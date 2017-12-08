Communities unite to help each other as people flee California fires

Embed from Getty Images

This are not great in Southern California right now. There are four major fires burning and three more have sprung up on the 10 freeway, Huntington Beach and Malibu. Having just experienced a state of emergency after the horrific Northern California fires and currently in the middle of a warm, dry winter, the fires are being aided by 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds making them ferocious and unpredictable. Just as a disclaimer, things are changing hourly so what is written here could be outdated by the time you read it. So far, 150,000 people have been evacuated, over 120,000 of acres burned and LAUSD has closed 265 schools. Most of the images coming out right now are devastating, like this video:

WOW. There are currently FOUR fires in the LA area going on right now. I hope you all stay safe. Sending love + light to all of my brothers + sisters in LA! https://t.co/KaxRsZLVJj pic.twitter.com/fJO951pksM — COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017

That was two days ago. The fire in Common’s tweet is the Skirball Fire and it is actually one of the smaller fires destroying So Cal. It is, however, the one I am paying the most attention to as that photo above was taken about 5 miles from my son’s school. The stories coming out of these fires are even worse but honestly, I won’t be able to get through writing this if I post them. And to everyone chanting “Let It Burn” or declaring this is divine justice against Californians or certain leaders of the free world who have yet to comment on the tragedy – I don’t know you.

Instead, I’m going to take Ireland Baldwin’s lead and post stories like this. The largest fire right now is the Thomas Fire raging in Ventura. Ventura is currently cut off from its Northern neighbor, Santa Barbara, with the closure of the 101. The evacuees are trying to come south where four other fires are intermittently closing freeways. And as the city scrambled, these fine folks gave them a nice little send off. A group of people set up an impromptu concert to put a little levity in the situation:

live from Ventura ❤️ A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Dec 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

‘The band playing on the deck of the Titanic as it went down’ comparison aside, this is a nice moment among the insanity. And I imagine very much appreciated by those surrounded by the devastation. In moments of crisis, images of good are what we cling on to, like this young man who risked his own safety to help a terrified bunny to safety:

If you need your faith in humanity restored just watch this video of a man saving a wild bunny from the #LAFires pic.twitter.com/Ke4hr59Lwk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 7, 2017

Or this newscaster and cameraman who stopped their report to save horses when the flames hit the barn they were reporting on:

This reporter proved that being a good human is always what comes first. #LAFires https://t.co/eliO6lhAhH — Greta Falkner (@GretaEsq) December 7, 2017

Or neighbors like this:

Many celebrities’ homes are in danger. I know Chelsea Handler was evacuated. Chrissy Teigen is in danger as is Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Rupert Murdoch’s vineyard caught fire.

For those of you in So Cal, there is a lot of information. The LA Times has suspended its paywall to get information out. The #LAFires on Twitter is posting some great information but do read carefully, not all of it is accurate. Also, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers – I cannot tell you how much – but if you could hold off on posting them to the #LAFires hashtag right now, many need that for real-time updates.

A note to our readers: We are continuing to disable our paywall for all fire coverage https://t.co/s5U0xVu05o — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 7, 2017

Lyft is offering free rides to people evacuating the Southern California fires https://t.co/BxkMb3pxxO pic.twitter.com/UnWQDAE0zH — HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) December 7, 2017

The most spectacular photo of the #LAFires yet… pic.twitter.com/zg22e0pgK2 — John Lundin (@johnlundin) December 7, 2017

Continue to keep California in your prayers. Collectively the #CreekFire, #ThomasFire, #SkirballFire and #RyeFire have blazed over 100,000 acres. So many things we cherish from our homes and animals to wildlife and national monuments are in danger. #LAFires pic.twitter.com/ecDbhijPZD — Kamala Harris 2020 (@flywithkamala) December 7, 2017

As always, God bless the First Responders:

Huge thanks to all the Firefighters who are risking their lives day and night to put out these LA Wildfires. We appreciate you and are praying for your safe and speedy return home to your families. #LAFIRES pic.twitter.com/6TWim40bQZ — ASIAHN (@IamAsiahn) December 7, 2017