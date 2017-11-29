Donald Trump’s still delusional about his birther claims, the Russia investigation

Yesterday, Donald Trump’s itchy Twitter fingers got him in trouble again. He tweeted out some dumb bulls–t about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (the Democratic leaders in Congress) and in reaction to his tweets, Pelosi and Schumer backed out of a meeting with him. I tend to believe that they backed out of the meeting/photo-op because Trump pretty much admitted in the tweets that there would be no negotiation on the tax bill, which is historically unpopular and will probably pass later this week. It will be like a hydrogen bomb going off in the American economy, and what’s especially crazy is that Trump doesn’t even realize that the GOP needs Democratic votes to pass the budget, which means that we’ve got the looming threat of a government shutdown next week too. What was Trump’s reaction to all of this? A cheesy photo-op with empty seats, and Trump barking inanely at the camera:
That’s not how any of this works. In addition to all of this mess, both the New York Times and the Washington Post both published eerily similar stories about Bigly’s continued delusions. You can read the NYT piece here – Trump has told senators that it wasn’t “my voice” on the Access Hollywood tape. The NYT previewed that story days ago – Trump has apparently denied that it was his voice on the tape for months, to multiple people. He’s also claimed to staffers and friends that he only lost the popular vote because of widespread voter fraud, and he’s apparently still hung up on his birther claims. STILL. Here some of the WaPo’s story:
He’s delusional about the Russia investigation: Hanging out at Mar-a-Lago and at his South Florida golf clubs, Trump told friends, “This investigation’s going to be over with pretty soon,” adding that his attorneys, whom he praised as “brilliant,” had assured him of it, according to two people familiar with the conversations. Some Trump aides and confidants worry about the president’s optimistic assessment of the situation, which he has repeated in conversations in recent weeks, waxing enthusiastically about how he’s eager to be out from under the Russia cloud by 2018. One outside adviser to Trump warned that the president would “blow a gasket” if there was no statement of exoneration by year’s end.
He’s delusional about the Access Hollywood tape: Trump has occasionally told senior advisers that the “Access Hollywood” tape could be fabricated or may not be real, according to two people who have heard him make the comments. At various moments — including during huddles with his aides at Trump Tower after he won the election and before taking office — Trump has sought to distance himself from the tape. Trump has asked others whether they think the voice sounds like him, suggesting that it does not, and has wondered aloud whether perhaps the tape was doctored or edited in an unfair way to villainize him. “He would just assert it, and people would kind of say, ‘Okay, let’s move along,’ ” said one person who had heard the comments. “There’s no point in sitting there and litigating it with him.” A second person who has discussed the tape with Trump recalled, “He says: ‘It’s really not me. I don’t talk like that.’ ”
People have been throwing around words like petty, delusional, insane, crazy, unhinged, monstrous, deplorable and fascistic for two years now with regards to Donald Trump. So none of this is surprising. He is the person we always knew him to be: a delusional monster, an unhinged nutjob, a serial fantasist, a liar. But doesn’t it also feel like some chickens are going to come home to roost in the next month or so?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Biggest A-hole in history. I can’t believe he’s still repeating the old birther malevolence. He loves to say he’s “the least racist person you’ll ever meet.” Least rational, more like.
More like ‘one of the most racist’ you’ve ever seen. Believe me’. He’s spending his morning tweeting anti Muslim snuff videos from a neo Fascist source. ☹
Yep, exactly.
the repeating of the birther stuff, after he had admitted that O was born in HI, is the clearest sign yet to me that he is, literally, suffering from dementia, or at least the onset of it. it’s like he doesn’t remember his admission. to add to that, as so many have said, watch video of him speaking back in the 80s or 90s…he wasn’t always this simplistic in his speech.
Add to that that he REALLY believes that Mueller is going to exonerate him by year end?! there’s enough evidence that’s been made public for him to be impeached, if not jailed outright. imagine what Mueller has that he has NOT made public.
As a person who works closely with both dementia and behavioral health, I don’t think so. He lies to himself to make himself feel better, because he truly cannot handle any criticism and when he does something legitimately, unequivocally bad, he falls back onto fantasy to protect that fragile, massive ego. That’s it. He’s always been this way.
CNN is reporting that Don Jr is testifying before the House intel committee next week. Erik Prince is testifying today and Sessions later this week. Trump is trying (successfully) to create the biggest distraction possible.
msw, thanks for the info. I still maintain that SOMETHING is wrong with him, and not ONLY a personality disorder like narcissism. The difference is speech agility/ability and speech patterns would indicate he’s got something physiologically wrong.
I remember that his behavior during the debates (SNIIIIIFFFFFF!) had people saying drug use. I’d bet he’s got a long-time prescription (from that wack-job doc of his) for amphetamines. his brain is probably damaged from long-term drug usage.
if you combine that with his (as you so aptly said) “fragile, massive ego”, you get this delusional, child-like behavior
Definitely something is wrong with him whatWhat. Aside from a true belief that he is superior to everyone and is therefore justified to lie and cheat his way through life, his spoiled childish sense of entitlement has been able to exist because imo he is also delusional. Demented delusional maybe if that’s a thing.
He is seriously, in the clinical sense, delusional in that he truly thinks he can manifest just about anything he wants less the sun and moon. If he wants to be pres and rule the world, why not? ” I’m The Donald!” is how he thinks. To him all his good fortune and anything succe$$ful around him for that matter is because of him -because his divine-ness. Never mind his failures or reality for that matter. They’re erased by any success, remote or false, that he can take credit for. He’s the ultimate manifester. The belief that “you create your own reality” is real for him on a very tangible level to the point where he has a type of divinity complex.
Also sexist. The whole birther crap denies that Stanley Ann Dunham, like other US citizens, women & men, had the right to pass natural born citizenship onto her baby no matter where she gave birth
That’s the part of the Birther thing I’ll never understand, lp: everyone–I mean EVERYone–knows that Obama was born of a US mother, so it doesn’t matter WHERE the hell she was when she gave birth to him. And yet Trump dined out on that foolish, fallacious claim all through Obama’s entire 8 years in office.
I think the title of this story can be “Donald Trump’s still Delusional” until he’s out of office.
We KNOW Flynn is singing like a canary at this point. The guy doesn’t want to go to jail.
Trump is delusional so what else is new. If the govt shuts down on the 8th it will be he first time it happens when one party controls the house, senate and WH. Just to give you a picture as to how incompetent these idiots are. Thank goodness my parents still get paid when these idiots pull stupid crap like this but I know many don’t.
Last thing NK has tested a new missile that can reach the US. So you know everything is fine. And great. *cries internally*
But he said he’s “going to take care of it”… Phew.
And that scares the heck out of me. My oldest grandson (18) was just sworn into the Navy this past Monday. His departure date (too soon for me) is May 28, 2018 and I really don’t want that date to be any sooner. If we’re not in war by the end of the year I’ll be really surprised.
Yes, I’m very worried about NK. Trump could well use a war to get out of this mess, and he and his followers would love to see him as a “wartime president”.
Flynn is going to jail. He doesn’t want his son to have a lengthy prison term and he doesn’t want either of them executed, from the rumors the charges are that serious. Espionage can carry the death penalty. Flynn is going to prison and he knows it. No way out. But he is angling for lesser sentences.
Nobody’s going to kill them. There would be an uproar from all different sides about that, including me.
Besides, it’s all highly illegal but not treason.
Emperor Zero’s trying to get in front of the massive sex tape dump that’s about to fall. By claiming that the Access HW AUDiO portion is fake, he can claim that his VIDEO involvement with females,
UNDERAGE ones
are also fake. Russians got him in a twist if he doesn’t do exactly what they say. Of course, when Felix Sater corroborates the tapes with stories of his own, then the fur will fly.
Santa Mueller, hurry!
Lucky for him he has Matt Lauer getting sh*tcanned at NBC to distract everyone from this and the fact that he is re-tweeting anti Muslim videos produced from far right groups in the UK.
I really, really want to believe that his optimism about being cleared by year’s end is just the product of a delusional mind, but then I think about how he’s managed to slime his way out of every singe thing thrown at him and I’m not so sure.
Since he is doubling down on the crazy, I suspect Mueller is closing in on Don Jr and Kushner.
I’m sorry… the President of the United States …..is doing what now??
I had to re-read that line a couple of times too. The dignity of the White House and its leader was always a part of my life growing up. George W. might have been a dangerous clown, but he didn’t smear the dignity of the office. As a child, I linked the president with our Queen. Both represented dignity, strength, courage and were protective of their subjects/people, and it was reassuring. Now the president is a world. wide. joke.
The woman he rt’d has been in court for racial harassment, and she has an official twitter account! Why am I not surprised?
I reported both her and Dumpf’s account, not that it will make any difference, but it appears they acknowledge the reports now.
The investigation ending and him being exonerated are not the same thing. The investigation could end with charges against him
I never thought of that, lp — so, if Trump fired Mueller, then Mueller could still somehow — maybe through an associate in the investigation — see that charges are brought against Trump?
I was surprised those tweets weren’t their own article.
Nothing on this twitter tends to shock me anymore but THESE TRULY SHOCKED ME! He’s trying to stir people against muslims and not even hide it!
This was on his twitter feed:
“VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”
“VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!”
“VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”
Literally my jaw dropped when I saw those tweets on his twitter.
We need dear departed Anne Richards and Molly Ivins now to describe Trump’s level of delusion. I can go with my late mother’s ” I can’t decide if there’s something wrong with him or if he’s just mean as the devil.” She applied this generally and died before Trump’s rise.
Molly is greatly missed.
I would do anything to hear Molly Ivins give her two cents on this ridiculous idiot Cheeto. It would really calm my nerves.
She coined Shrub for Jr. Bush. Would love to know her name for trump.
Wishing Helen Thomas was still in the briefing room.
If he wants to try to insult someone for being “all talk, no action,” he’d better be looking in the mirror. Affordable,beautiful healthcare for everyone, defeating ISIS in his first month in office, and of course. …the (unnecessary ) wall that Mexico was going to pay for. Are Mexico paying with cash or checks, Donnie? What a delusional, despicable asshole
Winning, so much winning???
Apparently in private he continues to say crazy BS things that are neither relevant nor true. No one can argue with him so they just pretend nothing happened. He gets hung up on the same old delusions, plus he’s adding new ones. He has always had a vile personality, but now his mind is not OK. How long will they let a guy who is literally crazy ruin the country? Until the Republicans get their tax breaks?
To me this is a portrait of a confused amateur president trying to govern ,while openly hostile to the facts.
Where is Pence? Where is the Cabinet? Why aren’t they doing their job under the 25th Amendment to remove him as unfit for duty?
They don’t care.
the evidence just keeps piling up – impeachment or 25th Amendment, pick one! (I vote for whichever is faster)
As GWB’s former ethics lawyer (who is part of a lawsuit against Orange for ethics violations) said last night, if they would get off their butts, suing Orange wouldn’t be necessary. It’s their job to handle this.
They’re laying low hoping that when the shit hits the fan, none of it blows back and lands on them.
Well, he’s gone and done it in Britisherland as well now!
He has retweeted three (fake news) Islamophobic videos by the deputy leader of Britain First who has convictions for inciting racial hatred and is currently awaiting possible charges for doing it again. In Britisher terms, it’s honestly like retweeting the KKK. MPs and prominent journos are going mad and saying he should now be barred from the UK on the basis of existing legislation – the “presumption in favour of exclusion” for extremists
I’m speechless
Britain First, Lindy. BRITAIN FIRST!
That’s the bunch of disgusting people that radicalised the fella who assassinated Jo Cox.
Sixer I am struggling to believe this. Even after everything else he’s done, this is just somehow more overt. This isn’t dogwhistle racism; it’s open and proud.
Pretty soon despotic dictatorships will be the only countries he can visit. Don’t know why he and Kim aren’t best buds as they’re birds of a feather.
I hope this story gets widely reported and discussed here. Right now everyone is going crazy over the firing of Matt Lauer.
Honestly, I have no words.
it’s not only disgusting, it’s absolutely terrifying. the way he normalises something that shouldn’t be normal at all, we’re already having so many issues with hate crimes and racists/fascists movements in the UK (some govern us… pretending to be something else, hello current tories), this is the last thing we need.
When I went on Twitter first thing this morning, I immediately saw all the British news sources I follow lashing out at him and had to look at what he had done. I am apppalled. I can fully understand him being barred, deservedly so.
The government will pretend it hasn’t happened, if they can.
But it’s the lead story on BBC News (poor Meghan!) so that might be a tad difficult.
Sixer and ell, I am sad and ashamed to say that many in my country will shrug at this horrendous behavior because something over 30% of the US is deep in Trump World and its many delusions, and it seems nothing can wake them.
Well, the trip has been down graded from state visit to a “working” visit and has been put off a couple times. We can only hope for England that it gets cancelled for good.
No. 10 has just released a statement saying Trump was ‘wrong’ to share those tweets.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-42172032
I can’t believe this is happening. Britain First… they’re open Nazis. Proudly so. And he directly retweeted. A US President directly retweeted racism from an open Nazi, three times in a row.
Trump and his administration are a horror show.
Why does he always go to the same thing? “They’re weak on crime.” He literally says this about EVERYONE (see that politician in Alabama) Does he really only have 2-3 catch phrases that he can remember?
That’s all he’s ever had. I saw a news program yesterday where his agenda for 2018 was broached. The panel looked at one another blankly. No one had a clue. The panel had loads of ideas.
Unless Congress as a whole decides to do their job 2018 is wash/rinse/repeat. It would require republicans to stop waiting for him to become presidential and govern (not gonna happen) and both parties to resist campaigning over actually working (not gonna happen). We’re looking at year 2 of gridlock and dysfunction.
This man, Trump, literally makes me feel ill. I can no longer bare his voice and hearing him spout and tweet lie after lie as he continues to toy with all of us is so exhausting. It’s his voters and enablers who have subjected us to this pain and I am disgusted with every single one of them.
