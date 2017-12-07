Don Trump Jr. claims attorney-client privilege, despite not being a lawyer

Don Trump Jr. is as dirty as they come. He’s dumb as a doornail and he thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He lies constantly, about insignificant sh-t and important sh-t alike. Someone once tried to convince me that Don is a victim of circumstance, like he would have had a chance to be a good guy if not for his father. No. F–k that. Don belongs in jail. Anyway, Don is a key figure in the Trump-Russia investigation because Don was the one in the Trump Tower meeting with shady Russian figures. Don was the one explicitly asking for a quid pro quo, wanting the Russians to hack into the Clinton Foundation to find information that the Trump campaign could use against Clinton during the campaign. This is collusion and Don was in it up to his neck. His story about the Trump Tower meeting keeps changing too.

So it pisses me off that Don has been handled with kid gloves up until this point. He’s spoke to congressional committees several times, rarely under oath. He was back before the House Intelligence Committee yesterday, and he spoke to them for more than eight hours. It did not go well. Apparently, Don tried to claim attorney-client privilege… except that he’s not a lawyer, and neither is his father.

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday cited attorney-client privilege to avoid telling lawmakers about a conversation he had with his father, President Donald Trump, after news broke this summer that the younger Trump — and top campaign brass — had met with Russia-connected individuals in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. Though neither Trump Jr. nor the president is an attorney, Trump Jr. told the House Intelligence Committee that there was a lawyer in the room during the discussion, according to the committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California. Schiff said he didn’t think it was a legitimate invocation of attorney-client privilege.

“I don’t believe you can shield communications between individuals merely by having an attorney present,” he said, after the committee’s lengthy interview with Trump Jr. “That’s not the purpose of attorney-client privilege.”

Trump Jr.’s meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower — and the president’s response after it became public earlier this year through a New York Times story — has become a central focus of investigators probing whether any Trump associates cooperated with Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election. Though Trump Jr. initially portrayed the meeting as “short,” “introductory” and focused on the issue of adoption, it was later revealed that there were eight participants — including the senior Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort — and that Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting with a promise that he would receive negative information about Hillary Clinton provided by the Kremlin.

As the story unfolded, Trump Jr. revised his statements and ultimately released a series of emails that revealed he was told before the meeting that the Russian government wanted to help his father’s presidential campaign and that urged him to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to receive dirt on Clinton. Subsequent reporting suggested that President Trump had a hand in crafting the initial, incomplete response to the Times story.

Many have compared this to the kind of stupid “trick” mobsters use as a way to stonewall. Like, this is the kind of thing that appeared on The Sopranos, the idea that attorney-client privilege can be used as a catch-all for every communication, no matter if the presence of a third-party in the room nullifies the privilege. Oh, and that’s not all – the Trumps are now setting up Hope Hicks as the “Fall Guy.” Don said that he spoke to Hope Hicks and not his father when trying to figure out which lies to tell about this Trump Tower meeting (which is a lie anyway).

The reason Rep. Schiff is talking about this to every media outlet is because Don hasn’t had to answer questions in any kind of open session of any committee. It doesn’t give me a lot of faith in the congressional committees, honestly, and I think even the Democrats on those committees are basically like “well, Bob Mueller will get to the bottom of this, we don’t have to try that hard.” Which is dangerous.

46 Responses to “Don Trump Jr. claims attorney-client privilege, despite not being a lawyer”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Did he tell Hope Hicks while she was steam cleaning Orange Voldy’s pants with him in them?

    “Adoption” is Putin’s code for “lift the sanctions,” which aren’t being enforced.

    You don’t have to testify as to what your lawyer told you to do. Your lawyer can’t testify as to what you said. But attorney- client privilege doesn’t extend to daddy-son conversations. He’s in contempt of Congress.

    Reply
  2. swak says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:50 am

    He is all kinds of dumb.

    Reply
  3. Imqrious2 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:51 am

    It feels like this nightmare has been going on forEVER. I realize w/out party majority it’s hard to get things done, but man, it’s like watching the three stooges leading all these dems around by the nose, and yhey’re just letting them get away with all this sh!t, even with all the evidence piling up. BUT THE EMAILS PEOPLE!! Sheesh. I’m just so tired! Sigh….

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      I feel the same, Imqrious2. Some days I can’t watch the news at all. It’s like slow torture, the way this is drawing out — especially since it’s so damned obvious that winning the U.S. Presidency was merely a get-richer scheme for all the Trumps from day 1.

      Reply
  4. Beth says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    That makes him look suspicious. They are looking more and more guilty every day

    Reply
  5. Natalie S says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:55 am

    That moment when you’re not sure if he’s pulling a scam or just that dumb.

    Reply
  6. Franny says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:55 am

    They are all going to start turning on each other because that’s who Trump is and that’s who he surrounds himself with. Still I’m surprised that Donnie is going after Hope Hicks – she seemed untouchable (to use a mob term).

    Reply
  7. Hazel says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:58 am

    What do you want to bet that fur coat was ‘gifted’ to Ivanka.

    Reply
  8. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I’m just laughing at the last photo in this article. He’s all teeth but no smile. Kinda deranged-looking. Seems fitting for this buffoon.

    Reply
  9. Justjj says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

    The Dems need to step up. This guy is a sewer rat in a suit. He looks like a cartoon villain and the mean popular bully in every 80s movie ever.

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Unlike Mike Flynn, I have serious doubts as to whether Cheeto would throw himself under the bus for Don Jr.

    Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Now, now, folks. The whole family took that online course “You Too Can be a Lawyer.” They each got a degree suitable for framing. Now each is suitable for indicting.

    Reply
  12. BlueNailsBetty says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

    If I remember my Law & Order 101 correctly, having a third person in the room ( who isn’t employed by the lawyer) with a lawyer and the lawyer’s client negates the client-lawyer confidentially clause.

    So Don The Sequel being in the room means Trump and his attorney were not protected during that conversation. Basically, Don Junior Colluder made it so Trump and his attorney can be compelled to testify to the contents of that conversation.

    Reply
  13. TheOtherOne says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:24 am

    My only comfort is MAGA – Mueller Ain’t Going Away (credit to unknown internet user). Keep digging your own grave because Hope Hicks nor her family will let her go to jail for you and your dumb a$$ family.

    Reply
  14. Lexilla says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Oh Mr. Mueller, please hurry.

    Reply
  15. third ginger says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:53 am

    CB friends, CNN is reporting that al Franken will resign.

    Reply
  16. Lilith says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Of course Eric is arrogant enough to claim his conversations with daddy are “privileged”. He did end up throwing Hope Hicks under the bus.

    Hicks now has a choice. She can be truthful with Mueller and expose that trump was aware of collusion efforts, or face prison time for perjury.

    Happy holidays y’all

    Reply

