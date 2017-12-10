Some people are convinced that Jennifer Lawrence & Brad Pitt could happen

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky broke up shortly after the reviews came in for ‘mother!’. Brad Pitt has been single and mingling for more than a year. I tend to believe that Brad probably was friends-with-benefitting some famous women, like Sienna Miller but maybe not Kate Hudson. He does have a type: younger actresses. J-Law has a type too: older dudes who have somewhat messy personal lives. So is it crazy to think that Brad might be interested in J-Law? To be fair: the whole idea of this is just an obvious piece of “J-Law is single, Brad is single, they should get together!” And to be fair, the story seems to have originated at Woman’s Day, that weird Aussie tabloid that rarely gets anything right. But other outlets have picked it up (including Star Magazine) and now Gossip Cop is trying to shut it down:

Brad Pitt is not pursuing a romance with Jennifer Lawrence, despite a completely made-up report. The bogus article contends that movie star wants to date the actress to make Angelina Jolie jealous, but there’s no truth to any of it. Gossip Cop can exclusively set the record straight. A story published in this week’s edition of the Australian tabloid Woman’s Day, and subsequently posted online by the unreliable website The Inquisitr, claims Pitt believes that Lawrence fits his criteria for the perfect girlfriend. A so-called “source” says, “Jennifer ‘ticks’ all of Brad’s boxes in all the right ways. She’s gorgeous, the hottest name in Hollywood and seems to like older guys.” The outlet’s questionable insider further purports that Pitt asked Quentin Tarantino to get him the actress’s phone number following her recent breakup from Darren Aronofsky, and they have been slowly getting to know each other through texts. The alleged source also maintains that Pitt will only date “the type of woman who makes Angelina Jolie jealous,” and Lawrence fits the bill. “Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention,” adds the seemingly nonexistent insider. “He can’t wait to get to know her better, and if all goes well, he thinks they could be Hollywood’s next big power couple.” But Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Pitt, who laughed off the tabloid’s report, before exclusively assuring us it’s “not true.” The actor hasn’t been pursuing Lawrence, nor is he on a mission to make his estranged wife jealous. It should also be noted, the 22-year age gap between Lawrence and Aronofsky played a key role in their split, so it’s very unlikely that she’d now want to jump into a relationship with a man who’s almost 30 years older than her.

Brad’s people deny everything under the sun these days, so I don’t really take this denial as anything significant. That being said, I doubt Jennifer and Brad have ever said more than a few sentences to each other here and there. Maybe he is interested. Maybe she’s interested. It feels like it would be in-character for both of them to be attracted to each other. Does it follow that it would actually happen? Eh. Probably not. But it would be an amazing gossip story if it did happen. Frankly, I think this is WAY more likely than J-Law + Chris Pratt.