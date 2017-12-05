Kaia Gerber in Ralph & Russo at the London Fashion Awards: cute or too mature?

The London Fashion Awards were held last night (in London, ha). This is increasingly becoming a major international event as the years go by – I remember when this event was more local, and most of the attendees were British. Now an influx of Americans regularly comes out for this event. Americans like… Kaia Gerber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford. I see a lot of Cindy in Kaia, but it’s weird, right? Even when Cindy was a very young model, she didn’t have this kind of babyface. Kaia has such a young face, even as she gets taller and more model-y. She wore Ralph & Russo and I f–king hate this dress. It’s ugly, it doesn’t suit her figure, it makes her shoulders look massive and it’s just the wrong thing for a 16-year-old to wear.
FKA Twigs in Versace. I like the idea of this but I would have changed it up slightly. Like, this should be a one-piece. I don’t get the whole “high fashion crop top with a ballgown skirt” thing.
Selena Gomez in Coach. Is she being styled by Michelle Williams’ stylist all of a sudden or what? Why does Selena look like a Civil War ghost??
Irina Shayk in Atelier Versace. It feels like Irina is doing the same Naomi Campbell/Liz Hurley thing, where they just always wear versions of the same f–king dress and it always looks the same. She looks boringly fine. Aggressively meh.
Suki Waterhouse in Maison Margiela Haute Couture. Ha, I wonder if Suki spoke to Irina? Suki dated Bradley Cooper for a while and then Irina swooped in. Anyway, I dislike this dress. Blah.
Stella McCartney dressed herself, Pink and Annabelle Wallis. I think Stella is a sh-tty designer, but Pink’s outfit doesn’t look completely terrible. Annabelle’s does though.
Zendaya in Vivetta. OMFG is this terrible. Something nice: I’m fine with her blonde bob and her makeup is on point. But the dress is AWFUL.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow, all of the above are absolutely terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t *get* fashion. The best person in the fashion world is Kanye, because he’s making bank of of how stupid fashion trends are. He sells the cheapest-made, ugliest clothes, and people buy them because *he* can sell anything. It has been years since I’ve regularly seen couture garments that didn’t look like some kind of ridiculous stroke into the 1980s. I would never allow anyone to dress me – no stylist, and no amount of free frocks would get me to wear this crap. It’s a JOKE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haute Couture or just couture?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dresses make me think of the Mockingjay movies – just ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Cindy’s eyebrows, but that face is all her father Rande.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I totally agree that the eyebrows are Cindy but facial features are Rande’s, including the close-set eyes.
People have a hard time seeing past the strong, arched brows, I guess, coupled with the natural inclination to say that daughters resemble their mothers.
Also, she is far from being baby-faced, the defining feature of which are faces with a bit of fat which imparts softness; she’s lost too much fat to have a baby-face, and in fact the face looks a bit hard for a teenager.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like her father. Dude has those hard features you mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep she doesn’t stand out as a model. I can see it now. She does not have her mother’s wow factor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said all along that she looks just like her father, Rande. You can see it especially in the close-set eyes, eye shape, nose etc. People think she looks like Cindy because of the brown hair and eyebrows. I agree Kaia doesn’t have the wow factor a model needs to have. Her proportions seem weird to me with those extremely long legs and short torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she is mostly her dad. Whatever Cindy had is not replicated here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
She is all Randy and it’s getting clearer as she gets older. But they have to sell the ‘Cindy lookalike’ as their hook and proof of how much they want that to be the case.
Same way Christie Brinkely’s daughter Sailor Cook is all her father Peter – down to the head shape!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The outfit Selena has on makes her waist look quite substantial. It’s just the styling because she is not thick at all in this area. The horse heads are so tacky they’re funny! Pink’s outfit makes her look like a shapeless sack of potatoes. Kaia’s dress with the torn looking neckline makes her look overly high waisted which I don’t think she is. She is average looking but has the freshness and glow of youth on her side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugly, ugly dresses, all of them,
Sorry, Kaia seems as boring as they come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Beautiful but lacking that certain je ne sais quoi. Cindy (and the other 90’s Supes) had an energy that radiates. Like they were in motion even when standing still.
I think the reason the new batch of spacey-faced nepotism models lack the IT factor is b/c they were raised in such extravagant, glamorous circumstances. They have seen, done, and been given so much since they were born they are jaded to it by like 12.
I believe most of the originals grew up comparatively normal. They had the hunger, drive, and excitement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s only 16, but she doesn’t appear to even have a youthful “spark,” which I guess is typical of her ilk who have not needed for anything nor wanted for much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel terrible saying this about a 16 year old but…zzzzzzz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dresses look like they were dragged out of someone’s storage unit from the Filene’s Basement going out of business sale in 2009 that had been hanging around since 1995.
FFS these mashugana dresses hurt my retinas. The tailoring on Suki’s dress is a mockery of the profession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never like anything designed by Stella McCartney. Her clothes are ill-fitting, bunchy or boxy, just awful. Why do people wear her styles? Oh yeah, McCartney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has nice basic stuff. She cannot make a red carpet piece.
All women looked, well let’s say not that great. You should see Alexa Chung, she lost the plot. All very Dynasty-like plus some escort disney moments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why does Zendaya have My Little Ponies on her chest?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face is beautiful but that dress is a big hell no.
At least Kaia knows how to pose without that open mouth most celebs love to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Zendaya, the dress is not good. And you can see it on her face that she knows. well, You cant always win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that her real hair or is it a wig? I can’t tell. If it is her real hair, why do people (like Selena Gomez) find the need to bleach it. They look better with darker hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wig
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel a little sad seeing these very young girls – and they ARE girls – dressed like they are in their later 20′s and 30′s. Why. why. why. Live your youth. Don’t strap yourself into awkward high fashion just yet. you have the rest of your life to wear that shit. There is more to your than what you wrap yourselves in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is why i kinda have a soft spot for Paris Jackson. she is uber rich i’m sure with trust fund but she stays true to herself and is mostly age appropriate. I like that she is backpacking through Europe. Kaia looks too young to be doing all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris is in trouble emotionally at the moment, so I am not so sure she is doing well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only a few models make it past their 20′s in the fashion world, the famous ones we all know about. The rest have to make their money before they’re passed over for the next fresh face. That’s why they start so young, because they have such a short shelf life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true. Even for models making bank, it gets old. Gisele could have strutted for another 20 years if she wanted to, but honestly, it can warp your sense of your own looks if you don’t spend time working on yourself. If you make good relationships, you can keep working if you want to BUT you would have to have been at the top and have a unique look for several lucrative markets and have campaigns. If certain designers or artists like you and photographers or editors you can quit on your own terms.
I just don’t understand why Cindy would push her children in this direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only like the Versace on Twigs. Rest is *shudders*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Twigs look
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here to say the same thing. I really like it. The others are not so great. Although, Zendaya can almost do a Rihanna and pull off any look, just not quite with this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I qualify my dislike for all of the dresses…I like Twigs’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Twigs is really pretty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zendaya can wear any hair color or style. Her face is so lovely and symmetrical. I LOVE Pink’s dress! I can’t believe it is by Stella. I’d love to own that gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That wig is VERY obvious. Kind of distracts from how polished her makeup is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Irina looks gorgeous, like a bombshell model! There’s no need to change it up if she looks okay. Why is she obligated to look different? Kaia’s dress is not very aesthetically pleasing, but I don’t see the inappropriate-ness you say. She’s not overexposed or anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, duh, you’re saying she looks TOO old? *Eye roll* I’m glad on not a celebrity, can you imagine having to please everyone’s whims?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is too old looking. The color and ruffles are both youthful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sick of nepotism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only because you don’t benefit from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that is fair. Margo is right. It wouldn’t matter if the offspring warranted what they have or got it on their own. People don’t think of it as nepotism then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! So many pretty people in ugly ass dresses. Kaia is doing a lot of things 16 year olds shouldn’t have to deal with and that atrocious outfit is the least of her worries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the daughter does look absolutely like Rande. The son, though, looks exactly like him mom and he is freaking gorgeous. I’d love to see him model, but I haven’t seen pictures of him in years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck to all. Just no. Hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia is really pretty, if you follow her on social media you’ll see that it’s not the dress making her shoulders look wide, it’s that she has lost so much weight lately that her shoulders are just very obviously the widest part of her body by a long shot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a swimmer’s body and would have killed it in the pool if she were athletic. Her weight loss is troubling and alarming. It will not get better in that industry, and it makes me wonder what is going on with her emotionally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia is a pretty girl but she just does not have her mothers ” it” factor
Don’t these people earn enough money so that thier kids can go the best schools and pursue other lucrative careers, lawyer, Doctor Business etc.
Following in mom or dad’s footsteps just isn’t for everybody
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does it always have to be a lucrative career? Why don’t you wish for other careers say like carpenting for example or a health care assistant??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Flo
A career in entertainment , modeling acting etc can be lucrative if successful , and comes with a certain lifestyle . I am pretty sure that factors into celeb kids going this route , I was just suggesting other lucrative careers that they could go into if they apply themselves as all of them are not really suited to follow in thier parents footsteps ,
Also seriously after growing up in a certain lifestyle and being afforded opportunities for a good education , networking etc , do you really think the average celeb kid would be invested in being a health assistant ( there is absolutely nothing wrong with that job. Btw ) but if we are being practical here ????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also are you aware that a lot of lawyers and doctors are the sons and daughter of doctors and lawyers? Why are they allowed to follow in their parents footsteps? They benefit from nepotism too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh you know that the kids of doctors and lawyers don’t just become doctors and lawyers with a few phone calls from mummy and daddy, right?
There are things called bar exams and medical school, make all the noises you want but you can’t escape those, no matter what a big deal your lawyer/doctor parent is. Meanwhile, what’s the equivalent qualification for modelling or other creative fields? Oh yeah, fuck-all besides mummy/daddy phone calls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah med schools don’t just let anyone in. You have to work your butt off. They don’t care if your parent is a doctor; they care about your stats. If ypu get poor grades, or dont have a ton of leadership activities, or have a bad MCAT score you’re not getting in regardless of who your parents are. Not nepotism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Flo
Yes nepotism is everywhere being the child of a doctor or lawyer can probably help a little toget you in the right school or job at the right firm but there is still some amount of heavy lifting that the child has to do
THose kids still have to study and apply themselves, the last I heard one cannot practice law Without passing the bar exam or be a doctor without passing your boards etc so there’s that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with teacakes and Llamas, but also nepotism in non-entertainment industries is still problem. You can’t assume people don’t care about and aren’t trying to combat nepotism in their own industries?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my, Doctors and Lawyers again….. your World is tiny as it seems…….how about Nurse for the elderly or Stewardess……… Refuse collector or Doctor’s receptionist?
I don’t see those Celebrity-Kids having the Brains and the ambition to really do something with their lives, it’s easier this way, never pressed to handle real-live, and very privileged.
It’s like talking about Hollywood “Royalty” there is no Royalty, there is no aristocracy…
@ Llamas, but you know that rich People Buy their Kids a place in Harvard (Kushner), and very likely buy degrees too, so don’t think you have to be Smart as a Lawyer or Doctor…. I come from a Family filled with Doctors, and after the Uni it’s def. about Nepotism with Jobs, esp. because my Brother has a Clinic, a lot of Family (all Doctors) is working there……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sarah
My world is as tiny as yours is impractical . How many millionaire kids you know that are garbage collectors ? doctors receptionists. Really ? Also lawyer, Doctor business were just some examples ( as evidenced by the use of etc )
Why do you assume all celeb kids aren’t smart ? You do know that Cindy was a chemistry major in college before taking up modeling and was one of the first to parlay her modeling success into business success ( before the proliferation of social media ) which takes some amount of smarts . Her husband is an entrepreneur as well.
I also find it interesting that on the one hand you are saying that celeb kids aren’t smart but on the other hand admonishing me for not suggesting that they be doctors receptionists, stewardesses etc are you suggesting then that the people who are in these positions aren’t smart either ???
Guess I will stay in my “tiny ” world while you stay in your condescendingly rude and impractical one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean – sure money, family connections and power can get you a foot in the door in some professions and universities but it’s not like the vast majority of people who have doctorates, who had MDs, and/or law degrees are from these kinds families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, if you look at today’s university professors then you see the majority is from affluent families who have a lot of academic education degrees. It is very unlikely that a child from a blue-collar working class family makes it to university and even more unlikely that such a child works at a university as a post doc or researcher or professor. That is what the statistics say, actually.
Most of my professors at my average non-elite university are from families who have a few biographical articles about their family members on wikipedia – because they were all researchers and such.
Nepotism is fully alive and doing quite well, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not missing out on any of that. She can model AND get the best tutors and excel in her education. She can model AND get into an Ivy league school and get a degree. Lesser privileged children might have to chose. She doesn’t. Traveling has become a part of the lifestyle of the wealthy. There are ways to educate on the go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can get her education as she works if she wants to and spread it out. Education is important. If a person can afford it and has the ability, it is ideal to become educated and well rounded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not going to do any of those jobs, doctor, lawyer, etc. They’re still a 9-5 and the pay would be ludicrous compared to what Mommy and Daddy make. They’d never make it in that world because of who they are and how they live as well as the money they get to maintain their lifestyles. They would not have the hunger and motivation to succeed and do the work required to get through the courses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may have point there but to hear some people tell it garbage collector, receptionist , nurses aide and other entry level positions are viable options for those celeb kids LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the way Twigs looks. Everyone else is a thumbs down. I don’t see Kaia having a lengthy career like her mom. She’s a nepotism model now and that sells. But her mom had a kind of charisma that her daughter just doesn’t have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I see something in her face that makes it model-y, but more often than not I just see a rather derpy looking teenager. Her eyes are SO close together. Does the fasion industry ever talk about how entirely screwed up the modeling industry is these days? It’s so filled with famous last name average joes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Constantly. Believe me on that. They are jumping all over her because she is best of the Nepo models. She can walk and has a nice personality. Many people have a soft spot for her because of her mother and nostalgia which is more than can be said of the others.
A lot of the success of the Instamodels is hype and PR. Loads of exaggeration and behind the scenes eye rolling. They kind of sit in a separate category.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG Suki’s dress is a hot mess from top to bottom. Are those underwire stays on the outside of her dress????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you’re as young and fresh as Kaia, I think it’s a sin to cover all that up with piles of makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think they should arch her eyebrows and open up her face. and feed her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see 10-15 prettier girls than Kaia at work every day, seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PENELOPE I know! There are pretty girls all over who with the professional make-up and clothes could be modeling with the likes of the insta-models. However, considering all the perils of that profession perhaps they are better off leading a nice private life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
However, considering all the perils of that profession perhaps they are better off leading a nice private life.
ITA, Zondie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, obviously Cindy didn’t have Kaia’s kind of baby face when she started out as a model – she was 21, Kaia is 16. I can actually see the Cindy resemblance here, btw – she has similar facial structure.
And if we must have nepotism models, I’d rather it was Kaia than one of the reality tv instamodels – she is at least somewhat competent at walking runways and while her eyes may be close-set, they’re not dead like the eyes of the surplus Kardashian, Kandy or whatever her name is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia always looks very tired with bags under her eyes. She is 16 what gives?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Coach dress, where do I begin. Like the worst of Gunne Sax, like a sewing project that refused to be ruffle proof, like the worst of the the Sunday supplement ads way back when. Loretta Lynn wore it better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia is pretty but she’s no Cindy Crawford. And all of the outfits are absolutely horrendous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord , people bashing a 16 year old child’s looks ? Awful just awful to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More along the lines of costumes rather than fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think it was possible for ZENDAYA to ever take a bad photo… but.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looks so utterly miserable. Stop forcing her to be a model/celeb and let her be a kid!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaia’s shoulders…what is going on? They are so wide. Not to mention how ridiculously long her legs are. I have never been these proportions before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the longer your legs were in the modeling industry, the better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proportion is the important thing. It could be she is still coltish and hasn’t grown into her body. I can relate to long legs that are a little extra but her shoulders are very wide, and her arms are very long. I think this is age though. Perfect for swimming I repeat. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fashion industry loves girls with long arms and legs and small hips. They also hire models with strong jaws and cheekbones. Designers seem obsessed with features that are androgynous. Gisele is a perfect example of all these qualities they look for. Gisele is a very skilled model, but I don’t think she is a head-turning beauty.
It’s either “lanky” types like her or plus-sized models like Ashley Graham. Sadly, there is no middle ground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out Cindy’s photos from the past. She also has wide shoulders, long legs, and a torso that looks short when compared to her legs. What was great was she also had a healthy body and was really toned from working out.
Her daughter is pretty, but I find her face interchangeable with Rachel Bilson. I also question why Cindy pushes her daughter into a profession which has pressured Kaia into losing weight. Kaia was already slim to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forgive me my open words, but:
Dresses seem to get more whorish.
I don’t mind seeing women who aren’t covered up. But a lot of those bare midriff and see-through dresses and decolletages don’t say “fashionable” but “meat for sale is on display”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugly outfits. Kaia looks like her dad and nothing like her mother, ever. Only similar eyebrows. She’s a tiny girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the dresses are awful…..But I’m so glad FKA Twigs’ mouth is closed. She usually has the stupidest open mouth breather face! Someone must have told her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse