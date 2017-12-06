Lena Dunham casts herself as the only person with foresight on Harvey Weinstein

I’m going to cover the New York Times’ latest Harvey Weinstein article in a few different posts. The NYT’s latest is “Harvey Weinstein’s Complicity Machine,” which details the different people in the media and in Hollywood who knew parts of what Weinstein was doing, or they knew all of what he was doing. The NYT says at least eight agents at CAA knew full well that Weinstein was harassing, threatening and/or assaulting their female clients and CAA continued to send their clients to him. You can read the full article here:

Within the piece, the NYT discusses how Weinstein was close the Hillary and Bill Clinton. During Bill Clinton’s presidency (and Obama’s presidency too), Weinstein was a frequent visitor to the White House, screening his films and participating in various arts/entertainment related events. Weinstein was a huge Democratic Party donor, and likely considered himself a personal friend of Hillary Clinton (whose campaigns he always supported). Lena Dunham was also a big Hillary Clinton supporter, and Lena even got an ill-advised primetime speaking slot at the Democratic convention in 2016. Lena told the New York Times that she “warned” Clinton staffers about Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview, Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign about Harvey Weinstein being a “rapist.”

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham says she told Kristina Schake, the campaign’s deputy communications director. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.” (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)

According to Dunham, who doesn’t believe Clinton was ever notified, Schake was surprised by the information and vowed to relay the message to campaign manager Robby Mook. The actress also says she warned Adrienne Elrod, a Clinton spokeswoman in charge of working with celebrity campaigners. Elrod and Schake have both denied Dunham made any mention of rape, while Mook tells the Times he was never told of any such warning.

“We were shocked when we learned what he’d done,” Nick Merrill, Clinton’s communications director, said in a statement. “It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.” The statement added of Dunham specifically, “Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.”

Clinton previously condemned Weinstein, who denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, in an October statement after the first accusations were reported: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

Kristina Schake and Adrienne Elrod told the New York Times through a spokesperson that Lena never used the word “rape.” Which I believe, that Lena didn’t say “Harvey Weinstein is a rapist.” Because we didn’t talk about him that way in 2016. We talked about him and the “casting couch,” we talked about him being a pervert, we talked about the power he wielded and we implied complicity with his victims when we called them “Harvey’s Girls.” My point? We didn’t know. We didn’t know the extent of it. A year ago, we thought everything was consensual – creepy, gross and consensual.

So no, I don’t believe that Lena “PAY ATTENTION TO ME” Dunham was somehow the only brave and intelligent soul with the foresight to go to the Clinton campaign and tell them that “Weinstein is a rapist.” I think she’s a narcissist and as a–hole and she’s looking to cast herself as a hero in the Weinstein saga. Especially given that Lena is still completely canceled for the assholic way she dealt with Girls writer Murray Miller being accused of rape. She has zero credibility. In fact, I still wonder why the Clinton campaign allowed Lena to participate in so many campaign events, given what we already knew about Lena last year.

60 Responses to “Lena Dunham casts herself as the only person with foresight on Harvey Weinstein”

  1. DazLondon says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Always has to inject herself

    Reply
  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I wish Lena Dunham would cast herself into a quiet life of contemplation.

    Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    she’s infuriating no matter what she does at this point.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This isn’t about you, Lena. This is about those he hurt and those who enabled him to do so. Go find some actual work of some sort.

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    If these people needed Lena Dunham to inform them about this problem, they were unqualified for the job. This is something you need to know. Or you need people working for you who find out. It’s not even about Lena Dunham (when is it ever, really?), it’s about the fact that they claim to not have known. Then you sucked at your job. Either way, they don’t look competent.

    And CAA sounds less like an agency, more like they’re in the business of human trafficking.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:13 am

      They are scumbags. It started long ago with the uber-agents and it never got better. One of the founders Michael Ovitz was pushed out by what he deemed as the “gay mafia” that included Eisner, Geffen, Huvane, Bryan Lourde and Barry Diller.
      CAA is trying to clean up its act.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:05 am

      If it was really such an open secret, you think they’d know. I actually don’t doubt that Lena said *something*, since it’s been revealed that women have been covertly warning each other about Harvey for years. But she was hardly the heroic banner of righteousness who “called him out” or anything like that. I imagine it was more a few offhand “hey watch out for that guy, don’t let him get you alone” type comments to whoever she was directly working with at the time, like several of us have probably experienced.

      Reply
  6. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Also, I wish Lena had warned herself about Terry Richardson before working with him.

    Reply
  7. Here or There says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Just looking at her makes me grind my teeth.

    Reply
  8. Laur says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Can’t she just go away?

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She really needs to sit all the way down.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:53 am

    She’s like crap you have stuck on your shoes that just won’t come off no matter what you do.

    What a coup for Lena – getting herself injected into the story without even having to make some whiny post on Twitter pushing it.

    Sorry though – you’re still a bad person and an apologist for rapists as long you like them.

    Reply
  11. Pedro45 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:56 am

    She is the wooooooorst.

    Reply
  12. Sarah says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Actually it was courtney Love who called weinstein out on video long before Dunham.

    Reply
  13. Neelyo says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She’s like a ghost who doesn’t know she’s dead. Can’t wait for her to make the realization. Though I do feel for her therapists.

    Reply
  14. third ginger says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:25 am

    She’s awful, of course. What I can’t help thinking about are the critics who pushed Dunham into the spotlight by labeling her the “voice of a generation.” That is ,in great part, why we still have this grotesque nonsense.

    Reply
  15. Wisca says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Somehow the New York BUT THE EMAILS Times has found a way to spin this into an attack on, or at least innuendo about the Clinton campaign, and by extension–Clinton herself. Unbelievable. And narcissist Lena Dunham is only too happy to serve as a useful idiot in the Times’ neverending smear.

    The stuff on Paltrow was interesting though. W pretended that he had sex with her as a lure for other women in search of fame and/or work.

    Reply
  16. HK9 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Aw god girl…just stop.

    Reply
  17. Miles says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:39 am

    She needs to go away. Literally everyone has said they knew Harvey was a dog but they didn’t know he was out there raping people and black mailing actresses if they dared to tell him no or to come out against him.

    Reply
  18. Wren33 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Okay, she is awful. But clearly she did say something. They are only denying that she used the specific word “rapist” right, not denying that she warned them that he was really sketchy sexual harrasser. I wouldn’t say campaign managers have a lot of credibility either.

    Reply
    • Marlene says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Exactly. And the NYT piece specifically mentions that both Dunham and another person warned the managers.

      ” – even though Tina Brown, the magazine editor, and Lena Dunham, the writer and actress, each say they had cautioned Mrs. Clinton’s aides about his treatment of women.”

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Yeah, that’s my thought. She said *something*, sure, but I don’t think she actually called him a rapist (because THAT would have been news at the time) and she likely didn’t pursue the issue all that strongly. Because, again, THAT would have been news. She’s a little late to the party now with her “I totally knew he was a rapist and I’ve been telling people that for ages!” statement. I would even believe that she merely warned a few women personally, just tipping them off that Harvey was a perv and not to allow themselves to be alone with him type of thing.

      Reply
  19. Neelyo says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Didn’t Clinton have a chapter in her book expressing regret for ignoring Dunham and how it cost her the election?

    Reply
  20. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I blame her then. She wants attention for knowing then give some for knowing and not doing anything.

    Reply
  21. Sequinedheart says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Gosh, she’s just too much. Please Lena, disappear – you are not relevant to everything. (Or anything for that matter)

    Reply
  22. Yawn says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Can we just PLEASE stop mentioning this a—hole? Stop giving her the attention she craves and let her fade away into the obscurity she deserves!

    Reply
  23. Electric Tuba says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Shes a sentient dumpster fire isn’t she.

    Reply
  24. poop says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Internet: *hates Lena Dunham*
    Internet: *Clicks on every article about Lena Dunham*

    Reply
  25. Patricia says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Wow she’s well and truly done. Her insta is a hate fest to the point where I actually worry because as horrible as she is she’s still human. Like every comment is about how she is cancelled and way to many comments entail “kill your self” type sentiments.
    I’m not defending her but I do hope she has someone by her side becuase damn, people are taking it to the extreme.

    I for one have been completely disgusted with her behavior for years. So I get telling her that much. She turned out to be a deplorable. A deplorable who is extremely narcissistic and attention seeking

    Reply
    • Rose says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:05 am

      I see nothing wrong with people calling her out, but telling her to kill herself is beyond overboard. The best thing to do with narcissistic like Lena is to ignore them. They should just not comment at all and unfollow her that would drive her crazy. Right know they are giving her the attention she wants, to turn it into a poor me story of how it’s her against the world.

      Reply
  26. Otaku Fairy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    “We talked about him and the “casting couch,” we talked about him being a pervert, we talked about the power he wielded and we implied complicity with his victims when we called them “Harvey’s Girls.” My point? We didn’t know. We didn’t know the extent of it. A year ago, we thought everything was consensual – creepy, gross and consensual.”

    Exactly. These rumors are passed around quite promiscuously and usually with malice or a Lena Dunham-esque “Every thought I have must be put out there for public consumption, even if it’s damaging for women and helpful for abusers and bigots, cuz I’m real. Sorry stans” smugness. What many don’t want to face is that that misogynistic aspect of the celebrity gossip we all particpate in blurs lines in a dangerous way. It makes it harder to see the difference between when there’s actually a consensual exchange going on, when someone is abusing women (or men), when a creep or his enablers are slandering a woman as punishment for her not giving into certain demands or getting a little too ‘talky’, and when none of those things are happening and people are just slut-shaming successful women they don’t respect by spreading rumors. All of those things are harmful parts of a patriarchal society. When it comes to rape culture, misogyny is complicity. few days ago somebody here wrote an excellent comment about not wanting to be a part of this problem anymore.

    Reply
  27. lucy2 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Girl, stop.

    Reply
  28. Tess says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Oh I’m soooo sure she called a powerful man above her a rapist when she can’t even call a colleague equal to her that she worked with for years an aggressor.

    Reply
  29. Ruyana says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I’m so very tired of Lena. Tired of listening to her, reading her statements and seeing her picture. Just. Tired.

    Reply
  30. Beckysuz says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Ugh. She’s just exhausting. She needs to stop talking

    Reply

