Royal experts predict that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will marry in March

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a photocall to officially announce their engagement at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

I’m still basking in my gossip-mojo! It’s back!! It had been on fritz for months, especially about box office predictions. But my mojo has been dead-on about the royals this year. Yay! So, I was right about when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would announce their engagement. But I don’t have any particularly mojo-predictions about anything else, like a wedding date, or wedding locale, or which designer she’ll choose. Your guess is literally as good as mine. Vicky Arbiter is a long-time royal “correspondent,” and she told the Today Show this morning that she’s getting vibes for a March wedding. Hm…

If we were talking about a March wedding in Florida or a tropical island, I would say “more power to them.” But the idea of a March wedding in London just seems sort of depressing and off-season, no disrespect to those of you who scheduled your weddings in the off-season. Maybe Arbiter is right though – if there’s one thing I believe, it’s that Harry is especially eager to “lock this down.” He is so happy with Meghan and he wants to marry her as soon as possible. Here’s one prediction I will make: I think they’ll get pregnant right away. I think that’s part of the reason why they’ll schedule the wedding for sooner rather than later.

Richard Palmer tweeted this too:

Hm. So we’ll be getting more info soon. The royal reporters really seem focused on this idea that Meghan and Harry will want to get married before Kate gives birth. I still say that they should just schedule their lives without any thought to Kate, honestly.

Harry Meghan engagement

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and WENN.

 

55 Responses to “Royal experts predict that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will marry in March”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I think so too. They announced their engagement pretty much right after she stepped off the plane to move there-no way they’re dragging this out either.

    Reply
  2. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

    They are adorable, and I am so excited NOT to be thinking about sexual harassers, shitty politicians, or in so many cases, BOTH!
    Also, the Behind The Scenes video-they’re so cute!

    Reply
  3. whatever says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Ugh I hate March for weddings …there is no guarantee the weather is going to be great. More often then not its still cold in March.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    No bank holiday. Phooey. Otherwise, I don’t care when it is.

    Reply
  5. HeidiM says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:29 am

    If they want to use Kate as an excuse to move things up then I’m all for it. FInally she’s useful for something.

    Reply
  6. Minny says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Called It!

    Reply
  7. Lala says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I knew this was the REAL thang…when Harry came out and did his “LEAVE MY BABY ALONE” stance to the press…and ESPECIALLY when he did those interviews about his depression…it seems as though he’d been lonely his whole life…and when he met the person that made that feeling disappear…he JUMPED ON IT PRONTO!!! I did the EXACT same thang when I was his age and got that lucky…so I OVERSTAND how they feel…and I know if it were up to them…they’d get married tomorrow and she would be pregnant next month! Alas…protocols!!!!

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:33 am

    If they aren’t going to do the big production that William and Kate did, then I guess it doesn’t matter what the weather is like.

    Reply
  9. BAnna says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:35 am

    My money is on the first two weeks of May!
    Also, I don’t why you are so intent on them not taking Kates pregnancy into consideration. Why risk planning a wedding right around her due date; it would pull a lot of focus

    Reply
    • Stef Leppard says:
      November 28, 2017 at 10:34 am

      I also think it’s bizarre to say they shouldn’t think about Kate while planning their wedding. If I were getting married and my sister-in-law was pregnant, people would think I was a selfish cow if I didn’t take her pregnancy into consideration. I think March is a possibility but May is more likely. Yay for them!

      Reply
  10. Hkk says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think she is already pregnant . They are so good together ! I’m so happy.

    Reply
  11. Lara says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:42 am

    After a heavy weekend I actually had a breakdown yesterday that they would want to get married on my date (May 25th) and want my venue…. as my fiancé and Mum explained to me it’s very unlikely that they would choose a country house near Belfast. Weddings can drive you crazy!!

    Reply
  12. Ellaus says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    They should make it a May wedding… Better temperatures, more sun and better light. But after watching their interview yesterday, I’m actually surprised they have not eloped yo Vegas…

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I read somewhere they are unlikely to get married during Lent, which ends April 1 this year, so that puts March out of the running. but I don’t know how true that is.

    (at the very least I think they would avoid holy week which puts them at March 23rd or earlier.)

    Reply
  14. Babooshka says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    obviously people on here don’t like kate but that’s still his brother’s wife and they’re on good terms (as in william and harry aren’t estranged). it’s actually weirdly aggressive and selfish to think “they should just schedule their lives without any thought to Kate.” i have a brother and sister in law i’m on great terms with…if either of them did that or if i did that to them, it wouldn’t be cool

    Reply
    • Becks says:
      November 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I actually agree with this.

      If I wasn’t worried about vendors, or getting my dress in time, or anything like that (which she isn’t), and it was a matter of “get married this month when SIL is hugely pregnant and may go into labor any minute” vs “get married 6 weeks later” I would choose the later date.

      But, at the same time, many women would prefer to attend the wedding when pregnant, and not with a newborn at home.

      Bottom line – I don’t think Kate is going to be the deciding factor here in terms of when they have the wedding. But I think her pregnancy will certainly be “A” factor and I don’t think that means Kate expects the world to stop for her or anything.

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      November 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I don’t think its aggressive at all. There is no logical reason because its not a matter of travel etc and there are already so many other royal conflicts to think over. Whether or not she’s heavily pregnant should be at the very bottom of their list when picking out a date.

      Reply
    • K says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Exactly and the new baby is going to be their niece or nephew! That is a big deal and should be considered. I get that there is irrational hate for Kate on this board (truly don’t understand it she’s just there) but she is harry’s family, and not a distant cousin but close family you plan these types of major events with close family in mind. Just like I bet Megan will pick a date that works with her parents too.

      Also I doubt it is the deciding factor but to have it be a part of the thought process is normal.

      Reply
  15. Meg says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

    With Meghan’s age they’ll marry asap to have the most time to have more than one baby. My college boyfriends sister found her husband later in life and once they got engaged they started trying to get pregnant because they knew time wasn’t on their side. Obviously Meg and Harry can’t have a shotgun wedding so they’ll marry asap

    Reply
  16. Junebug says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:57 am

    We had a March wedding and it was fine. But if I was expecting thousands of people to line the streets for my wedding, I would have been it in May/June!

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I honestly don’t think they will get pregnant right away. Just based on Harry’s reaction when they were asked about having kids in the interview. I think they – but him especially- just wants to enjoy being married for awhile. I don’t think they will wait long because of Meghan’s age (she and I are about the same age), but I think they will wait at least a year before starting a family

    Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I can’t stop looking at the pictures. They’re so beautiful and happy together.

    Reply
  19. Rianic says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Do they HAVE to have a big church wedding? I read somewhere they wanted non traditional, so couldn’t that mean a small beach wedding? I guess the Queen couldn’t go to that, though?

    Reply
  20. Bridget says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:21 am

    In pretty much any family, royal or not, it’s not kosher to schedule a wedding near your sister in law’s due date (unless it’s super low key). It’s a major family event.

    Reply
  21. Bex says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Just give us the bank holiday please :) :) :)

    Reply
  22. island_girl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Wedding date:
    May at Windsor Castle

    Reply
  23. Citresse says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Too bad, I was hoping it would be March. The fact it’s at Windsor means it’ll be subdued, more like Prince Edward’s wedding.

    Reply
  24. Princessk says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:08 am

    So we will never get to see Harry kiss Meghan on Buckingham Palace balcony? Mwah! Mwah! Mwah! Are there any balconies at Windsor? Does that mean no carriages? Is this simply a cost cutting exercise or what? Harry is the most popular member of the royal family. Can’t believe that it won’t be in London, more people will be interested in this wedding than Williams’s . So they will get married where Camilla got married….yuck! Can somebody please tell me why we should be excited by a Windsor wedding??????? Windsor chapel looks dark and dingy to me, no Wow! factor which Westminster Abbey could provide, the mall, people cheering by the wayside. I was so so so happy yesterday because the engagement photo call and interview was so uplifting but this is a real downer.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:39 am

      Cost cutting in the midst of Brexit and rising RepublicUK support is a smart thing. It is also a good move regarding security arrangements.

      Charles and Camilla had their blessing at St George’s but weren’t legally married there.

      Peter and Autumn Phillips, Edward and Sophie married at St George’s. On Youtube you can find an 8-part set of clips of Edward and Sophie’s wedding which shows some of the interior (look for Royal Wedding 1999). It is a beautiful church. Not as beautiful as bluhare and LAK’s beloved St-Martin-in-the-Fields, but lovely.

      You can also see footage of Peter and Autumn’s wedding. Royal family and wedding party standing around on the steps outside posing for pictures. Then carriage comes by to take the bride and groom to the reception.

      Reply

