in every fold of the soft furnishings. ” …..This was a very cutting remark written by a DM journalist …ouch!
That remark made me laugh. Very rude, and yet bullseye truth since we all know Kate was in charge of the refurbishments.
That’s true, but imagine if Kate had shown a hint of personality? A red cushion? a leather sofa? And William, of course. I wish that Kate would do more work, but I’m tired of everyone focusing on Kate and ignoring William’s supreme laziness.
So nice to see an articulate confidant woman dealing so well with the press. Well done Meghan.
I don’t believe the roast chicken story for a minute.
Have they organised a pre-nup?
I noticed Harry and Meghan look at each other so much during the interview, they are so affectionate together, it’s very special. I wish them the best.
In the interview she said she only brought the one…I hope that’s only temporary!
Charles got the boys.
I think she’ll have to have only British citenship , dual citizenship for a royal is not common.
But all those laws are old and it all comes down to parents and their relationship. Doubt Kate and Will will ever divorce. They’ve been together since forever.
The monarch is the legal guardian until the kids come of age therefore should they divorce, she can’t take the kids back to the USA to live with her unless the monarch agrees.
To put it crudely, the kids belong to the royals.
It sounded like the other dog is too old and sick to be brought over.
Yes, I also detected something else about the second dog. There was a tinge of sadness in her voice. Also Harry did not seem overenthusiastic when the dogs were mentioned.
@ LAK The law regarding this…..’the Grand Opinion Of 1717′ states that the monarch is the legal guardian of their underage grandchildren. If the Queen is still alive if they should part , I wonder how the law would be interpreted , great grand children were a rare event in 1717 so it wasn’t specifically stated in the law. However if Charles is monarch then she will indeed fall foul of that law the same way Diana and Fergie did.
See my comment above. He may be staying in Toronto with the chef.
@Overit: the great grandchildren create a loophole, but I suspect that was closed when HM created a caveat to make William’s kids HRH Princelings. As great grandchildren, they wouldn’t have qualified except for George.
