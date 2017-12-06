Eliza Coupe wakes up at 4am to do yoga then takes an ice cold shower

I know Eliza Coupe from Happy Endings, she’s a 36 year-old character actress and is currently on Hulu’s Future Man with Josh Hutcherson. (I’ve heard good things about that and need to check it out.) She talked to Bon Appetit about her schedule, fitness routine and diet it was so extreme I wanted to cover it. To be fair to Eliza, I’m also kind of crazy and regimented about those things so I could relate to her. For instance she wakes up at 4am to do yoga. I set my alarm to 5am so I can get a workout in and get some work done but usually wake up naturally before that. I love waking up before everyone else although I desperately need a nap in the afternoons, but I digress.
Eliza is married to the creator of Shakeology, which is a racket if there ever was one. Those diet shakes are a multimillion dollar business and they benefit from their connection to the Beach Body franchise popularized by Sean T. It’s so annoying to pay over $100 for some fitness DVDs (T25 in my case, although I got them on eBay) and see diet shake advertisements before and after every workout. So of course she mentions Shakeology and this might be a covert ad for that, but please don’t fall for it. You can eat real food and still lose weight with sensible portions.
Here’s some of what she told Bon Appetit, including her diet restrictions which sound legitimate, she has real digestive issues:
She wakes up at 4 to do yoga then takes a hot/cold/hot shower
“It’s more about breathing and stretching than working out. If I don’t front-load the day with time to myself, life will get too busy. [A cold shower] wakes me up and it’s good for hormones and the entire endocrine system. I start with hot, go to cold, and then I go to hot, and then I go to cold. The vacillation between those two is just incredibly good for your heart.”
She has food allergies and sensitivites and can’t eat garlic or anything with a seed, like avocado, chia, etc.
“I have the digestion of an infant as a 36-year-old, and I want to know how I can remedy that. l eat three huge bowls of blueberries a day, just because I love them and it’s very hard for me to find a quantity of food that I can digest.
“I’m in such a high-stress job where women have to wear tight dresses all the time, and if I eat something that messes me up, I’ll be so cripplingly uncomfortable that I can’t go 12 more hours of shooting without freaking out. Worrying about it makes it worse, because I am an incredibly anxious person. When I was 23, I cut all sugar out of my diet, quit drinking, and found yoga and breathing and stretching. That’s the best Ritalin you could give anyone.”
“I’m an actress with food issues and body image issues—that’s real. But I’m trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body.”
My mom has a serious digestive problem and is on the fodmap diet where certain foods which are known to be irritating to digestion are elimated (more on this here). While it seems almost impossible to me that she can avoid so many foods, as Eliza stated there’s a very high cost to her if she doesn’t. Imagine getting horrible stomach pains and having to rush to the bathroom like you have food poisoning and that’s plenty of motivation for you to eat very restrictively. My mom has to bring her own food with her everywhere and to ask for very specific things on the rare occasions she eats out, but again it’s worth it or her health suffers. I really liked Eliza’s message about healing herself and eating the right foods. She sounds like she’s got a handle on her body image and her health and like that wasn’t achieved easily.
Photos credit: WENN, Getty
Yeah, I mean that does work in the youth and health department, but I can’t do it in the winter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I LOVE cold showers. But I live in Canada. I’m not willingly having a cold shower in the middle of winter when it’s -20 outside. Summer though – I’ll make it super cold. I have a low tolerance to heat – I can’t handle anything too hot like a hottub or super hot showers/baths. I need my water ‘warm’ at most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAME! Lol My husband and I have a hard time showering together because he likes to have the hottest water and I’m a warm to cool water person year round! I am constantly turning his water temp down. Ha! Also if it’s winter and I take a warmer shower the last few minutes I turn the water to freezing! It feels amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What time do you usually go to bed, @Celebitchy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
10pm, but I try to go to bed at 9 if I can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What time does she go to bed if she’s up by 4? Anything less than 5 hours means that I start falling asleep during the day. And managing to get 8 hours of sleep makes such a huge difference in how I feel and look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that women who don’t get enough sleep consistently gain, on average, 35 pounds! This hsa me forgoing my binge-watching tendencies. I do think when I’m awake too long I get hungry for more food.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. I put on weight as a new mother years ago when I wasn’t getting enough sleep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so true. I have a 15 month old with sleep issues. (Night terrors, she needs a sleep study if insurance will cover it) I weigh more now than I did after I had her. I’ve probably gained 10 pounds in the last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
minx and TL I went through the same. Because I had an easy pregnancy I was able to stay active and eat really well, which meant I was actually smaller (by 15 lbs) and still fit 2 days after delivering than when I got pregnant. I also had a glass or two of wine nightly before getting pregnant and not all while expecting so that was a huge reason for the overall loss. About 16 months after I gave birth I put on, like 25 pounds over a couple of months. Hormones, sleep deprivation, etc. were the reasons as nothing else had changed. It was insane.
Like Eliza I am now a super-early riser for my yoga (love Seane Corn detox yoga) but I am in bed by 9 and lights out at 9:30. It’s a different way of life but it works for where I am now (busy lawyer; single mom). And it definitely cuts out the late-night Cheeze-Its damage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lack of sleep increases your stress hormones and does some other stuff to throw your body out of whack, so yes you can definitely find yourself gaining weight through chronic lack of sleep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this!! I have a infant, just a few months old. I always drop some weight naturally by 6 weeks mark, then I just start gaining back!! It sucks but I try to remind myself my baby needs me and soon enough she will be bigger and I can go back to my ‘normal’. I also have a two year old and the same thing happened with him! I’m normally a workout 4-5 days a week, eat healthy 80% of the time. I’m in pure survival mode with my microwave breakfast sandwiches at Noon, coffee, water, hot pockets, bananas, just ‘quick’ stuff. LOL No, I’m not breastfeeding, the milk dried up after 3 weeks!! Ugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you need that sleep to rest your brain and not look like a vampire. 8 hrs is perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I listened to a Ted Talk just yesterday about how we legit need 8 full hours to properly cycle through all the stages of sleep. Also, on NPR not long ago, they had an article about how the brain uses sleep as an opportunity to sweep the toxins out (of the brain), and turn the happenings of the day into long term memories. Fascinating stuff!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some it’s easier said than done. I’m getting paranoid about the 8hr sleep rule – everyone says how beneficial it is and I saw how much difference in the looks department it makes, but my body just doesn’t let me do it – 6 hours is the top I can get. It doesn’t matter how early I go to sleep – if I go at 10, I will wake up at 4 if I’m lucky and won’t fall asleep anymore. Last night I was super tired, I almost fell on my face and I woke up after 4 hours of sleep! I will look like Sean Penn by the time I’m 45.
I used to suffer from severe insomnia, no sleep for days on end – I once had hallucinations and passed out from the lack of sleep and then I was prescribed very strong, psychotropic drugs. The doctor said I will sleep 10 hours after taking them – I slept for 5 and my stomach couldn’t handle them. I tried all kinds of other stuff as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you! The struggle is real. I ended up having to take meds, because it got so bad. Even with the meds, I still have an occasional night where I’m literally just up all night. It’s hell, really, and takes all of a few days to wreck the quality of life for the insomniac. Best wishes to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Try very simple meditation. You can use an app, like Calm or anything similar. Avoid certain foods, especially sugar, fruit included, carbs, tea, coffee, you can Google it and see what’s good for you, cos everyone is different.
I work out at 8 pm to 9 pm and I’m in bed by midnight. I get better sleep when i work out later, not in the morning.
You can also play with coloring books. They calm the mind. I’m sure there are many other remedies for better sleep, but I just never used them. Food is crucial in my case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her skin looks terrible :-/ Healthy lifestyle should at least include tanning in moderation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the tanning is no bueno. To be fair to her, makeup looks harsh on her. She’s much prettier in the candid without it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if she is doing HOT yoga at a studio every day, i suspect the hot yoga is affecting her skin.
I don’t know about other yogis but i started getting serious clogged pores and blackheads once I began a daily hot yoga routine. My esthetician and I both suspect hot yoga is the cause of my blackheads/clogged pores and i have heard this happening to other yogis.
Haven’t stopped yoga tho! just upped my skin routine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do hot yoga every other day and my skin doesn’t look like that. I suspect she runs without sunscreen. She has classic runners face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do Bikram yoga at least four times a week and I’m often mistaken for someone in her 30s or 40s (I’m in my 50s). It’s my anti-aging weapon. The postures and sweating are incredibly good for the skin and nervous system. I’ve also always eaten a whole food diet, which includes plenty of fermented food and bone broth. That’s how I was raised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most of those hot rooms are high humidity, which would actually be good for your skin (most folks aren’t actually sweating as much as they think, a lot of it is humidity). It’s tanning. She’d have to be running like Olympic Marathoner amount of miles in the sun to be that tan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a guy who works for me who can’t digest seeds either-you never realize how many seeds are in food until you go to dinner with someone with that particular issue. He ends up in the hospital if he gets a seed in his food.
I like that she’s being honest about her issues, although the Ritalin dig…ehhhh…You can absolutely use natural practices, but some people need their medication, and it is really damaging if they don’t have it. Nothing wrong with combining the two-I am extremely high-stress, high-anxiety, and if I do not manage it with medication and activity and balance…I can easily work myself into constant panic attacks and migraines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that jumped out at me, too. Certain brain disorders just cannot be remedied by holistic methods alone. I’d also venture to guess that some of her gut issue might be related to anxiety. I tried for years to get to the bottom of my many digestive issues, with no relief. Then, unrelated, I started treating my anxiety with therapy and meds and I haven’t had any gut issues since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, same here. I lost a ton of weight in a short amount of time, I ended up at an appointment with a gastro. He told me that it was unlikely I’d developed some major disorder at my age and that it was probably stress. He said the same enzymes that are in our brain are in our digestive tract and they communicate. He said I probably needed therapy and he was right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DING DING DING! If she’s got emotional/mental issues with food that can feed into physical issues with food, no question!
An anecdote, for what it’s worth, my mum developed a sensitivity to onions shortly after her dear friend died, and it suddenly disappeared decades later when she reconnected with the late friend’s children on Facebook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diverticulitis will end seed eating, pronto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! The Ritalin comment really bothered me too. I’ve struggled with depression and ADD (which often manifests itself as depression/anxiety in adults) for most of my life, and my biggest struggle has been accepting that it is part of who I am, and medication will always be a part of my life. Diet and exercise make a huge difference in how effective the meds are, but not all of us can rely on diet and exercise alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LizLemongotmarried and Kealeen – I was about to say what you both did – if meds keep you functioning, then use them. They’re an important part of my anxiety management regimen. I don’t like that she suggests you can do without them. That said, yoga/stretching/breathing/exercise can be very helpful, and are other important parts of how I manage anxiety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HOLLA! Every time I hear these systematic knocks against psych-meds, I think “And Xenu approved this message”. Not to mention, anxiety is often included in the cluster of ADHD symptoms, though, Ritalin would never (logically) be prescribed to treat JUST anxiety, which is the only (potential) psychological disorder she mentions here. Her rather off hand remark makes no sense. Stimulant medications can increase anxious tendencies (especially in those who do not have legit ADHD).
I have found many people who have never had to deal with chemical imbalances in the brain, and /or central nervous system disorders (ADHD, chronic anxiety) simply cannot comprehend how crucial meds are to an individual who is struggling to live their best life with the cards they have been dealt. Without my meds I am a rather ineffective humanbeing/wife /mother, etc.
As an aside, I have read on the website of a reputable, independently run lab that tests many supplement type products (including protein powders, etc) that the Shakeology brand shake mixes tested quite high for lead or arsenic, as did my favorite magnesium supplement. Kind of blew my mind, but since they are not regulated, it makes sense, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was able to do a 5:30am hot yoga class for a period of time and I must admit, it’s a great way to start the day, but I couldn’t keep it up, I just go to bed too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmfao!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My baby’s sleep schedule got messed up because we had a long weekend. So for the last 3 nights I’ve been going to bed at 1 am, begging a screaming baby to fall asleep and nursing him for the 100th time till my nipples hurt.
So waking up at 4 to do yoga makes me want to stuff my mouth with chocolate. Which I am currently doing while writting this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have my sympathy.
My kids are 26 and 18, yet I can still vividly recall that fatigue and coping with it by eating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, lol, I know how that goes. I don’t do well with sleep deprivation. Eating is always the only thing that makes me feel better if I can’t get actual sleep. Hang in there, it will get better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been reading lately the science behind this, and it is indeed a very real thing. Basically, your brain craves salt, fat, sugar (CARBS!) when it is sleep deprived simply as a means to make itself feel better. Our brains attempt at self – soothing! At least I know now I’m not the only one! Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m drinking a huge hot chocolate after a loooooong night with a little one. cheers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember those days as if they were yesterday (even though it was actually 13.5 years ago lol!). I literally kept a bag of Dove dark chocolate on my bedside table, just so I had a treat while pumping/feeding.
Please forgive me if I am being obnoxious/nosy-but, I just wanted to mention, breastfeeding my first always left me SO sore, and my daughter was constantly hungry-long story short, I went to see a woman from the La Leche League, and she very quickly noticed my daughters latch was ever so slightly off, which was what was contributing to my soreness, and her not getting a really steady stream of milk. This tiny little tweak made ALL THE DIFFERENCE. Anyway, just a thought. I so totally admire you and just want to remind you that you are AMAZING!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that she is so honest about the pressure in her industry. Sounds like hell to me. She so so so funny. I love her on Futureman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that was real for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a wonderful comedic actress!!!! Love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thabk you for the sympathy comments! I loved her on Happy Endings, that show was awesome.
I liked that she was brutally honest. If only other actresses were too. None of that I drink plenty of water or a have a fast metabolism crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cover picture looks like she rolled in doritos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her… funny gal! I do wonder tho, where do the body image issues and honest to God food allergies/sensitivities intersect? Do these foods have a negative affect on her body or does she have negative thoughts about certain parts of her body when she eats certain foods so she restricts herself to appease her mind/ body? I don’t doubt she is allergic to certain foods but the fact that she is aware of her anxiety over body image issues, has to reflect on some of her food restrictions…. if she is healthy and still enjoying life, food included then hope it’s working for her, like I said, love her in EVERYTHING I’ve seen her in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I try to get to bed by 10:00, I get up at 6:00 to run, then a warm shower ending with cold water, then a protein loaded breakfast and basically in my office by 9:00 am. It does start off the day on a positive note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Errr… Having a little discipline envy right about now… Lol! Seriously though, that’s awesome! I applaud you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the discipline goes right out the door at the mere mention of the words “pizza” and/or “chicken wings.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She strikes me as a very intense person so this isn’t surprising.
I have to check out her new show, I’ve liked her in everything I’ve seen her in. She has sort of this inherent confidence and bad-ass quality that I like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved her on Happy Endings! Great to hear she has a new show, will check it out.
She seems to have issues with food for sure but I’m glad she was at least honest about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s the lighting in some of these pics but, she looks orange colored to me.
Also, when will the dark roots to bleached yellow hair go out of style? Can we get a petition to make that trend go away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god there is another orange person out there….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhahahaa
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can’t eat anything with seeds, like ‘avocado’? That has one large seed, which is easy to avoid. That, combined with the three big bowls of blueberries a day + 4am yoga + Ritalin comment just makes me think she has an eating/exercise disorder, not anything rooted in her physiology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Future man is hilarious and she is amazing in it. I thought she looked really lean/toned in it- I applaud her discipline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds as much like OCD as it does dietary issues. She’s a restricter to stay skinny, like most actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sorry but if these are the results, i’d do the exact opposite
#baggedmilk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soooo Shakeology. That is such a sketch business. $150 a month for glorified protein shakes unless you lasso your friends into buying it too. Their “you can’t get all the recommended nutrients from a regular diet” schtick is baloney too. Not to mention, some of their products are no bueno (their weight loss tea? Amphetamines). If you desperately want a protein shake (which you likely don’t need sine most Americans already over consume protein) go to Costco and get a $30 tub of Orgain. And then eat some vegetables.
Report this comment as spam or abuse