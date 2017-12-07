Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘low class’ that Mike Pence has cats, a dog and a bunny

I’ve been referring to Mike Pence as “Mother’s Husband” for a few months now. To give credit where it’s due, I didn’t come up with that brilliant nickname – one of my lovely Twitter followers said something to me about Mother’s Husband and I couldn’t get it out of my head. I love it. Mother’s Husband goes perfectly with Emperor Baby Fists. For those of you who don’t know, Pence refers to his wife as “Mother” – never her name, never “honey” or “baby” or “darling.” He just flat-out calls her “Mother” all the time. So he’s Mother’s Husband.
Well, Mother’s Husband is getting antsy. Mother’s Husband wants to be president already, and I’d say there’s a 50-50 shot that he’ll get there in the next six months or so. So Mother’s Husband organized a lengthy and detailed article in The Atlantic, all about how devout he is and how Evangelicals love him and how he was super-angry about the Access Hollywood tape last year. We’ve heard it all before – Mother’s Husband needs new material. Hilariously, The Atlantic piece isn’t all sunshine and roses. Sources say flat-out that Trump makes fun of Pence constantly, sometimes to his face and something behind his back, because Bigly is the biggest bitchy Mean Girl in the world. So enjoy this moment, where Trump apparently thinks Mother’s Husband is low-class for… owning pets.
Trump does not always reciprocate this respect. Around the White House, he has been known to make fun of Pence for his religiosity. As Mayer reported in The New Yorker, he has greeted guests who recently met with Pence by asking, “Did Mike make you pray?” During a conversation with a legal scholar about gay rights, Trump gestured toward his vice president and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”
When I asked Marc Short, who now serves as the White House director of legislative affairs, about these exchanges, he dismissed them as good-natured razzing between friends. “I think it’s fun for him to tease Mike,” Short told me, “but at the same time, the president respects him.” Not everyone is so sure. When it was reported last January that the Pences would be moving some of their family pets—which include two cats, a rabbit, and a snake—into the Naval Observatory, Trump ridiculed the menagerie to his secretary, according to a longtime adviser. “He was embarrassed by it; he thought it was so low class,” says the adviser. “He thinks the Pences are yokels.”
Donald Trump is the first president in decades to not have any kind of pet in the White House. He’s got some kind of OCD thing, and he’s a germaphobe, so I would assume that he probably thinks pets are “germy” or “dirty.” But thinking animals are germ-covered is one thing – Trump apparently thinks it’s “low class” to have pets in general. Like, it’s not classy to love animals. Of all the sh-t we could say about Mother’s Husband and his family, the fact that they have a small menagerie is one of the few things I like about them.
In case anyone was wondering, the Pences moved into the Naval Observatory with two cats named Oreo and Pickle, and a bunny named Marlon Bundo. Sadly, Oreo Pence died in June. A week after Oreo’s passing, the Pences adopted a kitten named Hazel, and Mother’s Husband got a puppy named Harley. Seriously, this is the most I’ve ever liked Mother’s Husband – knowing he and Mother have a soft spot for animals is the only thing I like about them. It’s not low-class. You know what’s low-class? EVERY SINGLE THING ABOUT DONALD TRUMP.
Nope – Mike won’t be president because the whole Republican Party completely supports Trump.
It’s a disgrace that so many Republican female senators aren’t changing their political party to Democrats.
I won’t of love it if those female senators crossed over and gave the majority to democrats. That way, the horrible Trump group can be put under oath and interrogated.
But no – those Republicans are busy trying to ruin Mueller and his investigation. That can only mean Mueller is very close to expose Trump and several party members who were involved.
People don’t have to change their politics to Democrats….just become Independent voters….anything but Republican.
I have contacted Murkowski and Collins and asked why they remain in the GOP. And attached this article for their perusal.
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/09/us/politics/health-care-women-senate.html?_r=0
Independent is where they belong with all the moderates Republicans so they can vote how they want and not be beholden to a dysfunctional national party.
I like being an Independent and after the last year, I don’t think I will ever join a party in my lifetime. I am changing my focus to individual candidates and races focused on the issues I believe in the most. I want to see more minorities and women in office.
I’m ashamed to admit this, because I am such a die hard liberal, and I loathe trump and his administration, but…
I follow “Marlon Bundo” on instagram. The pictures are really cute. And there are minimal pictures of the Pences, lol. I get the impression that Marlon belongs to the Pence daughter, if that helps?
It’s like the one bright spot in this administration.
I’m so embarrassed lol.
Oh no, now I want to follow Marlon Bundo! If there are minimal Pences in his stream, I just may do it (though I don’t really use IG anymore).
OF COURSE Trump thinks the one redeeming quality about Mother and her husband is “low class.” The level of cluelessness he has to have to think he can judge anyone for tackiness is off the charts.
I love you for that.
I fully admit I think the name is really cute. I feel bad he’s connected to such terrible people, though.
Marlon Bundo is a brilliant pun and maybe they should have managed a vet clinic instead of trying to get into politics because seriously, f*ck Mike Pence.
Don’t be embarrassed! It’s not the bunny’s fault.
I’m with you. When I heard about BOTUS I cracked up and that, and his announcement when his dog died, humanized him a little for me. Don’t get me wrong, I think his desire to subjugate the world to his religious beliefs is heinous but at least he’s not going out killing animals for trophies
Marlon Bundo hasn’t done anything wrong, Marlon is just a Bundo saddled with terrible humans.
NVM, I’m just here for Marlon Bundo.
I like that. I love animals too, and it does humanize a person. No shame to love pics of animals whoever they belong to. The bunny makes you feel happy, and we need happy.
My own house is growing into a menagerie. We had one guinea pig then my son said his guinea pig was lonely, so we got the guinea pig a friend. In a rash decision after watching cockatoo humor videos, my husband got a cockatoo, and he is adorable. We have fish, cat and new rescue kitten and a dog who now my daughter says is lonely. My littlest wants a bunbun because when we went to the farm, the bunbuns were hoppy and cute.
Maybe Marlo Bundo’s IG will be enough. lol
I am going to look.
ETA:Marlon is cute.
And Marlon Bundo is just a terrific bunny name. Almost as good as that of our dearly departed Edward Hopper.
Samantha Bee did a segment on the Pences and showed an interview with Mother where she was asked whether Pence was more of a cat or dog man, and said she wasn’t allowed to give an opinion. Quite something.
I don’t know why but I am finding this so funny this morning and can’t stop laughing!
well Donald…if anyone knows low class….
Truer words.
Does Donald Trump have any, and I do mean Any feature in his personality or behavior that is endearing or kind? Owning and loving pets is not low class. The more I learn about him the more disgusted I get by him. Just impeach this a**hole already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Short answer: No
Longer answer: Noooooooope
Lol
He is a soulless piece of shit.
I can’t stand any of Mike Pence’s policies. But I think the fact he cares about animals is at least one redeemable quality. There are no redeemable things about Donald Trump and the fact he thinks pets are “low class” further proves what an awful person he really is.
LOL! Trump doesn’t think having pets is “classy?” OMG, this from an orange, tiny fisted, slobbish moron who has no idea how absolutely grotesque he is.
Pence is a horror and a pathetic suck up, but I imagine he is secretly relishing the time when Trump gets impeached and he becomes president.
as much as I want Trump gone, I do not relish a Mike Pence presidency (which would actually be worse than a Paul Ryan one – and that’s saying a lot)
Since we are getting Pence’s grotesque agenda anyway (like trying to ban transgender military personnel, codifying that life begins at conception in the tax bill, funneling public dollars to private religious schools, etc.), at least we could live with the peace of mind that he won’t start a war with a tweet.
Plus he would likely get a primary challenge that would weaken him going into a general and he is a pretty weak candidate to begin with. I hate to say it, but Pence may be our best hope for 2020. Now I go need to curl up with my kitten and sob.
LOL! Trump doesn’t think having pets is “classy?” OMG, this from an orange, tiny fisted, slobbish moron who has no idea how absolutely grotesque he is.
Pence is a horror and a pathetic suck up, but I imagine he is secretly relishing the time when Trump gets impeached and he becomes president.
No.
In Trump’s high class world, animals are for shooting and mounting on your wall.
*Alex Baldwin Trump voice* “Look at that dog! Crawling around on the floor, pooping in the grass, asking for food, y know dogs have no class, believe me, let me tell what.” Each day, I think I can’t possibly be more shocked by how truly idiotic Bigly is, and each day, I am proven wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He thinks pets are low class. Of course he does. He is terrible.
According to the ASPCA, 44% of all American households have a dog; 35% have a cat. That isn’t factoring in all the households with: birds; fish; snakes; guinea pigs; ferrets; turtles; hamsters; gerbils and ant farms.
Trump just called pretty much a majority of the country “low class.” Keep bashing pets, Orange Voldy, this may cost you more than anything else.
How I wish. Maybe instead of standing on Fifth Avenue with a gun and shooting people, he could stand on Fifth Avenue and proclaim that anyone with pets is low-class. Signed: LCPO
(Low-class pet owner)
How bout standing on fifth avenue and shooting himself with that gun. That would do us all a favor, and I bet people would keep walking.
I am trying really hard to keep good Karma and be good and nice to every being on this earth, but I cannot do it with him. He deserves to go in the worst way possible.
Well, I guess those of us who have multiple pets are ultra low class yokels. So be it. My pets have helped me find distraction from the mess this bunch are making.
My babies (cats) are my saviors at night when I’m all alone (all the grandkiddos have gone home). Wonder what he would think of my daughters, who have chickens and treat them as pets (they are for egg laying only).
@swak – I have heard that chickens follow their people and are quite sweet pets.
While people have different opinions and circumstances, I would consider it a badge of honor to be considered whatever he thinks of those who have cats, chickens, turtles or whatever we choose to care for.
Me too! Two puppies who shed all over everything, give kisses and snuggles, and curl up with me when I work from home. That can be our new nickname: LCPOs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Christin, these chickens are a hoot. Everytime someone goes near the coop they run to them thinking they are getting a treat. When I bring the bag of feed in they know it’s their food and run towards it! They are treated very well and all the kiddos love picking them up and petting them. There are 10 of them and they all have names (I can’t keep them straight but everyone else can).
That’s what I was thinking. We have 2 rough collies, a white labrador retriever, a cat and up until yesterday 2 guinea pigs (one passed away yesterday afternoon – he was 4). They all live inside the house with us as family members.
I guess that makes us really low class.
I had to laugh at the poster a few days ago who said she feeds her dog and fish when she gets home. The dog would bark, which eventually clued in the fish who would react. Now the fish react every time the dog barks. It still makes me laugh. By the way, I’m proud as punch to be known as an LCPO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you know Her Majesty the Queen of England is low class. I know right.
Only Tangerine 45 has bigly class.
A bit of anecdotal observation about pet owners — I’ve always though that people who own pets are generally more compassionate, warm and generous. Not always, of course. And I know plenty of compassionate people without pets. But still.
That’s why I think Trump doesn’t have any pets — it’s not because of germs but because he truly can’t love anyone but himself.
Thank you for expressing this so well.
I have been thinking about some of the more self-involved people I’ve encountered, and many of them had a pet at some point. His level of self-centeredness must be off the charts. He has no other reason to not have a pet. It’s not as if he cannot afford or take care of a pet (via hired help).
ITA, Esmom.
Exactly! A pet would take the attention from him and being a total narcissist he want every second on himself.
I agree. I immediately like someone more if they love animals. It is very good for children to learn compassion and to look after another living thing with kindness and care.
Pence might be positioning himself as the alternative to 45 but I sincerely hope he never gets his feet underneath the White House desk.
ITA – As awful as tRump is, and he is an utter abomination, Pence is significantly worse. Just look at his record in Indiana!
His stance on LGBTQ+ rights is truly frightening, and I think he would go crazy and try to legislate as much as he can.
I’m just ????
Yet another reason to despise this POS.
Trump does not always reciprocate this respect.
I would say this accurately reflects his attitude towards pretty much everyone he comes in contact with unless they’re a dictator of some stripe, which he seems to have a soft spot for. He desperately wants to be a dom, but in reality he’s a sub.
I hope the Atlantic isn’t trying to make anyone feel sorry for Pence who, is his own way is going to be even worse than 45 once he takes office. Which I suspect has been the GOP endgame the whole time.
That’s why Mueller being able to take 45 down at all is a pyrrhic victory at best. Pence is going to be able to do a lot more damage because he doesn’t have the obvious crazy going on to make people dismiss him. Unfortunately, the only thing that would really benefit anyone is having the entire election and thus, any and all decisions he’s made in the last year completely invalidated. This of course, is impossible.
The ONLY positive thing I can think of about the Pences would be their pets. Trump and family have no compassion for their fellow human beings; why on earth would they like animals?
I wonder if they’re registered here: http://www.aftertherapturepetcare.com
Here’s the first few lines of the home page:
“Dear Fellow Christian:
As the Apostle Paul describes in Thessalonians as quoted above, at some point in the future Jesus will come in the air, catch up the Church from the earth, and then return to heaven with the Church. This is known as the Rapture and it will be glorious. But what of our pets? Who will take care of our pets when we’re gone?”
We “left behinds” can sign up to rescue animals from raptured households.Years ago, I registered for a cat. In addition to knowing I’ve done my bit, I now have assured myself of having an inside track to be notified when the poop hits the fan, as it were.
I was thinking about this the other day. One of my Trump supporting family members was bragging to me a while back that Trump was totally getting a dog and it was going to be some sort of Doodle thing. Well where the hell is this dog, man? Because it’s pretty clear he never had any intention of getting one, and it was one of the BS things spread to make him sound likable.
Pence is a crappy human being. But the fact that even he has compassion and love for pets is at least one positive thing in an otherwise dismal group of personality traits. I’m willing to bet that despite him being incredibly awful – his children probably love him more than Trump’s love their father. Someone as cold and dismissive as Trump can’t be expected to be a loving parent. He can’t love anything other than money – and the fact that he looks down on people who would spend time and energy loving their pets says an awful lot about him.
I find it strange that Barron spent all those years in a faux Versailles gilded tacky penthouse. And still does a lot of the time I presume. When my brothers were young they played football in the garden, played with the dog in the garden, climbed trees, made rope swings, paddled in streams (and this was in London). What a sterile life this kid must have led. I know lots of people have no choice but to bring kids up in an apartment and I’m sure they do their best but it seems strange when you have the choice. Presumably that’s where the orange abomination wants to be and f@c&k anyone else.
I won’t comment on this dumb POS: is just worthless. But reading bunny the first thing that came to mind is that incredible viral video of a guy rescuing a tiny wild rabbit from the LA fires inferno. It brought tears to my eyes: there’s still hope for humans!
Yes. I just saw that video!
I just saw that and had the same reaction.
yes! and a second stunned reaction doubling my faith in humanity was when I read the guy declined to be interviewed! like…what?not everyone in LA is a f*king famewh*re eager to play the hero for the cameras?
I don’t trust people who don’t like animals. A mom on my youngest son’s lacrosse team saw me walking my 11 year old rottie/Shepard mix and said ‘I bet you can’t wait until he passes on’. Mind you his face is fully grey, he lost a couple teeth and doesn’t smell as good as he used to but he’s young at heart and so loved by his family. I was so taken aback. I told her in a joking way that I feel sorry for her elderly parents and she felt I was the inappropriate one for comparing animals to people.
She said you were inappropriate? That woman is horrible!
ugh she sounds delightful. People who makes nasty comments about pets or who feel the need to make fun of people who adore their pets are just sad and pathetic. I can’t tell you how many people (acquaintances, family etc) have made comments about our cats, and the fact that we’ve chosen not to have kids, or they get personally offended when I call my three cats my babies. It’s like um ok, how does me loving animals deeply affect you in any f**cking way?
sorry for the rant!
My sister has two dogs and until recently had two cats, now just one cat as the other passed away. Those are her babies and she’s the best fur mama I’ve ever known. It never occurred to me that someone would judge her based on that but your comment has made me wonder. She’s talked about the fact she never had kids, basically it was never the right time. She’s accomplished a lot in her life and is a truly good person.
I’m sorry that people are offended that you love your fur babies like they’re your kids. Personally I’m suspicious of people who don’t seem to like animals, our family loves pets and our holidays are filled with people and animals! Lol 🐱🐱🐶🐶🐶
I have kids but also a dog and 3 cats who are pampered, adored family members. Kids who are raised with animals learn to be compassionate to helpless creatures who depend on them–so I’m not surprised about Trump. It’s also good for kids to see a dad who is kind to pets. My husband is a litter-changing, dog-walking, treat-giving, vet-going softy with all our pets so both our kids love and cherish all animals too.
It always shocks me when someone is nasty about pets, and it puts me off them.
I used to bring my cat traveling, but she was leash trained and liked being on the go, and even the madness of the job and I had a dog who liked it too before old age made it too hard, so she lived with my grandmother the last year of her life. She wanted to come, but her arthritis in her hip was painful, and she was getting nervous. I got her when I was 14, and we had an eight-year run on the go. My cat came more as my dog aged and sometimes together. I miss them everyday, and I still get teary if something reminds me of them off guard.
I also wanted to add that my older relatives have pets and the food pusher aunt has two big dogs she walks a few times a day in the park, and she loves the company because it makes the nest less empty feeling. Lots of senior pets in shelters could use homes.
They have programs in hospitals where therapy pets visit patients or nursing homes. If you have a sweet pet and need to get out more, it is a lovely program, and they may have one in your town.
I find it patronising to call animals fur
babies. They aren’t juvenile humans. They become adults of another species with the urges that implies and aren’t ickle wickle snuggley wuggley people. They are companions.
Your response was amazing, way better than anything I could have thought of on the spot! What a witch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could link you to her fb page. One of those people where everything about her and her family is perfect. My husband heard from a friend of his that her husband has a side piece.
Froggy, LMAO!! Good!
@Froggy
Of course. It is always the perfect picture freaks that have the most to hide. I want to say can you blame him but that might be too mean. lol
Perfect response to a woman who is obviously awful.
I wish I had your quick thinking. Brilliant response to a despicable thing to say. I would have been lost for words and just given her the finger. Yours is much better!
What she said was terrible and cruel. Your comeback was perfect though. Hopefully you gave her something to think about but that type of person is rarely a big thinker.
Isn’t there some correlation between hating animals and being a sociopath?!
Anyhow, when I clicked on the this article an ad for Roy Moore popped up, which is hilarious because I liked a Facebook post by Doug Jones right before coming here.
That’s not a coincidence, that’s what cookies are about. Delivering as per “preferences”.
Serial killers tend to start on animals.
If you can get the URL of that ad I can block it. You have to block ads in the system iby the addresses.
https://www.roymoore.org
Thank you! Ugh, I hated to even click on it, he grosses me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I get an ad accusing Doug of being a ‘gun hater,” And I’m a volunteer on the Jones campaign. I’ll try to get the URL in case it’s a different ad.
http://www.nagrpac.org/index.html
It makes me laugh at how much these two hate each other and have to pretend to like each other.
He has fun “teasing” the guy, ok. No, there is a difference between teasing and insulting someone.
Marlon Bundo is one of the best pet names I ever heard. There are some CB who own pets with lovely names too, I should have written them down for reference when I read the comments. Lady Purrington is one of them I think?
Anyway, one thing I cannot fault anyone for is having pets and caring for them.
And “low-class” my booty! WTF? Would it be so bad to appreciate people for their values, efforts, achievements, and not by how much money they have and in what circumstances/to whom they were born?
Bunny holly!
Super-sweet! AND I am writing that down!!
Oh that is just too adorable.
Marlon Bundo is a great name but for some reason I can’t imagine Mother or her husband coming up with something so whimsical. Maybe another family member named him?
Bunny Holly is adorable, too!
I’d rather have a cat, dog, or bunny as president insted of Trump or Mothers Husband. We already have a snake in the Oval Office.
There are MASSES of snakes in the WH, not just one!
Low class. Priceless from the king of low. And yes, I’d prefer any of Pence’s dogs, cats or bunnies as president instead of the evil buffoon we’ve got.
Trump openly ridicules Pence religion, yet the Evangelicals support and love Trump. That man has about as much religion as a dung beetle.
I know, it kills me. The cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy in play these days is mind boggling.
My God, it must be so exhausting to be that narcissistic. Can you imagine feeling the need to use PET OWNERSHIP as a symbol of your superiority?
He is a complete TWAT.
He must really think the Queen is low class, then, with all the dogs and horses she owns.
I was wondering about that as well, at least here in Europe, owning animals is usually considered high class, especially large dogs and horses since they requiere a lot of time, space and money.
But what would you expect of somebody whose whole style of decoration and ill fitting suits screams too much Money and no class or style at all.
Yeah, he truly doesn’t get what class is about. I was just reading about coastal Maine and how you can tell the new money from the old. Old money doesn’t look wealthy, in fact they and their possessions tend to look borderline shabby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like Veronica said there is no incessant need to prove how wealthy you are which is why he is entirely rejected by most of Palm Beach and New York. Jared’s family have money but no social standing. Poison Ivy was allowed in because of charm, but that is over.
Warren Buffet cut his granddaughter off for being in Jamie Johnson’s second documentary about wealthy people; One Percent. Buffet was scathing in his letter. I have no sympathy for her. None.
I hope he tells her that she’s low class and then we get video of her beating him to death with her handbag. And then she lets the corgis poop and pee on him.
Are you listening, Santa?
Emperor Zero does own pets. He has two dogs named Uday and Quasay. They are mutts of an unknown origin. Maybe part baboon?
He also has a turtle named Mitch McConnell, who is Senate Majority Leader. And he definitely owns him.
EZ-D has lots of pets: a walrus named Devin, a canary named Flynn, an elephant named Clovis and three little pigs, Manafort, Gates, and PapaD.
Don’t forget his showdog-Ivanka the Terrible.
Lol!
The Dotard also has a rats nest in the WH:
Miller
Conway
Huckabee-Sanders
Cobb
Sekulow
McGahn
Hicks
Plus assorted rats in/around DC:
Devos
Prince
Bannon
Gorka
Sessions
Et al ad nauseum
Pompeo
LOL!
Well, my low class self will be over here happily snuggling with my two pups and one cat.
Trump should look into getting a dog–multiple studies have shown petting a dog lowers stress and anxiety.
It’s nice to see that posters here can separate the Pence family’s love of animals from his politics. When Oreo passed away, I was truly disgusted by the venomous and savage Facebook comments about the cat’s death from people who dislike Trump and Pence. I don’t care who you voted for, if your beloved pet passes away, I will be sad for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! I think the guy’s politics are horrendous, but his animals haven’t done anything and it doesn’t mean his family doesn’t love them just as much as anyone else loves their animals. And that new kitten is BEYOND CUTE.
What is class to him? A Siberian tiger skin on the floor? Or an African elephant shot as a trophy instead? Thats much more high class, right?
BUNNIES. PSHHHT
I just adopted two rescue bunnies last week and I swear they give me life they’re so cute and awesome just hopping around the house investigating everything. If that makes me low class then fine! Mind you, politicians in my country won’t recognise animals as sentient beings so who knows if the UK is any better than Dump…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How are they as pets? I debated getting one right after I got my first cat but a friend who used to have them told me they’re a pain in the ass, pooping everywhere etc.
Do they get along with other pets? How much space do they need?
I used to have a bunny. He had a cage and we trained him to poop in a litter box inside the cage. He was allowed to run around the house when we were up and we put him in his cage at night. During the day when he had to poop he would go back to his cage and do it in the litter box. You have to make sure you don’t leave any wires where the bunny can get them, they’ll chew through anything in seconds and they could get hurt if it’s electrical. We also had a bunny hutch outside so he could be out there sometimes, never at night, and he used to run around the back yard when we were out there.
He was a loving bunny with a friendly personality. Not all bunnies are good with being held but he was. He used to run after balls if you threw them and he would come to you if you called him. If you put the time into training them and choose one with a friendly personality I think it’s definitely worth it. 🐰 They take about as much care as a cat. This is JMO, I’m no expert, but I’d definitely get another bunny.
Bunnies are very easy to litter train. I’d let mine run free in the house for a couple hours at a time and free in our backyard in the summer. They make absolutely wonderful pets. It breaks my heart when some people buy rabbits only to keep them forever caged…it’s cruel. When let to run free they hop in the air and sprint and do other cute things. My one rabbit did try chewing cords but I put butter on it and she thought that was the most disgusting thing ever thinking of the face she made still makes me laugh. It cured her real quick!! I also used baby gates to keep them out of some rooms. They never once peed on the carpet! Not even once!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I have known people who have both, and they get along and snuggle.
They’re great pets – there’s definitely so much more to them than just sticking them in a hutch for years in the garden, they’ve got fab personalities. I’ve had rabbits before as I can’t have a dog and my bf doesn’t like cats, and they’re a bit like having a dog. They will chew stuff so you have to bunnyproof but they’re trainable for sure! Mine have a large indoor pen and will have run of the house in time (they’re still getting used to everything, each room and item has to be sniffed a million times to make sure it’s safe lol). I’m planning on doing some clicker training with them like you do with dogs once they’re more settled. I would say do your research before buying/adopting but if you have space and time definitely consider it.
Hmm. Maybe just me, but I think trying to make the poor more poor and fearing anyone not like you, due to race, religion, sex, sexuality, etc. Is pretty low class.
welp, the world is definitely coming to an end because this just made me appreciate Pence about 1% more than the original 0%. That being said, Dear Lord please don’t let this nation have an evangelical president.
Cats, dogs and bunnies might be the only likable thing about the Pences.
And Dotard trump talking about class-🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.
He has all the class of a RHONJ on a bender.
I know. I was actually upset when I saw the pics of Pence and Mother and the pets because it ever-so-slightly softened my cold black heart.
I remember when 45 was first elected and so many people were like “He doesn’t even have a DOG FFS!!!”
Admittedly, fair or not, I have trouble trusting people who don’t like animals. That doesn’t mean that I automatically trust animal lovers, just that it’s hard for me to relate to people who hate them.
I think there’s something very wrong with anyone who hates dogs (unless they’ve had some kind of dog-related trauma in their past). It’s just wrong. Our species evolved together. Domestic cats did too, but in a different way. For the record I love dogs and cats equally, and I also think it’s a sign of small-mindedness and ignorance when people hate cats. Cats are all different and their quirky personalities are part of what makes them so special; fools have no right to generalize! Ok sorry, rant over. Pets of the Naval Observatory, rise up! I’m picturing the bunny in Monty Python. Go for the jugular!
Everything Sea Cucumblob criticizes is a direct reflection of his own issues. But psycho analyzing him tends to seek for reason, and I refuse to do that because my immature hatred for him reigns supreme. I had a problem choosing which disgusting sea creature I’d give him… sea cucumber or blob fish, but since one eviscerates their organs through their mouth or butt and the other is a bottom-feeding gelatinous mass with no muscle, I figured both described the origins of our daily torture. Seacumblob. That’s better.
gross just so gross
I think its low class to attack people. Trump is not classy in any way.
Marlon bundo lol
PICKLE!!! Where is magnoliarose? Paging magnoliarose!
Oh I am here. With binoculars watching until the coast is clear and I can nab Pickles. I have not forgotten. heheheheh
For a second I read the name and I was not happy. There is only one Pickle and he has folded ears and I plan to kidnap him ASAP.
Good Lord, if that’s low class, we must be groveling in the dirt with out 4 dogs, cat, goats and chickens, and assorted reptiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump should be happy that Mike Pence is an animal lover since VP Pence has to babysit a baboon all day. No offense to baboons.
I will be a happy low life with all my rescue fur babies. No, I don’t like Pence but it does show him in a better light that he really does love animals. I admit I was so sad and felt so bad for them when Oreo passed. My husband & I have no children. Our animals are our children. I know how hard it is to send one over to Rainbow Bridge. The pain is horrible. I am sure the Pence’s felt the same way losing Oreo.
Two things:
1. Trump’s signature is odd. It almost has a satanic-scrawl kinda vibe to it.
2. His face… He looks like a toddler showing his mom that he knows how to use the potty. “Look, Mommy, I pooped!”
I don’t trust people who don’t like animals
Yet another example of Cheetolini’s complete lack of empathy. What use is an animal unless you can eat it or wear it? How can it be any fun at all if you can’t shoot it and brag about it?
I’m surprised he bothered to pardon those turkeys, though I wouldn’t be surprised if he pardoned them straight into a deep fryer. He was probably briefed on the Turkey pardon as “a photo op to pardon a couple chicks with huuuuuge breasts!” (I hope Obama’s pardoned turkeys are well protected!)
I actually think it’s very telling how Trump doesn’t own any animals, probably looks down on them, and looks down on people who own them. Even dictators have owned animals. I don’t know, to me it just says a lot about him as a human being that he can barely treat people with decency, let alone animals. If he’s a germaphobe, fine, I have an uncle who is like that but he doesn’t mind dealing with animals at another person’s house. It’s just as well he doesn’t own any animals but poor Barron. It would probably be a nice distraction to have a dog or cat in the White House for him.
I think it’s low class he has the gruesome threesome doing his dirty work, Donnie Jr., Jared, and Ivanka.
well this makes me dislike them less. there must be some humanity there.
Methinks this won’t get him any closer to his dream meeting with the Queen – or maybe she should meet him and then sic a mob of corgis on him. The Pences seem like they always have a small menagerie going; they had an elderly beagle in the recent past as well. By far the most appealing thing I’ve heard about Mother and her Husband.
Isn’t low class painting your apartment gold EVERYTHING?
Timely as poor Pickle passed away today.
Trump doesn’t like animals and he doesn’t seem to like children, especially young children.Oops I forgot about the little girl that he “joked” about dating in 10 years.
As low class as hunting endangered animals from the comfort of your armored car and then posing for pictures holding up their carcasses? Sure, Jan.
