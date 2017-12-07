Princess Charlotte is apparently already taking posh tennis lessons at a posh club

When most tennis pros are asked when they first picked up a tennis racket, most will say that they got started around the age of 3 or 4. I wouldn’t imagine that, at that age, kids are doing much more than running around and vaguely hitting balls into the net, but I’m sure it’s fun for them and it’s good exercise, and good for their hand-eye coordination. Well, royals are just like us, or just like tennis pros. Apparently the Duchess of Cambridge was keen to get her daughter started with tennis lessons, and Princess Charlotte is only 2 years old (she’ll be three next May).
Princess Charlotte is having tennis lessons at two. Sources say she shows signs of being a natural player. But her tuition at the posh Hurlingham Club has caused a stir as her parents are not members.
A source said: “Kate and William decided the Hurlingham was the perfect place for Charlotte to start.”
Set in 42 acres in Fulham, South West London, it boasts over 40 tennis courts as well as a cricket square, ten croquet lawns and two bowls areas. Non-members can play on their tennis courts only when invited by a member responsible for their behaviour.
The source said: “Unfortunately some patrons feel Charlotte shouldn’t be allowed to play there. Club rules are usually very rigid, and they don’t see why exceptions should be made, even if they happen to be royal.”
The Princess’s presence has also meant an increase in security at the club. Kensington Palace declined to comment.
If William and Kate are not members of this club, then how in the world is Charlotte even allowed in? Does she just wander in with Nanny Maria and no one stops them? I don’t really get this story. Surely Will and Kate have the means to join this club, especially if this is THE club for kids to learn tennis. The bigger question, for me, is whether Charlotte is learning to play just because she’ll be expected to have a posh hobby in her posh life, or whether Kate truly dreams of having a pro in the family. Many tennis pros do come from posh or wealthy families – players like the Williams sisters are the exceptions, not the rule. Wouldn’t it be something to have a tennis pro princess? That probably wouldn’t happen though, let’s face it.
Lots of little stories coming out about the kids…
If only I could figure out why …
I’ve never had a passionate opinion about Kate, but kinda thought folks were reaching when they’d accuse her of being attention hungry. But I’m re-thinking my stance. Because you’re so right! First she seemed robotic about the engagement news, then the rare pap shots, now the kiddie leaks….it’s all too much of a coincidence.
Because tabloids don’t make stories up? A couple of weeks back they had a story about kate and pippa being members of this club. Now they say they aren’t members. This story is from the sun says it all.
But why would she leak a story like this for attention? It’s not to her favor at all. I think people are reaching.
I think leaking stories about the kids is attention seeking.
Kate sells papers. And she cannot really talk about her life or her kids like a normal person. So we really don’t know.
That girl is cute. Hope her future relationships don’t have to suffer cos she is royal. It is insane what women put up with in that family.
Ohhh to have loads of money and no real way to use it! And to have no real job that provides such a lifestyle…oh “royalty ” really are a different breed!
I’m actually really happy to see that Kate is ambitious for her kids….it’ll be really nice to see the next generation of royals distinguish themselves with real, competitive achievements in various walks of life and not just for being born to a certain family.
Yeah, it might sound ridiculously young to start, but it’s really not. They work on hand eye coordination, being comfortable with the racquet, all that. Also great exercise–my brother-in-law started very young, played in high school and college and still plays at 71. He’s Trump’s age and you would never know it 😂😂.
I’m failing to see what the big deal is about this. Children start lessons in all sorts of things–sports, musical instruments, art–at very young ages. Is it not kosher because it’s a child of Kate and Will?
Agree. I put my kids in various classes when they were 2. Never thought they would end up being Soccer stars or Prima Ballerinas, just happened to be classes that were offered at their daycare and sounded like fun. Kate and Will obviously have more money and can basically choose any class they want for their kids. Parents typically sign kids up for things they are interested in. Kate likes tennis. Makes complete sense to me that she would sign Charlotte up for tennis.
As far as club membership goes, I am sure they are paying some sort of money and obviously the publicity will help the club.
Much ado about nothing.. if you ask me.
Yeah I’m wondering why this us even a story. Family members have taken swimming at three years old. Another, soccer. Lacross at 4. No story
Agree, I did it with my kids. Some things they liked, some they didn’t.
I think the issue is that people don’t read properly and are upset that the monarchs are seemingly circumventing rules: They aren’t members of the club, so their kid shouldn’t be able to take lessons. Except it is clearly stated that “non-members can play on their tennis courts only when invited by a member responsible for their behaviour.” So the answer is that people are upset because they don’t know *who* is sponsoring this child, and want to know who is in favor with the future king. It’s petty bullshit and has nothing to do with Charlotte and everything to do with nosy, silly people.
It’s pretty ridiculous to be having a 2 year old take up the spot of a paying member. Don’t they have tennis courts at Kensington Palace? We know they refurbished tennis courts at Amner at taxpayers expense and took up park land to do so.
Princes Anne and her daughter both went to the Olympics as equestrians. Why not Charlotte as a tennis pro?
First thing I thought!
That’s what I thought too.
First thing I thought of as well! In addition to being an Olympian, Princess Anne was also president of the FEI for a number of years. Wouldn’t be horrible to see Charlotte do something similar, but with tennis.
Equestrianism is viewed as a traditional sport and quintessentially British. If Charlotte is going to be a tennis pro, she is going to have to train like hell and tour the world. By the time she is old enough for that, she will be close to 18 and will have to start taking on royal duties as 4th in line from the throne. (By that point she will be 3rd or even 2nd in line) Anne was never that close to the throne by the time she was seriously training for it. Charles, Andrew and Edward were all in line before her.
I don’t care if she is doing it for fun, but she is a toddler and her parents are using their royal privilege to boot out more serious club members. They have tennis courts at KP and Amner so it’s not like Charlotte will be forced to practice tennis in the streets.
This story is from “The Sun” that’s really all you need to know about how truthful it is.
Don’t forget about uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuus!!!
-Cosigned, Will and Kate
Man, she is a really cute kid. I have a niece who’s two months younger. I’m not sure I’d want to put a racket in her hand, she’s a little terror. Her grandmother was telling my husband that she got in trouble for pushing a younger kid at daycare the other day. Niece pipes up “No, I pushed TWO babies”. Which – obviously isn’t a good thing, but hearing about it when he came home I couldn’t help but laugh. It was very much “if you’re going to talk about my bad rap, at least get it right”. She’s a bright kid – and is usually really good-natured, so I’m assuming the pushing incident was the result of a tired kid acting out, but my goodness.
We don’t have kids yet – and I’m constantly amazed by how bright toddlers are. They have the ability to absorb SO much – it’s almost scary. Niece was convinced recently that she was coming to my house the next day. Three different times through the evening she referenced going to our house – in three different phrasings. When we left I had to honestly ask my husband “Is she coming over tomorrow?” because the absolute confidence that she kept stating it with, I really wasn’t sure. When we got ready to leave we hugged her goodbye and she was like “Oh. You’re going?” “Yup, we need to go home” “You’re going home to see Juno?” (Juno is our dog) “yes, we have to go take care of Juno, she’s probably hungry” “Well, okay. Say hi to her”.
I can only imagine getting them involved in sports probably is a good outlet to the pent up energy, whether or not you want to raise a future pro or not. Plus, little kids doing any kind of semi-organized thing is super cute regardless of how good or bad they are at it.
There’s no way she’ll be allowed to be a pro.
This is part of the posh sport trilogy. Tennis, skiing and riding (sometimes sailing but that is slightly more eurotrash).
Lol you forgot rowing and croquet for the true poshos – and riding for girls but polo for the boys.
OK no need to be pedantic…
When I say riding I mean anything from polo to hunting/eventing etc.
Croquet doesn’t need skills and rowing is strictly Oxbridge.
What about shooting and stalking? They consider that a sport too.
Why not? She wouldn’t be the first Royal to compete in a sport, unless you mean ‘pro’ as in making money from it.
Now I see it!!!!!! Let’s enter Roger and Mirka Federer into the equation. Family friends, apparently very close friends with the Middletons. Kids close in age with George, Charlotte and the next royal baby. Another revenue stream and fame for Roger and Mirka who are also business partners. I can see Roger, my fav male tennis player btw, retiring from tennis in the UK. Not only with well deserved fame as an athlete, but also with such a huge social advantage through the Middleton and royal connection!!!! Game! Set! Match!
Charlotte is just so cute. I want to have a tea party with her.
I cannot decide if she resembles Elizabeth or Carole more!
Princesses are supposed to know some posh sport and some music and dance and they are expected to be accomplished from a young age
Charlotte is the rule not exception
All young ladies are accomplished. They sing, they draw, they dance, speak French and German, cover screens and I know not what. ~ Mr. Bingley
Charlotte is adorable and I hope she enjoys the tennis.
Is she wearing her uncle Harry’s red shoes in CB photos? Remember the photos from Highgrove taken in the wildflowers in 1986, where Diana is holding William and Charles is holding Harry. Harry’s got the red shoes, now hand me downs to the Cambridges? I doubt it but maybe, who knows?
These are likely basic starter shoes for toddlers, the style of which doesn’t change over the decades.
I am so skeptical of this story. I have a daughter who is almost 3.5 and she is very naturally athletic — she can ride a two wheeler, climb everything, and a teacher’s pet in toddler gymnastics — but there is zero chance she could play tennis or be taught tennis. Swinging a racquet? No. And hand-eye coordination is not exactly a preschooler attribute.
When my babies were small and took tennis lessons, it was learning through “playing”. They got to do things like swing at bubbles or balloons and other “fun” things to try to introduce basic skills. Neither of my kids stuck with it though.
When i played hockey, one of our coaches brought her toddler to our training sessions with a tiny little hockey stick and ball which toddler would play with on the side. It was eye opening to see what that toddler was capable of because as much as she wasn’t hitting the ball like a proper player, she watched and tried to emulate what we were doing. With a few pointers from all of us during time out.
Isn’t Kate a patron of Queen’s Club?…that’s supposedly the big posh place for tennis in London.
She might have to become a patron of the All England Club when she grows up — present the Wimbledon trophies and such. Makes sense she’d learn how to play. Makes sense she’d learn how to play even if she weren’t royal, to be honest. If you have access to wealth, you might as well pay for lessons in all sorts of things.
Tennis at 2,7 years old?
Too young. Joints are too weak. The balls wont go slower for a Princess and she will have to hit them just as hard to get them over the net. Not good for joints. Just wait for the damages.
As for no-member: I am disgusted. Royals shouldn’t get a pass in such matters just because they were royal. And I suspect that Will and Kate will try to get a membership by pushing forward that their kid is training there already. In Britain Royals and Aristos are superior, no equality there.
The Cambridge kids are just too cute for words.
I don’t see what the fuss is – i actually agree with encouraging children to get involved in sports from a young age, same goes with languages.
So much for them wanting to protect their young children’s privacy – nothing comes out about the kids without the nod from twit and twat.
If true, this sounds like a great way to tire her out and potentially get her interacting with other kids. It makes sense to me that they would have her at a club they aren’t members of—in theory, the press and anyone else wouldn’t think to look for her there.
Never mind tennis – can Kate buy herself some makeup lessons please?
Hurlingham is closed to new members. You literally have to wait for someone to die to get a spot and there’s about a 50 year waiting list. It’s beautiful there – I have reciprocal membership from another club so can play 12 times a year.
But surely k&w would go to queens or (even better) campden hill LTC?
I have gone to racquet clubs where non-members were eligible to sign up for lessons. Most of the members didn’t realize it since they had full access to the lessons and tournaments and everything else. I’m just speculating but that could be the case here – members who weren’t aware of the different rule for taking lessons are now noticing because Charlotte is high profile, and are probably annoyed at the entourage that comes with that. Just a theory.
I remember Diana ,Princess of Wales loved tennis and rumor had it Prince Charles refused to build a court at Highgrove. Remember a charity event she played doubles with Stefi Graf. As far as lessons at 2.5 maybe they’re trying to tire her out or she’s jealous of George attending school now.
