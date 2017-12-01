Lock Him Up: Robert Mueller just arrested & charged Michael Flynn

Embed from Getty Images

LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK HIM UP. LOCK THIS BITCH UP.

Michael Flynn is a douchebag, a traitor, a liar, a misogynist, a crook and a Deplorable. He served as Donald Trump’s senior foreign policy advisor during the campaign and transition, then he served a brief tenure as National Security Advisor in the first month of the Trump administration. In that space of time, Flynn committed dozens of felonies and what I assume are multiple acts of treason. And this morning he was arrested and charged with one felony count of making false statements to the FBI (lying to the FBI is a felony).

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He is due to appear in court later Friday morning, a court spokesperson said. The White House declined to immediately comment. Flynn is the first Trump administration official and the fourth connected to the campaign to be charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump’s team, as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes. The charge against Flynn is the first in Mueller’s probe that has reached someone in the Trump White House and is the latest sign that the special counsel’s investigation is intensifying. Flynn’s lawyers have previously criticized media reports about his connection to the Russia investigation as peddling “unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him.” Flynn hasn’t spoken publicly since his ouster in February. The charges mark yet another stunning downfall for Flynn, 58, a retired general who rose to the highest ranks of the Army over a three-decade career — only to see him drummed out of the military by the Obama administration before unexpectedly rising again on the heels of Trump’s election victory.

Much like the Paul Manafort situation, Robert Mueller is locking these motherf–kers down on the smaller charges because the bigger pieces of the investigation are forthcoming, and bigger, more significant charges will be coming in the weeks and months ahead. We learned a week ago that Flynn’s legal team had stopped working with Trump’s lawyers, which many took as a signal that Flynn was cutting some kind of deal with Mueller, in exchange for Mueller NOT filing any charges against Flynn’s equally deplorable adult son. Flynn is a weasel, a hypocrite and a douchebag. Never forget this:

Reminder: Flynn chanted “lock her up” at the RNC, said “If I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail.” pic.twitter.com/AQY79rlzhm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017

Update: Oooooooo….

JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017

Update #2: Here’s Flynn’s statement, which he released after pleading guilty to his one felony count, per his agreement with Mueller to squeal like a piggie. This bitch is like “oh, I didn’t really commit treason you guys!”

Flynn statement: “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my

actions.” pic.twitter.com/SX94O5Ldzi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017

