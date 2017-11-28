Royal experts predict that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will marry in March

I’m still basking in my gossip-mojo! It’s back!! It had been on fritz for months, especially about box office predictions. But my mojo has been dead-on about the royals this year. Yay! So, I was right about when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce their engagement. But I don’t have any particularly mojo-predictions about anything else, like a wedding date, or wedding locale, or which designer she’ll choose. Your guess is literally as good as mine. Vicky Arbiter is a long-time royal “correspondent,” and she told the Today Show this morning that she’s getting vibes for a March wedding. Hm…

WATCH: “I think March is looking quite likely.” @victoriaarbiter talks potential wedding month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/GTV5zvN60W — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 28, 2017

If we were talking about a March wedding in Florida or a tropical island, I would say “more power to them.” But the idea of a March wedding in London just seems sort of depressing and off-season, no disrespect to those of you who scheduled your weddings in the off-season. Maybe Arbiter is right though – if there’s one thing I believe, it’s that Harry is especially eager to “lock this down.” He is so happy with Meghan and he wants to marry her as soon as possible. Here’s one prediction I will make: I think they’ll get pregnant right away. I think that’s part of the reason why they’ll schedule the wedding for sooner rather than later.

Richard Palmer tweeted this too:

Kensington Palace officials are expected to give details later today of the venue and at least the month of Harry and Meghan's wedding. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 28, 2017

Hm. So we’ll be getting more info soon. The royal reporters really seem focused on this idea that Meghan and Harry will want to get married before Kate gives birth. I still say that they should just schedule their lives without any thought to Kate, honestly.