“Taylor Swift’s Snake Army trolled Kim Kardashian with rat emojis” links

Taylor Swift’s Snake Army sent rat emojis to Kim Kardashian. I actually lurked around Kim’s social media and it’s not like she’s being “flooded” with rat emojis, but they are popping up on most of her posts & tweets. [The Blemish]
I am so disappointed in Senator Al Franken. Just resign, dude. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Aniston showed off her home to shill for SmartWater. [LaineyGossip]
Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are still low-key together. [Dlisted]
I feel like Lady Edith has never been able to dress properly. [Go Fug Yourself]
Go and look at this amazing photo of Jacked James McAvoy. [Jezebel]
I’ll say it: Selena Gomez needs a new stylist. [Moe Jackson]
Hillary Clinton gave great advice at the Teen Vogue summit. [Wonderwall]
I don’t understand why Khloe Kardashian is “hiding her bump.” [Starcasm]
Real Housewives are allowed to have “secret boyfriends”? [Reality Tea]
🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀
— this is why mary can't have nice things (@stylxswft) December 6, 2017
🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁🐀🐁
— Nico Gabriel (@tlrnsibesnick05) December 5, 2017
Um, someone out there wants to discuss McAvoy’s physique? Because I really need to do it. HOT. DAMN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah. he needs to take off his shirt to sop off all this drool SWOON!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did I listen to you? LORDY!
Also, the Tweet caption of that photo is EVERYTHING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it gross that Kim did this on the day of the POTY.
Taylor had someone touch her without consent, now she’s being reminded that Kanye used her naked body in an video without consent. That’s not art, especially in this context.
That’s just how I see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
POTY came out today. This was all happening yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh thanks. I still feel the same way about her posting it though. It’s not something that’s bad ass or funny.
To everyone whose bodies were used.
Thank you for the correction.
Especially in this climate.
I hope I don’t get called an Snake or Stan in the next article because I’m not taking Kim’s side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
L
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would Khloe or Kylie show off their “bump”? Hiding is getting this family way more pr. Plus, I’m sure they are waiting for the “right time” aka when Kylie’s new season premiere’s or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew there would be more Franken accusers. One was enough for me. And then he said he “didn’t know” if there would be more accusers. 🙄
Men like him aren’t allies, they’re creeps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even from someone who likes to keep on celebrity news, I’m amazed at the things people make time for. Emoji battles?! HA!
ETA: HRC at that Teen Vogue Summit? YES! Also, Teen Vogue having their first summit to empower young girls? DOUBLE-TRIPLE-QUADRUPLE AND BEYOND YES! I’m not sure if any Celebitches have been keeping up, but Teen Vogue is KILLING the news game this year. I’m loving them and their new editor. Like, I’m well beyond their reader base, and I still check them out. I hope they got enough great press and feedback to make the summit an annual event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Making naked wax figures of women and putting them in bed with abusers (their own abuser in Rihanna’s case) is EXTREMELY awful and not in any sense okay. It is by far not something to be proud of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a picture of the image Kim released and it showed the naked statues laying there in the background. Besides it being disgusting, and extremely disturbing, how was that even legal? To take some woman’s likeliness without her consent and make a naked statue and then charge people to come view your “art”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Posting pictures of people naked (real or fake pics) without their consent is wrong. Kim deserves all the rat emojis IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kardashian brand is based on misogyny as they celebrate getting disrespected by men for money. Worth is in appearance and money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not see how ANYONE could support Kim K on anything, after all the stealing, “I don’t see color”& culture vulture crap they do on the regular. I guess when you aren’t black it’s easy to let things slide.
I don’t like Taylor, but Kim has mocked my whole existence as an WOC. That video was also really gross, I would not be proud of it. Esp. the Rihanna and Chris Brown thing. Shame on her & Yee for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse