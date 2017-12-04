Keira Knightley in Valentino at the Evening Standard Awards: awful or cute?

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017

Man, remember when Benedict Cumberbatch arrived at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards with Sophie Hunter in 2014? It was literally one of our biggest stories of all time. Memories… sigh. Anyway, last night was the annual London Evening Standard Theatre Awards and there were some good people there, and some bad fashion. I was going to make Cate Blanchett the lead here because she’s Cate Blanchett and whatever you think of her, we always enjoy talking about her fashion choices. But then I saw the photos of Keira Knightley. I’m really sorry to everyone, but Keira is more noteworthy because LOOK AT THIS MESS. Keira wore Valentino – she’s a longtime Valentino fan and she often chooses Valentino for her biggest red carpets. And last night, the House of Valentino made her look like she wore her 4-H ribbons on her sleeves. Beyond the ill-advised ribbons, the rest of the dress sucks too – I would love it if Keira stopped wearing neutrals.

2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Arrivals

Here’s Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen Resort 2018. I get that “it’s McQueen” and that means we’re automatically supposed to find it challenging and enchanting, but this is bad. I actually like/love the top half – that part IS gorgeous and enchanting. But the skirt absolutely ruins it. It looks like a cheap satin dust ruffle got repurposed.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017

Ruth Negga in Valentino. Beautiful color, and Ruth is a beautiful woman. The best I can say about this is that it looks comfortable. It’s just a high-fashion sack.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017

Poppy Delevingne in Prada. The feathers sort of save this from looking like a nightgown. But it’s still not great.

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017

Zendaya in ombre Elie Saab Couture. I usually don’t like ombre (in clothing or hair), but I’m digging this. She looks gorgeous.

I’m SHOCKED that Anna Wintour didn’t wear Chanel to a big event. Nuclear Wintour wore Maison Margiela Couture to this event and… it looks the same as everything else she wears.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

52 Responses to “Keira Knightley in Valentino at the Evening Standard Awards: awful or cute?”

  1. Caitlin Bruce says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Well done to Andrew Garfield for winning Best Actor for Angels in America truly one of the most heartbreaking performances I’ve ever witnessed. He poured his heart and soul into it. Glad he’s finally reaping the benefits. ESP since Casey Affleck stole his Oscar

  2. Beth says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:50 am

    All are pretty bad. Has Anna Wintour ever taken off her sunglasses or had a different hairstyle?

  3. Anare says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Love the light reflecting in Anna Wintour’s glasses. Makes her look more like Satan’s sister. Lol. All of these gowns are fug.

  4. Tanguerita says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Thank God for Zendaya, otherwise my eyes would start to bleed.

  5. Escaped Convent says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Those dresses are an unholy mess.

  6. marc kile says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I don’t see the appeal in this person her acting is very bland. just an opinion from a complete nobody:) i’m talking about kera knightly.

  7. The Original Mia says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Kiera looks like she’s wearing Scarlett O’Hara’s gown. Yikes.

    Cate looks great from the waist up.

    Zendaya takes chances. I’m okay with this one.

    Ruth…why? So blah and muumuu-ish.

  8. Alix says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Keira’s laid off the lip fillers, I see.

  9. HK9 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:17 am

    That dress on Kiera looks awful. I can’t imagine what would possess her to wear it.

  10. Lahdidahbaby says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Poppy D. looks good. A bit like Ben Stiller’s current squeeze would look if she cleaned herself up a bit and maybe laid off the sauce. At first I thought it WAS her, but then I was like No way, too well groomed. I am rambling here, somebody stop me please. I have a sugar rush from a box of cream-filled dark chocolates that didn’t know when to just tell me NO. Hot Earl Grey was the co-conspirator.

  11. Wilma says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Huh, I loved the McQueen outfit when Ruth Negga wore it for a magazine shoot.

  12. Ms. Lib says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Fun, fun, fun — a great diversion from the political s#!t and the crazies.

  13. Vovicia says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I love McQueen’s embroidery this past season. Beautiful stuff. I subscribe to their feeds and the up-close pictures are just exquisite.

    I can’t really get past Knightley smiling like a horse whinnying. She tends to do that – it’s very odd as I’ve never seen any other person ever smile in such a way.

  14. Liz says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    The most important photo from that red carpet was on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s twitter this morning – Vanessa’s pregnant! Sebastian is gonna be a big brother!

  15. slowsnow says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:27 am

    La Blanchet’s outfit is amazeballs: it’s a sweater that looks both gorgeous and comfortable, it’s bloody striking embroidery and it fits beautifully. I’m not completely sold on the skirt but it might be a weird angle. And she has a lovely figure.

    And she was amazing as Hela in Thor:Ragnarok that I positively loved – finally a Marvel film I can get behind.

  16. Dr Snark says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:45 am

    If loving Keira Knightly’s dress is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Love it all. The bows, the fluttery. All. of. it. Surely I’m not the only one?

  17. HappyXamp says:
    December 4, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Love Zendayas dress

  18. spidey says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Do these people ever look in a mirror before they go out?

  19. khaveman says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:01 am

    That is seriously some of the worst fashion I have ever seen. And, I want to rip those green ribbons off Keira’s dress with all my heart.

  20. Tito says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I will never understand why Anna Wintour is in fashion. Shes a businesswoman and thats all, oh well with a bad taste.

  21. serena says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Hasn’t Keira worn at least 10 versions of this dress already?

  22. Margred says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I love Keiras dress, it looks heavenly!

  23. Georgia says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I live Keira’S look! It’s so dramatic!

  24. mosi says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    wow, had to take another look, keira is sporting some serious case of voldemort nose.

  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Roflmfao @ 4-H ribbons. First thing I thought.

