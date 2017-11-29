Duchess Kate stepped out for a keen visit to a London school this morning

Who could have ever predicted that the Duchess of Cambridge’s keenness was directly related to having female “competition”? Oh, right! Surprising no one, Kate was keen to step out for the second day in a row… following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. Kate stepped out at Robin Hood Primary School in southwest London this morning. She was celebrating the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening, so we got Keen Kate in jeggings, boots and a cut casual jacket.

Details about her outfit: the Penelope Chilvers boots are at least a decade old, and she’s worn them for low-key royal appearances before. The sweater is by Temperley London, and the jacket is Barbour, and apparently costs $268, but has already sold out. You can read more about the event here.

I like that she happily posed with a coffee mug too – she rarely gets photographed drinking or eating anything, and in these pics, she looks more like a mom who got up early with her kids and was in desperate need of some caffeine. Considering her pregnancy, I’m pretty sure that she’s probably just drinking some tea though – I don’t even know if she likes coffee? Probably not.

Also: let’s revive Wiglet Watch, shall we? Kate got up bright and early to attach that “fall” half-wiglet to the back of her head. No one blended it properly either.