“Saoirse Ronan was absolutely adorable on Saturday Night Live” links

Saoirse Ronan was wonderful on Saturday Night Live. [Pajiba]
Will Tiffany Haddish be an awards-season contender? I hope so! [LaineyGossip]
House of Cards fans need to cool it, do not attack Anthony Rapp. [Dlisted]
Louis Vuitton is utter sh-t, and their party proves that. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump gave another full-throated endorsement to a child molester. [Jezebel]
Megyn Kelly wants to be the new Matt Lauer (sort of). [The Blemish]
Chanel Iman is engaged! Congrats. [Wonderwall]
The Duggars are going to Australia for a conference. I’m sorry, Oz. [Starcasm]
The Vanderpump Rules premiere party looked messy. [Reality Tea]
Is that who that was! Slap a wig on someone and I’m lost half the time. I should add that I didn’t watch the full episode, so all I’ve seen is this cute sad song, weekend update and the cold open.
Also, Donald is a pig demon and I hope he gets the fullest lawful extent of the punishment due to him, both on earth and in the afterlife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She WAS adorable. Also, she’s grown into a gorgeous young lady.
And I finally know how to say her name…I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was awesome and so true! Love the clever fluffy bubblegum dressings to lure you in then hit you with the “hell” of everyday life for women with predators around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love when Leslie Jones just walks on and tells how it’s a million times worse for women of color and then just joins in with the rest of the bubbly pink rainbow aspect of the video. It’s really genius!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also loved, We’re not a girl group, we just travel in a pack for safety. Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate McKinnon is my hero. She’s brilliant. Her Jeff Sessions impression is hilarious. As soon as I see it I start snort-laughing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally laughed out loud at that LV outfit. Granted I love loose, flowing sacks and my favorite color for clothing is black (yes I love Jolie’s and the Olsen twin’s style… Apologies in advance), but that dress! Crikey!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that Air Lingus skit. Like, as a nation us Irish are used to being stereotyped and made fun of but normally it’s funny at least. Was the point that we love dogs, or?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babadook, i didn’t get it either. The morning news here in Chicago even made a comment about it being really insensitive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I didn’t get it, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We aren’t a girl group, we just travel in a pack for safety.” I’m dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What snooze of an episode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In his tweet supporting Roy Moore, trump mentioned support for pro life. I feel upset that a president would say that.
Or maybe I’m just sensitive as I type this from my hospital room for my termination for medical reasons. Anti choicers would rather I carry to term and then watch my baby die after much more brain development has taken place. I don’t even live in America so I shouldn’t let their ignorant views affect me but they do. I just wish they could understand. I wish they weren’t so ignorant and didn’t view everything in black and white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im so sorry you lost your baby ❤️
(I thought I read somewhere that you were trying and really wanted one. If I’m mixing you with someone else, I’m sorry you have to go through this too)
Report this comment as spam or abuse