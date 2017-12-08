Communities unite to help each other as people flee California fires

This are not great in Southern California right now. There are four major fires burning and three more have sprung up on the 10 freeway, Huntington Beach and Malibu. Having just experienced a state of emergency after the horrific Northern California fires and currently in the middle of a warm, dry winter, the fires are being aided by 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds making them ferocious and unpredictable. Just as a disclaimer, things are changing hourly so what is written here could be outdated by the time you read it. So far, 150,000 people have been evacuated, over 120,000 of acres burned and LAUSD has closed 265 schools. Most of the images coming out right now are devastating, like this video:
WOW. There are currently FOUR fires in the LA area going on right now. I hope you all stay safe. Sending love + light to all of my brothers + sisters in LA! https://t.co/KaxRsZLVJj pic.twitter.com/fJO951pksM
— COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017
That was two days ago. The fire in Common’s tweet is the Skirball Fire and it is actually one of the smaller fires destroying So Cal. It is, however, the one I am paying the most attention to as that photo above was taken about 5 miles from my son’s school. The stories coming out of these fires are even worse but honestly, I won’t be able to get through writing this if I post them. And to everyone chanting “Let It Burn” or declaring this is divine justice against Californians or certain leaders of the free world who have yet to comment on the tragedy – I don’t know you.
Instead, I’m going to take Ireland Baldwin’s lead and post stories like this. The largest fire right now is the Thomas Fire raging in Ventura. Ventura is currently cut off from its Northern neighbor, Santa Barbara, with the closure of the 101. The evacuees are trying to come south where four other fires are intermittently closing freeways. And as the city scrambled, these fine folks gave them a nice little send off. A group of people set up an impromptu concert to put a little levity in the situation:
‘The band playing on the deck of the Titanic as it went down’ comparison aside, this is a nice moment among the insanity. And I imagine very much appreciated by those surrounded by the devastation. In moments of crisis, images of good are what we cling on to, like this young man who risked his own safety to help a terrified bunny to safety:
If you need your faith in humanity restored just watch this video of a man saving a wild bunny from the #LAFires pic.twitter.com/Ke4hr59Lwk
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2017
Or this newscaster and cameraman who stopped their report to save horses when the flames hit the barn they were reporting on:
This reporter proved that being a good human is always what comes first. #LAFires https://t.co/eliO6lhAhH
— Greta Falkner (@GretaEsq) December 7, 2017
Or neighbors like this:
Today’s Good Human award goes to this guy. #LAfire #LA #LAFires pic.twitter.com/41K1MyU1QI
— Cynthia Stern (@CynthiaStern17) December 7, 2017
Many celebrities’ homes are in danger. I know Chelsea Handler was evacuated. Chrissy Teigen is in danger as is Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Rupert Murdoch’s vineyard caught fire.
For those of you in So Cal, there is a lot of information. The LA Times has suspended its paywall to get information out. The #LAFires on Twitter is posting some great information but do read carefully, not all of it is accurate. Also, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers – I cannot tell you how much – but if you could hold off on posting them to the #LAFires hashtag right now, many need that for real-time updates.
A note to our readers: We are continuing to disable our paywall for all fire coverage https://t.co/s5U0xVu05o
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 7, 2017
Lyft is offering free rides to people evacuating the Southern California fires https://t.co/BxkMb3pxxO pic.twitter.com/UnWQDAE0zH
— HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) December 7, 2017
Prepare these 6 Ps in case of #evacuation:
👨👩👧👦🐶People & pets
📄Papers (important documents)
💊Prescriptions
📷Photos
💻PC hard drives & disks
💳"Plastic" (credit/ATM cards) and cash#LAfires #SkirballFire #CreekFire #RyeFire
— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2017
The most spectacular photo of the #LAFires yet… pic.twitter.com/zg22e0pgK2
— John Lundin (@johnlundin) December 7, 2017
The difference is insane. #LAFires pic.twitter.com/gttCbk1qB4
— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) December 7, 2017
Continue to keep California in your prayers. Collectively the #CreekFire, #ThomasFire, #SkirballFire and #RyeFire have blazed over 100,000 acres. So many things we cherish from our homes and animals to wildlife and national monuments are in danger. #LAFires pic.twitter.com/ecDbhijPZD
— Kamala Harris 2020 (@flywithkamala) December 7, 2017
As always, God bless the First Responders:
Huge thanks to all the Firefighters who are risking their lives day and night to put out these LA Wildfires. We appreciate you and are praying for your safe and speedy return home to your families. #LAFIRES pic.twitter.com/6TWim40bQZ
— ASIAHN (@IamAsiahn) December 7, 2017
Photo credit: Twitter and Getty Images
Thank you for the posting. As someone who frequently used to visit California (my late husband’s home state) I’ve been trying to follow this closely.
I’m 5th generation Californian, but far from home. My heart hurts seeing this.
Later, when everyone is safe, I hope a real conversation about restoring funding for forestry management and tools like controlled burns can be had. It makes such a difference.
Be safe, I pray.
Thank you Charlie. I’m close by all of this yet not in harms way. I remember the last time the Sepulveda pass burned, and the time before, and I remember controlled burns. In safe conditions, it is imperative to burn this fuel for times like this purple alert level which is 2% humidity and Santa Anas. I suppose the funds do not exist for this, but that must change.
To those that wish us ill…I have a family of friends plus another couple who were evacuated staying with me. All are volunteering regularly as am I. Angelenos are not just crunchy granola weirdos and Hollywood assholes…we are a community that supports each other and those in need. We come together and raise children and have an amazing holiday spirit. Year round I read such disparaging comments about California in general, all ignorant and completely off base. Considering the fact that the U.K. could fit in CA 3 times, it’s like criticizing 3 countries. Wwe are diverse, different but most of all caring, loving people who love our state for being so breathtakingly beautiful. HAve a heart.
It’s tough to fight nature—-droughts kill or weaken trees, then you get a lightning strike & it all goes up.
So sad for my state Prayers and good thoughts going out to all in danger zones
A few years ago, I was stuck in traffic at the San Bernadino (I think) pass, and watched as a wild fire started and spread. It was amazing to me how fast it happened, and I literally drove past a wall of flames as we were one of the last cars to get out. Luckily, this one was contained quickly with minimal damage, but I can still see the scorched plants when I drive through it. That was the scariest thing I ever went through in my life. I can’t even imagine the devastation California is going through right now.
Thinking of everyone impacted by this and praying people can evacuate safely. It broke my heart hearing that racehorses have died and I saw heart wrenching video of people that are trying to coax them out of their stalls. Why isn’t Trump sending California help? He could send the National Guard but he has said and done nothing.
Dozens of horses so far. And I think of all the wildlife and domestic animals who are trapped. It’s horrifying.
I’ve lived through many hurricanes, but they’re slow moving and we have time to prepare. I cannot imagine the terror of a wildfire. Thoughts are with all affected and with the first responders working tirelessly.
I’m just waiting for that orange asshat to tweet something negative about CA, since we basically all loathe him.
Wow. This is tragic. My heart goes to you people of So Cal and all live beings trapped in this.
Even from far away here in Britland, I have extended family affected. All safe, thank heavens.
This is awful. I would be so scared driving on that highway.
Stay safe, Hecate!!
That the big orange splot has been silent or that some inhumane factions of this country are celebrating this doesn’t surprise me in the least. Let them stew in their own hatred.
These are beautiful stories of people coming together when it counts. Bittersweet, but beautiful.
Yes to everything you said. I’m in tears thinking about both the inspiring compassion from some and the complete lack of compassion from others. Hoping the fires are contained soon.
It’s as if we have polar opposites now, when it comes to basic humanity and compassion.
This is devastating and terrifying. I had to evacuate for a fire once, and it’s awful to leave and not know if anything you own will be there when you return. Being prepared is so important.
Is there a good list of organizations to donate to yet?
http://www.readyventuracounty.org/
This will help you track the fires as well as let you know places to donate and what they’re currently doing to help.
Hope it helps
Ventura county resident (Oxnard, CA)here (employed in Santa Barbara), all prayers are appreciated. I’ve never been more scared. People I know, living in the most affected areas of Ventura county, have been evacuated and/or lost their homes. The air quality is horrible (pregnant and so scared to breathe in the air), evacuation centers are over capacity…praying and crying for our beautiful community
Sending all good wishes your way.
Thank you so much for that!
My prayers are with you.
You really can’t appreciate the effects of Santa Ana Winds and Santa Barbara Sundowners until you’ve stood in the middle of one. The heat, the air pressure, the wind can burn your skin even when there’s no fire. Please, please don’t delay evacuating – things can change so fast.
Thank you Charlie….yes, never did I think I’d have to ever prepare to evacuate my home.
Yes, I’m from the area and I remember being driven through a fire zone as a kid. I remember a couple really bad fires from childhood and my early twenties. You never forget it. I’m not in California now but I look at these pictures and the memories come back like it was yesterday. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the smell. That’s the worst: the smell. And the way the air is so hot and pressing.
It makes me numb to see these pictures.
Please, everyone, be safe, and please know that people outside of California see you, are worrying about you, and are wishing and hoping for better luck for all of you as the events progress.
Good wishes your way. My family is feeling this too so I know you are scared. Be safe and don’t breathe the air! GOOD LUCK!
SimplyMe, don’t wait to evacuate. Head north. Buy the kind of masks that protect you when you breathe and if possible get an air filter. My prayers are with you.
@simplyme @otherrenee DO NOT HEAD NORTH if you’re in Oxnard.
No matter how bad any of the hurricanes have looked, I never for even a second thought anything would happen to me or my house.
Everyone needs to get out quickly because these fires spread really fast.It’s so scary but important to evacuate as soon as possible to keep everyone safe. Good luck to you, your family and town.
We left Santa Barbara yesterday because the air quality was so bad. It’s truly a tragedy and the new tax bill specifically omits being able to deduct for personal loses for fires and earthquakes (wonder what state they are trying to punish?) . Every calif GOP rep should be kicked out of office in 2018.
I saw that last night, and was appalled. Cannot believe how many CA reps currently support that bill.
Do you have somewhere to go if you need to?
I am very fortunate to have family and friends north and further south….but I see the fires everywhere. I just really feel for everyone affected, not only people but animals as well. Thanks to everyone for all the good wishes and advice. Same good wishes to everyone affected directly or indirectly.
Say safe is your power back on yet?
My sister and her family live in Oxnard and we’re lucky to only be out of powder for 2 days.
It bugs me no end to post something actually positive about the Orange Beast but he did tweet about the fires two days ago by retweeting a FEMA message & mentioning the first responders, although I firmly believe a staff person simply put it out on his account, due to the lack of grammatical errors and the fact the message actually made sense. He then returned to the usual programming of attacking others, praising himself, and advertising for Fox. His failure to speak about the fires in any meaningful way beyond that one RT is exasperating and infuriating.
My heart goes out to all those in peril and all those who have lost something in these fires. Those poor animals. Fire is so uncontrollable, so fast, so frightening, and so devastating.
He never did acknowledge the north bay fires as far as I know, though more than 40 people died and something like 9000 structures burned. First thing I noticed this morning was the weirdly orange sunrise again from smoke. Stay safe, So Cal.
Why is this tragic situation being virtually ignored by the White House?!?
My theory is Michael Lewis did a expose in Vanity Fair ( Dec) about the USDA and the alarming lack of positions ( under secretary’s) and this administrations overall ignorance about the Dept and its importance.
When Lewis asked the outgoing Secretary given the overall issues facing the dept
“What keeps you up at night?” His response,
“Wildfires!”
Same thing with the State Dept. It’s been gutted, and so many people are very, very concerned about that, as a matter of national security.
We had fires break out yesterday in north San Diego county (I’m south of there), many people and animals have been evacuated and we are on high alert through the weekend. It’s very frightening. I left Los Angeles after the 1994 earthquake and hoped I’d never have to deal with a natural disaster again. But there have been too many fires here in the last 14 years. We had to evacuate once to nearby Orange County and way too many people I know lost their homes. I bought a lot of supplies yesterday, filled my car with gas, got cash and just hope it passes soon. Fire season in California has definitely expanded mainly because of CLIMATE CHANGE.
I’m here too. There’s an evacuation center 3 minutes from my house. I’m not worried about the Lilac Fire reaching us-but the air is awful. Plus-with the Santa Anas and the low humidity, higher temps-I’m just praying that nothing else breaks out.
It’s so scary that there always seems to be fires in California. I can’t imagine what it’s like seeing these fires coming closer and closer to peoples houses and towns. Good luck to everyone there, and stay safe
It’s scary, but for me I grew up with it. it’s devastating but you learn how to prepare. For me coming to Florida just before Irma was petrifying since I had never had to prepare for something like that before.
But the fires this year are far worse than any I can remember in my lifetime.
NorCal resident here. We feel your pain neighbors to the south. Praying for the winds to break, for fire fighters to be able to get a handle on any of the fires. A distant relative lost their home in Santa Rosa earlier this year and we know the pain that many residents will suffer in the coming months. Nothing can prepare you for this. My home flooded last winter, and while nowhere on the same scale as all my belongings were at least still there. When Paige’s home burned, the best things we could do for her were gift cards to a multitude of places, so they could buy clothes, food and fuel. My heart breaks for you. Stay safe, follow evacuation orders and be prepared to leave at a moments notice. Even if you’re not in an evacuation area, those fires can shift and make huge runs at a moments notice. When the time comes be able to leave with whatever you can. Again, stay safe, love from NorCal, and hopefully we can get a handle on these fires. ❤️
Increase in Hurricanes in the Atlantic, snowing in San Antonio, Texas yesterday, Chicago having warm, dry weather up until yesterday and more raging fires in the West, this is a result of global warming.
With all of the weather being like this, someone would have a million screws loose if they don’t believe there’s climate change
Central Valley CA resident here. Prayers for those in SoCal; we’ve had our own fires around here earlier this year that were devastating. Stay safe everyone!
My mom’s family is in SoCal. Aunt and uncle evacuated, Thomas Fire brushed their property but the house is safe. My cousin’s preemie was just allowed to go home, but he’s back in the NICU because the air is so bad.
All my love and prayers are with them, and all of you.
Oh poor baby-I hope he’s home soon.
Holy … i didn’t even know how bad it is… with all the awful news i missed this.
Prayers for all of you who live near this chaos. I just heard about it, but it seemed like a small fire not this.
Thoughts and well wishes to our Southern Californians (humans and animals). Please stay safe.
With all of these horrific storms and fires our country has recently had, it’s a good thing Trump didn’t get a chance to cut the FEMA budget to fund the damn wall like he planned.
I have no words. My heart is breaking for the people and animals and the loss of property and homes. Blessings to the first responders.
I’m devastated. I was born and raised in Ventura County and lived there until 6 months ago when I moved to Florida.
My old coworker lost her house in the first day of the Ventura fire, I’m watching my friends and family flee and have no where to go and I can’t do a thing about.
When I lived there from the time i was 16 I helped with large animal evacuation, and last year organized one in my own neighborhood when a fire was coming over the hills into our horse community. The devastation like this has not been seen in more than 10 years. All I want to do is go home and help, and being stuck here is killing me.
And I found out this morning that this f*xcking tax bill took out deductions for victims of natural disasters-particularly fires and earthquakes. So all of the victims are about to be victimized again.
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this man. In the age of Trump and his vile supporters and enablers, this man saves me from the dire conclusion that none of mankind deserves to exist.
I am saddened at the loss of homes and the lives of animals, not to mention the danger to humans. Global warming is very rapidly increasing and very real, yet people still don’t believe. We disbelieve our obvious involvement in it, too, and at our own peril.
Venturan here. I’m so tired. Helicopters are still in full effect here. Just want it to end
Are you safe? I know some people in Newbury Park, TO, Simi and the Valley who are opening their homes to those who want or need to get out.
I’ll check back in here later, but if I don’t see a reply and you need anything I give CB permission to give you my e-mail so you can contact me and I can put you in touch with my friends in the area.
@winosaurus you are so kind. We are okay. Two streets down from mandatory evacuation and watched a few houses burn Monday night. In the time we decided to voluntarily evacuate, fire changed direction. We were so tired we decided to try and sleep and the next day the air quality was so bad we didn’t leave the house. Yesterday was better but the smoke is pushing back our way. Just a waiting game now.
Thank for writing about this. Volunteers workers are all working overtime, LAFD are true heroes. The stories from the shelters are heartbreaking. Old people who have lost everything, people sleeping in their cars with their animals. As much as Calif needs rain, if it does rain this year the mudslides will be catastrophic.
Thank you. I live in LA and it breaks my heart to see this. So much loss and devastation 🙁
It looks like hell on Earth.
