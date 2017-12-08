Us Weekly: Meghan Markle & Harry will spend Christmas at Anmer Hall?

Us Weekly put Meghan Markle on their cover this week, no surprise. Meghan is going to be big business for the American gossip press for years to come. I’ll enjoy it too! For years, Us Weekly and People Magazine have tried to gin up interest in all things Cambridge, only it often feels like their efforts are all for naught because nothing ever comes out of all of their keen promises. As we’ve seen in the past two weeks though, the keenness has really struck the Cambridges all of a sudden. It was a sense of competition, if you want to call it that – one part “don’t forget about meeee,” one part “oh, Meghan is surprisingly good at this from the start” and one part “well, I guess we should get our numbers up at the end of a lazy year.”
So what is Us Weekly’s scoop? They’ve been running a lot of stories about Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans. They’ll definitely be at Sandringham for a very royal Christmas, at least that’s what everybody assumes. So will they actually stay at Sandringham, like in the main house? Or will poor Harry and Meg have to bunk with William and Kate at Anmer Hall?
Good tidings for all! Prince William and Duchess Kate will host Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their family’s home over the holiday season, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. After celebrating Christmas Eve at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham House, newly engaged Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will join William and Kate, both 35, at their nearby Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, England. “They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them,” the source tells Us.
Come Christmas Day, the foursome will be served a traditional English breakfast, attend a mandatory 11 a.m. service at St. Mary Magdalene Church and then enjoy a lunch featuring two roast turkeys — a third is sent up to the nursery, where it’s carved up for William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
The royals (and soon-to-be royal Markle) will later retire to the fire-lit saloon to listen to the queen’s 3 p.m. taped speech. “In this year’s address, she will congratulate Harry and Meghan,” a source tells Us. However, the Suits alum will bow out on Boxing Day to stay home with Kate, who is expecting her third child. “They’ve developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice,” a source says.
It would be lovely to think that Meghan and Kate are already forming a friendship and that they will lean each other for years to come. I just don’t think that will happen. As for Meghan and Harry spending the holiday at Anmer… well, it could happen, I suppose. How big is the actual Sandringham main-house though? Why couldn’t Meg and Harry stay there? Especially since it’s clear that William and Kate are going to have a very Windsor Christmas, which means the Middletons will probably want to stay at Anmer Hall too. Carole will want to have a good look at Meghan, you know she will.
Meanwhile, did you see this? A source was talking about Harry and how he chose his bride, and the source basically makes it sound like Harry was aware enough to realize that an actress or celebrity might “fit” into royal life more than a non-celebrity. The source says: “It makes sense that he has ended up with a celebrity… he feels comfortable being with someone who has already come to terms with the price of fame in the way that his other girlfriends never could.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Probably don’t want to get much advice from
Katie Keen. But that would be nice if they became friends. Kate doesn’t seem to have a ton of female friends.
Not going to lie…those Christmas plans sound very unappealing. Seems sad that Meghan’s mom can’t come and that george and Charlotte (my fave royals) have to eat upstairs with the nanny.
But Kate has female friends. Emilia, Sophie, Trini, Laura and Mel to name a few. Emilia was one of the first to visit kate after the birth of charlotte. Emilia and Sophie were at Kate’s birthday in Norfolk. Sophie and Laura went with them on vacation skiing. Kate was last pictured walking with Trini in Kensington by bystanders when she was pregnant with George. She was made godmother to her uni friends mel’s son. They were also at Pippa’s wedding.
I think because people don’t really see royals in their private life with all the new rules in the media they assume things about them. In fact i think people just see a really small part of their lifes.
For example william talked about kate teaching him how to sail but you never saw a picture of that so people assume it doesn’t happen. Kate going on a hen party to france with Pippa. Harry in his engagement interview talking about visiting Meghan every two weeks, taking a vacation to botswana.
Harry talked specifically in his engagement interview how amazing kate has been. Meghan said she has been wonderful. Personally i think kate will be happy that the attention will shift to Meghan. I think media tries to create a story between them so they can sell newspapers.
I was reading that story about Harry realizing he needed a celebrity and it annoyed me. It just felt like the point was Harry couldn’t pick from his normal posh circle, so he had to explore more and get outside the (preferred) box. It seemed like an odd undertone which made Meghan a consolation prize. Of all the press that has come out about this wedding, Meghan’s coworkers tweeting that Harry is lucky to have her is my favorite and the most heartwarming. It’s true. While some of things she said were a little too much, she’s no doubt a catch in her own right.
Also, I’m looking forward to seeing Meghan and Kate interact. She’s always so lively with Harry, and Meghan seems to have the same lighthearted, warm personality. If Kate and Meghan interact the same, we’ll certainly know that Wills is a Debbie downer. Lol!
As far as looks go, Harry is extremely lucky to land her. She’s way out of his league IMO!
Agreed 100000 percent! She is way, way out of his league for many reasons.
I don’t get the undertone about Meghan as a consolation prize. IMO Harry was fortunate to find someone for love, self-made and comfortable as much as possible with the media scrutiny and confident enough to face all that scrutiny.
Any public interaction between Meghan and Kate will be analyzed heavily on both sides of the pond. No more empty stares from Kate. No fake expressions of being keen and interested. Only joy and sisterhood. Just wait to see all the articles praising Snowflake as a mentor and tutor and coach and sympathetic ear for Meghan.
there have never friends or sources. All invention of the tabloid.
The thing with Harry and William and the women they dated from aristocratic families- the Aristos already have the privileges, glitz and glamour without the world looking on and gawking (since that lot tend to keep their heads down and their deeds to themselves). Prince Harry has always said that he wanted a partner to help him with the job of the monarchy. So his choice of bride shows a good insight in terms of what he wanted and needed in a partner. Meghan Markle is a come up for him though, not a come down. Considering his rocking a Nazi uniform at twenty , plus him calling his darker skinned army people various names (like P****). I was surprised he decided to marry a non white woman, tbh. But Markle is no consolation prize at all. She knows what she’s about.
Exactly! Everything is all about she landed HIM. No, he landed HER. While she may not have been as famous, she’s certainly smart, driven, and beautiful. I’m sure she had no shortage of suitors. We just didn’t hear about her dating life.
George and Charlotte get an entire turkey, that is carved up in their nursery? I’m picturing them swinging from the rafters each with a turkey leg in one hand and a half eaten turkey carcass on the play table.
That was my takeaway too!
Pure Downton Abbey territory. SURELY, even this pair of twits have Christmas dinner WITH their kids?
and the poor nannies have to work christmas? can’t they take care of their own kids one day a year?
Main nanny Maria is single and has no children.
When they’re at Sandringham with the Queen, they have to follow her rules. I believe this is one reason for them to sometimes spend Christmas on their own/with her family – so they can spend it with the kids more.
They’ve left out that they’re with all of the cousins-including Princess Anne’s grandchildren. They’ll all be fighting over the wishbone.
The kids table is always the more fun table. Not that I am speaking form experience or anything….
Raise your hand if you volunteer to be at the kids table for family events “to watch over things” as an excuse because the kids table is more fun (and 3-year-olds don’t discuss politics or religion)…
Hand duly raised (I find it easy to regress to a five year old, no surprise really 😉)
I don’t. I am the youngest by a gap, and they still treat me like I need to be carted around in a pram firmly swaddled under 23 layers of woolen blankets because I might break or something. No M’am. I fought long, and I fought hard for a seat at the big people table.
My brother loves to be with the kids, and they love when he sits there. I figure all that weed smoking made him permanently mellow.
That is for Thanksgiving but during Chanukah, we aren’t always all together but the tradition is to let the kids have the big table one night with Deda (my grandfather), and he tells stories, and we eat Russian kosher food. Then I am at the kid’s table.
It just sounds lonely, as someone above commented – sending the 3rd bird up to the kids. This is such an antiquated custom. Victorian.
I can’t imagine that. But I think Chanukah is more child-centered. At least in my family and some others, I know. We tell stories, sing songs, play games and have a play. A little talent show. Of course the dreidel game.
I have been to Christmas parties, but they are adult parties. Idk
Sorry, but I’m already tired of her. 😔
A whole turkey? Heck of an appetite for a 4 and a 2yo. Impressive!
Jokes aside, I don’t think that the children will be banished in the nursery. In fact, I think this whole piece was made up.
Sounds made up to me too. It goes against the PR image with the perfectly normal middle class family and their expensive new “family kitchen” at Amner. More like a mash-up written by someone who doesn’t know much about royals. They’d read about children eating separately for the big holidays meals at Sandringham House with HM, and assumed that is what W&K do.
Hasn’t US Weekly been purchased by another company? I believe any contacts that used to exist with the Meghan camp have moved elsewhere.
Reports I find are it was sold to American Media (National Enquirer, Radar Online) in March. Puts it even more firmly in tabloid country with those relatives.
Yes….most of the US Weekly staff has moved on since being purchased by American Media (National Enquirer, etc). Anything published in US Weekly needs to be taken with a side eye….they’re about on the level of In Touch. This article is made up fantasy.
I read that Meghan will fly to LA and spend some time with her mother before Christmas.
Kate to give duchessy lessons…mmm.
I read somewhere yesterday that she already HAS left for her visit with her mother in LA.
Meghan is a great choice for Harry. Already has the acting training and is confident.
Hopefully the media will not pit Meghan and Kate against each other.
Do I understand this will be organized just by WK? No other royals present? Because in this case Pippa will be there too. I kind of feel there will be no more articles on gummy bears or whatever Celebrations Pips wonderful Pippa has invented. And it will be not only Carole to check Meghan. Pippa and Mike too. Is Donna Air still in the picture? I’m wondering if James will be by himself. Maybe use Meghan to find him a suitable wife. Pun intended.
I am wondering how the atmosphere will be like. And the topics of conversation. And the menu. Any ideas?
No, Donna Air and Boomf are finito. Poor Boomf, lucky Donna.
No Donna and James are still together. Donna denied they were broken up.
LOL, this is making me hungry! Roasts and Christmas pudding (with custard!) And some fancy appetizers. I am obviously guessing!
Based on the photos at Pippa’s wedding, Boomf’s and DA’s body language to be precise, I don’t think they are **together**. It is possible to be together, but not be together. Should Boomf had appeared solo at the wedding or with another +1 it would have set the media off = negative attention and unnecessary gossip. Not that anyone should care.
Since this is Pippa’s first Christmas as a married woman, I think the Ma, Pa, and James Midd will be at her house. It makes sense for Harry and Meghan to stay with William and Kate. I suspect the Queen does not like the optics of an unwed couple staying at her house.
What do you Britons eat for the holidays? Steak and kidney pie? I joke I joke. But I am curious. What are the best parts and a time-honored tradition? Spotty dick? Ok, what the heck is that dish? It scares me.
@Kaiser, Anmer is said to be 10 bedrooms. If the Middleton family descends en masse, I doubt H&M would stay there. I doubt they’d stay there anyway. I don’t see the insular Middletons welcoming Harry and his new fiancee into that fold.
When everyone shows up for Christmas at Sandringham, staff temporarily move to new quarters and royals stay in staff quarters. Given Philip’s health, I’d expect this to be a big Christmas year. One example was 2011, detailed in this article from The Telegraph
Royal guests ‘forced to sleep in servants’ quarters’ at Sandringham Christmas gathering
The Telegraph, 19 Dec 2011
Don’t know what they’ll do with Sarah Ferguson, who is usually hidden away at Wood Farm at Sandringham for Christmas. Apparently that is where Philip lives now.
Don’t Sarah and Phillip get along well? It could be the best of both worlds if she was there for him over the holidays.
No-he loathes her and doesn’t want her in his sight. The Queen still has a soft spot for her-so she sees her, but not when Philip is present.
No! Not at all. I am not sure they talk about her in his presence.
Eh… I am not best friends with my in-laws, but I enjoy spending the holidays and other family occasions with them. Also, my sister is my best friend. Again- our husbands would never be friends outside of being related to us, but we spend a ton of time together and I like to think they at least enjoy each other’s company. I think it makes a lot of sense for them to stay with Will & Kate… and for their to be some sort of friendly relationship.
Meghan seems pretty friendly-and I’m sure Kate is pleasant. I’m sure it’s all very civil. Meghan has plenty of other members of the BRF to get advice from too-she doesn’t need Kate for all that information.
She’d be better off getting advice from Sophie and Lady Sarah Chatto anyway.
I don’t know if they will be best friends but Kate seems to be fine with Meghan and vice versa. Sounds like they had been meeting for months now. Out of everyone that will be annoyed or threatened by Meghan I actually don’t think its Kate. Its more her family.
Kate is known to rely on her mother for everything. Mother is also responsible for PR hacks to their mouthpiece DF as many posters have noticed. I think Harry is man enough to make sure that no Middleton drivel is published. After all, they are part of the BRF. My concern is about the Middleton’s heavy influence on William, not Kate.
By who is kate known to rely on her mother. Daily Mail? Nobody knows their relationships. So what about all those hate pieces Daily Mail does on Kate? Who plants those? So Harry himself says kate has been amazing but you say otherwise ….
@notok: all engagement interviews are PR, not PP pieces. Everyone talks beautifully of each other. There’s no way that either Meghan or Harry will say anything bad about Kate. Or William. With all the sh*** coming out about the BRF from inside the palace, there is no way everything is perfect. These are the early days.
Catherine Middleton has done nothing worthy of her life so far other than having her kids. She’s always relied on and lived off someone else’s money. Of course she’s relied on her mother and father too to live an exclusive rich life without making a dime. Prior to the wedding. And it’s her parents’ house where she spent most of her married life not alone or with William in London. She’s always been dependent on someone for everything, even as an adult with a university degree.
Yes, Kate sees a lot of her mother and I think that is actually a good thing for her. In the past I can remember Mark Phillips’ mother say that after the wedding it was as if his family just ceased to exist. I actually think it is lovely that she, and William, spend time with the Middletons – just like families should do. And if W&K are expected to be/at around Sandringham every Christmas I don’t blame them for inviting her family to Anmer Hall. George and Charlotte are their grandchildren too.
She was living in her flat in london. She wasn’t with her parents. I get that you don’t like her according to your comments but you are making things up. So Harry says something but you dismiss it. Oke. LOL. You instead are repeating tabloids as truth. So what have harry and william done. Exactly the same as Kate.
Seeing her parents is not the issue. I don’t like lazy people especially a woman in the public eye being a doormat and who entered the British monarchy like Kate’s done. Someone who’s held at the highest standards of morals and ethic but is clearly not worth.
She’s lived in her parent’s properties, not renting with money she’d earned through employment. Because she’s never worked. Used their money for everything living an enviable lifestyle of the 10%. But she was not making any. She was always available for William, that was her full time occupation. Shopping. Clubbing and pictured drunk. So much criticism before and after the wedding and no change. Full stop. This is not tabloid talk.
@notok SoulSPA is an equal opportunity critic of things she doesn’t like. Even if I disagree I appreciate it.
For some reason, it is accepted, and I have no idea why anyone thinks that it is ok.
My take on Kate/Meghan is similar. I have no idea what’s the truth, of course, but IMO Kate might be relieved to have some of the spotlight veer towards Meghan and Harry. Kate likes the perks of Royal life, but I don’t think she enjoys being on the hot seat. And as far as Kate being jealous of Meghan…Kate will be Queen, Meghan most likely won’t. Kate’s children are heirs to the throne, she has cemented her position. Again, just my feeling.
@notok +1 for both your posts. How Kate did before she lived on the public purse is her and her family’s business as long as it wasn’t illegal.
Although I would love to know what wouldn’t happen if someone said “actually I think I’ll give church a miss this Christmas!”
+1 @ notok.
Choosing someone who can adapt to royal life should be a wise consideration as well as marrying for love. It’s part of the reasons Chelsy and Cressida didn’t work out. That crowd at the Nottingham engagement – Harry would need a lady at his side to handle such a gathering.
Harry in his 20s was nowhere near ready to get married. Chelsy was his 20s girlfriend. He could have met Meghan in his 20s and still not been ready or appreciated her in the right way. He was too immature, and as with many guys, shouldn’t even consider marriage in their 20s.
It’s not just finding the right person. It’s finding the right person at the right time in your life also. He’s in his 30s now and a far more mature Harry.
Yes, Harry seems to have grown up a lot since Invictus. He and Meghan look delightful together. I think Harry and William are very close and would expect their wives to get on well together so I’m sure Meghan and Kate will get on just fine, especially as Meghan gets to be Aunty to those two gorgeous children (and another little one on the way). Happy days.
The two brothers probably want to be together now that Harry has Megan they could want to hang out at Amber Hall and party informally with kids, do you really prefer the company stuffy 90 year olds and Charles , and Camellia. Better to stay there and go all together to grannies for tha main formal dinners etc. Makes sense to me it’s nice.
His 96-year-old grandfather looks like he’s at death’s door. His 91-year-old grandmother is pulling back on a lot of work and winding down. If I were H&M? I’d be spending as much time as possible with the family elders.
BTW Camilla not Camellia. IMO one of the best royal engagements around this time is Camilla having kids with life-shortening conditions decorate Christmas trees at Clarence House.
Isn’t Phillip’s age one of the reasons for the May wedding? Not wanting to delay getting married because both grandparents are in their 90’s?
I love Camilla’s christamas party. It looks such fun.
I would love to party with Camilla. You just know she’s the one dancing on the table with a lampshade over her head at the end of the night.
I know and telling bawdy jokes. I for one always understood what Charles liked about her.
I doubt they’ll be staying with the Cambridges. Why would they? Harry will have his suite of rooms that he always has when he stays there. I doubt Meghan’s gonna be demanding her own.
Thought the most interesting part was the fact that the hands on parents don’t have dinner with their children. They’re sent upstairs with poor nanny maria who apparently can even get Christmas day off.
So you don’t believe the part of meghan and harry staying with them. But you believe the part of the kids eating with their nanny. LOL
I think that whole story is made up. IMO
Perhaps it isn’t to done thing for unmarrieds to share a room at Sandringham whereas they can at Anmer?????
Do we know the Middletons are definitely going to Anmer ? They do have another married daughter now. They ~ could ~ spend in London with Pips and James. But oh, of course then there wouldn’t be a papped church walk for their annual visit to a church service if they were in London.
Or the middleton’s, including pippa, go to their daughter/sister because kate has to spent a part of christmas with the royals. Or Pippa goes to her husband’s family and her parents go to their other daughter. Simply you don’t know why….
Why should they stay away because there are papparazi. Bizarre that some people find it strange that family wants to spend time together.
Must have the annual competing pap stroll from the family that never went to church before the W&K engagement. Wonder if there will be the separate “royal discount” Real Royal Family TM Boxing Day shoot this year too? Maybe TMW JMatthews will pay for it this time.
Instead of the fake religiosity it would be far more meaningful if W and K and the Middletons took a few hours to serve food at a homeless shelter. That’s the true meaning of service and it would be a little thing compared to all the material wealth they are given.
The Middletons don’t “do” charity, do they? Another way they fell down in aping the aristocracy. iirc they’ve only ponied up once, and that was during the dating years when they were pretending KM was “working hard” to raise funds for Starlight.
Christmas was never a church event for them until after the engagement was announced. Easter was always spent on a skiing holiday.
Perhaps they do charity on the quiet, some do.
The recent Pippa visit covered by the DM doesn’t exactly suggest they do charitable endeavours on the down low.
I just had a crazy thought…what if the anonymous female that set Harry and Meghan up on their first date was Michele Obama?! Wouldn’t that be amazing?! But sadly, I don’t know that Meghan and Michelle’s paths crossed in the right timeline for that to be real. Someone please tell me Meghan has met her before…and I’ll keep my theory alive!
That would be adorable, wouldn’t it? Meghan has had dinner at the White House in the past, so maybe she has met Michelle. But according to the Telegraph, Meghan and Harry were actually set up by Violet von Westenholz – she’s a very old family friend of Prince Harry’s and a friend to Meghan as well. When asked, she didn’t deny it, so I’m inclined to think that she was the matchmaker. Tbh I really like the idea of Prince Harry being set up by one of his oldest friends.
Possible route to your fantasy meet cute. Michelle knows the *Trudeaus who know the *Mulroneys who know Meghan.
Justin Trudeau and Ben Mulroney knowing each other due to both being progeny of Canadian PMs who served back to back and therefore in same circles.😉
So a 4 degrees of separation kind of situation. I buy it completely. That is how it happened. I am convinced of it. lol
This story is somewhat confusing. I think its meant to imply they will spend the night at Anmer, breakfast with them, then travel to sandringham and go to church and eat dinner at Sandringham. That’s why the kids are “banished” – its with all the other young kids and I’m sure the dinner itself is very formal. No way are Will and Kate having two turkeys at their Christmas dinner if its just them, even if the Middletons show up as well. And then Meghan “bows out” on Boxing day to spend it with Kate, meaning skipping any royal happenings (don’t they go hunting or something?)
So the comment about “the kids upstairs” refers to Sandringham, I think.
And that all makes sense to me because I’m sure spending the night at Anmer is more fun than Sandringham and they still get Christmas with the royals. Considering Phillip’s health, and the sickness the queen had last year, I don’t think there’s any way Harry is going to skip Christmas at Sandringham to spend it completely at Anmer Hall.
So basically – I don’t think this story is the bombshell Us Weekly is implying. Shocking, lol.
I’m worried about this marriage, guys. It has nothing to do with Meghan being American and Bi-racial. I think that’s awesome. I just think they moved too fast. They haven’t even lived together that much. They’ve spent time together but not really lived together that long. How do they know what the other person is really like?
I think they are very passionately in love but until you’ve lived together for a period of time, I don’t think you know if you can be married for life. Every couple I know who has rushed to the alter, has been divorced in under 5 years. Marriage is very different than dating. Plus throw the royal fishbowl into the mix. I’m rooting for them but I think there’s a good chance that it crashes and burns. I hope not since I really like both of them.
Oh and I’ve heard that Sandringham is very small and cramped. Plus being around all of the other royals 24/7 at once would be overwhelming. I think staying near by with Will & Kate would probably give them the ability to meet everyone but not have to be that close to them. Plus who wouldn’t want to play with George and Charlotte!
I have known people who have lived together for a decade and then married and divorced a year later. There is no magic to it except the people involved and their commitment to their marriage.
I am going with Megs and Harry either staying in ne of the cottages on the Estate or Amner as Amner is walking distance to Sandringham the way the weather is going it will probably be snowing
