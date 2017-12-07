Don Trump Jr. claims attorney-client privilege, despite not being a lawyer

Don Trump Jr. is as dirty as they come. He’s dumb as a doornail and he thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He lies constantly, about insignificant sh-t and important sh-t alike. Someone once tried to convince me that Don is a victim of circumstance, like he would have had a chance to be a good guy if not for his father. No. F–k that. Don belongs in jail. Anyway, Don is a key figure in the Trump-Russia investigation because Don was the one in the Trump Tower meeting with shady Russian figures. Don was the one explicitly asking for a quid pro quo, wanting the Russians to hack into the Clinton Foundation to find information that the Trump campaign could use against Clinton during the campaign. This is collusion and Don was in it up to his neck. His story about the Trump Tower meeting keeps changing too.
So it pisses me off that Don has been handled with kid gloves up until this point. He’s spoke to congressional committees several times, rarely under oath. He was back before the House Intelligence Committee yesterday, and he spoke to them for more than eight hours. It did not go well. Apparently, Don tried to claim attorney-client privilege… except that he’s not a lawyer, and neither is his father.
Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday cited attorney-client privilege to avoid telling lawmakers about a conversation he had with his father, President Donald Trump, after news broke this summer that the younger Trump — and top campaign brass — had met with Russia-connected individuals in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. Though neither Trump Jr. nor the president is an attorney, Trump Jr. told the House Intelligence Committee that there was a lawyer in the room during the discussion, according to the committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California. Schiff said he didn’t think it was a legitimate invocation of attorney-client privilege.
“I don’t believe you can shield communications between individuals merely by having an attorney present,” he said, after the committee’s lengthy interview with Trump Jr. “That’s not the purpose of attorney-client privilege.”
Trump Jr.’s meeting in June 2016 at Trump Tower — and the president’s response after it became public earlier this year through a New York Times story — has become a central focus of investigators probing whether any Trump associates cooperated with Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential election. Though Trump Jr. initially portrayed the meeting as “short,” “introductory” and focused on the issue of adoption, it was later revealed that there were eight participants — including the senior Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort — and that Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting with a promise that he would receive negative information about Hillary Clinton provided by the Kremlin.
As the story unfolded, Trump Jr. revised his statements and ultimately released a series of emails that revealed he was told before the meeting that the Russian government wanted to help his father’s presidential campaign and that urged him to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to receive dirt on Clinton. Subsequent reporting suggested that President Trump had a hand in crafting the initial, incomplete response to the Times story.
Many have compared this to the kind of stupid “trick” mobsters use as a way to stonewall. Like, this is the kind of thing that appeared on The Sopranos, the idea that attorney-client privilege can be used as a catch-all for every communication, no matter if the presence of a third-party in the room nullifies the privilege. Oh, and that’s not all – the Trumps are now setting up Hope Hicks as the “Fall Guy.” Don said that he spoke to Hope Hicks and not his father when trying to figure out which lies to tell about this Trump Tower meeting (which is a lie anyway).
The reason Rep. Schiff is talking about this to every media outlet is because Don hasn’t had to answer questions in any kind of open session of any committee. It doesn’t give me a lot of faith in the congressional committees, honestly, and I think even the Democrats on those committees are basically like “well, Bob Mueller will get to the bottom of this, we don’t have to try that hard.” Which is dangerous.
Here are the only known photos of Ivanka, Don Jr & Eric Trump in Russia together. Please RT & share to the ends of the earth.
They were there looking at real estate property and meeting with potential investors. We estimate this was around ten years ago. No ties? Bunch of liars. pic.twitter.com/wPWuw31ReB
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 4, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Did he tell Hope Hicks while she was steam cleaning Orange Voldy’s pants with him in them?
“Adoption” is Putin’s code for “lift the sanctions,” which aren’t being enforced.
You don’t have to testify as to what your lawyer told you to do. Your lawyer can’t testify as to what you said. But attorney- client privilege doesn’t extend to daddy-son conversations. He’s in contempt of Congress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are three options when testifying before Congress: answer the question truthfully, invoke executive privilege, or invoke your fifth amendment rights. Since Don Jr. can’t invoke executive privilege, Schiff should have pressed him to invoke his fifth amendment rights.
It makes me sick how these smarmy basta$ds get away with being above the law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read a theory on Twitter that Trump could be on anti anxiety meds because he was nervous Junior was testifying when he gave that awful slurring speech yesterday. We should be able to see him testify in an open session. He’s as awful as they come and an elephant killer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starfish, I always believe the dotard is on some kind of stimulant. Have you seen his “hippy” doctor. Remember we have not seen his complete medical report, yesterday he was certainly on something, the sniffing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump should be nervous. Since he and his wicked off spring have never been held accountable for anything in their lives, they think they are above the law and recklessly flaunt their privilege. They don’t understand the game they are playing and that will be their downfall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple, if there is “a lawyer in the room,” as they’re now claiming, does that change the situation re lawyer-client privilege in terms of what words passed between Dotard and Dotard Jr?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No lawyer is representing both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope (ha!) Hope Hicks realizes that 45 is loyal to no one, that he will not defend her, and if there is an opportunity for him to offload some of the damage onto her he will do so without thinking.
Anyone who risks themselves for him is a moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is all kinds of dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the kind of arrogant asshole who doesn’t recognize how utterly ignorant he is.
Ignorantly arrogant and arrogantly ignorant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He’s the consummate Deplorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It feels like this nightmare has been going on forEVER. I realize w/out party majority it’s hard to get things done, but man, it’s like watching the three stooges leading all these dems around by the nose, and yhey’re just letting them get away with all this sh!t, even with all the evidence piling up. BUT THE EMAILS PEOPLE!! Sheesh. I’m just so tired! Sigh….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same, Imqrious2. Some days I can’t watch the news at all. It’s like slow torture, the way this is drawing out — especially since it’s so damned obvious that winning the U.S. Presidency was merely a get-richer scheme for all the Trumps from day 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That makes him look suspicious. They are looking more and more guilty every day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got all excited at the first couple pictures; the tacky furs look like prison stripes. one hopes its a happy foreshadowing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That moment when you’re not sure if he’s pulling a scam or just that dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely the latter, rather than the former.
Why do they carry on with this charade when there is footage of him proclaiming that a disproportionate amount of their capital comes from Russia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And here I thought Eric was the dumbest Trump. I stand corrected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are all going to start turning on each other because that’s who Trump is and that’s who he surrounds himself with. Still I’m surprised that Donnie is going after Hope Hicks – she seemed untouchable (to use a mob term).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Donnie worries about Hope, because unlike Melania Hope’s not too old to birth more heirs? He should be careful though. If Daddy still favours Hope and this strategy wasn’t approved, there’ll be hell to pay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess they forget they are playing with the big boys now, Mr Mueller and his very serious no nonsense men. I bet the dotard and his off springs are having lots of sleepless nights. I bet the dotard promised Hope to take the fall and he will pardon her when she is indicted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girlfriends are replaceable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As are wives, something I’m sure Don the Con’s children knows well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that was the most interesting part of this story to me – Donnie Jr. throwing Hope Hicks under the bus. Mistress rumors aside, she is very close to Trump and she apparently sees him as a father-figure; however, how she is going to reconcile this move by Jr? I wonder if this is the wake up call she needs to remove the rose-colored goggles she has for Cheeto and cooperate with Mueller. I am interested to see how this transpires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you want to bet that fur coat was ‘gifted’ to Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Trump Towers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just laughing at the last photo in this article. He’s all teeth but no smile. Kinda deranged-looking. Seems fitting for this buffoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the same pic this morning on a CNN article and it was captioned something like: “Donald Jr. smiling at Christmas tree lightning.”
And I thought to myself, this is not a smile. That is a totally deranged person trying to mimic a smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Tyra’d say, he’s not smizing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dems need to step up. This guy is a sewer rat in a suit. He looks like a cartoon villain and the mean popular bully in every 80s movie ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unlike Mike Flynn, I have serious doubts as to whether Cheeto would throw himself under the bus for Don Jr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emperor Orange always comes first, he would throw daughter/wife complicit Barbie to the wolves to protect himself. His children are nothing but props to him and am sure they know this. Daddy will not protect Uday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, now, folks. The whole family took that online course “You Too Can be a Lawyer.” They each got a degree suitable for framing. Now each is suitable for indicting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slander! They graduated with honours from the law program at Trump University, I’ll have you know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahahahahahaha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I remember my Law & Order 101 correctly, having a third person in the room ( who isn’t employed by the lawyer) with a lawyer and the lawyer’s client negates the client-lawyer confidentially clause.
So Don The Sequel being in the room means Trump and his attorney were not protected during that conversation. Basically, Don Junior Colluder made it so Trump and his attorney can be compelled to testify to the contents of that conversation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, your nick names for Don Jr are beautiful. Don the Sequel! Don Junior Colluder! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With great hatred comes great revulsion of the Trumps. 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only comfort is MAGA – Mueller Ain’t Going Away (credit to unknown internet user). Keep digging your own grave because Hope Hicks nor her family will let her go to jail for you and your dumb a$$ family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Mr. Mueller, please hurry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB friends, CNN is reporting that al Franken will resign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want him to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was very disappointed 😔 Al is planning to resign at the end of this year. The child molester is running for senator and the dotard who bragged that he grabbed females by the private parts is President. That kind of Justice is that. I hope he reconsider this decision, JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Eric is arrogant enough to claim his conversations with daddy are “privileged”. He did end up throwing Hope Hicks under the bus.
Hicks now has a choice. She can be truthful with Mueller and expose that trump was aware of collusion efforts, or face prison time for perjury.
Happy holidays y’all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the deal with Hope Hicks? How did he throw her under the bus?
Report this comment as spam or abuse