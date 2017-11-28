Barack Obama is really angling to get an invite to Harry & Meghan’s wedding

I can already feel the anxiety building across the pond, and here at home: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to invite Donald Trump to the royal wedding? I say no, Harry will not be required to invite the Trumps or even the Pences. William didn’t invite the Obamas to his 2011 wedding, and William will be king one day. So why would Harry have to invite the Trumps? He’s only met Melania, and the meeting seemed pretty stilted, especially compared to the outrageous and glorious flirtation and friendship enjoyed by Harry and Michelle Obama for years. Most Washington insiders (eh) believe that Harry won’t invite the Trumps, nor would the Trumps go to the wedding even if they were invited. But insiders also say that it’s more than likely that Harry would invite the Obamas, since he enjoyed such a warm and friendly relationship with both Michelle and Barack Obama. Incidentally, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Harry also invited the Bidens, because he grew close to Joe and Jill Biden through their work on military-family issues too.
Anyway, the guest list is still being worked on, obviously. What’s amazing is that it seems like Barry is angling for an invite!! Barry posted this on Twitter:
Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017
What’s that? Just the first African-American president wishing a lifetime of joy and happiness to the first African-American woman marrying into the British royal family. Take that, white supremacy!!
PS… Isn’t Meghan tight with Justin Trudeau? I bet the Trudeaus are definitely invited to the wedding!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram, WENN.
Would love to see them there!
I would love to find out that the “friend” that fixed them up was Michelle
And I still can’t see Barack without feeling so much sadness. I miss him, our country misses and needs him!
I thought of Mobama instantly.
But, if they invite the Obamas only, could that cause a problem? Oooh naughty thought: they invite both families. And you know that Mobama will need less than 5 words to put number 45 down
But if they invite the Trumps, there’s always the possibility that they’ll show up.
I don’t think President Obama’s is getting an invite. Michelle is definitely getting one though and Barack will be her +1. ☺️
Pres. Obama is doing not only the gentlemanly and diplomatically right thing but he knows PH on a different level, so good on him. I would have done the same. This is now on the world stage. I’m sure a personal note went too from Michelle.
and YEAH! Who wouldn’t angle for an invite to the wedding. I sure would!
Seriously! If I had an angle on an invitation to the wedding, I would be throwing it out!
Agree , Kaiser.
But cmes off too low and obvious – why not send a private Congratulatory note. He/they too much in the spotlighr and is a former pres…
It’s 2017; sending a grammatically correct tweet is more than appropriate.
I don’t think he has to try very hard — he and Michelle will definitely be on the invite list!
My opinion, as well! It is a given!
Agreed.
@Seraphina
The Obamas at this wedding is the palate cleanser this world needs after the disasters of 2017. Of course Harry and Meghan won’t invite the Trumps after the gross comments he made about Princess Diana.
The Trumps would LOVE an invite and would be there in a hot sec if one was issued. Even if the Orange Tyrant didn’t go you can bet your last dollar daughter/wife complicit Barbie and Kendoll would go in his place.
Of course they will get an invite!
As long as the orange buffoon does not go I am happy. The only ginger at the wedding should be prince Harry. Unlike Trump Harry is naturally redheaded.
“Orange Tyrant”……………….LOL! Love it.
I feel like there will be some very Englishy passive-aggressive thing where the Trumps will receive an invite publicly, with the private understanding that they will agree not to attend. Then the Obamas will attend (at least Michelle will), and everyone saves face. As much as I would love it, Harry + Meghan are unlikely to publicly snub any POTUS, just based on rules of decorum.
Are they really obligated to invite the current POTUS, though?
@esmom no, they aren’t at all. But IF the Obamas are invited, it would be a public snub if the Trumps are not invited. No POTUS was invited to W+K’s wedding.
If the Obamas were not invited to Will and Kate’s wedding then no invite is going to the Trumps. The Queen also cancelled any potential meeting with Dump so Harry is not going to put her in the same room as that man for any reason.
Not gonna happen. The Obamas were not invited to WIll & Kate’s wedding – security issues were cited as one of the reasons. The Trumps will not be invited to Harry’s, which is not a State event and will be at a much smaller venue. Harry isn’t the heir (or really the spare, anymore). No need to invite foreign heads of state, unless they are Commonwealth members or relatives.
I suspect that the Obamas will be invited. I hope they go – just so I can see Michelle pull off what will be a spectacular hat!
No, I don’t think they will. tRump’s potential visit earlier in the year was *delayed(hopefully indefinitely, coughcough)*… his utter lack of manners and composure would ruin everything, and I think Merry both know that full well.
“I was probably going to get an invite to Prince Harry’s wedding. I’m very busy though so I said no thanks. Congratulations to the happy couple.”
All the while screaming #fakenews and #inauthentic
I’m betting no invite for any of the the Drumpfs or the Mother-lover second-in-command.
Unless he is incarcerated by then? Baby Fists will travel to the golf course in Scotland or to a property in London at the same time. Just to draw media attention to himself during the event.
Former President of the United States Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama “angling for an invite”? LOL They don’t need to angle for anything, ever. It just sounded like a gracious tweet to me.
More like Prince Harry and Meghan would be thrilled to invite them and have their invitation to the wedding accepted.
I thought she was being a bit tongue in cheek. Was I missing something (again!)?
No you’re not missing anything, I took it as tongue in cheek too but some always need to turn everything into an ‘order of importance’ competition. I suspect it’s pretty inevitable the Obama’s will be there and, as it’s not a state occasion, the Trumps won’t have to be invited at all.
I cannot imagine the Obamas not being there. No. Harry adores Mrs. O, and who wouldn’t want President Obama at their wedding? This is an American event too; it’s not a wedding that pertains only to English people.
As for that vile grifting family, or Mother and the snake from Indiana, no, they will not bring poison, dirt, and slime into the big day. No.
We all deserve a lovely, happy wedding. Mean people need not apply.
@Frida_K………………I am laughing so hard at this….”Mother and the snake from Indiana” LOL!
Please, please, please let them get invited. Trump would go nuts.
Would be disrespectful to the current US Pres gov – which Royal protocol would not allow to hapoen. Eespecially as Princess Sparkle i waiting is a former citizen and of American (and British) parents.
Actually, the Obamas were not invited to W&K’s wedding so it is doubtful Trump will be invited to this one. The Obamas may well be invited as friends rather than as politicians.
Actually, the Obamas were not invited to W&K’s wedding so it is doubtful Trump will be invited to this one. The Obamas may well be invited as friends rather than as politicians.
Wow, great minds think alike or wot!
@millie yes, but no former presidents were invited to William + Kate’s wedding. In this case, I highly doubt royal protocol allows favoring one President over another, unless there’s an extremely close personal connection.
Like I said above, I think that (if Harry and Megan invite the obamas), they will extend a public invite to the Trumps as long as DJT doesn’t come. They’ll give them the out of security being too difficult or expensive to allow. And everyone saves face.
Harry and Meghan’s wedding won’t be a state event so they won’t be required to invite diplomats. And since the Obamas weren’t invited to the state wedding, there is no diplomatic need to invited the current residents of the WH. The Queen has already put her foot down and doesn’t want to meet him for the official UK visit. She isn’t going to risk him saying yes, because it’s not like he is normal and understands manners.
All I want for Christmas is an Obama invite to the wedding.
Just for the rage tweets that will inevitably follow from Orange Foolius.
All I want for Christmas are indictments and impeachments. I’ll take the Obama invite to this wedding as a treat in my Easter basket.
The Donald would absolutely attend if invited. He’d manhandle the Queen, do his handshake thing with P Charles and wrestle the microphone away from the best man to make a speech congratulating himself for his historic electoral college victory and make approving noises about Meghan’s body. *shudder*
Ugh. You paint quite the picture, and I’m sure he’d manage to throw some kind of racial slur in as well. He really is like the world’s drunk, sleazy uncle.
This made me laugh until I realized that’s exactly what he would do. He is absolutely that slimy weird uncle you don’t want to invite.
The one who gets drunk and chases around the bridesmaids before falling headfirst into the cake.
I mean I could see the Obamas and the Trudeaus being invited. Harry spent a lot of time with Barack and Michelle in Chicago. Going to their first big foundation event says a lot IMO.
But Uh this isn’t a win against white supremacy considering Britain’s role in colonization something many people pointed out yesterday online (including harry playing Nazi dress up a while back). Let’s not give pats on the back where they aren’t warranted. They are friends but it’s not a statement
Well, quite! It would be unwise to consider Harry as somebody who isn’t invested in the status quo – the best we can hope for is that he takes a noblesse oblige component to it seriously enough to make more of an effort than Bill.
That said, there will be diplomatic (in the foreign relations sense, not the polite sense) invitations to this wedding. So, for example, likely someone from the American great-and-good who is involved with Invictus.
True. Frankly I would loathe to invite diplomats to my wedding if i didnt have too. But if the Obamas are personal friends than an invite is fine.
Bonus points if the Obamas are wrangling the kiddos.
Heavens, Harry and Mrs Obama really have a natural chemistry don’t they? They are so easy around each other!
I will be astonished if the Obamas are not invited. If they are not there, it will most likely be because they couldn’t make it rather than because they were not invited.
The Trumps are a different matter. He is President and usually, Presidents don’t attend these things which will be no loss. Trump in London right now will only mean protests. Who wants that at their wedding?
It would make the day for me if the Obama’s are invited and the snake family from the lower circles of hell are not. Would love to see Michelle doing her effortlessly elegant and classy bit.
Your day will come, @frisbee!
Thank you! I hope it will too.
Yesterday people on twitter kept whining about how they’d like an invite and I was like hard pass but if the Obamas are going I will deffo be a wee bit envious of those in attendance lol
Let the Obamas go where they will and have fun. In our dreams, they go back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
*scurries off to write wedding fan-fic involving the Obamas, the Trudeaus, and the beautiful dresses and amazing party that will be the Harry-Meghan wedding.*
Anxiously awaiting said fan-fic!
I think Meagan is also close to tv personality Ben Mulroney and his wife. Ben, is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney
If Justin Trudeau attends you can bet Ivanka would try her best to attend! Lol
Ivanka needs to go away – really awful political appointed nepotism for the US.
This is a private wedding with no bank holiday; Harry doesn’t know Ivanka and she will not receive an invitation. Trudeau will likely be invited but probably only Sophie will attend. This is not a state event.
Spot on about Ivanka, but I think the other poster meant Trudeau as a personal friend and not as a diplomatic representative.
As ever I’m struck by the difference between his Twitter account and the one run by 45 (who still primarily uses his OWN feed to broadcast both personal and national information, which is mind boggling to me).
Obama is gracious and erudite in every communication. How he manages to make even the most mundane Tweet sound grounded and mature is wonderful. I thought that before the national nightmare started and now it is bittersweet to read.
You know for sure that if Babyhands decides to comment it will be some childish blurb about already having been invited but can’t go because he’s so “busy”, how many people consider HIS family to be Amercian royalty (or how he’s related to royalty somewhere) and then probably some sexist remark about Meghan Markle’s looks or body.
Hahaha..I can see his tweet now..’they Begged me to come, said they would change the date to please me..’
You know, on really tough days I pretend that Barack is still the President. It gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.
Could you imagine the photos? Maybe not “internet breaking” but certainly might strain it. British royalty and possibly a doubling of North American political superstardom? My oh my
The Obamas Trudeaus Harry Meghan Will Kate QEII Phillip and corgis #breaktheinternet
I think Harry would like them there but maybe won’t invite them to avoid having to invite Trump as well?
I don’t think that inviting the Obamas would automatically mean the trumps should go? The sitting POTUS didn’t go to William’s and he is in direct succession.
You’re right but I guess I was thinking that knowing how petty Trump is, not inviting the Obamas would save a tantrum. I doubt Harry cares about that though so hopefully they’ll be there!
Who gives a flip if trump has a tantrum? What day in our memory has he not thrown a tantrum?
It might be tricky because, as I said above, there will be a diplomatic aspect to the invitations. Post-Brexit trade talks will mean no foreign country should be perceived to have been snubbed. But then again, if the Obamas and Harry have philanthropic aims in common, there may be a diplomatic advantage to inviting them.
Given the 2018 timing, I doubt there will be any controversial invitations.
He does not have to invite Trump to his wedding. As Sixer said above, probably some US representative involved in Invictus but he doesn’t have to invite Trump. Will didn’t invite the President when he got married. And Harry can invite people he actually likes which would include the Obamas.
It remains so funny to me that WK barely gave the Obamas any time in 2011 – less than 10mins – despite being at the Palace all day, and then struggled to have a meaningful relationship with them in later years.
The fact that the Obamas have a meaningful relationship with Harry feels like a suitable *revenge.
*Despite being the heir, William hasn’t tried to develop any diplomatic relationships or strategically placed professional friends of his own.
Harry the spare has done very well in that respect.
Simon, the Patron Saint of BBC News Anchor Patience, has just informed me it’s St George’s Chapel.
Not a large venue. And apparently, they’re going to have members of the general public (likely injured service men and women).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was there any eye rolling involved in the announcement?
He’s patience on a monument today!
We’ll see how long that lasts…
I don’t see how congratulating Harry is desperation for an invite. The Obamas know Harry casually. It makes sense they would say something. Making too much out of nothing.
In my dreams, the Obamas dress up in costume and attend the wedding as part of the flying Elvi.
In my dreams so does the Queen 🙂
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Obamas were present. Heck, wouldn’t surprise me if Trudeau showed up. On a slightly different note, I don’t know if anyone else here watches Suits, but I really loved that Meghan’s costars sent her their best wishes
I could see Dump being invited don’t know about Obama. He wasn’t invited to Will and Kate’s wedding so who knows. Them being at each other’s events don’t mean anything.
Wishing someone you know well on their engagement isn’t a sign of being thirsty for an invite.
Trump may not be invited because his state visit has been dialed down (fear of protesters in the streets). BP and No. 10 may not want such scenes that day so I would not be surprised there are back channel talk to the White House for Trump not to come. Melania may go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle wasn’t invited to W&K wedding, why would Melania get an invite?
You know who probably desperately wants an invite? Princess Nagini. Probably even more than Daddy.
Of course B and M Obama will be there, they’re friends with Harry, not just a former First Family. I didn’t see any angling in the tweet either.
I SOOOO want the Obamas at that wedding. It’s these small things (Harry’s engagement, etc.) that will breathe life and hope into the American people in a shameful, ridiculous, dangerous and disgraceful time. I live for moments like these. Seriously. And God bless President Obama. I would not see it untoward for him to be sainted by the Pope. In Dystopia, these small impossible fantasies sustain sanity.
There’s no way they would risk protests ruining their day. Trump won’t be invited but I really hope the Obamas are there.
Maybe he was trolling Trump….just kidding (er, sort of).
I’ve seen a photo of her with Trudeau on Instagram, but it’s Ben Mulroney’s wife she’s BFFs with.
Now that the wedding is at Windsor, I’m less certain of an Obama invite. Does it hold more or less people than Westminister Abbey?
I REALLY want them to come though.
I’ve read it holds 800.
As long as we have a Republican controlled Senate/Congress…NOTHING will be done to Trump et al…and so MANY of our elected Republican Senators/Congressmen have gotten money from Russia…at this point the WHOLE PARTY is complict…so the ONLY ray of sunshine I see is if folks run out and vote en mass during the elections next year for Dems, and we’re seeing evidence of that…ALL OVER THE COUNTRY…in each and every election on each and every electable level that’s available…that is the ONLY WAY that this nightmare slows down at all
Do you follow TrueFactsStated on twitter at all? He’s on a one man mission to help flip the houses of congress. (And I realize he’s not really alone in that!)
If an American is invited to a royal wedding do they have to wear an elaborate hat?
No one “has” to.
but it could be fun
Atima Omara tweeted that the hat game between the black women church hats and the British hats is going to be epic. I look forward to it!
Is their wedding going to be smaller than Andrew and Fergie’s? That wedding looked big.
Smaller. Andrew and Fergie got married at Westminster Abbey.
Very bad that the POTUS has not sent any congratulations to the RF.
after how rudely harry treated the flotus, why should the us government acknowledge wedding of someone nor even in the line of rule.
There’s no way the Obamas won’t be invited. I believe there is genuine fondness between him and them.
