“Taylor Swift’s Snake Army trolled Kim Kardashian with rat emojis” links

Taylor Swift’s Snake Army sent rat emojis to Kim Kardashian. I actually lurked around Kim’s social media and it’s not like she’s being “flooded” with rat emojis, but they are popping up on most of her posts & tweets. [The Blemish]

I am so disappointed in Senator Al Franken. Just resign, dude. [Pajiba]

Jennifer Aniston showed off her home to shill for SmartWater. [LaineyGossip]

Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are still low-key together. [Dlisted]

I feel like Lady Edith has never been able to dress properly. [Go Fug Yourself]

Go and look at this amazing photo of Jacked James McAvoy. [Jezebel]

I’ll say it: Selena Gomez needs a new stylist. [Moe Jackson]

Hillary Clinton gave great advice at the Teen Vogue summit. [Wonderwall]

I don’t understand why Khloe Kardashian is “hiding her bump.” [Starcasm]

Real Housewives are allowed to have “secret boyfriends”? [Reality Tea]

