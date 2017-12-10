Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn did a little pap stroll at the Jingle Ball, finally

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the Jingle Ball bash in New York. Taylor has been flying under the radar more than you would expect, considering she’s in the midst of promoting her latest album. In years past, when she’s had an album to promote, there are endless red carpets, pap-strolls, magazine covers and interviews. To date, I don’t think Taylor has done a red carpet this whole promotion. Even though she was one of the big names (if not the biggest name) to appear at the Jingle Ball, she didn’t bother walking the red carpet or doing any promotional interviews for her appearance. But she did manage one small pap stroll, and wouldn’t you know, she managed to get Handsome Joe in there:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn hold hands in NYC after her Jingle Ball performance https://t.co/KUUvR5uvZH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 9, 2017

Honestly, I was expecting more of this. I thought we would be seeing Tay and Handsome Joe walking hand-in-hand for MONTHS. I thought we would be hearing stories about swan-pastry dates and walks by the beach. But this is a whole new Tay. Snake Tay 2017 is all about keeping things self-consciously low-key. I mean, she’s still telling her fans that all of the songs on Reputation are about Joe, and we still got this stroll, so it’s not THAT low-key. But more low-key than Tiddles.

According to Us Weekly, Handsome Joe was backstage for her entire Jingle Ball performance, and an insider says: “Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show,. She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe.” Sources confirm she didn’t walk the carpet or do any press, and that she had every backstage hallway cleared whenever she was entering or leaving her dressing room, which I’m sure was a pain in the ass for every other performer and their entourage.

Last thing: you can read Taylor’s poem for British Vogue at the link below. I wrote a lot of embarrassing poetry when I was a teenager. I outgrew it. Taylor Swift is just days from turning 28 years old and she has not outgrown it.