Matt Lauer’s accuser told NBC that he sexually assaulted her at the Olympics

My mom and I have been having some surprisingly in-depth conversations about sexual harassment and the glut of sexual predators in every industry. She asked me over the Thanksgiving holiday if I had any predictions for which predator would be “outed” next, and Matt Lauer was the first person to come to mind. I’m not taking a victory lap on this one, because these stories are too f–king depressing. I’m just telling you this story as a way of saying that a lot of people knew about Matt Lauer. It’s so much like the Harvey Weinstein thing – there was so much gossip about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior for years. Much like Weinstein, I assumed that Lauer’s behavior would qualify as harassment more than assault. And much like Weinstein, I hate that I was so wrong about it. According to some new reporting, apparently Lauer’s victim told NBC corporate that Lauer ASSAULTED her at the Olympics.
Matt Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, sources told Page Six. An NBC insider said Lauer’s alleged victim complained to HR on Monday, “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”
Another source tells us that the decision to fire Lauer was made late last night by NBC News chairman Andy Lack. Lauer’s firing comes amid rumors that several news outlets were working on stories about his alleged sexual misconduct.
Reporters for The New York Times had been investigating Lauer for several weeks, according to sources who had been contacted by the paper, CNN reported.
The Sochi Olympics… good God. Update: other sources are saying it was at the Rio Olympics, so I don’t know! And I’m also surprised that the New York Times had been doing a low-key investigation on him too. This sounds more like the victim came forward and instead of shuffling her off somewhere, Andy Lack used her complaint as an excuse to fire Lauer, because Lack knew that if the NY Times broke the story, NBC would be caught with their pants down. And seriously, you guys, I hate to make another terrible f–king prediction, but this Lauer story is going to keep going. There will be more victims.
Also: people on Twitter are keeping a running tally on all of the women Lauer has screwed over quite publicly. So far, Ann Curry is obviously the first person to come to everyone’s mind. I also remember that shady f–king Amy Adams situation. There was this incident with Anne Hathaway, which I had forgotten. And then there was all of the sh-t with Hillary Clinton. Burn it all down and let’s start fresh from the ashes.
I’m confused — was it the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics or the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics? I’m seeing both reported.
Doesn’t matter where it happened. It happened.
NBC didn’t just hear about this for the first time Monday night.
Exactly they knew about him. They may have thought it was ‘just’ harassment and philandering but they knew he was a problem because it was in tabloids and gossip media for years and public knowledge that his marriage was troubled due to his infidelity.
Anyone who follows celebrity gossip has known about this for years. So when do we investigate Trump for his sexual misconduct that has also been public for years?
Exactly, Starfish. I honestly find it inconceivable that Trump is getting by as President if the United States, with all of his smutty words and deeds so well-known and well-documented.
This is my biggest problem with this story. Aside from Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly which really took a long time we are only getting one side of the men who are doing this. Billy Bush was fired for laughing at the remarks, but Donald Trump is President. Roy Moore might be a Senator, but Al Franken may not be. At least we are getting some of them though.
They are all douches.
Meanwhile, Roy Moore will probably win the Senate seat and we have a predator in the White House. I guess it’s ok for politicians to be predators.
This is not assault, what I’m about to refer to but I remember when he was interviewing salma hayek and she was plugging some movie that she had gained weight for. He kept asking her how much weight she had gained and I remember that she looked uncomfortable and he was leering at her. I thought he was creepy then but this goes beyond anything I had imagined of him. Ugh.
Did anyone see Savannah Guthrie’s reaction? She was crying and said she was heartbroken for her dear friend, Matt. How is she so out of touch?! We all herd stories over the years of what an asshole, hostile, bitter, womanizing, predator of a man Matt is. As any normal human being feels right now, she should feel disgusted and horrified by Matt’s actions.
Dear friend? More like ex/baby daddy/child support check.
I’m sure Savannah’s husband is the father of her children.
I was very disappointed by her reaction. In contrast,when Charlie Rose behavior came into light. The comments of Gale and Nancy that condemned Charlie even though they had a personal relationship with him seemed more onpoint.
Matt’s behavior is known and to over his firing is disgusting.
Jessica,
I agree. If we all knew, and I am not connected to journalism circles in the slightest, how could she not know?
The man is a serial assaulter. Be heartbroken for his victims trying to cope with his abuse.
I agree. Her job is to be a news journalist, not a friend. I wish she had been able to report with more composure. Perhaps she wasn’t given time, which was a mistake. I am not sad for Lauer.
Yes. I just read a headline on Washington Post:
“The great sexual-misconduct reckoning of 2017 claims Matt Lauer”
It didn’t “CLAIM” Matt Lauer. HE claimed the distinction of abuser when he committed his crimes. I refuse to accept any framing of this issue that makes it seem like the men are victims, being taken down by something greater than themselves. They are being taken down by THEIR OWN ABUSIVE ACTIONS.
Sorry for the caps, but this issue fires me up!
I like it Tiffany.
I have friends and family all over social media wailing about it, that they loved Matt so much, that they can’t believe it. To me, he’s always seemed like a sleazy d-bag. Ppl don’t see what they don’t want to see.
Nope the rumor was Natalie Morales not Savannah.
She couldn’t have known about this for more than hours beforehand, and then had to read her boss’s statement on-air. She’s human.
I am pretty sure that I would be really angry at him – for his behavior and for his jeopardizing our show. Savannah sounds like an entitled clueless slug.
Is he still married? He was having an open affair years ago and his marriage was in jeopardy. What happened with that?
My co worker and I just looked that up! Yes, he’s still married. She filed for divorce at one point but they got back together.
I actually knew a woman in NYC that had an affair with him years ago. I am not surprised by this, there have been rumors about him for years, as stated above.
I knew all the rumors about the work affairs (and I think I heard his wife left him once but came back) but I had no idea it went beyond that, although the reminders of all of his awful interviews is very telling now in hindsight. I never liked him and came to hate him during the Ann Curry debacle so I’m happy to see he’s out (although I’m sorry for his victims). Wonder what Roker thinks of all of this? I really hope there are no stories about him!
I’ve always heard rumblings that those two (Roker + Lauer) hate each other… more like Roker smelled the BS long ago.
He sounded like a peach of a husband, too:
https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2014/10/matt-lauer-divorce-documents-cruel-inhumane/
But they’re still married. Separate lives, probably, without the stress of a drawn out divorce battle with a man who’s richer and more powerful than you, and has already made a habit of controlling and intimidating you.
Right. Apparently she and the kids live out in the Hamptons year round, and he’s just there on weekends.
Whoa. I always assumed he was slimy but a harasser/sleep with coworkers type, not an assaulter. But with the way this all went down, I was figuring it was something big, or the victim had serious receipts.
I’m am so sorry for his victim, but proud of her bravery in coming forward. I hope any other victims of his feel brave enough to stand with her too.
Wow just disgusting. I did think it would be more along the lines of harassment/intimidation etc. This is the real deal though. F*cking pig.
I didn’t know about Anne Hathaway but her witty and controlled quip in response: “Sorry about that. I’d be happy to stay home, but the film” makes me love her even more (and yes I’m an AnnE fan). This is what so many of us do when we’re caught off-guard by an inappropriate remark from a man: we remain composed, we learn to deflect/diffuse the uncomfortable situation with a sarcastic or humorous reply. Sigh. All of this is just so damn familiar…
Isn’t it?! We all get flashbacks when these revelations come out. I doubt there is one of us who hasn’t been through this kind of sh*t with powerful men.
And yeah, I like AnnE too. There, I said it.
I like her too. I miss her fashion throwdowns on the red carpet. She is smart to lay low, and now we need her gamine self back.
It isn’t cool to like her, so I guess I am not cool.
I love AnnE. She seems kind, compassionate, very smart, and wants to be liked. And for that, she was brutally mocked for years.
Sheesh. I wouldn’t be a celebrity for ALL the money in the world.
Yeah, Andy Lack knew about Lauer for awhile now and it now trying to cover his own backside. You can’t tell me someone who is part of your crew is always on his best behavior with women.
Decided to fire him Monday night, and didn’t let the anchors know ’til a few minutes before airtime? Ass-hat should’ve read the announcement on-air himself. And more male anchors should be given these stories to report; it’s not just “women’s news”. Let’s watch ‘em squirm.
I had to put my headphones on because the conversation about Matt Lauer once again started a conversation between older coworkers who still want to make the argument about these actresses who go to the hotel rooms. Then I had to hear about how Pence has the right idea about not being seen with another woman. I wanted to say, “It’s probably because he’s a cheater” “ why didn’t they come forward before? Then they are attacking poor George HW BUSH and what is he going to do in a wheelchair??? “Ugh! I can’t
Do you work in my office BlueSky? I’m hearing the same ridiculous comments this morning.
@pennylane, glad I’m not alone in this. I’m still fairly new in this office and the only WOC so I have to be careful. They’ve all been great to me overall but I just hate when this subject comes up.
I’m older and I don’t agree with that Sh– at all. This Sh– has been going on forever, and we were never able to avenge all the wrongdoing. Just ask Sally Kellerman (MASH), for starters. I wonder what she’s thinking now. I can only imagine.
I’m 55, and have had a few instances where guys were really disgusting at bars when I was younger. Like, pulling your penis out and dancing behind my sister. I went over, moved her, and kicked him as hard as I could in his shin. He cursed and hobbled off the dance floor. We laughed.
Most older women were raised to be subservient to men. Women my age had Gloria Steinem as our role model. We don’t make excuses for scum men who abuse women. At least, none of my friends do.
I’ve been watching The Today Show for forever. I remember being so angry over Ann’s debacle and then Natalie. I stupidly clung to the hope he was simply a smarmy douche but good riddence. I hope he’s completely out and done. They just have to sack Megyn now and start anew. I wasn’t sad to see Tamron gone as thought she was tiresome and frustratingly goofy. Whenever she took over the orange room segments (before Carlson) I’d have to leave the room lol. So embarrassing.
Lets all hope this moves into the music industry next. #avengekesha
I’m surprised only Russell Simmons has been called out of late, and barely so. I mean the music industry is as far-reaching and soul-crushing as HW, so it’s strange how mostly “quiet” it’s been from that area of entertainment. I mean, I doubt VERY SERIOUSLY RKelly is alone in his ongoing perversions.
That will be a huge mess.
It would be so incredibly wonderful if Ann Curry replaced him! I would watch again.
Don’t forget Tamron Hall!
You’d still be supporting a network that ignored persistent abuse from their cash cow in order to further their bottom line.
Kitten, precisely.
I can’t with them they had footage of 45 being gross on his show, ignored Farrow and now this. My mother said she was done ages ago when they kicked Jane Pauly off for a younger blonde. Meghan Kelly getting paid enormous money and letting Tamron go.
Bye.
I just want to take that glass of wine and throw it in his face. #GODOWNINFLAMESAHOLE
Just a note on the law and sexual harassment in the workplace, termination on the first offense is extremely rare, unless that offense reaches the level of a felony, such as a rape or a beating. Otherwise, arbitrators and courts tend to overturn the termination. Progressive discipline in the form of letters of reprimand, training, demotions, transfers, and suspensions, increasing in severity with each infraction, usually takes place before a termination with the idea being that the employee is supposed to learn from the punishment not to repeat bad behavior.
So, yes, I think NBC knew, I think Lauer received discipline in the past, and I think this latest accusation came after years of progressive discipline with the network believing it can legally defend this final action. The women don’t have to “come forward” in public, they already have done so in the workplace to the HR department and the employer has an obligation to protect their privacy.
Yep. There were people on Facebook this morning claiming he was unfairly fired. I’m sure he was counseled and written up and there’s a whole folder on him. They pulled the trigger because they have enough evidence and he wasn’t improving.
Thanks for this, LP. I was definitely thinking this was far from the first or only time for Lauer.
What did he do to Ann Curry? I don’t keep with with Lauer or daytime tv for that matter.
I’ve been wondering the same thing in all of this…
He got her fired. She was a terrible interviewer (imo) but supposedly a really sweet person who was well loved by the crew and viewers. And out of nowhere she was gone.
They BULLIED Ann Curry when she worked there. She said it was like a boys club and there’s countless stories of them giving her a hard time and making fun of her behind the scenes. Behind the scenes, producers made blooper reels of her on air mistakes for people to make fun of, her belongings were put in boxes and into closets as if she’d already been fired, they’d make fun of her clothes, etc. A famous incident was one time she wore a yellow dress, and some staffers photoshopped a photo of Big Bird next to her, and passed it around asking staffers to vote for who worse it best. Hours after she left, some of the show’s producers went to a restaurant to toast her leaving.
What cruelty. I have no patience for cruelty. I would have defended her against them.
We have people where I work do similar things to some of us, but not as bad. God, I hate people.
What about him salivating all over Giada di Laurentiis? Wasn’t she at one of the Olympiads? (Although my take was that that particular lovefest was mutual.)
If ever a woman were to be said to be harassing men it would be her.
He was brutal and cruel to his wife. It affected her deeply and I hope wherever she is right now she knows she wasn’t crazy or damaged or worthless, he was always the problem and it’s not her fault. The whole world knows it now, dear.
This was really shocking to me. Not because of Matt Lauer himself, but because of NBC’s swift action with one of their main faces. That leads me to think that despite what they claim, they must have heard about this before, but it also is such a good sign that these kind of things won’t be tolerated anymore, no matter who you are.
A friend who worked in media in NY for years just emailed about this: “At last, at last.”
I just saw on People live (or whatever they are calling it) that this was more of an “inappropriate affair with a subordinate” than it was actual assault. I agree with many other commentors here, that this won’t be the only complaint against Lauer, but does an “inappropriate affair” really = immediate firing for someone like Lauer? Or is this his people directly feeding this to People? Or possibly this was just an easy way for NBC to get rid of him, if they did indeed know the NYT was/is writing a piece on him?
This has been an eerie day because just last night I was thinking about him and wondering if I was wrong about my gut feeling that he had victims out there since nothing had come out yet. I have been expecting this for weeks, which is sad, but his past behavior and general attitude screamed that this was coming. I am glad he finally is gone, but am bothered by the MSNBC coverage going “woe is him and so shocking that he did this and only one accusation”, but then they try to run up a line after those speeches of “but our colleague was so brave”. They can’t be that shocked, he has always been a nasty person.
Katie Couric said in a 2012 interview with Andy Cohen the most annoying habit of Matt’s was he pinched her on the a**… A LOT! The media mostly ignored that bit of information.
What??? I hope she kicked him really hard every time he did that!! Oh, my God.
When will Dan Schneider/Nickelodeon be exposed? He preyed on underage girls who starred in shows from his production company for years. So many of these young women subsequently developed drug/alcohol problems.
Btw, for years it’s been rumored that Savannah was/is involved Lauer.
Oh,just stop. Savannah has had two babies while working with Matt and is over the moon with her family and is a sweet person, a smart person, a lawyer. And who throws out false gossip, with no basis, about a professional woman and her reputation, it’s always women on here, which dismisses all the hard work they have put into their profession.
We decry men’s character and blather on about feminism and female solidarity and sisterhood, and yet take down women all the time with zero basis but gossip, blind gossip. I’m sure I belong in that group as well who has done it.
Thank you!
I can’t believe the Today Show kept him as long as they did almost 20 years, he is awful with interviews. I liked Ann Curry. I think the subjected affair was with his last co-anchor. I could not stand his interview style. His wife is beautiful and deserves much more than this pig. I’m glad he’s gone. I can’t stand the Megan Kelly part of the show either, I hope the ratings drop off , the network knew about this pig and helped give him a big head and too much money.
