Matt Lauer’s accuser told NBC that he sexually assaulted her at the Olympics

Benefit for the Sag Harbor Cinema

My mom and I have been having some surprisingly in-depth conversations about sexual harassment and the glut of sexual predators in every industry. She asked me over the Thanksgiving holiday if I had any predictions for which predator would be “outed” next, and Matt Lauer was the first person to come to mind. I’m not taking a victory lap on this one, because these stories are too f–king depressing. I’m just telling you this story as a way of saying that a lot of people knew about Matt Lauer. It’s so much like the Harvey Weinstein thing – there was so much gossip about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior for years. Much like Weinstein, I assumed that Lauer’s behavior would qualify as harassment more than assault. And much like Weinstein, I hate that I was so wrong about it. According to some new reporting, apparently Lauer’s victim told NBC corporate that Lauer ASSAULTED her at the Olympics.

Matt Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, sources told Page Six. An NBC insider said Lauer’s alleged victim complained to HR on Monday, “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

Another source tells us that the decision to fire Lauer was made late last night by NBC News chairman Andy Lack. Lauer’s firing comes amid rumors that several news outlets were working on stories about his alleged sexual misconduct.

Reporters for The New York Times had been investigating Lauer for several weeks, according to sources who had been contacted by the paper, CNN reported.

[From Page Six]

The Sochi Olympics… good God. Update: other sources are saying it was at the Rio Olympics, so I don’t know! And I’m also surprised that the New York Times had been doing a low-key investigation on him too. This sounds more like the victim came forward and instead of shuffling her off somewhere, Andy Lack used her complaint as an excuse to fire Lauer, because Lack knew that if the NY Times broke the story, NBC would be caught with their pants down. And seriously, you guys, I hate to make another terrible f–king prediction, but this Lauer story is going to keep going. There will be more victims.

Also: people on Twitter are keeping a running tally on all of the women Lauer has screwed over quite publicly. So far, Ann Curry is obviously the first person to come to everyone’s mind. I also remember that shady f–king Amy Adams situation. There was this incident with Anne Hathaway, which I had forgotten. And then there was all of the sh-t with Hillary Clinton. Burn it all down and let’s start fresh from the ashes.

Jeremy Piven in Conversation at 92Y

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

72 Responses to “Matt Lauer’s accuser told NBC that he sexually assaulted her at the Olympics”

  1. someone says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I’m confused — was it the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics or the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics? I’m seeing both reported.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:44 am

    NBC didn’t just hear about this for the first time Monday night.

    Reply
  3. Renee2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:45 am

    This is not assault, what I’m about to refer to but I remember when he was interviewing salma hayek and she was plugging some movie that she had gained weight for. He kept asking her how much weight she had gained and I remember that she looked uncomfortable and he was leering at her. I thought he was creepy then but this goes beyond anything I had imagined of him. Ugh.

    Reply
  4. Jessica says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Did anyone see Savannah Guthrie’s reaction? She was crying and said she was heartbroken for her dear friend, Matt. How is she so out of touch?! We all herd stories over the years of what an asshole, hostile, bitter, womanizing, predator of a man Matt is. As any normal human being feels right now, she should feel disgusted and horrified by Matt’s actions.

    Reply
  5. Belle Epoch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Is he still married? He was having an open affair years ago and his marriage was in jeopardy. What happened with that?

    Reply
  6. lucy2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Whoa. I always assumed he was slimy but a harasser/sleep with coworkers type, not an assaulter. But with the way this all went down, I was figuring it was something big, or the victim had serious receipts.
    I’m am so sorry for his victim, but proud of her bravery in coming forward. I hope any other victims of his feel brave enough to stand with her too.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Wow just disgusting. I did think it would be more along the lines of harassment/intimidation etc. This is the real deal though. F*cking pig.

    I didn’t know about Anne Hathaway but her witty and controlled quip in response: “Sorry about that. I’d be happy to stay home, but the film” makes me love her even more (and yes I’m an AnnE fan). This is what so many of us do when we’re caught off-guard by an inappropriate remark from a man: we remain composed, we learn to deflect/diffuse the uncomfortable situation with a sarcastic or humorous reply. Sigh. All of this is just so damn familiar…

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Yeah, Andy Lack knew about Lauer for awhile now and it now trying to cover his own backside. You can’t tell me someone who is part of your crew is always on his best behavior with women.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      November 29, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Decided to fire him Monday night, and didn’t let the anchors know ’til a few minutes before airtime? Ass-hat should’ve read the announcement on-air himself. And more male anchors should be given these stories to report; it’s not just “women’s news”. Let’s watch ‘em squirm.

      Reply
  9. BlueSky says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I had to put my headphones on because the conversation about Matt Lauer once again started a conversation between older coworkers who still want to make the argument about these actresses who go to the hotel rooms. Then I had to hear about how Pence has the right idea about not being seen with another woman. I wanted to say, “It’s probably because he’s a cheater” “ why didn’t they come forward before? Then they are attacking poor George HW BUSH and what is he going to do in a wheelchair??? “Ugh! I can’t

    Reply
    • PennyLane says:
      November 29, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Do you work in my office BlueSky? I’m hearing the same ridiculous comments this morning.

      Reply
    • NJBeachGirl says:
      November 29, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      I’m 55, and have had a few instances where guys were really disgusting at bars when I was younger. Like, pulling your penis out and dancing behind my sister. I went over, moved her, and kicked him as hard as I could in his shin. He cursed and hobbled off the dance floor. We laughed.
      Most older women were raised to be subservient to men. Women my age had Gloria Steinem as our role model. We don’t make excuses for scum men who abuse women. At least, none of my friends do.

      Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I’ve been watching The Today Show for forever. I remember being so angry over Ann’s debacle and then Natalie. I stupidly clung to the hope he was simply a smarmy douche but good riddence. I hope he’s completely out and done. They just have to sack Megyn now and start anew. I wasn’t sad to see Tamron gone as thought she was tiresome and frustratingly goofy. Whenever she took over the orange room segments (before Carlson) I’d have to leave the room lol. So embarrassing.

    Reply
  11. rocky says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Lets all hope this moves into the music industry next. #avengekesha

    Reply
  12. Michelle says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:48 am

    It would be so incredibly wonderful if Ann Curry replaced him! I would watch again.

    Reply
  13. Lylia says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I just want to take that glass of wine and throw it in his face. #GODOWNINFLAMESAHOLE

    Reply
  14. Lightpurple says:
    November 29, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Just a note on the law and sexual harassment in the workplace, termination on the first offense is extremely rare, unless that offense reaches the level of a felony, such as a rape or a beating. Otherwise, arbitrators and courts tend to overturn the termination. Progressive discipline in the form of letters of reprimand, training, demotions, transfers, and suspensions, increasing in severity with each infraction, usually takes place before a termination with the idea being that the employee is supposed to learn from the punishment not to repeat bad behavior.

    So, yes, I think NBC knew, I think Lauer received discipline in the past, and I think this latest accusation came after years of progressive discipline with the network believing it can legally defend this final action. The women don’t have to “come forward” in public, they already have done so in the workplace to the HR department and the employer has an obligation to protect their privacy.

    Reply
  15. Ozogirl says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

    What did he do to Ann Curry? I don’t keep with with Lauer or daytime tv for that matter.

    Reply
    • Happy21 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

      I’ve been wondering the same thing in all of this…

      Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      November 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      He got her fired. She was a terrible interviewer (imo) but supposedly a really sweet person who was well loved by the crew and viewers. And out of nowhere she was gone.

      Reply
    • Someone says:
      November 29, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      They BULLIED Ann Curry when she worked there. She said it was like a boys club and there’s countless stories of them giving her a hard time and making fun of her behind the scenes. Behind the scenes, producers made blooper reels of her on air mistakes for people to make fun of, her belongings were put in boxes and into closets as if she’d already been fired, they’d make fun of her clothes, etc. A famous incident was one time she wore a yellow dress, and some staffers photoshopped a photo of Big Bird next to her, and passed it around asking staffers to vote for who worse it best. Hours after she left, some of the show’s producers went to a restaurant to toast her leaving.

      Reply
  16. PunkyMomma says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:20 am

    What about him salivating all over Giada di Laurentiis? Wasn’t she at one of the Olympiads? (Although my take was that that particular lovefest was mutual.)

    Reply
  17. Electric Tuba says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:37 am

    He was brutal and cruel to his wife. It affected her deeply and I hope wherever she is right now she knows she wasn’t crazy or damaged or worthless, he was always the problem and it’s not her fault. The whole world knows it now, dear.

    Reply
  18. Mina says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    This was really shocking to me. Not because of Matt Lauer himself, but because of NBC’s swift action with one of their main faces. That leads me to think that despite what they claim, they must have heard about this before, but it also is such a good sign that these kind of things won’t be tolerated anymore, no matter who you are.

    Reply
  19. Liberty says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    A friend who worked in media in NY for years just emailed about this: “At last, at last.”

    Reply
  20. Char says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I just saw on People live (or whatever they are calling it) that this was more of an “inappropriate affair with a subordinate” than it was actual assault. I agree with many other commentors here, that this won’t be the only complaint against Lauer, but does an “inappropriate affair” really = immediate firing for someone like Lauer? Or is this his people directly feeding this to People? Or possibly this was just an easy way for NBC to get rid of him, if they did indeed know the NYT was/is writing a piece on him?

    Reply
  21. Crystal says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    This has been an eerie day because just last night I was thinking about him and wondering if I was wrong about my gut feeling that he had victims out there since nothing had come out yet. I have been expecting this for weeks, which is sad, but his past behavior and general attitude screamed that this was coming. I am glad he finally is gone, but am bothered by the MSNBC coverage going “woe is him and so shocking that he did this and only one accusation”, but then they try to run up a line after those speeches of “but our colleague was so brave”. They can’t be that shocked, he has always been a nasty person.

    Reply
  22. Jaimeboo says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Katie Couric said in a 2012 interview with Andy Cohen the most annoying habit of Matt’s was he pinched her on the a**… A LOT! The media mostly ignored that bit of information.

    Reply
  23. Spike says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    When will Dan Schneider/Nickelodeon be exposed? He preyed on underage girls who starred in shows from his production company for years. So many of these young women subsequently developed drug/alcohol problems.

    Btw, for years it’s been rumored that Savannah was/is involved Lauer.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 29, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      Oh,just stop. Savannah has had two babies while working with Matt and is over the moon with her family and is a sweet person, a smart person, a lawyer. And who throws out false gossip, with no basis, about a professional woman and her reputation, it’s always women on here, which dismisses all the hard work they have put into their profession.

      We decry men’s character and blather on about feminism and female solidarity and sisterhood, and yet take down women all the time with zero basis but gossip, blind gossip. I’m sure I belong in that group as well who has done it.

      Reply
  24. Ang says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I can’t believe the Today Show kept him as long as they did almost 20 years, he is awful with interviews. I liked Ann Curry. I think the subjected affair was with his last co-anchor. I could not stand his interview style. His wife is beautiful and deserves much more than this pig. I’m glad he’s gone. I can’t stand the Megan Kelly part of the show either, I hope the ratings drop off , the network knew about this pig and helped give him a big head and too much money.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment