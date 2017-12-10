Some people are convinced that Jennifer Lawrence & Brad Pitt could happen

24th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky broke up shortly after the reviews came in for ‘mother!’. Brad Pitt has been single and mingling for more than a year. I tend to believe that Brad probably was friends-with-benefitting some famous women, like Sienna Miller but maybe not Kate Hudson. He does have a type: younger actresses. J-Law has a type too: older dudes who have somewhat messy personal lives. So is it crazy to think that Brad might be interested in J-Law? To be fair: the whole idea of this is just an obvious piece of “J-Law is single, Brad is single, they should get together!” And to be fair, the story seems to have originated at Woman’s Day, that weird Aussie tabloid that rarely gets anything right. But other outlets have picked it up (including Star Magazine) and now Gossip Cop is trying to shut it down:

Brad Pitt is not pursuing a romance with Jennifer Lawrence, despite a completely made-up report. The bogus article contends that movie star wants to date the actress to make Angelina Jolie jealous, but there’s no truth to any of it. Gossip Cop can exclusively set the record straight.

A story published in this week’s edition of the Australian tabloid Woman’s Day, and subsequently posted online by the unreliable website The Inquisitr, claims Pitt believes that Lawrence fits his criteria for the perfect girlfriend. A so-called “source” says, “Jennifer ‘ticks’ all of Brad’s boxes in all the right ways. She’s gorgeous, the hottest name in Hollywood and seems to like older guys.”

The outlet’s questionable insider further purports that Pitt asked Quentin Tarantino to get him the actress’s phone number following her recent breakup from Darren Aronofsky, and they have been slowly getting to know each other through texts. The alleged source also maintains that Pitt will only date “the type of woman who makes Angelina Jolie jealous,” and Lawrence fits the bill.

“Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention,” adds the seemingly nonexistent insider. “He can’t wait to get to know her better, and if all goes well, he thinks they could be Hollywood’s next big power couple.”

But Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Pitt, who laughed off the tabloid’s report, before exclusively assuring us it’s “not true.” The actor hasn’t been pursuing Lawrence, nor is he on a mission to make his estranged wife jealous. It should also be noted, the 22-year age gap between Lawrence and Aronofsky played a key role in their split, so it’s very unlikely that she’d now want to jump into a relationship with a man who’s almost 30 years older than her.

[From Gossip Cop]

Brad’s people deny everything under the sun these days, so I don’t really take this denial as anything significant. That being said, I doubt Jennifer and Brad have ever said more than a few sentences to each other here and there. Maybe he is interested. Maybe she’s interested. It feels like it would be in-character for both of them to be attracted to each other. Does it follow that it would actually happen? Eh. Probably not. But it would be an amazing gossip story if it did happen. Frankly, I think this is WAY more likely than J-Law + Chris Pratt.

'War Machine' Premiere in Tokyo

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

132 Responses to “Some people are convinced that Jennifer Lawrence & Brad Pitt could happen”

  1. Sofia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Brad and lawrence would be perfect

  2. Monica says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I love Brad. He deserves to date someone outside the showbiz I’m sure he’ll find

  3. Nicole says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Sure because they both really need another messy relationship right now. Brad should focus on his kids and earning their trust back. Jen should focus on fixing her picker which at this point seems to be beyond broken.
    And no offense but I don’t see AJ being jealous or threatened by JLaw

  4. Alissa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I weirdly want to Gossip Genie this, but I don’t think she’s aware enough of life outside of her own bubble.

  5. Julia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I love them both. It would be interesting.

  6. Snowflake says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Nooooooo! She is so annoying! I want him to find a woman closer to his age.

  7. Miss M says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Hopefully not.
    She is insufferable as is…
    When she is moving to her farm to raise goats as she said she would?! It’s about time.

  8. Truthful says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:02 am

    so we are shipping now a relationship between an immature 27 years old actress and a 54 years old messy father of six!

    well IT IS a man’s world after all right!

    ps: vomit vomit… and extra puke

  9. Maya says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I think Brad is still struggling with his alcoholism and he is focused on that at the moment.

    Brad never was single for a long time but this time, his children are involved and they might be upset if he moves on soo quickly. Especially if the whole family is still healing and Brad trying to regain their trust.

    I don’t see Brad & Angelina dating for another 1 or so atleast. Probably not until they feel the children are ready to accept another person.

  10. Reese says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:16 am

    He’s going to take over somebody soon. He looks great. I want the best for him.

  11. Theodora says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:16 am

    So in every generation of actresses, the It girl is supposed to date Pitt. Juliet Lewis, Gwyneth, Jennifer, Angelina and the young Jennifer. Perfect, he grows old, but the It girl remains the same age.

  12. yellow belly says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

    It would not be in character.
    She’s not interested in pot head chill boys, she seems to go for intellectual artists, and he’s not interested in women who aren’t super super slender.
    And why are we shipping this again? It’s gross, cant we think of any actresses over 35?

  13. Kris29 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Didn’t She and her bestie meet him at the Oscars and make a fuss over Brad smelling good? I think I remember that…

  14. Chaine says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Yuck. He is more than old enough to be her dad.

  15. Shijel says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Jennifer is a heavy drinker and pot smoker, I don’t think she’d be a good match for someone who’s struggling with alcoholism and excessive pot consumption. That, and, you know, the 26-year age difference. I don’t think they’d be good for each other at all so let’s hope not.

  16. Bridget says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

    What a weird pairing.

    And isn’t Sienna still with Bennett Miller and has been for quite a while?

  17. lucy2 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Have these two ever even met? Or did this tabloid just make up a couple with a random celebrity generator again?

  18. Liberty says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Lol. My money is on Colin Farrell in the Classic Gossip Fodder category ( older at about 40 or so, UK, complicated but spirited, with several relationships and two kids in his life…).

    I would say the Popular Wishes Category is a Hoult return.

    In the Regular Shoppers category, I present Elon Musk, John Mayer, and Hiddleston.

    For Murky Big Gossip WTH Dinner Date by February, I nominate Chris Martin, Ronan Farrow, or a Hemsworth.

  19. Jana says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I think Brad should date soon. Maybe Lawrence will take somebody as well.

  20. Kate says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I would not wish that on J-Law, and I don’t even like her.

  21. lisa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

    imagine an old dude with 6 kids being considered a catch? oy. In my next life i better be a white guy.

  22. Shelllley says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:18 am

    A damaged, older man with abuse/addiction issues.. yeah. Seems like her type.

  23. minx says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Can’t see it. They are in different stages of life and I’m assuming he is working on sobriety.

  24. Loiuse says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Brad is well and happy. In 2018 he probably assume someone

  25. Sansa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    She said her dream date was Scott Discek so I can see her married to Brad he would be a prince for her lol.

  26. Shambles says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:51 am

    “Brad hasn’t dated much since the breakdown of his marriage, so Jen is a very lucky girl to have his undivided attention.”

    Lol. Barf. What I see when I read that is “It’s totally not true, but she’d be lucky if it was.” I’m back and forth on JLaw, but I think she’s a strong enough woman that she would not be sitting around fawning over her good luck if Brad Pitt graced her with his attention. *eyeroll*

  27. Roxie says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:00 am

    No. Just no. Brad needs to recover and get over his alcoholism and win back his family – that’s my wish for Christmas anyway. 😄

  28. Olivia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Brad looks very well.He must take someone after the divorce is finalized.He is wise in this matter.

  29. KBeth says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    This pairing sounds like a disaster.
    Pitt has children & needs to get his shit together.

  30. Layla says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Divorce finalized he assumes someone.This is the norm.I wish all the best for him

  31. Thalia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    2018 new life and new love.This will be your motto

  32. True tea says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Some people are convinced that he doesn’t have custody of his kids and never will but let’s talk about his dating life 🙄.
    His Pr team has been trying to distract with that since he got dumped for abusing angelinas kids.

  33. KBB says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I think it’s good he hasn’t jumped into anything since he’s been in recovery. I think people are anxious to see him back in the swing of things, but his approach bodes well for future sobriety. If he really hadn’t gone a day without a drink or spliff or whatever he said in his interview, he needs to take his time.

    He’s been in therapy and working on himself for a long time, and I think Angelina changed him. I think he’ll end up dating someone with a similar life outlook to her.

  34. Esmom says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I think the story sounds like BS but what’s weirder to me are some of the comments. Vague, stilted and bot-like from unfamiliar commenters. Slow day on Twitter, maybe?

  35. Specialp says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Must be a slow news day.

  36. Nary says:
    December 10, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    He remains beautiful and successful in his work as an actor and producer. Soon he will be divorced and can date and live normally. I wish you luck!

  37. Leila says:
    December 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Brad looks so good after divorce. The most important thing is to do everything you love.

  38. CynicalAnn says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Some of the comments on here are bizarre.

