Gwyneth Paltrow: Harvey Weinstein told everybody that we slept together

Embed from Getty Images

There are a lot of horrific details in the New York Times’ latest story about Harvey Weinstein and his “complicity machine.” Many of the pieces have been long rumored, and they’ve been sidelined details in the larger narratives of his victims. Meaning, many of his victims spoke out about how Weinstein threatened them, using his far-reaching web of media contacts. Many of his victims were sent into meetings with Weinstein by their own representatives, their managers and agents. Many of the victims describe Weinstein’s boorish attempts at seduction, saying that he would list the names of all of the famous women who allegedly slept with him willingly to further their careers (like that was something for him to brag about). Again, here’s the link to the NYT story:

How did Harvey Weinstein rack up forty years of sexual abuse allegations? He had a lot of help. Our new investigation, just published: https://t.co/rM2jQiJWjk — jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 6, 2017

As I said, several of Weinstein’s victims detailed how Weinstein would “name-drop” his famous conquests as a seduction technique. Lea Seydoux said he did that, as did other women. Well, Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first women to go on the record about how he harassed her and tried to manipulate her into sleeping with him. That incident happened in the mid-1990s. And apparently, Weinstein used to use Gwyneth’s name as some kind of calling card, like she was one of his greatest conquests.

Over 20 years ago, Paltrow allegedly told her agent Rick Kurtzman of C.A.A that Weinstein had made advances on her in a hotel room, but she rejected him. In the new interview, she says when she told Kurtzman what had happened that he “looked incredulous” and expressed disgust, but he did not suggest discussing the episode with the agency’s higher ups. Kurtzman has declined to comment. But The Times reports, without her knowledge, Weinstein told other women that she did not reject him. Paltrow says now other women have told her that he tried to coerce them into sex acts by bragging that he’d had sex with the Shakespeare in Love actress, and that sleeping with him was “the best thing you can do for your career now.” Paltrow says that women have come to her in recent weeks to say that Weinstein used her name in several encounters. She said the conversations with the victims have been upsetting. In the interview, Paltrow said, “He’s not the first person to lie about sleeping with someone, but he used the lie as an assault weapon.”

[From E! News]

When you really think about it, it’s even more awful than you originally thought. Not only did Harvey Weinstein harass, abuse, assault and rape dozens – if not hundreds – of women over the course of decades, but he then lied about it as a “technique” to manipulate women into sleeping with him. To be assaulted, harassed and demeaned by an authority figure is awful, but then the authority figure lies about it and turns his harassment and abuse into a fictitious consensual relationship AS A WAY TO ABUSE MORE WOMEN. Gwyneth is right: he used the lie as assault weapon. If only Matt Damon had seen it, right there in front of him, right? What’s the over-under on Weinstein bragging about all of his “conquests” to men like Matt Damon and George Clooney?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images