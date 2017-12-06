Lena Dunham casts herself as the only person with foresight on Harvey Weinstein

I’m going to cover the New York Times’ latest Harvey Weinstein article in a few different posts. The NYT’s latest is “Harvey Weinstein’s Complicity Machine,” which details the different people in the media and in Hollywood who knew parts of what Weinstein was doing, or they knew all of what he was doing. The NYT says at least eight agents at CAA knew full well that Weinstein was harassing, threatening and/or assaulting their female clients and CAA continued to send their clients to him. You can read the full article here:
How did Harvey Weinstein rack up forty years of sexual abuse allegations? He had a lot of help. Our new investigation, just published: https://t.co/rM2jQiJWjk
— jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 6, 2017
Within the piece, the NYT discusses how Weinstein was close the Hillary and Bill Clinton. During Bill Clinton’s presidency (and Obama’s presidency too), Weinstein was a frequent visitor to the White House, screening his films and participating in various arts/entertainment related events. Weinstein was a huge Democratic Party donor, and likely considered himself a personal friend of Hillary Clinton (whose campaigns he always supported). Lena Dunham was also a big Hillary Clinton supporter, and Lena even got an ill-advised primetime speaking slot at the Democratic convention in 2016. Lena told the New York Times that she “warned” Clinton staffers about Harvey Weinstein.
In a new interview, Lena Dunham says she warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign about Harvey Weinstein being a “rapist.”
“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham says she told Kristina Schake, the campaign’s deputy communications director. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.” (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)
According to Dunham, who doesn’t believe Clinton was ever notified, Schake was surprised by the information and vowed to relay the message to campaign manager Robby Mook. The actress also says she warned Adrienne Elrod, a Clinton spokeswoman in charge of working with celebrity campaigners. Elrod and Schake have both denied Dunham made any mention of rape, while Mook tells the Times he was never told of any such warning.
“We were shocked when we learned what he’d done,” Nick Merrill, Clinton’s communications director, said in a statement. “It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.” The statement added of Dunham specifically, “Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him.”
Clinton previously condemned Weinstein, who denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, in an October statement after the first accusations were reported: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”
Kristina Schake and Adrienne Elrod told the New York Times through a spokesperson that Lena never used the word “rape.” Which I believe, that Lena didn’t say “Harvey Weinstein is a rapist.” Because we didn’t talk about him that way in 2016. We talked about him and the “casting couch,” we talked about him being a pervert, we talked about the power he wielded and we implied complicity with his victims when we called them “Harvey’s Girls.” My point? We didn’t know. We didn’t know the extent of it. A year ago, we thought everything was consensual – creepy, gross and consensual.
So no, I don’t believe that Lena “PAY ATTENTION TO ME” Dunham was somehow the only brave and intelligent soul with the foresight to go to the Clinton campaign and tell them that “Weinstein is a rapist.” I think she’s a narcissist and as a–hole and she’s looking to cast herself as a hero in the Weinstein saga. Especially given that Lena is still completely canceled for the assholic way she dealt with Girls writer Murray Miller being accused of rape. She has zero credibility. In fact, I still wonder why the Clinton campaign allowed Lena to participate in so many campaign events, given what we already knew about Lena last year.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Always has to inject herself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena: delete your account
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena wants to be part of every narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just part of it but the hero and the victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone could mention the Civil War and she would then talk about her past life as a gay confederate soldier. Because there can’t be a topic she’s not a part of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop. LOL I snorted and almost suffocated myself with my tea laughing. My death is on your hands. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is NYT giving her space?? She lied about being raped, she molested her sister, she accused a victim of lying about being raped who btw was underage when the rape took place and more! If she was a man we all would have shut that shit down already.
When people talk about white female privilege and white feminism – this is what they are talking about!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NYT is the same publication that talked about the good ole Nazi next door. They do this crap OFTEN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Lena Dunham would cast herself into a quiet life of contemplation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell her the very before the trend thing is doing” Thoreau”, and transcendental everything is all the rage. The Walden Pond Festival is peak feminist hipster chic important. Like REALLY important deep people show up and stuff. It is VERY exclusive and impossible to score an invite to the event.
But to be real and authentic you gotta go full transcendent and live alone on a mountain for several months to years.
We may be able to get a few months peace from her. We just have to make sure she doesn’t figure out how to send written statements by ravens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena needs to become a yak herder on top of a mountain in the Himalayas. It’s the only way for her to reach true enlightenment. Ten years should do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s infuriating no matter what she does at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t about you, Lena. This is about those he hurt and those who enabled him to do so. Go find some actual work of some sort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If these people needed Lena Dunham to inform them about this problem, they were unqualified for the job. This is something you need to know. Or you need people working for you who find out. It’s not even about Lena Dunham (when is it ever, really?), it’s about the fact that they claim to not have known. Then you sucked at your job. Either way, they don’t look competent.
And CAA sounds less like an agency, more like they’re in the business of human trafficking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are scumbags. It started long ago with the uber-agents and it never got better. One of the founders Michael Ovitz was pushed out by what he deemed as the “gay mafia” that included Eisner, Geffen, Huvane, Bryan Lourde and Barry Diller.
CAA is trying to clean up its act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it was really such an open secret, you think they’d know. I actually don’t doubt that Lena said *something*, since it’s been revealed that women have been covertly warning each other about Harvey for years. But she was hardly the heroic banner of righteousness who “called him out” or anything like that. I imagine it was more a few offhand “hey watch out for that guy, don’t let him get you alone” type comments to whoever she was directly working with at the time, like several of us have probably experienced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I wish Lena had warned herself about Terry Richardson before working with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Nicely done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TRUTH! ^^^^^^^^^
If you knew he was a rapist, go to the police. If you knew he was a rapist, keep trying to tell them. You got photos with hillary, did you tell her directly? Did you keep telling, Lena?
She is just cancelled. Done. No more need to even discuss her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even worse her white feminist friend Audrey Gelman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or warned herself about the alleged rapists she hangs out with on the regular
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the writer/rapist in her show who she worked with for “more than half a decade”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just looking at her makes me grind my teeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, same here. Just go away!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t she just go away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really needs to sit all the way down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s like crap you have stuck on your shoes that just won’t come off no matter what you do.
What a coup for Lena – getting herself injected into the story without even having to make some whiny post on Twitter pushing it.
Sorry though – you’re still a bad person and an apologist for rapists as long you like them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this commnent. We need a like button for comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is the wooooooorst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually it was courtney Love who called weinstein out on video long before Dunham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thete were a number of people calling out Harvey people were either not listening or their voices for being silent buy Harvey and his team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s like a ghost who doesn’t know she’s dead. Can’t wait for her to make the realization. Though I do feel for her therapists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! Best comment, EVA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which therapists? The ones who took out restraining orders or the ones who moved to parts unknown?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, her therapist took out a restraining order?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s awful, of course. What I can’t help thinking about are the critics who pushed Dunham into the spotlight by labeling her the “voice of a generation.” That is ,in great part, why we still have this grotesque nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow the New York BUT THE EMAILS Times has found a way to spin this into an attack on, or at least innuendo about the Clinton campaign, and by extension–Clinton herself. Unbelievable. And narcissist Lena Dunham is only too happy to serve as a useful idiot in the Times’ neverending smear.
The stuff on Paltrow was interesting though. W pretended that he had sex with her as a lure for other women in search of fame and/or work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw god girl…just stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to go away. Literally everyone has said they knew Harvey was a dog but they didn’t know he was out there raping people and black mailing actresses if they dared to tell him no or to come out against him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, she is awful. But clearly she did say something. They are only denying that she used the specific word “rapist” right, not denying that she warned them that he was really sketchy sexual harrasser. I wouldn’t say campaign managers have a lot of credibility either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And the NYT piece specifically mentions that both Dunham and another person warned the managers.
” – even though Tina Brown, the magazine editor, and Lena Dunham, the writer and actress, each say they had cautioned Mrs. Clinton’s aides about his treatment of women.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s my thought. She said *something*, sure, but I don’t think she actually called him a rapist (because THAT would have been news at the time) and she likely didn’t pursue the issue all that strongly. Because, again, THAT would have been news. She’s a little late to the party now with her “I totally knew he was a rapist and I’ve been telling people that for ages!” statement. I would even believe that she merely warned a few women personally, just tipping them off that Harvey was a perv and not to allow themselves to be alone with him type of thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Clinton have a chapter in her book expressing regret for ignoring Dunham and how it cost her the election?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one saying she was planning to head up Lena’s 2020 bid for the White House and lend her full support and guidance? I think that was that very long chapter 8 in the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I blame her then. She wants attention for knowing then give some for knowing and not doing anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, she’s just too much. Please Lena, disappear – you are not relevant to everything. (Or anything for that matter)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we just PLEASE stop mentioning this a—hole? Stop giving her the attention she craves and let her fade away into the obscurity she deserves!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shes a sentient dumpster fire isn’t she.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Internet: *hates Lena Dunham*
Internet: *Clicks on every article about Lena Dunham*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she’s well and truly done. Her insta is a hate fest to the point where I actually worry because as horrible as she is she’s still human. Like every comment is about how she is cancelled and way to many comments entail “kill your self” type sentiments.
I’m not defending her but I do hope she has someone by her side becuase damn, people are taking it to the extreme.
I for one have been completely disgusted with her behavior for years. So I get telling her that much. She turned out to be a deplorable. A deplorable who is extremely narcissistic and attention seeking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see nothing wrong with people calling her out, but telling her to kill herself is beyond overboard. The best thing to do with narcissistic like Lena is to ignore them. They should just not comment at all and unfollow her that would drive her crazy. Right know they are giving her the attention she wants, to turn it into a poor me story of how it’s her against the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We talked about him and the “casting couch,” we talked about him being a pervert, we talked about the power he wielded and we implied complicity with his victims when we called them “Harvey’s Girls.” My point? We didn’t know. We didn’t know the extent of it. A year ago, we thought everything was consensual – creepy, gross and consensual.”
Exactly. These rumors are passed around quite promiscuously and usually with malice or a Lena Dunham-esque “Every thought I have must be put out there for public consumption, even if it’s damaging for women and helpful for abusers and bigots, cuz I’m real. Sorry stans” smugness. What many don’t want to face is that that misogynistic aspect of the celebrity gossip we all particpate in blurs lines in a dangerous way. It makes it harder to see the difference between when there’s actually a consensual exchange going on, when someone is abusing women (or men), when a creep or his enablers are slandering a woman as punishment for her not giving into certain demands or getting a little too ‘talky’, and when none of those things are happening and people are just slut-shaming successful women they don’t respect by spreading rumors. All of those things are harmful parts of a patriarchal society. When it comes to rape culture, misogyny is complicity. few days ago somebody here wrote an excellent comment about not wanting to be a part of this problem anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I’m soooo sure she called a powerful man above her a rapist when she can’t even call a colleague equal to her that she worked with for years an aggressor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so very tired of Lena. Tired of listening to her, reading her statements and seeing her picture. Just. Tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. She’s just exhausting. She needs to stop talking
Report this comment as spam or abuse