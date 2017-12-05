Donald Trump & the Republican Party are just openly supporting a child molester now

Embed from Getty Images

In one week, voters in Alabama will go to the polls to decide whether they should elect a violent child molester to represent them in the United States Senate. The special election between Republican pedophile Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is currently at a dead heat in most polls – Jones got a significant bump, and was even leading Moore for a week or two, but now most polls show Moore with a 2 or 3-point advantage. As always, the key to the election will be turnout, and the key to turnout is passion. We know the die-hard Republicans will always passionately turn out, even if their guy is a pedophile who has been accused of assaulting and molesting multiple women (when they were teeagers). It does feel like Doug Jones is getting some passionate support too, though. So we’ll see.

A few things. One, Moore accuser Debbie Wesson Gibson has found some evidence that Roy Moore did know her, despite his blanket denials that he had never met any of his accusers. Moore apparently sent her a signed high school graduation card – go here to the Washington Post to see.

As the election gets closer, Republicans are coming back to Moore, despite the fact that his election would truly make the GOP the Party of Child Molesters. The sexual assailant sitting in the Oval Office spent much of Monday openly endorsing Moore, in tweets and public statements:

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

This isn’t the most important thing, but I am constantly irritated by the dog-whistling on “crime.” Trump has said that Doug Jones – a former prosecutor who went after the Klan – is “soft of crime.” And now Trump says that Moore, an accused serial predator targeting little girls – will be tough on crime.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has come back to Alabama. They left the state for a few weeks following the revelations about Moore, because the RNC didn’t want to be associated with a child molester so openly. But now they don’t even care – they’re openly supporting him now. They’ve reopened offices in the state and are currently pouring money into the Roy Moore campaign. I see you, Republican donors. You want class-warfare tax cuts so you can pour money into a child molester’s campaign.

