Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris & there’s absolutely zero drama

It feels like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated years ago, doesn’t it? Is that just me? Like, they only announced their separation in August, about four months ago, but so much other sh-t has happened in that time that it really feels so long ago. Anyway, while their separation announcement wasn’t really a shock – they had reportedly been having significant problems for a few years – it was a big story over the summer. Pratt was a gentleman about the whole thing, and there really hasn’t been a whiff of scandal from his side this year. Anna is already dating someone else and Anna and Chris seem to be figuring out how to coparent their son already. So it’s not surprising that Chris has now filed for divorce:
Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris… TMZ has learned. Pratt filed legal docs Friday to end his 8-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. But it’s not necessarily what you think, because he and Anna carefully orchestrated the move. Anna filed her response to the divorce at exactly the same time and the 2 documents are mirror images of each other.
They are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old Jack. They both reserve the right to get spousal support, but it’s unlikely either will ask for it. They list July 13 as the date of separation. They issued a statement on August 6 announcing their separation.
TMZ has learned they have a prenup. We’re told the property settlement agreement is almost completely worked out. Sources connected to Chris and Anna tell TMZ the divorce is “totally amicable.” Chris is repped by attorney Lauren Petkin and Anna is repped by Laura Wasser and Samantha Klein. Anna has clearly moved on … she’s been seriously dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for months.
I’m really happy for them that they’re getting this done with so little drama. They seem to be on the same page in every way, and the vibe I’m getting from both of them is “relief tinged with sadness.” Like, they’re sad that they couldn’t make it work, but they’re both sort of relieved that they don’t have to keep up the facade of a happy marriage. They were somewhat miserable in the last year, so… yeah, good for them. I know we’re not supposed to root for divorce in any way, but sometimes getting a divorce is literally the best option for a couple’s relationship, their children and their mental health.
Does the divorce decree specify which party gets to dump their animals? Asshats.
i’ll come sit with you
they are both jerks
I find neither of these animal abusers remotely charming. She has a bf, so I would imagine there would be no drama.
i think it’s pretty clear that chris is protecting her in every way possible, even by being the one to file first. i think she stepped out on him because he wasn’t able to give her the attention and spotlight like she needs, and i do think she has a drinking problem too. he has his faults but i’ve watched a few videos of him and he does come off as genuinely caring and nice…. perhaps not towards animals as much as some would like but like i said, faults.
Did I come across as harsh? Sorry, but I don’t see ‘nice’ in dumping your 18 year old cat via a social media post or dumping your rescue dog on a friend rather than returning it to the rescue facility per the signed contract and then the dog ends up on the street starving and sick. And hunting and killing animals, no, not what I call nice.
only 3% of americans are vegetarian, so do you call only 3% of the american population nice? and i wasn’t referring to you specifically in any case, i mentioned it because i know that’s the topic that’s always addressed whenever they’re mentioned. i think what happened to their dog was awful, but i do believe they both felt their pets were going to loving homes. so while i wonder why they didn’t do it differently, i don’t hate them because i don’t think they’re intentions were bad.
No, I don’t consider only vegetarians nice. I’m the only veg in my family and the others are perfectly nice. But I do not believe they considered the fate of their animals. How do you put a notice on social media saying basically, “anybody want this cat I’ve had for 18 years?” How do you sign a contract with a rescue organization agreeing to return the dog if it doesn’t work out and then say screw that, I’ll just hand him off to a friend. I consider them thoughtless, if not outright selfish.
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Gandhi
We never found out how that dog ended up on the streets. We don’t know if the dog simply got lost – which can happen to the best of owners. Clearly, the Faris-Pratt family aren’t people who consider pets the members of their families, but there is still a line between “callous” and “abuse”.
And I’m just going to say it. I don’t know a single person that ever relinquished an animal to the shelter years later, and likely wouldn’t myself. Because I don’t want to burden the under-funded and at-capacity shelter with an animal that I could easily find a home for.
I don’t have particularly strong feelings about either person in this former couple, but I HAVE had a Cat that pees and poops all over the place. It is the worst. Having to fully steam clean anything that she pees on in order to finally get the smell out? And having to constantly do so? It’s not fun, and it gives me a very different perspective on this.
Wealthy celebrities have no reason to have to give away a pet on Craigslist, and the story about the dog changed over time to sound better. Their stories about a lot of things change over time. I am a vegan because I love animals so I definitely would have no use for these two.
I don’t expect everyone to be a vegan but treating animals with compassion is not too hard especially for two people with money.
When in doubt blame the woman.
hardly ever is the woman “blamed” but it’s been the general thought here from many that she has her issues.
He’s not so innocent in this. He should be protective, she is the mother of his child and they were partners.
They’re both evil, horrible, selfish people. Yes, it’s all about the poor innocent animals.
Yay! I love seeing posts by fellow vegan celebitches. 🐰
You don’t even know them
Why is Anna not getting heat for dating someone whilst only separated while Angie was called a home wrecker for dating Brad?
Because he wasn’t seperated he was with his wife and she did wreck their marriage. It doesn’t matter anymore but don’t rewrite history
khymera- no, brad wrecked his marriage to jen. Angie wasn’t in a committed relationship with jen, brad was. He dishonoured her and broke his vows.
I hate this home wrecker stain that follows women around. Where’s the man’s responsibility?
There is no such thing as a homewrecker. I don’t think it is right to date a married person who is not separated but in the end, it is on the on the partner for disrespecting their relationship.
That phrase needs to die. “Home wrecker.” If a man is being unfaithful-he’s wrecking his own home.
they were separated already before she started dating. they were already split, it was just paperwork to finalize at that point.
i love the brangelina saga but they did have a straight up affair.
Leave it to TMZ to give Chris the credit for filing which is ridiculous since they both filed at exactly the same time and with the same responses.
I thought the same thing. Didn’t they file at the same time with almost identical divorce requests? They must have filed his side of the paperwork first. It probably has a timestamp of 30 seconds earlier or something. Total technicality.
I like them both and wish them the best.
He/She should never be allowed to own pets and she should never get into serious long term relationships because she will ALWAYS get bored eventually and find an out/a dude to move on with almost immediately. Hope the kid lives a healthy life with both parents and Chris finds happiness…yea I’d NEVER let him watch my dog but damning him to Hell is a bit much.
I find it really interesting that she moved on so quickly. Sounds more and more like she left him for someone else in my opinion.
Maybe he was sick of her drinking? So she found someone else who doesn’t bug her about her drinking problem. Every picture I have seen of her and her new boyfriend, she is drinking wine during the day. In fact, the picture I last saw of her and the new guy at lunch– they had a BOTTLE on the table. For Lunch. For two people.
People who have seen her at public events claim she’s on drugs and booze. Twitter search her.
Yeah it’s pretty obvious she’s got some sort of addiction problems. Hopefully she can get some help before she ruins more than just her marriage.
I really don’t think she left him
I think she chose her drinking over Chris not like she left him because she fell in love with someone else. maybe chris gave her ultimatum – get clean or get out and she couldn’t kick the booze or didn’t want to stop drinking.
I mean, day drinking isn’t a huge deal in and of itself but its a big deal when you having a drinking problem as she is rumored to have. Addicts will always find their enablers. And like I said, I have seen quite a few candid shots of her day drinking wine with the new boyfriend. I think she has some inner demons she couldn’t kick and they won over Chris.
This whole story has just screamed of someone who has a alcohol addiction. You can really see how it can ruin relationships and your life as you know it when it gets out of control and she looks like she is out of control.
If her drinking is that bad though, why isn’t he trying to get primary custody and insist that her visitations be supervised?
That’s my question too. The rumors are mostly based on a Lainey blind item from a couple years ago. I used to trust her blind items, but I’m not so sure anymore after the Gretchen Mol/Harvey one.
I think his success got to his head and he got bored with his family life and wanted to party more – make up for the ‘lost’ time. I read smth like that on this site, not very long ago.
I get so sick of ppl saying “what about the animals” you are the same ppl that step over the homeless…i have an elderly dog and I love him with all that I have…you don’t know their story
Bullsh1t. Plus two of the dogs I have came from homeless men I befriended. When circumstances made it impossible for them to keep their babies, they asked me to adopt them and I did. And you don’t know the stories of any of us and what we do as far as charities. It is quite possible to care for animals and people.
Meh, it’s the same group that are fine with ‘rehoming’ and make every excuse in the book if someone adored does it…to marry and move.
I agree with you, while it isn’t optimal, sometimes rehoming an animal is best for all involved.
Whether or not it is gossipy acceptable depends almost entirely on how well liked a person is before it becomes known.
