Lindsay Lohan is now dating wealthy ‘Korean playboy’ Je-Yong Ha

I have not been paying attention to Lindsay Lohan at all this year. I mean, I’ve covered her shenanigans a few times, but it definitely feels like our beloved Cracken is, at long last, OVER. Even when people declared her to be “over” in years past, there was still some interest in her, the same way people rubberneck at a car crash. But she’s pretty much alienated anyone and everyone at this point, plus she’s living full time in… Europe, probably. As it turns out, LL has a new boyfriend: a Korean playboy named Je-Yong Ha, known as The Korean Hulk.

In terms of odd couples, this one takes the cake. We’re talking a kimchi-laced protein cake in the case of Je-Yong Ha, a wealthy Korean playboy who has recently made public his relationship with American movie star Lindasy Lohan. Known as the Korean hulk, this wealthy Korean has been called the Korean Dan Bilzerian. An active competitive weightlifter, this successful businessman has a mind blowing instagram filled with exotic cars, beautiful destinations, and impressive feats of strength. He’s known to be quite flashy, and has many high priced watches and extravagant pieces of clothing. His bravado paid off, because he recently made his relationship with American movie star Lindasy Lohan public. The couple has posted many romantic photos together in far flung destinations like Mykonos, Greece.

[From Liftn]

For the record, I checked Lindsay’s Instagram and she hasn’t posted any photos of this guy. He’s posting photos and videos of her though – go here to see his Instagram. She’s all over his social media. I think this is a case of… Lindsay still being an “object of status” for certain men. Lindsay is completely over in America, and I suspect she’s completely over in the UK too. But she’s still famous enough and she still has a certain kind of status in other parts of the world. Je-Yong Ha could easily date a nice girl who isn’t an unhinged crackhead who will bleed him dry and then move on to the next guy. But, I suspect, Je-Yong is getting what he pays for.

