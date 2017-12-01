Selena Gomez wears Versace to be honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year

Selena Gomez is Billboard’s Woman of the Year. One of the best tweets I saw about that announcement was (and I’m paraphrasing) that it’s Peak 2017 to honor Selena Gomez as the Woman of the Year in the same year that Ariana Grande put together a massive charity concert in a matter of, like, one week to honor the victims of a terrorist attack targeting her concertgoers. Like, how was Ariana Grande NOT the Woman of the Year? I’m not even an Ari stan, but Ariana was and is MY Woman of the Year.
Anyway, these are some photos of Selena on the carpet for the event last night. She wore black leather Versace. Her hair is tragic. She was introduced by Elle Fanning, her costar in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York (sideeye) and she was presented the honor by Francia Raisa, her friend who gave her a kidney. Selena told the audience:
“I feel incredibly lucky. Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position I’ve been given in my career. I want people to know I respect the platform that I have so deeply. Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times. I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do. I’m so grateful for the older women who have lifted all of us up. I don’t know how I’ll ever repay it, but maybe I’ll make an epic album next year.”
I used to really care about Selena Gomez and want her to do well and make good choices. But I’m sort of over her, mostly because of her dumb man drama. She doesn’t make good choices at all. Selena also sat down with Billboard for a cover story/interview, which you can read here. She says little about Justin Bieber (with whom she is definitely back), but here are the most interesting quotes:
Whether Woody Allen’s past gave her pause: “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, “Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.”
Whether she feels hopeful or depressed about Sex-Predatorgate 2017: “I feel all those things. I’ve cried. But I definitely feel hopeful. As people speak out, I hope that feels powerful to them, because they deserve to feel that. I’m fortunate enough not to have experienced some of the traumatic things that other women have had to go through. I’ve known people in my family who’ve gone through those things. I try to let people come to me and open up, to make a safe environment for them to do so.
The best part of being single: “The best part? It’s actually… you know what, though? Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.
What brought Justin back into her life: “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general. I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] — we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself.
Selena’s going to need to work on her answers to the Woody Allen questions. I mean, what is she supposed to say though? “I understand that Woody Allen hired me because I’m 25 years old but I look 14 years old and Woody likes that”? Ew. As for her answer about Bieber… GIRL STOP. Just because you had a lot of drama with a guy when you were 18, doesn’t mean you need to go back to him. It doesn’t mean you have to “cherish” that drama. He’s a sucky baby and you need to stop backsliding!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That outfit is as horrible as her inexplicable interest in Bieber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You win. Perfectly said in one sentence and says a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. I loathe strapless that dip almost at the nipple, it looks bizarre as well as tacky.
As for Gomez and Bieber, if he wasn’t still a thing, wealthy and famous she wouldn’t be with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha – can’t add much to that! She strikes me as a twit. Marginally talented and dumb as a stump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! That is a terrible outfit. If she chose it, someone get her a stylist ASAP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This outfit looks like it’s a cheap Fashionova “design”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’ve cried.”
really? i don’t think you have, but roll in that woody allen money, sweetie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, knowing what we know now, is there anyone you can work with in Hollywood?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess that outfit is supposed to look sexy but it just looks lame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’ve always been a Selena apologist, but her going back to Justin is such a turn off. Like she said, she’s 25. Why are you still putting yourself through that? And to make it so public, it’s just embarrassing. I’m disappointed in her. Also, not sure how she’s the woman of the year? No snark, but is it just because of her surgery?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was her first time so that’s why she can’t shake him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s missing some material in the bust area. Sometimes these celebrities need to open their eyes and question what they are given. Common sense needs to prevail sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The memes dragging her non-answer answer about the Woody Allen thing have been hilariouS.
I was under the impression that the Billboard ___ of the Year was in the same vein as the People’s Choice Awards. At least to me it’s pretty obvious that she bought it to boost her “serious” persona, and generate hype and buzz before all her upcoming projects next year. What she didn’t count on is the flop performance at the AMAs, her terrible decision in letting Justin back into her life, and the new public awareness around sexual harassment, which is less tolerant of hypocrites and enablers, exposing the fact that her getting the award seriously is even more of a joke. Homegirl needs to seriously rethink, rest, and regroup out of the public eye smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How come people didn’t give Miley a hard time for working with Woody?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Dora: yup! Itawy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she acting like his allegations popped up this year? *side eye*
Also why is she woman of the year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman of the year bar is set so low I just tripped over it on my way to get my damn coffee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woman of the year? Her PR people are getting the job done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also wondering how she got to be women of the Year. I don’t fallow Selena, but has she done something other then be in a Woody Allen movie qualify her for this honor? Or is this award brought for publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see and hear myself and my high school/college boyfriend when I hear and read things about this girl and bieber. it makes me cringe, not only b/c relationships like that are rarely healthy or work out, but also because I get it…I get how drama can be seen as love and wanting so badly to have that person around because you felt so intensely about them…but usually you learn you should really just walk away and let it all lie in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why isn’t her kidney donor WOTY? What the heck has Selena done to earn such a lofty title?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woman of the Year?? Is this like People’s sexist man alive title in the sense that the title can be bought and means nothing? I believe so because chica is far from deserving of the title. Yawn to her and her high school drama at 25years old and her non answers at supporting pedophiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol I like how she didn’t even answer the question about the best part of being single cause girl doesn’t actually think there’s a best part. She’s always gotta be with someone 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤷🏽♀️ Meh, I think she looks really pretty and I wish her the best healtwise &; career wise. Congrats Selena!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That outfit is really bad. Her friend who donated the kidney should have gotten the woman of the Year. What, if any, are qualifications for WOTY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bustier is a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse