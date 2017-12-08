Dylan Farrow calls out Woody Allen & his collaborators in a LA Times op-ed

In February 2014, Dylan Farrow wrote an op-ed about her father, Woody Allen, and how he molested her when she was a young child. It was actually the first time we heard from Dylan – who is now 32 years old – in any kind of direct way, in her words. Before that moment, when people talked about Woody and the accusations against him, we were mostly going from the old reporting from the 1990s, plus the claims that Mia Farrow and Ronan Farrow made on Dylan’s behalf. In that 2014 op-ed, Dylan called out Woody, and she also called out Woody’s enablers and – for lack of a better word – his collaborators. Specifically, she called out Cate Blanchett, who was just weeks away from picking up a Best Actress Oscar for Woody’s Blue Jasmine.
Well, we’re in another awards season and Woody has another “Oscar-bait” film, Wonder Wheel. Truly, I don’t think Woody cares if the film is nominated for anything, but his leading lady cares. Kate Winslet has been shilling for an Oscar nomination for months, and her defense of Woody grows worse and worse with each interview. It’s enough to make me want to write a strongly-worded op-ed calling Winslet an a–hole, but thankfully, Dylan Farrow saved me the time. Dylan wrote an op-ed for the LA Times, and she talks about how the time has come for Woody Allen to be shunned and disgraced, just like we’ve shunned Harvey Weinstein. You can read the full “Why Has the #MeToo Revolution Spared Woody Allen?” piece here.
We are in the midst of a revolution. From allegations against studio heads and journalists, to hotel maids recounting abuses on the job, women are exposing the truth and men are losing their jobs. But the revolution has been selective.
I have long maintained that when I was 7 years old, Woody Allen led me into an attic, away from the babysitters who had been instructed never to leave me alone with him. He then sexually assaulted me. I told the truth to the authorities then, and I have been telling it, unaltered, for more than 20 years. Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations? Allen’s latest feature, “Wonder Wheel,” was released theatrically on Dec. 1.
Allen denies my allegations. But this is not a “he said, child said” situation. Allen’s pattern of inappropriate behavior — putting his thumb in my mouth, climbing into bed with me in his underwear, constant grooming and touching — was witnessed by friends and family members. At the time of the alleged assault, he was in therapy for his conduct towards me. Three eyewitnesses substantiated my account, including a babysitter who saw Allen with his head buried in my lap after he had taken off my underwear. Allen refused to take a polygraph administered by the Connecticut state police.
In the final legal disposition of the matter, a judge denied him custody of me, writing that “measures must be taken to protect” me and that there was “no credible evidence” that my mother, Mia Farrow, coached me in any way. A prosecutor took the unusual step of announcing that he had probable cause to charge Allen but declined in order to spare me, a “child victim,” from an exhausting trial. It is a testament to Allen’s public relations team and his lawyers that few know these simple facts. It also speaks to the forces that have historically protected men like Allen: the money and power deployed to make the simple complicated, to massage the story.
Although the culture seems to be shifting rapidly, my allegation is apparently still just too complicated, too difficult, too “dangerous,” to use Blake Lively’s term, to confront. The truth is hard to deny but easy to ignore. It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it. It meant the world to me when Ellen Page said she regretted working with Allen, and when actresses Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon told the world why they never would.
It isn’t just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets. It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of “who can say”? The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still.
Dylan spends a chunk of her op-ed calling out Woody’s collaborators by name and quoting their defense of Allen directly – she name-checks Kate Winslet, Black Lively and Greta Gerwig (Gerwig described Allen as one of her heroes as a filmmaker). Dylan also details that Woody uses and used the same kind of “defense-through-intimidation techniques” which Harvey Weinstein used, mostly to discredit Dylan and Mia and Ronan, and to silence any further media scrutiny. I agree with Dylan that it would absolutely be worth a newspaper’s time and energy to really do a larger, Weinstein-style exposé on Woody.
But much like her last op-ed, I’m confused by why she’s so hellbent on name-checking ONLY the actresses who work with him or even the ones who just say that they admire him as a filmmaker. Kate Winslet is an a–hole, for sure, but we figured that out on our own. Blake Lively was widely mocked for her moronic comments on Woody a few years ago. Why doesn’t Dylan care about Joaquin Phoenix or Justin Timberlake or Alec Baldwin or any of the men who have starred in Woody’s recent films? I understand that she’s trying to make a point about “the sisterhood should have my back,” but I sometimes wonder if she’s just finding a way to blame women for Woody Allen’s behavior.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kate Winslet non longer exists for me. As for Lively, she claimed Allen ‘empowers women’, she worked with a pedo and then happily accepted an award for her ‘work’ against pedophiles. It was surreal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Kate Winslet non longer exists for me.” +10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s done. I can’t with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KW is particularly irritating because she is already an Oscar winner and acclaimed actor. She’s not Blake Lively or some young up-and-comer who needs to say anything to get a job–not that that would excuse it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Kate! You tone-deaf stupid bish. You just had to campaign and suck up to him. You couldn’t let it go. Even with everything that happened these last few months.
Now you’ll crash and burn with him.
On second thought, burn bish, burn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid, she’ll be the only one to crash and burn, if anything. The childmolester will be fine as he was for the past decades. Hollywood still protects him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I am done. I couldn’t even bring myself to watch The Holiday which is one of my favourites. Bye bye Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! I used to like her a lot but now f**k her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s completely demoralizing how many people knew and witnessed her abuse and allowed it to continue. Absolutely sickening. And the person who instructed the babysitters to not leave her alone with him are 100% complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m getting from it. When she sets forth all the behavior she says others witnessed and did nothing about, it makes me rabid. And then for people to say “no one knows what actually happened …” Dylan knows what actually happened. And she’s been telling everyone for decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like it’s because there was enough plausible deniability to his actions, and he was good enough at gaslighting, that they thought they could handle things. Dylan’s story just really hits me because I was molested by my father, and as far as I know he didn’t do anything to anyone else. So when the people in the comments to the article attack her for being the only one to come forward (never ind Soon Yi, he obviously has boundary issues), and when actresses put up their hands and protest ignorance, it just breaks the hell out of my heart. They don’t seem to realize how much they’re communicating to everyone that was molested by a family member.
Back to the treatment by the family: I remember when I told my mom, years later, she told me she always thought something funny was happening but couldn’t put her finger on it, and it’s such a horrible thing to even think that she didn’t confront it. I get that– I truly do, and she divorced him and got me away from him.
As for Dylan attacking the actresses– well I don’t think the burden should fall entirely on women. However, when women who profess to care about abuse and harassment suddenly don’t in selective cases, it feels like an incredible betrayal. And I can’t think of men involved who have talked extensively about this issue. I think Dylan is explicitly calling out the hypocrisy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugs to you PPP. I think youre right – she’s calling out the hypocrisy especially from women. I doubt she expects much from men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never read the details of the case, I just believed her and didn’t NEED the details.
But she said above that people SAW him with his head in her naked lap? That doesn’t sound like a very grey area to me, that sounds pretty damn blatant. HOW is that phucker not in jail? I always believed Dylan, but assumed the case was whittled down to he said/she said. But there were WITNESSES. Just….how can this even be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to know WHO instructed the babysitters not to leave her alone with him. That is infuriating. That was her father….if someone was giving out those instructions, they KNEW what he was capable of……..and perhaps THEY should have made sure that he was kept away from her in a much more permanent and concrete way, rather than asking the hired help to do so. JFC!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A-freaking-men! They share the blame for what happened to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never hear about the men who work with Woody Allen. Even here most people only discuss the women and how shameful they are for taking the job. No one discusses the men because no one expects much out of men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s odd isn’t it?
I have my reasons as to why that is, but I won’t elaborate.
I do however believe it’s in the same vein that some simply relished using that gross phrase ‘Harvey’s girls’ against certain actors in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to criticize Dylan Farrow – the poor woman has suffered horribly and she can call out whomever she needs to – but I do think that the men who work with Allen should be asked about it and also remembered by those of us commenting from the sidelines. It’s not enough to say we just don’t expect the same of men. I get so cross hearing about how people are “cancelling” (ug) Kate Winslet et al with no mention of Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix, Michael Sheen, Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Ewan McGregor, Colin Farrell, Hugh Jackman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Kenneth Brannagh, Stanley Tucci… I mean, i could go on for days! Hell, just recently Diego Luna – whom I mention as i know he’s a fav with people round these parts – was announced for Woody’s new one! I wonder if some people use the Woody-factor to “cancel” (ug) actresses they dislike anyway. E.g. you rarely hear anyone calling out favorites like Rachel McAdams, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Marion Cotillard, Evan Rachel Wood, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder, Kathy Bates, Lily Tomlin, Helen Hunt, Uma Thurman, Julia Louis Dreyfus… I mean, find me someone that HASN’T worked with Woody Allen!! And that extends to the crew – what about the cinematographers that chose to work with him, for example? Why aren’t they asked why they work with him? Is anyone boycotting their other films too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Frosty –
Good Points.
And yes it’s all selective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyway – he should be in jail. The End.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well do you think she trusts hw men? Dylan needs to be supported by women first. It all takes time and effort cos we live in a men’s world. Sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Frosty Justin Timberlake has been cancelled for a lot of people for longer than Kate Winslet has.
Certainly, there is work to be done for holding everyone accountable for working for Woody Allen but not sure why that means that it is a bad thing to cancel actresses who do work with him in the same way it’s not wrong to be in favor of Al Franken stepping down even though people are willing to let Roy Moore slide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) “Cancelling” all the actresses (or anyone) that worked with Allen would leave few people you’re ‘allowed’ to like.
2) But my point is, we – as a society – are failing to “cancel” men too. These men should be called out for colluding. Not by Dylan Farrow but by all of us – journalists, me, you…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good points, Frosty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she’s calling out explicit hypocrisy. She is comparing all the times these women claim to care about sexual abuse to her case, where all of the sudden they don’t know anything and it’s not their business. Since men rarely speak up about that issue, she can’t compare general quotes about abuse with quotes about their choice to act in Allen movies. Part of this is the fact that women in Allen movies are always the ones asked to field this question, so Farrow is really functioning in a system whose entire machination is built to place the burden on women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! It’s a system that needs to change
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how I understand it as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have said something. It pains me that I can no longer look at Colin Firth and I never could stand Jude Law or Timberlake anyway. They are awful, period. No justifications.
I believe Dylan Farrow. Shame on EVERYONE who continues to enable Woody.
And Soon Yi always looks like a hostage in photos. I feel so sorry for their daughters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frosty quite an exaggeration to say cancelling all the actresses he works with leaves you with no one you are allowed to like when he almost exclusively works with non-POC actresses in a very narrow age range. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my GOODNESS @Squiggisbig that’s not my point! Why do you keep saying ‘actresses’? What about ‘actors’? What about the other crew members? Am i talking to myself?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
[deleted]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo to Dylan. She’s reminding those who knew and teaching those who didn’t what her “father” did to her. With all of the other abusers getting outed and ousted for their crimes, he has lived his life and continued his career with Blake and Kate cheering him on. I won’t condemn her for not naming all of his cheerleaders, it’s her pain, her life and she can write it down as she deems appropriate. Maybe after all of these decades when she’s been side-eyed by his defenders, she will get justice. He is a pedophile of the worst degree, preying on his own child. Rot in hell perv.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I think the words of women probably hurt the most and the men never get asked so she can’t quote them. The fault lies with journalists who won’t push everyone on this issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. And, to be fair, she does say she is disappointed in the men and women who continue to work with her father. Magnolia I think you hit the nail on the head w/your comment that the press at large, for whatever reason, declines to ask the male actors about Woody’s debased reputation. What is that all about, anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES exactly. Astute observation, Mags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point, Magnolia. I wonder whether they have handlers who forbid to ask these kind of questions or it’s just the male aura that makes the interviewers ‘forget’…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lirko
My theory on why men are not asked about working with him is because men are not required to answer those questions whereas actresses are required to. Women and supper famous women at that, supporting Woody makes it easy for the public to diminish the assault. Actress always over Praise him and say how he empowers women and writes great roles for them. Those are comments men can’t make, Woody and his team know this.
Woody wants to public to see that he’s not a child molester, but a great supporter of women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She might blame women because she on some level blames her mom. Not to get all psychology over here but I think a large part of it stems from that. Not saying it’s right but we often replay our trauma and displace it elsewhere over and over. /soapbox
Anyways the Farrow siblings have been really out there making a difference. Ronan doing the hard long investigations and Dylan standing her ground year after year. I can’t hate on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And in any case, does it really matter? I’m inclined to say that the damage the poor woman suffered gives her a free pass to direct her comments as selectively as she pleases. If the rest of us – who are only watching on – want to add to the list of objections for ourselves, nobody is stopping us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Sixer. She has been called delusional and a liar her whole life. She doesn’t need to be critiqued again for what she did or didn’t say. I don’t agree with Nicole regarding Mia. She was so broken when he took the pictures of her naked daughter and left them for her to find. She had to keep herself and her family together while this at one time was the headlines. The only one to blame is the monster, the pedophile, the utter piece of slime, Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because Woody is the abuser does not mean on some level she doesn’t blame her mom for not protecting her. I see this over and over with clients. Sometimes clients aren’t even AWARE they feel this way. I was just offering up a possible reason she directs her ire towards women and not men. It’s displaced anger. Either way she’s the victim and women aren’t getting a pass. I wish men were held as accountable but I’m not going to hold Dylan accountable for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. What upsets me the most in this particular instance……since the floodgates broke open and women who were abused decades ago are bringing down their abusers and no one is questioning the validity of their charges, why should Dylan be any different. We label the victims as brave, yet Dylan has to plead to be heard. It’s a mockery to me. Big names are dropping like flies, yet Woody Allen still gets a pass. Sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% agree. She has had her life questioned and doubted enough. I’ll give her every pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to this. She can call out who she wants. Don’t appreciate the last paragraph of this article.
Personally I think men are worse that work with Allen. You can make some sort of argument that women lack good roles, and thus why they work with Allen (doesn’t fly with me, but you can make that argument). I’m at a loss as to why male actors do, especially big names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Nicole that it’s possible it may be subconsciously displaced anger on Dylan’s part. And again, it might not. The poor woman probably has CPTSD as the result of the abuse she suffered and the subsequent media frenzy including victim blaming and shaming. I’m sure her feelings and motivations are complicated.
Whatever is the case, I think she deserves the courtesy from us to give her a hearing of what she wants to say and when she wants to say it, and for us not to demand more (or less).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its one of the many affects of trauma. One of the more common ones. Not saying that this IS the reason but that I wouldn’t be shocked if it is.
That being said I agree with everyone that Dylan has a right to process and deal with this in her way. I think she’s brave because she’s been shouting into the void for years while people praise her abusers “genius”. Hopefully in this emerging culture of “we’re not taking this anymore” Dylan can find some solidarity and peace.
Hollywood needs to DO better. I feel like I say that every day. Also THIS is what I want to hear. Not the empty platitudes from people saying they are “shocked” by what happened. Nothing is shocking. Nothing is new. Start believing people the first time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would make sense.
Mia’s own version of events had her strongly suspecting the abuse for quite a while, and doing absolutely nothing about it beyond asking the staff to ‘try’ to keep Allen from being alone with Dylan.
In all her statements from the time it truly comes off like she didn’t really care or find it more than very mildly concerning until she found out Allen had been ‘cheating’ (I hate using that word in this context) with Soon-Yi. And then she only cared because it was a way to get revenge on Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The transfer of guilt from Allen to Mia is disturbing. You believe every blind accusation of starlets, but think Mia brainwashed her daughter to believe she was molested. This is exactly what the sad sack Allen did, in answer to Dylan. He said it was Mia who made Dylan believe he was a monster. I really am flabbergasted by this whole debacle. Dylan will never have peace or justice, neither will her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, Nancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s a reply to me Nancy you can save it. There’s absolutely nothing in my comment that suggests I think Allen is innocent or that Farrow ‘brainwashed’ Dylan. I think he abused Dylan (and Soon-Yi), without a doubt.
I also think Farrow was at best, an extremely negligent parent, and again, I base that entirely on her own words. She went on the record multiple times talking about how she had strongly suspected Allen was abusing Dylan for a while, and she admitted, like it was totally normal, that she’d done nothing much about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jussie: It was Woody Allen himself who used the defense of brainwashing in answer to the allegations against him by Dylan. I don’t know how he explained taking nude photographs of the GIRL he was helping to raise as his own. We each have our own opinions of Mia Farrow, who in essence, was the Angelina of her day, adopting children, most of them disabled, from around the world to safety. I admire her and won’t judge her for being duped by a man she thought was something other than he was, a pedophile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always tell my friends when they are divorcing, etc. that it’s the mom who gets blamed. When I was younger and my parents were having problems — that we’re clearly my father’s fault — I remember being annoyed with my mother. Makes no sense, but I’ve seen it over and over. Maybe we want our moms to keep our lives safe and happy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what happened with my stepsons. They were mad at their mother for the divorce when it was just my husband outgrew her, and even the morning of the wedding he knew it was the wrong thing to do, but their families were pressing the match. He blames himself for not being courageous as he should. The ridiculously lavish wedding had taken on a life of its own, and he said at the time he didn’t want to hurt her feelings. That worked out great. *sarc*
He’s recently had to deal with some hard truths about that, but they refused to think it was him. Dazzling Dad and twin sweater set and pearls passive Mom. Sometimes I got angry with the way they talked to her.
Most of the time the women suffer the fallout in divorces no matter why the split happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its also because in most cases our moms ARE our primary caregiver. They are the ones we are attached to first. A lot of our relationships are based on mom and thus we hold them to a higher standard unconsciously
Also fun fact: we tend to attach more to the abusive parent (or idolize them) more than the other parent. There’s a lot of psychological reasons for that but mostly due to guilt, shame and the feeling that abuse is “normal”. Ie we are conditioned by abuse and eventually that stems to holding onto our abusers more than the non-abusive parent.
Psychological trauma is something that manifests in many destructive ways unfortunately
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should be mystified as to why he’s not caught up in this. Not saying any of the following is “right” but here is why: name one celebrity brought down/humbled by this #Metoo movement who had only one accusation. Anyone?
Not only that but one accusation in more than 25 years. Plus he’s been married to Soon-Yi for 25 years. Plus their daughters are now adults working as production assistants. Plus the brother who now takes Woody and Soon Yi’s side. And an accusation made during a contentious break up? The idea of that terrifies people.Plus her mother spoke out in support of Roman Polanski. Plus his supporters can point out their was an investigation. Etc.
Yes things have changed but people still have limits on what they will believe outright. Multiple accusers have been key. We are a LONG away from people believing one accused outright. Don’t forget that, we can’t become complicit thinking things have changed that much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soon-Yio his adopted daughter? Yes, he has been married to his teenage daughter for 25 years. I hope someone throws him an anniversary party, that really an achievement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allen’s side of this distorts enough, let’s not get our facts wrong. Her adoptive father was Andre Previn. Adoption is not discarded just because a couple breaks up.
But yes he had been dating her mother for so many years it clearly began as a paternal relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who cares how long they have been married for? He helped freaking raise her. That in itself is disgusting.
And one allegation should be all that is needed. This was brought to the police’s attention when it happened, it’s not like it was completely out of left field or just a rumour.
And knowing that Woody Allen ended up marrying a girl who he helped to raise, makes me know that he is likely a sick f**k. Maybe Dylan was his only victim, I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to make it clear, you’re saying that we should assume Dylan Farrow is lying because – besides her own actual sister – there are no other victims who have come forward. Because you only have two options – you either believe her or you think she’s lying.
Which is it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EOA you’ve both completely missed and gotten my point. The preface of her article is “why hasn’t Woody Allen been taken down by the #MeToo movement?” and I explained why. It’s upsetting but it’s reality. The public and institutions have been reacting to multiple accusers vs. a predator, but when there is one accuser and the other side puts out their own evidence and denials the institutions and a heavy percentage of the public has shown they do not react in the same way. To put it in your terms people are believing accuserS not accuser.
The simple fact is that even if he is guilty as hell she will never see justice unless another victim came forward. The prosecutor’s and yes, her mother’s, approach to this case made sure of that 30 years ago. Sorry but that’s the truth. As for career wise? He will be dead soon, he’s 82. It’s way late for that. I hope she can find some peace but the system will not be able to give it to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think those are our only two options. While I do believe Dylan was molested, I don’t believe Woody is the one who did it. I think it much more likely Mia’s brother, who went to prison for molesting two other children, was the one who did it. It’s possible John Villiers-Farrow has other victims out there too. I also don’t think it’s possible to take Mia out of the equation- she is an integral part of this entire tragedy and how it was handled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll preface this by saying that I believe Dylan and I’m disappointed so many actors I like have worked with him. I’ll also say that the ugly truth is Hollywood a) doesn’t care about abusers and b) does remember that as much as Woody has distorted the truth over the years about his sexual abuse…. Mia has also distorted the truth about the investigation (one example is there was far more than the one Yale-New Haven team that didn’t supposedly didn’t see Dylan in person but the op-eds have always neglected to mention this) , Soon Yi and her alleged physical abuse of Moses. Basically, there are no perfect victims but people will use Mia’s very real faults to somehow justify believing that Woody must be telling the truth instead of lying his as* off c) Hollywood only buckles down when there are multiple accusations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Mia Farrow didn’t write the op ed, Dylan Farrow did. Dylan is now an adult and she’s now provided details of her own abuse. Allen’s team has spent years conflating the two to muddy the waters. But at this point, this isn’t about Mia, it’s about Dylan. Either you believe Dylan or you believe she’s lying – those are your two options. Mia is no longer the issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EOA
Sigh, I believe Dylan. My point was that a lot of people wrongly believe in the perfect victim myth and by proxy disbelieve a parent who speaks out or reports abuse if they aren’t perfect too. It happens all the time in real life where people unfortunately try to claim a parent is making up abuse claims just to be vindictive against an ex and then uses their past against them (Tyrese, for another famous example, just pulled this awful move on his ex). Combine that mindset with Hollywood usually only moving to punish someone if there are multiple allegations and that’s why I’m not shocked there hasn’t been a reckoning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mia
Personally I believe Dylan but just want to say if I understand correctly I don’t take your post as a defense of Woody Allen per se .You ar instead explaining the set of circumstances ( right or wrong ) why Woody hasnt met with similar fate.
I know that we live in a victim blaming culture but it is seems hard sometimes to discuss these issues with nuance and context without being attacked as a rape apologist or victim blamer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve got it exactly @BLOGDIS. I think it’s disingenuious to not point out the reality of what’s been going on these past few weeks. Multiple accusers have been the key here. Otherwise I don’t think much has changed. I’ll use the Ed Westwick example (and yes I know some still defend him), but when it was one accuser I saw a lot of people online hedging their bets. When it was two, that started to move the needle and fewer were willing to doubt (but some still looked for a connection between the women). Then the third and finally that was about it. One accuser? I was thinking about the Kobe Bryant case the other day. The accuser refused to testify but still claims she was raped. He settled a civil suit. And his career continued to glory and he retired a hero. So….
Less has changed than we think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I posted this upthread, but I was molested by my father and as far as I know I was the only one. I think incest is a different thing– molestation in general may be different that abuse of adult women, since molesters tend to be predators of opportunity. Sure there are molesters that target many children, but there are also molesters who don’t. I think part of it is my father didn’t have many other opportunities, and part of it was proprietary. I was his in a way no one else was and that gave him a certain entitlement to me.
I’d be way less likely to be believed than Farrow, though, since my father didn’t later marry my stepsister or make movies about his obvious hemophilia. So thanks for pointing that out. I genuinely appreciate it. Be aware that comments that seem to be just about speculating actually hit real people with real history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire Dylan’s bravery and strength.
She may be name-checking women because she knows that women know what it is like to be preyed upon in this or similar ways.
I personally cancel the men who work with Woody too, and my guess is she is feeling the same way, but tried to keep this essay focused on a theme. Maybe she will leave it to Ronan to pursue that path about the men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, well said. While it would be nice to see her call out the many men who work with Woody, it’s her prerogative to call out who she pleases right now. I wonder if she’s being a selective because listing everyone would be overwhelming. Sigh.
And I’m glad she called out Gerwig. I was appalled at her (non) answer last week on Fresh Air when Terry Gross tried to call her out on her support of Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus they’re the loudest Allen supporters and have spoken out about sexual harassment and assault – Lively even got an award for her work on preventing child sexual exploitation.
Farrow must be so tired of screaming into the void.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad as it is. I really do think we don’t name check the men because we don’t expect much out of them. Even “the good ones” – see Al Franken – are turning out to be not much better. We live in a society that has undervalued and diminished women for so long, I’m afraid that it’ll be a long time before we feel we can or should really count on anyone but our sisters-in-arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if he will have a major scandal erupt or reignite, but I think that after #metoo and Kate Wnslet’s disaster of a promotional tour and laughable Oscar campaign for a movie that has been resoundingly panned by critics, people will start thinking twice about working with him. I think KW has done legit damage to her brand by her public praising of him. And she won’t get an Oscar out of it.
Has any man been asked about working with him? Baldwin? Timberlake?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would deffinitely name check the feminist wanna be Justin Timbadumdum. But I also understand her, why she is calling out women specifically. As the events of the past few months show most men need a lot of eduacion of intersexual realtionships and women’s rights. Women especially most of those names who relate to some experience of sexual harrasment, men powen and objectification in a male dominated industry just come off looking like such a hypocrites. Whis is why I have no problem with Dylan’s approach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a multiple molestation victim, reading this was awful. Literally sick to my stomach. It never goes away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAME
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I offer you and hug. I recall your harrowing story, hints mostly but I got the idea the pain is there. If I ever get the courage to talk about an incident, I will, but it is too painful to sit with too long. Her story makes me cry and scream at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get that some people don’t feel this way or understand but I understand Dylan calling out women and not men. I think Dylan must have, like alot of women do, lower expectations with men. Even her own brother Ronan didn’t think she should write her op-ed.
From a woman’s POV men don’t face the same level of sexual violence, not to say they can’t just that the current climate is stacked against women. So it does hurt when one sees someone like Blake Lively (who works to end child p0rn FYI) or Kate Winslet take the side of an abuser. I have no doubt both those women have experienced sexual harassment at some point in there life, I have no doubt at all that Dylan also knows they have.
So it hurts more when someone who has gone through the same situation as you have doesn’t side with you.
I’m not saying men shouldn’t be called out, but women like Blake Lively want to be considered a feminist until it doesn’t benefit them. That’s a problem. We need to hold them to a higher standard. If women don’t support women on this one will never solve the problem. Men don’t understand at all that their behavior is wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly OT, but look at Soon Yi’s face in that photo. What is she thinking, I wonder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and notice how he’s gripping her arm? not like he has an “iron grip” or anything, but it’s still a grip that is proprietary more than “loving husband”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO she has had the exact same blank expression we have seen for 25 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia seemed to indicate in an old article that Soon Yi was suspected of experiencing malnutrition, or maybe it was extreme trauma prior to adoption, that affected her brain capacity, and had her struggling a lot with the US, English, general school work, such that she could have qualified for special Education. But then, Soon Yi went to college. but – Apparently when she was in college she had a private car drop her off just before and pick her up right after classes. No socializing allowed with other students.
I guess I am curious if Soon Yi has friends, an emotional life outside of Allen. Seems unlikely… And God Allen is a GD predator. I believe Dylan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read Mia’s book “What Falls Away” years ago. Soon Yi was a street orphan and Mia was never sure of Soon Yi’s exact birth date. They needed bone scans to ascertain her approximate age. As far as her intelligence, she seemed like she eventually did okay in school. Almost sounds like she had/has Asperger’s, she had trouble reading social cues and interacting with people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always felt so sorry for Dylan and hope she can somehow find peace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she can call out whoever she wants and I think she calls out women because of the very fact that they are women. And I get that. Just like I call out JK Rowling for standing behind Johhny Depp. It’s not about holding women responsible for men’s behavior it’s about holding them accountable for their OWN. These women are CHOOSING to ignore victims and work with these men. It’s an extra slap in the face. And they need to be called out for it. You can’t be pro-woman and not believe victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel Dylan has the right to frame it in whatever manner she chooses to do so. However, I do blame THR, Variety, and various entertainment and news outlets who choose to completely ignore Amazon studios shelling out big bucks or Sony Picture Classics in fear of getting denied sources/quotes or set visits from future films by the studios. It’s not brave or great journalism to only go after Selena Gomez or Elle Fanning while completely ignoring Amazon or the big male actors like Colin Firth, Jude Law, and Joaquin Phoenix. I looked online and I haven’t found one single instance in which a journalist questioned Joaquin, Steve Carrell, Tom Hiddleston, Colin Firth, etc..or even one of the Amazon executives or CAA for representing Woody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiddleston hasn’t worked with Allen since 2011, three years before Dylan wrote her op-ed. Time frames are important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people knew all about the allegations, especially people interested in film, before Dylan wrote her op-ed. It was a big story in the 90s and was still a subject that plenty of film critics and journalists acknowledged on occasion. Ellen Page clearly knew when she talked about regretting her work in his film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My goodness – op-ed or no op-ed, everyone knew about Allen in 2011!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The story was out before that, and I knew about it in the 90s and barely paid deep attention to it. His nasty ways were well known since the 70s. I don’t blame people for not grasping it back then since no one talked about it but after the fact, there is no excuse.
I am all for people making a mistake and doing soul searching and apologizing and getting it. It is the feigned ignorance I have no time for any longer. Men or women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates, Rachel MacAdams, Lea Seydoux, Carla Bruni, and Allison Pill were all in that same movie, along with Owen Wilson, Michael Sheen, Corey Stoll, and Adrien Brody. Were any of them asked about Dylan in 2011?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiddleston never apologized for his work with Allen, so what soul searching are you talking about? The same goes for other actors listed in above mentioned posts. Only Ellen Page apologized and she worked with Allen in 2012.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds to me like she’s calling out those who have defended Woody. It is primarily women who are asked the awkward questions about Woody, primarily women who go on the record about it and therefor, quite naturally, primarily women she is calling out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She hit the loudest Allan defenders, all of whom were women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allen’s fans will always watch his movies. He has his own niche market. The Farrows will always writes op-ed to criticise actors who collaborate with Allen. What is the end game of this shitty family drama?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allen gets caught for all his crimes. They are plenty, and when the bitch goes down, I want to be there and throw a hard brick at his slimy head. I am in no mood for these a-holes today. Endgame he is grievously injured. Ira, I am fed up with these guys. He and Roy Moore make me want to damage something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He won’t get caught if there’s no law suit. Unlike Weinstein or Spacey, Allen seems only harassed and molested children in the 80s and 90s. Nobody come out and confess that they’ve been molested by Allen except The Farrows. So it’s up to The Farrows to make Allen pay for his crime. Do The Farrows really want Allen get caught and rotten in jail? Why don’t they start by go to the police?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not seeing any family drama, what I am seeing is a victim who will not stop speaking out until she gets Justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Describing it as “family drama” is horrifically minimizing. Just imagine having to watch the guy who molested you have every success and suffer no consequence. Even before Dylan Farrow came forward, a strong consensus was that she was brainwashed by Mia. Imagine knowing that’s how the world thinks of what happened to you. At a certain point you get angry and tell the world your truth. There doesn’t have to be an end game to it. It’s about standing up for what really fucking happened to you. I admire Dylan’s strength tremendously, and her steadfastness in the face of public gas lighting, I think, does a lot for people who have been through this. Victims of child molestation are often disbelieved by their own family members and gaslit into maintaining relationships with their abusers. It is vindicating as hell to see Dylan refuse to back down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow, that’s pretty cold. maybe have some sympathy for a molestation victim?…
I think the end game of this “shitty family drama”, or at least what Dylan wants, is for people to believe her, and stop working with/rewarding/praising Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of what Gabrielle Union said about the fact that Hollywood royalty brought down Harvey Weinstein. Woody hasn’t faced the repercussions because Hollywood royalty stands with him and against Dylan Farrow.
If Kate Winslet thinks he’s great, he must be great. It’s the same reason Lena Dunham shouldn’t have made her statement about Aurora Perrineau. Public figures are trusted more by people because we feel like we know them. “We” being the general public.
I think the tide is turning against Woody Allen though. Ronan has developed his own reputation as an honest investigative reporter and people will trust him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point. The rich white woman support of an abuser does a lot to prove Union’s point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand why she name checks the women. In her world, women are the protectors, the ones who have your back, the ones who believe you. If you can’t count on your father to do the right thing, how can you really count on any man to do so? She holds women more accountable because the men are only behaving the way she knows they will. And these women that she calls out? They are mothers. She expects better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That makes sense. I think it was hurt and disappointment more than anything. I am glad this was brought up though and is being examined.
In your opinion does some emotions become arrested in children who were sexually abused?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. And there could also be some residual anger towards Mia for not stopping it while it was occurring as was mentioned by someone else upthread. I have found that some patients I have had who were victims of childhood sexual abuse have a whole emotional life that is very different than the emotional life they project to the world (smiling on the outside, seething on the inside). And there’s a lot of internalizing of these emotions. Some blame themselves (“if I had been a good girl” If I had listened to my mother and not been alone with this person…”) and some blame their mothers (“Why was work more important than being home with me to protect me from this person?”) Some women self harm just to feel because they are numb. It’s heart wrenching and harrowing. I believe Dylan. I always will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Dylan. Her grandmother Maureen O’Sullivan, famous for playing the role of Jane in the original Tarzan movies, was one witness of the behavior. She told Mia to prevent Woody from being alone with Dylan. The fact he was allowed to legally adopt two young girls after he married Soon-Yi is maddening. I have mentioned before in a comment how one of these girls looks like Dylan, and the other like Soon-Yi. Gross. Not to mention his pervy, “underage-girls-love-old-men” movies in plain sight. Hate him and his cabal of “artsy” high-class pedos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! I didn’t see your comment before but now I know you are right. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes – dress it up anyway you like it the guy is total SCUM. Dylan must be traumatised by the fact that nothing has been done about her abuse. Karma sometimes takes a long time, surely now this POS should be prosecuted and put in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lively and Winslet (among other actors who’ve worked with him) seem like the type to say and do whatever it takes to get to the “top”, regardless of who it might affect in the long-run…including rape and child molestation survivors. These women are vile creatures who seem to only care for themselves and their “careers” (Lively doesn’t have much of one without Allen these days). I truly feel sorry for their daughters, and sons, whom they would probably feed to the vultures if it meant an Oscar.
Dylan is a personal hero of mine. She never backs down, she hasn’t, and she won’t. I wish I had that kind of platform to call out my abuser-but he isn’t nearly as powerful as Dylan’s own abuser. She is truly a BADASS for never keeping quiet. NEVER STOP BEING GREAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is fearless, and her hurt comes through here, and it is hard to read. He needs to go. I am glad you survived, and we need your voices out there. Somewhere there is a girl like Dylan who needs to know she can use her voice or maybe she is reading this blog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lively and Winslet (among other actors who’ve worked with him) seem like the type to say and do whatever it takes to get to the “top”, regardless of who it might affect”
This!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a survivor of childhood sexual assault at the hands of my father for 13 years, this is not surprising to me. Nobody wants to believe the victim. She must have “misunderstood” his affection or she must be a drama queen. She is lucky to still have her family – especially her brother. My family has found it much easier to not believe and therefore disown me than to accept the truth. Painful but not at all surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry @Kim. To survive an assault — by someone you should trust more than anyone, only to be gaslit by your family — the people who should have been the support you needed, would be hell. Thinking of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry your family treating you like that. Pamela Anderson spoke about that too and I don’t understand why the child is not believed. I know it is true because it has been said before but I don’t understand. Be well and I hope you have found some peace in your life and recovery.
For you and every survivor. 😢
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s awful and you’re right, it’s a tragically common response – I’m so sorry your father and family did that to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Dylan is calling out women because they have been openly defending him. I mean look at Kate Winslet love letter about Woody Allen in every interview.
I have a feeling Woody people knew Dylan was going to speak out at some point. He scared because the climate in Hollywood has changed in abusers have been outed. That why he made those comments about Harvey and how he doesn’t want it to be a Witch Hunt. Also why Kate Winslet has been overboard with her love Woody Allen and the dismissal of his abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I HATE the way Allen is holding his wife’s arm in the above photo. I find it to be a very controlling position. My grandfather used to do that to me, and I felt very dominated and controlled. If a gentleman wants to offer support to a lady, he offers HIS arm for her to lean on. Ugh. He is awful, and I do believe Dylan. I also am DONE with Kate Winslet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way and has Soon-Yi ever looked happy in a photos? She always looks out of it in all the pictures I’ve seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cate Blanchett worked with Allen, praised him and named her son after Roman Polanski. Is she cancelled too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many people on here have canceled her because of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, ok, here she was cancelled by some people, but in general? She still stared and stars in movies which earned $$$ in BO ( recently in Thor 3) or brought her praise from critics and nominations. How these facts in her bio affected her as actor in grand scheme of things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her beauty and fashion style seem to make her exempt to many.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So if an actor/actress is pretty looking, fashionable and dresses up nicely he/she has a pass… Interesting isn’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Dylan, she is so brave. I believe her. Sometimes there is not perfect justice, but why should her abuser be allowed to continue on with his life while she stays silent? She should do this every time he comes out with a new film. She was quiet for so long and he lied about her abuse. I’m so glad she’s found her voice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she name checks the women because she expected more from them?? As others pointed out her own father molested her so it most likely affected her viewpoint on men and how they always disappoint/unreliable they are. Not diagnosing her and she should/we all should hold every person who works with him female, male accountable. However I’m not gonna hate her for calling out these sycophants and enablers who support a pedophile for their own personal gain. Now if and when Justin Timberlake gets called out, oh Lord I’m ALL in for that and absolutely can’t wait!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her prerogative to name check whomever she wants. However I’ d like to see some media starting questioning the actors too.
On this very site, on a couple of occasions, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning were heavily criticized for shooting Allen’s last project. For once, Jude Law was questioned too.
But interestingly enough, the other star of this film, Timothée Chalamet was totally spared.
And boy, if there’s someone campaigning right now (and yes I know, not for an Allen’s movie), that’s surely him. I’m eagerly awaiting the moment the new media darling and flavor of the moment will be put to task to justify his choice to work for Allen.
It’s interesting that so many commenters claim that any actor who worked with him since the 2014 op ed is now canceled, but Call me by your name is on everyone’s watch list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I applaud her, especially for calling out the people who continue to praise and support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse