Kirstie Alley is so concerned for accused men: ‘people lose their jobs without proof’

Kirstie Alley is a Scientologist, she tries to convert people to Scientology, she shills and lies for Scientology, she cuts out and mean girls anyone who leaves the cult and she’s generally an awful person. Just know that going into this story. Also know that Scientologist Danny Masterson is being investigated for raping several women, that Scientology officials blamed and silenced the women who reported the rapes to them, and that, according to Leah Remini, the LAPD has deep ties to Scientology and is covering for Masterson. That’s all preface to Kirstie’s tweet expressing concern for the men losing their jobs for being rapists. (My words obviously). The tweet below was widely assumed to be about Matt Lauer given the fact that she posted it yesterday afternoon.

Then when Kristie got called out in it she claimed she wasn’t tweeting about Matt Lauer and called it “misduplication.” I’ve never heard that word before but sure.

Kirstie never mentioned Matt Lauer because all men should be protected and coddled until women pass the impossibly high burden of proof that they were raped by acting like perfect victims, reporting it immediately and often paying the consequence of losing their jobs, prestige and livelihood as the men face little to no repercussions, right? Kristie is so concerned for the poor men who violated women for their entire careers. The ones we’re hearing about now are multi-millionaires who are likely getting golden parachutes from the companies who excused and covered for them. But those dozens of women coming out against the powerful men are just ruining their careers without proof! Won’t someone think of the Weinsteins, Ratners, Pivens, Spaceys and Tobaks?

I hate this talk of “real victims,” it just sets up even more barriers to reporting and being believed. Scientologists don’t even consider child victims “real victims”, they cover for the abusers.

And in case you think Kirstie is on the attackers’ side, she tweeted this. Classy.

The candid photos of Kirstie are from January, 2017 and the event photos are from December, 2016. I can’t find paparazzi photos of her after this January. I bet she gained weight again. There’s no shame in that, unless you’ve made your career out of shilling cult medicine disguised as weight loss products.

59 Responses to “Kirstie Alley is so concerned for accused men: ‘people lose their jobs without proof’”

  1. I, pet goat, 2 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:22 am

    “Run a muck”? What an idiot

    Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Well, here’s one dick that I hope we don’t see in a Workplace.

    Reply
    • Pandy says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Good one! AS IF these men are getting dumped without investigation. And I’m just going to add that she’s resembling a melted candle! Yikes.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        November 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

        yeah, I used to think she was so beautiful, when she was on Cheers…that era.

        now her outside is as ugly as her inside. she always has this look on her face like she just smelled a fart.

        I’m so tired of these people who are all “what happened to innocent until proven guilty?!” DUMBASS, that is a burden of proof for the prosecutor in court, NOT for a private company when it comes to their employees. you don’t need a “trial” or the right to “face your accuser” when it comes to being fired. that is at the discretion of your employer.

    • velourazure says:
      November 30, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      Donna Karan, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kirstie Alley: all of you apologists please take a long walk off a short pier.

      Reply
  3. Maria says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Are we supposed to feel sorry for Matt Lauer now?

    Reply
    • Pandy says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Right? Earning $25 MILLION a year for the past how many years???!!! Yeah, forced to hide his head in shame in five star luxury anywhere in the world for the rest of his life … yeah, sucks to be Matt.

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Hell, it might not even be for the rest of 2017-18, depending on if charges are filed and the handling of his going dark, cooling off period. We all know he & his ilk are QUICK to close ranks to protect their own, so he could just as EASILY, quietly pop back up somewhere else (diff network, book deal, apology tour), as they have been prone and known to do. 😒

  4. Margo S. says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    She’s crazy as hell. And you can’t reason with crazy.

    Reply
  5. ell says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

    who are ‘real victims’ kirstie?? do you get to decide?? she’s horrible.

    also every time someone says that people who are accused lose careers etc, i’m baffled. name me one who lost anything prior to weinstein.

    Reply
  6. Kealeen says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Danny Masterson still hasn’t lost his job.

    Reply
  7. blogdis says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:26 am

    How does she know there is no proof? Does she really think the legal team of these corporations are going to allow them to fire these bigwigs all willy nilly without doing thier homework and risk major lawsuits?

    God she is stupid

    Reply
  8. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I’m trying to discern which issue is at play here:
    1) anything for a little face time, or
    2) what are you hiding/for whom are you hiding info?

    Reply
  9. third ginger says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Ah, the double edged sword that is social media. People can speak out for great causes and against social injustice. However, this moron also has the same space in which to both make a fool of herself and offend others.

    Reply
  10. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

    What really drives me crazy about this type of response is that these idiots are conflating corporate decisions to fire with a formal legal charge of assault and due process in the rule of law.

    Shut up.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    She’s trash

    Reply
  12. Scarlett says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    On behalf of the MeToo, sit down and shut up Kristie, your cuckoo for Scientology is showing!!

    I have just started reading a great book about the level of assault that goes on under the guise of “auditing”, appalling!!

    Reply
  13. lunchcoma says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Worried about her Scientologist buddies, maybe.

    Reply
  14. swak says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Does she really think that Lauer, Weinstein, Spacey, et al would be fired without significant proof? Does she even believe these women? Also, Kirstie, MISDUPLICATION is not a word (yes I went and googled it).

    Reply
  15. magnoliarose says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Masterson is in trouble, and now they are scraping the D list celebs to get one of them to talk. John Revolting has his own messes to clean up.

    Reply
  16. holly hobby says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    She belongs in an oppressive religion/cult. She is not the one to talk about this. I think she did something to her face because it doesn’t look good. She looked better in the event pictures (where she wasn’t shot up with stuff).

    Reply
  17. dumbledork says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Maybe she’s referring to her scientostupid buddy Masterson and not Lauer? Either way, she’s a few nuggets short of a happy meal.

    Reply
  18. M&M says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’ve heard the terms “bandwagon” and “trending>”
    Both by women.
    This is the first time I have had an open dialogue with men about this and they are the ones starting the conversation. My brother in law started talking to me about Louis CK because he knows how much I loved his comedy.
    I cant’ believe women are talking like this.

    Reply
  19. Christina says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I don’t like what she’s says but she’s not alone. I’ve seen many people (yes people, Women too, mostly older women) defend the rapists and say “innocent until proven guilty”. I absolutely hate that rhetoric. If a man comes and shoots up the place, I guess to them he’s innocent too until he’s proven guilty? I have physicial evidence someone raped me, but that’s not good enough? Does she need a to see a video before she’s convinced? I just hate it when I see people, women especially, not defend other women. It just makes the whole process of reporting even more shameful. Sorry we don’t accept being abused and harassed. It might be okay to you Kristie, but not to Women who actually have an ounce of self-respect.

    Reply
  20. Samantha says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

    1. It’s crazy that people seem to think a trial is needed before someone faces professional repercussions for “inappropriate behavior”, that has never been the case.
    2. When someone says “I’m only worried this could hurt the REAL victims”, you’d be safe to assume they’re aching for the abusers only.

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Right. Random women are phoning in assault claims, and management is all, “Omg, you’re kidding! Thank you! (Calls receptionist) Honey, send in what’s-his-name. What’s your name… Got a phone call today so… You’re fired. Okie dokie then, back to work people, nothing to see here.”

    Reply
  22. Whatever Gurl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:06 am

    CLassic DARVO. From the abuser’s playbook.

    DENY
    ATTACK
    REVERSE Victim Oppresser

    Reply
  23. phatypopo says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    A lot “fewer” dicks, Kirstie!

    Reply
  24. aang says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:49 am

    https://youtu.be/CQL37wcgI6k

    This commercial from a Michigan woman running for Michigan Attorney General is priceless and gets right to the point of the issue.

    Reply
  25. ilove6kies says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Ugh…go away you troll hag

    Reply
  26. Lorelai says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    In that last picture, I honestly thought she was that Real Housewife— I don’t know her name, but the one who was in jail (and now her husband is in jail 🙄).

    Reply
  27. mannori says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I have no doubt that she’s not referring to Lauer or any other creep ousted but just to her own fellow Scientologists. Mostly Masterson. They had all the Scientologists close to Masterson signing affidavits supporting his version and contradicting and sh*tting on the victims. I’m guessing Micheal Pena, Laura Prepon, Ben Foster (the godfather of Masterson’s daughter) his siblings Chris, Alanna, Jordan and people like celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, all of them Scientologists, all of them close friends of Masterson and all of them mostly certainly guests of Masterson’s parties when is said he drink drugged and raped these women. I guess all of them are among the ones supporting his version. This case has all Scientology alert because the Masterson clan, lead by Mama Masterson are among the most important recruiters of minor and vulnerable Hollywood people, so if one of them goes down, they will bring down all the church. Also I’m pretty sure given how sexual abuse and victims are blamed by the church when they report a case, I’m sure there are other cases, maybe other Scientologists used the cult and its powerful ties with the LAPD to cover up more abuses and they’re fearing the LAPD will drop their ass*s

    Reply
  28. Brandi says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    This just confirms my dislike for her.

    Reply
  29. Themummer says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I understand what she’s saying only in terms of we are a country that supposedly has to process and where people are innocent till proven guilty. But she is completely missing the point of all of this. This is not a normal situation and these are not people who are being accused by only one person without any corroborating evidence. All of these women who have been accusing men of sexual assault and sexual harassment have all come forward with the receipts. Lots of receipts. They are coming forward with so much corroborating evidence that it is absolutely the right thing to do to remove these people from their jobs, especially when there’s so much evidence that they used said jobs and their professional status and their positions of power to assault and harass women. She doesn’t seem to be understanding the concept that the court of law and due process apply to people charged with crimes, whereas what is going on now is simply cleaning house professionally. Not only do these men need to be removed from their job is to protect women, but these companies have a right to protect their images and themselves from legal fallout. She has no idea what she’s talking about.

    Reply
  30. KiddVicious says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I liked Kirstie for years even though I knew she was a Scientologist. Her crazy always entertained me. I like her shows too. But in the last few years, it seems after DWTS, her meanness has gotten so much worse. Probably too much Scientology. Not a fan anymore.

    Reply
  31. Gisele says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Scientologists are circling the wagons for Danny Masterson. He’s accused of violently raping FOUR women and Scientology has protected him from any repercussions, all while harassing and abusing the women he assaulted. This cult protects it’s rapists, child molesters and physical abusers, because they don’t want any bad PR for the church. They will lie and lie, just to protect their insane cult. Kirstie Alley and all of the other idiot Scientology celebs can go straight to hell. There are audio tapes of L. Ron Hubbard gleefully talking about a scenario of someone wanting to sexually abuse and kill a young boy. In their bible, Diabetics, he writes that a seven year old girl should not have a problem with being passionately kissed by a grown man. This is the ‘religion” that she, John Travolta and his beard/wife, Catherine Bell. Michael Pena, Laura Prepon, Jason Dehiring, Jenna Elfmann, Tom Cruise etc, want to defend to the death. They don’t care about the victims, just protecting the cult. It’s unbelievable.

    Reply
    • H says:
      November 30, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Catherine Bell isn’t Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston is. According to posters on Tony Ortega’s site, Catherine left the CoS. She’s happily living with a woman now, and since we know Scientology hates gay people, she’s out. But she’s not speaking out for fear of repercussions.

      Reply
      • Gisele says:
        November 30, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        I did mean Kelly Preston as his beard wife. I just didn’t name her because she’s just a beard for John and a shill for her cult.. I feel like she and John are one entity now as they’ve been living this charade for so long. Catherine recently posted an essay Bodhi Elfmann wrote about how Scientologists are targeted by bigots and about religious freedom and other garbage defending the cult. She also claimed that Scientology has no problem with gay people on her Facebook and she’s never seem anything about it, which as you know is a lie. I realize she’s in a relationship with a woman, but she’s a celebrity and I think that they are not held to the same standards. If she has left the cult, I’m sure you’re correct and she doesn’t want to end up being targeted by them, so is not speaking about it publicly. They all lie and say Scientology has nothing negative to say about gay people, yet their beloved LRH labels them the lowest life form on his moronic tone scale.

  32. MM says:
    November 30, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    F**k her and that psychopath David Miscavige.

    Reply
  33. Cannibell says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Sit, down. Kristie. Just sit down.

    Reply
  34. Megan says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Let’s focus on the countless innocent women who were fired or forced out their jobs for reporting harassment. Far more men have lied to protect themselves against harassment claims than women have lied about being harassed.

    Reply
  35. stinky says:
    November 30, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    this – this – this

    Reply

