Some people are convinced that Jennifer Lawrence & Brad Pitt could happen

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky broke up shortly after the reviews came in for ‘mother!’. Brad Pitt has been single and mingling for more than a year. I tend to believe that Brad probably was friends-with-benefitting some famous women, like Sienna Miller but maybe not Kate Hudson. He does have a type: younger actresses. J-Law has a type too: older dudes who have somewhat messy personal lives. So is it crazy to think that Brad might be interested in J-Law? To be fair: the whole idea of this is just an obvious piece of “J-Law is single, Brad is single, they should get together!” And to be fair, the story seems to have originated at Woman’s Day, that weird Aussie tabloid that rarely gets anything right. But other outlets have picked it up (including Star Magazine) and now Gossip Cop is trying to shut it down:
Brad Pitt is not pursuing a romance with Jennifer Lawrence, despite a completely made-up report. The bogus article contends that movie star wants to date the actress to make Angelina Jolie jealous, but there’s no truth to any of it. Gossip Cop can exclusively set the record straight.
A story published in this week’s edition of the Australian tabloid Woman’s Day, and subsequently posted online by the unreliable website The Inquisitr, claims Pitt believes that Lawrence fits his criteria for the perfect girlfriend. A so-called “source” says, “Jennifer ‘ticks’ all of Brad’s boxes in all the right ways. She’s gorgeous, the hottest name in Hollywood and seems to like older guys.”
The outlet’s questionable insider further purports that Pitt asked Quentin Tarantino to get him the actress’s phone number following her recent breakup from Darren Aronofsky, and they have been slowly getting to know each other through texts. The alleged source also maintains that Pitt will only date “the type of woman who makes Angelina Jolie jealous,” and Lawrence fits the bill.
“Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention,” adds the seemingly nonexistent insider. “He can’t wait to get to know her better, and if all goes well, he thinks they could be Hollywood’s next big power couple.”
But Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Pitt, who laughed off the tabloid’s report, before exclusively assuring us it’s “not true.” The actor hasn’t been pursuing Lawrence, nor is he on a mission to make his estranged wife jealous. It should also be noted, the 22-year age gap between Lawrence and Aronofsky played a key role in their split, so it’s very unlikely that she’d now want to jump into a relationship with a man who’s almost 30 years older than her.
Brad’s people deny everything under the sun these days, so I don’t really take this denial as anything significant. That being said, I doubt Jennifer and Brad have ever said more than a few sentences to each other here and there. Maybe he is interested. Maybe she’s interested. It feels like it would be in-character for both of them to be attracted to each other. Does it follow that it would actually happen? Eh. Probably not. But it would be an amazing gossip story if it did happen. Frankly, I think this is WAY more likely than J-Law + Chris Pratt.
Brad and lawrence would be perfect
He is twice her age. He has or had drinking problem. She loves to be in the spotlight, he doesn’t seem to care anymore. This would be wrong. Besides, imagine her as a step mum…
Both are beautiful and talented. I do not see romance in this.
You don’t think its weird that Lawrence is only 11 years older than Maddox Jolie-Pitt? I think so.
Brad is successful and deserves someone at his height.Jennifer Lawrence is not that option
Well, he likes younger girls. Didn’t he date a 16 year old when he was 24 or so?? Shades of Roy Moore.
I don’t like Brad and I don’t like JLaw, so I think they would be perfect for each other. From Angelina, who isn’t a saint but seems to be a sensitive and thoughtful soul, to the fart smeller. Perfect!
That is not Roy Moore, and that is an insult to Moore’s victims. Juliette was a Scientologist, and they believe there is no such thing as children which is why you see the Smith kids acting like full adults. Not ideal by any stretch but not Moore and there is no pattern.
And Juliette Lewis was also an emancipated adult, so while her young age may have been questionable it was not criminal.
Actually is was 15 and 24. It doesn’t matter if she was a Scientologist. It was gross. Also depending on the state, emancipation is mostly for financial matters and doesn’t extend to sex with adults unless there is a marriage. He was also rumored to have dated his underage co-star on Dallas.
@Sophia
Brad and JLaw would be perfect, he yearns to be 20 years younger, she wants publicity, and both like to get drunk. Match made on the nearest bar stool.
I love Brad. He deserves to date someone outside the showbiz I’m sure he’ll find
+1
So tried of Brad being linked to everyone. I mean everyone. Leave the man alone. There are other celebrity males to pair her with. Besides the talk was about Chris Pratt. Not Brad Pitt.
The most ridiculous thing I ever heard of is a 56 year old man trying to make his ex-wife jealous. What would be the point? If he’s fixated on making Angie jealous — which I doubt — he’s not ready to date anyone. And if he’s still in recovery from alcohol abuse, the last thing he needs is a heavy drinking pot smoking emotionally immature woman who’s half his age.
Brad needs to work on his own head before he gets involved in another relationship. I have a feeling he’s not in a good place right now although he’s trying to give the impression he is. It’s not convincing.
I thought he was turning 52 this month.
My bad. He will be 54 this month. He was born in 1963.
Carmen,
I agree with you 100%. I don’t think he is in the right place to date right now. He should keep working on himself and his relationship with not only his children but Angie as well.
I agree that he will date someone out of showbiz. I am sure this woman will be stunning.
As long as she’s stunning. That’s the main thing.
I also think it will be out of showbiz. It will also be compatible with your age, as it was in previous relationships. Let’s wait !!!!
Sure because they both really need another messy relationship right now. Brad should focus on his kids and earning their trust back. Jen should focus on fixing her picker which at this point seems to be beyond broken.
And no offense but I don’t see AJ being jealous or threatened by JLaw
The tabloids are playing to Brad’s fan base by painting Angie as jealous and/or pining away with missing him. I think she kicked Brad out of her life after putting up with all she could take and never looked back. I still see a pouty man-child every time I see a picture of him. I could be wrong but that’s the vibe he gives off.
I think you are right. I feel in Angie’s mind she is done with Pitt and as long as the new woman loves and is good to the kids everything will be ok.
They are done with each other. Very rarely at this point are any feelings left, and I think BP is ready to move on and AJ is too, but something is holding up the finalizing the whole thing. I just think the tabloids are trying to squeeze a little more out of the best selling Brange.
@Nicole
Angie is over Brad, she wouldn’t care who he ultimately ends up with, as long as they get along with the kids.
I weirdly want to Gossip Genie this, but I don’t think she’s aware enough of life outside of her own bubble.
I love them both. It would be interesting.
Nooooooo! She is so annoying! I want him to find a woman closer to his age.
Hopefully not.
She is insufferable as is…
When she is moving to her farm to raise goats as she said she would?! It’s about time.
so we are shipping now a relationship between an immature 27 years old actress and a 54 years old messy father of six!
well IT IS a man’s world after all right!
ps: vomit vomit… and extra puke
I know, right?!!! Wtf?!
+1000000000000000000000000!
This some religious cult level creepy shit. What the hell?
Exactly what I was thinking!! A twenty something woman and and 50+ father of six? Yuck!
Yes because being a 50+ father of six are his only attributes, thus making him interchangeable with any 50+ father of six you might find at the local mall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% agreed. It’s so gross.
Yeah, this article is really disgusting. Healthy relationships require equal power dynamics. When one party is in their 20s and the other is in his 50s, I don’t think it is possible for power to be shared equally in a relationship.
Not to mention they both seem to have a lot of growing up to do.
A 55 year old man who still has a lot of growing up to do is never going to grow up.
This isn’t the usual situation. She is wealthy on her own, and past the age, anyone should be concerned. It could be he may want a family and a second chance. Men do that sometimes more than women usually.
@magnoliarose
That’s all Brad Pitt needs, more kids to traumatize.
What two legal adults?
Thank you Truthful. This would be gross. Puke!
Here here!
And btw Pitt isn’t any better than Depp. But he has more influence and he’s box office gold. Double standards much?
That is not true either. Depp is a violent drug addict with meth teeth who has been beating up women for decades. He is in his own category.
How much do we know about Brad and his outbursts? Not much except he was allowed to see kids while therapist was present. Just cos he has better dentist doesn’t make him man of the year.
Didn’t a 24 year old Brad date a 16 year old??
I have never liked him.
I think Brad is still struggling with his alcoholism and he is focused on that at the moment.
Brad never was single for a long time but this time, his children are involved and they might be upset if he moves on soo quickly. Especially if the whole family is still healing and Brad trying to regain their trust.
I don’t see Brad & Angelina dating for another 1 or so atleast. Probably not until they feel the children are ready to accept another person.
Brad is still struggling with his alcoholism? Im curious, how would you know that?
You beat me to it.
How many years has he been an alcoholic? You don’t recover from that 14 months.
He may very well be struggling. Just because he said he got help does not mean he does not struggle with it on a daily basis.
Carmen, AA has some old ideas that aren’t really scientific. Yes, you have what is called PAWS, Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome, which means you really don’t get your complete brain back for up to 2 years. However, many people decide to stop drinking and that’s it. It is considered a decision by some recovery programs, including Rational Recovery. I like their approach – I think it is an approach based on our strengths, not weaknesses and it takes all of the self-torture of continually fighting with yourself out of it. Cause you don’t drink anymore. Period.
Point is, if Brad did something like this and decided that’s it, I’m not drinking again, then he would be fine a year later. Maybe still fuzzy brained a bit, but not tormented with thoughts of drinking every day.
He’s going to take over somebody soon. He looks great. I want the best for him.
So in every generation of actresses, the It girl is supposed to date Pitt. Juliet Lewis, Gwyneth, Jennifer, Angelina and the young Jennifer. Perfect, he grows old, but the It girl remains the same age.
Stories. Like this remind me what a sexist world we live in… he does date it girls but jlaw would be disturbing way too young
I was being sarcastic, it was a parody after that movie line “I love high school girls, man, I grow old, they stay the same age”. So is Brad and his It girls, it seems, at least in some people’s imagination.
@Theodora: Brian said it in Family Guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Theodora @Deleted User – this quote was from Linklater’s 1992 film “Dazed and Confused” and said by Matthew McConaughey’s character who was the local deadbeat 20 something still hanging out with high school kids. Along with “Alright, alright, alright” and several others. It was his first movie role, I believe. If you haven’t seen it, it’s a fun movie and full of future notable names.
To be fair, every “it” girl he has dated has been more or less his own age throughout the years. He has never dated anyone way younger than himself. I give him credit for being age appropriate at least (not that I think it is wrong to have big age differences, but he does tend to stick to his age group and doesn’t date women way younger than himself).
I’m pretty sure he was 24 and dated a 16 year old. Oops, looked it up. She was 15.
It would not be in character.
She’s not interested in pot head chill boys, she seems to go for intellectual artists, and he’s not interested in women who aren’t super super slender.
And why are we shipping this again? It’s gross, cant we think of any actresses over 35?
Or over 45?
Didn’t She and her bestie meet him at the Oscars and make a fuss over Brad smelling good? I think I remember that…
Yuck. He is more than old enough to be her dad.
Jennifer is a heavy drinker and pot smoker, I don’t think she’d be a good match for someone who’s struggling with alcoholism and excessive pot consumption. That, and, you know, the 26-year age difference. I don’t think they’d be good for each other at all so let’s hope not.
What a weird pairing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget
Sienna seems the type that would be “free” to anyone that appealed to her. Monogamy would not be a word she’d be familiar with.
Sounds like some very scientific reasoning there.
Have these two ever even met? Or did this tabloid just make up a couple with a random celebrity generator again?
My money is on random celebrity generator.
Yeah. I don’t buy this at all. It’s funny to imagine though.
Lol. My money is on Colin Farrell in the Classic Gossip Fodder category ( older at about 40 or so, UK, complicated but spirited, with several relationships and two kids in his life…).
I would say the Popular Wishes Category is a Hoult return.
In the Regular Shoppers category, I present Elon Musk, John Mayer, and Hiddleston.
For Murky Big Gossip WTH Dinner Date by February, I nominate Chris Martin, Ronan Farrow, or a Hemsworth.
I am sad I can’t upvote this.
Colin Farrell is sober also and has a long-time girlfriend he spoke of fondly on Ellen recently.
I can completely see her dating Colin Farrell! That’s almost too perfect.
And are you suggesting a romantic date with Ronan Farrow? He’s dating Jon Lovett.
Wait are they really dating?? Ronan and Jon, I mean.
Edit: Internet has confirmed. I die!!! I had no idea but I love it. Go Jon ~ Ronan is beautiful.
Yay Ronan and Jon! i love the idea of them together.
Isn’t that the greatest? I found out on one of the Harvey Weinstein stories on this site. It finally made sense why Jon was always retweeting Ronan.
I seriously love you for creating these categories. They’re all so cleverly named.
I think Brad should date soon. Maybe Lawrence will take somebody as well.
I would not wish that on J-Law, and I don’t even like her.
imagine an old dude with 6 kids being considered a catch? oy. In my next life i better be a white guy.
well Jolie fans say she is a catch with 6 kids. Why would it be different for a man. Having children doesn’t take you out of the dating pool. Brad is successful and good looking. There are men with far more marks against them that are dating all the time.
yeah there is no shortage of women available for any man no matter what the drama, that’s kind of my point
for the record, i didnt say she was a catch either
There are many female celebrities with lots of drama and are dating. Sexism is not just directed toward men. No one has a problem when women are dating younger men. This story is silly and not true.
Well, AJ is a working director and humanitarian. Brad is…well, not sure what he is. Hopefully sober. Not much of a catch now, though.
Lmao. Yes.
Well, the part about coming back as white guy thing is certainly true. But he’s not THAT old, he’s very wealthy, he’s still better looking than most men his age.
A damaged, older man with abuse/addiction issues.. yeah. Seems like her type.
Can’t see it. They are in different stages of life and I’m assuming he is working on sobriety.
Brad is well and happy. In 2018 he probably assume someone
He is fine. I also think that in 2018 we will have a new love for him
+1
+1
Why does he have to have a new love? It might do him some good to be single for a while, get his head on straight. Usually this site tells the females in his position (nonstop partner after partner for decades) to sit back, get it together, stay single for a change. How come everyone is so invested in him finding a new love? He probably still loves his ex-wife. Why the rush to get him hooked up?
I really hope all these people in a hurry to get him a girlfriend aren’t just saying it because they hope it will hurt his ex.
+1
I wish it was so, Lady D, but you know that’s exactly why they are anxious to hook him up with somebody. Or anybody.
They are broken up she is not a consideration, and I like her. Rumors say he has dated around some, probably not celibate but both of them should have an opportunity to move on and be happy.
I think he’s ready for his new life.This is great.
I agree that in 2018 he will have the divorce ended with custody resolved, a new love and success with Plan B movies
I agree that your life should advance in 2018.Possivlemente a new love can happen.He is a great actor and producer. I love his movies.I wish the best.
She said her dream date was Scott Discek so I can see her married to Brad he would be a prince for her lol.
She had to be joking about Disick, right?
I can’t see Brad going from the mature and stunning AJ to the immature JL. He’s got the goodwill of too many people right now to throw it away and look like an idiot by dating a woman half his age who revels in farting and not washing her hands after she pees.
@otherrenee: yes! Agree completely
I don’t see it either. 20 years ago maybe but I don’t think he is looking for that image.
“Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention.”
Lol. Barf. What I see when I read that is “It’s totally not true, but she’d be lucky if it was.” I’m back and forth on JLaw, but I think she’s a strong enough woman that she would not be sitting around fawning over her good luck if Brad Pitt graced her with his attention. *eyeroll*
No. Just no. Brad needs to recover and get over his alcoholism and win back his family – that’s my wish for Christmas anyway. 😄
Brad looks very well.He must take someone after the divorce is finalized.He is wise in this matter.
He must? Why must he? What happens if he decides to stay single?
Weird
This pairing sounds like a disaster.
Pitt has children & needs to get his shit together.
Divorce finalized he assumes someone.This is the norm.I wish all the best for him
I agree
@Layla
I agree, I wish him luck, in his sobriety, and all other aspects of his life. The same applies to Angelina, I wish her luck and success in her career and for her to find happiness with a new love. I especially wish the children happiness with parents who will always love and respect each other as the parents of six children.
I doubt either will have a problem finding people who want to be with them.
I agree with Layla.I want the best for him and the kids
2018 new life and new love.This will be your motto
Some people are convinced that he doesn’t have custody of his kids and never will but let’s talk about his dating life 🙄.
His Pr team has been trying to distract with that since he got dumped for abusing angelinas kids.
Wtf?
They aren’t HER kids, they are THEIR kids, and that is toxic thinking. This is just tabloid fluff to dissect for fun.
I think it’s good he hasn’t jumped into anything since he’s been in recovery. I think people are anxious to see him back in the swing of things, but his approach bodes well for future sobriety. If he really hadn’t gone a day without a drink or spliff or whatever he said in his interview, he needs to take his time.
He’s been in therapy and working on himself for a long time, and I think Angelina changed him. I think he’ll end up dating someone with a similar life outlook to her.
I think the story sounds like BS but what’s weirder to me are some of the comments. Vague, stilted and bot-like from unfamiliar commenters. Slow day on Twitter, maybe?
Dude, yes. You are not alone, I see it too. Mildly obsessive with bad grammar and slightly weird to read. I guess the Russians try to sow chaos in our democracy Monday-Friday but stan for Brad Pitt on weekends?
Glad it’s not just me! And yeah, I guess even the Russians need their Hollywood gossip fix? So bizarre.
I was thinking the same lol
Probably a slow day on Twitter and Facebook for the ‘botties’ 😂😂
Lol thank you for this! I can stop trying to make sense of comments like “He must take someone new in 2018. We will have love for him then.”
Must be a slow news day.
He remains beautiful and successful in his work as an actor and producer. Soon he will be divorced and can date and live normally. I wish you luck!
Brad looks so good after divorce. The most important thing is to do everything you love.
@Leila
The most important thing is that Brad Pitt remembers he’s the father of six children and not embarrass or cause more problems for his and Angie’s children.
“Looking good” has nothing to do with anything.
He looks great
Some of the comments on here are bizarre.
