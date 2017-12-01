Meghan Markle wears a Mackage coat for her first royal event in Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham

I forgot that Meghan Markle really is going to hit the ground running! Bless. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out today in Nottingham for their first official royal event as an engaged couple. This event was announced on Tuesday, in the huge news dump that Poor Jason gave to all of the media outlets. Harry does a lot of work with the youth groups in Nottingham, and the British media is making a big deal about how Harry wanted to “show Meghan” a town very close to his heart. I think it was probably more about convenience – they didn’t want their first event to be in London, but they didn’t want to travel too far. They apparently took the train to Nottingham, and these photos are from the first part of the excursion, the public “walkabout.”

Meghan wore a long, heavy navy coat by Mackage – the coat from the Canadian label apparently costs $790. She seems to be wearing a beigey-tan mid-length full skirt, a black turtleneck and black slouchy boots underneath the Mackage coat. The purse is the Nano tote from Scottish label Strathberry, and it has already sold out. Her outfit seems very heavy, but I don’t know how cold it is in Nottingham today. If I was just judging by her outfit, I would say that she was preparing for snow. It could just be that she’s a California girl and she’s trying to prepare for her first English winter though, God knows. Personally, I’m just grateful she’s not wearing the coat as a dress. I would imagine she intends to take the coat off as soon as she gets inside! Also: do princess lessons involve a course in “Loving Gigantic Buttons”? Duchess of Buttons 2.0.

In addition to the walkabout, Meghan and Harry will be attending a Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, then they’re going to the Nottingham Academy to spend time with the youths.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports about Meg and Harry’s big May wedding at Windsor Castle. TMZ confirms that the wedding will absolutely be televised and it will be a “pool camera” – meaning that everyone gets the same footage and camera angles and such. The Sun also reported yesterday that Meg and Harry had settled on the date of May 26th (a Saturday) for the wedding, which would mean that they would be marrying over the Memorial Day holiday here in America, and during a bank holiday in Britain. The Daily Mail’s sources say that the date is bullsh-t though and Meg and Harry still haven’t officially set a date. Whenever they do set a date, British people still won’t get a bank holiday, though – because Harry’s not the heir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham

271 Responses to “Meghan Markle wears a Mackage coat for her first royal event in Nottingham”

  1. whatever says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:28 am

    That outfit makes Kate’s dress coats look fashionable. I think people are really going to have to lower their exceptions when it comes to her style – especially winter/outdoor style. I liked how she styled her hair though, she kept it out of her face.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:29 am

    She looks lovely. The dark coat is gorgeous not sure if she needed one that long but I’m not in London. NYC is having some weirdly “warm” temps so my barometer is off

    Reply
  3. mamacita says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:29 am

    wow that coat. amazing. congratulations to them.

    Reply
  4. Maria F. says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

    the outfit is nice, but the purse does not really work for a walkabout. She does not really need such a large bag for a visit…

    Reply
  5. jeanne says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

    i think they look lovely and harry seems so proud and excited to show her off. I like Meghan but, for the first time, she looks endearing to me. She looks a little nervous and unsure and I think that’s great. The engagement interview felt a little rehearsed. This seems more authentic and they look adorable.

    i want to see the coat off. If she’s giving us long beige skirt with boots and turtleneck – my mind is going straight to Carolyn Bessett Kennedy and I’m all for it. Give me more of that!!

    Reply
  6. Loopy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I read she doesn’t get any staff until marriage,i guess thats why she had to carry her bag around off the train.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 1, 2017 at 9:19 am

      A lot of royal ladies have bags with them on engagements, mostly clutches. HM has an old-school one with long handles she slips over her wrist and keeps at her elbow. Anne is the only one I’ve seen using a clutch-with-shoulder-strap on a regular basis. Why the rest of them don’t adopt that sensible attitude (need purse, but keep your hands free), I don’t know.

      Reply
      • frisbee says:
        December 1, 2017 at 10:37 am

        I’m sure I read somewhere TQ uses her handbag as a signalling device to her ladies in waiting. If she swaps the bag from one arm to the next it means she wants to move on from the person she is talking to. No doubt other members of the BRF have similar ‘codes’ to get away when they need them.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 1, 2017 at 11:00 am

        iirc that story came out during the Jubilee, along with what she carries in it (lipstick, hanky, powder compact Philip gave her as a wedding gift). Poor HM. She’s probably had to stop signaling or come up with a new one. There’s another story about fiddling with her engagement ring means, “Get this person to move along, etc.”

    • RoyalSparkle says:
      December 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

      Well if Princess Henry Sparkling the way she is and have HM Sandringham Christmas, H M POW need to adjust her staff now – she needs an Assistant.

      See the young Meg Sparkle on Nickelodean. If she continues this way – potential King Henry to have Princess Henry in waiting as Britian Queen Consort.

      Reply
  7. Talie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:32 am

    He looks like he stepped up his style game too! Ha! They make a chic couple.

    Reply
  8. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Its cold in the UK today, was snowing lightly in London yesterday. Have watched some of the footage and she seems quite comfortable and confident meeting the public, more so than Harry was (she did the arm rubbing thing a few times with him). She’ll do just fine.

    Love the outfit – me want the coat!

    Was watching some of the footage of William in Finland and even he seemed relaxed and confident when interacting with the people he met. There is a difference when he’s on his own and when he’s with Katie Keen – when they are together he seems to spend more time making sure she’s OK rather than on whats going on around him.

    Reply
    • jeanne says:
      December 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

      i agree. i actually like william when he’s alone. he’s funny and willing to banter (like yesterday when he made the comment about harry scrounging which i thought was cute and funny). when kate’s with him he always seems so protective and on edge. not sure why. need a psychologist!

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        December 1, 2017 at 7:53 am

        I noticed he is more easygoing without her around and this is not the first time I noted it. It is sad, and it doesn’t bode well for them just like Charles and HQ predicted. Hopefully, it improves for the sake of the cute dumplings they have.

      • African Sun says:
        December 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

        LOL cute dumplings that’s so funny

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 1, 2017 at 9:06 am

        @magnoliarose, would you care and say more about Charles’ prediction? Thanks

      • Casey. _. says:
        December 1, 2017 at 11:55 am

        Weird comment @magnoliarose

        You sound like you have them more than halfway to divorce court already, even as they glow with love fresh off their new engagement.
        That’s just an odd thing for you to say.

        Are you in the Uk? Do you follow Harry? I’m in the States and personally i know zip about them – so how do you notice or ‘know’ anything about them or what they’re future holds when they’ve only recently been declared betrothed, and seem very much in love? It’s not like they have a sitcom or talk show that airs weekly. When do you see them interacting? Is it enough for you to make ominous predictions about their relationship.

        It’s funny. The only other time I’ve seen sentiments like the one you expressed, is when it’s a famous guy with a large female following/fandom, the famous guy falls head over heels in love and those females proceed to imply that the guy really isn’t happy, that he’s somehow being forced into things (by HER), that he was happiest/happier (without HER) and that he was more handsome (before HER). Rather than being based in reality, I think it’s a coping mechanism of bereaved envious females who get some satisfaction from the idea that without HER in the picture (Meghan, K-Stew, Angelina, etc. Lol) HE would be so much better off and happy.

        It’s a weird pathology.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        :) African Sun

        Charles didn’t think they were a good match and years of off and on was proof. Camilla can’t stand the Middletons, and I am sure it does not help his feelings either. William was obsessed with Isabella Calthorpe, but she turned him down, but Charles wanted that match. I used to think it was snobbery but I think he knows William is not a hard worker or an enthusiastic heir so a dazzling aristocratic wife would have been better for him.
        Now from the body language, he doesn’t really bother to hide his lack of fondness.

      • LV487 says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:55 pm

        Like Charles knows what a good match is. He married a dazzling aristocrat and we all saw how that worked out. I sincerely doubt that outside of Charles, anyone in the family gives a flip what Camilla thinks.

      • BAnna says:
        December 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

        @Casey: She was talking about Willam and Kate..

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        There were also stories that Charles said the same to William that Prince Philip said to him – cut her loose or marry her, because you’re destroying her reputation. Charles married her, William strung KM along for another 5 years.

    • Sixer says:
      December 1, 2017 at 7:39 am

      It feels bloody freezing here but I think it’s about 5 or 6C, so not really that bad. But I’m in mild Devon. Must be colder in Nottingham.

      I thought she did pretty well – looked genuinely *keen*, teehee.

      Reply
  9. SK says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I saw some footage of the outfit without the coat and it was nice.

    Reply
  10. Maya says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    It’s freaking freezing in UK right now and up north it’s even colder than London.

    I could use that extra bank holiday 😤

    Reply
  11. erni says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Is it just me? I don’t think I ever saw W&K holding hand in official engagement. Not being snarky here, but is it actually allowed to hold your partner’s hand on such occasion?

    Reply
  12. Alexandria says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I like Harry’s coat more. That’s cos I prefer streamlined and plain coats since I’m petite. So for coats (when I go to cold countries), I can’t carry off double breasted or too much buttons. I just look bulkier (I think).

    Reply
  13. Naptime says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    There’s nothing noteworthy about the buttons on her coat. Not everyone loves a zipper…

    Reply
  14. Jennifer says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I love it! She looks like american girl doll samantha. Adorable. Love the heel on boots also.

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      December 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Samantha! Back in the day when my daughter was about 6, she and her Samantha doll had matching coats: old fashioned, long,lavender velvet with faux fur on the cuffs and the collar. We were visiting NYC to see the Christmas lights/Radio City Music Hall show and another mom and daughter stopped us to say my daughter looked like a princess.

      Reply
  15. Skylark says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    She’s dressed entirely appropriately for the very unseasonly cold weather we have here. You only have to see pics of the crowd to see everyone is wearing winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves. Someone was actually holding a hot water bottle!

    I like her coat.

    Reply
  16. PettyRiperton says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Welp she’s going to be dressing like Kate oh well I had high hopes but I forgot the firm kills anything with personality.
    They look nice though.

    Reply
  17. Eileen says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:37 am

    They are both wearing navy coats and it’s cute. On Good Morning America I saw a video clip and the royal protection officers were hotter than the sun

    Reply
  18. Eileen says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:37 am

    They are both wearing navy coats and it’s cute. On Good Morning America I saw a video clip and the royal protection officers were hotter than the sun

    Reply
  19. Sushi says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    The coat looks warm and comfortable. I would love to have one for myself but probably too pricey for me.

    Reply
  20. Tina says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    She has to tread a fine line with clothes until they are married. $790 for the coat is about right. Compare Kate’s Dolce & Gabbana coat for Remembrance Sunday, which was £2000 minimum (not that I didn’t like it, I did, but she’s on a different budget).

    Reply
  21. Basi says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

    How about let’s celebrate the fact she’s only days engaged and is already WORKING! Side eye to Kate and Wills.
    Love her.

    Reply
  22. Courteney says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:41 am

    She has spent the last few winters living in Toronto. She knows what cold weather is all about, and how to dress properly. I think they are the cutest couple!

    Reply
  23. A Croatian says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:42 am

    You’re never happy! :D she wore a LONG coat, something which Kate rarely does. I am happy with the outfit because it looks appropriate! :D

    Reply
    • Celia says:
      December 1, 2017 at 7:53 am

      I agree – I think she looks stunning! The coat is perfect! (And you can bet there’s no chance of a helicopter ever blowing her skirt up and showing us her G-string!) Kate and Will are going to pale into comparison to these two in every way. And so it begins… :)

      Reply
      • Dally says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        Ugh, why turn a nice comment into something so nasty? This isn’t Real Housewives, but actual grown adults living real lives. It’s kind of gross to be gleeful about someone’s humiliation.

      • Jaded says:
        December 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm

        Dally, Kate new exactly what would happen if she wore flimsy little skirts and dresses with nothing but butt floss underneath. It happened again and again until the paps caught William yelling at her while she desperately tried to hold her flimsy little dress down next to a helicopter with whirling blades. There are dress protocols the BRF adheres to like weighted skirts, proper underwear and no skin-tight, revealing stuff. Kate repeatedly defied these standard protocols until her bare ass was flashed all over the world, taken during an official trip at the airport where they were greeted by all kinds of news organizations and local VIPs.

  24. Lucy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:42 am

    She looks nice to me. I don’t get the big deal with the buttons as I doubt she picked the coat because of them, but whatever. It’s only her second outing so it’s all good.

    Reply
  25. Pinar says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I dont know but i feel like theres a mini bump hidden in the midsection, isnt it??? But if – no no no ??Same was with the white coat when the engagement went official? Could that be???

    Reply
  26. tracking says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

    So cute they coordinated their ensembles.

    Reply
  27. Jussayin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    There was snow yesterday and it’s still very cold today so what she’s wearing makes sense.

    I kind of like Meghan and what she stands for but still feel sort of disappointed that to some extent she is selling out by marrying into Royalty. There are plenty of causes she won’t be allowed to support now and she won’t be able to make her political views knows. Her ‘job’ is now shaking hands and making occasional speeches. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe she’s so in love that she actually doesn’t care so much about her career or causes and she’s seeing things through rose tinted glasses. Perhaps she will return to all of that.

    Reply
  28. The Original Mia says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I loved the coat. Her outfit underneath looked warm and comfortable. Not a fan of slouchy boots but they were clean and not scuffed.

    Harry is so proud of her and with good reason. He chose well. She’s going to do fine.

    Reply
  29. lightpurple says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I suspect we are seeing Meghan wearing clothes that Meghan bought for herself to wear in her pre-engagement life without any intention at the time of wearing them for royal events – a warm coat to wear over dresses and skirts in winter.

    Reply
  30. lala says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Meghan is so in love with herself in this role. Actually, this role is gonna be the biggest love of her life. Not Harry. THIS!

    Reply
  31. Becks says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:54 am

    She and Harry coordinate which is cute (you can see her cream skirt underneath the coat and it matches his cream scarf, so kind of reverse – her cream on the bottom, his on top).

    I like the coat at first glance but ditto others who said it seems to swallow her. Even if she is planning on taking it off inside it still is too bulky on her.

    Oh well, overall she looks nice and I hope the visit goes well.

    (I will point out that when Kate wears navy and black people tear her apart, lol.)

    Reply
  32. Aerohead21 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Don’t forget she’s not allowed to outdress Kate just yet. I give it until the wedding. At that point her style will go back to some sense of what it was before.

    Reply
  33. Becks says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:59 am

    aw the pics on Daily Mail are really cute. It seems she was really open with the crowds and got a good reception.

    Reply
  34. WombatNation says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    We are having freezing temperatures and snow and ice here in the UK – also very brisk winds – eek! Love the coat, and it’s very suitable (she still looks cold though, poor thing).

    Reply
  35. magnoliarose says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    So far so good on the fashion front. Simple. The coat could have been tailored a smidge, but this is a coat for use more than just fashion. It is cute that people came out to see them.

    Reply
  36. Beth says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:08 am

    She’s dressed great, but any kind of slouchy boots remind me of the ones Dorothy always wore on Golden Girls

    Reply
  37. Fleurucci says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I love mackage
    The down filled coats are warm enough for Montreal
    Many of their coats are half price in the spring
    I actually really like the coat length and I think it is cute with the pointy boots, and that’s a nice colour on her

    Reply
  38. Kaz says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I think Duchess-to-be Meghan looks quite OK. Actually refreshingly normal, in a coat that doesn’t look like a dress and carrying a handbag! I expect she has lots of great smart casual winter gear from Canada. Let us pray that she keeps some of her American style and doesn’t just end up as a British royal family clone a la Kate.

    Reply
  39. Juliette says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

    It’s Meghan mania, I’m so happy for her

    Reply
  40. Jussie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Not sure why people expect to be excited by her fashion choices. With the exception of one or two very simple gowns that looked awesome purely because of her body shape, I haven’t ever seen her wear anything particularly special or interesting. It’s all been pretty basic, and occasionally a bit fussy. Her street style is nice, but again basic, the kind of stuff you see everyone wearing.

    She’s an attractive woman with perfectly fine fashion sense, but nothing suggests she’s a fashionista. I suspect the ‘royal uniform’ of slightly fussy dresses and/or big buttoned coats will suit her fine. She’ll look better than Kate because Kate sabotages herself with awful fits and unflattering silhouettes, but it’s still going to be dull fashion.

    Reply
  41. Watchful says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

    She’s too old to be wearing her hair long and out like that, and she keeps touching it to keep it out of her face. Unprofessional.

    Reply
  42. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

    She looks pretty and was was really great with the crowd. I usually don’t notice all the things y’all do about clothes or shoes, so thought she looked great in the boots and big coat. She looked very put together. And I’m a fan of long hair and always thought Kate had great hair, but she was ripped on here for every hair style she usually has, I’m sure it will start on Meghan at some point, although she’s liked on here, so not as much. But I like Meghan’s hair, even though she usually just wears it straight, parted in the middle. Some people aren’t adventurous with their hair or cut.

    Geez, Harry is really going to lose his hair too, isn’t he, just not as soon as William? I never would have thought Diana’s kids would lose their hair.

    Reply
  43. Hannah says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I’m across the pond in Dublin and I was wearing my longest thickest coat, plus hat, scarf and gloves today.

    It is freezing!!

    Reply
  44. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Aw they’re matchy matchy!

    Reply
  45. khaveman says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She looks great – what’s the fuss? Maybe she likes a big coat on a cold day. She did live in Toronto. I like her Scottish-label purse.

    Reply
  46. spidey says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Was in Nottingham this morning – just missed them!

    Reply
  47. LC says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I don’t get the big deal of wearing a winter coat when you’re going to be standing outside for an extended period of time….when it’s almost winter. I saw on Twitter that they were using hand warmers because it’s pretty cold. I think she looks lovely. The focus should be on AIDS and she looks appropriately dressed for the event. If she wore something short or flamboyant, people would say she was trying to take attention away from the event and put it on herself. Also, I personally would be more conservative in my first outing with the public.
    As a woman of color, she will have to work twice as hard at everything. I think dressing more conservative today will win her some points with traditionalists (not the racist ones, they’re a lost cause, but the skeptics because she was an actress). She is going to take a while to find a balance but it’s literally Day 1. Harry looks so happy to finally have someone out there with him, and i think he was right, they’ll make a great team.

    Reply
  48. Guest says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I guess I’m the only one here, I like the coat it looks good on her and she look great. I figure it’s cold, look at Harry, he has on a coat and scarf.

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      December 1, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I love the coat. Mackage is classy. Maybe something from her existing wardrobe. And I love the skirt and turtleneck. Although she is thin she does not need to wear everything fitted. I would wear this in a minute. And they both look excited and engaged. Not like it is something they have to do.

      Reply
  49. juliaoc says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:40 am

    She’s already done more work this year than Kate.

    Reply
  50. Natalie S says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She may be trying to go low-key. She’s going to pull a lot of attention just by being there and she doesn’t want to be the “attention-getting actress,” especially considering you just know the Daily Mail is going to publish as many pictures of her as they can in more skin-exposing outfits. A relaxed, low-key rollout is best for now.

    And I wonder if there’s a little Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy inspiration going on with the lower hem skirt and the boots? Remember her introduction to the press outfit?

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      December 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

      Agree. It’s a fine needle she has to thread. And as woman of color it’s going to be doubly hard to find her way. No need to feed the trolls and racists and give them more ammunition against you. And that horrible, racist article the Daily Fail ran “tracing her ancestry from slavery” was appalling.

      Reply
  51. Lol says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Look at harry stepping up his style game. They are color coordinated. Meghan is really pretty. I like the coat a lot. I’ve always loved coats like that. Love the purse, but not a big fan of the skirt. Either way she looks good, harry looks amazing, and the crowds seem happy.

    Also the petty side loves the hags (not on this board) that are trashing her again. Stay pressed.

    Reply
  52. Jb says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I hate to be cold and get that – coat is perfect!! and she took it off. The coat on always feels like you are about to leave.

    Reply
  53. Starryfish says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    There are tons of adorable videos of them working the crowds, I love that she jumped right in and didn’t hang back nervously. There was a funny clip of a guy congratulating Harry for landing such a beautiful woman despite being a ginger. 😂

    Reply
  54. nephelin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    This!
    Her Hair — Long , wavy — Kate shades
    Overcoats galore! — Kate
    similar color pattern dresses —- very Kateish
    Boots!
    Black turtleneck and camel color skirt?—- Carolyn Bessete Kennedy , Kate Middleton.
    What different / unique / original clothing style are people talking about? :)

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      December 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

      MM does usually have nice style but this ensemble is just frumpy – there is no other way to describe it. If Kate wore this ensemble she’d be ripped to shreds on here. CBer’s better hope MM’s warm weather style is going to be better.

      Reply
    • Hannah says:
      December 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Lovely brown skin and sparkling dark eyes! All Meghan!

      Seriously what’s the obsession with comparing this biracial California girl to upper middle class white women?
      And FYI that coat or a cheaper version of it is everywhere. And her hair was the same before Harry so I doubt that is inspired by Kate or any other Royal as it’s not a very original hairstyle Kate looks great in her own way. But this silly competition some of you got going is just so unnecessary.

      Reply
    • Scal says:
      December 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Exactly. It feels like Kate 2.0 to me. From the waist up she’s pulling all kate fashion with the buttons, the blowout with the sausage curls/touching her hair with the ring hand all the time (which in movement look just like Kate’s) When I saw her I actually thought that the Middleton’s styled her.

      It’s not about starting a competition between the 2 women, but if Kate was wearing this people would be ripping her to shreds and instead are going gaga for it because it’s Meghan. The head styling and coat looks the same to me. I just want consistency. Do we hate blow outs sausage curls with wiglets and buttons or don’t we?

      That all said, from the waist down I’m happy to see a skirt/coat at a proper length, and boots. Kate would have worn this coat ending at the knee with jeggings so at least there’s that.

      Reply
      • Karen says:
        December 1, 2017 at 10:40 am

        This discussion is silly. Everyone has their own style. Meghan may like a more casual style and Kate feels she needs to look very proper. They are not the only women in their thirties with long hair. Some people feel it is more versatile for different styles.

        And most coats have buttons!,

    • Dally says:
      December 1, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      What a stunning coincidence, two women both wear warm coats when it is freezing cold out! But really, there is a fairly narrow window of appropriate clothing for events like these, and both she and Kate do have lovely long brown hair. Thick warm coats also generally have larger buttons, because of the thick material small buttons or zippers don’t work that well. But really, can’t we evaluate each woman on her own merits, and not make everything a competition between the two of them?

      Reply
  55. Goodvibes says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    There’s an article of a Kate sighting today as well. Hmmmm….seems like we’ve been seeing a lot of Kate lately. Don’t get me wrong, I like Kate. Her and Meghan have very different style. I’m enjoying seeing both out and about.

    Reply
  56. Upstatediva says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I read her rubbing Harry’s arm as comfort for HER, not him. Because she is comfortable in front of a camera doesn’t mean that she isn’t also nervous about the event. Thinking about the way she refers to him physically (particularly in videos), I see her as confident at the same time as she knows it’s all very high stakes for her and Harry.
    Also, super glad to read that he is going to introduce her to Chantelle — the young woman he appeared with at the Obama Foundation Summit. His work with that youth umbrella organization impressed me.
    BTW, I really like the skirt she is wearing – nice color and shape.

    Reply
  57. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Her outfit underneath the coat (which is meh, IMO) was totally on point. And she was fantastic with the crowd.

    She does need to do something about the hair touching. Even bobby pins to keep it tucked behind her ears would work.

    Reply
  58. perplexed says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I think she looks nice. When I think about it, she matches him clothes-wise at this outing.

    She looks like she’s doing the exact thing with her hands on her hair that Kate does. Maybe people with long hair can’t help it.

    Reply
  59. Eden75 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I have the short version of that coat and it’s fabulous. I love the long one but there wasn’t one in my size when I went looking. I think she looks nice and appropriate. If it’s cold who wants to freeze their buns off? No thanks.

    Reply
  60. OriginalLala says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I like what she is wearing and dang her hair is so shiny! I wish my curls would be that shiny!

    Reply
  61. mary says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:27 am

    i love it, so chic. kate is such a dork she makes these type of clothes dowdy

    As for Meghan, i love her natural looking hair color and the style is amazing (does she do keratin? does she dye her hair? just curious how she treats her hair cuz i thought ive seen pics of her natural curls), the navy blue is great on her skin tone, the slouchy boots are different and the ring is the best accessory. I love it all.

    Reply
  62. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Eh – I like it. This is a lot like how I dress in the winter. I live in a city where winters are brutal and layers are important but I still like to look and feel nice. Everything she is wearing screams class and taste. Not to mention that it was freezing in the UK that day. They actually had snow which is rare.

    Reply
  63. Hannah says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:41 am

    It was snowing in London today her coat is not too heavy at all. I am freezing, I wish I had her coat. Celebitchy should get an English writer so they can keep up with wether Meghans outfits are weather appropriate ;)

    Also everyone is wearing these long trench coats here now. At least she’s not wearing one of those tweed coats everyone is wearing.

    Reply
  64. JaneDoesWork says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I think separately, these two outfits would work. As one, they clash and compete with each other. That coat is way too heavy to not be wearing something streamlined underneath. Even the colors of the skirt and top with the navy are bothering me.

    Reply
  65. InVain says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The coat is meh. She looks great either way.

    I’m just here for Harry’s SHOES! YES!

    Reply
  66. perplexed says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    When I saw her with the coat on, I thought she looked great.

    But I’ve now seen the photos of the outfit underneath. The outfit underneath looks shockingly dowdy to me.

    Reply
  67. melissa says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I guess I’m not seeing what everyone else is? Or maybe everyone is just so used to kate’s horrible fashion. But love meghan’s coat. Its both practical and chic. Her fashion sense is simple yet elegant & not likely to change soon.

    -The buttons: Pretty sure meghan’s worn this coat/style before she met harry.

    Reply
  68. mary says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

    i’m buying a black turtle neck asap

    Reply
  69. HoustonGrl says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I think she looks great, understated and conservative. She’s clearly trying her best. Also great that they are bringing attention to world AIDS day. However, can they stop holding hands for one second, especially as they are greeting people? We get it, you’re so in love.

    Reply
  70. dodgy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Nottingham was freezing today. I was in town at the same time (for an appointment) and it was heaving with people. You had to pay £10 for a spot on a balcony, and you got a hot drink. Like… wow.

    Reply
  71. Vicsy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Gotta admit that I woke up all giddy today, hoping to see this engagement first thing (time difference). I’m surprised by how happy this match makes me, and how genuinely excited I am to see two people so obviously in love and so obviously passionate about causes. Really improves my mood in otherwise not-so-great climate in politics and the world.

    The outfit works for me! Meg looks beautiful. While proportions are not great (it doesn’t seem like it was tailor fit on petite Meghan), I love the heaviness, richness and the deep shades that do wonders with Meghan’s coloring. It all seems very Winter Wonderland yet professional, and I adore how Harry coordinated his scarf and jacket to match (or vice versa?). They look SO happy and I love how energetic, keen (but for real this time), and friendly she seems!

    Reply
  72. Penelope says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Meghan is just lovely and already appears to be somewhat comfortable in her new role. Once she really settles into it, she’s going to be a huge asset to the RF.

    Reply
  73. Lauren says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    It’s cold today in London (and I’m Canadian!) so I don’t blame Meghan for bundling. I love the coat personally, but much like Kate, MM needs to learn to wear her hair up.

    Reply
  74. L84Tea says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I finally found the photos where you can see what she wore underneath. I can’t believe anyone would call that dowdy. I think she looks amazingly chic!!

    Reply
  75. loislane says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    They do look great together.
    So happy for Harry, who seems so proud.
    What got me was the fact that she introduces herself with “hi, I am Meghan, what’s your name?” so natural and simple. That I like very much.

    Reply
  76. Sam says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I really like the look.Very chic.She did great.Very warm and engaging.Her smile really is one of her best features.A great start overall

    Reply
  77. Julianne says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Well I like this coat better than the one she wore for her engagement photo call. I love the pic that looks like Harry is showing her the ropes so to speak.

    Reply
  78. KBB says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    I thought the band of her ring was yellow gold?

    Reply
  79. Joannie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I think she did well. Everything is new to her and exciting. I’m sure it will wear thin after awhile. I liked her whole outfit. The coat overwhelmed her but she is very short so what do you do? The firm is going to,put this woman to work to sell her to the public. I dont think too many are happy about it especially after imo was a very tacky and almost reality tv show engagement. I much preferred Williams. Dignified and classy. I heard it was Piers Morgan who set them up, not some female. We shall see how this plays out.

    Reply
  80. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I think she looks beautiful, I’m not super keen on the cut/length of most of the outfit but the color scheme is so complementary, especially with her skin tone (not a huge fan of the bag though. Looks a little too matronly or mature for me?).

    Genuine question that has been gnawing at me for years, especially as a WoC (who transitioned from weekly blowouts to natural wash and go wear) and a big fan of Meghan’s from watching Suits: what’s her natural hair like? Does it/will it ever fit in with the Windsor’s image? So curious…

    Reply
  81. The Original G says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    She looks great – put together but no high maintenance or unapproachable.

    Reply
  82. Tourmaline says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Squee!!!!!!!!

    (that is all)

    Reply
  83. Falum says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Former actress walks around in a long coat and talks to a few people…

    Fascinating

    Reply
  84. NOLA says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I prefer the coat over the outfit. In theory, I love the turtle neck / long skirt combo. But in pictures, the skirt is too wrinkled for my liking (from her sitting in the car, I imagine).

    Reply
  85. phatypopo says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    It looks REALLY frigidly cold. She looks polished, sophisticated and perfect.

    Reply
  86. BAnna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I haaate the shoes- those styles always remind me of worn out socks or tights collecting round the ankles. But she is absolutely gorgeous. I’m almost annoyed at how pretty she is!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      December 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Yeah, what is going on with those shoes? A total mess.

      I do like the outfit, and contrast of the camel color of the skirt to black turtleneck, except from the side as far as the skirt. It practically makes her ass look concave. But the front view is very nice. I prefer a lower turtleneck for myself, but that’s just for myself.. And I loved the coat on her and don’t get the hate on the coat. I would wear it.

      Her hair looks a little stringy inside, but I think that’s from being outside greeting so many people and the elements eventually flattening her hair, because in the earlier photos outside it had more oomph.

      She looks very pretty, though. Although, I don’t think she’s as tall as her bio says. She’s not five foot seven. A lot of actors and actresses fudge on their height.

      Reply
  87. nephelin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Aaah… Yes! I almost forgot. Harry needs a tie.

    Reply
  88. Burdzeyeview says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I think its fantastic that theyr already working together – megan is truly stunning and i hav never seen harry look so happy -hes like a new man – i truly wish them all th best and think together theyl be a fabulous asset to th BRF and help bring it into th 21st century xx

    Reply
  89. Her Higness says:
    December 1, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    I really like the way his she soles match her skirt. Her look has a wintery derby feeling to it, like she is going to mount a fairy white unicorn n jump some stables. I friggin love it and Kate betta watch out she has her backside covered up & I love the skirt with belt, the flare of the skirt! bring it MMPS Meghan Markle Princess Sparkleeeee YASSSSSS HUnty

    Reply
  90. Lady Rain says:
    December 1, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    She looks absolutely lovely in that coat. I can’t get over how naturally gorgeous she is.

    Reply
  91. JRenee says:
    December 1, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    She looked fine on the footage that was shown here in the states. The coat flowed nicely as she walked.
    They look very connected and happy together.

    Reply

