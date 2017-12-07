In Touch: Amy Adams is pregnant with her second baby at 43

I just adore Amy Adams. Despite my job, I always feel a little silly adoring people I’ve never met. It doesn’t stop me from doing it, it just makes me feel silly. So, as you can imagine, when I hear good news about Amy, it makes me giddy. According to In Touch, Amy is expecting her second child with husband Darren Le Gallo. Amy and Darren are parents to seven-year-old Aviana. Darren and Amy are both 43.
In Touch is exclusively reporting that Amy Adams is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Darren Le Gallo, 43.
“Amy’s been keeping the news hush-hush, but she’s pretty far along. The buzz is that she’s having a boy,” a source exclusively reveals. The insider adds that Amy, 43, and her hubby — who are already parents to Aviana, 7 — have only shared the news with family and a few friends.
“Amy’s very private and doesn’t like drawing attention to herself. But she and Darren are both very excited.” And Aviana “can’t wait to be a big sister,” says the source, “and have a little playmate!”
After staring at the American Cinematheque photos that CB posted from November for an inordinate amount of time, I cannot for the life of me see any kind of baby bump. However In Touch says that she’s far along and suggests that they know the sex of the baby. If this is true, if we are to be blessed with a new little Le Gallo then huzzah! The more of Amy in the world the better. Being a Capricorn myself, I’m hoping the new arrival can hold off until he/she can join our ranks.
I don’t know how this escaped me but Amy Adams is playing Camille in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects. And Patricia Clarkson plays Adora – oi! Amy and Patricia will be amazing together. I was kind of meh on the book but I think I might be looking forward to the movie, based on these first look photos.
Speaking of Amy’s films, I finally saw Justice League. Just for context, I really wanted to see it. Although Amy and Diane Lane were greatly underutilized, I really enjoyed the film. It’s not perfect by any stretch but I was thoroughly entertained. I think I might even see it again in the theaters.
Amy and three of her seven siblings
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Bet it’s gonna be a beautiful baby, I have such a crush on her. One of my favorites redheads.
I don’t know if this is true…she was papped over the weekend and she didn’t look “far along” pregnant…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5142035/Amy-Adams-bonding-outing-daughter-hubby-LA.html
Are you kidding, she totally looks pregnant in those photos.
I like her too, she’s one of my favorites. I think we could be friends in real life
Wait, Adam Adams is 43. Ok, Adam Adams made me chuckle, that’s so cute
They keep saying she’s 43. Well, I don’t believe it. She’s obviously 36. Must be a conspiracy!
If true (bc you know …InTouch?) Mazel tov! but….why mentioning her age? it’s 2017 and 43yrs. is perfectly fine age. I consider up to 45yrs. a perfect fine age for women to have children. Times and healthcare have changed so much. Women’s position socially, financially and professionally is not that from the 50s anymore, you know? Even our bodies have changed and the way we take care of ourselves. Why men never get this shade?
adding: completely agree with JL and Amy and Diane underutilized. But of course they were! they had such great megatalented thespians as Affleck, Henry Cavil and Momoa! SMH…I know they’re aiming for dumb audiences with zero interest for good acting but when you have Amy Adams, Diane Lane and Robin Wright but also JK Simmons, Willem Dafoe and Jeremy Irons, all of them completely underused and wasting their great talent with dumb lines you’ve failed as a director and as a studio. And they are still scratching their heads on why and how Christopher Nolan nailed it and they cannot replicate his success with the franchise….
I agree it’s a fine age, but it’s a riskier age too for most women. Until she’s comfortable announcing tabloids should STFU.
As someone who carried a baby at 31 and then at 34 I think it’s an interesting point that she’s doing it at this age, more in a “whoa!! You’re a superstar Mama!” way than anything. Carrying my second at 34 was incredibly difficult, even though I was in better shape starting out than with my first. I won’t get into the details (as I have a few times here lol) but in my experience nothing will make you truly feel your age like a pregnancy. So in that sense I get why it’s pointed out.
I wish her a very healthy pregnancy and baby!
Yes, there are advances in medical science, yada, yada, but the fact is her eggs are still 43 years old. However, I’m sure she’s had all sorts of tests and the baby is fine. Otherwise, 43 is certainly not too old to grow your family.
well, her eggs are of course her same age just as a 56 year old Clooney’s sperm is his age. But nobody ever points it out when talking about guys. As for the risk: is just as risky for a guy to procreate later in life, not for himself but for the child, which is even worse if you ask me. But yes, I understand the point. I’ve just became more and more intolerant of these type of details subtly continuing an unfair pressure on women only.
Mannori, the difference is that all a woman’s eggs are formed before she’s born whereas men produce sperm constantly throughput adulthood. But I agree with your general point that women face much more judgment on this issue.
It’s a personal choice but 43 is risky and our eggs have not adapted to anything. 45 is really pushing it. And men do get the same shade, at least from me. Dude in his 60s does not need to become a father. But hey, it’s not my life.
I dont side eye anyone who decides to become a parent at whatever age – especially women. Because it’s their life and their choice. Some struggle for years with fertility and don’t manage to get pregnant until much later.
It is. It also involves children. So it’s not 100% just their lives. I’m not saying don’t do it. I was specifically replying to the notion that these days, it’s perfectly fine and safe because of advances in medicine and because we take care of ourselves. That’s a factor but again, not everything has caught up. It’s something to consider.
She’s 4freaking3?!? She looks amazing, and congrats to them!
In Touch is the least reliable source. They always say somebody is six months pregnant with triplets.
I cannot wait for Sharp Objects. It’s my fav Gillian Flynn book.
Hide all the Emmys! Amy is coming for ya!
I’m kind of amazed this site uses Intouch as a reliable source.
You going to quote The Enquirer next?
lol at the in touch crack! Sharp objects was spooky. How old was Camille in the book?
Sharp Objects is my favorite, too! I didn’t think Camille was that old, though? Maybe because she’s emotionally stunted she reads younger? not that Amy is old by any means, but I thought someone ruin their late 20′s/early 30′s?
I like Amy a lot. Her private life is low key, and more and more I appreciate this in a celebrity. There is never a lot of rumor or gossip about her.
In the other photo, she does look pregnant with some support top hose or Spanx. From the side, she looks thicker than usual in the middle. I hate her red carpet style, but I love she doesn’t look tweaked to death.
Adore away, Hecate. Amy is terrific. For me, she is one of those actresses who brings great humanity to each role. I am very happy for her, had my baby [now 25] when I was forty.
Will watch Sharp Objects just for Amy- but that book was terrible in my opinion. I groaned my way through it hoping it would pay off. It didnt. But that gives the movie a lot of room to shine I suppose.
I had my first and only baby at 43. It’s doable and good for her.
I adore Amy, too. She seems like such a sweet person and is a phenomenal actress. Congrats on the happy news-if it’s true! And may I add what a good looking family she comes from. Good genes are definitely strong!
She’s gorgeous, talented and seems like a lovely person. Congrats.
It’s cheesy but my Amy crush began watching Enchanted lol. I had my youngest at 40. Having had a baby in my 20s and one in my 30s (don’t ask, the ‘powers that be’ had me on a decades schedule), my last one was the easiest and healthiest by far. It was crazy how much it differed; I still had to go through a c-section because of the first two but even the recovery was easier.
My god she gorgeous and talented too . she’s way cool 24/7.
These are recent photos? She might be pregnant, but she’s definitely not “very far along”!
Put me solidly in the Amy Fan Camp. I’ve always loved her. My favorite was her character Katie on The Office. She did such a good job in that role.
Whoa no way that gal is 43! She so fresh faced and dewy and girlish and oh fdamn it…Ive run out of cute youthful descriptions
IIRC Amy indicated that she did not plan on having any more kids after she had her daughter. Not sure if it was related to a difficult pregnancy but I got that sense. In Touch is generally not my source for reliable information – sometimes they’re lucky, sometimes they’re not, but it’s seldom attributable to solid journalism.
Fortyfreakinthree?? Dang.
IT are stating the bleeding obvious. DM had some pictures earlier this week and it’s pretty obvious she’s pregnant. Not a food baby or unfortunate angles. She looks 7mths minimum.
I don’t know if I’d go with 7 month minimum. She’s a pretty small woman, and she looked very pregnant throughout last time.
However, yes, the DM photos are classic “I’m pregnant and nothing fits and this dress is comfy and IDGAF.”
I take your point. I forgot that she’s pretty short.
Either way, she looks very pregnant. And it’s definitely not a food baby or bad angles.
She stated before she only wants ONE kid. I don’t believe this at all.
Yeah, I remember her saying she wanted her daughter to be an only child, but one is allowed to change our mind. I hope evwrything goes well.
I read the same. She was very clear about wanting one child and spoke about why that was the right choice for her. She just so sure in the way she spoke. But surprise babies do legitimately happen or she could have hanged her mind! Or maybe the source is wrong!!
If this is true I would be surprised since she has said in the past that she didnt plan on having anymore kids. But if it is Congrats! She is one of the few genuinely likeable people in Hollywood. And a really great actress. I always pray that she never does or says anything that gets her put on the ever-growing “Canceled” list.
Yaay Amy and family! She seems like a thoroughly lovely human, I adore her.
just finished that BBC Clique show and Rachel looked just like Amy! the whole I just thought Amy does a great accent! 😊😊
congrats to her on her baby!!
My mom was 43 with me
Congrats to Amy
Big fan of Amy Adams and her work. Congratulations to her and her family are their upcoming addition.
Great post, love her. Congratulations Amy.
If this is true, congrats to them, and I wish them all the health and happiness and privacy they want.
Amy is probably my favorite actress, she is amazing in every role, and seems to be a genuine, kind, and down to earth person.
I’m enjoying stories about women who are 40+ having babies. I’m in my thirties and it looks like it will be another 2 or 3 years before I can have even start trying. I’m often the victim of micro aggressions about how I should “get started” but I’m not there yet in my work life, or my personal life. I’m not even convinced of the biological stigmas that are thrown our way all the time. I know tons of women who’ve had kids at 37, 38, even 43 and not a problem to speak of.
I thought the same, I did my own thing and finally got married at 35, confident that I’d get pregnant as my mom did at 34 with her first child, and ending with having me at 43. I ended having several treatments with no luck. Unexplained infertility. We adopted this year, I am 47 already. I am happy, but I am wary of what health will bring as my kid grows up. A piece of unwanted advice: don’t take things for granted, if you really want bio kids, freeze your eggs or embryos. Don’t hesitate in going for adoption if it is in your cards, for some people (me) it will hardly ever look as it is the “right time”, as I got cold feet after the treatments, but I adore my baby after feeling that I wasn’t ready (at my age!) at the beginning.
HoustonGrl. It’s like you wrote this post for me. I’m in my 30s as well… and I’m just not there yet. Sometimes I feel guilt over it… like it won’t be any easier the older I get, but I’m just.not.ready.
I dunno if this is true or wishful thinking because awhile back Amy said in an interview that her daughter begged for a sibling and she was sort of over doing that again. We’ll see!
It’s possible too that she’s not super far along, but knows the sex from genetic testing. I was 37 when I got pregnant with my second and found out that he was a boy at the end of the first trimester from the extra testing.
I don’t know if this is true or not (Intouch?) but I will say that I have been getting a pregnant vibe from her since the summer and I can’t place why. I also noticed she didn’t attend the Justice League premiere which seemed fishy since she’s best friends with Gal Gadot and has always been close to Cavill. That also made my radar go up. If this is true, I’m thrilled for her.
Two, I’m just here to join in the parade of people who think she’s stunning and love her to death. I can’t wait for Sharp Objects. She was greatly underutilized in Justice League which is a letdown not just because she’s a great actress but because Lois Lane is one of the most important women in the DC Universe and really the most important civilian character who doesn’t have “powers” along with Jim Gordon. It’s so rare to see a romantic pairing with an older actress/younger guy and I really wish this franchise would just make a Superman movie that’s actually focused on Lois and Clark because frankly that is all I’m here for with Superman.
Actually the bigger news to me is that they are adapting the book Sharp Objects into a miniseries! That book was by far the darkest, most effed up book in terms of character relationships though the story itself was more like an overly dramatic Lifetime movie. The relationship between mother and daughter was so toxic and the half-sister was just such a weird character. I remember it was the book that really messed with my mind the most. Not one I will be rereading anytime soon.
