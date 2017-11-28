Barack Obama is really angling to get an invite to Harry & Meghan’s wedding

I can already feel the anxiety building across the pond, and here at home: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to invite Donald Trump to the royal wedding? I say no, Harry will not be required to invite the Trumps or even the Pences. William didn’t invite the Obamas to his 2011 wedding, and William will be king one day. So why would Harry have to invite the Trumps? He’s only met Melania, and the meeting seemed pretty stilted, especially compared to the outrageous and glorious flirtation and friendship enjoyed by Harry and Michelle Obama for years. Most Washington insiders (eh) believe that Harry won’t invite the Trumps, nor would the Trumps go to the wedding even if they were invited. But insiders also say that it’s more than likely that Harry would invite the Obamas, since he enjoyed such a warm and friendly relationship with both Michelle and Barack Obama. Incidentally, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Harry also invited the Bidens, because he grew close to Joe and Jill Biden through their work on military-family issues too.

Anyway, the guest list is still being worked on, obviously. What’s amazing is that it seems like Barry is angling for an invite!! Barry posted this on Twitter:

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

What’s that? Just the first African-American president wishing a lifetime of joy and happiness to the first African-American woman marrying into the British royal family. Take that, white supremacy!!

PS… Isn’t Meghan tight with Justin Trudeau? I bet the Trudeaus are definitely invited to the wedding!

