What’s going on with Mariah Carey’s mystifying invisible chair?

In our politically-charged world, I am sometimes called upon to take on the hard hitting news stories that weave the fabric of our lives in these turbulent times. And for you, loyal readers, I am willing to take on this challenge.

So, on Thursday night, Mariah Carey performed at the AHF World AIDS Day concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. During her performance, which included her songs “It’s Like That,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” (naturally), Mariah, to the delight of her fans, signed some autographs. In a video posted of the impromptu autograph session, it initially appears that Mariah is sitting on a chair…but, once she stands back up, there’s no chair there! Witness this sorcery for yourself.

.@MariahCarey stopped her concert last night to sign autographs to a few lambs 💕 pic.twitter.com/9c7GAyLtA0 — Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) December 1, 2017

I’m not sure if Mariah has amazing quads or her Georgine gown is giving her that hover power, but her ability to hold that position is pretty admirable. If I got into that stance, I’d need help to get back up. Of course, after the video surfaced, Twitter went wild.

When I saw there was no chair pic.twitter.com/524s9JLH5T — Sarita PITA (@yourmomSarita) December 2, 2017

i’m convinced that Mariah Carey gets special powers during the holiday season. how is she sitting on an invisible chair? https://t.co/FLbgiu8PfN — reggie (@1942bs) December 1, 2017

Mariah saw the the tweets, and simply replied, “LOL”. WHAT IS SHE HIDING?

But, hey, it’s good to see Mimi back in action, and I give her all of the props for participating in World AIDS Day remembrances. The 47-year-old singer was sidelined by a respiratory infection and was forced to postpone her “All I Want for Christmas: tour. She may have lost a few pounds as a result of that (or her recent rumored gastric bypass surgery), but she’s looking a bit more svelte. On Thursday, she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a LBD, tweeting, “Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!”

Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities! 😘💖🎄🎅@aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF #AHF30 pic.twitter.com/BoBaGnn8cz — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 30, 2017

Mariah got her tour back on track on Saturday, with three dates at New York’s Beacon Theater. The shows were a success, with Mariah sharing her appreciation for the Big Apple on Twitter.

Thank you New York!!! So happy to be back at the @beacontheatre for the 4th year 🎉🎉🎄🎄 See you on Monday 💖 #Lambily pic.twitter.com/uhKCtHwA4s — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2017

Even though Mariah may or may not want to be referred to as the “Queen of Christmas,” her most famous holiday tune is allowing the singer to live the life she’s become accustomed to. A study conducted by The Economist, which looked at the steaming numbers for Christmas tunes on Spotify found that the 13 most popular pop songs celebrating the holiday were streamed 1 billion times. (The study looked at the music streamed in the two months leading up to Christmas 2016, across 35 countries and every U.S. state.) Of these songs, the most popular, Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” (of course), was responsible for 210 million of those streams. And, since its release in 1994, it has generated over $60 million in royalties. That sure beats coal in your stocking – and it’s probably enough to buy a bunch of invisible chairs.

