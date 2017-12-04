“Saoirse Ronan was absolutely adorable on Saturday Night Live” links
  • December 04, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Saoirse Ronan was wonderful on Saturday Night Live. [Pajiba]
Will Tiffany Haddish be an awards-season contender? I hope so! [LaineyGossip]
House of Cards fans need to cool it, do not attack Anthony Rapp. [Dlisted]
Louis Vuitton is utter sh-t, and their party proves that. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump gave another full-throated endorsement to a child molester. [Jezebel]
Megyn Kelly wants to be the new Matt Lauer (sort of). [The Blemish]
Chanel Iman is engaged! Congrats. [Wonderwall]
The Duggars are going to Australia for a conference. I’m sorry, Oz. [Starcasm]
The Vanderpump Rules premiere party looked messy. [Reality Tea]

6th Annual Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet Arrivals

 

13 Responses to ““Saoirse Ronan was absolutely adorable on Saturday Night Live” links”

  1. Betsy says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Is that who that was! Slap a wig on someone and I’m lost half the time. I should add that I didn’t watch the full episode, so all I’ve seen is this cute sad song, weekend update and the cold open.

    Also, Donald is a pig demon and I hope he gets the fullest lawful extent of the punishment due to him, both on earth and in the afterlife.

  2. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    That was awesome and so true! Love the clever fluffy bubblegum dressings to lure you in then hit you with the “hell” of everyday life for women with predators around.

  3. Jennie Hix says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Kate McKinnon is my hero. She’s brilliant. Her Jeff Sessions impression is hilarious. As soon as I see it I start snort-laughing.

  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I literally laughed out loud at that LV outfit. Granted I love loose, flowing sacks and my favorite color for clothing is black (yes I love Jolie’s and the Olsen twin’s style… Apologies in advance), but that dress! Crikey!

  5. BaBaDook says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Except that Air Lingus skit. Like, as a nation us Irish are used to being stereotyped and made fun of but normally it’s funny at least. Was the point that we love dogs, or?

  6. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    “We aren’t a girl group, we just travel in a pack for safety.” I’m dead.

  7. Ozogirl says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    What snooze of an episode.

  8. Pinetree13 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    In his tweet supporting Roy Moore, trump mentioned support for pro life. I feel upset that a president would say that.

    Or maybe I’m just sensitive as I type this from my hospital room for my termination for medical reasons. Anti choicers would rather I carry to term and then watch my baby die after much more brain development has taken place. I don’t even live in America so I shouldn’t let their ignorant views affect me but they do. I just wish they could understand. I wish they weren’t so ignorant and didn’t view everything in black and white.

