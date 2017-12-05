Robert Mueller now has all of Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank records

Embed from Getty Images

I’m trying not to get ahead of myself with the #TrumpImpeachmentParty. I want to get this party started. I want to throw glitter and briefly abandon my dry-drunk status in a vat of woke-ass tequila. But we’re moving slowly, even if there are about a million moving pieces, all of which are shifting on a seemingly hourly basis. Last Friday, independent counsel Robert Mueller moved in on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former campaign senior adviser and brief National Security Adviser. Flynn was always compromised, much like Paul Manafort. Flynn was always dirty, and I hoped that Flynn would be targeted heavily for his many crimes. But Mueller, it seems, flipped Flynn. Flynn is only being charged with one felony, and he’s likely to squeal like a piggie on an assortment of Deplorables, possibly Precious Jared Kushner, Mother’s Husband and Emperor Baby Fists.

Trump tweeted out some ill-advised bulls–t over the weekend, and he basically admitted to obstruction of justice. His lawyers scrambled to explain the tweets, and long story short, Trump’s entire legal defense is in tatters. The Trump lawyers aren’t even arguing that Trump did not collude with Russia – their new argument is that Trump colluded and “collusion” isn’t a criminal act or an impeachable offense. The lawyers are also arguing that the president cannot “obstruct justice.” Which is Nixonian – it was Tricky Dick (who looks like the Mahatma Gandhi compared to Trump) who argued that “if the president does it, it’s not illegal.”

Overnight, The Guardian and other outlets reported that Trump’s personal banking records with Deutsche Bank have now been turned over to Mueller and his investigation. Mueller’s team served a warrant on Deutsche Bank, and the bank turned over everything. The bank is Trump’s biggest lender. So… keep your eye on that.

As for Paul Manafort, I do wonder if he’s actually the dumbest person alive. Manafort is currently out on bail, and during his downtime, he decided to ghostwrite a pro-Russia op-ed for his Ukranian business associates. This is a violation of the terms of his bail, and now Mueller’s team is trying to get his bail revoked. SMH.

Here’s one last thing – Trump defending “General Flynn” and then lying about Hillary Clinton.

Trump tells reporters on the South Lawn that Michael Flynn lied and “they ruined his life,” calls it very unfair: “I feel very badly for General Flynn.” pic.twitter.com/lTPIE5wuPb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2017

Embed from Getty Images