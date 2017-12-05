Lindsay Lohan is now dating wealthy ‘Korean playboy’ Je-Yong Ha

I have not been paying attention to Lindsay Lohan at all this year. I mean, I’ve covered her shenanigans a few times, but it definitely feels like our beloved Cracken is, at long last, OVER. Even when people declared her to be “over” in years past, there was still some interest in her, the same way people rubberneck at a car crash. But she’s pretty much alienated anyone and everyone at this point, plus she’s living full time in… Europe, probably. As it turns out, LL has a new boyfriend: a Korean playboy named Je-Yong Ha, known as The Korean Hulk.
In terms of odd couples, this one takes the cake. We’re talking a kimchi-laced protein cake in the case of Je-Yong Ha, a wealthy Korean playboy who has recently made public his relationship with American movie star Lindasy Lohan. Known as the Korean hulk, this wealthy Korean has been called the Korean Dan Bilzerian. An active competitive weightlifter, this successful businessman has a mind blowing instagram filled with exotic cars, beautiful destinations, and impressive feats of strength.
He’s known to be quite flashy, and has many high priced watches and extravagant pieces of clothing. His bravado paid off, because he recently made his relationship with American movie star Lindasy Lohan public. The couple has posted many romantic photos together in far flung destinations like Mykonos, Greece.
For the record, I checked Lindsay’s Instagram and she hasn’t posted any photos of this guy. He’s posting photos and videos of her though – go here to see his Instagram. She’s all over his social media. I think this is a case of… Lindsay still being an “object of status” for certain men. Lindsay is completely over in America, and I suspect she’s completely over in the UK too. But she’s still famous enough and she still has a certain kind of status in other parts of the world. Je-Yong Ha could easily date a nice girl who isn’t an unhinged crackhead who will bleed him dry and then move on to the next guy. But, I suspect, Je-Yong is getting what he pays for.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
She claims to be living in dubai these days. Which is weird to me given you have to have an actual job to get a visa to live there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“actual job to get a visa“
Ummm….well…..
I think “hostess” is the term?
“Dating”…..riiiiiggghhhht.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she really stand a chance to be a normal adult? Her parents and then Hollywood as a child actor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In these photos she looks better than previous years, but she certainly looks “worn.” I’ll never understand why anti- drug and alcohol commercials went to such extreme lengths to get young people to just say no. All you actually had to do was show before and after photos. It’s like in health books when they show pictures of STDs. That’ll convince you to use protection. Or, when you’re actually around babies and kids. No greater way to convince one of the need for birth control until they’re ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are we still referring to her as a “movie star”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone is beyond Korean bodybuilding blogs..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Lilo. She’s become a full time courtesan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw that this was denied on twitter this morning…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. They aren’t “dating.” Lindsay has been an escort for many years now with a few sporadic dysfunctional relationships in between. I doubt this is anything other than a pay to play situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s only 31, hard to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s little more than a highly paid professional at this point. If she had different parents, her life/story could have ended up in a different place. Think of her in comparison to Brooke Shields. Shields’s had an alcoholic mother who was hovering and overly protective of her. However, because of her overprotective nature, Brooke Shields ended up a sane and normal adult.
Lindsay’s family cared more about living off of Lindsay, partying and being famous than they did about Lindsay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I’m so surprised….
Report this comment as spam or abuse