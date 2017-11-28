Royal experts predict that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will marry in March

I’m still basking in my gossip-mojo! It’s back!! It had been on fritz for months, especially about box office predictions. But my mojo has been dead-on about the royals this year. Yay! So, I was right about when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce their engagement. But I don’t have any particularly mojo-predictions about anything else, like a wedding date, or wedding locale, or which designer she’ll choose. Your guess is literally as good as mine. Vicky Arbiter is a long-time royal “correspondent,” and she told the Today Show this morning that she’s getting vibes for a March wedding. Hm…
WATCH: “I think March is looking quite likely.” @victoriaarbiter talks potential wedding month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/GTV5zvN60W
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 28, 2017
If we were talking about a March wedding in Florida or a tropical island, I would say “more power to them.” But the idea of a March wedding in London just seems sort of depressing and off-season, no disrespect to those of you who scheduled your weddings in the off-season. Maybe Arbiter is right though – if there’s one thing I believe, it’s that Harry is especially eager to “lock this down.” He is so happy with Meghan and he wants to marry her as soon as possible. Here’s one prediction I will make: I think they’ll get pregnant right away. I think that’s part of the reason why they’ll schedule the wedding for sooner rather than later.
Richard Palmer tweeted this too:
Kensington Palace officials are expected to give details later today of the venue and at least the month of Harry and Meghan's wedding.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 28, 2017
Hm. So we’ll be getting more info soon. The royal reporters really seem focused on this idea that Meghan and Harry will want to get married before Kate gives birth. I still say that they should just schedule their lives without any thought to Kate, honestly.
I think so too. They announced their engagement pretty much right after she stepped off the plane to move there-no way they’re dragging this out either.
It’s announced…May at Windsor Castle.
They are adorable, and I am so excited NOT to be thinking about sexual harassers, shitty politicians, or in so many cases, BOTH!
Also, the Behind The Scenes video-they’re so cute!
Right?? Its such a lovely distraction. I love seeing people gushing and in love/happy. Also really excited to find out what charities/projects they’ll get involved in after the wedding.
Me too!
I’m not a royal watcher, but these two are so sweet together. Her smile gives me Life!
Ugh I hate March for weddings …there is no guarantee the weather is going to be great. More often then not its still cold in March.
My thoughts exactly. Plus, Kate will be hugely pregnant then too, so even though it shouldn’t really matter, I think they’d probably want to avoid scheduling it then just because. My bet is for late May.
my bet is may too
I think it will be May too, allows for scheduling and planning security, etc., and better weather (hopefully) than March.
Yeah, not a fan of March either.
Any month in the U.K. Can be a nightmare for weather. I’ve been to some great weddings in March with awesome weather and then summer weddings that have been washout.
Altho have you been to the UK in March? Everything starts blooming in February and the flora looks gorgeous by the time March comes around.
The wedding is going to be in ENGLAND. There is no guarantee that the weather – in any month – is going to be great. Period.
No bank holiday. Phooey. Otherwise, I don’t care when it is.
Why not Christmas at St Martins. Tell the courtiers to step on it, work around the clock if you have to and just do it. Don’t they know it’s what we want?
Ah dang. That sucks Sixer
We can still hope for St Martin-in-the-Field, I suppose. I still think we should get a day off!
If they want to use Kate as an excuse to move things up then I’m all for it. FInally she’s useful for something.
Called It!
I knew this was the REAL thang…when Harry came out and did his “LEAVE MY BABY ALONE” stance to the press…and ESPECIALLY when he did those interviews about his depression…it seems as though he’d been lonely his whole life…and when he met the person that made that feeling disappear…he JUMPED ON IT PRONTO!!! I did the EXACT same thang when I was his age and got that lucky…so I OVERSTAND how they feel…and I know if it were up to them…they’d get married tomorrow and she would be pregnant next month! Alas…protocols!!!!
@Lala. Thank you for “overstand”! That’s perfect. I’m going to use it any time I can.
If they aren’t going to do the big production that William and Kate did, then I guess it doesn’t matter what the weather is like.
OH its going to be a huge and opulent wedding by any standard just not as huge and opulent as Will and Kate’s. It will be televised worldwide and attract almost the same amount of media.
My money is on the first two weeks of May!
Also, I don’t why you are so intent on them not taking Kates pregnancy into consideration. Why risk planning a wedding right around her due date; it would pull a lot of focus
I also think it’s bizarre to say they shouldn’t think about Kate while planning their wedding. If I were getting married and my sister-in-law was pregnant, people would think I was a selfish cow if I didn’t take her pregnancy into consideration. I think March is a possibility but May is more likely. Yay for them!
I think she is already pregnant . They are so good together ! I’m so happy.
If she were I think they would get married immediately. They’re not going to plan for a wedding months away if she’s pregnant.
Why would you even think that?
After a heavy weekend I actually had a breakdown yesterday that they would want to get married on my date (May 25th) and want my venue…. as my fiancé and Mum explained to me it’s very unlikely that they would choose a country house near Belfast. Weddings can drive you crazy!!
They should make it a May wedding… Better temperatures, more sun and better light. But after watching their interview yesterday, I’m actually surprised they have not eloped yo Vegas…
I read somewhere they are unlikely to get married during Lent, which ends April 1 this year, so that puts March out of the running. but I don’t know how true that is.
(at the very least I think they would avoid holy week which puts them at March 23rd or earlier.)
obviously people on here don’t like kate but that’s still his brother’s wife and they’re on good terms (as in william and harry aren’t estranged). it’s actually weirdly aggressive and selfish to think “they should just schedule their lives without any thought to Kate.” i have a brother and sister in law i’m on great terms with…if either of them did that or if i did that to them, it wouldn’t be cool
I actually agree with this.
If I wasn’t worried about vendors, or getting my dress in time, or anything like that (which she isn’t), and it was a matter of “get married this month when SIL is hugely pregnant and may go into labor any minute” vs “get married 6 weeks later” I would choose the later date.
But, at the same time, many women would prefer to attend the wedding when pregnant, and not with a newborn at home.
Bottom line – I don’t think Kate is going to be the deciding factor here in terms of when they have the wedding. But I think her pregnancy will certainly be “A” factor and I don’t think that means Kate expects the world to stop for her or anything.
I don’t think its aggressive at all. There is no logical reason because its not a matter of travel etc and there are already so many other royal conflicts to think over. Whether or not she’s heavily pregnant should be at the very bottom of their list when picking out a date.
Exactly and the new baby is going to be their niece or nephew! That is a big deal and should be considered. I get that there is irrational hate for Kate on this board (truly don’t understand it she’s just there) but she is harry’s family, and not a distant cousin but close family you plan these types of major events with close family in mind. Just like I bet Megan will pick a date that works with her parents too.
Also I doubt it is the deciding factor but to have it be a part of the thought process is normal.
With Meghan’s age they’ll marry asap to have the most time to have more than one baby. My college boyfriends sister found her husband later in life and once they got engaged they started trying to get pregnant because they knew time wasn’t on their side. Obviously Meg and Harry can’t have a shotgun wedding so they’ll marry asap
We had a March wedding and it was fine. But if I was expecting thousands of people to line the streets for my wedding, I would have been it in May/June!
I honestly don’t think they will get pregnant right away. Just based on Harry’s reaction when they were asked about having kids in the interview. I think they – but him especially- just wants to enjoy being married for awhile. I don’t think they will wait long because of Meghan’s age (she and I are about the same age), but I think they will wait at least a year before starting a family
I can’t stop looking at the pictures. They’re so beautiful and happy together.
Do they HAVE to have a big church wedding? I read somewhere they wanted non traditional, so couldn’t that mean a small beach wedding? I guess the Queen couldn’t go to that, though?
In pretty much any family, royal or not, it’s not kosher to schedule a wedding near your sister in law’s due date (unless it’s super low key). It’s a major family event.
Just give us the bank holiday please
Maybe they chose May specifically so there would be no chance of a bank holiday in addition to the two we already have.
Wedding date:
May at Windsor Castle
Bother you beat me to it😀
Strange that they didn’t give a date, just the month of May.
They probably thought the royal experts were annoying. Maybe they released the statement to end the guessing.
The news came out pretty fast and yet people are wasting their time speculating about March.
They are giving us a a low, steady drip of information to keep media attention and interest up. The month and venue could easily have been announced yesterday, but this way they get to dominate the news cycle many times over.
Also, first official duties together on Friday. Is that hitting the ground running or what?! I love it!
Too bad, I was hoping it would be March. The fact it’s at Windsor means it’ll be subdued, more like Prince Edward’s wedding.
You were hoping it was March so Kate would be heavily pregnant at the wedding…weirdo. I guess you must be in tears now ROFL
So we will never get to see Harry kiss Meghan on Buckingham Palace balcony? Mwah! Mwah! Mwah! Are there any balconies at Windsor? Does that mean no carriages? Is this simply a cost cutting exercise or what? Harry is the most popular member of the royal family. Can’t believe that it won’t be in London, more people will be interested in this wedding than Williams’s . So they will get married where Camilla got married….yuck! Can somebody please tell me why we should be excited by a Windsor wedding??????? Windsor chapel looks dark and dingy to me, no Wow! factor which Westminster Abbey could provide, the mall, people cheering by the wayside. I was so so so happy yesterday because the engagement photo call and interview was so uplifting but this is a real downer.
Cost cutting in the midst of Brexit and rising RepublicUK support is a smart thing. It is also a good move regarding security arrangements.
Charles and Camilla had their blessing at St George’s but weren’t legally married there.
Peter and Autumn Phillips, Edward and Sophie married at St George’s. On Youtube you can find an 8-part set of clips of Edward and Sophie’s wedding which shows some of the interior (look for Royal Wedding 1999). It is a beautiful church. Not as beautiful as bluhare and LAK’s beloved St-Martin-in-the-Fields, but lovely.
You can also see footage of Peter and Autumn’s wedding. Royal family and wedding party standing around on the steps outside posing for pictures. Then carriage comes by to take the bride and groom to the reception.
Yes nota….I have the memory of Charles and Camilla on those steps. But how much opportunity for the public to see them and wave and cheer. No fly past either.
