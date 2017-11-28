Barack Obama is really angling to get an invite to Harry & Meghan’s wedding

Royal attendance at Wheelchair Basketball

I can already feel the anxiety building across the pond, and here at home: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to invite Donald Trump to the royal wedding? I say no, Harry will not be required to invite the Trumps or even the Pences. William didn’t invite the Obamas to his 2011 wedding, and William will be king one day. So why would Harry have to invite the Trumps? He’s only met Melania, and the meeting seemed pretty stilted, especially compared to the outrageous and glorious flirtation and friendship enjoyed by Harry and Michelle Obama for years. Most Washington insiders (eh) believe that Harry won’t invite the Trumps, nor would the Trumps go to the wedding even if they were invited. But insiders also say that it’s more than likely that Harry would invite the Obamas, since he enjoyed such a warm and friendly relationship with both Michelle and Barack Obama. Incidentally, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Harry also invited the Bidens, because he grew close to Joe and Jill Biden through their work on military-family issues too.

Anyway, the guest list is still being worked on, obviously. What’s amazing is that it seems like Barry is angling for an invite!! Barry posted this on Twitter:

What’s that? Just the first African-American president wishing a lifetime of joy and happiness to the first African-American woman marrying into the British royal family. Take that, white supremacy!!

PS… Isn’t Meghan tight with Justin Trudeau? I bet the Trudeaus are definitely invited to the wedding!

99 Responses to “Barack Obama is really angling to get an invite to Harry & Meghan’s wedding”

  1. Mimi says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Would love to see them there!

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Pres. Obama is doing not only the gentlemanly and diplomatically right thing but he knows PH on a different level, so good on him. I would have done the same. This is now on the world stage. I’m sure a personal note went too from Michelle.

    and YEAH! Who wouldn’t angle for an invite to the wedding. I sure would!

    Reply
  3. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:20 am

    The Trumps would LOVE an invite and would be there in a hot sec if one was issued. Even if the Orange Tyrant didn’t go you can bet your last dollar daughter/wife complicit Barbie and Kendoll would go in his place.

    Of course they will get an invite!

    Reply
  4. Jayna says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Former President of the United States Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama “angling for an invite”? LOL They don’t need to angle for anything, ever. It just sounded like a gracious tweet to me.

    More like Prince Harry and Meghan would be thrilled to invite them and have their invitation to the wedding accepted.

    Reply
  5. Frida_K says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I cannot imagine the Obamas not being there. No. Harry adores Mrs. O, and who wouldn’t want President Obama at their wedding? This is an American event too; it’s not a wedding that pertains only to English people.

    As for that vile grifting family, or Mother and the snake from Indiana, no, they will not bring poison, dirt, and slime into the big day. No.

    We all deserve a lovely, happy wedding. Mean people need not apply.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Please, please, please let them get invited. Trump would go nuts.

    Reply
  7. Red Snapper says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    The Donald would absolutely attend if invited. He’d manhandle the Queen, do his handshake thing with P Charles and wrestle the microphone away from the best man to make a speech congratulating himself for his historic electoral college victory and make approving noises about Meghan’s body. *shudder*

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I mean I could see the Obamas and the Trudeaus being invited. Harry spent a lot of time with Barack and Michelle in Chicago. Going to their first big foundation event says a lot IMO.
    But Uh this isn’t a win against white supremacy considering Britain’s role in colonization something many people pointed out yesterday online (including harry playing Nazi dress up a while back). Let’s not give pats on the back where they aren’t warranted. They are friends but it’s not a statement

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 28, 2017 at 7:47 am

      Well, quite! It would be unwise to consider Harry as somebody who isn’t invested in the status quo – the best we can hope for is that he takes a noblesse oblige component to it seriously enough to make more of an effort than Bill.

      That said, there will be diplomatic (in the foreign relations sense, not the polite sense) invitations to this wedding. So, for example, likely someone from the American great-and-good who is involved with Invictus.

      Reply
  9. BritAfrica says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Heavens, Harry and Mrs Obama really have a natural chemistry don’t they? They are so easy around each other!

    I will be astonished if the Obamas are not invited. If they are not there, it will most likely be because they couldn’t make it rather than because they were not invited.

    The Trumps are a different matter. He is President and usually, Presidents don’t attend these things which will be no loss. Trump in London right now will only mean protests. Who wants that at their wedding?

    Reply
  10. frisbee says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    It would make the day for me if the Obama’s are invited and the snake family from the lower circles of hell are not. Would love to see Michelle doing her effortlessly elegant and classy bit.

    Reply
  11. Katherine says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Yesterday people on twitter kept whining about how they’d like an invite and I was like hard pass but if the Obamas are going I will deffo be a wee bit envious of those in attendance lol

    Reply
  12. third ginger says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Let the Obamas go where they will and have fun. In our dreams, they go back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

    Reply
  13. Lindy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    *scurries off to write wedding fan-fic involving the Obamas, the Trudeaus, and the beautiful dresses and amazing party that will be the Harry-Meghan wedding.*

    Reply
  14. RBC says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I think Meagan is also close to tv personality Ben Mulroney and his wife. Ben, is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney
    If Justin Trudeau attends you can bet Ivanka would try her best to attend! Lol

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:35 am

    As ever I’m struck by the difference between his Twitter account and the one run by 45 (who still primarily uses his OWN feed to broadcast both personal and national information, which is mind boggling to me).

    Obama is gracious and erudite in every communication. How he manages to make even the most mundane Tweet sound grounded and mature is wonderful. I thought that before the national nightmare started and now it is bittersweet to read.

    You know for sure that if Babyhands decides to comment it will be some childish blurb about already having been invited but can’t go because he’s so “busy”, how many people consider HIS family to be Amercian royalty (or how he’s related to royalty somewhere) and then probably some sexist remark about Meghan Markle’s looks or body.

    Reply
  16. Feebee says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Could you imagine the photos? Maybe not “internet breaking” but certainly might strain it. British royalty and possibly a doubling of North American political superstardom? My oh my

    Reply
  17. anna222 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I think Harry would like them there but maybe won’t invite them to avoid having to invite Trump as well?

    Reply
  18. Louise177 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I don’t see how congratulating Harry is desperation for an invite. The Obamas know Harry casually. It makes sense they would say something. Making too much out of nothing.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    In my dreams, the Obamas dress up in costume and attend the wedding as part of the flying Elvi. ;)

    Reply
  20. Lucy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Obamas were present. Heck, wouldn’t surprise me if Trudeau showed up. On a slightly different note, I don’t know if anyone else here watches Suits, but I really loved that Meghan’s costars sent her their best wishes :)

    Reply
  21. PettyRiperton says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I could see Dump being invited don’t know about Obama. He wasn’t invited to Will and Kate’s wedding so who knows. Them being at each other’s events don’t mean anything.

    Wishing someone you know well on their engagement isn’t a sign of being thirsty for an invite.

    Reply
  22. aquarius64 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Trump may not be invited because his state visit has been dialed down (fear of protesters in the streets). BP and No. 10 may not want such scenes that day so I would not be surprised there are back channel talk to the White House for Trump not to come. Melania may go.

    Reply
  23. lightpurple says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:11 am

    You know who probably desperately wants an invite? Princess Nagini. Probably even more than Daddy.

    Reply
  24. Jerusha says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Of course B and M Obama will be there, they’re friends with Harry, not just a former First Family. I didn’t see any angling in the tweet either.

    Reply
  25. jferber says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I SOOOO want the Obamas at that wedding. It’s these small things (Harry’s engagement, etc.) that will breathe life and hope into the American people in a shameful, ridiculous, dangerous and disgraceful time. I live for moments like these. Seriously. And God bless President Obama. I would not see it untoward for him to be sainted by the Pope. In Dystopia, these small impossible fantasies sustain sanity.

    Reply
  26. Louisa says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    There’s no way they would risk protests ruining their day. Trump won’t be invited but I really hope the Obamas are there.

    Reply
  27. perplexed says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Maybe he was trolling Trump….just kidding (er, sort of).

    I’ve seen a photo of her with Trudeau on Instagram, but it’s Ben Mulroney’s wife she’s BFFs with.

    Reply
  28. Molly says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Now that the wedding is at Windsor, I’m less certain of an Obama invite. Does it hold more or less people than Westminister Abbey?
    I REALLY want them to come though.

    Reply
  29. Lala says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:10 am

    As long as we have a Republican controlled Senate/Congress…NOTHING will be done to Trump et al…and so MANY of our elected Republican Senators/Congressmen have gotten money from Russia…at this point the WHOLE PARTY is complict…so the ONLY ray of sunshine I see is if folks run out and vote en mass during the elections next year for Dems, and we’re seeing evidence of that…ALL OVER THE COUNTRY…in each and every election on each and every electable level that’s available…that is the ONLY WAY that this nightmare slows down at all

    Reply
  30. Zondie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    If an American is invited to a royal wedding do they have to wear an elaborate hat?

    Reply
  31. Betsy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Atima Omara tweeted that the hat game between the black women church hats and the British hats is going to be epic. I look forward to it!

    Reply
  32. perplexed says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Is their wedding going to be smaller than Andrew and Fergie’s? That wedding looked big.

    Reply
  33. Princessk says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Very bad that the POTUS has not sent any congratulations to the RF.

    Reply
  34. MyHiddles says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    There’s no way the Obamas won’t be invited. I believe there is genuine fondness between him and them.

    Reply

