Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris & there’s absolutely zero drama

Premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World'

It feels like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated years ago, doesn’t it? Is that just me? Like, they only announced their separation in August, about four months ago, but so much other sh-t has happened in that time that it really feels so long ago. Anyway, while their separation announcement wasn’t really a shock – they had reportedly been having significant problems for a few years – it was a big story over the summer. Pratt was a gentleman about the whole thing, and there really hasn’t been a whiff of scandal from his side this year. Anna is already dating someone else and Anna and Chris seem to be figuring out how to coparent their son already. So it’s not surprising that Chris has now filed for divorce:

Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris… TMZ has learned. Pratt filed legal docs Friday to end his 8-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. But it’s not necessarily what you think, because he and Anna carefully orchestrated the move. Anna filed her response to the divorce at exactly the same time and the 2 documents are mirror images of each other.

They are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old Jack. They both reserve the right to get spousal support, but it’s unlikely either will ask for it. They list July 13 as the date of separation. They issued a statement on August 6 announcing their separation.

TMZ has learned they have a prenup. We’re told the property settlement agreement is almost completely worked out. Sources connected to Chris and Anna tell TMZ the divorce is “totally amicable.” Chris is repped by attorney Lauren Petkin and Anna is repped by Laura Wasser and Samantha Klein. Anna has clearly moved on … she’s been seriously dating cinematographer Michael Barrett for months.

[From TMZ]

I’m really happy for them that they’re getting this done with so little drama. They seem to be on the same page in every way, and the vibe I’m getting from both of them is “relief tinged with sadness.” Like, they’re sad that they couldn’t make it work, but they’re both sort of relieved that they don’t have to keep up the facade of a happy marriage. They were somewhat miserable in the last year, so… yeah, good for them. I know we’re not supposed to root for divorce in any way, but sometimes getting a divorce is literally the best option for a couple’s relationship, their children and their mental health.

Premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World'

36 Responses to “Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris & there’s absolutely zero drama”

  1. Jerusha says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Does the divorce decree specify which party gets to dump their animals? Asshats.

    Reply
  2. gabbie says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    i think it’s pretty clear that chris is protecting her in every way possible, even by being the one to file first. i think she stepped out on him because he wasn’t able to give her the attention and spotlight like she needs, and i do think she has a drinking problem too. he has his faults but i’ve watched a few videos of him and he does come off as genuinely caring and nice…. perhaps not towards animals as much as some would like but like i said, faults.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      December 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

      Did I come across as harsh? Sorry, but I don’t see ‘nice’ in dumping your 18 year old cat via a social media post or dumping your rescue dog on a friend rather than returning it to the rescue facility per the signed contract and then the dog ends up on the street starving and sick. And hunting and killing animals, no, not what I call nice.

      Reply
      • gabbie says:
        December 3, 2017 at 8:58 am

        only 3% of americans are vegetarian, so do you call only 3% of the american population nice? and i wasn’t referring to you specifically in any case, i mentioned it because i know that’s the topic that’s always addressed whenever they’re mentioned. i think what happened to their dog was awful, but i do believe they both felt their pets were going to loving homes. so while i wonder why they didn’t do it differently, i don’t hate them because i don’t think they’re intentions were bad.

      • Jerusha says:
        December 3, 2017 at 9:15 am

        No, I don’t consider only vegetarians nice. I’m the only veg in my family and the others are perfectly nice. But I do not believe they considered the fate of their animals. How do you put a notice on social media saying basically, “anybody want this cat I’ve had for 18 years?” How do you sign a contract with a rescue organization agreeing to return the dog if it doesn’t work out and then say screw that, I’ll just hand him off to a friend. I consider them thoughtless, if not outright selfish.
        “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Gandhi

      • Bridget says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

        We never found out how that dog ended up on the streets. We don’t know if the dog simply got lost – which can happen to the best of owners. Clearly, the Faris-Pratt family aren’t people who consider pets the members of their families, but there is still a line between “callous” and “abuse”.

        And I’m just going to say it. I don’t know a single person that ever relinquished an animal to the shelter years later, and likely wouldn’t myself. Because I don’t want to burden the under-funded and at-capacity shelter with an animal that I could easily find a home for.

      • Bridget says:
        December 3, 2017 at 11:21 am

        I don’t have particularly strong feelings about either person in this former couple, but I HAVE had a Cat that pees and poops all over the place. It is the worst. Having to fully steam clean anything that she pees on in order to finally get the smell out? And having to constantly do so? It’s not fun, and it gives me a very different perspective on this.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        Wealthy celebrities have no reason to have to give away a pet on Craigslist, and the story about the dog changed over time to sound better. Their stories about a lot of things change over time. I am a vegan because I love animals so I definitely would have no use for these two.
        I don’t expect everyone to be a vegan but treating animals with compassion is not too hard especially for two people with money.

    • QueenB says:
      December 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

      When in doubt blame the woman.

      Reply
    • Island_girl says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:47 am

      He’s not so innocent in this. He should be protective, she is the mother of his child and they were partners.

      Reply
  3. Other Renee says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:53 am

    They’re both evil, horrible, selfish people. Yes, it’s all about the poor innocent animals.

    Reply
  4. poop says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Why is Anna not getting heat for dating someone whilst only separated while Angie was called a home wrecker for dating Brad?

    Reply
  5. roses says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Leave it to TMZ to give Chris the credit for filing which is ridiculous since they both filed at exactly the same time and with the same responses.

    Reply
    • Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:42 am

      I thought the same thing. Didn’t they file at the same time with almost identical divorce requests? They must have filed his side of the paperwork first. It probably has a timestamp of 30 seconds earlier or something. Total technicality.

      I like them both and wish them the best.

      Reply
  6. JA says:
    December 3, 2017 at 9:47 am

    He/She should never be allowed to own pets and she should never get into serious long term relationships because she will ALWAYS get bored eventually and find an out/a dude to move on with almost immediately. Hope the kid lives a healthy life with both parents and Chris finds happiness…yea I’d NEVER let him watch my dog but damning him to Hell is a bit much.

    Reply
  7. Meme says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I find it really interesting that she moved on so quickly. Sounds more and more like she left him for someone else in my opinion.

    Maybe he was sick of her drinking? So she found someone else who doesn’t bug her about her drinking problem. Every picture I have seen of her and her new boyfriend, she is drinking wine during the day. In fact, the picture I last saw of her and the new guy at lunch– they had a BOTTLE on the table. For Lunch. For two people.

    Reply
  8. Bianca says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I think his success got to his head and he got bored with his family life and wanted to party more – make up for the ‘lost’ time. I read smth like that on this site, not very long ago.

    Reply
  9. Kasxyz says:
    December 3, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I get so sick of ppl saying “what about the animals” you are the same ppl that step over the homeless…i have an elderly dog and I love him with all that I have…you don’t know their story

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      December 3, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      Bullsh1t. Plus two of the dogs I have came from homeless men I befriended. When circumstances made it impossible for them to keep their babies, they asked me to adopt them and I did. And you don’t know the stories of any of us and what we do as far as charities. It is quite possible to care for animals and people.

      Reply
    • wendy says:
      December 3, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      Meh, it’s the same group that are fine with ‘rehoming’ and make every excuse in the book if someone adored does it…to marry and move.
      I agree with you, while it isn’t optimal, sometimes rehoming an animal is best for all involved.
      Whether or not it is gossipy acceptable depends almost entirely on how well liked a person is before it becomes known.

      Reply
