Duchess Kate stepped out for a keen visit to a London school this morning

Who could have ever predicted that the Duchess of Cambridge’s keenness was directly related to having female “competition”? Oh, right! Surprising no one, Kate was keen to step out for the second day in a row… following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. Kate stepped out at Robin Hood Primary School in southwest London this morning. She was celebrating the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening, so we got Keen Kate in jeggings, boots and a cut casual jacket.

Details about her outfit: the Penelope Chilvers boots are at least a decade old, and she’s worn them for low-key royal appearances before. The sweater is by Temperley London, and the jacket is Barbour, and apparently costs $268, but has already sold out. You can read more about the event here.

I like that she happily posed with a coffee mug too – she rarely gets photographed drinking or eating anything, and in these pics, she looks more like a mom who got up early with her kids and was in desperate need of some caffeine. Considering her pregnancy, I’m pretty sure that she’s probably just drinking some tea though – I don’t even know if she likes coffee? Probably not.

Also: let’s revive Wiglet Watch, shall we? Kate got up bright and early to attach that “fall” half-wiglet to the back of her head. No one blended it properly either.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

91 Responses to “Duchess Kate stepped out for a keen visit to a London school this morning”

  1. dappadaph says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Too much talk about Meghan, eh?

    Reply
  2. Goodvibes says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Trying to step it up due to the competition. So transparent.

    Reply
  3. KatieBo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Ouch. Duchess Kate doesn’t stand a chance around here!

    I love that turtleneck. I completely understand the decade-old boots thing. Once I find a pair I love I won’t part with them until they’re completely falling apart.

    Reply
  4. Lindy says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:27 am

    All I’ve got is that she and I are at almost exactly the same stage in our pregnancies (my second) and if I looked that trim and together I’d be pretty happy. She looks good and I tend to think she does better at more casual events, maybe?

    Reply
  5. SoulSPA says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I wish she wouldn’t show her ar** so much. Get a larger coat or jacket or something that covers your b***!!! We’ve seen it already!! So little decorum for someone who’s supposed to be the future Queen Consort.

    Reply
    • lara says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

      She is wearing skinny jeans or jeggings, you can even see the pockets, why should she cover up more?

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:50 am

      I agree on the derrière part but otherwise she looks great. She is working at least.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I think she looks pretty great for being pregnant. I even like her hair, although I still wish she would go a bit shorter.

      Reply
    • Oh so tired says:
      November 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

      You can’t see her ass unless you have x-ray vision.

      Reply
    • Alix says:
      November 29, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Yeah, jeggings seem a bit casual for official visits, even one to a school.

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      November 29, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Disagree. She’s in pants, it’s good. If you could see thong, then she’d be over the top. And all this comparing that she’s stepped up because of MM. These outings are booked a long time ago. Not like she just dropped in to get camera time. i’m hoping these two can be friends, I’m hoping it’s not a competition between them. Why should it be? I don’t think Kate wants the spotlight badly enough to compete really. And – she is married to the future king, so …

      Reply
    • SKF says:
      November 29, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      This is utterly ridiculous. She is completely covered up and completely appropriate for the event. Is she only allowed baggy clothes now? Honestly this kind of critique is taking it way too far. She’s bending over to speak to a chick of. She is wearing pants that cover her bum. She is fine. It is you that has the issue.

      Personally I think Kate could and should work a lot harder – although I think she takes her cues from William in this. I also understand wanting to be around when your kids are little. Hopefully they pick up the pace though as the 90+ year old grandparents should not be out-working the mid-30s people in their prime. I don’t always like her style or styling – I think it could be so much better. But the way she is constantly picked apart and ripped apart is really disheartening. No wonder she’s nervous, no wonder she’s so thin, no wonder she doesn’t seem really confident. I cannot imagine what it would do to me to be torn apart like this so consistently on every tiny detail of my demeanour and appearance. It’s just not okay. We don’t do women a favour when we do this.

      Reply
      • Scarlett says:
        November 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        Who says she is nervous? She doesn’t look nervous when she’s panting over Ben Ainslie. Also, this is the woman who sais she doesn’t care what people think. She has brought a lot of the snark directed at her on herself.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        November 29, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        “I cannot imagine what it would do to me to be torn apart like this so consistently on every tiny detail of my demeanour and appearance”

        I can only speak for myself, but when they first got engaged, I didn’t know anything about her and was neutral. But then the stories of her (and William’s!) laziness came out, she could barely string two coherent sentences together, they skipped out on the para-olympics to go on vacation (with William lying about having to perform some military duties), etc. The ONLY thing Kate has EVER done to impress people is spend tons of money on her hair, clothes, teeth whitening, botox, etc. If that’s all SHE offers to the public, then that’s all the public has to discuss about her.

  6. Jussie says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Is it about competing with Meghan, or is it just about cramming the little work she does into the occasions when people are really paying attention, so that to the wider public it seems like she’s actually an active royal?

    The younger royals do that a lot. When there’s a spotlight on the royal family for whatever reason, suddenly they manage to get off their butts and work a few days in a row. Once the spotlights gone, they crawl back under their rocks.

    Reply
  7. Sisi says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:34 am

    these appearances were already known before the engagement announcement. She cancelled some stuff earlier in the pregnancy and their office promised that she would make up for it and rescheduled those commitments.
    Also W & K always have a slightly heavier schedule towards the end of the year (lol).

    that first paragraph seems a bit out of place considering the that the writers side-eye stereotypes on many other occasions

    Reply
  8. lala says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:35 am

    she looks good here, and she has been working steadily lately – no complaints from me.

    Reply
  9. Wooley says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:36 am

    You can drink a cup of coffee when you’re pregnant

    Reply
  10. L84Tea says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I am seriously loving her entire outfit. Love the turtleneck, love the jacket, love the boots. I wish my 5’1″ self could rock tall boots like that! :-(

    Reply
  11. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’m not going to lie, I was shocked by the two day appearance. Good for her. I hope she carves out a space for herself and blossoms. She will be Queen Concort (?). Regardless of whether it’s true or not, people will make comparisons to her and Meghan. It’s unfair. It’s sexist and petty. But it is what it is; Kate did it to herself by being work-shy. Hopefully, once the baby is born, she’ll come into her own because it’s only going to get more difficult for her.

    That being said, I think she looks good. I like her casual looks best. I love the boots and how unafraid she is to wear her decade old favorite boots. But her Hair. I’m really tired of her hair. I would love to see a straight, blunt cut on her to make her face look a little more youthful and fresh.

    Reply
  12. Seraphina says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Sooooo, the Duchess is out “working” and I agree that the competition must be quite a fright for Kate. But I have heard some of MM’s speeches and see her in action – Kate will have to put chutney making on the back burner because MM is articulate, has a great work ethic and so far seems very at ease in the public eye. And while she is an actress and should be, Kate knew what she was up for when she agreed to marry PW.

    Step up your game Kate, you will be outshined If you don’t.

    Reply
  13. Lorelai says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I don’t mind that she keeps the same boots, but can’t she have them cleaned?

    Reply
  14. 42istheanswer says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:49 am

    If I may, I would like to put forward al alternative explanation for this outing (aside from the Meghan vs. Catherine narrative).

    Not only is it highly probable that Catherine is cramming as “many” (two ^^) public appearances now in order to inflate her year’s numbers and make up for her pregnancy leave but it is also likely that Kensington is going to organise a small batch of outings for the Cambridges in order to divert from the least flattering stories coming out about Meghan right now…

    The Daily Mail is what it is, namely a piece of revolting garbage, but unfortunately it occupies a central position in deciding what the British national discourse is in many areas, including the royal family. And, as of this morning, the Mail is already busy testing the waters on several narratives in regards to Meghan : a) she used to “shill” for products on instagram (ie. she is unprincipled and easily bought); b) she failed a pop quizz on British culture (ie. she is a foreigner who does not know her new people); c) she wrote an anti-Brexit post (ie. she is political and an opponent of the will of the people); and d) some members of her extended family are threatening to “gatecrash” the wedding if they are not invited (ie. her family is trashy and undignified)…
    Now, allow me to say I do not agree with any of those stories or themes; I am merely enumerating them to demonstrate that the Mail is already sharpening its knives and putting out different versions of Meghan (pretty much all negative, so far) to see which ones resonate the best with their readership. And, wherever the Mail goes, the rest of the British press ultimately follows. So it would not be that surprising for Kensington to try to deflect as much of that negativity as possible for the time being with some inconsequential puff pieces about the Cambridges (at least, until the wedding actually takes place). It is even somewhat efficient for now : the Mirror and the Sun ran with Catherine’s visit at the school and a relatively nice side piece about Meghan’s dog. Nothing on any of the other stuff.

    However, given what appears to be the Mail’s current direction, Meghan and Harry’s honeymoon period in relation to the press may be, sadly enough, even shorter than I had previously anticipated.

    Reply
  15. Svea says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:53 am

    How bout she has been packing in the engagements before Mommy leave?

    Reply
  16. kk2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Good. I want her to step it up. She looks good here and I agree, oddly, that the picture of her drinking coffee/ tea is the most charming picture of her I’ve seen in a while. She drinks things! Like a real person!

    Reply
  17. Kaz says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Very Robin Hood. I think the boots are OK for her weekends but she could take it to a whole different level for her public appearances. There are so many fantastic boots out there to choose from, so much wonderful smart casual gear. And she wears decade old clumpy brown things and skin tight jeggings and an almost too-short jacket. So boring.

    Reply
  18. Mimi says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Pregnancy agrees with her so much. She looks good with a little added weight.

    Reply
  19. another kate says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Saw a brief clip of her speech (casual speech) to the children…and it was…pretty good? I mean, for Kate anyway ;)

    I think she looks pretty great here. Also, she and William always have a bunch of engagements towards to the end of the year – gotta boost those totals. I seriously doubt this is some competition thing – I don’t think Kate has the drive to compete with “work” (maybe with hair or clothes or something, but not with work haha)

    Reply
    • Ollie says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I looked up Williams numbers and was surprised. I knew he worked more in 2017 but as the focus ist mostly on Kate i didn’t realize how he started working steadily.
      He is slowly going full time taking over big jobs from grandpa, grandma and dad.
      2018 he will finally become a full time royal. Same with Kate and maybe Harry and Meghan i guess. With Philip going is was long overdue.

      Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      Her posh accent cracks me up though-she sounds like she has marbles in her mouth. But yes-actually a perfectly nice little speech. And I think she looks great!

      Reply
  20. Lilly says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Having gone through some serious family trauma and losses that have had repercussions in my family for decades (on more recent events) and longer (historical trauma that plagues many Native people) my first feeling on seeing the photos, and the idea of Meghan spurring Kate’s work, I thought maybe there’s just some healing and joy beginning for these two men. Maybe happiness is inspiring a general uptick in work/causes? What they went through at such a young age reverberates for years and years and years; the impact is felt in subtle, sudden, and at times, big ways, of course. I’m not an apologist and the structure of monarchy as a whole is none of my business, although I enjoy it from my American vantage point. It was just an instinct I had and have seen, finally, in my immediate family as we heal and building blocks of joy begin after a long, long time of blindly finding ways to heal. We’re still a long way off, though. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t celebrate the love we’re not too shell-shocked to see and feel.

    Reply
  21. Sharon Lea says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:10 am

    BROWN leather boots with black??? No, no it does not look right. But I do really like them separately.

    Reply
  22. Jazzie30 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Love her outfit. It’s exactly what I tend to wear. She looks good.

    Reply
  23. Aerohead21 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Or it could be coincidental to second trimester pregnancy where you feel more like a human and less like an alien vessel….coupled with the “retirement” of Prince Philip and reduction of the older royals’ work load. All a coincidence?

    I think not. Harry’s engagement, 3rd baby for Kate, retirement of the older royals…this all was very carefully planned.

    Reply
  24. Becks says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I think she looks good here and appropriate for the occasion.

    She typically steps up her appearances this time of year, especially if she’s making up for being absent in September and October, so I’m not surprised.

    Reply
  25. Alix says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I still can’t figure out why she wanted this job so much, since she clearly has no interest in doing it.

    Reply
    • CrystalBall says:
      November 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Exactly!

      Reply
    • TuxCat5 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      My “hypothesis”:

      Carole Middleton is highly narcissistic, and, beginning in the ’80s, essentially wanted to “be” Diana. The incomplete/false image and narrative of Princess Diana is a status-seeking, narcissistic, “stuck-in-the-wannabe-princess-stage” woman’s dream: popularity, glamor, attention, adoration, and social status. Narcissists insist on being “better” than everyone (they’re brutally competitive), and being (the eventual) queen means being at the top of the social heap–above even the aristocracy. I also think that, given Carole’s background, that it was a fantasy of hers to not simply become part of the upper classes/aristocracy (to whom she seems to have felt highly inferior), but to “show them all up” by being at the top, outranking them and having power over them.

      Carole couldn’t fulfill this fantasy, but (as happens with narcissistic mothers) she enmeshed herself with her eldest daughter, Kate, who essentially became a “mini-Carole”, taking on the fantasy as her own. But that’s exactly what it is: a fantasy; fantasies aren’t reality.

      I don’t think Carole (and subsequently Kate) truly understood the day-to-day, year-after-year work life of a senior royal; she saw the exotic overseas tours with cheering, adoring crowds and glamorous outfits and fine dining, the tiaras and jewels and gowns at state banquets in palaces, and rock stars, movie stars, world leaders–everyone, really–bowing and curtseying and adoring, and being a “savior”–bringing joy and comfort to the ill and injured, just by showing up and talking to them. I think Kate honestly believed that she would marry William and instantly “become” Diana and live this kind of a life. Her “job” would be just to show up and be beautiful and glamorous while those present adored and applauded her, her mere presence being the gift. She’d be over-the-top wealthy, her homes and clothing being the envy of all of those super-wealthy people in school who made fun of her and Carole. She’d outrank every aristocrat in the country, and they as well as every celebrity, business owner, smart person, athlete, etc would have to bow and curtsey to her.

      Unfortunately, Kate has discovered that it was, indeed, a fantasy–and now she’s stuck. Day-to-day royal life is boring for someone not interested in people or service. It’s repetitive. There are rules. This isn’t the ’80s; people just aren’t “into” the royal family like they were when Diana came around. Becoming royalty and being associated with Diana doesn’t mean instant adoration. And surprise–the job isn’t just to be beautiful and glamorous: there’s work to do. Reading, speaking, speechwriting, meetings, how-do-you-do receptions, etc.

      That’s my essay on why I think Kate Middleton took the job. Too much? Perhaps…but there it is.

      Reply
  26. Citresse says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Kate looks best in casual clothes. I think she looks great here. And the Bugingham Palace, so cute!

    Reply
  27. Magniana says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:23 am

    How can you tell she has a wiglet on? I can never tell with anyone unless the extensions are under a straight cut. I need some tips for spotting them!

    Reply
    • Sisi says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:43 am

      second photo: about 2 inches into the part the color changes slightly from warm to cool. All the hair of that first 2 inches of hair goes into 1 curl behind her ear. That’s her own hair and is slightly more yellow than the wiglet, which is everything behind that first large curl. Also her own hair is styled smooth, while all those flyaways are the wiglet.

      Reply
      • BrandyAlexander says:
        November 29, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        So, I have no idea whether she wears fake hair (because I’m not one who can see it either). But I just have to say – my color looks the same as hers, so I just don’t see that as proof. And my natural hair always has fly aways. I always though it was the extensions that stay smooth?

        Anyway, even if she does wear extensions or a wiglet to make it look thicker, why is it such an issue? I have several friends who wear extensions and they are not in the public eye. I just thought this was something pretty much every famous woman does.

      • Ollie says:
        November 29, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        Different colour shades are normal. Hair underneath is always darker because of lack of sun and/or because of highlights on the top like here with Kate. She has blond highlights.

        It’s why homemade dye jobs look so fake. You dye the whole “head” in one single colour and that looks unnatural like a helmet or clued on wig. Our haircolour consists of different shades.

      • LAK says:
        November 29, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        Further to what Sisi said, you can see where the wiglet isn’t blended. It’s a very clear line from the top of her head to the ends of her hair at the point that @Sisi describes.

  28. Deedee says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Wiglet Watch! For those who claim they can’t see it, there it is in all its glory!

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      November 29, 2017 at 1:12 pm

      It could be that bump is a teased/ back combed area for height with a smooth layer lightly brushed over. It’s a common technique for giving volume in profile- it has been done to my hair for up-dos.

      And if it is a wiglet, who cares? Lots of women use hair with postpartum hormone changes. A friend of mine lost quite a bit of hers in her late thirties after her last baby.

      Reply
      • Deedee says:
        November 29, 2017 at 1:37 pm

        She’s the only celeb I know who has sent out a news release to hide the fact that she does wear extensions. It’s only a big deal because she made it one. And if you think that’s just teased at the crown, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

      • Helen Smith says:
        November 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        I laughed when I read that press release. People online were making much more serious accusations against Kate and yet, the only press release the palace issued was about her hair. Call her a lazy social climber but don’t say she has pieces in hair. Don’t touch the hair. LMAO. WTF Kensington Palace.

  29. Laur says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I LOVE a Barbour jacket so am very jealous of that. I think she looks good here, she always looks better in casual wear, and I say this as a non-fan.

    Reply
  30. Kat says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    As usual I love her more casual style. I would happily wear this entire outfit.

    Reply
  31. AmandaPanda says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I’ve got the exact same Barbour! It’s a few years old. She definitely has a long body because on me the jacket covers my bum 😂

    Regardless of why she’s out and about, it’s nice she’s doing it.

    Reply
  32. Vinot says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Sorry not sorry, that is not how a woman in the 5th-6th month of her third pregnancy carries. She needs to size up to the bigger pillow already.

    Reply
  33. Katebush says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    She looks pretty great here. I love those boots and her obvious affection for her old favourites ..
    If we are doing wiglet watch do we have to do it for Megan also? Just comparing her hair at her first appearance with Harry at the tennis to her engagement photo call….

    Reply
  34. Sequinedheart says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    She rocks in this outfit & outing.
    This is her jam; Hanging with the kids in the outdoors. If she stuck to areas where she is clearly very at home, she would be a great (confident) Duchess. Sticking her in front of a crowd of experts in areas she’s not an expert and expecting a groundbreaking speech is not realistic and thus comes the nervous speech maker.
    I really like ‘Mum-Kate’ and I’m not a big fan of her as far as Royals go, but this… this makes me happy & I see her differently.

    Reply
  35. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    How is that NONE of those kids are looking at her? She couldn’t even draw the interest of a single child?

    Reply
  36. Amber says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I lived in Kensington, right by the Palace, in the fall of 2013. A lot of my classmates at Kings College saw Kate frequenting the Starbucks on Gloucester Road, she’s def a coffee drinker. I also saw Harry buy underwear and socks at TK Maxx.

    Reply
  37. CrystalBall says:
    November 29, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    She certainly has a long stride… not unlike a military parade. Well, parade one must: her royal keenness has herself confessed to being highly competitive. One wouldn’t want to be out-sparkled….

    Reply
  38. Margo S. says:
    November 29, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    She actually has the worst sense of style!!!! Her hair (are you at prom?) He eyebrows (girl what?!) Her jeggings (really, jeggings? It’s 2017 not 2006!!!) And riding boots?!?! WHY DOESNT DUCHESS KATE HAVE A STYLIST?!

    Reply
  39. KatieBo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:35 am

    .

    Reply

