Adam Horovitz believes women, even when women accuse his dad of assault & rape

Embed from Getty Images

I always forget that Adam Horovitz – aka Ad-Rock from the Beastie Boys – is actually from a wealthy family. He grew up on Park Avenue, and his father is the famous playwright Israel Horovitz. On Thursday, the New York Times published yet another devastating article about a powerful man who abused his power by harassing, assaulting and raping women. This time, the New York Times wrote about Israel Horovitz. Apparently, Israel Horovitz – who is currently 78-years-old – is being accused of raping and assaulting nine women, all of whom went on the record with the Times. You can read the NYT piece here.

Several of the women were just teenagers when a then-40/50-something Horovitz assaulted them, harassed them or raped them. One of those women was his son’s first girlfriend Jocelyn Meinhardt. The NY Times says that within the theater community, Israel Horovitz’s behavior has long been the subject of rumors and whispers, and back in 1993, the Boston Phoenix did a story about ten women accusing Horovitz of misconduct, assault and harassment. Israel Horovitz released a statement to the Times saying:

“[While I have] a different memory of some of these events, I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me. To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor.”

[From The NY Times]

What’s interesting is that the Times also contacted Ad-Rock to see if he had any comment. He did. And wow, Ad-Rock is here for women. Adam told the Times: “I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them.” Can I just say? I appreciate Ad-Rock’s statement so much. It must be devastating – as we’ve seen over and over again – for people to see their loved ones, their family members, their close friends and colleagues accused of these kinds of heinous acts. Many of those periphery loved ones don’t know what to do, so they go into denial, or attack the victims, or try to do damage control for the predators. But not Ad-Rock. He believes the women.

Embed from Getty Images