Netflix has allowed accused rapist Danny Masterson to gracefully exit ‘The Ranch’

Well, well. Netflix executives might be reading the blogs after all. This morning, we discussed that absolutely awful story of a Netflix executive telling a rape victim that he and the other executives didn’t believe Danny Masterson’s four rape accusers and that’s why Netflix hasn’t fired him. Netflix actually offered a public statement about that report, and their statement was utter f–king garbage. I thought the Masterson story was being ignored by most blogs and trade papers, and I thought most people just weren’t paying attention in general. But people were paying attention, and Netflix finally realized they had to do something about Masterson. That something involves allowing Danny Masterson to say that he’s leaving his Netflix show instead of Netflix suspending him or firing him outright.

Danny Masterson has left production of Netflix comedy “The Ranch.” “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.” Masterson’s departure comes amid mounting pressure over claims by four women who have accused the actor of rape. The Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating allegations against Masterson. Part four of “The Ranch” is set to premiere on Netflix as scheduled Dec. 15, with additional episodes slated to premiere some time in 2018. Netflix has traditionally divided the series into 10-episode batches, each of which is part of a longer season. It is unknown how many episodes from will debut this month and how many will be held until next year. Masterson is not expected to appear in any episodes released after Dec. 15. Also unresolved is the fate of Masterson’s executive producer credit on the series. The decision to part ways with Masterson comes one day after Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos confirmed that original drama “House of Cards” would resume production in 2018 on a sixth and final season, this one set to star Robin Wright, but not her onscreen partner Kevin Spacey. Production of “House of Cards” season six was halted in October, following sexual-assault allegations against Spacey, who was later suspended from the production.

I’ve never seen an episode of The Ranch in my life (and I’m not going to) so I have no idea if Masterson’s exit will create problems for the show. Tell me, watchers of The Ranch: would it have been better to just cancel the show altogether? I know for a fact that Netflix would have looked better, as a company, if they had proactively cut ties with Masterson instead of allowing him this “graceful” exit. Whatever. At least he doesn’t have a job now. That’s something.

