Keira Knightley in Valentino at the Evening Standard Awards: awful or cute?

Man, remember when Benedict Cumberbatch arrived at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards with Sophie Hunter in 2014? It was literally one of our biggest stories of all time. Memories… sigh. Anyway, last night was the annual London Evening Standard Theatre Awards and there were some good people there, and some bad fashion. I was going to make Cate Blanchett the lead here because she’s Cate Blanchett and whatever you think of her, we always enjoy talking about her fashion choices. But then I saw the photos of Keira Knightley. I’m really sorry to everyone, but Keira is more noteworthy because LOOK AT THIS MESS. Keira wore Valentino – she’s a longtime Valentino fan and she often chooses Valentino for her biggest red carpets. And last night, the House of Valentino made her look like she wore her 4-H ribbons on her sleeves. Beyond the ill-advised ribbons, the rest of the dress sucks too – I would love it if Keira stopped wearing neutrals.
Here’s Cate Blanchett in Alexander McQueen Resort 2018. I get that “it’s McQueen” and that means we’re automatically supposed to find it challenging and enchanting, but this is bad. I actually like/love the top half – that part IS gorgeous and enchanting. But the skirt absolutely ruins it. It looks like a cheap satin dust ruffle got repurposed.
Ruth Negga in Valentino. Beautiful color, and Ruth is a beautiful woman. The best I can say about this is that it looks comfortable. It’s just a high-fashion sack.
Poppy Delevingne in Prada. The feathers sort of save this from looking like a nightgown. But it’s still not great.
Zendaya in ombre Elie Saab Couture. I usually don’t like ombre (in clothing or hair), but I’m digging this. She looks gorgeous.
I’m SHOCKED that Anna Wintour didn’t wear Chanel to a big event. Nuclear Wintour wore Maison Margiela Couture to this event and… it looks the same as everything else she wears.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Well done to Andrew Garfield for winning Best Actor for Angels in America truly one of the most heartbreaking performances I’ve ever witnessed. He poured his heart and soul into it. Glad he’s finally reaping the benefits. ESP since Casey Affleck stole his Oscar
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean he stole Joel’s nomination for Loving? #imstillmad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you watch Hacksaw Ridge he didn’t steal anyone’s nom hun! Plus he was even better in silence but they messed up the release date so it didn’t have enough time for people to digest it. Joel was great but come on, Andrew was Desmond Doss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. He is (I feel) one of the best young actors in America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is coming to BROADWAY. I hope to see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wanted to add, Oscar nominations and wins depend on talent as well as timing and luck. For example, it is not likely Affleck could win in 2017-18. Andrew G. will have plenty of chances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure if your referring to Andrew or Joel but yeah if your referring to Andrew, just look at his filmography Boy A – his first film role and he won a well deserved bafta if you haven’t seen that film I suggest you steam it. It’s a little movie there’s no explosions or car chases but wow it’s fantastic great performance by Peter Mullen too, 99 Homes , Social Network, Red Riding the year of our lord 1974 ( TV movie) is fantastic also. Plus he was Biff in Death Of A Salesmen on broadway with Phillip Seymour Hoffman that I could have only wished to have witnessed. The reviews were incredible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Boy A…. That performance was great. He is getting great roles these days and I like that. As for those dresses: terrible. But i loved Comet Sophie’s dress back then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All are pretty bad. Has Anna Wintour ever taken off her sunglasses or had a different hairstyle?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes..and no
Again, I’m wondering if these women have mirrors
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at the Ritz in Paris in July during Couture week. Wintour was sat at the table next to us. She
*gasp*
Did not wear her sunglasses.
She
*gasp*
Was charming to the server.
She even…
*GASP*
Ate breakfast. It was shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean to say that… she might be human?
.
.
Well smack me in the face and call me Janet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Janet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same question. Why is she allowed to be in charge of fashion with hair like that? And I rarely like her clothes. Perhaps I’m not sophisticated enough to appreciate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the light reflecting in Anna Wintour’s glasses. Makes her look more like Satan’s sister. Lol. All of these gowns are fug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God for Zendaya, otherwise my eyes would start to bleed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zendaya looks perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those dresses are an unholy mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the appeal in this person her acting is very bland. just an opinion from a complete nobody:) i’m talking about kera knightly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that too until I saw Begin Again. She charmed me enough that I (begrudgingly) admit she has something. Although Judi Dench won’t be losing any sleep over her ‘emoting’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved her in Begin Again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree!! I mean even her fame as a style star baffles me, her red carpet selections have really waned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kiera looks like she’s wearing Scarlett O’Hara’s gown. Yikes.
Cate looks great from the waist up.
Zendaya takes chances. I’m okay with this one.
Ruth…why? So blah and muumuu-ish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, I thought Scarlett O’Hara immediately too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keira’s laid off the lip fillers, I see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But her nose looks smaller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So it does! Gah, why do people fix what ain’t broken? Her nose was fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair looks so matronly…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress on Kiera looks awful. I can’t imagine what would possess her to wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poppy D. looks good. A bit like Ben Stiller’s current squeeze would look if she cleaned herself up a bit and maybe laid off the sauce. At first I thought it WAS her, but then I was like No way, too well groomed. I am rambling here, somebody stop me please. I have a sugar rush from a box of cream-filled dark chocolates that didn’t know when to just tell me NO. Hot Earl Grey was the co-conspirator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mte. Poppy looks much better than her usual. Nice colour, suits her.
Nice new boobs as well…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh, I loved the McQueen outfit when Ruth Negga wore it for a magazine shoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun, fun, fun — a great diversion from the political s#!t and the crazies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love McQueen’s embroidery this past season. Beautiful stuff. I subscribe to their feeds and the up-close pictures are just exquisite.
I can’t really get past Knightley smiling like a horse whinnying. She tends to do that – it’s very odd as I’ve never seen any other person ever smile in such a way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I am pretty sure she even practices horsey face in the mirror…
🙄
Can’t we please stop talking about the bizarre features nature gave us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Amber Heard is *really* smiling/ laughing, she kind of smiles the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most important photo from that red carpet was on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s twitter this morning – Vanessa’s pregnant! Sebastian is gonna be a big brother!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares ? lol no one ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do! He’s like a ray of sunshine and earnest joy in a world of nastiness. Far more interesting topic than whether Keira Knightley has horse-face. (Which… no. She’s gorgeous, and she smiles like a normal person smiling a real smile, not someone who’s spent hours in front of a mirror trying to make sure her smile is flattering.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
La Blanchet’s outfit is amazeballs: it’s a sweater that looks both gorgeous and comfortable, it’s bloody striking embroidery and it fits beautifully. I’m not completely sold on the skirt but it might be a weird angle. And she has a lovely figure.
And she was amazing as Hela in Thor:Ragnarok that I positively loved – finally a Marvel film I can get behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If loving Keira Knightly’s dress is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Love it all. The bows, the fluttery. All. of. it. Surely I’m not the only one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it, too! Sorry not sorry…Hate Cate Blanchetts dress, though. The skirt looks like German buttercream-cake. (I am from Germany)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Zendayas dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do these people ever look in a mirror before they go out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is seriously some of the worst fashion I have ever seen. And, I want to rip those green ribbons off Keira’s dress with all my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will never understand why Anna Wintour is in fashion. Shes a businesswoman and thats all, oh well with a bad taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t Keira worn at least 10 versions of this dress already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Keiras dress, it looks heavenly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live Keira’S look! It’s so dramatic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow, had to take another look, keira is sporting some serious case of voldemort nose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roflmfao @ 4-H ribbons. First thing I thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse