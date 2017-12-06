Duchess Kate steps out in a LK Bennett coat & a keen, Christmasy Goat dress

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the BBC Studio's at Media City

The keenness is overwhelming me! Who knew that all it would take was Prince Harry’s engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to actually *be* keen on working? William and Kate stepped out today in Manchester, in what seemed to be an appearance that was only scheduled this week. They visited BBC’s Bridge House in Media City for the Children’s Global Media Summit.

For this trip, Kate wore a coat for its proper purpose – to be worn outside and taken off indoors. The coat is a grey plaid LK Bennett piece, and the Daily Mail helpfully pointed out that James Middleton’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Donna Air wore the same coat a few weeks ago. Underneath the LK Bennett, Kate wore a bright red dress from Goat. I’m actually a big fan of the combination of black tights, black chunky heels and a bright dress, although there’s something that feels slightly “off” about the combination on Kate. I’m trying to figure it out – maybe one good accessory would really bring this together? Like a black-and-red clutch? I also appreciate that she’s experimenting with a different kind of sleeve and neckline, but the truth is that this dress isn’t cut all that well. The coat costs £495, and the dress costs £450.

My God, they really have finally become keen, haven’t they?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Children's Global Media Summit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the BBC Studio's at Media City

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the BBC Studio's at Media City

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

86 Responses to “Duchess Kate steps out in a LK Bennett coat & a keen, Christmasy Goat dress”

  1. poop says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I love her in that coat! Her hair looks amazing.

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Yup, love the coat and the tights and the IDEA of the red dress — but the dress itself isn’t cut well, and because of that it hangs poorly and looks a bit cheap. Still, overall it’s a nice look. And unlike others here, I honestly don’t think the dress is too short — with dark tights you can get away with a shorter length, and she has pretty legs, so why not show them a bit more when your midsection is growing bigger with child?

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:08 am

        The dress code for her job is hems to knee or lower, tights or no tights. This is her standard response during pregnancy – shorter hems.

      • Lirko says:
        December 6, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Agree. I think the length is just fine. Those are legit tights-not panty hose. She is covered. And, all in all, she looks comfortable and classy. Go Kate!

      • Alix says:
        December 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

        The dress DOES look cheap. An extra inch or two on the hem would help, too.

      • RoyalSparkle says:
        December 6, 2017 at 11:41 am

        My Gosh – underwhelmed Tiara wearing – the evening before then grannie frumpy looking worse than a 90 year old. Almost two decades chasing/stalking marriage – and nothing has been learned. From too short to awful tailoring for a Coat – Do Little Middleton misses the splendor and regalness of Royalty 99.99 percent of the time.

        The children sense the insincere don’t care feel of these two – kids look depressed they didn’t have a Prince Henry Couple Nottingham like visit.

        Looking at the Monarchy longevity after King Charles, potential King Henry Couple will be the go to heir. I doubt these two gives a rat… to change for the better of the BRF -GB CW.

      • Mrs.Krabapple says:
        December 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

        To RoyalSparkle: I noticed that about the kids, too! In fact, the last time there were pics of her visiting a school, NONE of the kids were even looking at her. She cannot even engage with a single child. If the “business” of the royal family is public relations (which I think it is), then she is failing dismally. At this point, why even make her try? Just pay her money to do nothing but shop and go on vacation, and chalk it up to the price of having a monarchy.

  2. Natalie S says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Jackie in the mid to late 60s? The hair is giving me 60s society lady vibes.

    Reply
  3. Jayna says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I want that coat.

    Reply
  4. monette says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Her last 5 appearences or so since Meghan Mania started have been some of her best looks.
    Love the red dress and the coat.
    But I still side-eye her for all those years of laziness.
    Duchess of Dolittle

    Reply
  5. monette says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Her last 5 appearences or so since Meghan Mania started have been some of her best looks.
    Love the red dress and the coat.
    But I still side-eye her for all those years of laziness.
    # never forget Duchess of Dolittle

    Reply
  6. Luca76 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:27 am

    All I think when I see her ‘is she ever going to start showing?’ What a lucky woman.

    Reply
  7. Becks says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I think she looks really good. Love how you can see glimpses of the red dress underneath the black and white coat and I think the dress looks good on her. It does remind me of the burgundy tunic she wore a few weeks back, but I liked that on her too.

    and lol at this newfound “keenness.”

    Reply
  8. Becks says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Also I notice she has been in a lot of new stuff lately (not all new, the black lace dress was a repeat as was the white coat from a few weeks ago) but mostly new. I wonder if that’s part of the discussion/decision/negotiation/whatever.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I enjoy the ‘dont forget about meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee’, but for 450 quid that dress is awful. Just go to H&M next time!

    Reply
    • Olenna says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Agree. The dress is boring (and a tad too short). The fabric might be wool crepe (can’t really tell), but the cut just gives it an off-the-rack look. I don’t care for the black tights, either. The coat is just “meh”.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

      I agree, Clare. It’s Summer here, and I just bought my daughter an almost identical dress from one of my favourite online stores. It was a last-Winter dress, and on sale for $39. It’s very well made, the fabric is beautiful, and will be perfect for work when the weather cools down again. You don’t have to be rich to dress well. You just have to know what suits you and where to buy it at a good price.

      Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:34 am

    The hem is too high from her usual looks. I think Kate see Meghan as competition in the fashion sweepstakes and she is trying to shake the dowdy image.

    Reply
  11. A Croatian says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:35 am

    That’s not a dress, that’s a long sweater :-D
    But I love it!

    Reply
  12. Jessica says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Kate seems so blah compared to Megan. Megan has real star power and Meg and Harry make Will and Kate seem so boring and bland.

    Reply
  13. Claire says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    God I wish I had her legs. Or just legs decent looking enough that I could wear cute dresses like that…

    Reply
  14. JaneDoesWork says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Am I the only one who thinks that Kate should wear more Kate Spade?

    Reply
  15. Realitycheck says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:40 am

    It’s too short for a royal.

    Reply
  16. CynicalAnn says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    It’s a little too short and she should be wearing a necklace-but otherwise she looks fine. It’s a good color on her, and I do like the coat.

    Reply
  17. JennyJenny says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I clicked this story just to see what a ‘Christmasy Goat dress’ looked like!

    PS ~ I own 6 goats 💗

    Reply
    • ABC says:
      December 6, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Awww! I love goats, they are mad wee buggers tho. I ‘pet sat’ 9 Pygmys not so long ago and they were the friendliest I’ve ever met, although the boys do smell! Last goats I knew before that lot the billy kept escaping onto the railway line.. Love all crazy goats! Enjoy..

      Reply
  18. Lainey says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Don’t worry, after Christmas they’ll disappear again they always do. Kate doesnt have anything else scheduled for the rest of the year. William has at least the Star Wars premiere.
    She has this kind of coat from about 4 different designers in different colours, but God knows Kate must have every coat in every colour.

    Reply
  19. vava says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:11 am

    As others have said, they always have engagements in the weeks leading up to Christmas. This is nothing new.

    The coat is nice, I like the shoes, too. Tights are good.

    The dress though…………it looks cheap. It is on the short side and would look better with some Stuart Weitzman OTK boots.

    Not a big fan of either the makeup or this really dark hair color – and I think her hair looks better with an off-center part.

    Reply
  20. Tess says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Oh poor Kate, I actually do sympathize with her being pregnant while Harry and Megan are in their prime limelight.

    Reply
  21. Starryfish says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Wake me up when they keep up this pace of engagements for more than 6 weeks.

    Reply
  22. Vicsy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The coat is great and I like the overall mod vibes of the look. Not feeling the dress though, the triangle cut is not flattering and it’s way too short. The fabric seems blah as well. Also, the bag is sooooooo “old lady”.

    Reply
  23. Jenny says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I never bought into Kaiser’s narrative about Will and Kate before, their lack of work ethics etc but I’m starting to now. It’s so strange to suddenly see so much of them and it makes me realize how little they usually do of public appearances and royal duties. And it can’t be a coincidence that this sudden “keen-ness” comes right after the engagement. Also, I really don’t like this outfit. But at least it’s better than the horrible ensemble Meghan wore for her first princess-gig. I think both of them should hire better stylists.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      December 6, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Kaiser has spot on insights on them. But welcome to the party. It’s a weird thing to say since it’s not a party-party. Laziness is no cause for celebration.
      She kannot dress properly and kannot understand that she in her royal role she has a certain image to project. But she knows better, doesn’t she? She decides what to wear.
      That red dress is awful. I like the red-black combo, but that fabric looks uber cheap and the wrist part of the sleeve- I have no idea what that’s called, looks funny.

      Reply
  24. Cee says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I can’t believe she took off her coat! Jokes aside – what’s missing, IMO, to this outfit (her most interesting to date) is a longer hemline and maybe a different hair do.
    Also – she looks tired. Is she in her second trimester?

    Reply
  25. perplexed says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I don’t like the dress much, but she is pregnant, so maybe this kind of outfit is comfortable for her to wear.

    Reply
  26. Melissa says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:11 am

    What’s with the overuse of “keen” in every Kate-related post? I feel like there’s an inside joke I’m missing, or something.

    Reply
  27. MellyMel says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:12 am

    She needs a necklace or some kind of accessory…as usual. But she looks cute. I kinda feel she dresses better when she’s pregnant. It’s like the clothes fit her better for some reason.

    Reply
  28. Saucy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Blimey – she looks older (I don’t want to say “old” as it has negative connotations) but she really does look a lot older than her years. Being keen clearly takes its toll…

    Reply
  29. Lol says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The coat is nice. Ugly dress though and way to short. As for them working I’ll believe it when I see it. They always do a lot events at the end of the yr to get those numbers up. Let’s wait until after new years. Well not for kate since shell be on maternity leave….lol

    Reply
  30. Olive says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:30 am

    or it isn’t related to Harry and Meghan, and this is just what they do EVERY end of year in a frantic effort to boost their numbers for the year.

    Reply
    • AV says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Agreed…. They announced they were planning to move to London and become full-time royals almost a year ago. It has nothing to do with MM. I imagine KM will be relieved to have someone else to be in public, and she can do quieter events. She is obligated to show up to huge events as the spouse of the future monarch, but absolutely nothing about her strikes me as someone who enjoys media attention. Her first conversation with the media was after her formal, official engagement – she isn’t exactly dropping selfies on instagram or anything.

      Reply
  31. Lexa says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Man, I feel like these last few posts have turned me into a Kate apologist after years of being critical of her for putting off full time royal duties for as long as possible. This dress is too short, that dress was too dowdy—girlfriend truly cannot win. For what it’s worth, I’m a few years younger than her and did not find this hemline too short for a professional setting, especially with the black tights. And I actually wonder if her recent fashion hits have more to do (or equally to do) with Catherine Quinn coming on board than Meghan. I always thought Rebecca Deacon and Kate VERY dressed similarly and wondered if Rebecca wasn’t giving her the best advice on that front. I am curious to see how Kate and Meghan will try to differentiate their styles, or if Meghan will start leaning into the more conservative style of coat dresses.

    Reply
  32. julie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:52 am

    What is the difference between tights and pantyhose

    Reply
  33. Citresse says:
    December 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Kate looks good here though I think she could improve her maternity wear.
    It looks like she went darker with her hair then added a few highlights. It looks good.
    The dark tights are nice and the coat is beautiful.
    I have to doubt the keen factor. W&K are trying to up their numbers as we approach end of year.
    I have to wonder if Prince Philip did more engagements even though he retired some months back.

    Reply
  34. Joannie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    She has great legs.

    Reply
  35. Jill says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Can we just stop with the ‘keen’ crap, or is that just me.

    After 2017 I’m kind of over ragging on mostly decent human beings who are just trying to get by, no matter what their position/title. The world has shown there are a lot of worse things you can be besides lackadaisical or an heir factory. Maybe I’m not able to totally grasp it because I’m not British but, she’s mostly harmless in a largely ceremonial role. Let’s just try to be kind and save our snark for the assholes who deserve it.

    Reply
  36. Amelie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Love the coat minus the two flaps hanging right above each boob.

    The dress length is appropriate though the dress in general just seems too big on her and just kind of hangs there like a sack. She’s pregnant though and maybe it’s a maternity dress but bought too big? However her dress is riding up so much under her coat in the second picture. That’s not just me is it? I get so self conscious about dresses riding up with tights due to static cling so I specifically buy dresses that can be worn with tights or I put lotion on the the tights under the dress to reduce the effect of static cling. I realize here it’s probably the coat forcing the dress to ride up so high but again I would be so self conscious about this I wouldn’t have worn this outfit!

    Reply
  37. Katebush says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    She looks really nice here, always looks good in jewel tones and I love the coat.
    She can’t win on here though …if she doesn’t work she’s lazy and if she does work she’s ‘keen’ it’s getting a bit tired!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment