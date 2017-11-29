Donald Trump’s still delusional about his birther claims, the Russia investigation

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday, Donald Trump’s itchy Twitter fingers got him in trouble again. He tweeted out some dumb bulls–t about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer (the Democratic leaders in Congress) and in reaction to his tweets, Pelosi and Schumer backed out of a meeting with him. I tend to believe that they backed out of the meeting/photo-op because Trump pretty much admitted in the tweets that there would be no negotiation on the tax bill, which is historically unpopular and will probably pass later this week. It will be like a hydrogen bomb going off in the American economy, and what’s especially crazy is that Trump doesn’t even realize that the GOP needs Democratic votes to pass the budget, which means that we’ve got the looming threat of a government shutdown next week too. What was Trump’s reaction to all of this? A cheesy photo-op with empty seats, and Trump barking inanely at the camera:

That’s not how any of this works. In addition to all of this mess, both the New York Times and the Washington Post both published eerily similar stories about Bigly’s continued delusions. You can read the NYT piece here – Trump has told senators that it wasn’t “my voice” on the Access Hollywood tape. The NYT previewed that story days ago – Trump has apparently denied that it was his voice on the tape for months, to multiple people. He’s also claimed to staffers and friends that he only lost the popular vote because of widespread voter fraud, and he’s apparently still hung up on his birther claims. STILL. Here some of the WaPo’s story:

He’s delusional about the Russia investigation: Hanging out at Mar-a-Lago and at his South Florida golf clubs, Trump told friends, “This investigation’s going to be over with pretty soon,” adding that his attorneys, whom he praised as “brilliant,” had assured him of it, according to two people familiar with the conversations. Some Trump aides and confidants worry about the president’s optimistic assessment of the situation, which he has repeated in conversations in recent weeks, waxing enthusiastically about how he’s eager to be out from under the Russia cloud by 2018. One outside adviser to Trump warned that the president would “blow a gasket” if there was no statement of exoneration by year’s end. He’s delusional about the Access Hollywood tape: Trump has occasionally told senior advisers that the “Access Hollywood” tape could be fabricated or may not be real, according to two people who have heard him make the comments. At various moments — including during huddles with his aides at Trump Tower after he won the election and before taking office — Trump has sought to distance himself from the tape. Trump has asked others whether they think the voice sounds like him, suggesting that it does not, and has wondered aloud whether perhaps the tape was doctored or edited in an unfair way to villainize him. “He would just assert it, and people would kind of say, ‘Okay, let’s move along,’ ” said one person who had heard the comments. “There’s no point in sitting there and litigating it with him.” A second person who has discussed the tape with Trump recalled, “He says: ‘It’s really not me. I don’t talk like that.’ ”

[From The Washington Post]

People have been throwing around words like petty, delusional, insane, crazy, unhinged, monstrous, deplorable and fascistic for two years now with regards to Donald Trump. So none of this is surprising. He is the person we always knew him to be: a delusional monster, an unhinged nutjob, a serial fantasist, a liar. But doesn’t it also feel like some chickens are going to come home to roost in the next month or so?

