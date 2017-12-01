Lock Him Up: Robert Mueller just arrested & charged Michael Flynn

LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK THIS BITCH UP.
Michael Flynn is a douchebag, a traitor, a liar, a misogynist, a crook and a Deplorable. He served as Donald Trump’s senior foreign policy advisor during the campaign and transition, then he served a brief tenure as National Security Advisor in the first month of the Trump administration. In that space of time, Flynn committed dozens of felonies and what I assume are multiple acts of treason. And this morning he was arrested and charged with one felony count of making false statements to the FBI (lying to the FBI is a felony).
Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He is due to appear in court later Friday morning, a court spokesperson said. The White House declined to immediately comment.
Flynn is the first Trump administration official and the fourth connected to the campaign to be charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump’s team, as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes. The charge against Flynn is the first in Mueller’s probe that has reached someone in the Trump White House and is the latest sign that the special counsel’s investigation is intensifying.
Flynn’s lawyers have previously criticized media reports about his connection to the Russia investigation as peddling “unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him.” Flynn hasn’t spoken publicly since his ouster in February. The charges mark yet another stunning downfall for Flynn, 58, a retired general who rose to the highest ranks of the Army over a three-decade career — only to see him drummed out of the military by the Obama administration before unexpectedly rising again on the heels of Trump’s election victory.
Much like the Paul Manafort situation, Robert Mueller is locking these motherf–kers down on the smaller charges because the bigger pieces of the investigation are forthcoming, and bigger, more significant charges will be coming in the weeks and months ahead. We learned a week ago that Flynn’s legal team had stopped working with Trump’s lawyers, which many took as a signal that Flynn was cutting some kind of deal with Mueller, in exchange for Mueller NOT filing any charges against Flynn’s equally deplorable adult son. Flynn is a weasel, a hypocrite and a douchebag. Never forget this:
Reminder: Flynn chanted “lock her up” at the RNC, said “If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail.” pic.twitter.com/AQY79rlzhm
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017
Update: Oooooooo….
JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O
— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017
Update #2: Here’s Flynn’s statement, which he released after pleading guilty to his one felony count, per his agreement with Mueller to squeal like a piggie. This bitch is like “oh, I didn’t really commit treason you guys!”
Flynn statement: “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my
actions.” pic.twitter.com/SX94O5Ldzi
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Christmas came early af and I for one am loving it 😎🎉🎅🏾
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chanukah came early too! Starts Dec 12, everyone welcome to borrow.
Season of Miracles! Festival of Light!
How long before we get to breathe again? So much more to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh I’m all for some Chanukah. Kwanzaa too. In fact all the holidays 🎉🎉🎉🎉😂.
Personally for me my breath is still being held, because I know by this time tomorrow something terrible will come out from the WH, but I think it’s important to celebrate little victories such as this 😊. Also long time no see 👋🏾💖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The airing of the grievances will be epic this Festivus!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!! We are getting ready for Chanukah. We are all trying to make sure to be together this year. It has been a hard year.
I hadn’t heard much about Kwanzaa in the last few years, but this season it is more important than ever to respect it. In Louisiana, I know some families eat gumbo and Creole dishes, but in New York and California, it seems to be more Caribbean with some southern dishes.
Is there a customary menu or dessert?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this totally steals the thunder from Senate Republicans as they pass their hideous tax bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing Hanukkah may be pretty subdued around the Kushner house, with Daddy potentially facing charges in the New Year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!! All I want for Christmas is a Trump impeachment/nervous breakdown…whatever gets him and his cronies out of the White House!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually me rn. Karma for Christmas would be great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want Pence out too. No way on earth he wasn’t present during some of these shenanigans. All horrible options down the line, but that might rattle enough cages to stop the steamrolling over due process of things directly-impacting lives (health care, tax reform, gutting the national parks, etc.).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another one bites the dust Thank you Karma or early Santa Claus, whichever did it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU JESUS 👐
can I get a Amen
Or several
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry that’s not going to happen. Flynn lied to FBI. same as Martha Stewart same as Hillary. Has nothin to do with Trump. NSA advisors are supposed to talk to foreign governments. His crime is lying to FBI about TURKEY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@henry Read the indictment, it is for lying about meetings with Kislyak and if you read the documents Mueller submitted, Flynn will testify that they were illegally trying to influence US foreign policy. http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/12/flynn-indictment-shows-he-committed-a-more-serious-offense-than-lying-to-the-fbi/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
henry: Lol! You must have missed the news that Flynn is testifying against Trump.
Have a Happy New Year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Henry. That was the terms of the plea bargain. Flynn had to plea on something. The other charges against him and his horrible son were much much worse than lying to the FBI. Obviously you haven’t been following the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to be so excited about this. But, Henry’s right: they call it the ‘Martha Stewart law’ and it’s not about what you lied about ONLY that you lied (which can be a lie of omission). It is the very least they can charge him with.
Yes, I want Trump gone, at almost any cost, but this is a General who was in charge of National Security and who’s actions leave little doubt of treason. This is a Big Fish, and I hate the idea that he may only be charged with this slap on the wrist.
In the meantime, Republicans are fast tracking a budget that will also gut the Johnson Amendment – it’s a death knell for separation of church and state because Trump’s base believe only certain ammendments need safeguarding.
I know more is coming but I don’t feel like I can in uncross my fingers or quit holding my breath yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Henry-yes, keep telling yourself. The only way Flynn has been indicted on just ONE charge is because he’s flipped on Trump and Kushner to protect himself and his son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Has nothin to do with Trump.”
LOL. His agreement says he is prepared to testify that candidate Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians. Wishful thinking on your part, Henry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fingers crossed we’ll be getting loads of indictments for Christmas (and Bodhi Day, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Solstice/Yule, New Year, etc.). All tied up with a Big Red Russian Bow.
WATP, this year I’ve ended up with blue-and-white snowflake wrapping paper for my Jewish friends. Anything Chanukah-specific was encrusted in glitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays y’all! This is the best news I’ve heard this morning 🎇🙌😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS IS FABULOUS! AND I’M NOT EVEN AMERICAN!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gushed an emphatic yes while in the bus and hubby was like what!?! Merry Xmas from a non American!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am doing the Snoopy Happy Dance here in Canada for you all. I know this is about time we got this party going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a dual citizen I’m postponing my gym run because I don’t want to miss the perp walk!
What happens in US affects the whole world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, saw it. Even that was satisfying. That, ladies and germs, is the look of justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! I need to loop it. So happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so appreciate these comments from non-Americans, and to know that the world is indeed watching this house of horrors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
as a Canadian I am constantly thinking to myself that the anger and fear I feel must pale in comparison to Americans whose lives these POS are actually affecting. Hugs to all of you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
New Zealander here, the disgraceful and frightening Trump presidency is a frequent topic of conversation here.. we are in shock and dismay with you. Just hoping he will topple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is music to the ears–Flynn doing his perp walk while people shout “Lock him up!” after him:
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/936659756315426816
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap, thanks for sharing. S%it just got real, didn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweet, sweet, sweet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it! Keep ‘em coming!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Muller walks in a black hood to his board
*pulls out a red sharpie*
Crosses out Flynn’s picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Muuuahahaha. A delicious comment. Excellent
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few more and someone should have Impeachment Bingo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also love when people get fired its like being eliminated from Americas Next Top Model
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! And to think we would have to CHOOSE who to include on a bingo board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or The Apprentice, and Drumpf might get fired as well! How EPIC that would be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole
I love it! Great comment. Finally things are starting to happen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Instead of a murder board its an impeachment board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking that while looking at the pic above with the six chief deplorable traitors in that WH. Mueller as the Grim Reaper hopefully coming for Uday and Complicit Ken next. Happy Friday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Chrissy
Can’t stop giggling over Complicit Ken thank you!🤣🤣🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s forever Dickless Ken to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA HA HA HA HA
Group cackle, peeps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he already pleaded guilty for a lesser sentence (I assume) it means he must have told on other colluders including Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would have to bring out major goods in order to cut a deal. I think this has been going down for awhile. Mueller and Co would have checked out his claims before they offered him a deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome. Who’s next?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone above Flynn. Pyramid’s getting narrow.
Manafort’s being given a bit of breathing space so he served his purpose. Presume he’ll still go to jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are all still going to prison. Any pleas will be for lesser charges to avoid lengthy terms or, because some charges may involve treason, the death penalty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the center/right sites I read pointed out that Flynn would have gotten 60 years for these charges, but his plea is pulling that down to 12 – 15 months. Flynn’s obviously got some pretty damning evidence/testimony against someone much higher up and that person should be shaking in their shoes right about now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seth Abramson is my go-to for news regarding the russia probe, and according to his twitter account:
” So what we’ve learned today is (a) Donald Trump, the President of the United States, is a target of the Mueller probe (as I and many attorneys have long said); (b) Jared Kushner is almost certainly also a target; (c) Kushner needs a new lawyer; (d) Pence may also be a target.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hoping to get Trump and Pence and put a monkey wrench in passing this tax plan.Just read this was supposed to really screw the younger generation that has had a difficult enough time as it is.It would be great if this scandal really gets rid of a number of members in the Republican party because anyone who supports this horrific piece of legislation is as close to being a traitor as one can get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Muelller punches up, not down. Flynn had to give up some juicy stuff for this deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. Mueller has signaled, with this action, that he has the goods to nail Donny Two Scoops.
Expect Cheeto to go completely batshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s there already 🤣🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My glee is massively tempered by my fear over how Trump will respond. I have no doubt he will start a war if needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is likely Flynn has the goods on Pence as well as Donny boy. The plea deal shows that Flynn was conspiring at the same time Pencewas lying about his knowledge of Flynn’s actions. Talk about a Christmas present!
Looking forward to Don The Con’s imminent epic meltdown 😃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something has clearly been wrong the past week or so (more than the usual). The temperature is rising in DC. I guess the ego trip of running for highest office (and associated money making) isn’t so grand now. Just waiting on the money laundering type charges that I think will hit a bunch of the key players.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just watching Michael Zeldin on CNN (used to be Mueller’s special assistant in DOJ). He agrees in that the lies Mueller is tagging Flynn with are about Russian sanctions (Sessions, Kushner, Don Jr, et al.) and UN/Israel (Kushner, et al.). In other words, lies that implicate several other big fish and not just Flynn. Mueller needs to be every news magazine’s Person of the Year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After reading the indictment, I’m guessing it was Priebus who spilled the tea on all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Apparently he is stating that he was directed by the Trump transition team to connect with the Russians.
Add this to the fact that the Trump administration kept him on and in security council meetings AFTER Sally Yates told them that Flynn had lied to the FBI, and it paints a very damning picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Hands Eric a glass of champagne*
The dominoes are falling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boom!
Called it this morning at 5:42 PDT!
Merry Fucking Christmas everyone!!!!!
White Hats everywhere! Santa Mueller gave Flynn an easy deal which means Flynn has a Santa Satchel worth of words to spew!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Eric! You are super knowledgeable about all this stuff and I am far from it lol so question: what kind of info would Flynn have to give up to only get one charge you think? Isn’t that a significant drop from what they could’ve charged him with? I’m planning on reading up on it but can’t til my son takes a nap hahah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheers Eric! You have been calling it all along. And you have been Spot. On. Hive five! Now, let’s have a toast and drink up! Merry Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Answer:
Flynn is pleading to a lesser charge (5 yrs max in prison) to cooperate with Mueller. Remember this. As NSA in the WH, Flynn has only two people above him to testify against: the VP and the President. Sessions, Kushner are LATERAL people. It makes no sense for Mueller to tighten the screws on lateral people. Plus Mueller has all he needs on Kushner already (much heavier charges than Flynn).
So Mueller has at least Pence in sights but more likely is trying to get Emperor Zero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Eric, cheers to you! Holy sh$t I stepped away from my computer for an hour and I came back to this!?! Still processing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m clinking glasses with Juls, Esmom, Chrissy, kitten, everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is exactly what I was hoping to hear Eric. Cheers!!
Do you guys think this will happen before Christmas? I have to see my very conservative in laws right after and wonder how smug I should be? Just kidding 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Eric, for making such interesting points! Very insightful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eric, I must admit I first thought you were being overly optimistic with the Christmas presents prediction. I am glad you were right!
Emperor Zero does everything bigger and better, and has the BEST around him. They’ve managed to outpace the Watergate investigation leading to charges. I truly thought it would be springtime next year before anything started to shake out, but this crew is the BEST at being dumb enough to be cornered quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🎶🎵🎶🎄 Santa Claus is coming to town 🎄🎶🎵🎶
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He made a list,
He checked it twice,
Time in prison won’t be too nice,
Robert Mueller is coming to town 🎅
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This needs to be on Christmas mugs, hand towels, little rugs, t-shirts!! Bravo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Time Magazine cover and caption!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, oh yes! All I asked for is indictments, and Mueller came through.Celebrate Celebitches!🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller-Person of the Year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TIME has to give it to him now. The Orange turd is melting down now, I presume. Making Mueller person of the Year will give Cheetolini an aneurysm for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Koch brothers just bought TIME. That may be the end of TIME as we know it. See the New Yorker article from a few days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Kochs are smart they would lie low for several years. All of these jerks are dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is freaking awesome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Flynn must have cut a deal for the lesser charge, wonder what Emperor Orange will tweet up a storm about. Uday and the KenDoll will be bricking it as am sure similar charges will be coming their way, BOTH have lied to the FBI.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s about to plead guilty to giving false statements to the FBI. Given all the dirt they have on him, he HAD to have flipped and given Mueller & Co. some major info. This is big.
I wonder if he will be stripped of his military rankings and all. It’s bad enough when a civilian conspires with foreign governments against their own country, but an Army General? Disgraceful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stripping him of his ranking and his pension would be great. What a disgrace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I’m all for no pension and stripping of the rank. He also doesn’t get buried at Arlington! My HS teacher passed away recently and he was buried in Arlington cemetery. We never knew he was a highly decorated general!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday I saw an article saying Flynn made a plea deal or something. I think it mentioned an 11 or 12 million bail or plea deal. I’m not really sure I just kind of skimmed over it because I had already reached my political limit, but some kind of deal has been made. I hope this really is just the beginning and it leads to Trump being outed eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bail deal was for Manafort because he wants out of house arrest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shocked they gave Manafort bail. House arrest is generous for what he’s been indicted for, and wasn’t he the one with multiple passports and lots of overseas connections? Talk about a flight risk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bobby Three Sticks is on the move!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Mueller Time! Oh happy day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder. When a man is a vile, evil, treasonous creep[ he must know that deep down] how does he attack HRC at the convention? Is it hubris? White male entitlement? Anyway, we all know what they say about Karma, and how SHE will eventually find you!!! [With some help from a top notch investigator]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had one finger pointed at her, and the other three, right back at him. So to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YESSS love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the Trump team accuses people of being guilty of the crime *they* are guilty of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My co-worker and I literally sitting here CACKLING at this headline. The BEST.
Game of Thrones: Deplorables Edition
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed, Christmas did come early. Arrested and is going to plead guilty, which means he is cooperating. Trump and his swamp in The White House must be having a meltdown. AND U2′s new album hit at 12 midnight, and I stayed up for it. The boys are back and finally with a great album. And I’ve been off work all week.
Life is so good today for me,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’s not a swamp. It’s a cesspool. Flush them ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right you are, Jerusha. In a swamp, you might at times, come across an interesting, even beautiful, animal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Jerusha! A little OT, but I was wondering how the Jones campaign is going. I was reading an article in how he has him beat in some really poignant ads 7-1, but then I read another article where it said his lead in some polls was kind of stagnating, and some were using the national vilification of Moore to rally against him. I was wondering what your honest opinion is seeing as how you’re part of the volunteer effort. I apologize if you’ve answered this all before
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s close. We’ll be up in one poll, down in another. It’ll come down to turnout. The neighborhoods I canvassed were 100% African-American apart from the four white gay men and the two Ugandan immigrants. EVERYBODY was enthusiastically for Doug. In my phone banking, everyone I’ve spoken to has been for Doug, except the man who said he didn’t vote and one person who didn’t want to answer. Now a Repub has offered himself as a write-in. Don’t know how that’ll affect it. Most Moore support will be rural. Why, IDK, not a single Repub policy helps rural people. I look at these female Moore supporters who are my age and think “WTH, we all came of age in the 60s. I took part in the social movements of that time. Why are you still living in the 50s?”
Wednesday night the Pedo was at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church for a church service/political rally(illegal). It’s just seven miles down the road from me. WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE?? The links I posted are some of the highlights. And check out Kimmel’s twitter war with the Perv.
http://twitter.com/trumpera_2017/status/936447655990964224
http://twitter.com/politiwhatblog/status/936385678882959360
In this last link, I guess kiddie diddlers gotta stick together.
http://articles.al.com/news/mobile/index.ssf/2017/11/minister_convicted_of_obstruct.amp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Piggybacking Lynnie. How is it going Jerusha?
No swamp because at least it serves a purpose as a place for some forms of life.
It is a cesspool in the 11th century with extra Middle Ages diseases. (My daughter is doing a project on Vikings, so my mind is there. She is obsessed.) We no longer have cures for these mysterious diseases except to burn it and then cover it with 400 layers of lye and stone.
Odin hear our pleas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerusha, wishing you and all the decent people in Alabama the best during the next few weeks. I was reading some of the comments on an Alabama news article and I nearly burst into tears at the awful things I was reading. Deplorables all, with most of them gloating about sending one of their own to DC in order to stick it to everyone else. It really made me fear for the future of our society. Here’s hoping the good work you are doing will make a difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Fat Orange Turd POS got his feelings hurt when his boy, Luther Strange, lost the primary to Pedo Moore, so he’s not coming to Alabama to stump for his fellow pervert. Instead, he’s coming to Pensacola four days before the election for a “rally.” Pensy is 20 miles across the border, so some of our mouth breathers will be there, for sure. IIRC, Pensacola was where he held a rally and (typically) stiffed some little girls who performed for him. Can’t learn too early that he’s crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, God, my mom lives close to Destin. An hour or so from Pensacola. One of the druggies in her neighborhood has a Trump bumper sticker. Pensacola has beautiful beaches, military bases. GA and AL come down for vacation. Trump’s base for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Pensacola. They are not even advanced enough for mouth-breathing here. The trumpet-blowers get most of their political robotry from a bunch of megachurches and some rogue extremist evangelicals. The Bible-thumpers literally stand on street corners in their ties waving their Good Book and screaming at traffic. This was the birthplace of the homicidal anti-reproductive freedom terrorists, who are now very much underground. I know two people who were injured in those attacks in the 90s.
The panhandle has been written off by sane political operatives for years even though we have a substantial progressive veteran presence. I was on the Democratic Executive Committee for years and resigned when the treasury officer was taken back after being convicted for financial crimes. The formal Dem Party structure here is pathetic and beyond dysfunctional.
Just talked to a political consultant in South Carolina who ran the Iowa caucuses for the Kerry campaign. She’s a hard-core number cruncher and is focused on making sure that five states don’t have the power to elect anything resembling a Trump ever again. Ours is basically a structural problem. Abolish the Electoral College. Now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks to everyone fighting the good fight in the deep South. My hometown is Columbus, Ga. I went to Auburn [Jerusha and I have joked about this.]. Destin and the Gulf coast beaches have been favorite vacation spots for my family. So much to love about the South. I will never give up football, hush puppies , and potato salad. Good people like those posting are the hope for a turnaround like the one we have been having here in Virginia. Again, my thanks and admiration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Friday indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hip hip hooray!
I still called my Senator (the one without the busy signal) to say this would be the worst possible day to pass a bankrupting tax bill, given the potential upheaval in American democracy.
They’ll probably grab the money bag on the way out the door, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell them winter came for Administration Trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man
And bring him to the ground
You can beat him, you can cheat him
You can treat him bad and leave him when he’s down
But I’m ready, yes, I’m ready for you
I’m standing on my own two feet
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
Repeating to the sound of the beat
We NEED another one gone please. And another one gone. And another one gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i LITERALLY have the video and various memes saved on all my devices and posted it JUST NOW. I like to believe Freddie would be down with that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just high-fived my mom in the kitchen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christmas came early!!!! Thank you, Santa Mueller! Seriously not a better way to start December!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good, it’s about time. Next up: Jared!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not celebrating yet. There’s still the poison pill tax bill and now Trump will begin to try and fire Mueller. We need to brace ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s this horrible tradeoff, the sense is the Senate wants to get that bill before taking the gloves off with Trump. Burr’s finally (grr) coming forward about Trump’s summertime pressure was a shot across the bow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Orange Lizard can fire Mueller at this point. Any removal will automatically incur a catastrophic Constitutional melt down (it certainly feels that way now but the firing would be worse). Congress would have to act. They can’t hide behind GOP vs. DEM either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. I just called Bob Corker’s local office again, literally begging them to tell him to vote no. Although I realize he is a yes on it. Many battles to go to get our country back!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YAH!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please Santa, let Jared be next on the Christmas list. I haven’t stopped cackling since I heard the news.🤣😂🤣😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a glorious morning! Mr. Lock Her Up! is gonna be locked up himself. And the fact he got such a sweetheart deal (few months in prison) means he gave up the goods on folks higher up. Trump is probably raging. Tweetstorm to come. Princess Nagini is probably wondering if she can divorce Sexless Ken before he heads to prison. Donald Jr is too dumb to recognize danger, so he’s probably sitting around with his thumbs stuck up his butt. Eric is irrelevant, and probably hopes they’ve forgotten his little charity scam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This post is hilarious! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Eric the Unloved is frantically tweeting Tiffany hoping to finally get to know her aka hide out at her place.
Oh no, Eric. We remember.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say about your comment Mia:
😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t get excited. I have lost faith in the political and judicial system. It is forever stained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My fear is that during Nixon’s time we still had some honorable Republicans. Those people are an extinct species now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no H. Baker today. Corker and Flake talk the talk, but are bailing out instead of truly fighting the good fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charge Kushner on the first night of Chanukah. I hate it when Jews give lie to the great reputation we’ve worked so hard to maintain. ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am right there with you. Between a-holes like Kushner and Harvey Weinstein-ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!! LOCK HIM UP!!!! Wow locking this guy up is an early Christmas present indeed. I actually haven’t even listened to the news yet so am getting this first from you HERE on YOUR site Kaiser. Wow … I must dash off and listen to it all. Can’t wait for Trump and his enablers to also see justice done to them. Lock up all these racist, treasonous Russian lovers. Hopefully, this has teeth because there have been so many disappointments watching this bunch get away with everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thrilled about this, especially as it means Flynn has flipped!!
However, this news is covering up the other news that the senate has gotten enough votes to push the horrific tax bill through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so brilliant. They are cutting deals for lesser charges, and the only explanation is, surely, that in return they sing like freaking canaries, no? Is that how it works over there? Please say yes!
I feel more hopeful as this autumn wears into winter than I have all year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knowing that stupid tax bill is going to pass has seriously burst my bubble. Those evil a-holes in Congress must pay for this. Bastards!
The only thing that is keeping me from not being horribly depressed is wondering who is next on Mueller’s list! It has to be Don Jr. or Kushie. Hopefully both!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read that Flynn is going to testify against the Trumps. I need to find the source, but now I’m starting to get a little excited…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ABC News is reporting that Flynn is preparing to testify that as a candidate, trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/michael-flynn-charged-making-false-statements-fbi-documents/story?id=50849354
If true,trump is cooked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is major, major stuff. Flynn is willing to testify that a sitting president betrayed the nation. This is huge. Gird your loins, people, we’re about to seriously go for a ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, OMG, OMG. Hallelujah!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why the dotard would NEVER critize putin. Drain the swam, mr Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so vulnerable! I dont want to get my hopes up only to see them crash, but this seems like a HUGE freaking deal!!!! Gaahh!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We still have to flip Congress.as I stated in #27, there are no honorable Republicans in charge anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true, friend. Here in Va., we used to have a perfectly fine Republican senator, John Warner. You might remember he was one of Liz Taylor’s husbands. Today, we have great Democrats, but the Trump taint even extends to a little weasel like Ed Gillespie with an R. by his name, He just could not carry it off and was beaten like a rented mule by our new governor elect, Dr. Ralph Northam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is saying you plead guilty as a strategy for your family etc. “accepting full responsibility”? Even this statement of his is dodgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, sure, invoke your “faith”, Flynn. We all know that flew out the door when you had the chance to pump up your bank account with a spot of treason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ s my 21st birthday! this might honestly be the best gift I’ve been given in a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Birthday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy birthday !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many Happy Returns. You are going to see much better times ahead for our country!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now we know why the dotard has been going crazy all week. I bet my last dollar he knew that Flynn was going to plea guilty and agree to cooperate with Mr Mueller. Drain the swamp arm Mueller. Next baby dotard and princess dotard then THE DOTARD. “ Lock them all up”: hopefully, by next year the dotard will be out of office, that’s my Christmas wish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. His twitter vomiting, even for him, makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh…MYGOD. Those updates are everything!!! So, Flynn is going to testify against Trump. I wonder how Bannon/Fox will spin this…more fake news?
This is awesome. Some good news at last…hugs from Mexico to the U.S. posters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to keep quoting Abramson, but his twitter feed is fascinating:
“The amount of disinformation coming from Fox News and Trump allies right now will be written about in history books for years to come as constituting an infamous domestic disinformation campaign.”
Hope he’s right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im worried that this is it. Nothing more. Which is fine if there is nothing else to prove. But there is no doubt in my mind that if motivations could be proven they would all be locked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My partner and I spent all morning whooping it up!! We feel so, so much lighter!! This is tremendous. I am having the best day ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Jesus!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woah! Looks like Jared will be the next to fall. And I, for one, couldn’t be more pleased
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second you on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time someone in this gang speaks it makes my head hurt. He says he’s falsely accused of “treason” in quotation marks but that he acknowledged that the actions he did were wrong. It sounds like he THINKS he saying “I’m not guilty but I admitted to doing things” but to me it just sounds like he actually saying “well I don’t consider it to be ‘treason’ but I did it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhere, Hillary is sipping the bubbly and she’s clinking glasses with Ann Curry.😊😊😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want Trump out, because we will have Pence, who could be more dangerous because he can accomplish things and could get re-elected by the Deplorables. I just want Trump so crippled throughout his four years that the Dems come storming back in and take back The White House. This is just another nail in Trump’s coffin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s an excellent chance that Trump takes Pence down with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence was the head of the Trump transition team. He was just sent a letter from a senator today, asking him to answer questions about who else knew what Flynn was up to. Pence knew!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is just as bad. But he’d be scared. There has to be consequences for Tumps racism and misogyny. There HAS to be. If not, others will follow, maybe even intelligent ones- happily plowing away peoples rights and security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence is awful. But I don’t think he’s going to start a nuclear war with North Korea. It’s a f-ing low bar, but I would like to survive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if the entire trump administration is dismantled, we’ll still be stuck dealing with the effects of this poisonous tax bill. Trump will still have won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will have won less though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone, read J. Comey’s Biblical tweet. Although I have had my differences with Comey at times,[2016] his tweet is priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Royal Wedding and Impeachment in 2018-I called it months ago. Champagne for everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
duplicate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
✔CNN Breaking News
@cnnbrk
Jared Kushner is the “very senior” Trump team member who told Michael Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, sources say http://cnn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse