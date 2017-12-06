“Taylor Swift’s Snake Army trolled Kim Kardashian with rat emojis” links
  • December 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Snake Army sent rat emojis to Kim Kardashian. I actually lurked around Kim’s social media and it’s not like she’s being “flooded” with rat emojis, but they are popping up on most of her posts & tweets. [The Blemish]
I am so disappointed in Senator Al Franken. Just resign, dude. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Aniston showed off her home to shill for SmartWater. [LaineyGossip]
Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are still low-key together. [Dlisted]
I feel like Lady Edith has never been able to dress properly. [Go Fug Yourself]
Go and look at this amazing photo of Jacked James McAvoy. [Jezebel]
I’ll say it: Selena Gomez needs a new stylist. [Moe Jackson]
Hillary Clinton gave great advice at the Teen Vogue summit. [Wonderwall]
I don’t understand why Khloe Kardashian is “hiding her bump.” [Starcasm]
Real Housewives are allowed to have “secret boyfriends”? [Reality Tea]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Taylor Swift’s Snake Army trolled Kim Kardashian with rat emojis” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Um, someone out there wants to discuss McAvoy’s physique? Because I really need to do it. HOT. DAMN.

    Reply
  2. SHONDA says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I find it gross that Kim did this on the day of the POTY.
    Taylor had someone touch her without consent, now she’s being reminded that Kanye used her naked body in an video without consent. That’s not art, especially in this context.
    That’s just how I see it.

    Reply
  3. me says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Why would Khloe or Kylie show off their “bump”? Hiding is getting this family way more pr. Plus, I’m sure they are waiting for the “right time” aka when Kylie’s new season premiere’s or something.

    Reply
  4. KBB says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I knew there would be more Franken accusers. One was enough for me. And then he said he “didn’t know” if there would be more accusers. 🙄

    Men like him aren’t allies, they’re creeps.

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Even from someone who likes to keep on celebrity news, I’m amazed at the things people make time for. Emoji battles?! HA!

    ETA: HRC at that Teen Vogue Summit? YES! Also, Teen Vogue having their first summit to empower young girls? DOUBLE-TRIPLE-QUADRUPLE AND BEYOND YES! I’m not sure if any Celebitches have been keeping up, but Teen Vogue is KILLING the news game this year. I’m loving them and their new editor. Like, I’m well beyond their reader base, and I still check them out. I hope they got enough great press and feedback to make the summit an annual event.

    Reply
  6. sus says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Making naked wax figures of women and putting them in bed with abusers (their own abuser in Rihanna’s case) is EXTREMELY awful and not in any sense okay. It is by far not something to be proud of.

    Reply
  7. Saras says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Kardashian brand is based on misogyny as they celebrate getting disrespected by men for money. Worth is in appearance and money.

    Reply
  8. SHONDA says:
    December 6, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I do not see how ANYONE could support Kim K on anything, after all the stealing, “I don’t see color”& culture vulture crap they do on the regular. I guess when you aren’t black it’s easy to let things slide.
    I don’t like Taylor, but Kim has mocked my whole existence as an WOC. That video was also really gross, I would not be proud of it. Esp. the Rihanna and Chris Brown thing. Shame on her & Yee for that.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment