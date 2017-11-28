Meghan Markle didn’t wear pantyhose for her big engagement photocall: shocking?!

I’m enjoying all of the after-action gossip and reporting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Even though I knew/believed we would get an announcement yesterday, I was still pleasantly surprised by the rollout and the gleeful, sweet vibes coming off both Meghan and Harry. They are truly in love, completely besotted with each other. It reminds me a bit of Sweden’s Prince Carl-Philip and now-Princess Sophie. Carl-Philip isn’t the heir, he has an easier time with everything and less pressure overall, so he was “allowed” to marry for love, and marry someone who would have been deemed unsuitable if he was the heir. Let’s be real: if Prince William had married a once-divorced woman of color, the British papers would have lost their ever-loving minds. Which brings me to this interesting Guardian column, about how Meghan’s entrance into the royal family signals many positive things for British race relations – go here to read. As an American, I tend to believe we have the franchise on racist bulls–t, so it’s interesting to have a little window into how Meghan represents a significant shift for even just the perception of interracial dating/marriage and more in Britain.
Meghan also addressed the racist bulls–t in the interview she did with Harry. Meghan’s reaction in the interview was to talk around it for the most part, which I’m fine with. She’s marrying Harry, and she’ll be asked to “explain” race stuff for years and decades to come. She’ll have a lot of time to talk in greater depth about racism and more. Here’s the interview again:
Having taken the time to really digest all of the information we got, it does strike me that Meghan simply can’t wait to start her new life. She is 36 years old and she has no mixed feelings, no qualms about uprooting her life, ending her acting career, moving to a new country and marrying a prince. She’ll never have another day of privacy again, and she knows that and it’s clear that she’s already made up her mind. When asked about giving up her career, she said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”
And finally, did you know that Meghan is starting a new no-pantyhose trend for royals??
On Monday, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple finally announced their engagement. In addition to ogling every inch of Markle’s outfit, which included not one, but two Canadian designers, Lainey Gossip also pointed out what she wasn’t wearing: Panty hose.
This may not seem like a big deal over here in America, which is full of deviants (at least according to some British tabloids). But across the pond, the royal family seems to enforce a strict, unspoken pantyhose policy. Everyone wears them. Except for Markle, apparently.
Queen Elizabeth has been wearing panty hose for 91 years, but Kate Middleton, who often wears glossy, flesh-toned ones in public, is really the one to thank for their revival in England. According to a 2012 report, sales of nude tights went up by 46 percent at Selfridges’ after the royal wedding. Meanwhile, Wolford’s Naked style tights soared 130 percent around the same time. Sales of flesh-toned hosiery also grew 500 percent at the British supermarket chain Asda.
“Kate’s choice in sheers is fueling new descriptions such as ‘gloss’ sheers or ‘polished’ sheers,” Valerie A. Mackie, marketing director for legwear at Invista Inc., told WWD in 2012. “Her choices are helping consumers understand that wearing hosiery creates an even, cosmeticlike effect to legs, especially when summer tans have dissipated.”
Are we going to declare Meghan the savior of naked legs? Here’s the thing though… Kate wore and still wears sheer pantyhose, that’s true. But Kate does no-pantyhose too, depending on the season and depending on her dress and shoe choice. I’m just saying… Kate did no-pantyhose FIRST! Give her that, at least.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
I strongly dislike pantry hose. Free the legs!
😂😂🤣🤣🤣
I also dislike pantyhose, but a big reason is being a WOC. It’s hard to find something for your shade. While the look is never drastic, panty hose will make my legs look a different shade from everything else. I don’t like panty hose to be that visible if I’m going for a nude look.
I am pasty AF, so I understand to a certain extent, they never match my coloring either. And the shiny ones…. so weird.
Precisely. Trying to find nude-to-you shades when you’re a WOC is a pain.
True, the only tights a black woman can wear with no trouble are black tights, any other colour or shade usually looks awful.
I loathe hose (heh) and I can’t remember the last time I wore any. I just find it so uncomfortable and annoying. Heck, my office Xmas party is in a week and a half and I’m planning on a wearing a skirt with – gasp – bare legs. Okay, I’ll be wearing leggings under the skirt because it’s really cold here, but once I’m there at the hall, the legs shall be free!
leggings make sense to me, they have a bit of fabric, cut the wind, enough that i can put up with weird waist bands for that extra warmth
Sadly i cannot go without them cos of my ovaries… but i don’t see the problem. Some people can go out without them, some can’t. It is very personal choice. Like the underwear color or if you wanna wear a bra or not.
I am so completely the opposite. I love my panty hose and have never given it up. I’ve been wearing it since it came out (remember stockings with garters?! I do!!). Panty hose in spring and fall. Tights in the winter. I get in summer not wearing any….it’s simply too hot. But if they ever made them out of a breathable fabric I’d be first in line!!
Agreed! I wear pantyhose when it is colder outside as well (fall/winter/spring). It really does help me stay warmer. I don’t understand why some people see pantyhose as a bad thing.
I was always forced into them and it seemed like a weird respectability thing where skin was considered declasse. So for me theres a layer of knee jerk hatred.
Plus the crotch never sits right, thigh highs pinch, and garter belts add an unnecessary extra step. Not to mention the constant snags and runs.
I have a friend who wears them religiously though, so to each their own.
Me too. I’ve hated it ever since I was a little kid. My mom used to wear it and just.. ugh! But I hate tights too so maybe I’m just weird.
i don’t like the waist of any panty hose or tights. just drives me bonkers.
Never again. They are probably no big deal for most London weather, but I used to have to wear them for some jobs back in the day. In Chicago summers when it was 98F and 98 percent humidity. I remember taking them off at red lights on the way home. And they did nothing for warmth when it was 0F in the winter.
Now I wear cotton tights in the winter, bare legs in warmer weather. And am grateful that pantyhose are no longer a sartorial requirement in the US. And now I live in Colorado where you can wear your Tevas and your second-best fleece to the opera….
I’m dying at teva’s and the second best fleece. my parents would fit right in.
I think thats one of the parts i hate the most, is that they are seen as a requirement to being ‘classy’ or appropriately dressed. as if seeing my actual skin was somehow scandalous, whereas slightly coloured legs, now we are all safe from sin. so strange.
I generally wear jeans, but I prefer to wear nylons with a skirt because I have ugly legs which hose makes acceptable and shoes more comfortable. I don’t see it as a moral or class issue. Just individual taste. I’m glad to live in a time and place where I have the choice.
I live in Los Angeles now, where summer FAR overstays its welcome, imo, and it’s relatively warm even in winter, so I don’t even own a pair of pantyhose. Even when I visit the vastly colder Eastern European country where I was born and raised, I don’t wear stockings or tights, either. It just inflicts a “second skin” sensation over me which makes me feel like I’ve been partially buried alive.
@Malificent fellow Colorado dweller here…it really is so casual. After I moved here about 5 years ago I was invited to a sushi dinner at what I thought was a ‘fancy’ place for a birthday party. It was fall and I wore a knee length dress, black tights and heels. I was so overdressed! Even the birthday girl wore a fleece and some jeans. Whoops. I have not made that mistake again! All of my dressy clothes are packed up now and I don’t remember the last time I wore heels.
You can’t possibly hate them more than I do. If they are nude most of all.
I like patterned tights or colored tights in the winter, but it is more as an accessory.
If this was Kate we’d all be getting stuck into her!
It is shocking, along with the chosen shoes. Its the end of November! She must be soooooo cold. I get cold just looking at her.
And it was seriously cold yesterday and definitely not a day for bare legs!
Lol at the idea that Kate is responsible for the so-called ‘revitalisation’ of flesh coloured tights.
My heating is on and I wore socks to bed last night!
Me too, knee socks at that!
errr I’ve broken out the hot water bottle..
It was 90+ degrees over Thanks Giving here in southern Cal. Maybe Markle woke up thinking she was back home in SoCal for the holidays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hay there Sixer. Not that you give a hoot either way, but how do you and the sixlets feel about the marriage? Do school kids think it’s weird having a mixed race, American tv starlet come to UK to be part of the royal family? Or is it not even on their radar?
She may have been able to deal with it for a bit – she did spend seven years in Canada and the winters are cold but not as damp, I imagine. It’s about ten degrees now which is warm.
Her legs must have been freezing and she did look a bit cold, and they walked back with arms wrapped around each other.
I always think it’s a bit off not to wear weather appropriate clothes. If it’s cold you dress for it and refrain from traipsing around the garden with bare legs in flimsy high heels!
LOL. Meghan! How could you!! How scandalous!
I know, right? The horror.
Get the smelling salts. Pronto!
I hate wearing pantyhose, even if was a rule, I’d be a rebel and not wear them. She’s such a bad girl! Lol.
Those shoes are hideous. They look way too big and loose and must have been tough to walk around in
Shoes did look difficult but maybe I’m just jelly cause I could never wear them. Still, they dressed up an otherwise (classically, elegantly) simple outfit, so props to her. She only had to wear them for 15 minutes.
Shocking because it’s cold. But I’m not going to be into articles about Meghan saving the BRF. Let’s not please
I like her – him I’m not a big fan off, but they do appear smitten with each other. I get the interview came across as very well rehearsed; she clearly had a script (like the comments about how she knew nothing about harry but ofcourse now understands the institution etc). And I don’t meant that as a negative – she knew it would be all eyes on her so she practiced for it and knew what to say when.
Beautiful legs in her home/backyard .
And inside tip by Prince Harry – HM grannie corgis has great sense -:they love Princess Henry Sparkle in waiting. The Prince had to put up wirh barks while Meg had the corgis napping at her leg.
He’s likeable and so is she.
It’s creepy how much she looks like Pippa.
Omg, I can’t believe you think that! To me she looks nothing at all like Pippa other than her dark hair. She is beautiful! Pippa…well, no.
I’ve noticed her resemblance to Pippa, also.
I agree. She and Pippa are both brunettes and that is all. Meghan is just so beautiful and Pippa is just a cute young lady. I don’t see it.
I hadn’t once noticed that, but oh my, not sure I can unsee it now…
Yes she’s a prettier softer version of Pippa that’s all I’ve ever seen when I looked at her.
Agreed. If Pippa had softer, richer features she would look Meghan. Meghan has rich/deep brown eyes, hair, but a softer/sweeter look in her eyes and smile.
Great. Now that’s all I’ll ever think about when I see her.
NO!
No middleton .
I think she looks like Pippa too. But the comment by Kaiser about Princess Sofia at her engagement made me think they kind of look alike.
Completely agree. There have been posts on here where I didn’t read the headline, but I just saw the ‘picture of Pippa’ and clicked to open it, then didn’t understand when I started reading why it was about Meghan. To me, sometimes, the resemblance is uncanny.
Actually #humblebrag I saw Pippa last week as we were cloakroom- waiting for our coats at the same time and she is a lot softer and prettier-looking in person. And not as orange.
I didn’t notice it until someone else pointed it out yesterday now I really see it. lol!
I so want my arms to look like hers! I played the engagement interview vid again just to watch her arms. I am so jelly.
Yeah me too. Her arms almost looked photoshopped, they are so perfect.
Body makeup and lots of powder. I am sure she has pretty arms, but for the camera, it makes them perfect. Yoga and body treatments with regular exfoliating with a body brush and alternating aha and bha lotions or tonics can make body skin glow. Cleansers are only superficial and aren’t nearly as effective.
Stone her!
HA!!+
Nobody wears pantyhose any more.
They do!
*Everybody* in Europe wears them from November (often from October) to late March.
I haven’t seen a pantyhose in SoCal in a long time unless the wearer is over 60.
I hope our American, Markle, brings the RF into the 21st century.
Kate almost always wears hose (with ugly shoes) so she should not get any credit for going “bare leg.” (Kate is such a nothing.)
Agreed! Not to mention she’s just come from living in Canada, where lots of people only don tights in negative temperatures. Honestly, if it was 10 degrees and spring, Canadians would be out in shorts lol
Patterned tights are great for UK weather.
http://www.vogue.co.uk/article/winter-dressing-when-to-wear-tights
Is So-Cal southern California? Yes, I can well imagine I would never wear them there, either.
London, though, or most of Europe, for that matter, is not So-Cal. Certainly not in late November. Even if an individual doesn’t feel the cold, it is a huge fashion faux pas. Because it is late November and it is COLD.
Gosh why is everybody so mean here?
I think it’s pretty tacky not to dress weather approriately. It’s cold outside, so what may work for you does not work for us, 21st century or not.
Yes, the first classic rule of elegance is to wear weather-appropriate clothes.
Eva Peron, for example, was very (and justifiably) criticised when she wore an opulent fur coat – in July (in Europe, that is, not in Argentina where it was winter at the time).
Watched the interview last night and, well, hello young lovers ! I hope your troubles are few.
I’m trying not to get caught up in any other famous couples since the Brange divorce. So I’m keeping my distance but I can’t help it, the way she looks at Harry, makes me smile so much.
Or and those legs (with great calf muscles) are to die for. I want to know her excersise routine, I can build muscle anywhere except my calves!
He’s got royalty too – dating Charlote of Monaco, if articles are to be beleived.
Standing leg lifts work wonders, especially if you stand on a stair step (facing up; front half of foot securely on step) and go down before you go up. Take your time and hold tight to the rail!
Yoga, darling.
Haha
I wish they’d get married tomorrow and spare us the 5x daily updates (no pantyhose!). Can you at least clump them into one post? I wish them much happiness, but also wish the hype/PR machine would calm down its Day 2.
As much as people would like it, there is no modernising an ancient family order without being the head and they’re about to drop to 6th place. There are rules, and they’ll have to follow; the sparkle will fade after the 20th ribbon cutting. Knowing and living her new life and two different things. Remember royalty is not built on any modern ideals (equality, ability, education, etc) it’s simply being birthed, or marrying someone birthed from the right woman. They’ll have to welcome with open arms despots with jewels like the rest of them; humanitarian work be damned.
They are so friggin in love. I am smitten. So happy for them!!!
And the pantyhose thing is so odd. My friend lives in England and wears them all the time. Even in the summer. They are not a thing over here (Toronto), unless it’s the frigid winter. She looks amazing. No need for tights! Remember, Megan has been living in Canada for 7 years. I’m surprised she even had a coat on lol. That’s tshirt weather for Canadians!
It’s not about an individual not feeling the cold: it’s just that the generally cold late autumn and winter in Europe dictate wearing your legs covered as a matter of *elegance*.
(Remember, elegance is, first and foremost, wearing clothes appropriate to the circumstances, and that includes the weather.)
I actually noticed it as well and I do find it somewhat suprising. I never go bare legged in winter and because i hate nude stockings i always wear black ones. Its funny because i had a discussion about this with some friends about a winter wedding we were going to, it was 50-50 between us all on the stocking vs bare legs discussion…
I never really wear tights or anything… but I also don’t often wear dresses except for special occasions. And I ended up buying a dress to wear to my husbands work Christmas party, and now I have determined that I need to buy black tights. I’m super pale, so I don’t even want to attempt to color match a ‘nude’ tight, so I said screw it, and am picking up black ones. I’m fully expecting the dog to jump and catch them before I even leave the house.
Pantyhose are so uncomfortable but you have to be careful going bare-legged. I’ve had the back of my knees make embarrassing sucking noises when sitting on plastic chairs. Pantyhose would have prevented that. Well, live and learn!
Meghan had a double major at Northwestern University, theater and International studies. She interned at the Buenos Aries embassy. This life she’s taking on was always an interest to her and believe her when she says she is ready to move on from acting
Yes-and she’s always been involved in charitable causes (and not showing up to benefits) so I also think this “job” is a good fit for her.
Well, I believe that Will married for love to. They may be “boring” but Will and Kate love each other and I love that all they care about is their little family. Folks may not like that, but that’s the reality.
As far as lil sis Meghan not wearing pant hose, I say that she is the hero we need. No. Nude. Hosiery.
I still think Kate was a last resort for William. No one else wanted him or his life.
I don’t think he married for love. He married because no one else would have him. That is not on Kate. That is his crap personality, and he knew she would say Yes so he kept her in reserve.
If she were one of my daughters, I would kidnap her and lock her away before I would allow her to marry someone like him. Yeah, I would hijack a grown woman, but then I would have tried to nip it in the bud long ago.
No way would I want my daughter to be nicknamed Waity or the Mattress. He treats her like he only tolerates her and that she is beneath him.
One day if he gets jealous of Harry or thinks it would benefit him I would not put it past him to think he deserves an “upgrade.” He’s encouraged the distance between her and his family. It isn’t like they would protest out of fondness.
Again, not Kate’s fault. Her parents set her down a road with no preparation and publicly behave like thirsty social mountaineers.
Even if she wanted to get along with Meghan, I doubt William would encourage it.
Can you at least try and adhere to our customs, just for, like, the first year of marriage?
Also, am I the only one that doesn’t see these two lasting?
Huh? What customs should she be adhering to? And no-I’m sure you’re not alone. I’m sure there are other people who could watch the video where they’re clearly in love and think, “nah.”
What customs? Why shouldn’t they do what works for them? What is so offense about their relationship?
Wearing tights is a UK custom? Ok…
“Custom”? Hahahahaha!
So all the speculation about this couple have mostly been wrong, even the so called royal experts that said Harry was a fan of her Suit character. They were introduced by a she and not the Markus that has been widely reported, she went to see Harry during his month long visit to Botswana and this was during their first month together, they never went 2 weeks without seeing each other for those that were worried at the brevity of their relationship.
Most things are speculation couched as facts by so called experts. Well play Harry and Meghan.
Yes, very well played.
I agree.
Kaiser, I love your tepid, tongue in cheek defense of Kate.
I actually like the finish that hosiery gives. Also my legs are hideous and I can use all the help I can get!
I think of hose as foundation for my legs!
I have pale legs and we start to get spider veins in our 20s. I get medical cosmetic treatment to make myself half presentable and sometimes a natural fake tan. But I sometimes wish pantyhose were in. I love black tights season w a cute dress bc I have nice legs.
Just saying you girls who hate this stuff probably have fabulous legs. So don’t judge us that are flawed. Btw Meghan is gorgeous and she has the tiniest, thinnest lower leg!
I think pantyhose is repressive for exactly the reason you describe (that you feel you have cover up because you’re “flawed”). Sometimes it’s just exhausting the list of things a woman has to worry about (spider veins! At 20!) in order to be deemed presentable in public. Not a criticism of you, Barrett, I’ve got my own checklist of things I feel required to do. This is just me screaming into the wind… DOWN WITH MANDATORY HOSE!!!
I bet you are the only one who sees it as negatively as you do. Not one woman on earth doesn’t look at that same physical characteristic and think it is noticeable and ugly. Supermodels and actresses who the world think are flawless aren’t for one thing, and another find imperfections to obsess over too.
So if you love your legs don’t torture them in hose if you don’t like it. Push come to shove do as models do and a little body makeup and powder and carry on.
Women are much better looking than they ever realize. Beauty is subjective and a social ideal that isn’t real.
Hear hear!
Please dont compare Meghan to Sophia of Sweden.
Meghan did not join an existing charity only to claim years later she founded it and at one time had the charities money go to her personal account. She did not publicly mock a teacher with a disability and say she didn’t need an an workout it is so funny. Meghan got a higher education, and worked as a model/ actress in crappy roles till she got a reoccurring role on a cable series(why is that so bad?), and she worked with an established (not sketchy) charity for her humanitarian work.
I didn’t realise rights were an etiquette thing in the UK. No-one wears them in the summer over here. Ironically I thought it was more of a US thing as my father worked in Houston and was amazed that all the women he saw wore them even in the heat and humidity.
No issues apart from the fact that she must have been freeeeeeeezing yesterday. It was cold and damp.
She does have tiny little legs doesn’t she? Very Angelina.
Many European high end law offices require their female attorneys to wear tights or stockings with skirts. You’d seem underdressed if you did not, on par with walking around half naked. Even during the summer, no matter how hot it gets. I cannot imagine a member of the royal family going without at any official function, maybe sometimes during some more informal occasion, but certainly not in the winter. It’s also pretty cold and dressing inappropriately for the weather is a major style mishap.
It is FREEZING in the UK at the moment, she’s mad!
Meghan has Angelina Jolie legs. B
Great video! Meghan is comfortable with the media and relaxed and open. She’ll do well in her new life.
Well I don’t care if she wears pantyhose but it would have been good to take off her socks further ahead of time so she didn’t have sock marks on her legs
LOL! Honestly, this is my constant struggle in transitioning from day-to-night looks… try as I might, I never take them off early enough!
Hey, his mother, Diana, started that trend (no hose).
WTH wants to wear a fake petroleum tan?! I hate those things and I feel like that they’re totally passe, even for “royals” .
Tights are still o.k. but pantyhose SUCK!
When did you see Diana wearing bare legs in November?
Actually, it was Diana who first went without hose.
Not in November, I am sure.
I love love a good pair of opaque tights in the winter, but hate pantyhose otherwise. In the summer I use the Sally Hansen leg makeup. Ladies if you haven’t tried it get on that train it’s amazing. The trick is to spray it on your hands and rub in well on legs. We also used it on arms at my bfs wedding a few weeks ago and it was fantastic. I don’t have pretty legs and it makes them look pretty. Doesn’t come off till you soap and water it
Another great trick is to use tanning cream and mix it 50/50 with your regular lotion and then rub it on your legs. I use Neutragena Build-a-Tan w/ lotion and the process is even slower so it looks really natural. The regular lotion keeps you from getting weird streaks on your legs.
I love the Sally Hanson spray on legs! It is like waterproof leg make-up. I rub it around really well, and I never get streaks or blotches. I like that it doesn’t wear off unevenly like faux tanner.
She has such beautiful arms and legs, look at the back of her calves! I would show off too! She is really setting the mark high for style and fitness. She’s like a sexy first lady more than a stuffy upper class princess.
I’m from Miami and Philly ( east coast Girl) and we don’t wear them but when I went to London I noticed many girls wearing them. I think it’s not a good look but hey who am I to judge??
I get that some women wear them to hide unattractive legs but, in the end, they’re still really dated and in order to pull them off you have to have a fabulous outfit on.
On the shoe note: I think Meghan should invest in “heel savers” for walking on cobblestones and grass. That way, she won’t ruin in her heels or have to worry about tripping.
Yeah, she looks kinda ridiculous. Any sort of warm-ish outwear looks ridiculous with bare legs. Like, your elbows absolutely require warm coverage, but your knees are whatever? I get the opposition to pantyhose, but bare legs in November in London are just stupid.
Nope, the shoe choice is def more shocking than the refusal to hose-up. Not only because the shoes look very cold in a northern climate but because they off white paired with a stark white coat. But maybe the royal stylist hasn’t gotten him/her claws in her yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the “royal stylist” doesn’t get their claws in her. If they did we’d have another boring-ass Kate who almost always looks like sh!t, not to mention dresses like a women in her 60′s who thinks expensive outfits will automatically make her look good.
LOL! True dat! Kate is matronly.
I should think that the “shock” would have come because it’s late NOVEMBER. Late November in Europe is not a warm place – and even if the weather were warm enough, it is just not a time of the year when it is “elegant” to be exposing bare legs. (One of the classic parameters of elegance is weather/function appropriateness.)
This is not a criticism of her – she seems nice enough – or an apology in praise of nylons (I hate wearing them myself). It’s just an observation.
I wear lots of skirts and dresses in winter in the UK, and I never wear pantyhose. My core gets cold so I wear coats to cover it, but my legs don’t need hose to stay warm. I am always perfectly elegant and appropriately dressed, even in bare legs!
Meghan Markle is biracial!? What??? She sure does not look it, so I doubt this will change anything when it comes to backward racist mentality, unfortunately…
Jeesh does it even matter what her ancestry is? Why can’t people be viewed as just people and be judged based on how they act instead of what they look like…
I’m besotted with them both! They seem truly in love. And YAY! to no hose!
No. Not shocking.
There is no way I could be made to wear pantyhose. The way they fit at the waist is just awful. So, so uncomfortable and constraining. No thanks. Never. Ever.
I have no issue with bare legs in any season, although I tend to wear longer skirts (if I’m wearing a skirt at all) in the winter and usually wear them with knee-high boots, so while my legs are bare, they aren’t all that bare.
But yeah…pantyhose are absurd. (Although I will wear the heck out of some stretchy leggings! Especially with microfleece on the inside.)
Pantyhose give me a muffin top. I’m 5’4″ and 114 lbs and reasonably fit–I don’t normally have a muffin top at all. Down with all pantyhose!
I didn’t even notice that. Considering that she was outside for less than 5 minutes it was not a big deal weather wise. I think she will do just fine in the clothing department. Even when she was a working actress she used to wear good stuff and not all that revealing. I think she should wear the clothes of her character in the series. She had a great wardrobe. One can hope. All in all she was wearing good appropriate clothes yesterday. I would have chosen another pair of shoes but again it looked good on her.
When I see them together I only can think that the sex must be super hot right now. Sorry but I am horny myself, just got off the pill for no reason and suddenly I can feel the rush of hormones that had been contained for so long.
Call me a bummer but something is fishy about her. I just saw the pictures of her marriage before and was shocked because she was still married 3 years ago. I mean 3 years are nothing. And her wedding was so trashy. With bear and bikinis and drinking games. Not even the royals have values and tradition anymore. What has our society turned into? I am disappointed. He has such a good heart it seems, I hope he doesn’t just use him for fame and money.
I hate pantyhose. If I had to wear some kind of leg wear, I’d either wear black tights or thigh high stockings.
