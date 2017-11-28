“Channing Tatum dances in Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ music video” links

Channing Tatum stars in Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” music video. The song is actually NSFW because of language, but the video is fine. [Pajiba]
He really does look like a Xmas ham with eyes. That’s all I got.
spat out me gin and ginger. yes, yes he does.
LOL that’s hilarious, but truth be told I find him super sexy!!! So more Christmas ham for me!! Hahahaha ^.^
That is too funny!!!!! He reminds me of spam….barf
It’s just the look they’re going for because he is a cute guy, I think.
I kinda love him for doing this…. pink makes me happy.
This whole video is fantastic. Also reminds me how bad it sucked for my grandma’s generation…expected to dote on their husbands like glorified indentured servants!!! Love the styling of this video too.
This was the first time I’ve really seen a glimpse of “old Pink” in a while. The only songs of hers that I’ve really heard recently have been on the sappier, sort of boring side. I haven’t seen the videos mind you, but I’ve had to change the station quite a bit. Her old stuff had a lot more of an edge – though I’m sure her life has changed dramatically since she started out, so I get it. But this song and the video were super entertaining, so I’m hoping for more of this.
Also, I don’t even care about judgement – I am excited for Jersey Shore. Some people have “the bachelor(ette)” as their garbage shows, and this was mine!
I miss the old sassy Pink too. Her latest album fell flat with me. Her singing has improved tremendously but the songs have loss the Pink sass they once had.
I’m with you, Erinn – Jersey Shore is my guilty pleasure of choice GTL!
I Love jersey shore
He looks even more like a potato than usual in that screencap.
That video is so funny! Messed up, but funny. He’s just so… amiable. Up for anything, without ego. I love him. And Pink!
Beyonce stole from others, others steal from Beyonce
I thoroughly enjoyed that weirdass video. 💃
I find nothing remotely attractive about the charming potato but I love him. He’s such a fun guy. This is video gold right here.
Same. I love his dancing but he holds no appeal in a sexy way for me. HOWEVER I would love to hang out at the bar with him, he looks like he’d be a fun friend.
I loved that video!
