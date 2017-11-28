Meghan Markle didn’t wear pantyhose for her big engagement photocall: shocking?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a photocall to officially announce their engagement at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

I’m enjoying all of the after-action gossip and reporting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Even though I knew/believed we would get an announcement yesterday, I was still pleasantly surprised by the rollout and the gleeful, sweet vibes coming off both Meghan and Harry. They are truly in love, completely besotted with each other. It reminds me a bit of Sweden’s Prince Carl-Philip and now-Princess Sophie. Carl-Philip isn’t the heir, he has an easier time with everything and less pressure overall, so he was “allowed” to marry for love, and marry someone who would have been deemed unsuitable if he was the heir. Let’s be real: if Prince William had married a once-divorced woman of color, the British papers would have lost their ever-loving minds. Which brings me to this interesting Guardian column, about how Meghan’s entrance into the royal family signals many positive things for British race relations – go here to read. As an American, I tend to believe we have the franchise on racist bulls–t, so it’s interesting to have a little window into how Meghan represents a significant shift for even just the perception of interracial dating/marriage and more in Britain.

Meghan also addressed the racist bulls–t in the interview she did with Harry. Meghan’s reaction in the interview was to talk around it for the most part, which I’m fine with. She’s marrying Harry, and she’ll be asked to “explain” race stuff for years and decades to come. She’ll have a lot of time to talk in greater depth about racism and more. Here’s the interview again:

Having taken the time to really digest all of the information we got, it does strike me that Meghan simply can’t wait to start her new life. She is 36 years old and she has no mixed feelings, no qualms about uprooting her life, ending her acting career, moving to a new country and marrying a prince. She’ll never have another day of privacy again, and she knows that and it’s clear that she’s already made up her mind. When asked about giving up her career, she said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

And finally, did you know that Meghan is starting a new no-pantyhose trend for royals??

On Monday, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple finally announced their engagement. In addition to ogling every inch of Markle’s outfit, which included not one, but two Canadian designers, Lainey Gossip also pointed out what she wasn’t wearing: Panty hose.

This may not seem like a big deal over here in America, which is full of deviants (at least according to some British tabloids). But across the pond, the royal family seems to enforce a strict, unspoken pantyhose policy. Everyone wears them. Except for Markle, apparently.

Queen Elizabeth has been wearing panty hose for 91 years, but Kate Middleton, who often wears glossy, flesh-toned ones in public, is really the one to thank for their revival in England. According to a 2012 report, sales of nude tights went up by 46 percent at Selfridges’ after the royal wedding. Meanwhile, Wolford’s Naked style tights soared 130 percent around the same time. Sales of flesh-toned hosiery also grew 500 percent at the British supermarket chain Asda.

“Kate’s choice in sheers is fueling new descriptions such as ‘gloss’ sheers or ‘polished’ sheers,” Valerie A. Mackie, marketing director for legwear at Invista Inc., told WWD in 2012. “Her choices are helping consumers understand that wearing hosiery creates an even, cosmeticlike effect to legs, especially when summer tans have dissipated.”

[From The Cut]

Are we going to declare Meghan the savior of naked legs? Here’s the thing though… Kate wore and still wears sheer pantyhose, that’s true. But Kate does no-pantyhose too, depending on the season and depending on her dress and shoe choice. I’m just saying… Kate did no-pantyhose FIRST! Give her that, at least.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a photocall to officially announce their engagement at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

131 Responses to “Meghan Markle didn’t wear pantyhose for her big engagement photocall: shocking?!”

  1. detritus says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I strongly dislike pantry hose. Free the legs!

    Reply
  2. elephant says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    It is shocking, along with the chosen shoes. Its the end of November! She must be soooooo cold. I get cold just looking at her.

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    LOL. Meghan! How could you!! How scandalous!

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I hate wearing pantyhose, even if was a rule, I’d be a rebel and not wear them. She’s such a bad girl! Lol.

    Those shoes are hideous. They look way too big and loose and must have been tough to walk around in

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Shocking because it’s cold. But I’m not going to be into articles about Meghan saving the BRF. Let’s not please

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I like her – him I’m not a big fan off, but they do appear smitten with each other. I get the interview came across as very well rehearsed; she clearly had a script (like the comments about how she knew nothing about harry but ofcourse now understands the institution etc). And I don’t meant that as a negative – she knew it would be all eyes on her so she practiced for it and knew what to say when.

    Reply
  7. Royalsparkle says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Beautiful legs in her home/backyard .

    And inside tip by Prince Harry – HM grannie corgis has great sense -:they love Princess Henry Sparkle in waiting. The Prince had to put up wirh barks while Meg had the corgis napping at her leg.

    Reply
  8. YeahRight says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    It’s creepy how much she looks like Pippa.

    Reply
  9. Lahdidahbaby says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I so want my arms to look like hers! I played the engagement interview vid again just to watch her arms. I am so jelly.

    Reply
  10. Thebees says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Stone her!

    Reply
  11. Mop top says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Nobody wears pantyhose any more.

    Reply
  12. Who ARE these people? says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Watched the interview last night and, well, hello young lovers ! I hope your troubles are few.

    Reply
  13. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I’m trying not to get caught up in any other famous couples since the Brange divorce. So I’m keeping my distance but I can’t help it, the way she looks at Harry, makes me smile so much.

    Or and those legs (with great calf muscles) are to die for. I want to know her excersise routine, I can build muscle anywhere except my calves!

    Reply
  14. KLO says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Haha

    Reply
  15. Eliza says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I wish they’d get married tomorrow and spare us the 5x daily updates (no pantyhose!). Can you at least clump them into one post? I wish them much happiness, but also wish the hype/PR machine would calm down its Day 2.

    As much as people would like it, there is no modernising an ancient family order without being the head and they’re about to drop to 6th place. There are rules, and they’ll have to follow; the sparkle will fade after the 20th ribbon cutting. Knowing and living her new life and two different things. Remember royalty is not built on any modern ideals (equality, ability, education, etc) it’s simply being birthed, or marrying someone birthed from the right woman. They’ll have to welcome with open arms despots with jewels like the rest of them; humanitarian work be damned.

    Reply
  16. Margo S. says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    They are so friggin in love. I am smitten. So happy for them!!!

    And the pantyhose thing is so odd. My friend lives in England and wears them all the time. Even in the summer. They are not a thing over here (Toronto), unless it’s the frigid winter. She looks amazing. No need for tights! Remember, Megan has been living in Canada for 7 years. I’m surprised she even had a coat on lol. That’s tshirt weather for Canadians!

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      It’s not about an individual not feeling the cold: it’s just that the generally cold late autumn and winter in Europe dictate wearing your legs covered as a matter of *elegance*.
      (Remember, elegance is, first and foremost, wearing clothes appropriate to the circumstances, and that includes the weather.)

      Reply
  17. Charlotte says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I actually noticed it as well and I do find it somewhat suprising. I never go bare legged in winter and because i hate nude stockings i always wear black ones. Its funny because i had a discussion about this with some friends about a winter wedding we were going to, it was 50-50 between us all on the stocking vs bare legs discussion…

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

      I never really wear tights or anything… but I also don’t often wear dresses except for special occasions. And I ended up buying a dress to wear to my husbands work Christmas party, and now I have determined that I need to buy black tights. I’m super pale, so I don’t even want to attempt to color match a ‘nude’ tight, so I said screw it, and am picking up black ones. I’m fully expecting the dog to jump and catch them before I even leave the house.

      Reply
  18. Zondie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Pantyhose are so uncomfortable but you have to be careful going bare-legged. I’ve had the back of my knees make embarrassing sucking noises when sitting on plastic chairs. Pantyhose would have prevented that. Well, live and learn!

    Reply
  19. Toot says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Meghan had a double major at Northwestern University, theater and International studies. She interned at the Buenos Aries embassy. This life she’s taking on was always an interest to her and believe her when she says she is ready to move on from acting

    Reply
  20. island_girl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Well, I believe that Will married for love to. They may be “boring” but Will and Kate love each other and I love that all they care about is their little family. Folks may not like that, but that’s the reality.

    As far as lil sis Meghan not wearing pant hose, I say that she is the hero we need. No. Nude. Hosiery.

    Reply
    • FuefinaWG says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      I still think Kate was a last resort for William. No one else wanted him or his life.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      I don’t think he married for love. He married because no one else would have him. That is not on Kate. That is his crap personality, and he knew she would say Yes so he kept her in reserve.
      If she were one of my daughters, I would kidnap her and lock her away before I would allow her to marry someone like him. Yeah, I would hijack a grown woman, but then I would have tried to nip it in the bud long ago.
      No way would I want my daughter to be nicknamed Waity or the Mattress. He treats her like he only tolerates her and that she is beneath him.
      One day if he gets jealous of Harry or thinks it would benefit him I would not put it past him to think he deserves an “upgrade.” He’s encouraged the distance between her and his family. It isn’t like they would protest out of fondness.
      Again, not Kate’s fault. Her parents set her down a road with no preparation and publicly behave like thirsty social mountaineers.

      Even if she wanted to get along with Meghan, I doubt William would encourage it.

      Reply
  21. Jo says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Can you at least try and adhere to our customs, just for, like, the first year of marriage?

    Also, am I the only one that doesn’t see these two lasting?

    Reply
  22. Magdalene says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    So all the speculation about this couple have mostly been wrong, even the so called royal experts that said Harry was a fan of her Suit character. They were introduced by a she and not the Markus that has been widely reported, she went to see Harry during his month long visit to Botswana and this was during their first month together, they never went 2 weeks without seeing each other for those that were worried at the brevity of their relationship.

    Most things are speculation couched as facts by so called experts. Well play Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  23. Betsy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Kaiser, I love your tepid, tongue in cheek defense of Kate.

    I actually like the finish that hosiery gives. Also my legs are hideous and I can use all the help I can get!

    Reply
  24. Barrett says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I have pale legs and we start to get spider veins in our 20s. I get medical cosmetic treatment to make myself half presentable and sometimes a natural fake tan. But I sometimes wish pantyhose were in. I love black tights season w a cute dress bc I have nice legs.

    Just saying you girls who hate this stuff probably have fabulous legs. So don’t judge us that are flawed. Btw Meghan is gorgeous and she has the tiniest, thinnest lower leg!

    Reply
    • ElleC says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      I think pantyhose is repressive for exactly the reason you describe (that you feel you have cover up because you’re “flawed”). Sometimes it’s just exhausting the list of things a woman has to worry about (spider veins! At 20!) in order to be deemed presentable in public. Not a criticism of you, Barrett, I’ve got my own checklist of things I feel required to do. This is just me screaming into the wind… DOWN WITH MANDATORY HOSE!!!

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 28, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      I bet you are the only one who sees it as negatively as you do. Not one woman on earth doesn’t look at that same physical characteristic and think it is noticeable and ugly. Supermodels and actresses who the world think are flawless aren’t for one thing, and another find imperfections to obsess over too.
      So if you love your legs don’t torture them in hose if you don’t like it. Push come to shove do as models do and a little body makeup and powder and carry on.
      Women are much better looking than they ever realize. Beauty is subjective and a social ideal that isn’t real.

      Reply
  25. Eliza says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Please dont compare Meghan to Sophia of Sweden.

    Meghan did not join an existing charity only to claim years later she founded it and at one time had the charities money go to her personal account. She did not publicly mock a teacher with a disability and say she didn’t need an an workout it is so funny. Meghan got a higher education, and worked as a model/ actress in crappy roles till she got a reoccurring role on a cable series(why is that so bad?), and she worked with an established (not sketchy) charity for her humanitarian work.

    Reply
  26. Maum says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I didn’t realise rights were an etiquette thing in the UK. No-one wears them in the summer over here. Ironically I thought it was more of a US thing as my father worked in Houston and was amazed that all the women he saw wore them even in the heat and humidity.

    No issues apart from the fact that she must have been freeeeeeeezing yesterday. It was cold and damp.
    She does have tiny little legs doesn’t she? Very Angelina.

    Reply
    • Mathilde says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Many European high end law offices require their female attorneys to wear tights or stockings with skirts. You’d seem underdressed if you did not, on par with walking around half naked. Even during the summer, no matter how hot it gets. I cannot imagine a member of the royal family going without at any official function, maybe sometimes during some more informal occasion, but certainly not in the winter. It’s also pretty cold and dressing inappropriately for the weather is a major style mishap.

      Reply
  27. Tasha says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:24 am

    It is FREEZING in the UK at the moment, she’s mad!

    Reply
  28. Meg says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Meghan has Angelina Jolie legs. B

    Reply
  29. vava says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Great video! Meghan is comfortable with the media and relaxed and open. She’ll do well in her new life.

    Reply
  30. AmandaPanda says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Well I don’t care if she wears pantyhose but it would have been good to take off her socks further ahead of time so she didn’t have sock marks on her legs

    Reply
  31. smee says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Hey, his mother, Diana, started that trend (no hose).

    WTH wants to wear a fake petroleum tan?! I hate those things and I feel like that they’re totally passe, even for “royals” .

    Tights are still o.k. but pantyhose SUCK!

    Reply
  32. Elizabeth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Actually, it was Diana who first went without hose.

    Reply
  33. Beckysuz says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I love love a good pair of opaque tights in the winter, but hate pantyhose otherwise. In the summer I use the Sally Hansen leg makeup. Ladies if you haven’t tried it get on that train it’s amazing. The trick is to spray it on your hands and rub in well on legs. We also used it on arms at my bfs wedding a few weeks ago and it was fantastic. I don’t have pretty legs and it makes them look pretty. Doesn’t come off till you soap and water it

    Reply
  34. Sassback says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:14 am

    She has such beautiful arms and legs, look at the back of her calves! I would show off too! She is really setting the mark high for style and fitness. She’s like a sexy first lady more than a stuffy upper class princess.

    Reply
  35. Mar says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I’m from Miami and Philly ( east coast Girl) and we don’t wear them but when I went to London I noticed many girls wearing them. I think it’s not a good look but hey who am I to judge??

    Reply
    • FuefinaWG says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      I get that some women wear them to hide unattractive legs but, in the end, they’re still really dated and in order to pull them off you have to have a fabulous outfit on.
      On the shoe note: I think Meghan should invest in “heel savers” for walking on cobblestones and grass. That way, she won’t ruin in her heels or have to worry about tripping.

      Reply
  36. Jae says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Yeah, she looks kinda ridiculous. Any sort of warm-ish outwear looks ridiculous with bare legs. Like, your elbows absolutely require warm coverage, but your knees are whatever? I get the opposition to pantyhose, but bare legs in November in London are just stupid.

    Reply
  37. Jenny says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Nope, the shoe choice is def more shocking than the refusal to hose-up. Not only because the shoes look very cold in a northern climate but because they off white paired with a stark white coat. But maybe the royal stylist hasn’t gotten him/her claws in her yet?

    Reply
  38. Mel says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I should think that the “shock” would have come because it’s late NOVEMBER. Late November in Europe is not a warm place – and even if the weather were warm enough, it is just not a time of the year when it is “elegant” to be exposing bare legs. (One of the classic parameters of elegance is weather/function appropriateness.)
    This is not a criticism of her – she seems nice enough – or an apology in praise of nylons (I hate wearing them myself). It’s just an observation.

    Reply
  39. A.Key says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Meghan Markle is biracial!? What??? She sure does not look it, so I doubt this will change anything when it comes to backward racist mentality, unfortunately…
    Jeesh does it even matter what her ancestry is? Why can’t people be viewed as just people and be judged based on how they act instead of what they look like…

    Reply
  40. vespernite says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I’m besotted with them both! They seem truly in love. And YAY! to no hose!

    Reply
  41. minx says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    No. Not shocking.

    Reply
  42. themummy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    There is no way I could be made to wear pantyhose. The way they fit at the waist is just awful. So, so uncomfortable and constraining. No thanks. Never. Ever.

    I have no issue with bare legs in any season, although I tend to wear longer skirts (if I’m wearing a skirt at all) in the winter and usually wear them with knee-high boots, so while my legs are bare, they aren’t all that bare.

    But yeah…pantyhose are absurd. (Although I will wear the heck out of some stretchy leggings! Especially with microfleece on the inside.)

    Reply
  43. Egla says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I didn’t even notice that. Considering that she was outside for less than 5 minutes it was not a big deal weather wise. I think she will do just fine in the clothing department. Even when she was a working actress she used to wear good stuff and not all that revealing. I think she should wear the clothes of her character in the series. She had a great wardrobe. One can hope. All in all she was wearing good appropriate clothes yesterday. I would have chosen another pair of shoes but again it looked good on her.
    When I see them together I only can think that the sex must be super hot right now. Sorry but I am horny myself, just got off the pill for no reason and suddenly I can feel the rush of hormones that had been contained for so long.

    Reply
  44. Really? says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Call me a bummer but something is fishy about her. I just saw the pictures of her marriage before and was shocked because she was still married 3 years ago. I mean 3 years are nothing. And her wedding was so trashy. With bear and bikinis and drinking games. Not even the royals have values and tradition anymore. What has our society turned into? I am disappointed. He has such a good heart it seems, I hope he doesn’t just use him for fame and money.

    Reply
  45. Amanda says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I hate pantyhose. If I had to wear some kind of leg wear, I’d either wear black tights or thigh high stockings.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment