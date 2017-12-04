Keira Knightley in Valentino at the Evening Standard Awards: awful or cute?

Man, remember when Benedict Cumberbatch arrived at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards with Sophie Hunter in 2014? It was literally one of our biggest stories of all time. Memories… sigh. Anyway, last night was the annual London Evening Standard Theatre Awards and there were some good people there, and some bad fashion. I was going to make Cate Blanchett the lead here because she’s Cate Blanchett and whatever you think of her, we always enjoy talking about her fashion choices. But then I saw the photos of Keira Knightley. I’m really sorry to everyone, but Keira is more noteworthy because LOOK AT THIS MESS. Keira wore Valentino – she’s a longtime Valentino fan and she often chooses Valentino for her biggest red carpets. And last night, the House of Valentino made her look like she wore her 4-H ribbons on her sleeves. Beyond the ill-advised ribbons, the rest of the dress sucks too – I would love it if Keira stopped wearing neutrals.

Here’s Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen Resort 2018. I get that “it’s McQueen” and that means we’re automatically supposed to find it challenging and enchanting, but this is bad. I actually like/love the top half – that part IS gorgeous and enchanting. But the skirt absolutely ruins it. It looks like a cheap satin dust ruffle got repurposed.

Ruth Negga in Valentino. Beautiful color, and Ruth is a beautiful woman. The best I can say about this is that it looks comfortable. It’s just a high-fashion sack.

Poppy Delevingne in Prada. The feathers sort of save this from looking like a nightgown. But it’s still not great.

Zendaya in ombre Elie Saab Couture. I usually don’t like ombre (in clothing or hair), but I’m digging this. She looks gorgeous.

I’m SHOCKED that Anna Wintour didn’t wear Chanel to a big event. Nuclear Wintour wore Maison Margiela Couture to this event and… it looks the same as everything else she wears.

