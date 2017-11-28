“Channing Tatum dances in Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ music video” links
Channing Tatum stars in Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” music video. The song is actually NSFW because of language, but the video is fine. [Pajiba]
The behind-the-scenes video of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interview is adorable, life-affirming and super-cute. [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce is still wrangling with Feyonce. [Dlisted]
Jeremy Piven’s CBS show was canceled. Good. [Looper]
Meghan Markle’s mom is already getting royal protection? [Wonderwall]
Jersey Shore is coming back next year. [Starcasm]
Jessica Chastain has a sleeve problem. [GoFugYourself]
Fergie will be a part of another friggin’ singing competition. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I actually sort of love Gwyneth Paltrow’s goth Goop look. [JustJared]

2017 Women Of The Year Awards

 

  1. MVD says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    He really does look like a Xmas ham with eyes. That’s all I got.

  2. happyoften says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I kinda love him for doing this…. pink makes me happy.

  3. Erinn says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    This was the first time I’ve really seen a glimpse of “old Pink” in a while. The only songs of hers that I’ve really heard recently have been on the sappier, sort of boring side. I haven’t seen the videos mind you, but I’ve had to change the station quite a bit. Her old stuff had a lot more of an edge – though I’m sure her life has changed dramatically since she started out, so I get it. But this song and the video were super entertaining, so I’m hoping for more of this.

    Also, I don’t even care about judgement – I am excited for Jersey Shore. Some people have “the bachelor(ette)” as their garbage shows, and this was mine!

  4. Sonya says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    He looks even more like a potato than usual in that screencap.

  5. Abby says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    That video is so funny! Messed up, but funny. He’s just so… amiable. Up for anything, without ego. I love him. And Pink!

  6. V4Real says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Beyonce stole from others, others steal from Beyonce

  7. Peeking in says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    I thoroughly enjoyed that weirdass video. 💃

  8. Happy21 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I find nothing remotely attractive about the charming potato but I love him. He’s such a fun guy. This is video gold right here.

  9. Brandi says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I loved that video!

