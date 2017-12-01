Meghan Markle wears a Mackage coat for her first royal event in Nottingham

I forgot that Meghan Markle really is going to hit the ground running! Bless. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out today in Nottingham for their first official royal event as an engaged couple. This event was announced on Tuesday, in the huge news dump that Poor Jason gave to all of the media outlets. Harry does a lot of work with the youth groups in Nottingham, and the British media is making a big deal about how Harry wanted to “show Meghan” a town very close to his heart. I think it was probably more about convenience – they didn’t want their first event to be in London, but they didn’t want to travel too far. They apparently took the train to Nottingham, and these photos are from the first part of the excursion, the public “walkabout.”

Meghan wore a long, heavy navy coat by Mackage – the coat from the Canadian label apparently costs $790. She seems to be wearing a beigey-tan mid-length full skirt, a black turtleneck and black slouchy boots underneath the Mackage coat. The purse is the Nano tote from Scottish label Strathberry, and it has already sold out. Her outfit seems very heavy, but I don’t know how cold it is in Nottingham today. If I was just judging by her outfit, I would say that she was preparing for snow. It could just be that she’s a California girl and she’s trying to prepare for her first English winter though, God knows. Personally, I’m just grateful she’s not wearing the coat as a dress. I would imagine she intends to take the coat off as soon as she gets inside! Also: do princess lessons involve a course in “Loving Gigantic Buttons”? Duchess of Buttons 2.0.

In addition to the walkabout, Meghan and Harry will be attending a Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, then they’re going to the Nottingham Academy to spend time with the youths.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports about Meg and Harry’s big May wedding at Windsor Castle. TMZ confirms that the wedding will absolutely be televised and it will be a “pool camera” – meaning that everyone gets the same footage and camera angles and such. The Sun also reported yesterday that Meg and Harry had settled on the date of May 26th (a Saturday) for the wedding, which would mean that they would be marrying over the Memorial Day holiday here in America, and during a bank holiday in Britain. The Daily Mail’s sources say that the date is bullsh-t though and Meg and Harry still haven’t officially set a date. Whenever they do set a date, British people still won’t get a bank holiday, though – because Harry’s not the heir.