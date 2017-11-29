‘Lady Bird’ is the best reviewed Rotten Tomatoes movie of all time

I love artsy/indie movies, so this news delighted me. Actress turned writer/producer/director Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, the coming of age story Lady Bird, now holds the distinction of being the best-reviewed movie on review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. The previous honoree was 1999’s Toy Story 2.
The film, which has already gotten some Oscar buzz despite Greta getting some heat over her “controversial anti-Israel opinions,” is “certified fresh” with a 100% critic score and 165 “fresh” reviews (and counting), The movie is also doing well with audiences. Since its release on November 3, it has grossed $10 million at the box-office and currently has an audience score of 87% fresh on RT.
Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan as a rebellious high school student living in 2002-era Sacramento, California, attempting to survive Catholic school (good luck on that, girl) and an often tense relationship with her mother, played by the wonderful Laurie Metcalf. Even though Greta herself attended Catholic school back in the early 00s, the 34-year-old doesn’t want anyone to think the film is autobiographical, and in interviews she has asserted that she wasn’t nearly as brash and rebellious as the on-screen character.
This is actually Greta’s second time in the director’s chair. She made 2008’s Nights and Weekends, which she co-wrote and co-directed with Joe Swanberg. The new film was definitely a passion project for Greta and she recently shared the sweet letters she wrote to the musicians whose songs she wanted to feature on the films soundtrack – including Justin Timberlake (“Cry Me A River”), Alanis Morissette (“Hand In My Pocket”) and Dave Matthews (“Crash Into Me”).
Her hard work and devotion paid off, and Lady Bird is a critical darling. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “unique and original and fresh and wonderful.” Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post called the movie “a triumph of style, sensibility and spirit,” and Stephanie Zachary of TIME said, “‘Lady Bird’ is both generous and joyous, but when it stings, it stings deep.” Greta was left slightly incredulous about the film’s critical kudos, telling Rotten Tomatoes,
This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird. We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.
The award recognition has already begun, with Saoirse winning the Gotham Award for Best Actress on Monday. At the ceremony she praised her director, saying, “For anyone who’s seen this film, she’s poured her heart and soul into this and I’m so proud of her.” And, in case you were curious, Greta finally did get to have a face-to-face encounter with Justin Timberlake, telling Vanity Fair “I sort of attacked him,” adding, “He was very gracious. He said he was happy that his song was in my movie.”
I’m happy for Greta’s success, and that of Lady Bird. I could wax eloquent about it, but I will let the fine folks at Refinery29 sum it up for me. The critical and commercial success of the film is “huge for women” because “It’s more concrete proof that, no, women don’t need to be near-perfect creatures with the most exciting life ever to make great film subjects.” You go, Greta.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Ooo good, so glad! I love Saoirse. Love Greta too.
I’ve thought Saoirse was incredible since “Atonement”, so I’m really happy to see her getting her due. And I love that someone like Gerwig, who is so far from the typical Hollywood starlet, is having so much success.
So cheers to both of them!
Toy Story 2?!
Side note – good for Laurie Metcalf, being in the top two RT-reviewed movies of all time!
Laurie Metcalf is a great actress. She’s not appreciated nearly enough.
Yes, Laurie Metcalf is underappreciated. So happy to see her in this film. I want her and Sally Hawkins (Shape of Water) rake all the awards.
She really is amazing – I know she works constantly and is often praised for what she does, but she never got the big stardom others have.
YES, this movie isn’t my cup of tea but I LOVE LAURIE METCALF. So under-appreciated. She has ALWAYS been a phenomenal actress. Heck I’ve loved her since Roseanne!
I agree. She’s a great actor.
Laurie is a star and I love people paying attention to her. Greta has always felt like someone I know and Saoirse is a revelation of an actress. I want her in all things all the time
Saoirse Ronan is so great and I appreciate that she didn’t change her lovely name to something easier to say.
It’s pretty easy to say; the pronunciation is difficult for people unfamiliar with the Irish language to work out.
The verbal pronunciation is fine once you know it. It’s the Irish written phonetics that are completely baffling to an untrained eye.
Must. Go. See this!!!!
I fear that with all the hoopla about the reviews, people will expect something more and be disappointed. I saw it based solely on a co-worker’s recommendation – someone whose film tastes are similar to mine – and I loved it. It is a delightful, well-acted, small film.
Like I said yesterday it’s very deserved. The only movie I liked this year as much was Get Out. It should really get a lot of awards love this year.
I thought get out was the highest?
I believe it was before Lady Bird. It’s a very high 90s and LB has a perfect score. Personally Get Out is the better movie just due to the complexities of the movie and the blend of multiple genres. It’s the best picture of the year. But Lady Bird is a different type of genius as it’s a coming of age story that doesn’t treat the women in the movies as accessories.
I thought Get Out was just okay and a bit stupid. I was surprised, it got such good reviews.
Looks great.
Sorry but I hated it. I did not enjoy the 90 minutes of teen angst plus poor parenting choices. My two nieces (age 15 & 16) did love it.
I’ve heard its very white privilegey….
Greta is one of my favorites. She is so good in every role I’ve seen her in. Really looking forward to LB.
And also yes to Get Out(it was filmed right here in Mobile & Baldwin County!). I hope indies sweep all the awards for 2017.
The trailer made the movie look pretty boring to me.
And when are we going to stop treating the films as « universal » for women when the film is representing white Americans and is mainly filled with white women? People can just say that a film is good with interesting characters instead of declaring that it represents the experience of young women?
Yes thank you! It was a good little film but very heteronormative and white, that does not represent all, I wish we could get many version of it from different perspectives, black young woman, gay young woman.
As a gay woman I did not appreciate they way they sort of glossed the coming out of the young gay man and made it such a side note, but I understand the story was about her.
It was sweet but hardly rates as the best film of all time, it just shows what lack there is out there of anything with any realness to it.
I don’t know. Every film doesn’t have to represent everyone. No film can do that. This was a story about this particular woman that was white. As a woman of color I enjoyed the film very much. I don’t need to see a black face in every film I see. I just want there to be many choices. It seems we are so hard on everyone now to be all inclusive. I want there to be stories about everyone. Even if you are a average white woman. Greta directed a very well done film. I hope it gets noticed and that people see it.
saw Greta on Trevor Noah the other night. She was so charming and just so happy that the movie was being received well. And she was so cute.
I liked it a lot. It reminded me very much of the movie Pretty in Pink. Saoirse Ronan is a wonderful actress and I went to see the film solely because she was in it. I’m glad I did–she doesn’t disappoint and the whole film was a delight.
I really liked it. Best movie ever? No, but I can see why everyone who reviewed it gave it a positive rating, leading to this title.
I’m very happy for Greta and thrilled to see a young woman have such success directing.
The movie sounds really good and I really loved Greta until I heard an interview with her on Fresh Air last week. She was asked about her professed love of Woody Allen and her responses were troubling.
Looking forward to seeing it. Something that always bugs me about “coming of age” movies about women is a requirement for nudity or semi-nudity. Coming of age movies about men usually don’t include a “sex for the first time/exploring your sexuality” thus no nudity or semi-nudity. We all know teenage boys are obsessed with sex all.the.time!
I enjoy everything Greta has done. She was my favorite part in No Strings Attached. I am glad she is having this success. There is something about coming of age + class movies that leaves me emotionally drained. The last time I felt like this in a movie was Y Tu Mama Tambien and before that it was Gilbert Grape.
why would one be “pro israel?” probably someone who enjoys having people coming at his door sayin “sorry. that’s mIne noW. GO!”
i think its a bit more complex than that. it’s like native americans terrorizing “USA” americans for taking their land and therefore continuously provoking violence.
yes our American history is messed up but we are here today so… how to move on?
Been looking forward to this one for awhile but I’ll have to make sure it doesn’t get crushed under the weight of expectation.
