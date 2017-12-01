Did Matt Lauer’s co-workers & co-anchors know all about his predatory behavior?

To be clear, I still believe we should adhere to the principle of “don’t blame women for a man’s predatory behavior.” There was a lot of twisting and turning to find some way to blame the women in the Harvey Weinstein stories, and I’m seeing it again with the Matt Lauer situation. Meredith Vieira is not to blame for Matt Lauer’s behavior. Savannah Guthrie is not to blame for Matt Lauer’s behavior. Hota Kotb is not to blame for Matt Lauer’s behavior. Katie Couric is not to blame for Matt Lauer’s behavior. Matt Lauer is to blame for Matt Lauer’s behavior. All that being said, yes, of course I’m annoyed by the shocked faces and reports of everyone at 30 Rock being in tears. People knew. Like the Weinstein situation, many, many people knew *some* of it. They didn’t know all of it. But a lot of people had a very good idea that Matt Lauer was using 30 Rock as his hunting ground. The Variety journalist Ramin Setoodeh, who co-authored the explosive exposé this week, told CNN that people at NBC knew:
After the Matt Lauer news broke yesterday, his TODAY co-hosts, Samantha Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, addressed the story head-on, saying they were “heartbroken” by the account.
“We just learned this moments ago, just this morning,” a shocked-looking Guthie said, suggesting that this was the first time the co-hosts had heard mention of the bombshell allegations. But what if they already knew? That’s what Variety writer Ramin Setoodeh, who co-wrote the devastating account detailing the allegations against Lauer, suggested when he appeared on CNN this morning.
“Our sources say it wasn’t even considered a secret,” he said. “It was known by many employees at the TODAY Show, including some employees that have gone on television and said publicly ‘we had no idea.’ Some of the other personalities, on-air personalities, were aware of these allegations.”
As if it wasn’t clear enough already, Setoodeh doubled down on the suggestion that Guthrie and Kotb knew about the allegations before yesterday morning.
“According to our sources, the co-anchors were aware of some of these allegations,” he said. “They’re having trouble reckoning what some of these anchors said in private conversations versus what was said on TV yesterday. We believe there will be more evidence about ‘who knew what when’ that will come out in the reporting in the days to come.”
Setoodeh also said that Variety has interviewed several more victims and that he is “confident” they will step forward to tell their story in the near future.
I believe Setoodeh, because Variety had been working on their Lauer story for two months, and they were already in contact with many former and current NBC employees. The NY Times was on it too. Which makes this next story even more galling – apparently, Lauer wants a $30 million golden parachute. NOPE.
Lawyers for Matt Lauer are working on landing the shamed anchor a $30 million golden sexual parachute following his NBC firing. Sources close to the disgraced newsman say his team is working on a plan to get him paid through the remainder of his $20 million a year contract – which still has a year and a half to run. A source close to Lauer’s team said, “They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract.”
NBC had in 2016 renegotiated a new deal with Lauer valued at $20 million a year which would have kept him on the air through the end of 2018. But moral clauses are often included in TV contracts and specify that talent could be fired without pay if they bring the company into any disrepute. Another TV insider said, “There is no way Matt is getting paid. There has been an irrevocable breach of Matt’s contract, there is a moral clause that says if he brings the company into disrepute — which he clearly has — NBC can terminate his employment immediately without pay and they do not have to pay out his contract.”
I couldn’t remember if Bill O’Reilly got a golden parachute from Fox News after he was sh-tcanned, so I looked it up – he did. He got $25 million from Fox News, and that was AFTER Fox News had paid out *LITERALLY MILLIONS OF DOLLARS* to his victims over the course of two decades. It not only pays to be a mediocre white man in America, it pays to be sexual predator whose crimes are systematically covered up by the boys-club atmosphere of corporate America. If NBC pays Lauer one penny more, we really will need to start burning sh-t down.
Last thing – this clip is awful. It’s from May 2016.
He’ll get the money.
+1
NBC is lying about not knowing about his past behavior. The will pay him to shut up/not leak. Sorry but White heterosexual males always fall upwards.
“White heterosexual males will always fall upwards.”
This ain’t nothing but the truth.
Damn right they’re lying. You think he got that weird locking mechanism installed in his office without someone signing off on it?
NO to the $30 million (not so remorseful he can’t think about his bank account), and I await with glee the day New Zealand takes back his farm and tells him they don’t want his kind over there.
Exactly. He will take them down with him if he doesn’t get it.
@Alix The lady on the View,Sarah said several people at NBC have that button.She used to work at Today Show.Sunny Hostin who worked at CNN said that button to lock doors is also used in offices at CNN.
Matt is a creep and probably a rapist but that button under the desk to lock the door is not unique to him.I have seen comments from people from several sites saying they know offices that have them.
I have one in my office for security purposes, but it only locks the door from the outside, not from the inside. People can get out of the office in the button is used, but they can’t get in until the button is pressed again or the door in physically unlocked with a key. It’s for security purposes. But like I said, mine doesn’t lock people in, only out.
Of course they are. Even if they want to insist they didn’t know it was not consensual in some cases, did no one think one of the most powerful, high profile employees with the network shouldn’t be seeking out interns and young producers for affairs? Didn’t anyone think that could potentially put young women trying to build their careers in a dangerous position?
My entire work complex has a series of lock doors that you must have card access to travel through. It’s a security environment and I wouldn’t begrudge any workplace having such. It’s how you use it that matters.
Excellent post and damn that’s good writing about falling upwards.
Of course he’ll get the money, and it will come with an NDA to protect NBC. These guys were not just ‘mediocre white men,’ they were HUGE profit centers for NBC and Fox. The protection of these men was about protecting the $$$$$. People and organizations are venal and these guys were golden until the advertisers didn’t or wouldn’t want to be next to them anymore. (Remember: this wave against Lauer has been building for YEARS). In the face of the $$$$, individuals don’t matter, unless you have receipts and a good lawyer; that’s Corporate America—it’s not a good or moral place.
If he does, I hope his victims sue and take it all and then some..
Bazoo, agreed. Also I’d think he wouldn’t get the money if he was convicted of a crime? Not sure if any charges are on the table.
He’ll get the money, just as O’Reilly did because that is the way the contract was written. Since NBC signed it I don’t feel bad for them. It’s not like they don’t have a ton of lawyers who agreed to it too. Yes the corporate heads knew, but even if I give them the benefit of the doubt and say they didn’t know about the assault parts, they at least knew he was having “affairs” with subordinates, and they knew it would put these women in a power dynamic where they would lose. That alone is a big problem, and they should have dealt with it before this.
CNN just posted an article (written by a woman) that says women enable these men!!!
Then the victims can sue him for emotional distress and take the money.
Anyone who works in a office environment or works closely with each other as the Today hosts do must overhear/be aware of rumours and gossip. Most office gossip tends to be petty but to be aware of allegations like this and not tell management makes me wonder what else is not being said or when people knew.
This is indicative of a VERY sick workplace. Matt’s booker was fired a couple of weeks ago for sexual harassment as well.
Everyone in this work-place has been subjected to the normalization of abuse, sexual and otherwise. It’s been so inappropriate to have people in that workplace comment directly from that sick work-place about it. You DON’T have VICTIMS of a train crash, stagger out and then report on the news. They get medical treatment, healing, and counseling. WHERE has the NBC HR department been?
Very good points. I hadn’t considered the trauma of everyone forced to work in such a toxic environment. It makes me appreciate my corporate years, where the largely male senior staff were often insensitive but not sexual predators or even harassers (that I’m aware of).
Excellent points and I think you are right. Lauer was like a King, and he created his own toxic realm for years. I want the pretend shock to stop. It is incredibly annoying, and it makes me angry. No need to lie just make a statement but leave that out because WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU!
It is beginning to make sense to me why he never left to go to night time or was lured by other stations. He built his kingdom carefully to suit his evil, and he couldn’t do that elsewhere.
Unfortunately, if there is an investigation or court case they’ll have Mat’s co-workers on tape calling him beloved. Reprehensible.
Savannah may have been reacting to his sudden firing (and how it affects her as his on-air partner) as much as the “revelation” that he’s a predator. But her reaction does seem naive, at best.
None of these people should be “reacting” on television. They could all be part of criminal and/or civil lawsuits and prosecutions. They should all shut up and a thorough investigation proceed.
NBC is taking advantage of them. They’ve made statements on-air supporting Matt while in shock and uninformed of the extent of his activities. They’ve been used as a shield by NBC.
Their workplace is a crime scene.
She likely knew quite a bit, just not how quickly the axe was going to fall, and that is what left her reeling. Especially if she was counting on him to further her career with the network.
Yeah, I got the feeling that Savannah was just shocked that it all happened so suddenly. I highly doubt she was surprised by the allegations, but just in shock. I suspect the tears may have even been fear for whatever repercussions Lauer’s firing would have for her own career — and I can’t blame her for that, tbh.
I actually think it was pretty crappy for Today to make her go on air minutes after finding out and even read the statement. Give her some time to prepare and center herself, c’mon.
Yeah I woke at exactly 7 AM and saw and heard Savannah and Hoda,Savannah was talking with tears in her throat and shakiness,Hoda a bit less.I wonder how much she knew as co host it seems like she would have known a lot.I am thinking he could have easily told her to keep quiet or else it would be her job,or if she willing ignored things for career advancement and is scared of being fired sooner or later or will she be demoted.No woman is responsible for this man’s behavior but willingly not speaking or hiding things on Lauer’s behalf for whatever reason will have many people reeling. The head of NBC should be fired immediately and people should start telling what they know.
Keith Olberman tweeted that it was known he had heard ML would be fired the week prior so although I believe her emotion may have been genuine most of what she said was BS (though I assume that it was network mandated BS).
I think a lot of people are being a bit insincere about whether they would tell or not based on rumor at the coffee mill. Honestly, if you heard someone was harassed, but didn’t actually see it, would you really run to the manager about gossip. I’d try to convince the victim to if I knew her, but not sure I would run to the boss. None of these victims are claiming others saw the act, just the aftermath, and keep in mind these abusers are probably pretty good liars too. Some victims say they reported it to a manager too, and the victim was ignored. How do you think the person who didn’t see it, but overheard gossip would be received? It was a corporate culture that created the silence. The thing about this event is these victims are still scared to attach their name to it even though he is fired. Same with a lot of the political people too. This says a lot about the culture that needs to be changed.
Yeah @noway your comment is sort of summing up the million dollar question of who/what/when to tell if it’s something you heard and didn’t see.Hopefully so many victims of so many powerful people coming forward will break down many walls so that future victims can come forward and it doesn’t have to be gossip but considered fact when a victim tells their story.
I am one of the few ones who thought Savannah’s emotional speech was not of surprise and sadness. I think she was shocked to know it was a lot worse than the rumors they heard mixed with a relief (that he was gone). She was nervous to be the one to broadcast his firing as well.
But what do i know?! 🤷🏻♀️
You have a good point
I can believe that too. It sounds plausible.
Considering the women didn’t report or complain about Matt I wonder how much people really knew. I’m sure they knew he was an adultuer but assault is a completely different level.
Excuse my ignorance 30 Rock as in the show?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the building, the show was named after it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/30_Rockefeller_Plaza
30 Rock = 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where the Today Show, SNL , the Tonight Show and many NBC shows film.
30 Rock is the building a lot of NBC shows are filmed in such as tonight show and SNL. Stands for the address 30 Rockefeller center.
ooh ok thanks all.
30 rock the show was named for the address that nbc is located at 30 rockfeller center. It’s where they film most of MSNBC, nbc news, the late shows and Saturday night live. It’s the giant building you see on tv behind the tree on tv.
I REFUSE to believe that NO-ONE knew. I am sure there are people who DID know, some more than others.
I’m a SAHM former nurse,in small town USA and I knew 🙄NBC is pathetic in their “shock”Of course they knew it’s been out there for years,just willingly ignored by the big guns at NBC
Of course they knew. If I knew they knew. They covered it up and by “they” I mean the higher ups.
I thought all the post-firing handwringing by Rose and Lauer co-hosts was strange and weirdly disconnected. I believe both men set the tone for the shows with their creepy/sly sexual banter that played out in every show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is with guys having to pull out their dicks and show it to women? Women need to start pointing and laughing.
The only thing holding someone back from this would be to protect their reputation but his is already in the sh*tter so he’ll probably go for it. And NBC wants to get rid of it all as fast as possible. A lawsuit could be dangerous for them. The last thing they want is more negative headlines about their involvement in sex crimes.
He will get the money and his co- anchors knew about some of it…they knew he cheated on his wife, they knew he hit on women repeatedly to the point of harassment but the assault occurred in 2001? Guthrie wasn’t there, so I’m sure her shock to THAT is probably genuine. That being said, I’m going to assume she still knew something more, Hoda was probably not surprised & Roker, no. But Katie Couric? Meredith Viera? Both knew who he was. That being said Lauer had a lot of power at NBC and he was protected. His co-anchors were supposed to do what exactly? And after he was fired, if they didn’t toe NBC’S party line, what does anyone really think would happen? Hoda’s face tells all. Shes having difficulty with this and I will be surprised if she stays.
Good point purple. Look at what he did to Ann Curry. She was too sappy and I did not care for her style HOWEVER- that sh*t that happened to her had Lauer written all over it. When you see that happen, you know if the co-anchor can be let go, anyone is disposable. Want to keep your job? Let Lauer assault you and go about your business.
The Today Show has a history of making the women cohost disposable. How many main male co-hosts have their been? Gumble and Lauer? In that same time period was Pauley, Norville, Couric, Veira, Curry, and Guthrie. They knew something but they also knew the balance of power was not with them. I bet the high level women knew he was an adulterer and a pig but the low level just starting out women knew him for what he was.
And he will totally get the money.
Of course they’ll pay him. They always do.
It doesn’t matter if he had a morals clause because they aided and abetted his predatory behavior the whole time he was there, they allowed him to use his position to bully his coworkers and they kept him front and center even thought he was one of the most worthless interviewers they had.
So yeah, they’ll pay him because they’re terrified of what he might spill if he doesn’t get what he wants. They’re complicit in this whole thing and he knows it.
It makes me ill thinking about that kind of money being paid to smug criminals while my family struggles paycheck to paycheck. We have gone through four layoffs in the past decade. FOUR!
I have a question that account that came out yesterday was rape, can’t he be prosecuted? I don’t understand why that isn’t being discussed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also the woman may want to remain anonymous.
Just looked it up, no statue of limitations on rape in NY. While I think it’s unlikely he’ll face legal consequences for any of this, I hope he’s really nervous for the rest of his miserable life.
And that his victims join forces and sue the sh!t out of Lauer, NBC, and anyone else who protected him.
The worst was Kathi Lee Gifford.Of course she brought herself into the situation and seemed to have the most sympathy for Matt Lauer.I seriously believe that she is one of those women that doesnt really like other women.
Gifford is from a generation where many men cheated with little consequence. Her husband humilated her with his public cheating. I think it’s hard for younger women to understand how indoctrinated older women–even highly successful women like Gifford, Hillary Clinton and Gloria Steinem–are within patriarchy. Steinem is now ashamed of her op-ed supporting Hillary’s husband.
The shift we are seeing is monumental. There are many younger women, raised by this group, however, who are still under the boot of male domination (internalized).
Rebecca Traister is doing interesting work around how women around Hillary Clinton’s generation were raised under post-war partiarchal totalitarianism, an ideology so all encompassing that 2nd-wave feminism was subsumed by it, despite the movement’s successes. This is how 53% of white women could vote for a sexual predator.
Look at that vile tape of Matt leering at Meredith Viera’s breasts. She’s so accustomed to it that she doesn’t even respond.
I agree with Wisca–having been a former (female) Marine in a significantly male workplace, the “boys club” attitude is definitely internalized and you have to work your way around those rules for success and safety. I had to develop a few friendships with male Marines who would accompany me to unit parties and at one point they slept in a perimeter around me when no one was able to drive home, because we all knew safety–for me as a female–was an issue.
I also wanted to to point out the patriarchal attitude of the older generation of women–when I got married 20 years ago, my grandmother told me that it was “okay if your husband ‘looked around’ as long as he came back to you at the end of the day.” I told her only if it was okay for me too, otherwise he would have his special bits forcibly removed. She never brought it up again after that, but it did leave me to wonder about her own marriage.
Her husband Frank was definitely unfaithful during their marriage, and she began an affair with him while he was still married to his second wife. http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/gossip/la-et-mg-frank-gifford-kathie-lee-gifford-marriage-scandals-20150810-story.html
B and Rosemary,
I wasn’t aware that Gifford was also a cheater. Sigh.
B, my grandmother told me the very same thing. I also wondered about her marriage. I’m sorry to hear about that part of your Marine service.
It absolutely sickens me that he may receive a pay off for this – it’s essentially a reward ffs and seriously, NBC, what a message to send out about sexual harassment. I’ve read the comments above that say it’s really hush money and NBC covering it’s own a$$ but that’s no excuse.
There’s no way the co-host was completely blindsided by the revelation that Lauer has raped, harassed and threatened countless women at work. Maybe she/they didn’t know about every incident but you can’t work in that environment and so closely with someone without having a good sense of what was going on.
Having worked on television shows like this before, it is possible that people don’t know about the other co-host or people they work with. I know it seems like they are all good friends, but my experience has been that isn’t always or even usually the case. The field is just too competitive. They usually just co-exist, and sometimes they outright dislike each other. The co-hosts often have their own staff and don’t co-mingle or even get along. This may be why some of the talk gets ignored by management, because it may seem like jealousy.
I know several people who have worked on the Today show over the years, and some are surprised by the assault claims too. Yes a lot knew about the “affairs,” but most people thought they were consensual. Even though that should have been a red flag for sexual harassment, I think a lot of people still today don’t see the problem with that, even if there is this power dynamic. Also, just so you know, people I know, say the harassment portion (i.e. the supposed “consensual affairs”)were reported to management, not formally HR, but to management and ignored.
He deserves to prosecuted & jailed not rewarded with millions of dollars!! How perverse if that’s true
As for Savannah et.al., I’m going with wilful blindness on her part – not necessarily the rape but certainly the clandestine affairs and sexual harassment
I’m sure a lot of people were genuinely shocked and upset, but I expect they were panicking about what this means for their jobs rather than worrying for the multimillionaire who got fired.
Today hasn’t been doing so great, Lauer’s image is extremely tied to it, and it’s looking like there were years and years of cover-ups and tons of execs involved. If more and more keeps coming out, there’s a decent chance they’ll replace Today with something new or rebrand with a totally new team.
Of course they knew. I knew. I am not even from NY or Manhattan. A couple of weeks ago, as we watched the Today show report on Weinstein or Al Franken, I told my husband he could expect Lauer to be in with these creeps in the coming weeks or months. My husband was shocked; I was not. There has been smoke from all of his philandering and the Natalie Morales stuff for YEARS. If he was brazen enough to pull some crap with a credible anchor who then moved across the country and onto a fluff gossip entertainment news show to get away from him (my thoughts, nothing I have read or that was confirmed), he has definitely been assaulting/harassing/raping women who were not in visible positions or positions where the women had any power. OF COURSE THEY KNEW. They are just shocked others knew.
Ok but be careful here because there is a HUGE difference between filandering and assault and harassment. I think a lot of people knew he cheated on his wife and even his co-workers would admit to that- however there is a huge difference between someone who cheats and someone who would rape a woman.
I know a lot of people who cheat and they would never commit assault. So to make the equivalency is not good and frankly demeans what his victims went through.
I’m not saying they didn’t know, they probably did but this idea that people knowing he was a jackass husband made it obvious he was a rapist is a bit of a stretch.
Agreed – I always heard cheating stories about him, but not assault.
But Kaiser made a good point about the current atmosphere there – 2 big revealing articles were in the works, so people there were contacted, and I’m sure many heard about it. Did they know a while ago about all this? Unlikely. But recently…I have to think more than a few had a heads up this was coming.
Everybody knew he was cheating on his wife,I doubt they knew he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman or pulled down his pants and showed his penis.
One of my closed friends was friends with a guy who killed his parents.He knew the guy was a hothead but he didn’t think he could kill his parents.
Different kind of example. Your husband can’t predict the future or know what would happen and wasn’t there when it did happen .
In this case behind the scenes bullying +excessive philandering + untouchable status at the network means they knew a part of what was happening over the years. They didn’t know the extent and they were desensitized by the atmosphere but they knew. Also Keith Olberman tweeted that even the dismissal wasn’t much of a shock as he had heard rumors it was coming a week prior. There was also a story in the works for months. Basically ML is the predator but the network enabled him and they were lying on air to the audience when they feigned ignorance. They aren’t to blame but I’m still not watching Today.
Yes, they knew. Considering that the way he talked about his conquests to his co-anchors was in the stuff that leaked out, it wasn’t even an open secret at NBC. Everyone knew.
I can’t find it right now, but another reporter tweeted yesterday that, with the amount of money NBC paid Matt Lauer, they could have hired FIVE reporters to cover each statehouse in America.
Imagine! 250 reporters covering the important bills and political actions that affect us instead of a loser like Lauer doing a morning show. Ugh.
+100. Ugh…he was a big fat waste of money alright. In terms of journalistic credentials, talent and intelligence, he was lacking.
They all knew. Women talk to each other and they warn one another about the office perv. Who to avoid, who not to get too close to. Savannah seemed more mad than sad. Perhaps she knew her job was next.
Why would she be on the chopping block?
You sound like a Chopped fan
Reportedly she was on his good side at the moment. Not blaming her because as we can see this was necessary for job security and he was probably charming to her. Idk if they had an affair or whatever or care. Even in consensual situations with this kind of power structure, it is not entirely consensual if in any other circumstance a woman would never get involved with the guy. I do know sometimes it is consensual, but I would be more accepting of that if the man were not like Lauer.
Call me naive, but I don’t think he had an affair with Savannah either. However, he most likely had a role in picking her as Ann’s replacement so I’m betting that he was more pre-disposed to like her. I do however think that she knew to stay on his good side.
His nasty treatment of Ann really did hurt him, I think with some members of the public. I think he gas-lighted the group by being extra solicitous to Savannah, so if there was a problem- it was obviously Anne Curry , not him.
NBC will probably pay him even though they shouldn’t because of the morality clause. Fox should not have paid Bill O’Reilly either. I must say that I am a little disappointed in Katie Couric and Meredith Viera in not speaking up years ago when he obviously was crossing a line back then. Maybe they were afraid for their jobs or the backlash, or maybe they did say something and it was swept under the carpet. And why is NBC looking at only MALE prospects to replace Lauer? Do they honestly think that they have to have a male to balance it out since they have done it for decades???? Seriously??
Unfortunately, if any of these guys were called on their morality – they can go right back at the network that enabled them.
I’m with you one the need for a male replacement. Like they need a new alpha dog. Tone deaf again.
Same with Weinstein. I think people knew Lauer was a “dog”. That he was creepy and took women to his office and cheated around. I don’t think many would have known about actual sexual assault though. In professional environments, you usually hear rumors but rarely the stories straight from the source, and people usually try to stay away from it.
Of course everyone knew. When I picked up the Enquirer to read while in line at the grocery store, they always had cheating articles and photos to prove it on Lauer. They were right about him. The sexual comments he made to his cohorts are documented. Everyone ENABLED him. He is still an ADDICT. He’s most likely in some way still getting his fix from other women. I doubt he can go cold turkey. He needs to be checked in to an in patient treatment program STAT.
I haven’t heard anyone anywhere talking g about a report from Sochi Olympics in 2014. I distinctly remember a problem regarding Lauer. For whatever reason NBC had to send people from the states to handle it. It might be someone was ill or whatever but it was unusual.
