Duchess Kate & her sister Pippa stepped out for some big events on Tuesday

I’m mad that Buckingham Palace doesn’t release their own photos of the annual palace Diplomatic Reception. The reception is obviously for all of the embassies and assorted diplomats living and working in London, and it’s one of the big events on the Queen’s winter calendar every year. This is the third year in a row that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the reception too, which tells you that Will and Kate will always be keen to do whatever the Queen orders them to do. The Queen is trying to teach both of them how to interact with diplomats and heads of state and important world leaders and leaders of industry. I would love to hear how well Will and Kate actually do at these events, but no one has said a word.
Instead, we just get endless half-blurry photos of Will and Kate in the car, arriving at Buckingham Palace. We can never see Kate’s dress, even. All we see is the borrowed tiara – Kate wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which is the tiara she consistently gets to borrow for big events. I’m pretty sure that the Queen loaned her that diamond necklace too, and my God is that beautiful. Look at how large those stones are!!
Anyway, while I love a good Keen Conspiracy, I don’t think Will and Kate’s appearance at the Diplomatic Reception was about anything other than the Queen ordering them to show up. Maybe they were a bit extra-keen this year, given the events of the past two weeks. Speaking of extra-keen, guess who popped up yesterday too, almost like she saw the Bat-signal that someone besides a Middleton was getting all the attention? Pippa Middleton! Pippa’s almost-royal, so she’s taking on big patronages. Eh, why not? She’s married to a terribly moderately wealthy man and she’s looking to fill some time in the tennis off-season.
Pippa Middleton at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children
— Vicky dallender (@dallender_vicky) December 5, 2017
Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease.
— BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think Pippa looks cute. Love the shorter hair and the shirt is adorable.
Shorter hair does seem to work on both Pippa and Kate. They look refreshed
I love the skirt!!!!
i think pippa looks great. the photos in the hospital are awkward as all hell but at least the outfit is on point.
The outfit is perfect! The skirt is so playful.
I like Pippa anyway…
I think Pippa looks great. Much more comfortable than her sister. And I like her too.love the skirt.
Me too! I was just thinking, she’s just cute. The hair is good. I love the skirt and it looks good on her great shape.
Love Pippa’s hair, very flattering.
I don’t like Pippa’s formal style, typically, but I really like her casual or business casual style. I feel like its a step trendier than Kate’s casual style and I think she typically looks pretty good (but I think it falls apart with her formal looks.) Here I think she looks great. Love the outfit, her hair looks good, and she looks relaxed and natural.
I saw something in the daily mail or wherever about how Prince Harry missed the reception because he was at a charity event for their friend who had been killed in a car crash (I think I have that right) and Carole Middleton was also there as well as Pippa Matthews. It took me a full 30 seconds to be like, who the hell is Pippa Matthews and why do I care? then it hit me, lol.
and Cressida Bones was there too…..
I think both look nice, but Pippa looks very good in that cut.
I wondered if you were going to cover Pippa’s hospital visit. She at least looks more engaged than the real Royal. It’s telling that the only rag to cover it was the Fail – who the Middleton family have had a long standing relationship with. The awful editor in chief (Paul Dacre) is a family friend.
Thanks for filling in the blanks for me. I was wondering why Pippa was getting press coverage. I’m sure there are hundreds of socialites and philanthropists in the area that do as much or more for charities but don’t get national (and international) publicity.
Kate may not be in competition with Meghan but Pippa certainly is. Her outfit was way too similar to Meghan’s outfit to be a coincidence. And it’s not like Pippa doesn’t like the press attention.
Eh, it’s not like those other socialites aren’t trying to get the same coverage. As much as people complain, here we are clicking and commenting on the article.
Thanks for connecting the dots, I hadn’t heard of the Paul Dacre connection before. Loved one comment on DM, saying she should have brought some Boompf marshmallows with her ha
The Middleton’s are feeling the heat of competition.
Just another reason for the Queen to love miss Markle.
Hopefully there doesn’t end up being a huge competition, and they all get along happily. I’m not even sure there really is any competition. Tons of people just seem excited to have someone new in the BRF like they are with every other marriage
Love Pippa’s hair. I can’t handle mine that short – it adds more work than it’s worth with my hair. But it looks great on her – makes her look a lot more fresh. I also like Kate’s hair when it’s pulled back and up.
Pippa doesn’t look that engaged; and the child standing in one photo had that “help me” look on his face.
Agreed. She looks uncomfortable. As she should-that kid is thinking wtf is she?
+10000
And she is off standish – yet visiting sick kids – phony don’t care; to the kid: just ‘lie there so I am pap at hospital’ – fake waste of humanity – she should crawl back to her mansion.
Is Kate going to have the Royal Family Order and her order from Tuvalu this year? Not buying the ivory argument. Those are the only pieces of significance.
The Queen takes the Royal Family Order seriously and gives it for more than just waiting around. Kate has not increased her workload from last year and so it’s unlikely she was given it. Sophie and Camilla got it much earlier in their marriages but they also were doing real numbers early on as well.
Why does Pippa look more natural with people than Kate? Cute outfit, PIppa. Looks like Kate’s dress is a winter white, wish we could see it!
Cos pippa is more outgoing? Less shy? They are not the same person.
I see Pippa as Markle’s uglier sister…
Ugly? She’s way more attractive than Meghan.
Look at Will’s face in that pic. Says it all. He must be a bear to live with.
IDK I have RBF and I’m a pretty nice person.
Hmmm….is his face “resting” there? Looks like a scowl.
I have terrible RBF! Lol.
William has ABF.
I agree with Jayna he he doesn’t look angry or upset or anything. I think people are making too much of it.
It just looks like a guy looking forward as the car is driven probably through photographers.
The photographer who took the photo said on twitter that Will was reacting to one of their motorcycle outriders coming off his bike at speed.
I wanted to see Kate’s gown. Pippa’s outfit is very fresh and pretty on her, and her hairstyle is much more flattering. Her hair is much thinner than Kate’s, so is usually lifeless looking the length she usually wears it.
A little bit of how Will and Kate do at this engagement was in a documentary earlier this year. William referred to the national costumes as fancy dress IIRC.(Mightn’t be the exact wording but he defiantly insulted them) Which i think tells you everything you need to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marsha Brady Middleton is really living the life I love Meghan and like Kate but lil sis got it. A kept wife without all the stiffness and protocol. Lil sis need to stay away from The Sun or stop smoking she looking older than than Kate.
Another thing I want to say Kate looks so young without all the makeup. Less is more in her case.
Honestly I want Kate to hire a stylist I know people claim it’s the firm who makes her dress that way. She can be stylish and dignified without sacrificing one for the other.
I hope her and Meghan get along I don’t see them being bffs.
I wouldn’t see them becoming “best friends” either, but simply for the fact Kate is on her third child by the spring Being a mother of two, much less three children under the age of four has you in a whole different headspace than a woman who is into wedding plans and marrying your brother-in-law and childless. What you have in common is just not that much because you are in such different places in your life. And your life at that point truly is revolving around your children when they are that young. They will be friendly, though, I have no doubt, and enjoy each other’s company.
The necklace is one o many collets the queen owns. Check out the penultimate source here
http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.com/2017/12/the-2017-diplomatic-reception-and-new.html
Order of sped or is the best! #MagPie
Awesome link! Thank you for the source! It is the last link that talks about the history of collet necklaces, and the pictures are beautiful!
Isn’t Pippa smiling way to broadly in some of the pics? And I don’t want to sound mean, but is she wearing a bra, it doesn’t look like that to me. Anyways, that top is too tight for that occasion.
What so visiting people in the hospital now requires you to wear something oversized
Oversized, no, decent, yes. That should apply to all appearances to public functions.
It’s a turtleneck sweater. There’s nothing indecent about that.
The band of her bra is noticeable in the first photo. She’s wearing a dark, turtleneck. That’s a fairly conservative piece of clothing.
Here is a non blurry pic…still cant see the dress but her makeup is too heavy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQUpVL0WkAAYiLD.jpg
She doesn’t botox during pregnancy so she’s trying to cover up with heavy makeup.
Kate has the same 2 hairstyles. This picture looks identical to the last one where she wore this tiara.
Not a big fan of the hair net either. I would think with Kate’s lovely, thick, shiny hair they could come up with a better hairstyle for a tiara that doesn’t need one of those.
Her hair is in a hair net? wow, that seems dated… I am not sure if these are Kate’s ideas or the Palaces’, either way its not good.
Absolutely agree Kaiser, I always wish they’d release just 1 picture so we can see what the ladies are wearing. I want to see those big diamonds too
Both these women are underemployed with tons of money and they both look haggard. Why? That said, Pippa skirt is cute.
The haggard looks are a result of too much dieting and too much sun tanning and too much sports and likely – too much smoking without getting papped smoking.
For once I like something Pippa is wearing! Also she should keep her hair at this length…it looks great on her!
As has happened every year after this reception, photos will surface through post-reception publicity (documentaries, etc.).
So Kate Middleton decided to get some family support in charitable matters in order to be able to compete against Meghan?
Made up their minds about what?
I think she looks fine. And there are photos of Will in the car smiling,
