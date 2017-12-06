What’s going on with Mariah Carey’s mystifying invisible chair?

Embed from Getty Images

In our politically-charged world, I am sometimes called upon to take on the hard hitting news stories that weave the fabric of our lives in these turbulent times. And for you, loyal readers, I am willing to take on this challenge.

So, on Thursday night, Mariah Carey performed at the AHF World AIDS Day concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. During her performance, which included her songs “It’s Like That,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” (naturally), Mariah, to the delight of her fans, signed some autographs. In a video posted of the impromptu autograph session, it initially appears that Mariah is sitting on a chair…but, once she stands back up, there’s no chair there! Witness this sorcery for yourself.

I’m not sure if Mariah has amazing quads or her Georgine gown is giving her that hover power, but her ability to hold that position is pretty admirable. If I got into that stance, I’d need help to get back up. Of course, after the video surfaced, Twitter went wild.

Mariah saw the the tweets, and simply replied, “LOL”. WHAT IS SHE HIDING?

But, hey, it’s good to see Mimi back in action, and I give her all of the props for participating in World AIDS Day remembrances. The 47-year-old singer was sidelined by a respiratory infection and was forced to postpone her “All I Want for Christmas: tour. She may have lost a few pounds as a result of that (or her recent rumored gastric bypass surgery), but she’s looking a bit more svelte. On Thursday, she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a LBD, tweeting, “Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!”

Mariah got her tour back on track on Saturday, with three dates at New York’s Beacon Theater. The shows were a success, with Mariah sharing her appreciation for the Big Apple on Twitter.

Even though Mariah may or may not want to be referred to as the “Queen of Christmas,” her most famous holiday tune is allowing the singer to live the life she’s become accustomed to. A study conducted by The Economist, which looked at the steaming numbers for Christmas tunes on Spotify found that the 13 most popular pop songs celebrating the holiday were streamed 1 billion times. (The study looked at the music streamed in the two months leading up to Christmas 2016, across 35 countries and every U.S. state.) Of these songs, the most popular, Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” (of course), was responsible for 210 million of those streams. And, since its release in 1994, it has generated over $60 million in royalties. That sure beats coal in your stocking – and it’s probably enough to buy a bunch of invisible chairs.

Embed from Getty Images

Lorraine

Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “What’s going on with Mariah Carey’s mystifying invisible chair?”

  1. Clare says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Does anyone EVER use the world ‘svelte’ in real life?

    I don’t think I have ever heard it spoken?

    Also all the lols to the story – much more fun than more Donnie orangeface coverage which just makes me sad.

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I think her dress was tight enough (which dress of her isn’t) to create a semi support. That doesn’t seem too hard to do. Either that or during Christmas time MC has super strength. Maybe she is drugged through the year to sustain herself during Christmas!

    Just kidding. Her song is one of the few I can stand during Xmas period.

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Her body is looking amazing again.

    Reply
  4. Felicia says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Can I just say… industrial strength shapewear?

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:26 am

    You do you, Mimi!

    Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    She looks so beautiful after losing 15 pounds. Her quad muscles are superb.

    Reply
  7. Katie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:35 am

    It’s really easy to hold that position in heels, and you can see her thighs shake as she stands up.

    Reply
  8. Shelllley says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Props, Lady!
    That’s some serious control.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I really need to go to an optometrist, pronto. I thought the title said “Mariah’s Invisibile Hair”, and kept reading to find out what the problem is…

    Reply
  10. Jen says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    https://youtu.be/RFkT_Is8aRw

    It’s a strap on chair. For real.

    Reply
  11. Millenial says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I still love Mariah and all her quirky diva-ness. I know she’s gotten a bit strange in recent years but whatevs, Mariah forever!

    Reply
  12. Veronica says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Okay, I’ll give her credit for that – it is INCREDIBLY difficult to hold that position for more than a few seconds, much less in heels. A lot of balance and lower body strength is required. So like…kudos on those gym workouts, Mariah.

    Reply
  13. reverie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:30 am

    What? Has the world not bent down while wearing 3+ inches of heels before? I do this shiz all the time!

    Reply
  14. Beckysuz says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Haha every time Mariah is “sick” she comes back looking skinny. I think “sick “is code for “Mariah goes away to have work done”. She is so very extra. I do love her though, she really commits to all that extra

    Reply
  15. Abby says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:38 am

    That video is amazing. I could not do that. Not thanks to rock hard Spanx or a rigid dress. Not in heels for sure. I am flabbergasted! And she looks great.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment