Robert Mueller now has all of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank records

I’m trying not to get ahead of myself with the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. I want to get this party started. I want to throw glitter and briefly abandon my dry-drunk status in a vat of woke-ass tequila. But we’re moving slowly, even if there are about a million moving pieces, all of which are shifting on a seemingly hourly basis. Last Friday, independent counsel Robert Mueller moved in on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former campaign senior adviser and brief National Security Adviser. Flynn was always compromised, much like Paul Manafort. Flynn was always dirty, and I hoped that Flynn would be targeted heavily for his many crimes. But Mueller, it seems, flipped Flynn. Flynn is only being charged with one felony, and he’s likely to squeal like a piggie on an assortment of Deplorables, possibly Precious Jared Kushner, Mother’s Husband and Emperor Baby Fists.
Trump tweeted out some ill-advised bulls–t over the weekend, and he basically admitted to obstruction of justice. His lawyers scrambled to explain the tweets, and long story short, Trump’s entire legal defense is in tatters. The Trump lawyers aren’t even arguing that Trump did not collude with Russia – their new argument is that Trump colluded and “collusion” isn’t a criminal act or an impeachable offense. The lawyers are also arguing that the president cannot “obstruct justice.” Which is Nixonian – it was Tricky Dick (who looks like the Mahatma Gandhi compared to Trump) who argued that “if the president does it, it’s not illegal.”
Overnight, The Guardian and other outlets reported that Trump’s personal banking records with Deutsche Bank have now been turned over to Mueller and his investigation. Mueller’s team served a warrant on Deutsche Bank, and the bank turned over everything. The bank is Trump’s biggest lender. So… keep your eye on that.
As for Paul Manafort, I do wonder if he’s actually the dumbest person alive. Manafort is currently out on bail, and during his downtime, he decided to ghostwrite a pro-Russia op-ed for his Ukranian business associates. This is a violation of the terms of his bail, and now Mueller’s team is trying to get his bail revoked. SMH.
Here’s one last thing – Trump defending “General Flynn” and then lying about Hillary Clinton.
Trump tells reporters on the South Lawn that Michael Flynn lied and “they ruined his life,” calls it very unfair: “I feel very badly for General Flynn.” pic.twitter.com/lTPIE5wuPb
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yesssss…..follow the money….(do I sound like I’m hissing?)
Yes, but it’s perfectly natural to slip into Parseltongue yourself when faced with snakes. Or stories about them.
Vavakaboom! I know right! I know Nagini is Complicit Barbie but just once, I want to hiss, curse and strike the Dotard. And inflate him into an orange balloon like Marjorie Dursley.
You see the bad guy, you are supposed to both Boo and Hiss.
Exactly. Ahh the walls are closing in Orange Toilet. I wish someone did a montage of him swearing and sweating to the Pink Floyd song Another brick in the wall court part 😂🤣
Have you seen this (if a youtube link is allowed on here):
https://youtu.be/d7Uy0Uznw4E
Get your jollies reading these on the twatter: Adam Khan and Rogue SR white house advisor.
@the_blonde_one-
lol! thanks so much for that!! it gets better with each viewing. I have shared!
Have you read this? Explains so much! https://newrepublic.com/article/143586/trumps-russian-laundromat-trump-tower-luxury-high-rises-dirty-money-international-crime-syndicate
@the blonde one, thanks for sharing! I almost got hysterical when I realized the soundtrack is From Russia with Love.
Can you imagine the rage fest going on right now? Today has a scary feeling to it. I keep reading get your marching shoes ready. Cornered animals are the most dangerous. I’m so ready for him to be out of office. The best gift for the holidays ever!
Please don’t throw glitter ever ( The tiny particles end up killing the ocean I just read) but get your champagne ready.
Yes, to think we can fly to the moon but have not yet figured out how to make biodegradable glitter is a travesty. Priorities, people! We need to get on this. I would love nothing more than to see Trump glitter bombed!
I work at Lush and we use bio-degradable mineral-based glitter. It can be done, people!
Awesome!
This is why I love this site! We can talk about federal financial offenses AND glitter at the same time — and I just learned something new about glitter! No snark at all, I’m totally serious, this site has the best/smartest commenters 👏🏻
I have champagne popsicles in the freezer.
(1) I hope Mueller can substantiate money laundering and other crimes against 45 and his family and he goes a way for a long, long time. And I hope they are state crimes, so he can’t be pardoned by Pence.
(2) The way he talks about Flynn is the same way he was talking about Arpaio before he pardoned him, so watch out!
He could pardon Flynn, but Flynn would have already given the information over to Mueller and potentially taped conversations with Trump & Co. (i.e. “cooperated”) so it would matter only insofar as Flynn wouldn’t serve out an already greatly reduced sentence.
Trump can’t just keep pardoning his way up the ladder, and Nixon couldn’t keep firing prosecutors forever.
The question is what happens with the tax bill. Republicans will clearly do ANYTHING for that. If it passes, then they maybe happy to let Trump keep doing his Trump thing. If it doesn’t, then he’s no use to them and will start dragging them down further.
Call your reps/senators and ask them what they plan to do if Trump fires Mueller – or starts a war with N Korea.
Pardoning someone is dangerous for the person granting the pardon because the person receiving the pardon can no longer refuse to answer questions on the grounds of self-incrimination. Nixon understood this. Doubtful Trump does.
And the funny thing about accepting a pardon is that it’s a total admission of guilt.
He might be able to spare Flynn jail time but Flynn might as well move to Turkey or Russia.
Bring him down!
I’m curiously optimistic about 2018, good things to come after the dumpfire that was 2017
Tax evasion and money laundering landed Capone in jail…
Political power at the highest level was not involved with Al Capone (as far as I know, which is very little).
If Trump is taken down, that still leaves us with President Pence, which is frightening in a different way. He is hardcore conservative, super right-wing — maybe not corrupt like this guy, but the fight will by no means be over.
Amen. I remember those days.
Money is and was always going to be at the heart of this ‘special arrangement’ with Russia.
Venus, there’s a good chance that Pence will be implicated as well because of his supervision of the transition team.
But, if he’s president, it’ll be short-term only. He’s already inflicting his harsh, Puritanical domestic agenda on the country so that would be no different. Foreign policy may be put back in somewhat more expert hands. And he’d be in over his head, but he’d know it. He’s not likeable, and he’d be tarred by his association with Trump, so he could not beat most Democrats likely to be fielded in 2020, and not likely to be much help to Democrats trying to take back the House in 2018.
It’s not worth having the vapors about Pence. We’re likely not to die in nuclear blasts under Pence. He’s a wicked man, to be sure, but his schtick is total self-control.
The fight won’t be over but it will be different. Pence is less likely to start a nuclear war on Twitter or insult our allies just for the fun of it. He has absolutely no charisma so, apart from the evangelical crowd, he won’t get much enthusiastic support from any group. Swing voters will swing elsewhere. He isn’t liked in the GOP, they were going to put up primary challenges against him in Indiana if he ran for re-election. Pence also seems implicated in the Flynn mess.
@Venus, LightPurple beat me to it and said it better than I could.
The fight is definitely not over if we end up with President Pence (🤢), but it is different. It is, at least, back to politics as usual — he is already doing some horrible things while we’re all distracted with Trump, and at least Pence respects the institutions and processes that Trump has been systematically sh!tting on for the past year.
It is all awful, but IMO Pence is the lesser of two evils between these two.
This should be interesting…. brace for the crazy.
I literally burst out laughing when I read this headline. Today is a good day.
They say good things come to those who wait but damn can it be sped up? Mueller is my beacon of hope and I am just afraid all of this is going to amount to nothing because nothing ever happens to rich white men. Come on Mueller!!!!!
“because nothing ever happens to rich white men.” Truer words were never spoken.
It’s slow but it’s moving. And now trump is trying to create an h deerhound spy network. People are taking that as a move to remove Mueller.
Congress needs to make Mueller unfireable
They’re trying to create a conflict of interest argument because at least one investigator allegedly had a pro-Clinton bias.
FBI agents are allowed to hold personal opinions as long as they don’t interfere with their work. I guess they’ll go after the wording but no matter whether you call her server “negligent” or “careless,” in neither case was it found to be illegal. Fox etc will try to stretch it though to the definition of criminally negligent. Just you wait.
Mueller fired that agent anyway. He didn’t have to, but he understands the value of appearances.
Except the guy was removed months ago
They won’t make Mueller unfireable because after the tax vote and re-endorsement of Moore, it’s clear the Republicans are officially the party of Trump. I am once again very pessimistic about any chance of removing Trump other than the 2020 election.
The GOP rolls out the triple bogeyman threat of DNC/Pelosi/Schumer to keep the sheeple in line. Pelosi & Schumer are liabilities for Dems moving forward. Hopefully state parties will do their own thing in next year’s mid terms and not embrace the National Party and it’s leaders. Given the electoral college, my hopes are even diminished for removing Trump in 2020.
No i know. They should but i know they won’t. Hitler also created the SS army because he didn’t trust the installed intelligence community. In case you arent convinced we are living in pre-WWII conditions
If the US makes it to 2020 with free and fair elections — unlike the past few, especially with the 2000 and 2016 Republican cheating — it will be a miracle. This is a race against time.
@Isalund: ITA about Schumer and Pelosi. I’m sure there are those who will disagree with us, but IMO we need new blood and we need it *yesterday*
@Nicole your comment gave me chills.
@WhoAreThesePeople: I don’t know how we could ever get to a point again in which we trust that our elections are totally fair and free. There are so many layers of issues, between gerrymandering and voter roll tampering and machine hacking…it is an utter mess.
Of COURSE Deutsche Bank is cropping up. Of course they kept lending him money when nobody else would. Of course they handed over every last shred because if anyone can’t afford the publicity or the investigation, it’s them. I can’t even begin to describe how much I hate them as an institution.
Me too. I’m hailing from germany, and believe me, they are a grade A sh!tshow. They are evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I’m German as well. They scare the crap out of me. You can’t tell me that anyone at that bank knows what is going on in all departments. It’s just not possible to have control over a company this huge and this shady.
There are giant (bigly) fines if a bank does not cooperate or is found complicit in financial crimes. They may be trying to mitigate any future penalties THEY have to pay.
Money laundering is the ultimate fall for these types of people. Shady deals seem to abound. Just follow the money trail.
Honest to God, if this was a plot on House of Cards, I wouldn’t be able to suspend my disbelief long enough to finish the season.
@Veronica, 😂
That’s his “red line,” because investigating his finances and businesses would open him up to charges in the state of New York, which would not be covered under a president’s power to pardon.
Yes! I was just coming to comment on that. Trump has previously said that if Mueller started looking into his personal finances that would be too much for him. I can definitely see him trying to fire Mueller now.
IIRC at one point Trump said his finances should be off limit and possibly the line in the sand he would draw. Flynn made his own bed and should lie in it. He ruined his life not Mueller. Also from an article on The Hill (also a similar article on Politico):
Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued in 1999 as an Alabama senator that then-President Clinton could be removed from office for obstructing justice amid an investigation into his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
It’s like a child who has done something they shouldn’t have, and he or she says, “Don’t look there!” It’s that transparent.
The money trail being off limits is like pointing directly to where the real dirt is. Especially for a braggart who loves telling everyone how filthy rich he is.
AH. Got it. Though … if he has the power to pardon, could he pardon himself?
Nixon was named an un-indicted co-conspirator. If he hadn’t been president, he would been charged with conspiracy (to obstruct justice). Of course, Nixon resigned; he had some sense of norms and he cared about his legacy. Trump prefers to blow through norms and has no sense of history.
I see Trump is trying a new hair color, still looks bad.
It’s on the way to lavender.
Good catch🤣🤣🤣
I was going to say that! Also…and this makes me very happy because I know how vain he is–he seems to be losing his hair at a faster rate. The combover was always pretty obvious, but now it’s looking like a shitty wig or like a rat made a small nest up there.
I know this seems slow but I’ve been reading that compared to Nixon’s impeachment this is going at lightening speed. I didn’t grow up in the US so I don’t know all the details of Watergate but I have to assume that investigation took longer because the players involved were not all complete and utter morons like we have here. I mean it would be laughable if they weren’t destroying our democracy more and more every day.
Watergate took over 2 years before Nixon resigned. Also, IMO, the technology today makes it quicker to get evidence such as documents to Mueller. They can be sent in a computer file, whereas with Watergate you had paper documents.
There was a very interesting Fresh Air yesterday with Daniel Ellsberg of the Pentagon Papers. He talked about how he stayed after work in the evenings and xeroxed the massive stack of papers one by one by one by one…. There was no document feed then and this was the same timeframe.
And Watergate took down a LOT of people. 40 government officials were indicted or jailed, including the attorney general & chief of staff.
I recently ran across an editorial dated March 1974 that bemoaned how nothing was being done about Tricky Dick, with so much proof of corruption. It sounded like what we’re saying today. Nixon resigned in disgrace five months later.
I’m waiting for the final count of how many end up charged. Orange’s lawyers will likely end up needing lawyers. The incompetence is astounding. It’s truly stupid Watergate.
Some of his lawyers have, in fact, already hired lawyers.
Ah! With the Deutsche bank records, Mueller and team have more puzzle pieces on their 1000-piece puzzle. I said this past weekend that all the pieces were turned over and the edge ones were in. Now a clearer picture is emerging and its….
The red hair of a satanic clown?
Can’t be sure yet.
I think Emperor Zero’s opportunity to try to fire Mueller is past with the news of Flynn and this weekend’s spazzout by Dotard and his “lawyers’” comments. A former Obama lawyer told Maddow that there are layers of investigators at the FBI who would take over Mueller’s investigation. He said you can’t fire everyone.
Mueller apparently has a contigincy plan for being removed, but I’m not sure what it is. Schneiderman?
Exactly. You can’t fire everyone, and Mueller has all his ducks in a row. This case is signed, sealed and delivered, so no matter who would take over if Mueller were removed, the outcome would be the same. Trump is now completely indefensible, they’ve got him for aiding and abetting computer crimes, illegal solicitation of in-kind foreign donations and conspiracy to commit fraud, followed by obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements. So he’ll be indicted, it’s only a matter of time.
Can’t indict a sitting president, right? Or very, very hard to? With this House unwilling to take up impeachment as the Constitutional alternative, a cabinet of idiot misfits that won’t respect the 25th Amendment, there’s a problem. Thus the necessity of filing charges at the state level.
I guess Pence could scurry in the background to line people up to remove Trump, but Pence is probably trying to cover his own legal ass, too.
Americans, and the American political system, are way too reluctant to remove a bad president. If this were a parliamentary democracy, it’s likely a vote of “no confidence” would have been held after the first month.
Well, that’s the big question, isn’t it? : can a sitting President be indicted? And it’s currently being heavily debated. I say, the best way to find out is for someone to try it!
Can indict. Question is whether a trial can proceed while the president is in office or has to wait until he leaves office. Supreme Court in Jones v Clinton said a civil case can go forward. Criminal case might get a different ruling
I don’t get how he can just fire him anyway. I thought the Justice Department and WH were separate entities in some way. Forgive my ignorance I need to crack a book.
It’s good to know he has a plan in place, now that they have his finance records he’s going to lose what’s left of his mind.
In 1981 on TV, I saw then President Reagan step up to a microphone and fire every air traffic controller in the country. It struck me then as an abuse of power.
I second your bitch please Kaiser. Or to quote Queen – another one bites the dust. And now he’s using his elderly sick mother as a shield. Vile scum.
As someone alluded to in another post negative posts & tweets about Singer are disappearing
http://screencrush.com/bryan-singer-twitter-articles-gone/
Reddit has screen caps of the missing post
http://3ipycv2ugat81cqgps20hwke-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/jlqv1ruxatvz.gif
Just my two cents – and I truly believe innocent until proven guilty. An innocent person would not go into hiding in terms of work, being seen any where, as well as on social media. I’m just saying…
For every Trump puppet who claims that Trump’s financial records are outside the scope of the investigation into Russia tampering with our election, and they aren’t, I ask for an explanation as to how, exactly, and please be specific, Monica Lewinsky was involved in Whitewater?
Don’t get too excited guys. I have a gross feeling in my stomach that no matter what crimes are proven, 45 and Mother’s Husband will be teflon. The Republicans won’t do anything unless Paul Ryan decides to turn on Trump so he can be President. And he may even pardon Trump after the fact. Either way we are screwed.
Please use all of your excitement, anger, restlessness, and fear to motivate you to learn as much as you can about your local representatives. Learn about who’s running for what in 2018. Get informed and spread information. Encourage voting. Set up a program to get high school students registered. Don’t just complain about our government online. Please be proactive in making change.
^^^THIS^^^ The 2018 mid-term elections are less than a year away.
Does Mueller have his tax records? I can only imagine they’re riddled with lies. And I hope he has Ballless Ken’s records, too.
He’s working with the IRS, so I’m presuming if he doesn’t have them he’s trying to get them.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/352561-irs-shares-information-with-muellers-special-counsel-probe
I’m curious too. 🤔
Jeru
Much-respected Ken Dilanian reported on Ruhle’s show this morning that he’s heard Mueller has had Dotard’s tax returns for quite a long time.
Connecting the dots
Er, puzzle pieces
He could have gotten them from a variety of places: the IRS, the state of NY, the preparer, any entity to which Trump showed tax returns as part of an application process. And none of them would have to tell Trump.
VOTE in 2018 EVERYBODY!!!
Why are these people all so stupid? I’m used to expecting it from Trump & Family, but at this point, everyone has a lawyer. Why are people – or their lawyers – admitting to guilt on Twitter? Why are criminal defendants on bail trying to write columns? Aren’t any of these people aware the best way to get away with a crime is to stop talking?
Trump confesses on Twitter because he’s an idiot who doesn’t understand the law, plus he’s guilty and his filter fades with every passing day.
Manafort writes a self-exonerating piece while out on bail because he’s a sociopath who still thinks he’ll get away with it. And he almost did!
That Manafort even tried this is testimony of his arrogance and ignorance. Mueller seized all his electronic devices and searched them. They would have continued surveillance. Mueller probably has seen every draft of that stupid article
When the reports indicate he was working on the piece ‘as recently as last Thirsday’, it’s clear they have solid information/surveillance.
When this was breaking news yesterday evening, both the longtime host and his guest (a member of Congress) were both dumbfounded by PM’s ignorance. But I agree it’s likely a combination of stupidity and sheer arrogance.
Fat Old Dotard only hires people who have their noses up his capacious posterior. That’s why his lawyers are so sorry. Why all the people around him are so stupid.
Birds of a feather…
“Mother’s Husband” 😭😭😭😭⚰️💀
I know, “Mother’s Husband” had me on the floor laughing. Some of Kaiser’s finest work!
I remember when Ken Star boxed Bill Clinton in with the blue 👗. Now I can see the same thing happening to the dotard, he will be boxed in with his income taxes for the last 10 years and all his lying and cheating. We will find out, sooner or later What he is hiding, he and his crime family. By the time this is over he will go done as the worse president in this country’s history. He can run but he can’t hide from Mueller. Lock him up, lock them all up.
He already is the worst president in US history
I’m expecting KT McFarland to be charged with lying to the FBI in July (claiming Flynn didn’t discuss sanctions with Russia).
I’m also expecting Jared to be charged with AT LEAST the same as KT. He was brought in to discuss “things” with Mueller when Flynn was already cooperating (last month). Bad news for Jared is that that 5-year max prison sentence for lying to the Feds is nothing compared to what Mueller has on him (conspiracy, computer crimes, the Logan Act, money-laundering [re 666 building]). No deals will be made with Jared by Mueller, except as a hook to catch Emperor Zero.
Do we have any guesses as to whether dear Princess will be charged? Or will she start working on her new branding as either single superwoman or hostessing yacht trips overseas?
Very likely. Like Jared, she lied on her security clearance forms. She’s the show horse on all daddy’s business deals. She’ll try to argue that she should stay free “for the children!” That argument didn’t help Ethel Rosenberg.
