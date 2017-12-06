Lena Dunham casts herself as the only person with foresight on Harvey Weinstein

Embed from Getty Images

I’m going to cover the New York Times’ latest Harvey Weinstein article in a few different posts. The NYT’s latest is “Harvey Weinstein’s Complicity Machine,” which details the different people in the media and in Hollywood who knew parts of what Weinstein was doing, or they knew all of what he was doing. The NYT says at least eight agents at CAA knew full well that Weinstein was harassing, threatening and/or assaulting their female clients and CAA continued to send their clients to him. You can read the full article here:

How did Harvey Weinstein rack up forty years of sexual abuse allegations? He had a lot of help. Our new investigation, just published: https://t.co/rM2jQiJWjk — jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 6, 2017

Within the piece, the NYT discusses how Weinstein was close the Hillary and Bill Clinton. During Bill Clinton’s presidency (and Obama’s presidency too), Weinstein was a frequent visitor to the White House, screening his films and participating in various arts/entertainment related events. Weinstein was a huge Democratic Party donor, and likely considered himself a personal friend of Hillary Clinton (whose campaigns he always supported). Lena Dunham was also a big Hillary Clinton supporter, and Lena even got an ill-advised primetime speaking slot at the Democratic convention in 2016. Lena told the New York Times that she “warned” Clinton staffers about Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview, Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign about Harvey Weinstein being a “rapist.” “I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham says she told Kristina Schake, the campaign’s deputy communications director. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.” (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.) According to Dunham, who doesn’t believe Clinton was ever notified, Schake was surprised by the information and vowed to relay the message to campaign manager Robby Mook. The actress also says she warned Adrienne Elrod, a Clinton spokeswoman in charge of working with celebrity campaigners. Elrod and Schake have both denied Dunham made any mention of rape, while Mook tells the Times he was never told of any such warning. “We were shocked when we learned what he’d done,” Nick Merrill, Clinton’s communications director, said in a statement. “It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.” The statement added of Dunham specifically, “Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.” Clinton previously condemned Weinstein, who denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, in an October statement after the first accusations were reported: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Kristina Schake and Adrienne Elrod told the New York Times through a spokesperson that Lena never used the word “rape.” Which I believe, that Lena didn’t say “Harvey Weinstein is a rapist.” Because we didn’t talk about him that way in 2016. We talked about him and the “casting couch,” we talked about him being a pervert, we talked about the power he wielded and we implied complicity with his victims when we called them “Harvey’s Girls.” My point? We didn’t know. We didn’t know the extent of it. A year ago, we thought everything was consensual – creepy, gross and consensual.

So no, I don’t believe that Lena “PAY ATTENTION TO ME” Dunham was somehow the only brave and intelligent soul with the foresight to go to the Clinton campaign and tell them that “Weinstein is a rapist.” I think she’s a narcissist and as a–hole and she’s looking to cast herself as a hero in the Weinstein saga. Especially given that Lena is still completely canceled for the assholic way she dealt with Girls writer Murray Miller being accused of rape. She has zero credibility. In fact, I still wonder why the Clinton campaign allowed Lena to participate in so many campaign events, given what we already knew about Lena last year.

