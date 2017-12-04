Ben Affleck rented a 28k/mo apartment for Lindsay Shookus on the Upper West Side

Do you remember how Ben Affleck was shopping for a home, with Lindsay Shookus in tow, just a few weeks ago in LA? Well shortly after that he was rented an apartment in New York where he and Lindsay could stay together while he was visiting here there. Lindsay is reportedly staying there while Ben is away and it sounds amazing. It had three bedrooms, 2,761 square feet and panoramic views. Apartments in that building go for around $28,000 a month and of course there’s a butler, pool, movie theater and I’m sure a gym. This news came out last week but I just read about it now, so I wanted to report on it. Here’s People’s story:
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are sharing a lavish New York City apartment when the actor is in town.
The Justice League is paying for the Upper West Side apartment and stays there with Shookus when he’s in the city, a source tells PEOPLE. The Saturday Night Live producer moved in about a month ago.
Affleck’s focus continues to be on his family and staying healthy, another family source says, adding that part of his happiness is being with Shookus.
The 2,761 square foot apartment includes 3 bedrooms, panoramic views of both Central Park and the Hudson River, a private movie theater, pool and 24/7 butler service. Apartments in the luxury building lease for an average of more than $28,000 a month.
That’s some perk to dating Ben Affleck. I’m sure Lindsay makes bank, but not enough to afford a place like that. Meanwhile Ben was spotted out in LA over the weekend with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner. They were seen out taking a walk on Friday and you can see that photo here. They look very matchy and well dressed. Then, on Saturday, they went to shop for a Christmas tree with their kids. The Daily Mail has those photos, they’re exclusive. As for everyone who says they’re just doing what they have to do for the kids, I get spending Thanksgiving and the holidays together but it seems like they do more than most couples who intend to get a divorce. Every couple/family is different, but I see how the tabloids keep speculating that they’re reconciling, especially given how this has been playing out.
photos credit: WENN, Backgrid
awww sweet. now they can accurately reenact the most tragic scenes of lost weekend!
Everything about him turns me all the way off. So ugh
“That’s some perk to dating Ben Affleck.”
But isn’t the downside dating Ben Affleck?
Ugh, just thinking about that makes me happy to live in my little Philly apartment. At least I don’t have to have Ben Affleck on top of me!
Shookus has a little girl, right? Somehow I always forget she is a mom of 4 year old. I guess her little girls is living in Affleck’s flat too?
I think her daughter lives with the father. She travels too much to be the primary care giver.
Ohhhhh. That makes sense on a lot of levels. I didn’t see Ben jumping out of domestic bliss only to shack up in another very domestic/child-rearing situation.
They could very well have joint custody. She doesn’t spend more than a few days in LA when she goes there. Those could just be the days when her daughter is with her dad.
There is no way to know who the “primary” caregiver is but I would say Lindsay and yeah, I’m sure the little girl has her own room in the new apartment. Ben has met LS’s family in Buffalo. He’s met her elderly grandma. He’s all in, xmas tree stroll or no.
Here comes the mommy shamers, what are the post without you guys.
No one is shaming. This is a gossip column and often times relationships and domestic situations are discussed. It seems like at least part of the reason Affleck strayed from Garner was his inability to conform to a strictly domestic role – and his demons of gambling and alcohol came to the fore (as he admitted). Therefore it seemed surprising to me that he would jump into another such situation so soon after freeing himself from one. That is all.
@MOSTLYMEGAN
There is a lot of mommy shaming going on when it comes to Lindsay. The funny thing is the people making those comments never direct the same criticism towards Ben.
It pales in comparison to Jen shaming. ‘Doormat, pathetic, control freak, stupid dog’ are some of the names she’s been called just in this thread alone.
All these pics with Lindsay are over a week old. He’s spent the last week being seen strolling/at school events and xmas tree shopping with Garner, and of course, the In Touch trash saying Ben will dump Lindsay in a heartbeat if “Jen would take him back.” I’m not sure he actually wants to go back, and although I think In Touch is highly dubious, I have no doubt Jen would take him back if he promises, for the 100th time, to be a good little boy.
Exactly. He forced the issue by being seen with Shookus. There was no going back after that. He wanted out.
I think Shookus made it impossible for Jen to realistically take him back. She’d lose too much face. She’ll milk the grieving divorcee angle for awhile like Jen Aniston but she can’t take him back now. Lindsay is more than just a fling, clearly.
He’s not going back to Jen. Even if he and Shookus eventually split, he has no interest in Jen romantically and being with her doesn’t “fix” his pr probs anymore.
I could never be away from my child that much, especially primarily for dick. And I used to be an Affleck apologist.
Also I have never understood massive coffee drinks.
He’s addicted to everything including caffeine.
A lot of divorced parents only have their kids 50% of the time. That’s what happens when you split custody.
And that is exactly why Jen Garner never wanted to split, she loved Ben yes, but the big thing was she never wanted to lose control of the kids 50% of the time to an unstable father, and be on worried mode half her life! IMO that is 100% why she held on as long as she did. I totally agree she loved him right to the end but still think she would have pulled the plug sooner and learned to get over him if it wasn’t for the custody of the kids.
He seems to more serious about Lindsay than I thought. He is really done with Jen.
I think it’s still a tad pathetic that Jen has Ben over for the holidays and xmas tree shopping and their little walks. I think she invites him to every family event possible in hopes that he will realize that he misses their family life together and come back. But all signs point to him moving steadfastly on with Lindsay. Jen should get a man for herself and start learning to do things without Ben.
I used to think that too, but I think she just knows that he works a lot and travels a lot, so she goes out of her way to accommodate him and invite him to spend time with the kids when he can.
By inviting him along with them, he can spend time with the kids but he isn’t taking them out on his own (which may be a concern for her depending on how long he’s been sober).
Possibly and I think that makes her a control freak. She needs to quit trying to control every interaction Ben has with his children. I think it’s a way she still holds onto him. He is a grown man and doesn’t need Jen the babysitter. They look miserable around each other. She is a control freak
At the end of the day, those kids are half his and she should really let go a little and let the man be a father.
On the other hand, maybe he is lazy and doesn’t want the challenge of taking the kids on his own and its easier to tag along with Jen. Either way, Jen needs to give it up and move on with her life and build a life without him.
I don’t see how that’s pathetic. But of course that’s generally the Garner narrative round here. I think that’s an adult way to make sure your kids don’t suffer more than they have to. And “getting a man” may not be her top priority. Whatever man she may or may not “get”, Ben is the kids’ father. And always will be. For ever and ever. Amen.
I think its so he can be a father to his kids and be involved in their lives and so they can still have the semblance of a family even though their parents are not a couple anymore. She includes him so that he, NOR THE KIDS, miss out on seeing each other on holidays so they still have family traditions. I think he can decline and go be with Lindsay if he so chooses to disappoint his kids. You guys make it seem like she has him twisted over a barrell, he is a grown man and doesn’t have to do ANYTHING he does not ultimately want to do. Its pretty simple if he wants to see the kids he goes to the family home and does not disrupt the holiday for his kids OR if he wants to see Lindsay he goes there instead OR he splits his time between the two.
I think Jen will not be without the kids for major holidays and has that in stone (Ben has brought that on him self by past behavior and instability as a parent) so he can either choose to join them or do whatever he pleases if not. But ultimately it is the only way he is going to see the kids and I think she has the upper hand on him on that front, but at the same time she could be a total Bitch and block his access altogether is she wanted, she has enough ammunition on her side. I think she WANTS Ben to be a presence in her kids life but she wants to be there as much as possible, and given Ben’s behavior recently would you do any differently as a parent?
Messy!
28k for a apartment.
Dude knows that he is going through a divorce, right??
AND that he is giving away all his Weinstein money to charity.
No shit.
28k?? Jesus.
I suppose that’s a drop in the bucket to the wealthy….
I know! My bro lives in the upper west side for about a tenth of that price. NYC is insane for the cost of living, and it sounds lovely to live in a swanky 3 bedroom place, but I would feel less than comfortable being bankrolled by a SO without a formal commitment in place. I suppose if it doesn’t work out, she got to live in a beautiful apartment for awhile, and she does have a great job to support herself with, so it’s not like her life will be ruined.
You bring up an interesting point. I think that while LS makes great money at SNL and could afford to drop almost $6k a month on rent, $28k a month is well out of her price range. So… I highly doubt that she’d give up her affordable place to move into this apartment that she can’t afford without something serious to go on. If they break up, she wouldn’t be able to afford the place on her own. Engaged? Pregnant? I’m leaning towards the latter.
Fact is Ben and Jen know what they are doing with these photo ops. They know the stories the tabloids are going to come up with. I mean did Jen need Ben there to pick out a Christmas tree?
Yeah, you can just feel the next tidal wave of tabloid stories coming on, speculating about a reconciliation – especially with xmas coming up. It’s Jen is fueling it with her “I don’t want to be single, I don’t want to date” comments and the PR strolls and xmas tree shopping displays of togetherness. Way beyond “for the kids” IMO. I do think he really cares about Lindsay, but I’m predicting some sort of meltdown soon. Lindsay is going to get sick of the constant presence of almighty Jen, so they’ll probably fight, split up, etc. I’ve always said, Jen plays the long game – she’ll wait this out like an Olympian.
Lindsay has been playing a pretty long game too…I wouldn’t count her out just yet. She was willing to take the backseat to Jen for years. Now she’s got a cushy apartment and a famous boyfriend. I don’t see her as the type that necessarily wants to marry Ben.
I think you’re underestimating Shookus. Ben has been going above and beyond to spend time with LS, not just in NYC whenever he has the chance, but long holiday weekends with her family and friends in Buffalo. He’s met her family. He’s been to her (previous) NYC apartment that she shared with her daughter and according to x17, she’s been at the home where his kids live with Jen. His romantic interest in JG seems to have expired years ago. LS is who he wants to be with now, I don’t see him ever going back to Garner. He doesn’t have any movies coming up, nothing to promote. He can lay low and avoid all events. He’s good at avoiding being photographed when he wants to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you both @KBB and @pam. But I could see him equivocating only because of his image. That’s something he’s always seemed to care about, maybe too much, and he knows that Jen’s white picket brand tends to extend goodwill his way (not necessarily to us, but to lots of others … minivans, etc.) He sees the negative reaction to Lindsay – just like with the nanny. Remember when they split in 2015. By every account, it was him who wanted out, but when the nanny news broke, he was villainized, and then he seemed to waver, and sort of be half-in, half-out until they filed. Will be interesting to see…
@Pam
The X17 story about Ben and Lindsay and Jen house was not true Jen was out of town with the kids.
NO she didn’t need him but perhaps the kids did?
So how does he pay for the apartment, from a joint account? I wonder how much community money he has spent on his girlfriend at this point. Is Jen even bothered by it all? If they aren’t close to finalizing their divorce, you’d think that Jen would want to get it all on paper. But, forever and ever his doormat. He really does whatever he wants, whenever he wants, with whomever he wants and she just takes it. Sad, pathetic, etc.
MTE. All the trips to visit her, staying in 5-star hotels each time, shopping at Chanel or Tiffany’s or wherever they were spotted, now this apartment. Granted, Ben and Jen had a lot of money but for someone whose divorce settlement isn’t finalized, Ben is spending a lot on his girlfriend.
They’ve been separated for two and a half years, I doubt they’ve got joint finances at this point. Either way, he’s got enough money that even if they split it all 50/50, he’d still be able to pay 28k a month for an apartment. Jen is keeping their Brentwood mansion, right?
I personally don’t think it’s a matter of whether or not he/they have the funds to cover the $28k/month bc it’s clearly just a drop in the bucket for Batman. It’s the fact that he’s not technically divorced yet but purchasing property with/for a girlfriend and possibly doing so out of a joint account.
They are separated. In California, the courts do not award a penny to her of his money that is earned after the legal separation papers are filed. I would be shocked if their personal accountants have not created separate personal bank accounts for them at this point. They are divorced for all intents and purposes, it’s just negotiations at this point.
IN that case then he wants to do these photo getting meet ups with Jen,
DAMN sleeping around and ruining your marriage/reputation/ child’s view of you can be very lucrative it seems! Nah tho… my kid will know I loved it more than celebrity D and 28k a month apartments. Perfect couple really!!!
These two deserve each other. Trash with recycled trash.
Funny how days after the story broke that Lindsay had put her apt up for sale and she and Ben were sharing a very fancy place together, we get two pap strolls. One of BA and JG doing the school run on Violet’s b-day and another with the tree. Neither stroll looked very pleasant or fun. What is the point of it all? What are they trying to prove? Even if they weren’t divorcing, if I saw these photos I would immediately assume that the marriage was over. What do they get out of appearing in public together when both look totally miserable? None of it can be fun for the kids.
But the kids do appear to be very happy and enjoying the time with their parents in the photos. Clearly, the photos don’t tell the whole story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I can understand Ben being around for the holiday moments. Maybe the kids wanted him there to pick out the tree and asked him to go. Not like he would say no. To me it seems like if he and Jen were honest about it, they’d want to do these things separately but they’ve committed to co-parenting for their kids so they’re soldiering through. I don’t really think it’s a great time and despite Jen’s proclamations that they are friends, they don’t really seem to be on friendly terms. It always seems very tense between them.
Wrong place
I don’t care about the pap strolls with Jen and the kids. They are just that — strolls to prove what good co-parents they are being. Even though they look shrouded in misery every time, this is I guess what they are currently promoting. Both care way too much about what the public (i.e., total strangers) think about their divorce. Hasn’t done a thing for either of them in terms of good pr or actual film career advancement IMO. Justice League is a joke and Jen’s new film made like a couple hundred bucks at the box office this weekend.
The apartment thing is yet ANOTHER public humiliation for Jen Garner. She’s like the stupid dog that Ben keeps kicking around who keeps coming back for more. I guess it’s not enough that he’s here, there and everywhere with the woman — now they have an apartment together and the divorce isn’t even final yet. Might as well get engaged if they haven’t already. He has so clearly and obviously moved on and is serious about LS. I just wonder how much of this Jen is going to take? She just looks so pathetic at this point.
The thing is Jen allows Ben to humiliate her. He snapped his finger and she comes at his beck and call. He needs a happy family photo op and she there to participate, he needs her to comment on his behalf against his sexual assault claims and she’s there to support him. She stayed in a marriage where he cheated with her non-stop and she gave up jobs for him and did nothing but fix his image.
Somehow I think the split when the nanny story came out was Jen trying to scare Ben into realizing what he might lose and it backfired on her because he’s happy having his cake and eating it too.
A lot of people feel that’s Jen a doormat, but I don’t think she is. I think Jen is somebody with a low self-esteem despite the image puts out in public. That’s why she cares so much of what the public thinks about her and her relationship. That’s why she allows Bend to use her and that’s why she plays along with it because she doesn’t think she deserves better. I also think her recent comment about dating for me doesn’t seem like she waiting for him to come back, but that if she’s in a relationship then she can’t be of use to Ben.
She seems like a people pleaser to me.
What happens when/if Ben marries her? I doubt that is part of Jen’s plan.
Bwhahaha I don’t see him going down that road again. As it’s been said here many times, he’s not the marrying type and I think he’s figured that out for himself.
I think the only way Jen will move on is if Ben ether gets married or has a baby with someone else. It would mean that their will be someone else called Mrs. Affleck and another child that’s not her own calling him daddy.
Just like I think the only way Ben will move on from using Jen is if he finds someone else to fix his image.
I feel pretty confident that Jen has already moved on. That doesn’t necessarily mean that includes a new romance, though. Women CAN have a full and good life without one. Why does it still seem to be the standard, even among women, that until a woman has another man in her life she hasn’t moved on from the last? That is garbage and keeps alive the myth that a woman is incomplete outside of a romantic relationship.
She can never MOVE ON from the fact the kids love being around their dad and that he has issues that make safety a concern. They have not been seen together in months outside of a child-related event. They WILL be seen together for years to come at child-related events. It means nothing, other than that they share children. I’m sure its not easy for either of them given their clear animosity, but since the kids appear to enjoy the events, they will have to learn to suck it up and be kind to each other if they want their kids to be ok. I think they both want that and are willing to work at it.
Jen’s been working very hard to re-establish an identity outside of Ben’s wife and Ben has clearly been doing the same with the LS campaign. They’ve both moved on, except both being their to give their kids the best they can.
BTW are they divorced or not?
I don’t think so. When they filed in April, TMZ said the divorce could be finalized in 6 months, which has already passed. I think subsequent TMZ articles said they had made no moves toward dividing up any assets since they spit in 2015, so it could be a long process.
I have been thinking Jen is pathetic but maybe she is also angling for a good divorce settlement so maybe that is part of why she is being such an over accommodating doormat?
Their children are really growing up fast! Violet looked so cute in her Jean skirt & boots.
The pic with Sam carrying his tree was just adorable!
I like that they each have a tree to decorate for themselves!
I think they are trying to keep their children’s lives as normal & traditional as possible, which cannot be easy.
Is living together still considered dating?
Ben is still Ben. LS is the new thing, just as JG was the new thing, just as JLO was the new thing, and so on before her.
As has been said here many times, men like Ben don’t change. He’ll repeat past behavior in this and likely every future relationship. So, I hope LS enjoys it while she has it and it’s worth whatever humiliation it will ultimately be to her (i.e., JLO and JG). As a fellow female, I hope her self esteem grows and she walks away intact before he can do to her what he’s done to the others before her.
Also, we haven’t mentioned his “alleged” sexual assaults lately….don’t want to let those be forgotten. He has shown a flagrant disrespect toward women for years. I don’t get the women that support him.
+1
What’s your point? Jen Garner loved being his doormat for 12.5 years and would clearly be very happy to do it again if he’d have her. Do you want Ben to live like a monk for the rest of his life or something, and have no relationships? If Lindsay (or whoever) wants to date him, that’s her business.
HA. I highly doubt he is donating any Weinstein money to, and to quote him, “that woman’s charity.” He wants to keep Shookus happy and quiet because of their shady history hence the swag apartment. I also have a gut feeling that she’s staying there vs. in the same building as her ex as previously reported because her ex might not like Ben – duh of course not – and him hanging around their kid. Sure, he’s met Shookus’ side of the family but no kid mentioned. Therefore, mistress turned gf gets new digs for when he visits (notice they’re quick to clarify that). A little nookie nest, lol. That’s my gut anyway. He’s messy and always will be. He’s committed to it until it doesn’t serve him. What starts badly, ends badly. I used to be an apologist for him but I can’t find anything redeemable about him anymore.
Also, I do think Jen puts up with visits from him for the sake of making sure her kids have a relationship with their dad. I’m not a fan of hers, but I am not quick to blame or judge her for having him around for the holidays. She seems to be a good mom trying to do what she feels is best, even if we disagree with her methods. For better or worse, he’s the father of her children so she’s got to put up with some shit whether she likes it or not.
What would he be keeping Shookus quite for? She seems happy with what ever arrangement they have, she not the nanny. This new apartment is probably more comfortable them, then living in the same building as her Ex. I’m sure he doesn’t what to see Ben face when he come home and Ben may have wanted something big enough if or when his kids and family come to visit.
Maybe Lindsay and her ex want to protect their child from incessant pap walks?
Shookus put her old apartment up for sale last week. She’s living full-time at the new place that Ben purchased. It’s not a nookie pad.
Aww, it’s sweet he is renting an apartment for his former mistress.
Lindsay is officially a kept woman now.
I don’t know how Jen takes it. But maybe she is playing nice till she gets her settlement and I hope it’s huge, like the costliest divorce ever.
I don’t think that having the partner that has a substantial higher income pay the majority of the rent is that big of a deal. She may be contributing to rent or in other ways financially. She seems independent and has been supporting herself. I don’t think she is with Ben for the money.
If money is what she wanted, there are plenty of single and richer men in New York where she lives. Ben has so much baggage and drama, that I think she must have real feelings for him to have gone this far with him.
I wonder if part of Jen’s motivation for being so over accommodating to Affleck is to get the best settlement possible.
Lindsay was living in a $6k/mo apartment before. It was gorgeous. She doesn’t need his money to live really well. To live lavishly as this new apartment is, is another story. But… just sayin.
So she is living the life in this apt and her kid is living with her/ them? Or does the child live with her dad and she has visitation?
If your Ben’s children, how do you view this? Instead of my dad living with/near me, he is ac cross the country with someone else’s child. Really if you think about so typical of what happened in divorces 50 years ago. Parents split – Dad moved on and had a new family. Just saying
We don’t know. No one knows anything about Lindsay’s custody arrangement. However logic and reason tell us that if she has joint custody of her daughter (as she seems to), and she gave up her old apartment and is sharing with Ben, then her daughter lives there as well when she’s with her mother.
@Jenfan
Ben hasn’t moved to NY full time he seems to be there part time, just like Lindsay only says a couple of days in LA.
This is superficial and petty but Jennifer Garner is too rich to have such a poorly fitting bra.
FWIW, I saw Jen’s new film Tribes of PV this weekend on demand, and it was “ok.” The plot has been way overdone, and it’s hard to feel sympathy for these people, especially in this climate – super rich, white family moves to affluent LA area, husband cheats, wife has a breakdown, kids take the fall. I thought Garner did an ok/decent job with the role, and I predict she’ll campaign during awards season. I just can’t help it – I have to work really, really hard to get past her voice and awkward facial/mouth expressions, which never really went away even in this role.
lol She won’t be campaigning. It’s all over and done. The movie opened in 1 theater and is a total non-entity. Where do you come up with this stuff? She couldn’t even get herself booked on any talk shows this past week to promote it.
It was shot to be a VOD movie, basically, like many are now. They release it in a couple of theatres in big cities in case there’s a chance for a nomination.
I saw it. She was good, but the story and directing had issues per critics’ reviews. She basically got good reviews. The movie was okay, nothing great. There’s not a chance for any nominations.
Do you really think she will campaign? I can’t see it. I don’t think she has a shot. A while back Lainey felt she had a chance, but I think it was just interesting to her for the level of gossip that would cone out of it.
Lainey will post anything to get clicks. This movie is a total joke. However since JoJo likes to blow everything out of proportion and be super dramatic I’m not surprised. Literally no one is talking about this film. It opened so lowly that it isn’t even mentioned in weekend estimates. It has a 63% on RT — way too low. Jen Garner is not someone who gets awards attention, she peaked 15 years ago. To suggest that she’ll be up for awards for this movie is one of the strangest and funniest things I’ve read on here in awhile.
@daria – I don’t necessarily think the number of theaters matters – a lot of indies are moving to streaming releases.
@Jenfan – I don’t know. I mean, there are a few reviewers who are really praising her performance. Like I said, I personally didn’t think it was exceptional, and I don’t really think it’s deserving, but I feel like awards bodies love it when someone plays against type.
Their is no buzz or promotion for this movie and their is no studio pushing it for the awards season so why would she campaign. Not to mention the race is already too crowded as it is.
It’s 63% on RT, beating JL at 41% by 22 points, so somebody likes it.
omg I am dying laughing at the suggestion that IFC is going to mount an Oscar campaign for Jen Garner. Are you for real?
Omg, did I say “Oscar”? No, I didn’t. But you know what, I digress. I’m sorry I ever even uttered the words. I didn’t realize it would cause such outrage. I was basically just trying to say that there are some reviewers who are really praising her performance, and I wondered if they’d try to go after some awards (not necessarily Oscar) … clearly it was an utterly stupid thought.
I don’t think they are living together yet. He’s there a lot to see her, so rented a swanky apartment instead of nonstop hotels, where he has more privacy. I bet she still has her same apartment in the building where her ex lives and her daughter goes back and forth between them. When Ben is in town, she will be over at his apartment. If she moved in with Ben, that would mean her daughter, who she has half custody of, was moving in also. I don’t see that happening right now.
Her old apartment is up for rent, available now.
Someone above said she sold her old apartment so she sees to be living there full time.
