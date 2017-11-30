No one should be surprised when a white supremacist retweets neo-Nazi agit-prop

Even by Baby Fists-standards, this week has been especially crazy for Donald Trump. It started over the weekend, when he lied about Time Magazine offering him “Man of the Year” and claiming to have turned it down. He followed that up by using a racial slur to refer to a sitting US senator, which happened as he was “honoring” Navajo code talkers. The NY Times and Washington Post published a series of stories about Trump’s increasingly worrisome break from reality, his blatant lies and conspiracy theories and more. He’s also trying to jam through a massive tax bill which will wreck the American economy. And I’m just summarizing what happened through Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, Trump retweeted three videos from a vile white nationalist in Britain. The woman is Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a blatantly fascist and racist “political party.” I won’t post the videos. Trump seemed to believe the videos showed Muslims “terrorizing” white Christians, but that’s not what they really were. They were disgusting white nationalist propaganda. British PM Theresa May even made the bold decision to publicly condemn Trump’s retweets, saying it was “wrong for the president to have done this.” To which Trump responded:
.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017
Spoiler: We are NOT, in fact, doing just fine. For all of the well-meaning editorials about This Time It’s Really Serious, You Guys and Gasp, Donald Trump Is Out Here Retweeting Fascists And Neo-Nazis, there’s just a sinking sense of overwhelming disgust. I wasn’t shocked that Trump retweeted anti-Muslim propaganda from a hate group. That seems perfectly on-brand for him. The problem is that no one is doing anything about it. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have sold their souls. Remember all of the names of Trump’s collaborators and enablers.
One last thing, from the Daily Beast:
In a previously unreported comment to the now-defunct Maximum Golf magazine, Donald Trump singled out a “young socialite” at his club at Mar-a-Lago by telling a reporter, “there is nothing in the world like first-rate p-ssy.”
The remark never made its way to print, as a top editor of the magazine forbade the reporter from putting it in the publication. But the former journalist who wrote the article, Michael Corcoran, and another editor, both confirmed that it was said by Trump as Corcoran followed him around at his Florida golf club for a profile.
He’s not wrong – I have a first-rate, four-Michelin-Star p-ssy and it’s amazing. So amazing that I never waste it on third-rate dick and impotent, baby-fisted white supremacists. In the scope of everything going wrong with the world, it’s good to remember that the #NotMyPresident of the United States reduces women down to their reproductive parts, and then further objectifies those women by “rating” their sex organs.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The man is vile. There is no bottom to his dark, dillusional soul. We will never hit it.
And yet, the real villains are all those in his administration and the Refuglican party who enable and normalize him by not speaking out against what they know is abhorrent behavior… all because these greedy f**kers want to pass a tax bill that serves their donors.
It’s unreal. I feel like I’m in the twilight zone every time he (1) says something vile and obviously racist; and (2) people bend over backwards to excuse him. I just don’t understand. That cow Sanders had the nerve to say the “threat was real” even if the videos weren’t. Bytch, the “threat” depicted (Muslims harassing whites) can’t be real since the video is fake. He can denounce ISIS without descending into racist propaganda.
Trump is totally disgusting – the British Member of Parliament Jo Cox was murdered by a man shouting “Britain First” slogans
As Daily Kos says, Sanders doesn’t care if the tweets are a lie as long as the hate speech is real.
You forgot to mention that the idiot first tweeted the wrong Theresa May.
Wait….what?! makeitstop makeitstop makeitstop… 🤦♀️
“… make it stop” it is not going to stop, until we march to the poll next Nov in masses. I’m tired of watching Ryan standing behind the dotard with a big smile 😊 of satifictation his face knowing they are screwing the poor. These Republicans are the worse elected officials in my lifetime, they are evil.
Hillary was right calling the dotard supporters deplorables. They are liars and thieves and bigots . Where is @why? You were so right about Kelly his chief enabler in the White House.
Agreed. I hope all those that chose to stay home on Election Day, or voted against their own interests because they only voted along Party lines, have seen/heard enough to finally come out in mass to vote all of these corrupt, sold-their-souls-to-the-devil, scums-of-the-earth cretins out of office. The mid-term elections cannot get here fast enough!
At least this ends the debate about whether Harry and Meghan have to invite him to their wedding.
He tweeted that at Theresa May AFTER he tweeted at the wrong Theresa May because apparently he doesn’t have anybody anywhere near him that checks these types of things.
This was more or less ignored by the American press yesterday because the Matt Lauer story happened and was probably worth more clicks. In their defense, it probably wouldn’t have mattered because the GOP ignored it, his base applauded it and the rest of us came another step closer to going to live in some remote area in the mountains away from the news, other human beings and most of all, the fascist sitting in the White House.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
He probably does most of his tweets while taking a dump and who wants to be monitoring that?
The American press paid little attention to it, the British and Dutch press were all over it. He hurt relations yesterday with two of our strongest, longest allies. And today, he’s back at North Korea and China.
It is absolutely massive news here in the UK. Britain First is the organisation that radicalised the man who assassinated the woman MP here last year.
And our PM can’t even bring herself to say a visit would no longer be appropriate.
I don’t see how he can come here now. I honestly think the demos would devolve into riots.
Yep, and it’s a stretch to call them a party as they were deregistered the Electoral Commission for not paying a routine fee (so also run by idiots).
The Fransen woman has been given a load of free publicity and loads more twitter followers as a result.
Yep.
The ironic thing is that our PM is currently in the Middle East, Jordan to be exact, where those tweets this would have been reported on.
Well, it has been made very clear that he is not welcome in London.
Sixer, totally off topic but you need to go look at yesterday’s Avengers Trailer Links thread for a very welcome surprise return. Sharpen those knives!
I believe every news outlet I looked at here in the states covered this story and in good detail. Meaning they explained the history of the person who originally tweeted them, her organization, its’ history, etc.
I read a comment on the NYTimes yesterday about this story and this commenter said it best, Mueller is closing in and Side Show Don is freaking out… Focus on the game, not on the side show. He’s trying to create a distraction. We need to stop paying attention to it.
Purple – ooh, ok!
@Digital Unicorn Jordan is a client state of the US. I was there in May and was stunned at how popular Trump is. Plus, Jordanians are terrified about ISIS. I’m not entirely sure the reaction to Trump’s tweets was be as negative as we would naturally think.
I wondered if he had been uninvited yet. It feels like his actions were vile enough that he should be, but I can’t help but wonder if that would actually be more damaging in the long run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If President Tweeter does show up in London anyway, please be sure he is greeted by masses of protesters everywhere he goes, starting at the airport.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it is astounding how confident men who have to pay for female companionship companionship and buy their wives can be
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Also
🙌🙌🙌🙌
Nothing like a bloated, citrusy yet hamlike, candy floss haired sack of drive-thru crap, limp, fists of an infant, grits for brains man who has estimated his worth billions above its actual $0.001 value, thinking he’s entitled to or even equipped to judge what is or is not first rate anything. Least of all a vagina. SAY ITS NAME, JAMÓN, IT’S VAGINA. And how and why anyone has ever let you within grabbing distance boggles the mind.
LOL, I needed to laugh.
Once again Sanders has defended the tweets by saying it didn’t matter if the videos were fake or not. Also Snopes has debunked the video concerning the beating of the boy with crutches as false.
The Netherlands has debunked that video as false. The Netherlands believed it necessary to speak on the subject. Two of our allies were stuck cleaning his crap yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snopes was the first I saw. Glad though that the Netherlands and England are. hitting back.
Yes, add Sanders to the top of the list of enablers. I didn’t think I could loathe her more than I did but her comments about the video ratcheted it up yet again.
Wasn’t one of the videos (I refuse to click to check) the famous one where Britain First use a picture of Pakistanis cheering winning the cricket world cup and say it’s British Muslims cheering a terror attack?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure as I refuse to watch them. Then yesterday he showed up in our city and once again couldn’t stay on topic of tax reform (I didn’t go). When it was reported he was coming here they would not say at what time or the venue (sure so that there would not be a massive protest – there were protesters).
HuckSanders is just as revolting as he is.
Fascism is what they are engaging in, and nothing is happening to stop it which leads me to think they are doing someone’s else’s bidding. I honestly believe they are trying to dismantle democracy.
We have restructured our finances and are seriously thinking it may be time to leave. I was late recently and thought I was pregnant, and my first thought was I didn’t want to bring another child into this world. Some of my siblings live in different countries, and we both have family overseas in various places, so it is no longer just tossing it around.
I can’t take another year like the last one.
Banning Muslims is outrageous, and it isn’t worth it to live here waiting for a disaster while being gaslighted every single day. If it isn’t sexism, then it is racism or classicism. Every day I think about the tiki torch good people on both sides, and then the NYT article with no pushback humanizing Holocaust deniers and I am done. Too much.
We did our part, voted right and are socially active and charitable. But it isn’t worth feeling like a frog in a boiling pot in a country that doesn’t want us even though I am more American than 45 is.
Oh yes – Trump is allowing it as he wants to be Sumpreme Emperor, others want it as they want to force others to live under their warped view of the world.
No one is stopping it. I read they want to make Tom Cotton head of the CIA. I mean ??? They will let him be Emperor, and they can make him sign whatever they want.
Even if the videos really showed what they purported to show though, it makes no difference. Holding up one terrible person belonging to a group of any kind as an example of that entire group is vile, reductionist, simplistic, and quite racist. No one person represents an entire group’s opinions and actions, especially when the historic relationship between various groups is complicated by geopolitics.
I am niave I think bcos I was actually shocked he had retweeted JF (I refuse to write that woman’s name) I just never thought I would see the POTUS actually do something like that. Does he not or anyone around him realise what damage he is doing? He is validating utter evil more openly than ever before and everything any world leader should be against. I remember very clearly their hate filled protests over the summer here in Birmingham , and the feeling afterwards when you realise how many white or non muslims people you considered friends before, actually do share some of their beliefs with their telling comments that always start with “No offence Jaii” or “I’m not against all Muslims but..” or “I’m not racist but” .
We’re going through the same thing here, former friends and acquaintances (and in my case, some in-laws) are now Trump supporters and Nazi sympathizers. Sending you love, stay strong.
when even boris johnson, a renowned racist/imperialist/brexit supporter, calls you out for supporting a fascist party (and let’s not forget that jo cox’s killer shouted ‘britain first’ right before the attack), you know you’ve taken it too far.
we have enough problems without trump attempting to exacerbate them.
Quite. I am tooth-grindingly furious.
I think we all need to accept that Trump leading the US is part of a social experiment from the aliens. There’s no other explanation for him constantly doing the worst thing possible and still being President.
The Russian aliens?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin certainly qualifies as a being of a different planet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh I don’t have any outraged left. You would think Twitter would grow a pair and ban him. Pretty sure he violated the rules of use a million times over by now
Because Twitter has banned others for breaking the rules, it is extremely irresponsible that they won’t ban the guy who puts the world in danger more and more every day with each tweet he sends
Right? Why doesn’t Twitter take the account down? He violates the terms of service every day.
Unfortunately, Twitter needs him. Their popularity and use have been steadily going downhill for years. He’s brought life back into their platform. Once Trump is done, Twitter is done. Sadly they aren’t going to stop him no matter what he does.
Because they’re white supremacists. They don’t realize it, but that’s absolutely what they are. Tolerance of the intolerable is tacit support.
Its fantastic how he thinks he can tell off another political leader like some middle school bully and when everyone Protests against it
His Press Secretary calmly says well they started first
Is this for real.
Its like USA had produced so many good things for so long that following the law of nature only lowest of the low are seen
Do they not realize exactly what is wrong with that stance and statements?
Like really!!!
Wtf is wrong with them
I mean do they really think the complex world is just a realitz tv show?
No, they treat it like an elementary school playground. You started it. No, you started it. No, YOU started it. Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah.
Please don’t lump “the USA” all in with Trump. 70% of us detest him, and most of us didn’t vote for him. Most of The voters that did vote for him ( the ones who always vote republican- no matter the candidate) are unhappy with his performance, now that they’ve seen him in action) leaving his core which is maybe a 20% sliver of the country. These are the people who have never traveled, are not well educated and are angry at the world. This sliver is who Trump represents- not the rest of us!!!
+1
Yes. Everyone needs to understand our electoral system. Trump was elected by the rules, just not by a majority. However, I am sickened by the way we look to the rest of the world. Now denizens of Trump world will tell you that it’s about time we had a president who stands tall! Not even being called out by our closest ally will make a dent in their twisted logic.
His list of friends is growing! Add britain first to the Klan, Putin, neo-nazis…and the repubs continue lining up to kiss his fat white butt.
He is LOVING all the attention these sorts of stunts get him – he constantly needs his ego fluffed by his ignorant base as lets face it thats all he has left now. Plus he’s deflecting like crazy away from the real issue which is the FBI Russia investigation. Mueller is tightening the screws and the little pigs are squealing! He can’t dodge bullets for ever and one day one will hit him and when it does…
I always ask myself what’s important to Trump, why is he Tweeting this. Then I go to Google and type, “Trump Russia” or “Mueller.” Every time he pulls this unhinged nonsense, he is deflecting. This time, he’s deflecting because the news came out that Kushner met with Mueller earlier this month. Kind of hard to claim to your base that the Russia story is a nothingburger when your former campaign manager was indicted and your son-in-law is being questioned about Flynn.
Jennie Hix, you are absolutely right. After his stunt yesterday, I believe he is sweating big time. Mueller is closing in on Don Jr. and Kushie. I read that if his lawyer (the one who told him to not release the letter he drafted up in defense of his son) is called in front of the grand jury, he can’t use client-lawyer confidentiality. Thanks to Bill Clinton, he has to (supposed to) tell the truth. I think this is also making Trump very nervous.
Mueller is making baby fists very uncomfortable as the possibility that Jailbird Jared and Donnie Jr will be indicted.
When drump feels threatened he lashes out irrationally and at everyone.
Every day Trump wakes up and he is still unscathed, he is empowered exponentially. There seems to be no way in stopping this. The GOP does not stop him and even protects him. He faces no consequences from his actions ,but temporary outrage. He is unhinged and we are spiraling down with him that nobody can stop.
If he was a family member, I would be very concerned about his mental state. His comments how he thinks the Access Hollywood tapes were faked and revisiting the whole Obama birth certificate mess. His tweets lately are becoming more bizarre and unhinged( it is possible).
Something is definitely going on with him
I know, he does seem worse. But as Kaiser said, none of this is really surprising for him. What is still surprising and highly enraging is that no Republican is taking action to restrain and/or stop him.
It is almost like they are waiting for him to implode on his own. They don’t want to dirty their hands
Something is wrong. It is obvious.
My father-in-law normally had some fairly impulsive behavior. Because of this, it took us a while to figure out he was having a significant brain problem. Wonder if that is happening here?
I believe that these insane tweets ate his last gasp because he knows Mueller is closing in on him. drump is so deep with Putin and Mueller is now sorting out the byzantine facts to their relationship to the point that Flynn and others are going to flip on drump.
He is desperate.
This is the tool whose war cry is fake news and he posts a fake video. He is an embarrassment to us all. Again, last night a panel on CNN were questioning his sanity and the consequences of his actions. An intervention with those closest to him was suggested. His tweeting is no different if he were to be standing behind a podium spewing his lies and pulling our allies further away from us and bringing us closer to an outright war. Why won’t they stop him. He needs to be in a straightjacket at Piney Oaks, away from civilization. How did we let this happen.
I, for one, am eagerly awaiting the Orange Cheetolini’s death. The only way that I make it through the day without combusting into a storm of rage and fury is by picturing that sweet, sweet day. I don’t give a damn how he goes, hopefully something embarrassing like choking to death on Putin’s ****, just that he does.
I hope there’s video of that choking death.
John Mayer tweeted it best:
“Idea: somebody should tell Trump they want to make a 3-D scan of his head for a statue but really it’s an MRI.“
I was seeing a lot of talk about how these retweets are “just a distraction”, and to “focus on the real issues”. While they are no doubt attempts to deflect attention away from the Russia investigation,
1. I’m sure that Trump believes that these videos are real, and that he truly believes that Muslims are America’s enemy.
and
2. Dismissing them as mere “distractions” trivializes the very real and very dangerous effects that Islamophobia has on the Muslim community. To see the rise in hate crimes against Muslims, women having their hijabs ripped off in public, Sikhs being harassed because they’re mistaken for Muslims, and think that these vile retweets are simply “diversions” from “real issues” is insane. The fact that he’s sharing tweets posted by a condemned criminal, a literal fascist, is very much a “real issue”. The dismissal of racism and bigotry, and the belief that it’s a relic of the past is what allowed this crapstain to get elected in the first place.
I could not agree with you more. The anti-Muslim xenophobia in this country has ramped up exponentially since 45 took office. It really cannot be stated often enough how much of a problem this is and his insane tweets should be taken as an opportunity to talk about this very real issue. We need to mobilize to protect American Muslims and part of that is showing the Muslim community that we share their concerns, that we want what they want, and that anti-Muslim sentiment will NOT be condoned or tolerated on any level.
It is a VERY scary time to be a Muslim in this country.
this this this. same situation in britain btw, and that’s why it’s such a big deal and everyone’s talking about it over here. especially because britain has a pretty big muslim community for obvious reasons, and all sorts of hate crimes have been increasing since brexit. it’s scary, and while i have no love for this current government i’m glad they’re reacting accordingly (although theresa may disappoints as always by keeping the invitation to trump open, but i wouldn’t expect anything different from her).
Spot on, Nina. When Trump says something along the lines about defending his kind, it does make you wary and afraid.
Your absolutely right because it is both situations. His need to create bigger distractions as the investigation gets closer, they are totally connected. It’s horrific what he is doing this especially at POTUS. That tweet alone is enough to kick him out of office – IMO.
He directs his anger towards Muslims and it’s horrific and unacceptable. I feel bad that Muslims are living their normal lives in this country and their “president” has racists views against them. Disgusting.
Unfortunately, this is only going to get worse as the investigation gets closer. It’ll also continue against all groups/people he hates. I read somewhere that it is only a matter of time before he uses the Nword and I think that is very true. His real hate will come out.
Islam is a peaceful religion being used to justify behavior for a very tiny group of nuts who also terrorize Muslims. It is disgraceful, and I am afraid for them. Our women’s group has Muslim women in it, and they are terrified of being attacked. It feels like a lie to talk about peace in America nowadays. They came to escape violence only to be faced with this.
And these effects are not isolated to the U.S. I live in Canada, and it’s frightening to see how many Canadians on the Internet agree with Trump’s ideologies. They figure that if a dickweed like him can get elected in the U.S., then it can happen here, and they’re salivating over the prospect. A world leader who showed any shred of empathy or concern towards his or her citizens they regard as a “p*ssy”.
It’s sort of both imo. Trump is a second rate populist and populists care about nothing but increasing their power and prestige, and will throw minorities (or anyone really) down in that quest without second thought. I doubt Trump really believes the garbage he spews, but it serves his purposes and riles up his support base. Muslims are unfortunately a go-to scapegoat when things go wrong, look at the horrifying recent events in Burma for example. The results end up being the exact same regardless, so yeah it’s kind of a moot point/distinction.
I completely agree. I don’t like the talk about this being just another “distraction”. What he has done is dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He’s not wrong – I have a first-rate, four-Michelin-Star p-ssy and it’s amazing. So amazing that I never waste it on third-rate dick and impotent, baby-fisted white supremacists.”
LMAO!!!!!! Tell it, Kaiser
Many publications and pundits are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment or calling for impeachment. But who among the cowards and enablers is willing to do this? They, having sold their souls to have power or be close to power, have nothing left with which to lower themselves. They apparently don’t care about the future books recounting in precise detail the list of traitors to our country. [I hope I am still around to read those]
His bag of tricks is getting old: how many more times can you attack Rocket Man in North Korea, bitch about Hilary Clinton or the Fake News, attack NFL players and go on about his own greatness- before he stops getting headlines and people are simply tired of him? With little in the way of legislative achievements, he needs another way to grab headlines. He’s probably pissed that Harry and Meghan dominated headlines this week globally- so yea, of course he would pull this stunt. Might as well attack Muslims directly, once more, just in case if people get complacent and believe that he’s the president of all Americans, including those Muslim ones.
Speaking of North Korea,Do these idiots even know the Winter Olympics are going to be in South Korea in almost 2 months? I think the IOC has made a huge mistake in either not moving or postponing them.
Think postponing and or moving them would really put a strain on S. Korea’s economy. Countries spend massive amounts of money to put on the Olympics. That being said, bet that security will be insane and getting through will take time and patience.
OT – but CNN is reporting Tillerson may soon be out and replaced with Pompeo. Pompeo will be replaced by Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas.
It will be over for us then. Both are vile sycophants with agendas.
And they are saying McCain will vote yes on the GOP tax scam bill. NBC needs to release the Apprentice videos they supposedly have. This man cannot continue to be in office. He needs to resign or be impeached. He is tearing this country apart.
Oh thanks Swak I posted below but I thought COTTON was going to be replacement for Tillerson…thanks for info.
You’re welcome.
Why hasn’t twitter banned the Dotard? What was the point in launching the bullying reporting campaign, if they are just going to sit back and let the Dotard tweet whatever he wants? The person who deactivated the Dotard’s twitter account turned out to be real. He lives in Germany and says that he did it by mistake after someone reported the Dotard’s twitter account. Twitter has not confirmed his story or identity.
The Dotard and complicit GOP and press are destroying this country. Every day it gets worse. They are dismantling every aspect of this country. How long will it take to fix all the damage they have done? All of the regulations that were put in place to fix what happened to the this country because of the recession have now been removed and the press has bought into the con that the economy is doing well. The economy isn’t doing well, the millionaires, billionaires, and Mercers have not divested from their businesses and are removing regulations that will help their stock do well. The worse thing is that the people who have the power to stop the Dotard, aren’t doing a thing but sitting back and being complicit. When will the GOP and press wake up? We are headed towards a recession and it’s going to be bad.
There are rumors that the Dotard is going to fire Tillerson. This comes as no surprise, when the reports of him refusing to accompany Ivanka came out, it was only a matter of time before Ivanka and Jared pushed for him to be removed. Mike P, the man who met with the a conspiracy theorist at the Dotard’s request is going to take his place and Tom Cotton will take Mike’s place. This is why the Dotard is saying that Mueller’s investigation will be over by the end of this year, he is putting Tom Cotton in place to shut down the investigation.
A judge appointed by the Dotard and recommended by Grassely ruled that Mulvaney has the right to hijack the CFPB from the acting direction. The Dotard administration is so corrupt. They are turning this country into Russia. Mulvaney is going to dismantle the CFPB and then who will protect the people from the predatory behaviors of banks, loan companies, and etc…?
To tweet that is irresponsible and someone at Twitter should have the balls to send El Cheeto a notice to either be responsible or cut off his account. Otherwise I’ll assume the people at Twitter are white supremacists too and agree with this bullsh-t. Any regular person wouldn’t have an account after that. This is ridiculous.
I’m torn as to whether his account should be shut down. Yes, others have been shut down for much less and Trump should have been shut down by now. No, because his tweets really show who he is (unless he goes off when giving a speech) and it has been established that they are official statements from Trump. It is also said that these will probably be used against the ban that he wants to impose as proof he is only going after Muslims. So it’s a bit of a double edged sword.
Anybody else see that NYT and a couple other news outlets are predicting that Tillerson gets ousted and replaced with Tom Cotton? Holy sh*t please make this terrible nightmare end already…
ETA: Sorry I got confused Swack is right..Pompeo would replace Tillerson. Still awful but not as insane.
This is just swapping around deck chairs on the Titanic, though of course all horrifying in its own way. The only solution is to somehow, someway, cut the head off of the snake–remove Trump. Then his minions will melt away.
