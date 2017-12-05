Kaia Gerber in Ralph & Russo at the London Fashion Awards: cute or too mature?

The London Fashion Awards

The London Fashion Awards were held last night (in London, ha). This is increasingly becoming a major international event as the years go by – I remember when this event was more local, and most of the attendees were British. Now an influx of Americans regularly comes out for this event. Americans like… Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford. I see a lot of Cindy in Kaia, but it’s weird, right? Even when Cindy was a very young model, she didn’t have this kind of babyface. Kaia has such a young face, even as she gets taller and more model-y. She wore Ralph & Russo and I f–king hate this dress. It’s ugly, it doesn’t suit her figure, it makes her shoulders look massive and it’s just the wrong thing for a 16-year-old to wear.

The Fashion Awards 2017

FKA Twigs in Versace. I like the idea of this but I would have changed it up slightly. Like, this should be a one-piece. I don’t get the whole “high fashion crop top with a ballgown skirt” thing.

The Fashion Awards 2017

Selena Gomez in Coach. Is she being styled by Michelle Williams’ stylist all of a sudden or what? Why does Selena look like a Civil War ghost??

London Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Irina Shayk in Atelier Versace. It feels like Irina is doing the same Naomi Campbell/Liz Hurley thing, where they just always wear versions of the same f–king dress and it always looks the same. She looks boringly fine. Aggressively meh.

The Fashion Awards 2017

Suki Waterhouse in Maison Margiela Haute Couture. Ha, I wonder if Suki spoke to Irina? Suki dated Bradley Cooper for a while and then Irina swooped in. Anyway, I dislike this dress. Blah.

The Fashion Awards 2017

Stella McCartney dressed herself, Pink and Annabelle Wallis. I think Stella is a sh-tty designer, but Pink’s outfit doesn’t look completely terrible. Annabelle’s does though.

The British Fashion Awards

Zendaya in Vivetta. OMFG is this terrible. Something nice: I’m fine with her blonde bob and her makeup is on point. But the dress is AWFUL.

The London Fashion Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

90 Responses to “Kaia Gerber in Ralph & Russo at the London Fashion Awards: cute or too mature?”

  1. KBeth says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Wow, all of the above are absolutely terrible.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I see Cindy’s eyebrows, but that face is all her father Rande.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Ugly, ugly dresses, all of them,
    Sorry, Kaia seems as boring as they come.

    Reply
    • Paige says:
      December 5, 2017 at 10:26 am

      Agreed. Beautiful but lacking that certain je ne sais quoi. Cindy (and the other 90’s Supes) had an energy that radiates. Like they were in motion even when standing still.
      I think the reason the new batch of spacey-faced nepotism models lack the IT factor is b/c they were raised in such extravagant, glamorous circumstances. They have seen, done, and been given so much since they were born they are jaded to it by like 12.
      I believe most of the originals grew up comparatively normal. They had the hunger, drive, and excitement.

      Reply
    • Mich says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:58 pm

      I feel terrible saying this about a 16 year old but…zzzzzzz.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      The dresses look like they were dragged out of someone’s storage unit from the Filene’s Basement going out of business sale in 2009 that had been hanging around since 1995.

      FFS these mashugana dresses hurt my retinas. The tailoring on Suki’s dress is a mockery of the profession.

      Reply
  4. crazydaisy says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I never like anything designed by Stella McCartney. Her clothes are ill-fitting, bunchy or boxy, just awful. Why do people wear her styles? Oh yeah, McCartney.

    Reply
  5. dumbledork says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    why does Zendaya have My Little Ponies on her chest?

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I feel a little sad seeing these very young girls – and they ARE girls – dressed like they are in their later 20′s and 30′s. Why. why. why. Live your youth. Don’t strap yourself into awkward high fashion just yet. you have the rest of your life to wear that shit. There is more to your than what you wrap yourselves in.

    Reply
    • mary says:
      December 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

      this is why i kinda have a soft spot for Paris Jackson. she is uber rich i’m sure with trust fund but she stays true to herself and is mostly age appropriate. I like that she is backpacking through Europe. Kaia looks too young to be doing all this.

      Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Only a few models make it past their 20′s in the fashion world, the famous ones we all know about. The rest have to make their money before they’re passed over for the next fresh face. That’s why they start so young, because they have such a short shelf life.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        December 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

        Very true. Even for models making bank, it gets old. Gisele could have strutted for another 20 years if she wanted to, but honestly, it can warp your sense of your own looks if you don’t spend time working on yourself. If you make good relationships, you can keep working if you want to BUT you would have to have been at the top and have a unique look for several lucrative markets and have campaigns. If certain designers or artists like you and photographers or editors you can quit on your own terms.
        I just don’t understand why Cindy would push her children in this direction.

  7. Wilma says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Only like the Versace on Twigs. Rest is *shudders*

    Reply
  8. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Zendaya can wear any hair color or style. Her face is so lovely and symmetrical. I LOVE Pink’s dress! I can’t believe it is by Stella. I’d love to own that gown.

    Reply
  9. poop says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Irina looks gorgeous, like a bombshell model! There’s no need to change it up if she looks okay. Why is she obligated to look different? Kaia’s dress is not very aesthetically pleasing, but I don’t see the inappropriate-ness you say. She’s not overexposed or anything.

    Reply
  10. Margo S. says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I’m so sick of nepotism.

    Reply
  11. JA says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Yikes! So many pretty people in ugly ass dresses. Kaia is doing a lot of things 16 year olds shouldn’t have to deal with and that atrocious outfit is the least of her worries.

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    December 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Yes, the daughter does look absolutely like Rande. The son, though, looks exactly like him mom and he is freaking gorgeous. I’d love to see him model, but I haven’t seen pictures of him in years.

    Reply
  13. LittlefishMom says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Yuck to all. Just no. Hideous.

    Reply
  14. OriginalLala says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Kaia is really pretty, if you follow her on social media you’ll see that it’s not the dress making her shoulders look wide, it’s that she has lost so much weight lately that her shoulders are just very obviously the widest part of her body by a long shot

    Reply
  15. blogdis says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Kaia is a pretty girl but she just does not have her mothers ” it” factor
    Don’t these people earn enough money so that thier kids can go the best schools and pursue other lucrative careers, lawyer, Doctor Business etc.
    Following in mom or dad’s footsteps just isn’t for everybody

    Reply
    • Flo says:
      December 5, 2017 at 10:19 am

      Why does it always have to be a lucrative career? Why don’t you wish for other careers say like carpenting for example or a health care assistant??

      Reply
      • blogdis says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:29 am

        @Flo
        A career in entertainment , modeling acting etc can be lucrative if successful , and comes with a certain lifestyle . I am pretty sure that factors into celeb kids going this route , I was just suggesting other lucrative careers that they could go into if they apply themselves as all of them are not really suited to follow in thier parents footsteps ,

        Also seriously after growing up in a certain lifestyle and being afforded opportunities for a good education , networking etc , do you really think the average celeb kid would be invested in being a health assistant ( there is absolutely nothing wrong with that job. Btw ) but if we are being practical here ????

    • Flo says:
      December 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

      Also are you aware that a lot of lawyers and doctors are the sons and daughter of doctors and lawyers? Why are they allowed to follow in their parents footsteps? They benefit from nepotism too.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        December 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Uh you know that the kids of doctors and lawyers don’t just become doctors and lawyers with a few phone calls from mummy and daddy, right?

        There are things called bar exams and medical school, make all the noises you want but you can’t escape those, no matter what a big deal your lawyer/doctor parent is. Meanwhile, what’s the equivalent qualification for modelling or other creative fields? Oh yeah, fuck-all besides mummy/daddy phone calls.

      • Llamas says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:10 am

        Yeah med schools don’t just let anyone in. You have to work your butt off. They don’t care if your parent is a doctor; they care about your stats. If ypu get poor grades, or dont have a ton of leadership activities, or have a bad MCAT score you’re not getting in regardless of who your parents are. Not nepotism.

      • blogdis says:
        December 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

        @ Flo
        Yes nepotism is everywhere being the child of a doctor or lawyer can probably help a little toget you in the right school or job at the right firm but there is still some amount of heavy lifting that the child has to do
        THose kids still have to study and apply themselves, the last I heard one cannot practice law Without passing the bar exam or be a doctor without passing your boards etc so there’s that

      • Meggles says:
        December 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        I agree with teacakes and Llamas, but also nepotism in non-entertainment industries is still problem. You can’t assume people don’t care about and aren’t trying to combat nepotism in their own industries?

    • Sarah says:
      December 5, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Oh my, Doctors and Lawyers again….. your World is tiny as it seems…….how about Nurse for the elderly or Stewardess……… Refuse collector or Doctor’s receptionist?

      I don’t see those Celebrity-Kids having the Brains and the ambition to really do something with their lives, it’s easier this way, never pressed to handle real-live, and very privileged.

      It’s like talking about Hollywood “Royalty” there is no Royalty, there is no aristocracy…

      @ Llamas, but you know that rich People Buy their Kids a place in Harvard (Kushner), and very likely buy degrees too, so don’t think you have to be Smart as a Lawyer or Doctor…. I come from a Family filled with Doctors, and after the Uni it’s def. about Nepotism with Jobs, esp. because my Brother has a Clinic, a lot of Family (all Doctors) is working there……

      Reply
      • blogdis says:
        December 5, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        @ Sarah
        My world is as tiny as yours is impractical . How many millionaire kids you know that are garbage collectors ? doctors receptionists. Really ? Also lawyer, Doctor business were just some examples ( as evidenced by the use of etc )

        Why do you assume all celeb kids aren’t smart ? You do know that Cindy was a chemistry major in college before taking up modeling and was one of the first to parlay her modeling success into business success ( before the proliferation of social media ) which takes some amount of smarts . Her husband is an entrepreneur as well.

        I also find it interesting that on the one hand you are saying that celeb kids aren’t smart but on the other hand admonishing me for not suggesting that they be doctors receptionists, stewardesses etc are you suggesting then that the people who are in these positions aren’t smart either ???

        Guess I will stay in my “tiny ” world while you stay in your condescendingly rude and impractical one.

      • OriginalLala says:
        December 5, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        I mean – sure money, family connections and power can get you a foot in the door in some professions and universities but it’s not like the vast majority of people who have doctorates, who had MDs, and/or law degrees are from these kinds families.

      • curious says:
        December 5, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        Yep, if you look at today’s university professors then you see the majority is from affluent families who have a lot of academic education degrees. It is very unlikely that a child from a blue-collar working class family makes it to university and even more unlikely that such a child works at a university as a post doc or researcher or professor. That is what the statistics say, actually.

        Most of my professors at my average non-elite university are from families who have a few biographical articles about their family members on wikipedia – because they were all researchers and such.

        Nepotism is fully alive and doing quite well, unfortunately.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 5, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      She’s not missing out on any of that. She can model AND get the best tutors and excel in her education. She can model AND get into an Ivy league school and get a degree. Lesser privileged children might have to chose. She doesn’t. Traveling has become a part of the lifestyle of the wealthy. There are ways to educate on the go.

      Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      She’s not going to do any of those jobs, doctor, lawyer, etc. They’re still a 9-5 and the pay would be ludicrous compared to what Mommy and Daddy make. They’d never make it in that world because of who they are and how they live as well as the money they get to maintain their lifestyles. They would not have the hunger and motivation to succeed and do the work required to get through the courses.

      Reply
  16. Other Renee says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I love the way Twigs looks. Everyone else is a thumbs down. I don’t see Kaia having a lengthy career like her mom. She’s a nepotism model now and that sells. But her mom had a kind of charisma that her daughter just doesn’t have.

    Reply
  17. Vovicia says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Sometimes I see something in her face that makes it model-y, but more often than not I just see a rather derpy looking teenager. Her eyes are SO close together. Does the fasion industry ever talk about how entirely screwed up the modeling industry is these days? It’s so filled with famous last name average joes.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Constantly. Believe me on that. They are jumping all over her because she is best of the Nepo models. She can walk and has a nice personality. Many people have a soft spot for her because of her mother and nostalgia which is more than can be said of the others.

      A lot of the success of the Instamodels is hype and PR. Loads of exaggeration and behind the scenes eye rolling. They kind of sit in a separate category.

      Reply
  18. Anastasia says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

    OMG Suki’s dress is a hot mess from top to bottom. Are those underwire stays on the outside of her dress????

    Reply
  19. Originaltessa says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:28 am

    When you’re as young and fresh as Kaia, I think it’s a sin to cover all that up with piles of makeup.

    Reply
  20. Penelope says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I see 10-15 prettier girls than Kaia at work every day, seriously.

    Reply
  21. teacakes says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Well, obviously Cindy didn’t have Kaia’s kind of baby face when she started out as a model – she was 21, Kaia is 16. I can actually see the Cindy resemblance here, btw – she has similar facial structure.

    And if we must have nepotism models, I’d rather it was Kaia than one of the reality tv instamodels – she is at least somewhat competent at walking runways and while her eyes may be close-set, they’re not dead like the eyes of the surplus Kardashian, Kandy or whatever her name is.

    Reply
  22. mary says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Kaia always looks very tired with bags under her eyes. She is 16 what gives?

    Reply
  23. Bliss 51 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:55 am

    The Coach dress, where do I begin. Like the worst of Gunne Sax, like a sewing project that refused to be ruffle proof, like the worst of the the Sunday supplement ads way back when. Loretta Lynn wore it better.

    Reply
  24. Jenny says:
    December 5, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Kaia is pretty but she’s no Cindy Crawford. And all of the outfits are absolutely horrendous.

    Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Good lord , people bashing a 16 year old child’s looks ? Awful just awful to see.

    Reply
  26. Paisley says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    More along the lines of costumes rather than fashion.

    Reply
  27. livealot says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I didn’t think it was possible for ZENDAYA to ever take a bad photo… but.

    Reply
  28. Meggles says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    She always looks so utterly miserable. Stop forcing her to be a model/celeb and let her be a kid!

    Reply
  29. Snowpea says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Kaia’s shoulders…what is going on? They are so wide. Not to mention how ridiculously long her legs are. I have never been these proportions before.

    Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I thought the longer your legs were in the modeling industry, the better.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        December 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        Proportion is the important thing. It could be she is still coltish and hasn’t grown into her body. I can relate to long legs that are a little extra but her shoulders are very wide, and her arms are very long. I think this is age though. Perfect for swimming I repeat. lol

      • Stella Alpina says:
        December 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        The fashion industry loves girls with long arms and legs and small hips. They also hire models with strong jaws and cheekbones. Designers seem obsessed with features that are androgynous. Gisele is a perfect example of all these qualities they look for. Gisele is a very skilled model, but I don’t think she is a head-turning beauty.

        It’s either “lanky” types like her or plus-sized models like Ashley Graham. Sadly, there is no middle ground.

    • Stella Alpina says:
      December 5, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Check out Cindy’s photos from the past. She also has wide shoulders, long legs, and a torso that looks short when compared to her legs. What was great was she also had a healthy body and was really toned from working out.

      Her daughter is pretty, but I find her face interchangeable with Rachel Bilson. I also question why Cindy pushes her daughter into a profession which has pressured Kaia into losing weight. Kaia was already slim to begin with.

      Reply
  30. curious says:
    December 5, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Forgive me my open words, but:
    Dresses seem to get more whorish.

    I don’t mind seeing women who aren’t covered up. But a lot of those bare midriff and see-through dresses and decolletages don’t say “fashionable” but “meat for sale is on display”.

    Reply
  31. Balooon says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Ugly outfits. Kaia looks like her dad and nothing like her mother, ever. Only similar eyebrows. She’s a tiny girl.

    Reply
  32. vespernite says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    All the dresses are awful…..But I’m so glad FKA Twigs’ mouth is closed. She usually has the stupidest open mouth breather face! Someone must have told her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment