Meghan Markle wears a Mackage coat for her first royal event in Nottingham

I forgot that Meghan Markle really is going to hit the ground running! Bless. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out today in Nottingham for their first official royal event as an engaged couple. This event was announced on Tuesday, in the huge news dump that Poor Jason gave to all of the media outlets. Harry does a lot of work with the youth groups in Nottingham, and the British media is making a big deal about how Harry wanted to “show Meghan” a town very close to his heart. I think it was probably more about convenience – they didn’t want their first event to be in London, but they didn’t want to travel too far. They apparently took the train to Nottingham, and these photos are from the first part of the excursion, the public “walkabout.”
Meghan wore a long, heavy navy coat by Mackage – the coat from the Canadian label apparently costs $790. She seems to be wearing a beigey-tan mid-length full skirt, a black turtleneck and black slouchy boots underneath the Mackage coat. The purse is the Nano tote from Scottish label Strathberry, and it has already sold out. Her outfit seems very heavy, but I don’t know how cold it is in Nottingham today. If I was just judging by her outfit, I would say that she was preparing for snow. It could just be that she’s a California girl and she’s trying to prepare for her first English winter though, God knows. Personally, I’m just grateful she’s not wearing the coat as a dress. I would imagine she intends to take the coat off as soon as she gets inside! Also: do princess lessons involve a course in “Loving Gigantic Buttons”? Duchess of Buttons 2.0.
In addition to the walkabout, Meghan and Harry will be attending a Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, then they’re going to the Nottingham Academy to spend time with the youths.
Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports about Meg and Harry’s big May wedding at Windsor Castle. TMZ confirms that the wedding will absolutely be televised and it will be a “pool camera” – meaning that everyone gets the same footage and camera angles and such. The Sun also reported yesterday that Meg and Harry had settled on the date of May 26th (a Saturday) for the wedding, which would mean that they would be marrying over the Memorial Day holiday here in America, and during a bank holiday in Britain. The Daily Mail’s sources say that the date is bullsh-t though and Meg and Harry still haven’t officially set a date. Whenever they do set a date, British people still won’t get a bank holiday, though – because Harry’s not the heir.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That outfit makes Kate’s dress coats look fashionable. I think people are really going to have to lower their exceptions when it comes to her style – especially winter/outdoor style. I liked how she styled her hair though, she kept it out of her face.
She needs to get better fitting coats,at the moment they seem to be wearing her instead.
Meghan is short and petite. I think that’s why coats look different on Kate. Also, don’t understand how Kaiser thinks Meghan would have a hard time adjusting to a UK winter when she’s lived in Canada for years.
WTW – Google has them only an 1-2″ apart in height – Meghan somewhere around 5’6″ which is hardly what I’d call short. She’s got 4″ on me, I’d consider her average height.
ETA: Season six filmed April – November, and I believe they just wrapped the latest filming last month as well? So I’m going to guess they’re mainly filming during out WARM months. It’s December – March that’s usually the coldest.
@Erinn, my understanding is she lived in Toronto year-round. Of course, I have no doubt that she enjoyed quite a bit of travel when she wasn’t filming, but I think she likely still got plenty of Canadian winter time under her belt.
I think that they may be somewhat close in height, but absolutely different body types. Kate has a long torso and shorter legs, Meghan is the exact opposite (I am boxy like Meghan ). I know others talk about Kate’s long torso as if it is a bad thing, but the sillohuette she has is just so gorgeous that I am beyond jealous. Grass is greener and all of that.
@WTW it’s colder in Canada and NY but it’s the dampness here that kills you goes straight through you.
Well I thought the coat looked nice on her. And if you saw the film of her walking around you would see how it flared open at the front to show the movement of her skirt, a lovely contrast in colour too.
I would love to see her hair back though in a low bun or something. her face is gorgeous and she looks so good with it pulled back.
also, i’m with you on the coat, however, perhaps she’s different than kate in that she uses coats just as coats – utilitarian. they aren’t the whole outfit since she, like most people, probably intends to take it off the second she’s inside. kate has always been sort of weird about that.
“kate has always been sort of weird about that.”
To be fair – all the Royal ladies do that. Kate, Sophie, Camila, Beatrice, Eugenie even HM in past decades. The Royals ladies use their coats as part of the outfit and not just as a coat to keep them warm.
Jeanne, I was just thinking that, her face looks so good and glowy here, is she photoshopped? Regardless, gorgeous. Maybe she felt so nervous so her hair became her security blanket. Personally it is for me, so I’ll own that. Hopefully she gets more confident in the long road ahead, I really want to see them grow old together.
I’m with you on the hair, Jeanne. That’s the one part of this that fails to me, flyaway hair. Yes, kids, I’ll be on her about that too. Put it up or pull parts back in an up-down, simple. Only not like Stephanie of Lux who still uses banana clips like she’s 12.
@ Alexandria
I saw lots of photos from randoms on twitter that couldn’t have been photoshopped . She really is more gorgeous than I was aware ( I always thought she was pretty). You also see her brown skin tone is much lovelier in real life, in photo shoots they seem to photoshop her to look lighter or something.
Hannah: I have Meghan’s skin tone and it looks much lighter in photographs – - especially in outdoor light. In photographs with my siblings it’s really noticeable. But it looks normal in indoor photos provided that a flash isn’t used. Something to do with my yellow undertone? Not sure.
Low bun, especially with a turtleneck. *chef’s fingertip kiss*
She should save putting her hair up for the many big tiara SPARKLing occasions which are to come. Meghan is a fan of Audrey Hepburn, so I expect to see her channeling that style too.
I generally like (not love) MM’s fashion, but I’m not a fan of this coat. Mackage have some really fantastic pieces, and I find this one is just a bit blah, as well as being a wee bit too long for a walkabout, IMHO. I think I would have liked it better if it had been just below the knee, or maybe mid-calf, because I think the color is great on her.
Yes, it is too much of a Pea- Coat style to be that long.
To me this coat is too big and has a bad cut.
I think she is too tiny/small to pull off such a long and heavy coat. And to me personally the color/ outfit coordination is ridiculous.
-1000 Disagree!
Princess Henry in waiting is very Regal chic and beautiful. Right length for such freezing temps.
You cant be serious considering she has lived in Canada for over 7 years (CA is cold too).
I love the outfit, too. She’s naturally feminine and regal. She doesn’t need twee styles or cinched waists to look beautiful.
Meghan looked great in that entire outfit, nothing at all wrong with it. I love the way she is managing to use her own clothes before her royal clothing allowance kicks in , after marriage.
Yeah, the coat is dumpy IMO. She’ll be fine.
I think she looks fabulous!
I Think she looks fab too Hazel
This is an old coat she’s had for a while, she was papped in it last year (2016) in Toronto and on a trip to see Harry. I was happy to see her wear something old of her own.
I personally like liked what she had on.
This pic especially, https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DP-Tb7OWAAACETM.jpg:large she managed to make it stylish on a very very cold day.
It was nice to see them show PDA, and be insync the entire time. Great first outing!
Yes to you both. She looked amazing. Love the coat.
I agree — the only thing that looks awkward to me is the handbag…and to me it oooks ridic! A shoulder bag wouldn’t have looked so silly as gripping that stiff-handled bag in her hand when she’s doing a meet-and-greet and using her hands so much.
She is lovely, and she seems to be a natural when it comes to public occasions. The two of them look so happy together, and it warms my battle-scarred and cautious little heart to see Harry so happy.
She looks lovely. The dark coat is gorgeous not sure if she needed one that long but I’m not in London. NYC is having some weirdly “warm” temps so my barometer is off
It’s cold here, between 0-4 degrees (I think that’s high 30s in Fahrenheit?)
Geez okay. Wow it’s frigid. But I also agree with commenters that it should be better fitted.
Its around 4 degrees in Nottingham today.
It was snowing yesterday! It’s turned pretty chilly in the last week.
And there’s been snow in the North (and a dusting in central London yesterday)
Etiquette says coats should be longer than what they are covering. Maybe that is why it so long and frumpy.
Kate, I was tight the same thing by my mom who was a seamstress. She need to be styled by a professional. But kudos for kitting the ground running. Love to see people enjoying giving back-to whom much is given, much is expected. Well done PH and MM.
Ahhh interesting never knew that! I have a dress coat but never knew that rule. But then again i never follow much etiquette
yup, that’s how I was taught to dress also. The coat is longer than the dress/skirt. Helps keep the outfit underneath clean and keeps the line of sight clear. Tho’ I am not always successful (I have a glorious swing coat that some of my dresses peek out from under) I do try!
Central Canada and the central northern US have the same continental weather patterns as Siberia. If we followed etiquette and fashion trends on dressing warmly, thousands of ladies who lunch would be found under melting snowdrifts each the spring thaw.
But I think that rule has been overridden in some circles. I used to fret about my blouse being longer than my jacket but nowadays it is de rigueur.
I like the lenght cos of the maxi skirt. Also, i have similar if not identical skirt… Either way, i hate it when a coat sort of breaks a skirt or a dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow that coat. amazing. congratulations to them.
I love the coat too, and she’s just so gorgeous.
+1Million
Congratulations!
Lets hope Prince Henry Couple build on this great welcome and goodwill! Prince Princess Henrys’ seem all about The Queen /Monarchy – GB CW people . It’s commendable Princess Sparkle began within the same week with Royal Duties meeting the people. No luxury hideaway vacay to celebrate engagement first. This is how it’s done marry ins.
No middleton entitlement/Laziness/luxury vacationing and hideaways with all hangers on climbers!
here she is in the coat last year, papped at the airport
http://meghansmirror.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Heathrow-Airport-Christmas-girlfriend-761008-590×600.jpg
I hope she’ll keep her old wardrobe and just had newer things to refresh and up them. Saves money, keeps something familiar and hopefully she won’t be accused of spending all her time shopping for new stuff for every engagement. For me its great too because it means we’ll see more of her Canadian brand stuff.
She is doing a great job using pieces from her existing wardrobe.
the outfit is nice, but the purse does not really work for a walkabout. She does not really need such a large bag for a visit…
Precisely. It’s not like MM needs to carry more than lipstick, Tylenol, and a tampon. She no longer even needs a wallet.
There’s probably nothing in that bag at all; Michelle Obama carried purses with nothing in them. It’s just for decoration and something to do with hand -shaking.
Then she should give the bag to me, ’cause I looooove it!
Oops! Loopy below said what I was going to!
The purse reminds me of HM. Maybe a nod to TQ handbags.
Princess Henry in waiting seems (teary eye?) emotional of the welcome.
Well when she stepped out to the cheers of the crowd I shed a few tears, it really has been a long journey through all lies and untruths spread about her and the lengths that Meghan and Harry have had to go to protect their romance in the early beginnings.
i think they look lovely and harry seems so proud and excited to show her off. I like Meghan but, for the first time, she looks endearing to me. She looks a little nervous and unsure and I think that’s great. The engagement interview felt a little rehearsed. This seems more authentic and they look adorable.
i want to see the coat off. If she’s giving us long beige skirt with boots and turtleneck – my mind is going straight to Carolyn Bessett Kennedy and I’m all for it. Give me more of that!!
Agreed! I’m dying to see the outfit underneath. From what I can see, it looks very smart!
She took the coat off inside. Black turtleneck and beige skirt.
Where did you see her without the coat? I’m searching and everything is coming up with the coat on.
L84Tea, there are photos of her inside the event without her coat on on the Daily Mail. I’m looking at photos on an article very lengthily titled, “‘She’s beautiful… Only a prince can have a lady like that!’ Radiant Meghan wins an army of starstruck new young British fans as she joins fiancé Harry for their first royal charity engagement” right now.
I read she doesn’t get any staff until marriage,i guess thats why she had to carry her bag around off the train.
A lot of royal ladies have bags with them on engagements, mostly clutches. HM has an old-school one with long handles she slips over her wrist and keeps at her elbow. Anne is the only one I’ve seen using a clutch-with-shoulder-strap on a regular basis. Why the rest of them don’t adopt that sensible attitude (need purse, but keep your hands free), I don’t know.
I’m sure I read somewhere TQ uses her handbag as a signalling device to her ladies in waiting. If she swaps the bag from one arm to the next it means she wants to move on from the person she is talking to. No doubt other members of the BRF have similar ‘codes’ to get away when they need them.
iirc that story came out during the Jubilee, along with what she carries in it (lipstick, hanky, powder compact Philip gave her as a wedding gift). Poor HM. She’s probably had to stop signaling or come up with a new one. There’s another story about fiddling with her engagement ring means, “Get this person to move along, etc.”
Well if Princess Henry Sparkling the way she is and have HM Sandringham Christmas, H M POW need to adjust her staff now – she needs an Assistant.
See the young Meg Sparkle on Nickelodean. If she continues this way – potential King Henry to have Princess Henry in waiting as Britian Queen Consort.
What? Your posts alway pique my curiosity, but it is if they are written in some sort of code… do elucidate and elaborate!
Thank you – The post fell out of place to someone explaining that marry ins would receive an Assistant/staff after marriage …
(If they adjust to her attending Christmas with TQ/ TRF before becoming Princess Henry Wales – maybe they could adjust an Assistant before marriage. )
can’t believe we actually got a translation on a typical word salad post from RoyalSparkle.
He looks like he stepped up his style game too! Ha! They make a chic couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its cold in the UK today, was snowing lightly in London yesterday. Have watched some of the footage and she seems quite comfortable and confident meeting the public, more so than Harry was (she did the arm rubbing thing a few times with him). She’ll do just fine.
Love the outfit – me want the coat!
Was watching some of the footage of William in Finland and even he seemed relaxed and confident when interacting with the people he met. There is a difference when he’s on his own and when he’s with Katie Keen – when they are together he seems to spend more time making sure she’s OK rather than on whats going on around him.
i agree. i actually like william when he’s alone. he’s funny and willing to banter (like yesterday when he made the comment about harry scrounging which i thought was cute and funny). when kate’s with him he always seems so protective and on edge. not sure why. need a psychologist!
I noticed he is more easygoing without her around and this is not the first time I noted it. It is sad, and it doesn’t bode well for them just like Charles and HQ predicted. Hopefully, it improves for the sake of the cute dumplings they have.
LOL cute dumplings that’s so funny
@magnoliarose, would you care and say more about Charles’ prediction? Thanks
Weird comment @magnoliarose
You sound like you have them more than halfway to divorce court already, even as they glow with love fresh off their new engagement.
That’s just an odd thing for you to say.
Are you in the Uk? Do you follow Harry? I’m in the States and personally i know zip about them – so how do you notice or ‘know’ anything about them or what they’re future holds when they’ve only recently been declared betrothed, and seem very much in love? It’s not like they have a sitcom or talk show that airs weekly. When do you see them interacting? Is it enough for you to make ominous predictions about their relationship.
It’s funny. The only other time I’ve seen sentiments like the one you expressed, is when it’s a famous guy with a large female following/fandom, the famous guy falls head over heels in love and those females proceed to imply that the guy really isn’t happy, that he’s somehow being forced into things (by HER), that he was happiest/happier (without HER) and that he was more handsome (before HER). Rather than being based in reality, I think it’s a coping mechanism of bereaved envious females who get some satisfaction from the idea that without HER in the picture (Meghan, K-Stew, Angelina, etc. Lol) HE would be so much better off and happy.
It’s a weird pathology.
African Sun
Charles didn’t think they were a good match and years of off and on was proof. Camilla can’t stand the Middletons, and I am sure it does not help his feelings either. William was obsessed with Isabella Calthorpe, but she turned him down, but Charles wanted that match. I used to think it was snobbery but I think he knows William is not a hard worker or an enthusiastic heir so a dazzling aristocratic wife would have been better for him.
Now from the body language, he doesn’t really bother to hide his lack of fondness.
Like Charles knows what a good match is. He married a dazzling aristocrat and we all saw how that worked out. I sincerely doubt that outside of Charles, anyone in the family gives a flip what Camilla thinks.
@Casey: She was talking about Willam and Kate..
There were also stories that Charles said the same to William that Prince Philip said to him – cut her loose or marry her, because you’re destroying her reputation. Charles married her, William strung KM along for another 5 years.
It feels bloody freezing here but I think it’s about 5 or 6C, so not really that bad. But I’m in mild Devon. Must be colder in Nottingham.
I thought she did pretty well – looked genuinely *keen*, teehee.
I saw some footage of the outfit without the coat and it was nice.
I went searching and found the outfit. I really like it and it’s appropriate. I’m a Canadian girl who likes long coats in winter so the coat is a yes from me.
Ooh, get a long down coat… I’m in the upper midwest, and I have and 800 fill count down coat that goes to mid shin. It is invaluable when we get periods of wind chills in -20s to -3os F (-3os C).
It is a beautiful coat colour and it does fit her well tailored.
An article claim Canada First lady wore similar coat – First Lady seem belted and not the same (?)
Meanwhile 50s waitie the HG Do Little, drove carol to buckleberry it seem and chose to come back Friday during The Henry Wales first Royal Duty call , so she could be pap at Kings Station.
@royalsparkle. Canada does not have a first lady. She is known as the prime minister’s wife. It’s the same in Britain.
Same! I love it. The boots, the skirt…I had a shorter variation of that skirt once.
It’s freaking freezing in UK right now and up north it’s even colder than London.
I could use that extra bank holiday 😤
Is it just me? I don’t think I ever saw W&K holding hand in official engagement. Not being snarky here, but is it actually allowed to hold your partner’s hand on such occasion?
There’s no rule about no PDA. That’s just the Cambridges. They choose not to engage like that. Other royals do and it doesn’t take away from the event or their professionalism.
My parents have been together for 40 years, and I’ve never seen them holding hands, hug, or kiss in front of any of us. My father gets flustered with any kind of physical affection in front of other people, maybe Will and Kate do too
My parents were never into PDA either. I’m not into PDA. Never affected my relationships nor my parents marriage.
Frankly I’m not comfortable with PDA. It changes nothing about how I feel about someone.
This is entirely possible… but she doesn’t seem to have any problem showing her bare arse in public.
I think I have – like when they left the hospital after the kids and stuff like that.
Yes, and I remember one Christmas morn, didn’t they walk to church hand in hand (Prince Will and DuchKat)
Yes, and I remember one Christmas morn, didn’t they walk to church hand in hand (Prince Will and DuchKat)
No protocol against it, but some people are more touchy-feely than others. Henri and Maria Teresa of Luxembourg are like that, where they end up holding hands at some point during most of their engagements. Those two are my big royal couple crush.
Victoria and Daniel hold hands all the time. They are my favourite.
I like Harry’s coat more. That’s cos I prefer streamlined and plain coats since I’m petite. So for coats (when I go to cold countries), I can’t carry off double breasted or too much buttons. I just look bulkier (I think).
There’s nothing noteworthy about the buttons on her coat. Not everyone loves a zipper…
Yes. Those are the same kind of buttons on my pea coat, leather jacket and rain coat. Without buttons, the coats wouldn’t stay closed, and not every jacket looks good with zippers.
I love it! She looks like american girl doll samantha. Adorable. Love the heel on boots also.
Samantha! Back in the day when my daughter was about 6, she and her Samantha doll had matching coats: old fashioned, long,lavender velvet with faux fur on the cuffs and the collar. We were visiting NYC to see the Christmas lights/Radio City Music Hall show and another mom and daughter stopped us to say my daughter looked like a princess.
She’s dressed entirely appropriately for the very unseasonly cold weather we have here. You only have to see pics of the crowd to see everyone is wearing winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves. Someone was actually holding a hot water bottle!
I like her coat.
I like the coat too, looks nice and warm. I don’t know about Megan but I’d pick cozy and warm over fashion. I live in Newfoundland, canada, right on the water….I have to walk my young daughter to the bus every morning, I wear a big coat with a fur lined hood(fake fur lol), it’s huge and I know I look silly but I’m never cold with it on.
@Odetta, I lived in NL for a decade! even though the temp didnt usually go down as low as my native Montreal I always found the cold in St John’s chilling to the bone, even at like -10 which isn’t even that cold! I also had a huge coat when I lived there to combat the wind and dampness
oh I miss Newfoundland alot, I loved it there
I live outside the city, my house is right next to the Atlantic, it’s so cold here and windy as hell almost everyday. But I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else….love Newfoundland.
I’m in Orlando, Florida and shivering while wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt sitting outside in the breezy 55° morning. It really chilly, and it will actually will be a lot colder in a couple of months, but not as freezing as my native Boston will be. I really do miss the freezing cold, snowing winter weather though
Oferta – what part of Nl? In St. John’s myself
Same here. She looks lovely and so relaxed. Love it!
Welp she’s going to be dressing like Kate oh well I had high hopes but I forgot the firm kills anything with personality.
They look nice though.
Nah, she looks like herself. And her style is impeccable.
Oh please. She’s wearing a lovely coat, her skirt and turtleneck are chic, and she looks confident and radiant.
Her style is 100% better than Kate’s and will continue to be so. No doily dresses, jeggings or wedgies for MM. And no ass flashing either.
She have literally worn something like this before
They are both wearing navy coats and it’s cute. On Good Morning America I saw a video clip and the royal protection officers were hotter than the sun
They are both wearing navy coats and it’s cute. On Good Morning America I saw a video clip and the royal protection officers were hotter than the sun
The coat looks warm and comfortable. I would love to have one for myself but probably too pricey for me.
She has to tread a fine line with clothes until they are married. $790 for the coat is about right. Compare Kate’s Dolce & Gabbana coat for Remembrance Sunday, which was £2000 minimum (not that I didn’t like it, I did, but she’s on a different budget).
How about let’s celebrate the fact she’s only days engaged and is already WORKING! Side eye to Kate and Wills.
Love her.
That is the sad thing, she is going to have to work harder than any of the others to be accepted into “the firm”. Some of the online comments about her are awful and don’t even get started on the tumblr theories. I hope Harry is worth everything she will have to tolerate to be with him.
Kate did the same thing with events right after the engagement. I’ll wait to see what happens after they are already married.
Ditto. I *think* she’s going to work more-but we’ll see really happens down the road.
She has spent the last few winters living in Toronto. She knows what cold weather is all about, and how to dress properly. I think they are the cutest couple!
You know there are layers under that coat. I live in Toronto and I’ve always found the south of the UK to be way more damp in winter.
You’re never happy! she wore a LONG coat, something which Kate rarely does. I am happy with the outfit because it looks appropriate!
I agree – I think she looks stunning! The coat is perfect! (And you can bet there’s no chance of a helicopter ever blowing her skirt up and showing us her G-string!) Kate and Will are going to pale into comparison to these two in every way. And so it begins…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dally, Kate new exactly what would happen if she wore flimsy little skirts and dresses with nothing but butt floss underneath. It happened again and again until the paps caught William yelling at her while she desperately tried to hold her flimsy little dress down next to a helicopter with whirling blades. There are dress protocols the BRF adheres to like weighted skirts, proper underwear and no skin-tight, revealing stuff. Kate repeatedly defied these standard protocols until her bare ass was flashed all over the world, taken during an official trip at the airport where they were greeted by all kinds of news organizations and local VIPs.
She looks nice to me. I don’t get the big deal with the buttons as I doubt she picked the coat because of them, but whatever. It’s only her second outing so it’s all good.
I dont know but i feel like theres a mini bump hidden in the midsection, isnt it??? But if – no no no ??Same was with the white coat when the engagement went official? Could that be???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably a hefty English fry up baby. lol
Do the Scots and Irish do different fry-ups? Or the Welsh? I don’t recall them in Ireland or Scotland. I do not understand the beans.
I used to eat them after a long night out when I ate meat.
You def get an Irish breakfast! I remember when I met my partners parents for the first time in Ireland I had one – there is a lot of bread…
My sister’s American husband and children head straight to the beans when in Britain! They throw everything on their plates; one of my nephews even eats black pudding.
I highly doubt it. No royal wedding has a pregnant bride. But hey, there’s a first time for everything..
I’m ignoring the potential troll because no, not pregnant, but am answering you. A visibly pregnant bride in a high-profile royal family? No. Madeleine of Sweden was 3 weeks pregnant when they married, months after they announced the engagement so it wasn’t a shotgun wedding.
Prince Emanuele (Prince of Venice) and Clotilde Courau married in a big church service when she was 6 months pregnant. Beautiful, simple Valentino gown and massive bouquet. BTW she’s also an actress and 3 years older than her husband.
Definitely not. Check out this picture from their appearance today on the Kensington Palace twitter page. From the side, no coat, she is absolutely tiny.
https://twitter.com/kensingtonroyal/status/936576324021506048
She’s short waisted, anything of bulk around the mid-section (like a coat) is going to look even bulkier on her. I have a feeling we’re going to be in for a lot of baby bump speculation until she gets better tailored coats.
Only from idiots who speculate about pregnancy through COATS.
So cute they coordinated their ensembles.
There was snow yesterday and it’s still very cold today so what she’s wearing makes sense.
I kind of like Meghan and what she stands for but still feel sort of disappointed that to some extent she is selling out by marrying into Royalty. There are plenty of causes she won’t be allowed to support now and she won’t be able to make her political views knows. Her ‘job’ is now shaking hands and making occasional speeches. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe she’s so in love that she actually doesn’t care so much about her career or causes and she’s seeing things through rose tinted glasses. Perhaps she will return to all of that.
I wouldn’t say selling out but compromising. She understands marrying Harry comes with some restrictions.
Or perhaps she knows what is important to her – it is her life after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she’ll find the way to use the new aspects of her life as an advantage to continue to work for the causes that are important to her.
Well, it’s not like she is Oscar or Nobel Prize material, you know? She is 36 and the best years for her acting career are over since even same age a-listers find difficulties in getting roles. As for her humanitarian work or political views, well, they didnt have any visibility or relevance before Harry. I think she is giving up her job and part of her interests and social network, but she will be front cover from now on. it’s up to her to use this visibility for something meaningful.
I loved the coat. Her outfit underneath looked warm and comfortable. Not a fan of slouchy boots but they were clean and not scuffed.
Harry is so proud of her and with good reason. He chose well. She’s going to do fine.
He does look so proud, and I find it adorable!
I suspect we are seeing Meghan wearing clothes that Meghan bought for herself to wear in her pre-engagement life without any intention at the time of wearing them for royal events – a warm coat to wear over dresses and skirts in winter.
I had the very same thought. Except for the bag. I bet she bought the bag in Britain. I love it, and I want it.
Me too. Love the entire outfit. She really looks gorgeous.
I agree, especially since the coat is a Canadian label.
Meghan is so in love with herself in this role. Actually, this role is gonna be the biggest love of her life. Not Harry. THIS!
Case of Meghan Derangement Syndrome. THIS!
that´s ok if someone has different opinion than yours. you do not have to define it as symptom, just accept it. this is how the world ticks.
@lala. Agree, everyone has their own opinion. Given some of the ridiculous, snarky comments on CB about Meghan, it does appear some commenters suffer from the thought of Harry & Meghan being together.
ugh @lala, I guess I will need to change my name so people don’t think I’m you
That’s happened on here before with certain first names, that’s how we ended up with The Original InsertName from some posters.
took your advice on the name thing @notasugarhere!
She and Harry coordinate which is cute (you can see her cream skirt underneath the coat and it matches his cream scarf, so kind of reverse – her cream on the bottom, his on top).
I like the coat at first glance but ditto others who said it seems to swallow her. Even if she is planning on taking it off inside it still is too bulky on her.
Oh well, overall she looks nice and I hope the visit goes well.
(I will point out that when Kate wears navy and black people tear her apart, lol.)
Don’t forget she’s not allowed to outdress Kate just yet. I give it until the wedding. At that point her style will go back to some sense of what it was before.
aw the pics on Daily Mail are really cute. It seems she was really open with the crowds and got a good reception.
We are having freezing temperatures and snow and ice here in the UK – also very brisk winds – eek! Love the coat, and it’s very suitable (she still looks cold though, poor thing).
So far so good on the fashion front. Simple. The coat could have been tailored a smidge, but this is a coat for use more than just fashion. It is cute that people came out to see them.
I wonder if it was her own, in which case perhaps she’s lost some weight, thus it being too big now?
I have a favourite dress coat, only the reverse is true for me. I bought it when I was work out crazy, and now it’s too tight under my arms.
Yes-it’s a coat she’s had for a while.
She’s dressed great, but any kind of slouchy boots remind me of the ones Dorothy always wore on Golden Girls
I love mackage
The down filled coats are warm enough for Montreal
Many of their coats are half price in the spring
I actually really like the coat length and I think it is cute with the pointy boots, and that’s a nice colour on her
I also really like the coat length. It’s different and fashionable.
Love Mackage too; I’ve been eyeing the Kerry coat for my upcoming Boston winter…but it’s a little too pricey for me right now!
I think Duchess-to-be Meghan looks quite OK. Actually refreshingly normal, in a coat that doesn’t look like a dress and carrying a handbag! I expect she has lots of great smart casual winter gear from Canada. Let us pray that she keeps some of her American style and doesn’t just end up as a British royal family clone a la Kate.
+1
Wouldn’t be surprised if her pal Jessica Mulroney continued to style her
It’s Meghan mania, I’m so happy for her
Not sure why people expect to be excited by her fashion choices. With the exception of one or two very simple gowns that looked awesome purely because of her body shape, I haven’t ever seen her wear anything particularly special or interesting. It’s all been pretty basic, and occasionally a bit fussy. Her street style is nice, but again basic, the kind of stuff you see everyone wearing.
She’s an attractive woman with perfectly fine fashion sense, but nothing suggests she’s a fashionista. I suspect the ‘royal uniform’ of slightly fussy dresses and/or big buttoned coats will suit her fine. She’ll look better than Kate because Kate sabotages herself with awful fits and unflattering silhouettes, but it’s still going to be dull fashion.
She’s too old to be wearing her hair long and out like that, and she keeps touching it to keep it out of her face. Unprofessional.
In my day, you knew a girl was out in society when she started wearing her hair up!
Too old? She might be too old for pigtails, but not for wearing it long and out like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she felt the ambient temperature to be too cold to wear it up?
She’s only 36 and it’s 2017, this ‘cut your hair when you are no longer a 20something’ crap is from 50 years ago and complete nonsense.
(this goes for Kate too, I don’t see issues with her having long hair).
Too old? Is this 1935? She’s in her 30s-and her hair is beautiful -she looks lovely.
OMG nothing makes me roll harder than a comment like this. I think Meghan’s hair looks freaking awesome. I don’t mind Kate’s hair when its longer either. I’ve never understood all the hate on it. Prefer it when it’s loose waves instead of sausage curls, but really it’s the matronly buns she wears sometimes that I think look pretty tragic and aging. Cute youthful updos do exist, but I rarely see one on Kate.
I’m 65 and have shoulder-length hair that has (GASP) grey in it!!! Am I to be admonished for not having the standard short, little-old-lady haircut?!?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, Harry is really going to lose his hair too, isn’t he, just not as soon as William? I never would have thought Diana’s kids would lose their hair.
I’m across the pond in Dublin and I was wearing my longest thickest coat, plus hat, scarf and gloves today.
It is freezing!!
Aw they’re matchy matchy!
She looks great – what’s the fuss? Maybe she likes a big coat on a cold day. She did live in Toronto. I like her Scottish-label purse.
Was in Nottingham this morning – just missed them!
I don’t get the big deal of wearing a winter coat when you’re going to be standing outside for an extended period of time….when it’s almost winter. I saw on Twitter that they were using hand warmers because it’s pretty cold. I think she looks lovely. The focus should be on AIDS and she looks appropriately dressed for the event. If she wore something short or flamboyant, people would say she was trying to take attention away from the event and put it on herself. Also, I personally would be more conservative in my first outing with the public.
As a woman of color, she will have to work twice as hard at everything. I think dressing more conservative today will win her some points with traditionalists (not the racist ones, they’re a lost cause, but the skeptics because she was an actress). She is going to take a while to find a balance but it’s literally Day 1. Harry looks so happy to finally have someone out there with him, and i think he was right, they’ll make a great team.
I guess I’m the only one here, I like the coat it looks good on her and she look great. I figure it’s cold, look at Harry, he has on a coat and scarf.
I love the coat. Mackage is classy. Maybe something from her existing wardrobe. And I love the skirt and turtleneck. Although she is thin she does not need to wear everything fitted. I would wear this in a minute. And they both look excited and engaged. Not like it is something they have to do.
She’s already done more work this year than Kate.
No, she didn’t. Kate is fine, you don’t have to hate her if you like Meghan.
I don’t hate anyone – and certainly not someone I don’t even know personally. There is a running joke on this website about Kate not being much of a worker. I was playing to that joke. If I offended you in some way, I’m sorry.
She may be trying to go low-key. She’s going to pull a lot of attention just by being there and she doesn’t want to be the “attention-getting actress,” especially considering you just know the Daily Mail is going to publish as many pictures of her as they can in more skin-exposing outfits. A relaxed, low-key rollout is best for now.
And I wonder if there’s a little Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy inspiration going on with the lower hem skirt and the boots? Remember her introduction to the press outfit?
Agree. It’s a fine needle she has to thread. And as woman of color it’s going to be doubly hard to find her way. No need to feed the trolls and racists and give them more ammunition against you. And that horrible, racist article the Daily Fail ran “tracing her ancestry from slavery” was appalling.
Look at harry stepping up his style game. They are color coordinated. Meghan is really pretty. I like the coat a lot. I’ve always loved coats like that. Love the purse, but not a big fan of the skirt. Either way she looks good, harry looks amazing, and the crowds seem happy.
Also the petty side loves the hags (not on this board) that are trashing her again. Stay pressed.
I think a long, straight skirt would have been the bomb.
I hate to be cold and get that – coat is perfect!! and she took it off. The coat on always feels like you are about to leave.
There are tons of adorable videos of them working the crowds, I love that she jumped right in and didn’t hang back nervously. There was a funny clip of a guy congratulating Harry for landing such a beautiful woman despite being a ginger. 😂
This!
Her Hair — Long , wavy — Kate shades
Overcoats galore! — Kate
similar color pattern dresses —- very Kateish
Boots!
Black turtleneck and camel color skirt?—- Carolyn Bessete Kennedy , Kate Middleton.
What different / unique / original clothing style are people talking about?
MM does usually have nice style but this ensemble is just frumpy – there is no other way to describe it. If Kate wore this ensemble she’d be ripped to shreds on here. CBer’s better hope MM’s warm weather style is going to be better.
Lovely brown skin and sparkling dark eyes! All Meghan!
Seriously what’s the obsession with comparing this biracial California girl to upper middle class white women?
And FYI that coat or a cheaper version of it is everywhere. And her hair was the same before Harry so I doubt that is inspired by Kate or any other Royal as it’s not a very original hairstyle Kate looks great in her own way. But this silly competition some of you got going is just so unnecessary.
Exactly. It feels like Kate 2.0 to me. From the waist up she’s pulling all kate fashion with the buttons, the blowout with the sausage curls/touching her hair with the ring hand all the time (which in movement look just like Kate’s) When I saw her I actually thought that the Middleton’s styled her.
It’s not about starting a competition between the 2 women, but if Kate was wearing this people would be ripping her to shreds and instead are going gaga for it because it’s Meghan. The head styling and coat looks the same to me. I just want consistency. Do we hate blow outs sausage curls with wiglets and buttons or don’t we?
That all said, from the waist down I’m happy to see a skirt/coat at a proper length, and boots. Kate would have worn this coat ending at the knee with jeggings so at least there’s that.
This discussion is silly. Everyone has their own style. Meghan may like a more casual style and Kate feels she needs to look very proper. They are not the only women in their thirties with long hair. Some people feel it is more versatile for different styles.
And most coats have buttons!,
What a stunning coincidence, two women both wear warm coats when it is freezing cold out! But really, there is a fairly narrow window of appropriate clothing for events like these, and both she and Kate do have lovely long brown hair. Thick warm coats also generally have larger buttons, because of the thick material small buttons or zippers don’t work that well. But really, can’t we evaluate each woman on her own merits, and not make everything a competition between the two of them?
There’s an article of a Kate sighting today as well. Hmmmm….seems like we’ve been seeing a lot of Kate lately. Don’t get me wrong, I like Kate. Her and Meghan have very different style. I’m enjoying seeing both out and about.
She was papped in the morning before Meg and Harrys trip. Maybe a shopping trip. I bet she thought she could fly under the radar as most paps were in Nottingham.
No, I think that was on purpose. There is no way in fresh hell that she would be lapped randomly, smiling at the cameras. She and bill would freak out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, super glad to read that he is going to introduce her to Chantelle — the young woman he appeared with at the Obama Foundation Summit. His work with that youth umbrella organization impressed me.
BTW, I really like the skirt she is wearing – nice color and shape.
Her outfit underneath the coat (which is meh, IMO) was totally on point. And she was fantastic with the crowd.
She does need to do something about the hair touching. Even bobby pins to keep it tucked behind her ears would work.
The indoor outfit was a Yes. Conservative enough but stylish.
I think she looks nice. When I think about it, she matches him clothes-wise at this outing.
She looks like she’s doing the exact thing with her hands on her hair that Kate does. Maybe people with long hair can’t help it.
Needed a chignon or a nice braid.
I’m not a braid fan. I think they looks juvenile and kind of tacky. A chignon is lovely-but she has gorgeous hair and it’s a daytime event. Wearing her hair down is completely fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never minded the length of Kate’s hair. The dated style and lack of variety is my issue with her. I have longer than average hair, and on a windy day, it could whip me in the head so hard I would probably lose consciousness. Hair touching is a habit, and there are styles she and Kate could wear to cut down on doing it, but I am not sure they would wear them.
I have the short version of that coat and it’s fabulous. I love the long one but there wasn’t one in my size when I went looking. I think she looks nice and appropriate. If it’s cold who wants to freeze their buns off? No thanks.
I like what she is wearing and dang her hair is so shiny! I wish my curls would be that shiny!
i love it, so chic. kate is such a dork she makes these type of clothes dowdy
As for Meghan, i love her natural looking hair color and the style is amazing (does she do keratin? does she dye her hair? just curious how she treats her hair cuz i thought ive seen pics of her natural curls), the navy blue is great on her skin tone, the slouchy boots are different and the ring is the best accessory. I love it all.
Eh – I like it. This is a lot like how I dress in the winter. I live in a city where winters are brutal and layers are important but I still like to look and feel nice. Everything she is wearing screams class and taste. Not to mention that it was freezing in the UK that day. They actually had snow which is rare.
It was snowing in London today her coat is not too heavy at all. I am freezing, I wish I had her coat. Celebitchy should get an English writer so they can keep up with wether Meghans outfits are weather appropriate
Also everyone is wearing these long trench coats here now. At least she’s not wearing one of those tweed coats everyone is wearing.
I think separately, these two outfits would work. As one, they clash and compete with each other. That coat is way too heavy to not be wearing something streamlined underneath. Even the colors of the skirt and top with the navy are bothering me.
I agree. The color triad is…trying. Yes to camel and black together. Yes to camel and navy. Maybe yes to black and navy, but all three together are a bit jarring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like this mix of colours either. I’m not a fan of the slouchy boots and think the coat would look better styled with trousers. I hate how Harry has styled his scarf with the low v rather than snug around his neck. But they look happy and Meagan looks very glowy and pretty.
The coat is meh. She looks great either way.
I’m just here for Harry’s SHOES! YES!
When I saw her with the coat on, I thought she looked great.
But I’ve now seen the photos of the outfit underneath. The outfit underneath looks shockingly dowdy to me.
Where did you see the outfit??
It was on the Kensington Palace Twitter page.
She has a good body, especially at the waist, that helps the outfit. But the actual outfit didn’t strike me as much different from something Kate would wear.
Dowdy? Say what?
Only to me, not to everyone else as I can see.
Maybe it’s a change from the short skirts we used to see her in. The outfit in isolation may not actually be that dowdy. I think my initial reaction was “Oh, the royalizing of clothing is happening faster than I thought it would.”
That said, I’d likely wear this outfit…and I’m kind of dowdy.
Edited to add: I looked up the word dowdy to make sure I used it correctly. And now I’m wondering if I did. I’ve seen the word applied to Kate, and probably deduced the wrong meaning based on its application to her. I would probably use the word matronly instead to characterize this outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
-The buttons: Pretty sure meghan’s worn this coat/style before she met harry.
i’m buying a black turtle neck asap
I think she looks great, understated and conservative. She’s clearly trying her best. Also great that they are bringing attention to world AIDS day. However, can they stop holding hands for one second, especially as they are greeting people? We get it, you’re so in love.
Nottingham was freezing today. I was in town at the same time (for an appointment) and it was heaving with people. You had to pay £10 for a spot on a balcony, and you got a hot drink. Like… wow.
Not where I was – around M&S and Waterstones.
Gotta admit that I woke up all giddy today, hoping to see this engagement first thing (time difference). I’m surprised by how happy this match makes me, and how genuinely excited I am to see two people so obviously in love and so obviously passionate about causes. Really improves my mood in otherwise not-so-great climate in politics and the world.
The outfit works for me! Meg looks beautiful. While proportions are not great (it doesn’t seem like it was tailor fit on petite Meghan), I love the heaviness, richness and the deep shades that do wonders with Meghan’s coloring. It all seems very Winter Wonderland yet professional, and I adore how Harry coordinated his scarf and jacket to match (or vice versa?). They look SO happy and I love how energetic, keen (but for real this time), and friendly she seems!
Meghan is just lovely and already appears to be somewhat comfortable in her new role. Once she really settles into it, she’s going to be a huge asset to the RF.
It’s cold today in London (and I’m Canadian!) so I don’t blame Meghan for bundling. I love the coat personally, but much like Kate, MM needs to learn to wear her hair up.
I finally found the photos where you can see what she wore underneath. I can’t believe anyone would call that dowdy. I think she looks amazingly chic!!
I agree! The skirt looked amazing and the proportions were on point, so much flow and grace!
They do look great together.
So happy for Harry, who seems so proud.
What got me was the fact that she introduces herself with “hi, I am Meghan, what’s your name?” so natural and simple. That I like very much.
I really like the look.Very chic.She did great.Very warm and engaging.Her smile really is one of her best features.A great start overall
Well I like this coat better than the one she wore for her engagement photo call. I love the pic that looks like Harry is showing her the ropes so to speak.
I thought the band of her ring was yellow gold?
I think she did well. Everything is new to her and exciting. I’m sure it will wear thin after awhile. I liked her whole outfit. The coat overwhelmed her but she is very short so what do you do? The firm is going to,put this woman to work to sell her to the public. I dont think too many are happy about it especially after imo was a very tacky and almost reality tv show engagement. I much preferred Williams. Dignified and classy. I heard it was Piers Morgan who set them up, not some female. We shall see how this plays out.
I think she looks beautiful, I’m not super keen on the cut/length of most of the outfit but the color scheme is so complementary, especially with her skin tone (not a huge fan of the bag though. Looks a little too matronly or mature for me?).
Genuine question that has been gnawing at me for years, especially as a WoC (who transitioned from weekly blowouts to natural wash and go wear) and a big fan of Meghan’s from watching Suits: what’s her natural hair like? Does it/will it ever fit in with the Windsor’s image? So curious…
Check out this video from when she was 11 years old to get an idea of her natural hair texture. It appears to me she just gets a good blow out now.
How Meghan Markle Shook the Advertising World as a Young Girl With Letter Challenging Gender Roles | Inside Edition
http://www.insideedition.com/how-meghan-markle-shook-advertising-world-young-girl-letter-challenging-gender-roles-38542
Her hair is definitely relaxed and she blows it out and straightened it. If she let it air dry it would most likely be wavy.
Her natural hair has beautiful texture from what I can see of it in the video of her as a young girl: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfaGleA4qYo
Thanks all! I wonder if she would ever stop relaxing and go natural? Or maybe natural/textured hair is not seen as “royal” enough (I know I used to be worried that my natural hair was not professional enough). Either way, it’s her hair and she can do as she pleases.
She looks great – put together but no high maintenance or unapproachable.
Squee!!!!!!!!
(that is all)
Former actress walks around in a long coat and talks to a few people…
Fascinating
But you are here to comment. 😏
I prefer the coat over the outfit. In theory, I love the turtle neck / long skirt combo. But in pictures, the skirt is too wrinkled for my liking (from her sitting in the car, I imagine).
It looks REALLY frigidly cold. She looks polished, sophisticated and perfect.
I haaate the shoes- those styles always remind me of worn out socks or tights collecting round the ankles. But she is absolutely gorgeous. I’m almost annoyed at how pretty she is!
Yeah, what is going on with those shoes? A total mess.
I do like the outfit, and contrast of the camel color of the skirt to black turtleneck, except from the side as far as the skirt. It practically makes her ass look concave. But the front view is very nice. I prefer a lower turtleneck for myself, but that’s just for myself.. And I loved the coat on her and don’t get the hate on the coat. I would wear it.
Her hair looks a little stringy inside, but I think that’s from being outside greeting so many people and the elements eventually flattening her hair, because in the earlier photos outside it had more oomph.
She looks very pretty, though. Although, I don’t think she’s as tall as her bio says. She’s not five foot seven. A lot of actors and actresses fudge on their height.
Aaah… Yes! I almost forgot. Harry needs a tie.
I think its fantastic that theyr already working together – megan is truly stunning and i hav never seen harry look so happy -hes like a new man – i truly wish them all th best and think together theyl be a fabulous asset to th BRF and help bring it into th 21st century xx
I really like the way his she soles match her skirt. Her look has a wintery derby feeling to it, like she is going to mount a fairy white unicorn n jump some stables. I friggin love it and Kate betta watch out she has her backside covered up & I love the skirt with belt, the flare of the skirt! bring it MMPS Meghan Markle Princess Sparkleeeee YASSSSSS HUnty
She looks absolutely lovely in that coat. I can’t get over how naturally gorgeous she is.
She looked fine on the footage that was shown here in the states. The coat flowed nicely as she walked.
They look very connected and happy together.
