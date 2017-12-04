Meghan Markle’s former friend Ninaki Priddy sold her out to the Daily Mail

Here are some additional photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nottingham on Friday. These are the photos of Meghan inside certain events, so she took off that bulky navy coat. I understand the thought behind this ensemble – and she was apparently styled by her good friend, Jessica Mulroney – but I can’t say I really like this outfit. I find the combo of the fluted mid-length skirt with slouchy boots to be very unflattering. Considering Meghan has been in showbiz for a while, I would expect her have access to better stylists, and I will expect her to hire someone full-time to help out.
Speaking of Meghan and her friendships, one of her ex-friends sold her out in rather spectacular fashion. The former friend’s name is Ninaki Priddy. Priddy was Meghan’s maid of honor at her first wedding, to Trevor Engelson (the same guy who recently sold a TV pilot about an ex-wife who marries a prince). Priddy sold intimate photos of Meghan to the Daily Mail, and she gave an extensive interview to the Mail as well. You can see the photos here – they are the kind of candid shots most of us have with our friends (former or current): Meghan making faces on vacation, Meghan smiling with her ex, Meghan acting silly with friends. The kicker is that Priddy and Markle seemed to “break up” as friends several years back, when it sounds like Priddy took Trevor Engelson’s side in the divorce. It sounds like Priddy is half in love with Engelson, quite honestly. Here are some highlights:
Ninaki Priddy on Meghan’s wedding day: ‘Meg literally shone with happiness. We’d been like sisters since we were two years old, so I knew she’d always wanted to get married. To see her finally doing that was . . . well, it was a big deal. It was such a moving wedding. I started crying the moment I saw her in her dress. We had the ceremony on the beach. It was so beautiful to watch, beautiful to be a part of. They each wrote their own vows. They loved each other so much…. It was an exciting time. This was the man she wanted to have children with.’
What she says as she looks through the old photos which she sold to the DM: ‘The person I knew is not there any more. Meg used to tell me she couldn’t imagine a life without Trevor. She said if anything were to happen to him she wouldn’t be able to go on. He cherished her, too. You should have seen the way he used to hold her face in his hands. We all felt he was her eternal love. It was such a shock when she told me they were getting divorced. After about three seasons of Suits, she called me and said she wanted me to know because it was going to come out in the papers. I knew they fought sometimes, but it wasn’t anything huge. The only obstacle was the distance because she was living in Toronto and Trevor was based in LA. But I thought that they were manoeuvring through it as best they could. Trevor would take his work to Canada to be with her and run his office remotely. I wasn’t aware there were any problems in the marriage.’
Priddy took Trevor’s side: ‘I had to accept what she said, but then . . .’ Ninaki hesitates. She has loved Meghan dearly for most of her life and is not the sort of person to easily betray somebody. Choosing her words carefully, Ninaki says she no longer recognises the girl with whom she shared her childhood. More to the point, she feels desperately for Trevor, for whom the ignominy of seeing his former wife now lovestruck with her very own Prince Charming is almost too much to bear. He truly believed they would grow old together. ‘A month after the divorce, I wanted to see how Trevor was doing. We met and talked. It’s not up to me to speak for Trevor, but I know he was travelling to Toronto every few weeks and would have walked the earth to make their marriage work. I don’t believe she gave him enough of an opportunity. I think there was an element of “out of sight, out of mind” for Meghan. The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.’
The friendship breakup: ‘I tried to get details from her, but she wouldn’t tell me. What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock. All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated — very calculated — in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends. Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism she has. There’s nothing to negotiate. She’s made her decision and that’s it…Meg always wanted to be famous. She just loved to be the centre of attention. We used to imagine her receiving an Oscar. She used to practise announcing herself.’
God, this is tacky. We’ve all had toxic friendships, and I believe most people have probably been toxic friends at various times of their lives too – I know I have been a toxic friend, and I’ve had toxic friendships too. Sometimes friends break up and it really is like a death, like a million times worse than a romantic split, and sometimes those breakups are a sweet relief, because you suddenly realize that your dear friend is a raging a–hole. What could have been a story about two childhood friends outgrowing each other became something very gross with this – Priddy comes across, to me, like someone jealous of Meghan’s life from start to finish. And come on – who does this? Who sells these kinds of photos to a British tabloid and gives a bitchy interview about someone you were close to for 31 years??
Tacky to sell out a friend absolutely but lets not use that to hide that it looks like MM treated her ex-husband terribly. This isn’t the first time i’ve heard that Trevor was blindsided with the break and most friends took his side. Seems to me once she got he gig on Suits, settled in to it and started mingling with the social elite in Toronto Trevor became surplus to requirements. It really doesn’t shine her in the best light tacky friend or not.
I don’t get how you can judge what supposedly went on in the marriage from this?
Like, NOTHING the friend here says sounds actually bad. She admits that the divorce was a shock to her and that Meghan didn’t actually tell her anything about what went down.
She doesn’t actually know anything? That the husband wouldn’t have anything good to say post divorce is a given, so where are you getting this ‘doesn’t shine her in the best light’ thing from?
Honestly asking.
To me this is obvioulsy a hit piece by a jealous and hurt ex-friend who sees the opportunity to get back at Meghan in the most ugly way.
@BaronSamedi
Action’s speak louder than words. When mutual friends sided with him I think that gives a good indication as who was wronged in the situation.
Seriously? So we are supposed to believe an obviously bitter person who has no problem with selling out her oldest friend to the yellowest newspaper in the country, just because this person sided with the ex-husband(who she is apparently in love with)? Whatever,@whatever. Talk of nomen est omen.
@whatever, i call bs. I lost friends during my divorce bcus my ex husband controlled the public narrative and i was feeling too much guilt over leaving him to push back against it. He made the decision that ended our marriage but i took the hit publicly. By your logic I’m the bad guy. F you.
Thank you @baronsamedi
The only thing this wannabe hit piece tells me, is that Meghan had the foresight and good sense to boot such a toxic vile ‘friend’ from her childhood (sometimes that can be hard) to the curb.
Meghan sure knew what she was doing losing that no good loser of a friend who would betray her and her family like this- and if Meghan’s ex was in on it with this loser, thank goodness she rid herself of him as well. They’re both gross and deserve each other. As some have pointed out, Priddy seems to have had a weird obsession with her bestie’s fiance/husband back then which may have culminated into something currently. It seems as if both are working together to creepily make bank off of Meghan Markle. They seem like such sad pathetic losers. I feel sorry that Meghan had such awful people in her life before.
Hope she has true loyal friends with character now.
The pictures of Meghan are adorable, still I hate the way they were shared. It’s just gross.
Also, I’m sure the black women here who’ve read the piece in its entirety snort chuckled at the racial shade Priddy threw Meghan, with that ‘hair’ comment (‘She used to admire my straight hair so much’ says Priddy). Ugh.
This woman Priddy is terrible. Good riddance bish. That could have been you carrying Meghan’s train down the aisle and sleeping over at Kensington Palace. Instead you’re getting one time payouts from slimey tabloids looking like a tacky gross turncoat.
I agree with you BaronSamedi…
I really question the integrity of a “sister” selling out her “sister” to any gossip rag but the Daily Mail, complete with all their bigotry issues, in particular. Let’s not forget it is so bad that P.H. even penned an open letter to back off….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But still. That friend sold her story and that is so wrong. Unless she needed the money for medical emergency, i would bitch slap that friend. Not cos im Markle fan but cos i have some morals.
It’s literally one friend who sided with the husband and she sounds like a stalker who was borderline obsessed with the husband and totally obsessed with the marriage.
It’s weird to be that obsessed with someone else’s marriage (I don’t mean celeb marriages because that’s like watching a soap opera, the marriage of someone you know). Two of my best friends are married to each other and I love them and I’m happy they’re happy, but I don’t monitor how their relationship is going and I don’t insert myself into their marriage the way this friend appears to have done.
And what best friend since the age of two sides with the ex-husband after a divorce? Bitch, please!
People grow out of marriages and they grow out of friendships. Sounds like Meghan did the right thing by growing out those two relationships.
@ whatever “Action’s speak louder than words. When mutual friends sided with him I think that gives a good indication as who was wronged in the situation.”
Not really. My ex was (and still is) a huge wanker. Lots of verbal abuse and he cheated on me. When I left all of our friends took his side. Why? Because he’s incredibly charming and had them all fooled. He played the victim perfectly. So no, he got the friends but he was in no way wronged.
@tanguerita Preach. Priddy sold this to the Daily Fail. No need to read beyond that, she’s an a**hat. But it will be enough to fuel a ton of crazy tumblr hate more directed at Meghan. Great
I think she’s the type of person who “layers” relationships. Starts into one before the previous one ends, so there’s soft landing ground.
For example we know there was overlap between her last boyfriend and Harry. Honestly I don’t care – did she get rid of the last guy because she knew she’d met the love of her life? Or because she had a prince on the hook? Or both? Who cares – but the way that they and their PR team have worked to lie about the start of the relationship is weird.
No more wierd than the way WK have lied to cover up how, where and when they met. Ditto the circumstances around the beginning of their romantic relationship.
Their meeting wasn’t scandalous so it’s wierd that they lie about it, but their dating is definitely had a scandalous beginning.
No, there was no overlap. This has been debunked as a Tumblr stan lie. Posts made by Markle on her social media and the famous Piers Morgan article prove she was single (and publicly going around telling people she was single) weeks if not months before she met Harry. By all accounts her last boyfriend cheated on her and she has old social media posts pointing to problems in the relationship for months before they actually did break up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I see what you’re saying, but it’s hard to know what it was like because nobody is in a relationship besides the people involved. I had a job opportunity come up in another country and my ex boyfriend was extremely jealous and became volatile, angry and emotionally abusive. From the outside, it looked like I was the one who was horrible for dumping him and wanting to move on to bigger and better things. In reality, he wasn’t supportive of me doing anything besides being at his beck and call and having him call all the shots. I was suffocating and he made me feel awful for trying to better myself. He had to have the ‘upper hand’ in every sense of the word. But all his family and our friends think I dumped him on a whim :/
@Lak WK lied about their daring history…where,When and how?News to me.
Priddy and Trevor both sound like slime balls. What’s up with him pitching and selling a TV pilot about a “man whose ex-wife marries a prince?” And that transaction happened while she was just DATING Harry. Sounds like Meghan is pretty smart for cutting these two loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t agree more! They both sound like slimy users. She is well shot of them.
You know this woman was paid £110,000 for this, right? Tell me what kind of light that puts *her* in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Bluhare. In just a few words you said it all. To which I can only add, Amen.
Yup, well said, that very large cheque covers it all.
A tell-all interview from a former friend is always a betrayal; even if it’s not negative, it reveals to the public what should be kept private. I feel it’s much more damning of the tattler than the person discussed. Repulsive money grubbing, and I’d never believe it as fact.
EXACTLY. Am I the only one who thinks Ninaki’s mom must be cringing right now? I’d be SO embarrassed if my daughter did this to someone who was so close to our family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was really surprised at the amount of money the DM paid. Meghan must be raking in the £ already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a friend like that from when I was young. She was always pretty, and she was popular in her school while I was the bullied freak at mine, but we were close. She was a huge part of my life, but when I blossomed, she was jealous. She liked our old dynamic when I was in her shadow and grateful for her friendship. She claimed I ditched her when but she became less enjoyable to be around, so we grew apart. Her jealousy hurt because she always seemed so loyal and supportive or so I thought, but it was only on her terms all along.
I see that clear as the sky here, and my friend said the same thing. I think she probably chose the least flattering photos she could find.
Never in a million years would I side with an ex of a close friend over my friend. Even if my friend were to blame for their breakup, it wouldn’t change since their relationship is not my business.
Wow, this one is bitter.
Wow, that’s a lot of money for some not so very interesting photos. And a strange interview. I might do it too because I’m feeling really broke right now, but then I’d probably change my name and move somewhere with no internet-access, like Mars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose
It’s so interesting to read this because it sounds like exactly what I’m going through and discovering about a friend since high school. The other night on my birthday things just really clicked in a way i can’t unsee. And reading this isn’t a coincidence! I’m always grateful for your responses because they seem to be what I need at the right time ❤️
Hazel, I agree; I think the family as released photos of Diana and Kate. In those cases, though, they were parents and permission was granted. Not sure that’s the case with Meghan’s family seeing as Meghan’s mother hasn’t talked to her brother in a year. And we know Meghan hasn’t spoken to the Markles except her dad.
Yass Bluehare. I agree with you. This woman was never her friend.
@Magnoliarose:
You hit the nail on the head every single time.
Whoa, that’s a lot of money!
They dated a long time and thought marriage was the logical step, but it turned out not to be. Doesn’t sound all that nefarious to me. Her burgeoning career probably gave her an easy out, but her story is not atypical.
Yeah, i has friends that were together for 10 or so years through college and after. They got married because they had been together for so long and bought a house together so that was what you do next. They got divorced less then two years later. They both ended up doing shitty things to each other that eventually ended the marriage. I think it was self sabotage after realizing they shouldn’t have gotten married and should have just broken up.
Yes, that is not as uncommon as some might think. I’ve had several friends get married just because “it’s the next step” or they’ve “done everything else”. So far it has always ended in divorce.
Queen Letizia of Spain was married briefly before she met Felipe too so MM isn’t the first royal bride to have a divorce in her past.
Princess Michael of Kent got divorced in order to marry Prince Michael.
Okay, Ninaki is angry and getting back at Meghan by doing this interview. Is it possible she is speaking for Trevor? It seems they are friends. Maybe Trevor was asked not to talk, or some sort of a deal was made ensuring he would not talk. So Ninaki is talking for him. This is not the only article that said Meghan ended it unexpectedly; another boyfriend, a hockey player or Corey, came into the picture right around that same time.
Maybe Trevor and Meg had a prenup that included a non-disclosure agreement. They were both in Hollywood so that may be a non-brainer. Maybe that’s why we haven’t heard a word from him. Were he upset should she had dumped him, maybe the former friend was an avenue for him to vent.
It’s been kind of upsetting for me to read the whole story (yes, in DF) but I managed to. For as long as there are no backup stories, I take most of the unflattering stuff with a pinch of salt. But I doubt M was the best friend and nicest with all people. It’s rare to meet anyone who’s the perfect. And two is a crowd with dynamics happening. Few are lucky for have their best friends from childhood. And when distance and different interests are involved, plus a rift in loyalties in a group of friends, stuff is likely to happen and come out.
Connell: i completely agree…that Ninaki spread the “jelly” vibes really well. I can see why she is an ex-friend. Meghan owes no explanations of her personal choices to anyone. She made the decisions that better suit her interests and needs at the time. How dare she? lol…good riddance on that Ninaki jelly doNUT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is such a tasteless thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s very, very sad that they throw sh** at her while making a buck. She is in no position to defend herself! The BRF will not allow counter statements. My hope is that Meghan will make a great job out of her role including up to the wedding.
No ma’am. Meghan married Trevor AFTER she finished filming the first season of suits. So, that theory is out the window. How does she talk about the ins and out of Meghan’s first marriage and don’t know the reason why she left Trevor?
She’s not fooling me. Your best friend of 30 yrs. decide to divorce her husband does not destroy your friendship. Your friend divorcing her husband because she found out you and him were having an affair, destroys friendships everyday. Very telling she cut Trevor and Naniki out of her life at the same time.
Articles states Princess Henry in waiting moved to Canada after Suits contract. That long relationship is anorher proof lengthy boyfriends dont always make great marriage partners.
Didnt seem Meg Sparkle got caught up in Hollywood excess – to her credit- princess Henry in waiting seem discreet – selective- substantive with whom she was associated .
What a childhood friend ninaki…not! But thanks for the lovely photographic history from age 2 to uni graduation, of Princess Henry in waiting.
I think you hit the nail on the head with that one. Exactly what I was thinking while skimming through the article (you couldn’t pay me to read that cringey mess from top to bottom). This Ninaki chica isn’t fooling anyone with half a brain lol.
Hmmmm. Ok, I can see that too.
I was thinking that exact same thing. A sudden break in a 30 year friendship followed quickly by divorce speaks louder than words.
I don’t think that makes Meghan terrible- people grow apart all the time. She’s not a demon because she changed and realized her marriage wasn’t working, or wasn’t what she wanted. And I have *very* few friends (read: TWO) that I talk about the real, serious intricacies of my relationship. I remember I dated an ex for 3 years and everyone was SHOCKED when I broke up with him- except the people I actually shared real info with.
Sounds like Meghan and this girl drifted apart earlier than she realized.
Yeah, I think Meghan had probably already figured out not to share with this woman before she announced her divorce. And sometimes, you take the high road by taking a hit.
I have a friend from college who was married for 10 years after dating her now ex-husband for 5 years. I knew that they had issues later in the marriage, but I didn’t know the full extent. My friend is a very honorable person, and she knew that I had always gotten on well with her ex. So, when she got divorced, she said, “I’m not going to tell you what the final straw was because I don’t want to ruin your good opinion of him.” And my friend wasn’t being coy — she meant it. And she still maintained an amicable relationship with her ex.
Years later, my friend finally told me why she divorced her ex, and it was for a reason that I ever would never have imagined even after years of knowing him. And she still asked that I keep the reason private from our other friends. Part of it may have been her own sense of dignity, but I think she also genuinely doesn’t want to damage her ex’s relationships with others.
@M4lificent, your friend sounds like an unusually kind and classy person. Mad respect to her for her actions.
Meghan did not bad mouth her ex-husband with her whereas she heard things from Meghan’s ex husband. It sounded like she sided with Meghan’s because she only heard from 1 side.
Perhaps she just outgrew the husband? It happens.
I had a boyfriend once who went to work stateside for six months. He came back to see me for long weekends twice in that time – he was genuinely committed. I also thought I was. But while he was gone, I got a new hobby/interest, made a new group of friends because of it, and just, well, outgrew my relationship with him. When he came back to the UK, I gave it a go, but it just wasn’t there any more and I finished it. He thought I’d strung him along and treated him really badly at the time and, for all I know, still does twenty years later. Many of his friends agreed. Perhaps I did, but it wasn’t on purpose.
That’s just how it works sometimes.
That’s absolutely how it works sometimes. It’s hard to maintain intimacy with someone when you spend significant time apart. People grow apart. People miss that partner and become interested in someone else that *is* in their orbit. It’s not some horrible flaw, as long as you’re honest and break things off. I think it’s so much worse to keep someone coming around when you no longer care about them in the same way.
Even if Meghan did something terrible, like cheat on him (and I’m not convinced she did) — I really don’t think that’s grounds for doing a nasty tell-all on your former BFF in the DF.
Even if I were Trevor, I wouldn’t do it. I’d consider it, and have a daydream or two about the revenge of it, but I ultimately wouldn’t, because it’s classless and horrible.
Totally agree.
And it’s Princess Henry Sparkle story -life to tell – not piddy. Sad they have been friends just out of trainers and priddy dis – Wow! They both shared sooo much.
Thank you. Ninaki Priddy is sh*tty friend, plain and simple. Because Meghan wasn’t devastated by the divorce you sell out a LIFE long friendship to take the side of the ex-husband. If you’re come out and diss a friend have a better reason that that. She has no reason and she screwed Meghan over. And Trevor is just fine. Making money off of his ex-wife’s fame.
What got me is the comment that she had the Diana tell-all book, and she claims that she didn’t know much about the royals. Hm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mkay, but the Diana book was published decades ago when Harry was a tiny child. There are not many secrets to find about him other than Diana saying she loves him and William. So?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like the soap commercial story that a lot of people were ‘skeptical’ about before it being confirmed as true, there are receipts on this too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA-JZLHnlpU
The Harry part starts at the 1 minue mark.
We don’t know as much about the royals as the Britons.
They aren’t part of the fabric of American society or our institution. You would have to be an ardent royal watcher to know anything worthwhile or detailed.
There is a difference between reading an article on an airplane and watching a news segment now and then to understanding the dynamics or relationships or details about individual members.
@Marr:
@ Exactly! Just look at how dismissive she is of the question, and of Harry too…….doesn’t seem to me like someone who had given Harry more than a moment’s thought before that question.
But still, the die-hard romantic in me is dying a 1000 happy deaths at the perfect foreshadowing she didn’t even know was happening!
I read the interview, but it’s really light on specifics. I don’t know where you base the idea that he gotten treated terribly on as this Ninaki doesn’t really say much about it.
I like Meghan but I agree this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that she played her first husband dirty. There have been other reports that she cheated on him, and yes the fact that her good friend of so many years dumped her after talking with him speaks volumes. Maybe she’s changed, but I’m believing that she just stumbled into the royal family. She wants fame, not a bad thing, Kate too stalked William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact is there have been reported for a while now that Meghan cheated on him with Michael Del Zotto. Which I don’t think completely villainizes Meghan people cheat on partners all the time, but it would be a reason for why her friends and ex, turned against her so suddenly. I’m sorry but this woman was a part of Meghan’s wedding then suddenly after listening to her ex’s story she dumps her. That speaks poorly of Meghan, clearly, her ex told her friend something pretty damning.
She could have grown from the situation, she could have realized what she wanted more clearly but I think it’s pretty obvious by now she cheated on him and that yes she knew way more about the royal family then she claimed in that interview. Which again isn’t something I hate her for or think that makes her wrong. Harry wanted someone who knew about his life, who was up for the challenge. Kate was similar, she flat out stalked William from party to party which is way worse than Meghan just knowing and being interested in the royal family.
For a 100k, I think if she knew Meghan had cheated on her husband, she’d have made an effort to say it but she doesnt. Which tells me the Daily Fail was banking on its readers making the giant jumps you just did.
Des, I agree with you. If Priddy has the dirt and could confirm Meghan cheated on Trevor she would have said so. Instead she just seems weirdly obsessed with him.
Agreed, Des. People are so darn pressed by this impending marriage that they’ve started publicly throwing mud without a second thought to how it makes THEM look. Ridiculous and sad.
Nope. I have a close guy friend who I love, but he wasn’t faithful in his early relationships.
He is incredibly gorgeous, and he enjoyed the attention too much when he was younger. Because he traveled so much, he acted stupidly and could get away with it. We argued about it, but he wasn’t my boyfriend.
He’s settled and mature now and still an essential part of my life; and friend to my husband and family. His fiance and child are like family to us. But I would have missed that because he was a crappy bf at one time? Nope. I am “ride or die” with my friends. Good ones are hard to find and worth working things through with if possible.
Priddy was never a real friend.
In her effort to make Trevor sound innocent she made him like a loser with something to hide. No one owes anyone their life or is obligated to be in a relationship for any reason whatsoever. If he bites his nails and you dump him because of it then, it is your prerogative. It could be little or big or just plain boredom; it doesn’t matter. People stay in meh relationships way too long when they don’t have to, and it doesn’t make them a bad person to want to get in a car and drive away forever. Relationships aren’t a penance and shouldn’t feel like a hair shirt.
Cheating isn’t ideal, but that happens to good people too.
I am side-eyeing Trevor and his proxies now. Is this an effort to get some advance PR for his crap show? To keep him relevant? Idk.
That’s weird, because from reading the original article I really got that she way saying it without saying it, that M had cheated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anybody comes off badly in this piece, it’s this backstabbing former friend.
I don’t know about “terribly”. What exactly DID she do? Fell out of love? Fell in love with someone else? It happens. The only crappy thing I can blame Markle for is (and that is if it’s true) how she exchanged old friends for new once she became somewhat famous.
Ninaki sounds like she was practically holding Meghan at her throat trying to get the details of the break up. But Markle just “wouldn’t confide!” Wow, how dare you Meghan!
Honestly, Markle is better off without friends like that.
Anyone who claims to be blindsided by a divorce is lying. If you were blindsided, then you weren’t present in the relationship.
Word. Or in deep denial.
Excellent point.
And in fact, since Ninaki wasn’t actually married to Trevor, its safe to say she wasn’t in the relationship with Megs and Trevor
People break up. Its sad.
But it was FOUR years ago. Trevor is dating hot model chicks, sold a new TV pilot and seems to be on an upswing.
Meghan is marrying a man who appears to adore her, comes with a lot of baggage, but a shedload of tiaras so there’s that
Only person ‘suffering’ seems to be the Bitter Betty who just won’t let go.
Just like Magnoliarose said earlier, looks to me like Ninaki felt like the “pretty” one. I read a DM article a couple of days ago from one of Meghan’s old school friends (she kicked him in the shins, apparently) who said Meghan wasn’t the prettiest growing up….she seemed more class president than hot chick, so it wouldn’t surprise me that Ninaki felt like this as well about her.
I mean, there’s envy written all over her story. She probably couldn’t believe Meghan got Trevor (whom she’s clearly in love/lust with). Seems as if Meghan now “winning” Harry as well (A PRINCE, no less) was the last straw that broke the green eyed monsters back.
Seriously?? You are hearing a third party account of what on between two other people. There are always three sides: his, hers, and the real truth, which can lay somewhere in the middle. I would NEVER listen to a turncoat “friend” with an axe to grind. Or in this case, a seemingly unrequited crush on the ex-husband.
Or maybe she realized she didn’t really miss, need or want him in her life?
Oh my, sneaky Jelousy aimed @ Meghan by Kikiwaki there.. She is THAT friend… What she says is sweet as pie but the intent is very c***y.. Hence the term hunty… #byehuntykikiwaki .. Meghan evolved & is living her best life! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿
She’s already had family members selling her out too! An uncle sold a ton of photos to The Mail. Well, I guess it makes it easy on her when it comes to handing out invites…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll be a long, sorry saga of people doing the same, I’m afraid. British tabloids are the worst.
+2
Piddy and the half sister (who seem to have learn a lesson ) both seem awful and b…… females. They not the iwner of a positive Royal story, so they went negative by shading The Sparkle – Sad!!
Cant beleive they were interviewed – shame. There’s nothing there … – Meg Sparkle was born to this type position by age 2 to the Nickolodean interview – and seem she only improved with time/age. SUITS gave her the platform to build on the ‘little’ stardom she gained. Not hollywood Excess! Hats off to Princess Henry selection.
Davy nor Bonos cant compare even with family wealth. As Moir Dam stated – ‘plutonium social skills’ that is Princess Henry to be. If no change- The Monarchy prosperity and longevity is possible longer.
Yes, I was really dismayed by this Uncle who is her mother’s half brother coming out to sell pictures. Up until now I was actually thinking that the black side of the family were the ones showing a lot of dignity, now I am very disappointed. No matter how poor you are you don’t sell stories about friends or family or anybody for that matter for money. At the end of the day they will definitely live to regret it.
@Princess
All I can see is that the DM is spending a loooooottttt of money on Meghan and her past…..we just need to see through their agenda
The Big Kahuna that DM seems dead set on tracking down is Meghan’s elusive dad…it sounds like they are racing around Mexico trying to find where the poor old dude has retired.
Last year, I lost a 20 year friendship. I had been feeling this way for years before I finally let it go. I cannot fathom selling her out to a tabloid like this. I agree that it really does not speak well of the “friend” that she could do this. And if she’s such a friend to the first husband, why is she making him sound love-sick over a relationship that ended years ago? Both the ex-husband and the ex friend are tacky for trying to cash in on Meghan like this. This whole thing is so manipulative.
Yeah, I think this woman is/was obsessed with Meghan and thats why she ended the friendship. What is the purpose of doing this? Its one thing if you were asked, gave a quick sentence about not being close anymore, etc. But she went to the tabloids, gave them an extensive interview and intimate photos, and ended the interview saying how Meghan’s ex is “like family” – this woman has issues (along with her husband imo – him doing that show is telling and im glad she left him) and its sad tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s definitely obsessed. She says she didn’t like Trevor at first because she felt like he was stealing her best friend away from her. Meghan moved to Toronto and outgrew this girl and she can’t stand it.
This is her way of getting back at Meghan for dropping her as a friend.
She goes into creepy detail about the type of bedding Meghan had, her duvet cover, the stitching….good lord.
The end of the article is the kicker–to quote, Ninaki smiles enigmatically and says something like, Trevor is my family now. endquote.
Eek!
b.tch is so butthurt, she can’t even get her facts straight.
1. I like her outfit.
2. Bye, “friend” — I agree it sounds like the friend is kind of into the ex, and anyway, what a crap thing to do to a friend/ former friend.
Haven’t we all taken a side in a divorce with friends? Usually women take each other’s side, so to me it sounds like MM did something to her ex-husband that Priddy didn’t agree with. Which is fine, but why sell out your former friend to the Daily Mail? That’s low.
She moved on to a new relationship quickly. The former friend is implying that is why the marriage ended – that because the husband wasn’t around all the time, Megan cheated on him and then decided to divorce him. I’d probably take the cheated on, dumped persons side too, if that was the story I was told.
Why “sell her out”? The price was high. The friendship is gone. We can all say we’d never do it, but… Imagine that cash waved in your face, all for someone you’ll never speak to again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A question – Where did you find informaion that she cheated on her ex-husband? Even the ex-husband himself has said that his view is that that was not the case.
Hands Up – no, I wouldn’t take that money to sell out someone, even my worst enemy. Look at how everyone’s talking about the ex-friend in this thread – most people coming down on the side of her not being a very nice person, regardless of what Meghan M is like. £110K is not enough to make up for becoming infamous as a bitter bitch who sells out her friends. I wouldn’t say my reputation is priceless, but £110,000 certainly wouldn’t be enough.
@Ponytail – that is hugely admirable and to be commended.
You’re lucky to not find yourself in a position where that sort of money would ever be worth it to you. Not everyone is.
No, I wouldn’t sell out a friend or an enemy. I could do it if I wanted to but I wouldn’t. It is not an honorable thing to do, and it hurts not only that person but their friends and family too. I think it is heartless.
It is one thing to feel sorry for the hurt party quite another to throw away a 30-year friendship. The fact that Meghan told her nothing leads me to believe she was no longer close to her anyway.
Same and same. Love the skirt and turtleneck combo – very 70s, don’t like her ex-friend. Girl can side with whomever she wants, but airing dirty laundry that is not even her own is not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the outfit, and she looks great in it.
It’s weird. I usually hate that type of skirt. And slouchy boots bore me to tears. But combined, they kind of save each other. Very cool outfit idea.
It is the way Meghan wears it, I believe that she can make any outfit look stylish. Very few people have the ability to make ordinary items of clothing look very special.
Again, I really like the outfit. It’s very appropriate and elegant And to me she has the body to pull it off..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ex friend is incredibly immature. Any sane adult knows you have no idea what someone’s marriage is actually like unless you are in it.
Well, she said she doesn’t know the reason but for 100k the paper wants SOMETHING juicy, so a vague ‘boo, Maghan did *something* baaaad’ was the way to go? Still not cool. Good for Meghan she is no longer friends with that person.
yeah and its called in Free Will!
This so called friend was obviously a frenemy and good for Meghan for having the balls to cut her out.
Oh good lord, I would hate to hear what my ex friends and toxic family members would have to say about me. I’ve mainly been the victim of my abusive family but I know I’ve been a terrible friend and I feel awful for the ways I’ve ruined friendships through selfishness and ego. I hope and feel I’ve grown up from that and try to carry these lessons with me. If any of these people from my past, either victims of my bad behaviour or the perpetrators of abuse against me, became famous or rich or whatever, I would be nothing but happy for them. People can sometimes dislike success and happiness in others and it’s an ugly trait to possess
The Times (I think) had an article yesterday saying the Daily Mail is offering people around Meghan’s circle 110.000 £ to talk.
I feel bad for her what kind of friend would do that? Even if you’re no longer amicable it’s so disgusting to sell someone with the things that person trusted you with
All the tabloids are offerring cash to anyone who will talk.
Our tabloids are notorious that way.
+1
I agree Kaiser about her outfit. Its beautidul for a regular person buy not a Royal. Material etc.
They need to divorced Princess in waiting from Jessica to a Royal stylist.
If it’s any consolation LAK, American tabloids can be just as trashy, Radar Online, TMZ etc, paying out to get people to rat on their friends/family. TMZ ferrets out the rats in the courthouses and hospitals for some of their dirt.
Yep, if I was Meghan I’d be very very happy with ending that friendship right about now, seeing as how her friends true colours are really showing here… and man, British tabloids really are brutal. This b*tch should go live her own life instead of whining loudly about somebody else’s divorce from her high horse… like she’s never done anything wrong her entire life lol. Break ups happen.
When fortune strikes, good or bad, you find out who your true friebds are.
Honestly, if this was a high school friend, i’d understand why she sold her friend out. It would have been anecdotal and amusing.
But someone you’ve known for 31yrs?! And only just recently broke up?
Major sour grapes.
I’m surprised she didn’t sell her out the minute it got out that they were dating.
probably holding out for a larger cash price…..
I think the ‘friend’ was probably holding out either for a nice juicy pay check or that maybe she and Meghan could make things up – someone is a bitter betty about not being able to be a part of Meg’s royal circle and is prob why she ran to the worst tabloid out there.
Bitter Betty indeed. I feel social envy oozing from dear Miss Priddy.
If she was Meghan’s best friend, either she had no idea why they broke up and so should have been on her side (not Trevor’s) or she was majorly bitter that her feelings for him weren’t reciprocated and hated Meghan because of it. Either way she sounds like a real gem of a friend.
This “friend ” sounds like she has it bad for the ex. Seriously. Unfortunately,people are going to come out of the woodwork with “stories. ” I feel like it’s to be expected. I really don’t know Meghan, but she’s a women in her 30′s and we all know she’s been married before. She’s lived a life. She should have lived a life and honestly, anyone at this stage of the game has. As long Harry and she are happy , it’s really nobodies business. I mean, if I was in her position, yes the media would find stuff about me.
This is just the beginning.
I really hope not. Imagine how Meghan must be feeling. In the engagement interview she was quite indignant about people saying that because she was in ‘entertainment’ she was well capable of dealing with media intrusion. Meghan said that she was NOT used to this type of thing and she sounded rather galled that people would think that she was used to being the the subject of popular tabloid gossip. Harry turned to her and said that he had tried to warn her, Meghan still went on to insist that it was more than both of them had expected but looking at Harry’s face I could see that he knew what it was going to be like. It is quite possible that no matter how much she was prepared, the onslaught from the tabloids , led by the dreadful Daily Mail, totally floored the poor woman.
She looks so lovely in the photos, so natural, with her original nose and boobs.
Not her original nose. Something she and Kate have in common.
https://beautyeditor.ca/2017/04/20/meghan-markle-before-and-after
I can see no difference at all. The shape of one’s face changes a lot from teen years into the twenties. Meghan’s face, like all of us, will continue to change quite naturally.
Sorry, I thought you meant she still has her original nose!
Well, them and so many public figures. I see why, a good strong nose can look amazing in person but not in photos, but it always breaks my heart a bit, seeing all these uniform tiny noses on female celebs and public figures. A good strong nose can still be beautiful!
Hands Up, I agree.
I think I may be a bit naive but I’m always surprised by how common plastic surgery/cosmetic procedures are getting these days, even among us normies.
OriginalLala – it’s crazy! I know for public figures their appearance is their paycheque, but I can’t believe the nipping and tucking I see from “normies”.
I mean I won’t say I don’t understand the temptation sometimes but… any time I think “Ah, I bet I’d look better in photos with a nose that’s a bit smaller”, my second thought is “Hmmm I could do a lot more important thinks with £8000″. As for boob jobs, my aren’t what they were when I was 20, sure, but they still look great, gravity will take care of them no matter what, and again, not what I’d wanna use that cash for.
The duck lips in my part of London are a whole nother story. These women clearly have cash, I have no idea why they look like they’ve visited an unlicensed person in some back alley.
wow making up that she had plastic surgery now. She has the same nose, even mentioned it on IG that its her dad’s nose. The lengths that crazy kate fans will go to astound me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a good nose job, not too obvious, but I think it’s sad to see the same cookie-cutter features everywhere. The boobs are fine too, though probably less necessary in her current life than her acting one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at the pictures from the article I posted, she’s had at least one rhinoplasty. It’s similar to Kate, she seems to have had one procedure and then maybe had the tip refined later on. There’s nothing wrong with that, she’s an actress and wanted to look her best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melissa, I’m a Meghan fan, and her saying she has her Dad’s nose is no refutation of plastic surgery. Her Dad had a kind of ski sloped pug nose with a rounded tip, her Mom has a pug nose too. In fact her Dad’s and her Mom’s nose don’t look that dissimilar.
But one thing you can glean is that those two button round noses would be hard pressed to generate a nose with the extremely refined tip that Meghan’s now working.
Look at the pics of her as a child, she has a cute pug nose with a tip that’s round, and yes it’s very much like her Dad’s.
@Casey. I’m entirely agnostic on whether Meghan has had a nose job. But I will say that her parents’ noses are not an indication of whether she has had a nose job. Genetic traits can, and often do, skip generations. I have my maternal grandmother’s nose — which looks nothing like my mother’s nose. None of my four siblings got the nose either. And my brother got Mick Jagger lips from our paternal grandfather that are not shared by my dad or his equally fish-lipped siblings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@cynicalAnn
Then you don’t really know what to look for, no offense.
She’s had a very good rhinoplasty (possibly more than one) that involved keeping the shape of her nose for the most part with refinement at the tip and slightly through the bridge.
Agreed. I think the haters will latch on to anything to criticise her. Its obviously the same nose, she lost her baby fat. ffs these trolls need to get a life
I’m no plastic surgeon but noses do change over time. Thank God for that. The day I realised I didn’t have to contour my nose anymore was a happy one indeed.
She has had a minor rhinoplasty. Kate had one too, and she did light work on her lips and eyes, but she is in the public eye as is Meghan, so I think it is fine. As long as they don’t get new faces and butcher themselves like the Hadid sisters or Megan Fox or the other reality plastic surgery addicts, I don’t blame them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ll never know what went on in their marriage, so I’m not going to judge there. It’s sad that a lifelong friendship is over, I can’t imagine doing this to any of my friends.
You think it’s “interesting” that photos kept by (most likely) this girl’s parents tend to have this girl in them as well? That sounds… Pretty normal to me. I’m sure my parents have some photos of just my friends from when I was 8 or whatever, but they would be more likely to keep the photos that actually had their own child in them as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno.
It sucks, and I think pretty much every single person has someone in their life that could crawl out of the woodwork, and it sucks, but… Megan is going to do very well, money-wise, from her next marriage. Maybe the jilted friend feels she deserves to get some cash out of it, if someone’s offering.
Isn’t that a sad part of it? It’s not all free trips and free dresses and free coats and free accommodation, it’s everything you do and have done under a microscope. I’m sure Megan can ask her soon to be sister-in-law about it.
This interview is one of the tackiest things I’ve read in a while. I liked the part about “she wouldn’t confide in me.” Gee I wonder why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?? This woman lacks self-awareness – glad Meghan cut her loose. How can anyone look at this interview and take it seriously??
It says Meghan has good instincts is what that means.
If the Fail is buying stories about Meghan it shows how low the family and friends who bite are. Besides, I think BP and UK security forces have vetted Meghan before the queen gave consent; that would include the marriage and divorce. The queen may know more than this friend. If something horrid turned up on Meghan the queen would have said no. And these blabbermouths have opened themselves up for scrutiny by the press.
How would they know tho? No one is obligated to talk to some island dwellers in silly uniforms. They certainly looked through her life but when it comes to her ex husband and her ex best friend they could have just kept their mouths shut (as she should have done instead of writing this) and they wouldnt have anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help though to compare this situation with the Kate Dolittle situation. Where as Snowflake had been groomed for her role since an early age and the Middleton Court had kept tabs on who they had in their immediate surroundings as close circle, distanced themselves from their other relatives more than a decade before Kate actually met Bill, the only scandal was related to Uncle Gary. And not light stuff either, according to the papers there were drugs and some sort of sex trade. Yet the engagement went ahead and the wedding too.
All in all, Carol and Michael Middleton prepared their eldest for the royal marriage thus they lowered the risk for PR damage. So they scored. Meghan seems to have done everything on her own and had no early intent to marry into BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about the middletons – but they prepared ‘ the br…..’ for carol middleton mafia financial/ royal benefit – NOT TQ RF taxpayers side as Willnot consort – for GB UK CW representative – the needy.
Yeah, Megan’s history was never going to be mega-scandalous. Plus she’s marrying a guy who dresses up like a Nazi. She’s the much less scandalous one here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like Meghan burned quite a few bridges and the fallback is they are using her new found fame to get back at her
Cannot say any of it is classy or good, but human beings and relationships of all kind are usually messy.
She will just have to wait it out.
Good to know Angel Markle is just a human with her share of hurting people
Also just because someone is using this moment to get back at her does not make that person raging a-hole or the friendship they shared as toxic because of that person
We don’t know the story. Give benefit of doubt to your favorite but don’t call the other party, who probably was also hurt names. Then you are no better than those you judge and denounce on a daily basis.
Why would you give the benefit of the doubt to someone who is being paid to say bad things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because I don’t know either of them.
Don’t know what went down
How hurt one felt
If the person thinks revenge while making money out of it will make them happy.
Since I haven’t walked in any one of their shoes and I have no special love for Meghan, I don’t feel the need to denounce and judge the friend.
People do worse things to people they claim to love, all the time.
No one knows exactly what Meghan did
The other party chose to sell the details of a personal dispute to a tabloid press for no reason, except spite and a hefty paycheck. Just because someone is hurt and thinks getting revenge while making money will make them happy doesn’t make that action any less reprehensible. And I don’t know what world you live in, but prioritizing money and choosing a route that leaves absolutely no hope for resolution with the “friend” she supposedly cares about so much is absolutely makes them a toxic human being. You don’t need to have a “special love” for Meghan, but your attempt at being “balanced” in your view just comes off as fairly smug and holier-than-thou tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no “other side of the story”. A long term friend stabbed Meghan in the back for financial gain, plain and simple.
+ 1000 Jaded
Why on earth would you sell your story to a newspaper, about somebody you were close to for 30 years. It shows a very warped mind and this Priddy woman has definitely been harbouring a great deal of jealousy towards Meghan for a long time, nothing at all to do with the divorced husband. Meghan did well to cut her loose, as she could have done much more damage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the same feeling too.
Bingo. She reminds me of people who are there for you when youre not doing well, lean on them, etc but when things are going great, you become more independent, etc. they turn on you…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not shocking. This always happens to celebrities. Didn’t Kate through the same thing? The funny thing is the “friend” said Meghan only cares about celebrity and is calculating. If she was so bad why was she friends with Meghan? She was living in another country, thousands of miles away. It must be hard to keep relationships going with such logistics.
yikes – why is it that Meghan’s friends and family are all selling her out like this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well some of them claimed the information came with a warning. Meghan is not who she seems to be. When you watch the video and think this is a well spoken women clearly in love with Harry, then a short time later wonder is it really true?, then there’s a problem. Instinct is there for a reason. She’s an actress. I would hate to think she’s playing Harry purely for the money and plans to get out of the marriage in a few years. But I bet there’s others here on CB who watched the engagement interview and initially thought Meghan is a sincere, intelligent woman clearly in love, but then a short time later really began to question if we’re all being taken for a ride? Especially Harry.
Not many on CB would be willing to speak up as I have. They don’t want all the negative feedback from the Meghan sugars. I frankly don’t care.
Take a look at footage of Sophie and Edward’s very brief engagement interview. I had no doubts about Sophie’s intentions.
Meghan never cared about Harry and royalty before. You’d love to think she doesn’t love him, though. Even in this little clip she just shrugs when asked about them.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sA-JZLHnlpU
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The amount of adulation poured at this woman’s feet on this site is nothing short of astounding. I like her enough but she is a human being like the rest of us. With flaws. Let’s keep things in perspective.
@ Peeking in …..thank you SO much for posting this lovely clip….she is really lovely. At that point she had no idea that she would become engaged to Harry but she said Harry in the end. She is so fresh and natural, I really hope the RF does not wear her down…I can see why Harry loves her.
Jealously, I think. Honestly.
“she called me and said she wanted me to know because it was going to come out in the papers”
?????
I think 99% of us never heard her name before the Harry thing. I think we have here a clear case of someone who fancied herself as a famous person when she was at best a D lister in a mediocre tv show and wanted to become famous more than anything else in the world and no matter how. She doesn’t even have a real interest and real passion for her craft. For her being an actress was just a medium to achieve celebrity otherwise she wouldn’t have drop all her career for anything in the world. I think she wants to be Diana 2.0. and sadly I thinks he wants this too. I know everybody adores him and has become almost a saint to many, but I’m very skeptical about both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan is just like all of us. Aren’t we all the heroines of our own stories?
She just is a lot more lucky ( because it is the biggest component among everything) . And there are always two sides of anything, so she will see the ugly side of it too.
She is just a human being, with messy friendship breakups like all of us. Except no one is interested to hear our ex friends talk in exchange for fat cash.
If you search Google, you’ll find that her divorce was covered by several news outlets in 2013. Us Weekly, Yahoo, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow, this ‘former friend’ chick sounds like suuuuuuch an asshole.
one can’t blame meghan for ‘shutting her out.’
‘I had to accept what she said, but then . . .’ Ninaki hesitates. She has loved Meghan dearly for most of her life and is not the sort of person to easily betray somebody.’
Haha. Sounds like she broke the world’s speed record racing to the press for her fifteen minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This “friend” sounds jealous. She has no idea why their marriage broke up, but listening to the ex-husband convinced her Meghan was in the wrong. There are always two sides to a divorce and then there’s the truth which is a combo of the two.
Meghan was right to cut this chick loose. If you’re my friend of 31 years and won’t give me the benefit of the doubt, and insist on pushing me to my ex, ya gotta go. Selling her out for 110000£ seems to prove Meghan was right to cut ties.
I like the sweater and skirt combo, but not the slouchy boots.
There are 2 sides to every story and the truth is usually in the middle. It does sound like the ex-friend had the hots for the ex-husband, hedged her bets when hey split and got turned down. Meghan finds out and ends the friendship so ex-friends decides to sell her out to the worst tabloid out there. Someone is a bitter betty that she isn’t going to be part of Meghan’s new royal life.
To end a friendship of that length means something major must have gone down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only imagine who would come crawling out of the woodwork to do this kind of thing to me. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her outfit. As far the old friend’s story, doesn’t sound like much of anything to me. don’t you think they also kind of tailor their story to what the tabloid is looking for?
What a gross interview. I shouldn’t have read the comments. Priddy should be ashamed of herself. And it definitely looks like she’s hot for the ex.
Id shut my so called friend out too if she was too obsessed with my husband and sided with him in our divorce. What did this girl expect? Sounds like she had a thing for meghans husband
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This ex-bff was always hating on Meghan from the right side. Good for Meghan for cutting off a frenemy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible, terrible friend. Maybe the reason why Meghan ended the friendship is because she knew this person could no longer be trusted. Why else wouldn’t she share the details of the divorce with her oldest friend? When an old friend of mine had an affair with a married man she told me. Even though I still think to this day that it was awful, if she became rich and famous would I sell that info to the press? No. Mistakes made are just that. Mistakes. If we go by her friend, people should never move on, get divorced or grow. Its interesting she said Meghan can’t be trusted when it’s her who took a payout and shared her entire childhood photo album to the papers lol. This sounds like sour grapes and Meghan was smart to leave this girl behind. Meghan is a 36 year old woman. She’s not perfect, but neither is Harry. Neither is anyone. And if you think everyone who joins the BRF just falls there by chance I have a bridge to sell you. Scheming is what gets these wives (and husbands!) to the top (source: history). They’ve all done it, if not personally, then through their family. This is not new.
The more people come after her, the more I like her. Maybe because I relate to it. People that are jealous of the life you have will stop at nothing to bring you down. It’s triggering me a little. Honestly, I see absolutely nothing wrong with Meghan. Even if she knew about Prince Harry and had an agenda (if that’s the case), I respect her long game. However, I think they are truly in love. Also, Meghan is independent and made her own way, she also helps others in need and has for years. She will persevere in this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, I was pretty neutral about Meghan before this but all the hate she’s been getting has been resonating with me as well and makes me root for her. She’s going to do some good things as a royal (probably not good enough for some people but more than what a lot of royals have been doing lately…) and I’m excited to see what she ultimately chooses to do. Meanwhile, what are the people selling her out doing??
I don’t dislike Meghan but I think she had an agenda and a long game. I’ve seen a documentary on the Sparkle engagement. It had all the right things when presenting Meghan, something virtually unknown of when introducing a new member of the BRF marriage-wise: working actress, involved in charity, including footage of her speaking at UN Women (very convincing IMHO – well prepared and delivered speech) and footage of her with World Vision Canada somewhere in Africa (sorry I don’t remember the country) with very key points on girls, boys and access to clean water supply. Very worthy cause and very necessary, yet the delivery for such important issues was a bit meh from my POV.
Plus the drivel on her networking with the right people and being on the London exclusive scene.
I don’t judge her as ambitious but I don’t buy all the innocence with we just met and I felt chemistry and we knew were so right for each other. Dolittle waited for the ring for almost ten years and did nothing else. What I think is that Meghan wanted it, took advantage of opportunities and created opportunities to meet Harry and move further.
You think her lifelong passion for working with charities and equality (there is a clip of her at 11 on Nickelodeon with her writing campaign to change a commercial’s sexist comment) is a long game to bag Prince Harry?? Uh-okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CynicalAnn, I do respect what she’s done as a child but she is not the only one. There are many examples out there of children trying to make a change in the world. Good for them!!! But there is some gap in the narrative about Meghan. Correct me of I am wrong. Up until the gig on Suites she had some small acting roles and worked with calligraphy to some extent to support herself. She did charity work to increase her profile while on Suites. Maybe I am wrong but there is something that bugs me about her intentions. Not about her passion for women’s empowerment. I don’t deny that. But the way she was presented in that video rubbed me the wrong way. She is good looking, has acting skills and exposure in a pretty good series (I like Suites!) and is PR savy. A degree in international relations. Passion and some work for charity. She came across a bit sly to me in some interviews prior to the engagement. I found her fake during the engagement interview. I just don’t find her for real. And the BRF have been in dire need for good PR and someone who knows how the PR game is played. She could have had the intention, seen the gap and need, and focused to achieve that role. Years long preparation for the biggest casting of her life.
@SoulSPA, I totally agree. We can’t know for sure, but we can definitely appreciate the hustle.
Meghan Markle is living the life any girl wants. I am really happy for her and Prince Harry is a very lucky man. However, these people needs to cut out of her life. The family is the hard part… because they are stuck with you for life but you can cut off a toxic friend. This lady is obviously a jealous person who wants her life.
Once again, I am really happy for her a d I wish her and Prince Harry the best in the wedding and their lives.
is it?
High level of scrutiny
No political opinion at all
Everything chosen and decided for her?
She is living the life she decided to have as a matured adult.
But if all girl wants it? Umm I doubt it
She can have a political opinion with her family and friends but can’t put it out on social media. Not exactly a sacrifice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is stories like this that make me happy for my boring non celebrity life.
Yup. I hope I never get famous.
People change. Live has twists and turns. Friends and family will sometimes deeply disappoint us. The only thing you can control is your choice of whether or not you will become bitter. Oh, and whether or not you will cash a check for turning past intimacies into sensationalist fodder when given the chance.
I have lots of ‘information’ about my friends and no amount of $$ would would make me part with it, because they are my friends. I’m taking that sh-t with me to the grave ok? Ninaki is something all right-but she’s not a friend, and since Meghan isn’t the first woman to marry into the Royal Family I was waiting for all her former ‘friends’ to come out of the woodwork. Colour me unsurprised and unimpressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, Meghan’s so-called scandal sounds like every other divorce/breakup on earth. Sometimes relationships, and yes, even marriages, don’t work out. Somebody should get this ‘friend’ some smelling salts because going through life with this level of naivete is going to be difficult for her. Honestly, who over the age of 17 would think — let alone speak publicly — about idolizing a friend’s marriage and calling it the Romance of the Ages, This woman is creepy as hell. And yes, definitely scamming on Trevor.
Wow, what a shitty thing for her to do, even if she and Meghan aren’t friends anymore.
Re: the marriage breakup – no one knows what happens in a marriage, so we cant even really speculate. The only part that made me roll my eyes was Priddy saying that Meghan called to tell her about the divorce since it was going to be in the papers. Maybe she did, but it seems doubtful. to me that goes to this push to act like Meghan was this hugely successful and popular actress in the states. Don’t get me wrong, 7 seasons on a series is a big deal and good for her, but she didn’t have the name recognition of Jennifer Lawrence or somebody. Her divorce may have gotten a blub in a Toronto paper but its not like it was being covered extensively in other tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This bitch makes Taylor Swift’s enemy from high school who gave that half assed tell all look polite. This article says so much more about Meghan’s “friend” than it does Meghan.
this bitch lost me when she was talking about how happy meghan was at her first wedding. like – duh – most people are shining with happiness on their wedding day getting married to the person they want to have children with. please sit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shady b*tch. I’ve ended some friendships on sour notes (not many) but I would NEVER do this to anyone. Ever. It makes this woman look bad, not Meghan. Who knows what goes on in relationships and during divorces. This is ridiculous and tacky.
I wonder if he ex husband is super embarrassed? Hasn’t he said the divorce wasn’t caused by anything bad on her part, like cheating?
I definitely think the friend has a thing for the ex (who i believe is seriously dating someone at the moment) and this makes it clear to me why she’s no longer in Megan’s life.
Honestly, it feels like Meghan outgrew both of them. She met her ex husband when she was still pretty young. The fact that they made the distance work as long as they did was pretty amazing for someone her age. This “friend” says Trevor would walk the earth to make the marriage work, well then why didn’t he just move to Toronto? It takes two for a marriage to crumble, I don’t believe that he’s a purely innocent victim (and Meghan isn’t either!)
I think Meghan outgrew the relationship, and I don’t think it’s fair to hold that against anyone. I’m one of those people who flips like a switch, when I realize I’m done, that’s it. So, I get where Meghan is coming from. Some people might find that cruel, I think its cruel to draw it out for years and have both parties be unhappy while robbing both of a chance of happiness.
I ALSO think its cruel to go to the DailyMail and sell out a friend of 31 years and to capitalize on my ex-wife’s fame (who I’m supposedly still heartbroken over) to produce a show based on her life. SO sleazy.
I agree. Long distance marriage? Thats just doomed for failure
I concur, if he wanted that marriage to last – why didn’t he move to be with her? Visiting a couple times of month is not exactly moving heaven and earth to be together. Obviously he valued his career over hers and his marriage to her, if he never moved to be with her.
And that doesn’t make him a bad person either but its obvious there is more to the story here than her “cheating”, sounds like a cop out excuse on his part to cover up the fact he put his career first too and absolve him of his part of the marriage break down as well. Sounds like the marriage was not a priority for either of them and their careers were. Makes sense to divorce before bringing children into the picture. I commend Meghan from getting out when she did.
She sold her out plain and simple, so hope that girl got some cash because eveyone is gonna know she threw her under the bus. That said…. come on now of course Megan did some maneuvering for F sakes! She is marrying a Prince!! I believe in fairy tales but you’re a bit naive if you honestly think this love came about by happenstance and that she just happened to be set up with him. There’s been some discussions and this marriage/relationship has been orchestrated by more than 2 ppl. I’m don’t doubt there’s some affection and genuine feelings but again the magazine covers, the pr blitz, the timing…PLEASE tell me I’m not the only cynical person here. Also wasn’t Megan dating a hot Canadian chef before she dumped him to date the Prince??? You guys, its not illegal to be a social climber and want to be royalty… game recognizes game. Like I said before, Megan is choosing this life, good luck!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a cynic, I do think they’re in love but yeah, definitely. We all know that lots of royals fall in love but don’t get married because the optics were not suitable for the time. That’s been the story since royalty was a thing. So I don’t understand why people are so annoyed abt MM being “calculating.” Of course she is! She was an international studies double major at Northwestern and, from what I can understand, was seriously angling for some sort of career in that field if acting hadn’t worked out. She’s smart as heck, and she has to be, and I’m glad for it. I’d rather have someone who is smart and calculating when navigating this stuff than go into it naive and unaware. Goodness knows, the British Royal Family needs someone who is intelligent when it comes to navigating their public presence for a change, rather than William’s tried and tested strategy of, “I hate the press, they’re ruining my life, I wish they’d go away except for when I need them to make me look good.”
My own feeling is after her divorce she started to move in higher circles and knew her TV show was winding down. When she was ready to date was looking for an eligible bachelor. I don’t think it was necessarily specifically looking to date Harry just high profile and incredibly wealthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say social climber to disparage Megan…I like her, honestly. But I believe she was looking for a certain lifestyle and particular man to help provide it and she made certain choices and “moves” to make it happen. She saw an opportunity and she jumped at it… no shame in that. All I’m trying to say is that although it would be nice to believe in kismet & she just fell into his life and vice versa and true love bloomed like in the cartoons, I’m old enough and seen enough to know better. You can bet I’m tuning into the wedding and clicking on stories about them leading up to the marriage… ha! I’m still a sucker for fashion and gossip
A real best friend would not demand that you justify divorcing someone she knew that you very much loved. Period. Your friend should want you to be happy, they shouldn’t be asking for details about something so painful if you don’t want to share them.
Yup. And they wouldn’t share the story to the Daily effing FAIL of all places for money after you become famous either. MM, if anything, seems like a smart person who cut her friend loose for the right reasons. Not going to fault her for that. Some people just wind up being poison in your life, and we all know someone who we’ve stayed friends with even though we knew better, because we’d been friends with them for so long already.
I also think a good friend doesn’t take sides, period. Like, you can be supportive and remain impartial. I do this with friends now because I’ve been burned in the past when they get back together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is just so disturbing to me. I’m thinking of my current best friends and what would be the questions I might ask them, first “Are you okay? What do you need from me?” and then, “what happened?” But if they didn’t want to tell me, or quite frankly, already hadn’t given me some hints. I wouldn’t expect more than that.
We can only consider the facts in this situation, as we always should. Neither we, nor Meghan’s friend it seems, are aware of the full picture here when it comes to her first marriage. So speculating about Meghan’s behaviour in that relationship is just that. Speculation. Until Meghan and her first husband decide to be honest about the details, we won’t know the facts. And they are not obligated to share any of that with anyone, not even close friends, if they don’t want to.
But what we do know is that Meghan’s friend of 31 years, the girl she grew up with, the girl who was supposedly there for her from childhood, made the decision to sell her story and her pictures to the Daily Mail for a hefty paycheck. That is the truth. We can choose what we think of that, and what we think of her friend as a result of that. Because her friend had nothing of substance to gain from any of this, aside from the paycheck. Airing your laundry so publicly was going to achieve what for her exactly? It wouldn’t have patched things up with her and Meghan. MM is not going to choose to be honest with her now because of this. Nor is she going to ditch Harry and go back to be with her husband. So all of this achieves…..what? What have any of the parties, even the supposedly sympathetic ones, got to gain? Because aside from the money and the infamy, all her friend has achieved from this was prove to the world that if you do something she doesn’t personally agree with, and you can’t give her an explanation that is satisfactory on her terms, she will air your dirty laundry out of spite if she can get the right paycheck. And to me, that’s 100% factual proof that she’s a poor friend and that MM was right to cut ties with her.
I see one of Meghan’s black relatives ,I believe her cousin, sold several pics to DM.But I am not sure if she sold the pics to show that Meghan did have a relationship with her black relatives.After her parents divorced.There are rumors she was raised by her white dad and doesn’t claim her black side.I always said IF she didn’t claim her black side we wouldn’t see her with her black mother.Harry has met her black mother,he has only spoken to her dad.She has talked about being mixed raced or biracialbut some people in the black community are upset she doesn’t say she is black like Zendaya,Obama,Halle Berry,etc. do.I believe a biracial person can self identify as biracial or self identify as black or asian or whatever.It’s their choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are many old friends and relatives coming out now with “unflattering” stories about Meghan… just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But maybe, just maybe, stories of “my lovely friend who grew up beautiful, worked hard in school, and got lucky with a tv series” don’t sell. Most DM readers would much rather read about how Machiavellian she is, what a user she is. That seems at odds with a woman who adopted rescue dogs, set up her own foundation, and made numerous trips to Africa for her foundation. Just the rescue dogs thing alone makes me like her. Not for her the precious pedigreed dog in her purse. I doubt that she adopted her dogs with a long- term plan to impress people with her benevolence. But that’s just me.
There are also lots of people coming out with wonderful stories about her.
What is your point?
If you sell photos and talk to tabloids about a famous friend or relative, you’re the asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially when Harry prior to this had a certain type white and blonde.
There was no guarantee he was going to be interested in her. So the idea she was Kate 2.0 with Harry is looking shaky.
That’s a great point. He had a well-known type and she wasn’t it. There’d be no reason for her to believe she’d be successful in getting him to fall for her.
And, he actually fits her type. Trevor Engelson, Cory Vitiello, and Prince Harry have a similar look. It’s not like she had a history of dating guys that look like Shemar Moore and then suddenly dropped them for a pale, ginger Englishman with a title.
@KBB Yeah I have just noticed Trevor Engelson and Prince Harry have a certain similarity in looks. Off to google Cory VItiello…
MM seems opportunistic, a bit shallow (she gave up a job and a career in international relations to be an actress) and self-centered/ self-loving, BUT she also seems genuinely nice to people, kind and caring. Everybody has good and bad qualities.
She is the girl who, at 11 yrs old, wrote a letter to change that sexist commercial (in the ’90s!), and at 35 yrs old, several weeks after their relationship became public, posted bananas cuddling on her instagram.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all will never let MM live that cuddling bananas picture down. Of all the things, lol!
MM keep folks pressed.
For heavens sake , what was wrong with the banana picture , I thought it was sweet. Why are people so unromantic and cynical?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like maybe Trevor and this chick was or are sleeping together. She suddenly cut you and her husband off at the same time hmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was that ninaki girl friends right now,I’ll be side eyeing her hard and would be reluctant to tell her anything.I really doubt Meghan cheated.Think she liked the way she was living back in Toronto and saw a way of life she wanted.Shes a shitty friend plain and simple.My best friend has done a lot of shitty things so have I and we always have each other’s back.I don’t agree with her sometimes and she vice versa but we take each other side
This. I wonder how many adult friends, as in friends she made in adulthood, does she have. Is it just the people who knew her when and habit and loyalty keeps her in their lives or has she gone out and actually befriended anyone as an adult because she seems kind of horrible. If I found out one of my current friends sold out one of their former friends for money, my current friend would become a former and I would be stealthy about it. Kind of like Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you hit a certain level of fame, maybe it’s necessary to make friends at the “upper” levels because, given their own public reputations, they may not want to make themselves look bad by selling you out.
I find Jessica Mulroney’s Instagram page utterly annoying, but she does have her own brand to protect, so she’s not likely to sell stories about MM.
The friend made herself look utterly terrible.
I actually side eye Meghan more for being BFFs with Jessica Mulroney vs having a falling out with her childhood best friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Jessica Mulroney utterly vapid, but I can also see why she had a falling out with her best friend from childhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see where you are coming from re: Mulroney being annoying, yet she seems to have a huge fan following based on her instagram — all positive, fawning comments and a substantial # of followers for someone who isn’t in show biz
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interestingly Carole Middleton’s working class relatives keep complaining that they are ignored and don’t get invites but Kate’s upper middle class family on her dad’s side have never uttered a word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This article is definitely super gross. It actually makes me like Meghan more. I think a lot of friendships end when you go through a major life change, like a marriage, a move, a promotion etc. some friends are possessive, or won’t agree with your choices and thus become destructive, like this one in the article. Others are just “party” friends who may become toxic as one moves on from this phase. It’s totally normal and healthy to reevaluate friendships.
Good thing the BRF has never had divorces. Oh wait. Your move, ex friend.
Ha!
I would never sell out a friend, not even an ex-friend, to a tabloid for humiliation purposes. That’s just plain shitty behavior.
Pretty much lays out the character of the interviewee.
Exactly. It just makes her look like the bad friend and opportunistic.
“It’s not up to me to speak for Trevor.”
Says woman speaking for Trevor, who claimed to be friends w/ MM since age two, but has since pursued contact with, visited, and now sides with former husband of MM.
Shady. Just shady.
1. I hate the slouchy boots with a skirt. Way too bulky.
2. Megan? Calculated? Noooo….that couldn’t be true.
Does she love Harry? Possibly. Looks like it from pictures. Does he love her? God I hope so. He has more to lose from a bad marriage. But I do think Megan wanted to “trade up” and be famous. She chose acting over a life in public service. Now she gets both. Fame and public service. It’s a dream come true for her.
I believe she chose acting because she has been on the set since small.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will without a shadow of a doubt live to regret this betrayal.
I like her outfit. Her hair looks awesome. She’s stunning.
she sounds psycho/unstable/butthurt. and jelly.
I don’t think adults in relationships are “blindsided.” I think they’re not paying attention. Just my opinion. My ex-husband told everyone I blindsided him when, in actuality, I was asking for him to go to therapy and us to go to marriage counseling for two years. I think we get stuck in this narrative of “happily ever after” or “I’ll love you forever” and then we stop trying. And I love how Ninaki thinks she can comment on another person’s marriage. It is possible to think/feel that you married the love of your life and be wrong. Instead, she casts MM as shallow. Petty bi*ch
The thing thats drowning in this friend’s jealousy is the key info about Meghan always being in awe of royals (obsessed in this friend’s language) and had a book about Diana and yet she played so coy in the engagement interview about not knowing much about the royal family and harry…because she is American..Oh please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, total misinterpretation of what Meghan said. She said she did not KNOW about Harry’s character, she didn’t say that she had never HEARD of him.
Nope I can’t go to work and not say anything about this.
Let’s talk about the marriage which sounds like nothing more than a long distance relationship that broke because they grew apart. Sad but not uncommon. That’s all I have to say on that point.
This “friend” however…
1. She choose the side of someone she knew a few years over her, at that point. life long friend? Hmmm___
2. She sold pictures of their life long “friendship” to a paper in a new country where former friend is now trying to establish her new life. Pictures of them as CHILDREN, as TEENAGERS. Pictures of them in college, not drunk falling out of a bar pictures just some regular pictures of a regular college student life. ALSO she gave an interview to said paper.
Those two things tell me all I need to know about this woman and her credibility and her type of friendship, especially the second point.
I’ve had to dump some toxic friends/family and negative people in m life in the past few years, it’s difficult but I haven’t looked back. I hope Meghan doesn’t either.
On another note: Meghan needs a professional stylist. That outfit wasn’t bad but it wasn’t good.
She has a stylist — her best friend, Jessica Mulroney. But I don’t think Jessica Mulroney is that great at styling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the future, I hope this woman never needs outside investment for her business or emotional support from friends around her. The first thing that will come up when you Google her name will not be her design business, it will be that she sold out a 30-year friendship for a few bucks. I doubt anyone with any smarts would place their trust in this woman ever again.
I’m certain she did it for the payday. What a lousy person. Hopefully this will be the last person to try this and MM can move on with her present and future life. Karma gets those kind of people… probably a very good reason, MM ‘left her behind’. I’m leaving her behind too and will not click on any other story with her on it.
You don’t know or can’t tell what exactly went on in the marriage but can give such an interview to paint her black??….No mincing of words, this Priddy gal is an As*hle!!!!
Her friend says I tried to get details but she wouldn’t tell me. Maybe because it was none of her business???? Maybe she didn’t want to bad mouth him and decided to not divulge the specifics…and you make her out to be the bad guy? With friends like this……
Forget friends…Meghan’s half-sister seems to have a mouth on her too. I think they don’t speak at all. Poor Meghan has to deal with such jealousy.
Well, this interview was quite unpleasant, wasn’t it ?
The saddest part is that this is merely the beginning. This is not the Daily Mail (or any British tabloid) at its worst, by any stretch of the imagination. That is them warming up, testing the waters to see what narrative(s) resonate(s) the best with their readership. They very probaly are going to keep up this low-level form of passive-aggressive smear until the wedding; after the wedding and a short-ish period of blissfully nice (if not a tad trite) PR, the real projectiles are going to start flying and those will be remarkably putrid.
I feel genuine pity for Meghan. Even though she is very much an adult who made her decision to marry into the most famous family in the world, I cannot shake the feeling that she is not as ready as she may believe herself to be. As an actress, she has never been so big as to attract massive media attention; she was in a handful of films (never as the star) and featured on a TV show which, I am sure, is lovely but is not Game Of Thrones-level of famous or successful. Whatever media training she may have received or learnt along the way, it cannot have prepared her for the blitzkrieg at the centre of which she is about to find herself.
Furthermore, the entirety of her career was spent in North America where, for all their faults, the press and media are nowhere near as nasty as their British counterparts. When Tony Blair compared UK journalists to feral beasts “tearing people and reputations to bits”, he was not far off the mark.
Meghan is going to get clobbered and I doubt there is much she can do about it…
Imagine how much pain Markle must have caused to Priddy so that Priddy is willing to sell her out like that. Essentially Priddy just flushed a three-decade spanning friendship down the porcelain throne. There must be a lot of pain and hurt feelings and anger.
Let’s see if Meghan whips up a friend who shoots back at Priddy.
“I don’t have anything damning to say, so I’m just going to imply really, really bad things. This way there’s nothing to refute or sue me for, but I can still be famous for a little while!” -Ninaki, probably
Karma will be a bitch to Priddy, mark my words.
Oh yes!
Priddy knows she has nothing to lose at this point and financially a lot to gain. Trevor has not spoken out about Meghan to my knowledge and seems like a big boy who can speak for himself. Meghan is perfect for the role of Duchess and Harry is a good judge of what his missus needs to be able to do to fit in.
Meg always wanted to be famous. She just loved to be the centre of attention. We used to imagine her receiving an Oscar. She used to practise announcing herself.
_________
Nope, that doesn’t bode well. Also I didn’t like the part about Meghan being calculating and strategic about friendships. Those kinds of people usually aren’t nice.
