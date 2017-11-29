Matt Lauer’s accuser told NBC that he sexually assaulted her at the Olympics

My mom and I have been having some surprisingly in-depth conversations about sexual harassment and the glut of sexual predators in every industry. She asked me over the Thanksgiving holiday if I had any predictions for which predator would be “outed” next, and Matt Lauer was the first person to come to mind. I’m not taking a victory lap on this one, because these stories are too f–king depressing. I’m just telling you this story as a way of saying that a lot of people knew about Matt Lauer. It’s so much like the Harvey Weinstein thing – there was so much gossip about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior for years. Much like Weinstein, I assumed that Lauer’s behavior would qualify as harassment more than assault. And much like Weinstein, I hate that I was so wrong about it. According to some new reporting, apparently Lauer’s victim told NBC corporate that Lauer ASSAULTED her at the Olympics.

Matt Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, sources told Page Six. An NBC insider said Lauer’s alleged victim complained to HR on Monday, “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.” Another source tells us that the decision to fire Lauer was made late last night by NBC News chairman Andy Lack. Lauer’s firing comes amid rumors that several news outlets were working on stories about his alleged sexual misconduct. Reporters for The New York Times had been investigating Lauer for several weeks, according to sources who had been contacted by the paper, CNN reported.

[From Page Six]

The Sochi Olympics… good God. Update: other sources are saying it was at the Rio Olympics, so I don’t know! And I’m also surprised that the New York Times had been doing a low-key investigation on him too. This sounds more like the victim came forward and instead of shuffling her off somewhere, Andy Lack used her complaint as an excuse to fire Lauer, because Lack knew that if the NY Times broke the story, NBC would be caught with their pants down. And seriously, you guys, I hate to make another terrible f–king prediction, but this Lauer story is going to keep going. There will be more victims.

Also: people on Twitter are keeping a running tally on all of the women Lauer has screwed over quite publicly. So far, Ann Curry is obviously the first person to come to everyone’s mind. I also remember that shady f–king Amy Adams situation. There was this incident with Anne Hathaway, which I had forgotten. And then there was all of the sh-t with Hillary Clinton. Burn it all down and let’s start fresh from the ashes.