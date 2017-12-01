Lock Him Up: Robert Mueller just arrested & charged Michael Flynn

Embed from Getty Images

LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK THIS BITCH UP.

Michael Flynn is a douchebag, a traitor, a liar, a misogynist, a crook and a Deplorable. He served as Donald Trump’s senior foreign policy advisor during the campaign and transition, then he served a brief tenure as National Security Advisor in the first month of the Trump administration. In that space of time, Flynn committed dozens of felonies and what I assume are multiple acts of treason. And this morning he was arrested and charged with one felony count of making false statements to the FBI (lying to the FBI is a felony).

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He is due to appear in court later Friday morning, a court spokesperson said. The White House declined to immediately comment.

Flynn is the first Trump administration official and the fourth connected to the campaign to be charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump’s team, as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes. The charge against Flynn is the first in Mueller’s probe that has reached someone in the Trump White House and is the latest sign that the special counsel’s investigation is intensifying.

Flynn’s lawyers have previously criticized media reports about his connection to the Russia investigation as peddling “unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him.” Flynn hasn’t spoken publicly since his ouster in February. The charges mark yet another stunning downfall for Flynn, 58, a retired general who rose to the highest ranks of the Army over a three-decade career — only to see him drummed out of the military by the Obama administration before unexpectedly rising again on the heels of Trump’s election victory.

[From CNN]

Much like the Paul Manafort situation, Robert Mueller is locking these motherf–kers down on the smaller charges because the bigger pieces of the investigation are forthcoming, and bigger, more significant charges will be coming in the weeks and months ahead. We learned a week ago that Flynn’s legal team had stopped working with Trump’s lawyers, which many took as a signal that Flynn was cutting some kind of deal with Mueller, in exchange for Mueller NOT filing any charges against Flynn’s equally deplorable adult son. Flynn is a weasel, a hypocrite and a douchebag. Never forget this:

Update: Oooooooo….

Update #2: Here’s Flynn’s statement, which he released after pleading guilty to his one felony count, per his agreement with Mueller to squeal like a piggie. This bitch is like “oh, I didn’t really commit treason you guys!”

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

175 Responses to “Lock Him Up: Robert Mueller just arrested & charged Michael Flynn”

  1. Lynnie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Christmas came early af and I for one am loving it 😎🎉🎅🏾

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I gushed an emphatic yes while in the bus and hubby was like what!?! Merry Xmas from a non American!

    Reply
  3. Jussie says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Love it! Keep ‘em coming!

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Muller walks in a black hood to his board
    *pulls out a red sharpie*
    Crosses out Flynn’s picture.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Awesome. Who’s next?

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Muelller punches up, not down. Flynn had to give up some juicy stuff for this deal.

    Reply
  7. Juls says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:57 am

    *Hands Eric a glass of champagne*
    The dominoes are falling!

    Reply
  8. PunkyMomma says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    🎶🎵🎶🎄 Santa Claus is coming to town 🎄🎶🎵🎶

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:58 am

    This is freaking awesome

    Reply
  10. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Flynn must have cut a deal for the lesser charge, wonder what Emperor Orange will tweet up a storm about. Uday and the KenDoll will be bricking it as am sure similar charges will be coming their way, BOTH have lied to the FBI.

    Reply
  11. SlightlyAnonny says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Bobby Three Sticks is on the move!

    Reply
  12. Nicegirl says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:02 am

    It’s Mueller Time! Oh happy day

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I wonder. When a man is a vile, evil, treasonous creep[ he must know that deep down] how does he attack HRC at the convention? Is it hubris? White male entitlement? Anyway, we all know what they say about Karma, and how SHE will eventually find you!!! [With some help from a top notch investigator]

    Reply
  14. Izzy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

    My co-worker and I literally sitting here CACKLING at this headline. The BEST.

    Game of Thrones: Deplorables Edition

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Indeed, Christmas did come early. Arrested and is going to plead guilty, which means he is cooperating. Trump and his swamp in The White House must be having a meltdown. AND U2′s new album hit at 12 midnight, and I stayed up for it. The boys are back and finally with a great album. And I’ve been off work all week.

    Life is so good today for me,

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      December 1, 2017 at 10:15 am

      I’s not a swamp. It’s a cesspool. Flush them ALL.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        December 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

        Right you are, Jerusha. In a swamp, you might at times, come across an interesting, even beautiful, animal.

      • Lynnie says:
        December 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Hi Jerusha! A little OT, but I was wondering how the Jones campaign is going. I was reading an article in how he has him beat in some really poignant ads 7-1, but then I read another article where it said his lead in some polls was kind of stagnating, and some were using the national vilification of Moore to rally against him. I was wondering what your honest opinion is seeing as how you’re part of the volunteer effort. I apologize if you’ve answered this all before

      • Jerusha says:
        December 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

        It’s close. We’ll be up in one poll, down in another. It’ll come down to turnout. The neighborhoods I canvassed were 100% African-American apart from the four white gay men and the two Ugandan immigrants. EVERYBODY was enthusiastically for Doug. In my phone banking, everyone I’ve spoken to has been for Doug, except the man who said he didn’t vote and one person who didn’t want to answer. Now a Repub has offered himself as a write-in. Don’t know how that’ll affect it. Most Moore support will be rural. Why, IDK, not a single Repub policy helps rural people. I look at these female Moore supporters who are my age and think “WTH, we all came of age in the 60s. I took part in the social movements of that time. Why are you still living in the 50s?”
        Wednesday night the Pedo was at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church for a church service/political rally(illegal). It’s just seven miles down the road from me. WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE?? The links I posted are some of the highlights. And check out Kimmel’s twitter war with the Perv.
        http://twitter.com/trumpera_2017/status/936447655990964224
        http://twitter.com/politiwhatblog/status/936385678882959360
        In this last link, I guess kiddie diddlers gotta stick together.
        http://articles.al.com/news/mobile/index.ssf/2017/11/minister_convicted_of_obstruct.amp

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

        Piggybacking Lynnie. How is it going Jerusha?

        No swamp because at least it serves a purpose as a place for some forms of life.
        It is a cesspool in the 11th century with extra Middle Ages diseases. (My daughter is doing a project on Vikings, so my mind is there. She is obsessed.) We no longer have cures for these mysterious diseases except to burn it and then cover it with 400 layers of lye and stone.

        Odin hear our pleas!

      • jetlagged says:
        December 1, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        @Jerusha, wishing you and all the decent people in Alabama the best during the next few weeks. I was reading some of the comments on an Alabama news article and I nearly burst into tears at the awful things I was reading. Deplorables all, with most of them gloating about sending one of their own to DC in order to stick it to everyone else. It really made me fear for the future of our society. Here’s hoping the good work you are doing will make a difference.

    • Jerusha says:
      December 1, 2017 at 11:25 am

      The Fat Orange Turd POS got his feelings hurt when his boy, Luther Strange, lost the primary to Pedo Moore, so he’s not coming to Alabama to stump for his fellow pervert. Instead, he’s coming to Pensacola four days before the election for a “rally.” Pensy is 20 miles across the border, so some of our mouth breathers will be there, for sure. IIRC, Pensacola was where he held a rally and (typically) stiffed some little girls who performed for him. Can’t learn too early that he’s crap.

      Reply
      • Snowflake says:
        December 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Oh, God, my mom lives close to Destin. An hour or so from Pensacola. One of the druggies in her neighborhood has a Trump bumper sticker. Pensacola has beautiful beaches, military bases. GA and AL come down for vacation. Trump’s base for sure.

      • Sara says:
        December 1, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        I live in Pensacola. They are not even advanced enough for mouth-breathing here. The trumpet-blowers get most of their political robotry from a bunch of megachurches and some rogue extremist evangelicals. The Bible-thumpers literally stand on street corners in their ties waving their Good Book and screaming at traffic. This was the birthplace of the homicidal anti-reproductive freedom terrorists, who are now very much underground. I know two people who were injured in those attacks in the 90s.

        The panhandle has been written off by sane political operatives for years even though we have a substantial progressive veteran presence. I was on the Democratic Executive Committee for years and resigned when the treasury officer was taken back after being convicted for financial crimes. The formal Dem Party structure here is pathetic and beyond dysfunctional.

        Just talked to a political consultant in South Carolina who ran the Iowa caucuses for the Kerry campaign. She’s a hard-core number cruncher and is focused on making sure that five states don’t have the power to elect anything resembling a Trump ever again. Ours is basically a structural problem. Abolish the Electoral College. Now.

      • third ginger says:
        December 1, 2017 at 4:44 pm

        Thanks to everyone fighting the good fight in the deep South. My hometown is Columbus, Ga. I went to Auburn [Jerusha and I have joked about this.]. Destin and the Gulf coast beaches have been favorite vacation spots for my family. So much to love about the South. I will never give up football, hush puppies , and potato salad. Good people like those posting are the hope for a turnaround like the one we have been having here in Virginia. Again, my thanks and admiration.

  16. MellyMel says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Happy Friday indeed!

    Reply
  17. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Hip hip hooray!

    I still called my Senator (the one without the busy signal) to say this would be the worst possible day to pass a bankrupting tax bill, given the potential upheaval in American democracy.

    They’ll probably grab the money bag on the way out the door, though.

    Reply
  18. Natalie S says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Tell them winter came for Administration Trump!

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:15 am

    There are plenty of ways that you can hurt a man
    And bring him to the ground
    You can beat him, you can cheat him
    You can treat him bad and leave him when he’s down

    But I’m ready, yes, I’m ready for you
    I’m standing on my own two feet
    Out of the doorway the bullets rip
    Repeating to the sound of the beat

    We NEED another one gone please. And another one gone. And another one gone.

    Reply
  20. babykitten says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Just high-fived my mom in the kitchen.

    Reply
  21. OSTONE says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Christmas came early!!!! Thank you, Santa Mueller! Seriously not a better way to start December!

    Reply
  22. Tiny Martian says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Oh good, it’s about time. Next up: Jared!

    Reply
  23. Neelyo says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I’m not celebrating yet. There’s still the poison pill tax bill and now Trump will begin to try and fire Mueller. We need to brace ourselves.

    Reply
  24. Indiana Joanna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:34 am

    YAH!!!!!!!

    Reply
  25. IlsaLund says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Please Santa, let Jared be next on the Christmas list. I haven’t stopped cackling since I heard the news.🤣😂🤣😂

    Reply
  26. The Original Mia says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:41 am

    What a glorious morning! Mr. Lock Her Up! is gonna be locked up himself. And the fact he got such a sweetheart deal (few months in prison) means he gave up the goods on folks higher up. Trump is probably raging. Tweetstorm to come. Princess Nagini is probably wondering if she can divorce Sexless Ken before he heads to prison. Donald Jr is too dumb to recognize danger, so he’s probably sitting around with his thumbs stuck up his butt. Eric is irrelevant, and probably hopes they’ve forgotten his little charity scam.

    Reply
  27. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I just can’t get excited. I have lost faith in the political and judicial system. It is forever stained.

    Reply
  28. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Charge Kushner on the first night of Chanukah. I hate it when Jews give lie to the great reputation we’ve worked so hard to maintain. ; )

    Reply
  29. robyn says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:48 am

    YES!!!! LOCK HIM UP!!!! Wow locking this guy up is an early Christmas present indeed. I actually haven’t even listened to the news yet so am getting this first from you HERE on YOUR site Kaiser. Wow … I must dash off and listen to it all. Can’t wait for Trump and his enablers to also see justice done to them. Lock up all these racist, treasonous Russian lovers. Hopefully, this has teeth because there have been so many disappointments watching this bunch get away with everything.

    Reply
  30. Nene's Wig says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I’m thrilled about this, especially as it means Flynn has flipped!!

    However, this news is covering up the other news that the senate has gotten enough votes to push the horrific tax bill through.

    Reply
  31. K (now K2!) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

    This is so brilliant. They are cutting deals for lesser charges, and the only explanation is, surely, that in return they sing like freaking canaries, no? Is that how it works over there? Please say yes!

    I feel more hopeful as this autumn wears into winter than I have all year.

    Reply
  32. Laura says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Knowing that stupid tax bill is going to pass has seriously burst my bubble. Those evil a-holes in Congress must pay for this. Bastards!

    The only thing that is keeping me from not being horribly depressed is wondering who is next on Mueller’s list! It has to be Don Jr. or Kushie. Hopefully both!

    Reply
  33. Neelyo says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I just read that Flynn is going to testify against the Trumps. I need to find the source, but now I’m starting to get a little excited…

    Reply
  34. Me46 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    ABC News is reporting that Flynn is preparing to testify that as a candidate, trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

    http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/michael-flynn-charged-making-false-statements-fbi-documents/story?id=50849354

    If true,trump is cooked.

    Reply
  35. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    How is saying you plead guilty as a strategy for your family etc. “accepting full responsibility”? Even this statement of his is dodgy.

    Reply
  36. Pandy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Yeah, sure, invoke your “faith”, Flynn. We all know that flew out the door when you had the chance to pump up your bank account with a spot of treason.

    Reply
  37. v says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It’ s my 21st birthday! this might honestly be the best gift I’ve been given in a long time.

    Reply
  38. B n A fn says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Now we know why the dotard has been going crazy all week. I bet my last dollar he knew that Flynn was going to plea guilty and agree to cooperate with Mr Mueller. Drain the swamp arm Mueller. Next baby dotard and princess dotard then THE DOTARD. “ Lock them all up”: hopefully, by next year the dotard will be out of office, that’s my Christmas wish.

    Reply
  39. emma33 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Oh…MYGOD. Those updates are everything!!! So, Flynn is going to testify against Trump. I wonder how Bannon/Fox will spin this…more fake news?

    This is awesome. Some good news at last…hugs from Mexico to the U.S. posters!

    Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      December 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      Sorry to keep quoting Abramson, but his twitter feed is fascinating:

      “The amount of disinformation coming from Fox News and Trump allies right now will be written about in history books for years to come as constituting an infamous domestic disinformation campaign.”

      Hope he’s right!

      Reply
  40. Lori says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Im worried that this is it. Nothing more. Which is fine if there is nothing else to prove. But there is no doubt in my mind that if motivations could be proven they would all be locked up.

    Reply
  41. adastraperaspera says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    My partner and I spent all morning whooping it up!! We feel so, so much lighter!! This is tremendous. I am having the best day ever. :)

    Reply
  42. Snowflake says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Thank you Jesus!!!!!

    Reply
  43. Tiny Martian says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Woah! Looks like Jared will be the next to fall. And I, for one, couldn’t be more pleased

    Reply
  44. Tess says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Every time someone in this gang speaks it makes my head hurt. He says he’s falsely accused of “treason” in quotation marks but that he acknowledged that the actions he did were wrong. It sounds like he THINKS he saying “I’m not guilty but I admitted to doing things” but to me it just sounds like he actually saying “well I don’t consider it to be ‘treason’ but I did it.”

    Reply
  45. Jerusha says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Somewhere, Hillary is sipping the bubbly and she’s clinking glasses with Ann Curry.😊😊😊

    Reply
  46. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I don’t want Trump out, because we will have Pence, who could be more dangerous because he can accomplish things and could get re-elected by the Deplorables. I just want Trump so crippled throughout his four years that the Dems come storming back in and take back The White House. This is just another nail in Trump’s coffin.

    Reply
  47. Frosty says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Even if the entire trump administration is dismantled, we’ll still be stuck dealing with the effects of this poisonous tax bill. Trump will still have won.

    Reply
  48. third ginger says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Everyone, read J. Comey’s Biblical tweet. Although I have had my differences with Comey at times,[2016] his tweet is priceless.

    Reply
  49. CynicalAnn says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Royal Wedding and Impeachment in 2018-I called it months ago. Champagne for everyone!

    Reply
  50. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    duplicate.

    Reply
  51. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    ✔CNN Breaking News
    @cnnbrk
    Jared Kushner is the “very senior” Trump team member who told Michael Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, sources say http://cnn.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment