Donald Trump & the Republican Party are just openly supporting a child molester now

In one week, voters in Alabama will go to the polls to decide whether they should elect a violent child molester to represent them in the United States Senate. The special election between Republican pedophile Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is currently at a dead heat in most polls – Jones got a significant bump, and was even leading Moore for a week or two, but now most polls show Moore with a 2 or 3-point advantage. As always, the key to the election will be turnout, and the key to turnout is passion. We know the die-hard Republicans will always passionately turn out, even if their guy is a pedophile who has been accused of assaulting and molesting multiple women (when they were teeagers). It does feel like Doug Jones is getting some passionate support too, though. So we’ll see.

A few things. One, Moore accuser Debbie Wesson Gibson has found some evidence that Roy Moore did know her, despite his blanket denials that he had never met any of his accusers. Moore apparently sent her a signed high school graduation card – go here to the Washington Post to see.

As the election gets closer, Republicans are coming back to Moore, despite the fact that his election would truly make the GOP the Party of Child Molesters. The sexual assailant sitting in the Oval Office spent much of Monday openly endorsing Moore, in tweets and public statements:

This isn’t the most important thing, but I am constantly irritated by the dog-whistling on “crime.” Trump has said that Doug Jones – a former prosecutor who went after the Klan – is “soft of crime.” And now Trump says that Moore, an accused serial predator targeting little girls – will be tough on crime.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has come back to Alabama. They left the state for a few weeks following the revelations about Moore, because the RNC didn’t want to be associated with a child molester so openly. But now they don’t even care – they’re openly supporting him now. They’ve reopened offices in the state and are currently pouring money into the Roy Moore campaign. I see you, Republican donors. You want class-warfare tax cuts so you can pour money into a child molester’s campaign.

52 Responses to “Donald Trump & the Republican Party are just openly supporting a child molester now”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:03 am

    They can go straight to h*ll. Party of family values? Nah. Straight up endorsing a child molester is beyond the pale. Also evangelicals can be added to the despicable pile because the number of pastors defending him is disgusting.
    The number of republican friends that are openly disgusted is growing. I would say 90% of them voted for Clinton and a ton of them switched their registration to unaffiliated or independent.
    I’m hoping the GOP will effectively kill themselves by midterms.
    I can’t believe in 2017 I’m forced to agree with freaking Mitt “I have a binder full of women” Romney

  2. Jayna says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:05 am

    The party of family values revealing themselves time and time again.

  3. IlsaLund says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:09 am

    When will this national nightmare and disgrace end. Trump, Ryan, McConnell, RNC, need to be held accountable for their crimes. They have no morals, no values and the only god they serve is the dollar bill. And how can citizens be so blinded that they knowingly vote for a pedophile and against their own interests. Do the Moore supporters actually think that Republican tax bill is helping them? Anger about the tax bill would drive me to the polls to vote against anyone with an R beside their name. Unf#$*ing believable.

  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:10 am

    American politics is so f*cked. I skipped right over the tweets, my blood pressure is just not up for it these days.

    I expect every single Republican from now until hell freezes over to be screamed at (WHAT ABOUT ROY MOORE) when he or she uses the term “family values”. They should all choke on it.

  5. Talie says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The one upside is no pollster is able to model this race properly…so Jones could win by 3 or Moore could win by 6 depending on turnout. Republican turnout has to be depressed for Jones to have a shot. And Nate Silver says Moore is running 25 pts behind a normal R candidate.

    • Christin says:
      December 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I closely followed Silver’s predictions last year, and those polls were clearly wrong.

      Trusting polls could keep voters home, if they believe one candidate has the race wrapped up (which is one small – or maybe not so small – part of why HC lost last year).

      • Jess says:
        December 5, 2017 at 10:30 am

        Yea, Nate Silver is dead to me. And 2017 is so awful I have very low expectations for Alabama (although I’m hoping outrage against the RNC will have an impact). At this point I am beyond disgusted by the Trump supporters and apologists, many of whom are in my own family and I can’t even bear to think about them, much less talk to them. I lose more hope for this country every day.

  6. Jussie says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:14 am

    All you’ve got to be for most of these people is anti-abortion and pro-gun. Actually, not even that. You’ve just got to promise to vote like you’re anti-abortion. Doesn’t matter if you’ve paid for a few, so long as you try and make sure no one gets the chance.

    Beyond that you could be the literal Devil, and it won’t matter so long as you have an R against your name.

  7. Branvoyage says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Gross. Any celebitches in Alabama? What are people saying down there?

    • Cannibell says:
      December 5, 2017 at 8:28 am

      I’m not, but NPR (“FAKE NEWS!”") did a report last night in which they interviewed lifelong Republicans who have decided to vote for Doug Jones, Moore’s Democratic opponent. One said something I thought really interesting – that if Moore does get elected and seated, the rest of the Senate is going to “put him in a corner” and not let him do anything, which means Alabama won’t have any real representation from him.

    • Jerusha says:
      December 5, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Several of us are here. We are saying that Moore is a RacistHomophobeMisogynistXenophobe Pedophile and All Around Piece of Shit and we are working our asses off to defeat him. Turnout will be the key. There are a lot of stupid people here(as in every state). You’ve probably seen them on tv news. But there are a lot of good people and we’ve got to get them out next Tuesday. The last Dem elected to national office was Shelby in 1986. Then he turned and became Rethug. This is our best shot since then.

      • third ginger says:
        December 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Branvoyage, Jerusha has been working tirelessly to elect Jones. There are good people in Alabama!

        Also, I wait in vain for a Moore supporter to just own everything and say that there is nothing worse than a woman [especially a poor one] exercising her right to a legal abortion or being a member of the LGBT community, not even a child molester. Unlike Trump, who is the eternal opportunist, diehard Moore supporters truly believe this.

      • NeoCleo says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:04 am

        @ everyone above me: I am grateful you’ve responded here. It’s so easy to lump all people in a single state together and so unfair. I am relieved to know that so many Dems are working to get Jones elected.

  8. Jerusha says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I spent two hours in poll watcher training last night. Our trainer was from Virginia and had worked on the successful Northam campaign. We are fired up. As I said before, pray, chant, give burnt offerings, think positive thoughts, whatever you can do. And DONATE @GDouglasJones.
    The Face of Syphillis is stumping in Fairhope tonight for Pedo Moore. Fifty miles away from me. The stench will be overwhelming. The Fat Old Dotard will be sixty miles away Friday. Talk about exposure to toxic waste.

  9. MI6 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Vile. I’m speechless. Which doesn’t happen often.
    …so grabbing women by the p*ssy and molesting children are the party line now?

    Reply
    December 5, 2017 at 8:24 am

    “Republicans openly supporting a child molester.”

    Yes, that’s the GOP in a nutshell. It’s the go-to party for all the slavish Koch worshippers who have no idea they are promoting an agenda to enrich the billionaire boys club, all child molesters, white supremicists, Bannon-styled liars and faux intellectuals, pillagers of every last resource on earth as quickly as possible, stupid people who reject all science and any one who lacks even a scintilla of compassion for anyone less fortunate.

  11. grabbyhands says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Unfortunately, this doesn’t surprise me in the least.

    Completely disgusting, but obviously they believe themselves untouchable. And honestly, I see why. All of this, ALL of it – the accusers, the proof that has been given and it is still by no means a sure thing that Doug Jones will win and that should be a given now. At any other time, it would have been. But this is our world now – our country is being led by a sexual predator and he has successfully deflected everything thrown at him, and all he and the GOP have to do is bring up Hillary or the liberals and suddenly everything is okay, because apparently literally ANYTHING is better than that and besides, Jeebus said it was okay. They just know it in their hearts.

    We are getting dumber as a species, not smarter and most of the time I think Americans race towards the moron hall of fame faster than any other country.

  12. adastraperaspera says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I am looking at a photo of my mother at age ten. By that age, she and her sister had been being routinely sexually abused by their brother for years. No one stopped him. By that age, she had put a piece of plywood on sawhorses and started sleeping outside on this–even in the winter–in order to be able to run away when he attacked. Sleeping in the cold caused a lifelong arthritis to set in. I hope this is not triggering anyone. I am just trying to process the deep, raging anger and grief I feel, at the fact that a monster like Moore has been allowed to thrive in our communities. So many girls lives are ruined forever by abuse. It is heartbreaking. He is an ancient evil. He and his kind must be driven out.

  13. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Unfortunately, Moore has a good chance of winning. And that should terrify anyone who believes in the American ideal of democracy. The greatest threat to democracy is religion…….especially the evangelical Christian version.

    Reply
      December 5, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I don’t think this has anything to do with religion and A LOT to do with racism and greed.

      When you break down religious support for Clinton vs Trump, it divides along race lines, with a majority of Hispanic Catholics voting for Clinton, and an equal majority of white Catholics voting for Trump. True, 81% of WHITE evangelicals supported Trump, but the constant here is race, not creed. It also goes a long way to explain why Trump/Moore supporters don’t blink when the “family values” charade falls away… it’s simply not about family values or Christian religious teaching, it’s about hate.

      • Juls says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:32 am

        I think saying it is all about hate is just as simplistic as saying it’s all about religion. It’s much more complex than that. Some people vote republican because they are racist. Some do it because they think the GOP will lower their taxes. Some do it because of religious reasons: they are indoctrinated to vote against abortion above all other issues because ‘murder of innocent babies is wrong’. Some people are racist but vote GOP primarily because they are wealthy and greedy. Some people are religious but vote GOP primarily due to the fact that they hate everybody that’s not a straight white male. Some people are wealthy but vote GOP because of “family values.” All of these are of course vice versa and any combination. Throw in the fact that the GOP prefer to keep their base under thumb through lack of quality education and you have what we see now: a dumpster fire. They admonish social programs designed to help the less fortunate. They tell their base these people are lazy and are stealing from them. They use all these methods in combination to trick their supporters into voting for them so they can accomplish their ultimate greed-ridden goal: to hoard wealth at the top, where they believe it belongs.

  14. Svea says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:43 am

    And the Trump supporters think everything in the country is going just great. The end justifies any deplorable means.

  15. Ally says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:02 am

    It’s clear now that they were never the party of family values. They’re the party of “Christian” fundamentalism and patriarchy. It’s the party of men who look like them doing whatever they want to the country generally and women specifically.

    In that sense it’s darkly funny that these people bang on about sharia law. They would probably agree with most of it as long as it was done under the banner of “Christianity”.

    I wish Christ would return and smite all these people. It astounds me they don’t turn to dust on the spot with all the evil and hypocrisy they spout.

    • Jerusha says:
      December 5, 2017 at 9:14 am

      According to all reports, Jesus was an unemployed guy who bummed around the countryside with a band of bros, depending on the kindness of strangers, doing magic tricks-water into wine, raising the dead-for room and board. Sometimes a “disreputable” woman joined their travels. The guy preached peace, love and understanding like it was the Summer of Love. If these people who invoke his name met him in real life, they’d crucify him again.

  16. Watching A Trainwreak says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

    GOP…Geriatric Old Pedophiles. I wonder what mascot they’ll choose to replace the elephant?

  17. supersoft says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:27 am

    This is so third-world-country corruption style, it hurts my brain.

    Reply
    December 5, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Party over morality! That’s today’s GOP slogan. No honor,no trustworthiness no respect for women, racist legislation, destruction of the environment and irrational foreign policy. Now that the Republicans are in office and hold all 3 branches ,we get a good inside look at all these old-school idiots and what they are really thinking.

    • Christin says:
      December 5, 2017 at 9:50 am

      It’s more obvious than ever what their core ‘values’ are. To be elected, they have to con enough people with the social issues. But make no mistake where the loyalty lies.

      It may take severe financial repercussions from this ‘tax reform’ and the ultimate cutting of social programs to finally wake up some voters. Having to put an extra bed in the house because Grandma can’t stay at the nursing home anymore may not be enough for them to connect the dots. It’s probably going to be a Dem’s fault, somehow.

  19. Gary Burnaska says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Moore and the Tax Scam is the behavior of a party that knows they are getting creamed in 2018 and 2020. Just pass all the garbage they can before it goes tits up. It will as next elections millennials will be more important and they want nothing to do with the GOP or the evangelicals either.

  20. olliesmom says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Moore was 37 and his wife was 23 when they married. He “noticed” her when she was 14 or 15, which means a guy in his late 20′s was cruising on a 8th or 9th grader.

    That’s all I need to know about these people.

    The party of you can do whatever you please as long as you’re a white man.

  21. frankly says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Would you like to go to the Roy Moore Rally today? Or maybe just reserve some free seats and NOT go to the Roy Moore Rally? Here’s your link:

    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/judge-roy-moore-rally-tickets-39839660497?invite=&err=29&referrer=&discount=&affiliate=&eventpassword=

    And here’s where you can reserve tickets to not see Trump in Pensacola, Fla. on Friday:

    https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/pensacola-fl-dec-2017

    Reply
      December 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I already have my “not going to attend” tickets for the Dotard’s Sieg Heil event.
      The event tonight featuring Face of Syphillis bannon is now free and open to the public because they caught wind that “libtards” were reserving all the tickets to leave empty seats.

      • Lady D says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:13 am

        Congrats on your minor victory Jerusha:) It makes me grin to think they were forced to change their plans, the bully got pushed for a change.
        Boy, they are really dragging the biggest piles of crap into Alabama this week aren’t they? The stench must be overwhelming. The farmers could have waited to fertilize this fall.

  22. Michel says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

    If it helps us f*ck over the poor, we support pedophiles. – GOP, 2017

