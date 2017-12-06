Duchess Kate steps out in a LK Bennett coat & a keen, Christmasy Goat dress

The keenness is overwhelming me! Who knew that all it would take was Prince Harry’s engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to actually *be* keen on working? William and Kate stepped out today in Manchester, in what seemed to be an appearance that was only scheduled this week. They visited BBC’s Bridge House in Media City for the Children’s Global Media Summit.
For this trip, Kate wore a coat for its proper purpose – to be worn outside and taken off indoors. The coat is a grey plaid LK Bennett piece, and the Daily Mail helpfully pointed out that James Middleton’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Donna Air wore the same coat a few weeks ago. Underneath the LK Bennett, Kate wore a bright red dress from Goat. I’m actually a big fan of the combination of black tights, black chunky heels and a bright dress, although there’s something that feels slightly “off” about the combination on Kate. I’m trying to figure it out – maybe one good accessory would really bring this together? Like a black-and-red clutch? I also appreciate that she’s experimenting with a different kind of sleeve and neckline, but the truth is that this dress isn’t cut all that well. The coat costs £495, and the dress costs £450.
My God, they really have finally become keen, haven’t they?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love her in that coat! Her hair looks amazing.
Yup, love the coat and the tights and the IDEA of the red dress — but the dress itself isn’t cut well, and because of that it hangs poorly and looks a bit cheap. Still, overall it’s a nice look. And unlike others here, I honestly don’t think the dress is too short — with dark tights you can get away with a shorter length, and she has pretty legs, so why not show them a bit more when your midsection is growing bigger with child?
The dress code for her job is hems to knee or lower, tights or no tights. This is her standard response during pregnancy – shorter hems.
Agree. I think the length is just fine. Those are legit tights-not panty hose. She is covered. And, all in all, she looks comfortable and classy. Go Kate!
The dress DOES look cheap. An extra inch or two on the hem would help, too.
My Gosh – underwhelmed Tiara wearing – the evening before then grannie frumpy looking worse than a 90 year old. Almost two decades chasing/stalking marriage – and nothing has been learned. From too short to awful tailoring for a Coat – Do Little Middleton misses the splendor and regalness of Royalty 99.99 percent of the time.
The children sense the insincere don’t care feel of these two – kids look depressed they didn’t have a Prince Henry Couple Nottingham like visit.
Looking at the Monarchy longevity after King Charles, potential King Henry Couple will be the go to heir. I doubt these two gives a rat… to change for the better of the BRF -GB CW.
To RoyalSparkle: I noticed that about the kids, too! In fact, the last time there were pics of her visiting a school, NONE of the kids were even looking at her. She cannot even engage with a single child. If the “business” of the royal family is public relations (which I think it is), then she is failing dismally. At this point, why even make her try? Just pay her money to do nothing but shop and go on vacation, and chalk it up to the price of having a monarchy.
Jackie in the mid to late 60s? The hair is giving me 60s society lady vibes.
Love the color but it’s too short
Agree. This is a conference where she will be sitting down for speeches too… so that dress is going to look shorter.
She has too much makeup on for the daytime event. It’s like she kept what she was wearing the night before.
I agree JB. Way too short. And it makes her look toddlerish.
And for the amount of money PC spent on her clothes, they could have and should have done way better.
On another note, if all it took was PH getting engaged to a woman who was polished and keen on philanthropy- some of the palace LR would have pushed Harry to MM years ago.
Yes, too short.
Yes, too much makeup. She looks tired so maybe she’s trying to compensate and IMO that never works.
Great color. Needs a bracelet or a fun brooch, like a snowflake made of diamonds. Dress too short, hair too long for her age and job. To paraphrase the great Iris Appel, we as a society don’t talk much about appropriate but there is such a thing as appropriate.
Hair too long for her age? She is 35, not 75. What a ridiculous thing to say
I think she looks fine. A little boring but the color is really nice. She’s wearing stockings so I think the dress is fine. Hair and makeup, those are her decisions to make. She’s not a living doll. She’s presentable and she looks nice.
It is absolutely fine. She is not a nun. She is wearing opaque black tights. Other women of similar stature wear hemlines like this with little comment regularly.
I was thinking she looks more like Mary Tyler Moore from the MTM Show.
I want that coat.
Me too! It’s classic, not too bulky and the pattern makes it different.
Exactly.
Her last 5 appearences or so since Meghan Mania started have been some of her best looks.
Love the red dress and the coat.
But I still side-eye her for all those years of laziness.
Duchess of Dolittle
I think she’s looked particularly lackluster lately. I don’t get why everyone is lavishing praise on her for looking mediocre.
I too think she looks absolutely awful. Hopefully it’s just bad photos but the outfit itself is so cheap looking. And hate hate hate the almost sausage curl hair. Ugh. Can’t think of anything positive to say, William looks dull and smug and self-important as usual. Where’s Magic and Sparkle, I need a fix!
+1000
Overdone sky higher heels especially after Princess Henry engagement stilts. Waitie trying to catch up – hard to believe she is the same age as Princess Sparkle (and ‘middleton mafia’ – carol pips wanna bes – out in force trying to keep up to Princess Henry in waiting). Three middletons against Princess Sparkle – hands down!
I would like her with a haircut like Pippa’s. Just something more modern.
Word. This is a surprisingly chic look for her….it’s pretty obvious now that these two are stepping up their game. I mean, even Harry is.
Who knew an American actress was going to put everyone on notice like this. Quite a development!
Its all call Professionalism – a Work Ethics!
Potential King Henry had it even before – only that he is showing much more powerful maturity – King -ly to be sure!
All I think when I see her ‘is she ever going to start showing?’ What a lucky woman.
Doesn’t she have a very unhealthy obsession with her weight and is known to over exercise? I read somewhere that leading up to and since marrying her weight is a constant fear/anxiety issue for her. Wouldn’t really use the word lucky when describing her pregnancy body, she probably has some body issue anxieties she’s dealing with.
She’s tall with a long torso. She carries fine in her pregnancy. She just doesn’t show as much for a while, like many lucky women. It’s not that she’s unhealthy.
She will eventually start showing though, like here.
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/86/d5/e1/86d5e122a9be232d03ab44e765464fd8–maternity-styles-asos-maternity-dresses.jpg
An argument in favour of her having HG is that those with eating disorders are more likely to develop it.
Yes – concur with your observations! She had exhibited a huge fixation with her weight since the engagement when she dropped a ton of weight. This preoccupation is not healthy in general but especially when you are pregnant. For now she can hide behind make up& strategic wardrobe choices but in the long term she will suffer health wise – ie bones, organs, premature ageing etc.
I think she looks really good. Love how you can see glimpses of the red dress underneath the black and white coat and I think the dress looks good on her. It does remind me of the burgundy tunic she wore a few weeks back, but I liked that on her too.
and lol at this newfound “keenness.”
I don’t think their keenness has anything to do with harry and Meghan; at the end of every year they cram in a ton of events just to raise their numbers. I’m not sure why it suddenly is because of HM when they do this every year.
Also I notice she has been in a lot of new stuff lately (not all new, the black lace dress was a repeat as was the white coat from a few weeks ago) but mostly new. I wonder if that’s part of the discussion/decision/negotiation/whatever.
I enjoy the ‘dont forget about meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee’, but for 450 quid that dress is awful. Just go to H&M next time!
Agree. The dress is boring (and a tad too short). The fabric might be wool crepe (can’t really tell), but the cut just gives it an off-the-rack look. I don’t care for the black tights, either. The coat is just “meh”.
It’s the boob flaps on the coat that put me off it. I think the dress is too short as well, and side-on, looks a bit too wide for her. I love the colour combo, though.
I agree, Clare. It’s Summer here, and I just bought my daughter an almost identical dress from one of my favourite online stores. It was a last-Winter dress, and on sale for $39. It’s very well made, the fabric is beautiful, and will be perfect for work when the weather cools down again. You don’t have to be rich to dress well. You just have to know what suits you and where to buy it at a good price.
The hem is too high from her usual looks. I think Kate see Meghan as competition in the fashion sweepstakes and she is trying to shake the dowdy image.
She always wears mini dresses when she pregnant. I don’t get it. Those dresses are fine for someone that’s not in her position.
That’s not a dress, that’s a long sweater
But I love it!
It’s not a sweater, it’s a $640 dress made out of cheap synthetic (acetate and viscose) material – which is why the construction isn’t able to be anything but lousy -
Ugh, that’s one of my least favorite fabric content options. And I cannot understand why such cheap fabric could result in such a pricey dress.
Both Kate and Pippa tolerate these created fabrics much more than I can.
Kate seems so blah compared to Megan. Megan has real star power and Meg and Harry make Will and Kate seem so boring and bland.
Are you joking?
I agree. They have much livelier personalities
God I wish I had her legs. Or just legs decent looking enough that I could wear cute dresses like that…
Aw. But I’m sure you have physical attributes that others wish they had.
Am I the only one who thinks that Kate should wear more Kate Spade?
Omg she would look great in KS and it actually is her style, but better! I second this!
It’s too short for a royal.
I get wearing something shorter when you’re pregnant so you don’t feel so blocky-but it could be another inch longer for sure.
It’s a little too short and she should be wearing a necklace-but otherwise she looks fine. It’s a good color on her, and I do like the coat.
I clicked this story just to see what a ‘Christmasy Goat dress’ looked like!
PS ~ I own 6 goats 💗
Awww! I love goats, they are mad wee buggers tho. I ‘pet sat’ 9 Pygmys not so long ago and they were the friendliest I’ve ever met, although the boys do smell! Last goats I knew before that lot the billy kept escaping onto the railway line.. Love all crazy goats! Enjoy..
Don’t worry, after Christmas they’ll disappear again they always do. Kate doesnt have anything else scheduled for the rest of the year. William has at least the Star Wars premiere.
She has this kind of coat from about 4 different designers in different colours, but God knows Kate must have every coat in every colour.
As others have said, they always have engagements in the weeks leading up to Christmas. This is nothing new.
The coat is nice, I like the shoes, too. Tights are good.
The dress though…………it looks cheap. It is on the short side and would look better with some Stuart Weitzman OTK boots.
Not a big fan of either the makeup or this really dark hair color – and I think her hair looks better with an off-center part.
Love her coat, makeup, and hair. I’m not a fan of the dress either, even though I like the color. The dress does look cheap. Although, in person maybe the dress is a little prettier than photographs. I’m still not a fan of it from photos, though.
Oh poor Kate, I actually do sympathize with her being pregnant while Harry and Megan are in their prime limelight.
Wake me up when they keep up this pace of engagements for more than 6 weeks.
The coat is great and I like the overall mod vibes of the look. Not feeling the dress though, the triangle cut is not flattering and it’s way too short. The fabric seems blah as well. Also, the bag is sooooooo “old lady”.
I never bought into Kaiser’s narrative about Will and Kate before, their lack of work ethics etc but I’m starting to now. It’s so strange to suddenly see so much of them and it makes me realize how little they usually do of public appearances and royal duties. And it can’t be a coincidence that this sudden “keen-ness” comes right after the engagement. Also, I really don’t like this outfit. But at least it’s better than the horrible ensemble Meghan wore for her first princess-gig. I think both of them should hire better stylists.
Kaiser has spot on insights on them. But welcome to the party. It’s a weird thing to say since it’s not a party-party. Laziness is no cause for celebration.
She kannot dress properly and kannot understand that she in her royal role she has a certain image to project. But she knows better, doesn’t she? She decides what to wear.
That red dress is awful. I like the red-black combo, but that fabric looks uber cheap and the wrist part of the sleeve- I have no idea what that’s called, looks funny.
I can’t believe she took off her coat! Jokes aside – what’s missing, IMO, to this outfit (her most interesting to date) is a longer hemline and maybe a different hair do.
Also – she looks tired. Is she in her second trimester?
Huge diplomat party at the palace last night. I saw pictures of Kate and Camilla in tiaras.
I don’t like the dress much, but she is pregnant, so maybe this kind of outfit is comfortable for her to wear.
What’s with the overuse of “keen” in every Kate-related post? I feel like there’s an inside joke I’m missing, or something.
Kate’s people are forever putting out statements about how “keen” she is to do this, or learn this, or learn that, or hold meetings, but it’s all talk of being keen and never any action from Kate.
British people use the word “keen” a lot, but since the only real “British” news covered here is royal-related stuff, it’s always attributed to KM.
She needs a necklace or some kind of accessory…as usual. But she looks cute. I kinda feel she dresses better when she’s pregnant. It’s like the clothes fit her better for some reason.
I think that’s the extra weight she gains to get and stay pregnant. She looks slender and strong rather than gaunt and angular and there isn’t the over-tailoring to emphasize a small midsection when she’s pregnant.
Blimey – she looks older (I don’t want to say “old” as it has negative connotations) but she really does look a lot older than her years. Being keen clearly takes its toll…
The coat is nice. Ugly dress though and way to short. As for them working I’ll believe it when I see it. They always do a lot events at the end of the yr to get those numbers up. Let’s wait until after new years. Well not for kate since shell be on maternity leave….lol
or it isn’t related to Harry and Meghan, and this is just what they do EVERY end of year in a frantic effort to boost their numbers for the year.
Agreed…. They announced they were planning to move to London and become full-time royals almost a year ago. It has nothing to do with MM. I imagine KM will be relieved to have someone else to be in public, and she can do quieter events. She is obligated to show up to huge events as the spouse of the future monarch, but absolutely nothing about her strikes me as someone who enjoys media attention. Her first conversation with the media was after her formal, official engagement – she isn’t exactly dropping selfies on instagram or anything.
Man, I feel like these last few posts have turned me into a Kate apologist after years of being critical of her for putting off full time royal duties for as long as possible. This dress is too short, that dress was too dowdy—girlfriend truly cannot win. For what it’s worth, I’m a few years younger than her and did not find this hemline too short for a professional setting, especially with the black tights. And I actually wonder if her recent fashion hits have more to do (or equally to do) with Catherine Quinn coming on board than Meghan. I always thought Rebecca Deacon and Kate VERY dressed similarly and wondered if Rebecca wasn’t giving her the best advice on that front. I am curious to see how Kate and Meghan will try to differentiate their styles, or if Meghan will start leaning into the more conservative style of coat dresses.
What is the difference between tights and pantyhose
Kate looks good here though I think she could improve her maternity wear.
The dark tights are nice and the coat is beautiful.
I have to doubt the keen factor. W&K are trying to up their numbers as we approach end of year.
I have to wonder if Prince Philip did more engagements even though he retired some months back.
She has great legs.
Can we just stop with the ‘keen’ crap, or is that just me.
After 2017 I’m kind of over ragging on mostly decent human beings who are just trying to get by, no matter what their position/title. The world has shown there are a lot of worse things you can be besides lackadaisical or an heir factory. Maybe I’m not able to totally grasp it because I’m not British but, she’s mostly harmless in a largely ceremonial role. Let’s just try to be kind and save our snark for the assholes who deserve it.
I totally agree. It’s so immature and really degrading to someone who doesnt deserve it. Same goes for the waity and normal bill. School yard mentality!
Love the coat minus the two flaps hanging right above each boob.
The dress length is appropriate though the dress in general just seems too big on her and just kind of hangs there like a sack. She’s pregnant though and maybe it’s a maternity dress but bought too big? However her dress is riding up so much under her coat in the second picture. That’s not just me is it? I get so self conscious about dresses riding up with tights due to static cling so I specifically buy dresses that can be worn with tights or I put lotion on the the tights under the dress to reduce the effect of static cling. I realize here it’s probably the coat forcing the dress to ride up so high but again I would be so self conscious about this I wouldn’t have worn this outfit!
She looks really nice here, always looks good in jewel tones and I love the coat.
She can’t win on here though …if she doesn’t work she’s lazy and if she does work she’s ‘keen’ it’s getting a bit tired!
