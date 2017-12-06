NYT: Harvey Weinstein’s ‘complicity machine’ involved CAA & tabloid media

As the Harvey Weinstein saga unfolded in the past two months, there’s been a not-so-quiet undercurrent: actresses and models naming the people around Harvey Weinstein as complicit in his systematic abuse, harassment and assault of women. Some of Weinstein’s victims have stories that don’t involve anyone else – but many of his victims were “sent” to his hotel room by their managers or agents. Many of his victims went to a meeting in a restaurant and they were manipulated into a hotel room by various assistants or handlers. Whether or not Weinstein got what he wanted from his victims, it’s more than likely that he abused them further by controlling the narrative around their work, their careers, their reputations with his influence in the media. This is what the New York Times deems “Harvey Weinstein’s Complicity Machine.”
How did Harvey Weinstein rack up forty years of sexual abuse allegations? He had a lot of help. Our new investigation, just published: https://t.co/rM2jQiJWjk
— jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 6, 2017
The New York Times details the “vast web of enablers” helping a sexual predator like Harvey Weinstein abuse women for decades:
Harvey Weinstein got away with sexual assault for decades with assistance from a vast web of enablers, according to a report in the New York Times. The 8,000-word story, published Tuesday evening, attempts to pin down who knew what and when about Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. According to the Times, at least eight agents at Creative Artists Agency were aware that Weinstein had sexually harassed or threatened female clients, yet the agency continued to do business with him and send actresses to meet with him.
The story also details Weinstein’s close relationship with tabloid journalists, detailing how Weinstein would provide tips to reporters about others in exchange for killing stories about his infidelities. The story also documents Weinstein’s close relationship with Bill and Hillary Clinton, and discloses that Weinstein was involved in a documentary project about Hillary Clinton until revelations of his sexual misconduct came to light.
Bryan Lourd, the managing partner of CAA, declined to tell the Times whether he was aware of the allegations against Weinstein, citing client confidentiality. In a statement in response to the story, CAA apologized to clients who were “let down,” and vowed to use its influence and resources “to help create permanent change.”
“We apologize to any person the agency let down for not meeting the high expectations we place on ourselves, as individuals and as a company,” the agency said. “We unequivocally support those who have spoken out publicly.”
According to the story, Weinstein had a long-standing alliance with American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer. He relied on the Enquirer to help him gather information about his accusers and to help kill stories about his misconduct, the story states.
The story also quotes two former Weinstein Co. employees who said they were tasked with providing Weinstein with penile injection medication for erectile dysfunction. Sandeep Rehal, a 28-year-old assistant, told the paper that she sometimes had to dispense the drug to Weinstein before his hotel meetings with women.
Uma Thurman notably left CAA in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein debacle, and I would assume that more women will probably leave the agency in the coming weeks and months. CAA also represented Kevin Spacey for decades, and they dropped him like a hot potato when the Spacey stories became public, although I 100% believe that Spacey’s agent knew exactly what Spacey was doing.
As for Weinstein’s association with American Media… it feels like low-hanging fruit to say that Weinstein had connections with a tabloid like the National Enquirer. Why didn’t the New York Times talk about Weinstein’s very real influence with the New York Post, the New York Times (yes, I said it), Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Times and more? Was it because the NY Times might have to admit their own complicity, and the complicity of the mainstream, non-tabloid media in covering up Weinstein’s criminal behavior for decades by refusing to cover it?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m so glad CAA is finally being called out. Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow left CAA early on in their careers i say kudos to them. National Enquirer isnt the only tabloid complicit in this even page six and the rest have been used by Harvey to run smear campaigns against people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I remember Angelina joining CAA for a few weeks when she got together with Brad but left them immediately.
She got out as soon as she saw how truly evil they were.
I also think they had a big hand in all of those crusifing media attack on her for more than a decade.
I am starting to question some of CAA’s famous female clients for still staying with them after this. Maybe these clients didn’t say no to Weinstein and others to gain movie roles so they are scared that CAA will expose them…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I also think they had a big hand in all of those crusifing media attack on her for more than a decade”.
True i totally agree with you…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“CAA’s famous female clients for still staying with them after this. ”
Umm how about questioning a lot more than the female clients? This is Tom Hanks’ agency, RDJ’s, Hemsworth, oh and isn’t Chris Evans whole shtick on twitter that he’s super-woke and aware? Well this is his agency too. Gentlemen? Any comment?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia: men are always on my list and I stopped watching those you mentioned.
But yes, any comments men?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I always just blamed Huvane and the feud with JA but this makes more sense. There was a powerful motive to bring AJ down a few pegs. That’s also probably why NE and the Post have published nasty petty takedowns of her over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MIA4S
I don’t expect any of them to speak up about CAA. Look at Terry Crews he has work with Adam Sandler who is a client of the man who assaulted him and Adam Sandler has been quiet. Michael B. Jordan is another clint, has spoken up about racism in Hollywood and yet is silent on Terry Crews. Russell Brand is another outspoken person who has also been silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always said this and brangelina fans would blame Aniston and her agent completely ignoring the fact that Brad Pitt’s agent is Bryan lourd. That’s likely the reason nothing is ever Pitts fault- It’s always Angelina’s because his creepy agent is protecting him and using Angelina to do it. He lies about being sober and the tabloids will have something about Angelina instead of his drinking addiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@True Tea
Jen PR agent and his brother have had rumors about them for years they definitely have skeletons in their closets they are also involved with CAA which is very telling. As someone mentioned below Louis C.K agent tried to buy off, shut down and smear C.K s victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep not surprised. I suspected as much when I started reading about Weinstein. When Love said what she did about CAA it only confirmed my suspicions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly after Courtney Love called them out i knew it was only a matter of time before they get exposed publicly…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember last year out of nowhere there was a smear campaign against Lupita. The tabloids started saying she was acting like a diva and when she was on Broadway how the other cast members hate her and how she thought she was better than everyone. Which was the complete opposite of the truth. I remember public opinion started to change on her because of those stories.
I always wondered where those stories came fro, but now I think Harvey set up the smear campaign because she turned him is advances down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rose:
Oh… I remember being surprised by the ‘unlikable Lupita’ stories. You totally could be right. Fuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@wurstfingers
It’s extremely scary how much stock we put into these tabloid stories without any proof to back up. Lupita has shown to be nothing but a nice funny down-to-earth individual there was no proof to back up those claims and yet so many people believe them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knowing what we know now and feeling how out of place many of these tabloid stories have been over the years. Not to mention when you look at Harvey’s victims and see how many have had smear campaigns against them, some more severe than others. It’s really telling and scary the length these people go to, to keep these women in “place” silence them and punish them for turning down sexual advances.
Also the agencies involvement firing, slandering clients for speaking out against these big mobiles like Harvey Weinstein. The agency I have also had involvement in the smear campaign against. Look at Louis C.K manager dropped him fast only because he didn’t want to go down in flames with him. His manager was trying to silence and pay off Louis victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This agency does seem to have some of the dirtiest hands of all, doesn’t it?
What’s needed is some sort of judicial commission to investigate all of this and apply corporate sanctions where appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I’ve been saying this for a while CAA knowingly said girls to Harvey and any other men. I would it be prized fcaa was sending boys to Kevin spacely also.
Rae Dawn Chong openly says she was pump out by CAA to Steven Segal.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.datalounge.com/amp/thread/19862548-rae-dawn-chong-says-she-was-pimped-out-by-caa-in-the-1980s-and-sent-to-steven-seagal-s-hotel-room
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is my main concern about these stories, a parade of horror with no conclusion due to the lack of legal sanctions just becomes a parade of horror. It worries me that eventually the general public will become inured to it all and the whole issue will fade from view effecting no real changes unless serious action is taken against the perpetrators. Where are the arrests? Where are the inquiries? Why is nothing actually happening to these fuckers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all knew and they are aware of The current creeps abusers, predators out, they will keep covering for them like they always have
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes – take down CAA with you…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shocking, Not! Enquirer got it’s own scandal as of yesterday. Hope CAA really gets called out on it’s own agents individual conduct. Lots of stories about Kevin Huvane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of when Bernie Madoff came to light and everyone was SO SHOCKED. But the feeder funds had to know the money they were giving him was going in his pocket. But they got a benefit so they did it anyway. This is the same; there’s always enablers for every great atrocity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The victims didn’t know till it was to late the that their own agents threw them into a pool with a great white shark. I hope all the scum who were part of this burn in hell for ever .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly they deserve to rot in hell as well because these girls and boys trusted them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Bryan Lourd, managing partner of CAA…”
Someone’s going to be extra-haunted by his ex if he was involved. I have no doubt Carrie will the make his life miserable from wherever she is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Expose all involved, shut them down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CAA represents Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, RDJ and pretty most of the Marvel actors. Seen a Marvel movie recently? Congrats you helped CAA make a lot of money. That’s how interconnected and deep this complicit sickness runs in a Hollywood. The whole system is sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Time Magazine just made the Me too movement the Person of the Year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw that! I’m so glad – it’s the perfect choice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, good move. Their Tweet announcement doesn’t single women out specifically, but the cover’s all women. At first I forgot why Taylor Swift was there, but was reminded about her win in the suit against the DJ who groped her. She did very well in the courtroom, and for all her shenanigans otherwise, she was a part of this movement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t a Hollywood problem. This is every industry in every company in every city in every corner of the globe. This sort of thing happens in friend groups and cliques. When they hear a woman tell her friends her ex or that guy she dated was controlling or violent or assaulted her …. and no one believes her or warns the new girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you completely. On a happy note, I don’t remember the source or the exact details, but in this British political institution women staff had a Whatsapp group where they share info on men they knew to be abusers to warn female colleagues so they know they have to avoid them? That counts for something too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate these ” I apologize to *anyone* who’s been hurt…” as if it’s all hypothetical. CAA has clearly hurt many people, the absolute bare minimum would be to say they apologize to *everyone* they’ve hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bryan Lourd needs to start talking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2017 is the year that I stopped wanting to see movies (and TV shows for that matter). I feel like I’ve always known there’s ugliness within Hollywood, but this is just so systemic and disgusting. I am happy it’s being exposed, but the desire to support this industry is rapidly diminishing for me. The whole thing is just tarnished. I kind of feel like my personal evolution here started with Johnny Depp (Well probably Tom Cruise years before) and it’s just gone down down down from there. I feel trepidation that some other actor I really love, some other franchise, is going to be exposed for being a terrible human being / harboring atrocities.
Again, I’m glad this is all coming to light, for the sake of the women–and men–abused by men in power. I’m just so disillusioned by the film industry right now, and I’m only a viewer, consumer of media. I don’t work in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse