Duchess Kate & her sister Pippa stepped out for some big events on Tuesday

Embed from Getty Images

I’m mad that Buckingham Palace doesn’t release their own photos of the annual palace Diplomatic Reception. The reception is obviously for all of the embassies and assorted diplomats living and working in London, and it’s one of the big events on the Queen’s winter calendar every year. This is the third year in a row that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the reception too, which tells you that Will and Kate will always be keen to do whatever the Queen orders them to do. The Queen is trying to teach both of them how to interact with diplomats and heads of state and important world leaders and leaders of industry. I would love to hear how well Will and Kate actually do at these events, but no one has said a word.

Instead, we just get endless half-blurry photos of Will and Kate in the car, arriving at Buckingham Palace. We can never see Kate’s dress, even. All we see is the borrowed tiara – Kate wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which is the tiara she consistently gets to borrow for big events. I’m pretty sure that the Queen loaned her that diamond necklace too, and my God is that beautiful. Look at how large those stones are!!

Anyway, while I love a good Keen Conspiracy, I don’t think Will and Kate’s appearance at the Diplomatic Reception was about anything other than the Queen ordering them to show up. Maybe they were a bit extra-keen this year, given the events of the past two weeks. Speaking of extra-keen, guess who popped up yesterday too, almost like she saw the Bat-signal that someone besides a Middleton was getting all the attention? Pippa Middleton! Pippa’s almost-royal, so she’s taking on big patronages. Eh, why not? She’s married to a terribly moderately wealthy man and she’s looking to fill some time in the tennis off-season.

Pippa Middleton at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children https://t.co/tfQNN31Pum via @Femail — Vicky dallender (@dallender_vicky) December 5, 2017

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

Embed from Getty Images