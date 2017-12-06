Duchess Kate & her sister Pippa stepped out for some big events on Tuesday

Embed from Getty Images

I’m mad that Buckingham Palace doesn’t release their own photos of the annual palace Diplomatic Reception. The reception is obviously for all of the embassies and assorted diplomats living and working in London, and it’s one of the big events on the Queen’s winter calendar every year. This is the third year in a row that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the reception too, which tells you that Will and Kate will always be keen to do whatever the Queen orders them to do. The Queen is trying to teach both of them how to interact with diplomats and heads of state and important world leaders and leaders of industry. I would love to hear how well Will and Kate actually do at these events, but no one has said a word.

Instead, we just get endless half-blurry photos of Will and Kate in the car, arriving at Buckingham Palace. We can never see Kate’s dress, even. All we see is the borrowed tiara – Kate wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which is the tiara she consistently gets to borrow for big events. I’m pretty sure that the Queen loaned her that diamond necklace too, and my God is that beautiful. Look at how large those stones are!!

Anyway, while I love a good Keen Conspiracy, I don’t think Will and Kate’s appearance at the Diplomatic Reception was about anything other than the Queen ordering them to show up. Maybe they were a bit extra-keen this year, given the events of the past two weeks. Speaking of extra-keen, guess who popped up yesterday too, almost like she saw the Bat-signal that someone besides a Middleton was getting all the attention? Pippa Middleton! Pippa’s almost-royal, so she’s taking on big patronages. Eh, why not? She’s married to a terribly moderately wealthy man and she’s looking to fill some time in the tennis off-season.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Duchess Kate & her sister Pippa stepped out for some big events on Tuesday”

  1. Maria F. says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I think Pippa looks cute. Love the shorter hair and the shirt is adorable.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Love Pippa’s hair, very flattering.

    Reply
  3. Becks says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I don’t like Pippa’s formal style, typically, but I really like her casual or business casual style. I feel like its a step trendier than Kate’s casual style and I think she typically looks pretty good (but I think it falls apart with her formal looks.) Here I think she looks great. Love the outfit, her hair looks good, and she looks relaxed and natural.

    I saw something in the daily mail or wherever about how Prince Harry missed the reception because he was at a charity event for their friend who had been killed in a car crash (I think I have that right) and Carole Middleton was also there as well as Pippa Matthews. It took me a full 30 seconds to be like, who the hell is Pippa Matthews and why do I care? then it hit me, lol.

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I think both look nice, but Pippa looks very good in that cut.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I wondered if you were going to cover Pippa’s hospital visit. She at least looks more engaged than the real Royal. It’s telling that the only rag to cover it was the Fail – who the Middleton family have had a long standing relationship with. The awful editor in chief (Paul Dacre) is a family friend.

    Reply
  6. DazLondon says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:37 am

    The Middleton’s are feeling the heat of competition.
    Just another reason for the Queen to love miss Markle.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Love Pippa’s hair. I can’t handle mine that short – it adds more work than it’s worth with my hair. But it looks great on her – makes her look a lot more fresh. I also like Kate’s hair when it’s pulled back and up.

    Reply
  8. aquarius64 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Pippa doesn’t look that engaged; and the child standing in one photo had that “help me” look on his face.

    Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Is Kate going to have the Royal Family Order and her order from Tuvalu this year? Not buying the ivory argument. Those are the only pieces of significance.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

      The Queen takes the Royal Family Order seriously and gives it for more than just waiting around. Kate has not increased her workload from last year and so it’s unlikely she was given it. Sophie and Camilla got it much earlier in their marriages but they also were doing real numbers early on as well.

      Reply
  10. JaneDoesWork says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Why does Pippa look more natural with people than Kate? Cute outfit, PIppa. Looks like Kate’s dress is a winter white, wish we could see it!

    Reply
  11. Goodvibes says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Look at Will’s face in that pic. Says it all. He must be a bear to live with.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I wanted to see Kate’s gown. Pippa’s outfit is very fresh and pretty on her, and her hairstyle is much more flattering. Her hair is much thinner than Kate’s, so is usually lifeless looking the length she usually wears it.

    Reply
  13. Lainey says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    A little bit of how Will and Kate do at this engagement was in a documentary earlier this year. William referred to the national costumes as fancy dress IIRC.(Mightn’t be the exact wording but he defiantly insulted them) Which i think tells you everything you need to know.

    Reply
  14. PettyRiperton says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Marsha Brady Middleton is really living the life I love Meghan and like Kate but lil sis got it. A kept wife without all the stiffness and protocol. Lil sis need to stay away from The Sun or stop smoking she looking older than than Kate.
    Another thing I want to say Kate looks so young without all the makeup. Less is more in her case.
    Honestly I want Kate to hire a stylist I know people claim it’s the firm who makes her dress that way. She can be stylish and dignified without sacrificing one for the other.
    I hope her and Meghan get along I don’t see them being bffs.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

      I wouldn’t see them becoming “best friends” either, but simply for the fact Kate is on her third child by the spring Being a mother of two, much less three children under the age of four has you in a whole different headspace than a woman who is into wedding plans and marrying your brother-in-law and childless. What you have in common is just not that much because you are in such different places in your life. And your life at that point truly is revolving around your children when they are that young. They will be friendly, though, I have no doubt, and enjoy each other’s company.

      Reply
  15. JustBitchy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The necklace is one o many collets the queen owns. Check out the penultimate source here

    http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.com/2017/12/the-2017-diplomatic-reception-and-new.html

    Order of sped or is the best! #MagPie

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Isn’t Pippa smiling way to broadly in some of the pics? And I don’t want to sound mean, but is she wearing a bra, it doesn’t look like that to me. Anyways, that top is too tight for that occasion.

    Reply
  17. Annie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Here is a non blurry pic…still cant see the dress but her makeup is too heavy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DQUpVL0WkAAYiLD.jpg

    Reply
  18. Realitycheck says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Kate has the same 2 hairstyles. This picture looks identical to the last one where she wore this tiara.

    Reply
  19. Sharon Lea says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Absolutely agree Kaiser, I always wish they’d release just 1 picture so we can see what the ladies are wearing. I want to see those big diamonds too :)

    Reply
  20. Payal says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Both these women are underemployed with tons of money and they both look haggard. Why? That said, Pippa skirt is cute.

    Reply
  21. MellyMel says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:30 am

    For once I like something Pippa is wearing! Also she should keep her hair at this length…it looks great on her!

    Reply
  22. AV says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    As has happened every year after this reception, photos will surface through post-reception publicity (documentaries, etc.).

    Reply
  23. curious says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    So Kate Middleton decided to get some family support in charitable matters in order to be able to compete against Meghan?

    Reply
  24. Natalie S says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Made up their minds about what?

    Reply
  25. spidey says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I think she looks fine. And there are photos of Will in the car smiling,

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment