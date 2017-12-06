What’s going on with Mariah Carey’s mystifying invisible chair?

In our politically-charged world, I am sometimes called upon to take on the hard hitting news stories that weave the fabric of our lives in these turbulent times. And for you, loyal readers, I am willing to take on this challenge.
So, on Thursday night, Mariah Carey performed at the AHF World AIDS Day concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. During her performance, which included her songs “It’s Like That,” “Don’t Forget About Us,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” (naturally), Mariah, to the delight of her fans, signed some autographs. In a video posted of the impromptu autograph session, it initially appears that Mariah is sitting on a chair…but, once she stands back up, there’s no chair there! Witness this sorcery for yourself.
.@MariahCarey stopped her concert last night to sign autographs to a few lambs 💕 pic.twitter.com/9c7GAyLtA0
— Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) December 1, 2017
I’m not sure if Mariah has amazing quads or her Georgine gown is giving her that hover power, but her ability to hold that position is pretty admirable. If I got into that stance, I’d need help to get back up. Of course, after the video surfaced, Twitter went wild.
Wait where’s the chair lol pic.twitter.com/TaWKRuTo1o
— Bee🐝❄️ (@BeeQ9000) December 1, 2017
When I saw there was no chair pic.twitter.com/524s9JLH5T
— Sarita PITA (@yourmomSarita) December 2, 2017
i’m convinced that Mariah Carey gets special powers during the holiday season. how is she sitting on an invisible chair? https://t.co/FLbgiu8PfN
— reggie (@1942bs) December 1, 2017
@MariahCarey's cat be like … pic.twitter.com/woitGM6usZ
— Zama Zulu (@uZamaZulu) December 3, 2017
Mariah saw the the tweets, and simply replied, “LOL”. WHAT IS SHE HIDING?
LOL 😂 https://t.co/6DJuTjM6og
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 2, 2017
But, hey, it’s good to see Mimi back in action, and I give her all of the props for participating in World AIDS Day remembrances. The 47-year-old singer was sidelined by a respiratory infection and was forced to postpone her “All I Want for Christmas: tour. She may have lost a few pounds as a result of that (or her recent rumored gastric bypass surgery), but she’s looking a bit more svelte. On Thursday, she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a LBD, tweeting, “Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!”
Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities! 😘💖🎄🎅@aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF #AHF30 pic.twitter.com/BoBaGnn8cz
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 30, 2017
Mariah got her tour back on track on Saturday, with three dates at New York’s Beacon Theater. The shows were a success, with Mariah sharing her appreciation for the Big Apple on Twitter.
Thank you New York!!! So happy to be back at the @beacontheatre for the 4th year 🎉🎉🎄🎄 See you on Monday 💖 #Lambily pic.twitter.com/uhKCtHwA4s
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2017
Even though Mariah may or may not want to be referred to as the “Queen of Christmas,” her most famous holiday tune is allowing the singer to live the life she’s become accustomed to. A study conducted by The Economist, which looked at the steaming numbers for Christmas tunes on Spotify found that the 13 most popular pop songs celebrating the holiday were streamed 1 billion times. (The study looked at the music streamed in the two months leading up to Christmas 2016, across 35 countries and every U.S. state.) Of these songs, the most popular, Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” (of course), was responsible for 210 million of those streams. And, since its release in 1994, it has generated over $60 million in royalties. That sure beats coal in your stocking – and it’s probably enough to buy a bunch of invisible chairs.
Thank you to all who came out last night to help raise awareness for World AIDS Day ♥️ @aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF #AHF30
📷 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/6dFjXmqxL8
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 1, 2017
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Does anyone EVER use the world ‘svelte’ in real life?
I don’t think I have ever heard it spoken?
Also all the lols to the story – much more fun than more Donnie orangeface coverage which just makes me sad.
I think her dress was tight enough (which dress of her isn’t) to create a semi support. That doesn’t seem too hard to do. Either that or during Christmas time MC has super strength. Maybe she is drugged through the year to sustain herself during Christmas!
Just kidding. Her song is one of the few I can stand during Xmas period.
Did you try it and in heels? I did and failed miserably. Even when people squat their upper body tends to lean forward a bit but her upper body is straight as if she is being supported by a chair.
V4REAL, this calls for the next internet challenge! Everybody put on a bandage tight dress, heels and try to replicate this!
Or with Nanette Himmelfarb, the Rabbi’s daughter?
I’m wearing a bathrobe and slippers and I just tried it (even signed pretend autographs hahaha) and I can sort of get into the same pose, though my quads and knees started protesting rather quickly. Also, I was nowhere near as smooth as MC when I stood up again…so props to her, that definitely required some effort!
She’s most likely wearing legit old fashioned corset, not jut spanx. That would keep her body like that, but still some good leg strength! Especially since we are used to seeing her being carried around, etc.
Her body is looking amazing again.
Can I just say… industrial strength shapewear?
Thats what I’m guessing
You do you, Mimi!
I am all for the Christmas super powers theory.
She looks so beautiful after losing 15 pounds. Her quad muscles are superb.
It’s really easy to hold that position in heels, and you can see her thighs shake as she stands up.
Yes the heels make that pretty easy to do. Still it does look funny.
Just came on to say the same thing – it’s heels, the centre of gravity shifts and allows you to hold some bizarre and impossible looking positions. Anyway, that’s enough about my personal life… 😳
That’s what I thought. I wouldn’t call it “easy” but it’s not a superhuman feat either. You can see her wobble a bit as she stands up and her face breaks into an “oof’ expression for a second. She’s probably wearing extremely supportive undergarments as well, which would give her that stiffness in the midsection. The lady probably does squats, and she’s no stranger to giant heels.
Props, Lady!
That’s some serious control.
I really need to go to an optometrist, pronto. I thought the title said “Mariah’s Invisibile Hair”, and kept reading to find out what the problem is…
https://youtu.be/RFkT_Is8aRw
It’s a strap on chair. For real.
Was going to post this but couldn’t remember what it was called!
That invention is so cool. It has so much potential, not just for industry, but for people with disabilities that hinder significant mobility.
Oooh! Thanks so much for this link.
This strap on chair is very cool. I had no idea such a product exsisted. I want one, take my money.
I still love Mariah and all her quirky diva-ness. I know she’s gotten a bit strange in recent years but whatevs, Mariah forever!
She’s an original and she owns it.
Okay, I’ll give her credit for that – it is INCREDIBLY difficult to hold that position for more than a few seconds, much less in heels. A lot of balance and lower body strength is required. So like…kudos on those gym workouts, Mariah.
What? Has the world not bent down while wearing 3+ inches of heels before? I do this shiz all the time!
Haha every time Mariah is “sick” she comes back looking skinny. I think “sick “is code for “Mariah goes away to have work done”. She is so very extra. I do love her though, she really commits to all that extra
That video is amazing. I could not do that. Not thanks to rock hard Spanx or a rigid dress. Not in heels for sure. I am flabbergasted! And she looks great.
