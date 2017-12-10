Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn did a little pap stroll at the Jingle Ball, finally

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the Jingle Ball bash in New York. Taylor has been flying under the radar more than you would expect, considering she’s in the midst of promoting her latest album. In years past, when she’s had an album to promote, there are endless red carpets, pap-strolls, magazine covers and interviews. To date, I don’t think Taylor has done a red carpet this whole promotion. Even though she was one of the big names (if not the biggest name) to appear at the Jingle Ball, she didn’t bother walking the red carpet or doing any promotional interviews for her appearance. But she did manage one small pap stroll, and wouldn’t you know, she managed to get Handsome Joe in there:

Honestly, I was expecting more of this. I thought we would be seeing Tay and Handsome Joe walking hand-in-hand for MONTHS. I thought we would be hearing stories about swan-pastry dates and walks by the beach. But this is a whole new Tay. Snake Tay 2017 is all about keeping things self-consciously low-key. I mean, she’s still telling her fans that all of the songs on Reputation are about Joe, and we still got this stroll, so it’s not THAT low-key. But more low-key than Tiddles.

According to Us Weekly, Handsome Joe was backstage for her entire Jingle Ball performance, and an insider says: “Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show,. She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe.” Sources confirm she didn’t walk the carpet or do any press, and that she had every backstage hallway cleared whenever she was entering or leaving her dressing room, which I’m sure was a pain in the ass for every other performer and their entourage.

Last thing: you can read Taylor’s poem for British Vogue at the link below. I wrote a lot of embarrassing poetry when I was a teenager. I outgrew it. Taylor Swift is just days from turning 28 years old and she has not outgrown it.

97 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn did a little pap stroll at the Jingle Ball, finally”

  1. Eleonor says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I still can’t believe nobody has figured out what to do with Taylor’s hair.
    Seriously.

    Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

    that poem is real bad. I dunno how she’s bad at poetry when she’s typically a good lyricist, but here we are.

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      December 10, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Yeah, it is pretty bad. If a student turned in that poem for one of my university classes, I would be disappointed. It’s more at the sing-song level of a middle school or early high school effort. (I’m a poet by vocation, and even with several books published, including with NY trade houses, I would find it pretty much impossible to earn a sustainable living via poetry alone, so I’ve earned the majority of my income teaching, as have most of my poet friends.) Song lyrics are often confused with poetry, and to me this sounds like a (pretty middling) song lyric. Forcing a sophomoric, self-praising lyric into an awkward and inconsistent rhyme scheme doesn’t make it poetry. But hey, it’s Taylor, so…

      Reply
    • Shirurusu says:
      December 10, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      I think it’s more of a lyric than a poem, it fits a singing melody perfectly. As a lyric it wouldn’t be as bad (although moody and a bit self indulgent maybe lol) but it definitely doesn’t qualify as poetry, but then very few lyrics do (Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Leonard Cohen being a few exceptions).

      Reply
      • Lahdidahbaby says:
        December 10, 2017 at 2:02 pm

        Shirurusu, I agree with all your points, including your examples of songwriters whose work qualifies as poetry. (Dylan, Cohen, and Smith are sort of my blessed trinity of poet-songwriters.)

        I’m fine with moodiness if it goes somewhere interesting, but as you suggest, Swift’s self-indulgence is grating and it keeps her work from rising above the sophomoric and subjective.

  3. SM says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I finally heard Gorgeous on the radio a few days a ago. Now I can’t rememer what the song sounds like. So forgetable, it’s the opposite of gorgeous

    Reply
  4. Jessi says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Those pictures were taken in literally 5 seconds. I saw a video on Twitter, and it was the moment they stepped out of the car and walked into her apartment.
    https://twitter.com/FOTPTaylorSwift/status/939390574544769024

    Reply
    • KBB says:
      December 10, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      Her security(?) guy has a blinking flashlight directed at the cameras (seemingly to prevent photos), but he’s watching the SUV and right as they step out of it it looks like he turns the flashlight off and gets out of the way.

      The end result is that photographers got one or two good photos, and they’re decent photos of the two of them walking and holding hands rather than awkwardly climbing out of a car or reaching for each other’s hands, etc.

      I guess she wants to limit the access, but give just enough for the press.

      Reply
  5. Renee2 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

    WTF is she wearing???

    I agree with the above commenter, won’t someone think of the hair??!!

    I am afraid to read the poem…

    I’m back and I could not finish reading the poem. It’s terrible!!!

    Reply
  6. Babs says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

    This poem is hilarious though

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:21 am

    That poem is so cringe and so Taylor.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Ok, I’m just gonna say it. I don’t know about his impossible beauty, but Joe’s actually pretty hot. Hot and tall…damn you, Taylor.

    Reply
  9. LORENA says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:23 am

    That poem is SO bad. Cringing

    Reply
  10. Mishka says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:26 am

    She looks desperate

    Reply
  11. Bluesky says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I’m sorry to do this because bump watch is awful…

    Has anyone considered she might be pregnant? She looks different.

    Reply
  12. Corrine says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Awe, it’s nice that she took her twin brother for a Christmas outing.

    Reply
  13. Hannah says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    She’s put on some weight which is a good thing imao. She was way to thin when she was with Calvin and trying to be cool.
    He’s very tall. And way better looking in these photos than the ones that are always posted. He looks a bit stressed though.

    Reply
  14. Miss M says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

    All the clothes she’s wearing lately makes me think she is pregnant (in the second trimester)…

    Reply
  15. Lolo86lf says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Second trimester. Then her current bf must be her baby daddy.

    Reply
  16. Shambles says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I guess I’m just imagining things, because I thought more people would say something about this, but….. her face????? What’s going on there?

    Reply
  17. Naptime says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Face is totally tweaked. She probably put on weight so she could use that as a cover. No way this control freak is pregnant.

    Reply
  18. Theodora says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    The poem is embarrassing.

    Reply
  19. Div says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Going to be an unpopular opinion but I actually think Joe is probably a good choice for her. He has supporting roles in several upcoming awards bait/prestige indie films. A type A personality like Taylor probably couldn’t deal with another Type A personality…so a low key, character actor type could definitely be a good fit. He also seems to be based in London which might be a good thing for her…..

    Reply
    • it is cool says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Please Swifties – you all post that same shit in every comment section on DM etc. This Joe is a great PR and its all. It is her most fake RS. He has fame now and she has cover for her album. And he looks like he want to die on every photo with her (just like at this oh so not stage photos on her balcony).

      Reply
    • Hannah says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:55 am

      You’re probably right about his personality if he’s a low key guy it might be better for her, She is too much of a big ego to be with another big ego like Calvin or hiddles. But I don’t think joe is a character actor. He’s basically what’s called a young lead. And might become a bigger deal as his moves come out. He’s only 1-2 years out of drama school so his work being mostly unknown at the moment doesn’t mean he will always be. People like cumber, hiddles and fassy all spent their 20s being fairly unknown. Their breakthrough didn’t happen until their 30s.

      Reply
  20. it is cool says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Yeah, Her relationship is so private, but we know everything about it. She can play a private person, but she is milking this RS with dead eyes twin brother Joe for PR. Peple start talking about her Time cover and no Grammy nom for Reputation songs? Her look it’s me and my twin Joe on oh so private pap walk. Geez. I bet now we will see and hear about TOE RS a lot, so it will tak media focus, not some nazi, ACLU, feminist drama. A yeah – she mess with her face, boobs and ass. This gain weight is a distraction from it. And it creat prego gossip, with is a better PR that ACLU fight. Same old PR tricks Tay. And her poem is so bad – she and her fans really thinks she is some Bowie, B. Dylan or J. Mitchel.

    Reply
  21. Franny Days says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

    He looks very protective of her.

    Reply
  22. WMGDtoo says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    She has gained weight. I’m not body shaming her. Just stating the obvious. It makes her look different. I thought she was pregnant in that black outfit. It just looks weird.

    Reply
  23. Christina says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:02 am

    What’s up with that picture of her sitting down…her stomach…? Is she sucking in? It doesn’t look natural

    Reply
  24. lisa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:12 am

    my natural hair is a lot like hers i think and i looked terrible for years
    the hair on that vogue cover cant be on purpose, yet it is

    Reply
    • Branvoyage says:
      December 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

      My hair is very similar to hers naturally and I’m 38 years old and still don’t know what to do with it!
      Ash blond and wavy, just enough to not look curly, but just messy. I had sideswipe bangs but they’re overgrown now.

      I’ve tried everything as far as dying and cutting but nothing looks good :(

      Reply
      • lisa says:
        December 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

        when i started to work from home 10 yrs ago, i turned it over to a stylist. i said i will come in as often as necessary just fix it.

        she changed everything, cut, color, part, and dries it straight. it looks really nice now but i couldnt have gotten there alone.

      • Fleurucci says:
        December 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        Ash blonde even if it’s dark blonde is gorgeous so leave the colour, forever the haters
        If you have a lot of hair you could have the stylist make it thinner and thus using a Straight iron or big curl iron will be very fast.not a cheap iron but one that gets hot.
        You can also try Japanese straightening if your hair isn’t colour damaged, I have friends who love it because they always want straight hair not wavy but my hair is too bleached so I use an iron when it’s a nice event. Otherwise I put some leave in conditioner and make a tight careful bun and then let it loose and brush gently for smoothness and big waves
        I have half wavy and half straight hair so if I do nothing it doesn’t look great those are my shortcuts. When I feel like blow drying it’s fun but I’m not interested enough to do it too often.

  25. Monsy says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:25 am

    He looks better in these pictures than in the others we’ve seen before, And yes, it looks like she gained a few pounds but i think she looks very good( better than before imo) . Maybe the change of clothes isn’t because she’s pregnant but because she feels a bit self conscious for the gain weight?

    Reply
  26. Scout says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:39 am

    You haven’t seen the pap strolls because he has been on set filming all fall. He’s done so the full BF roll out hath begun. It’s funny because the Vogue, Time and the BF photos all came out in the same week.

    Reply
  27. Fleurucci says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:41 am

    She looks great, cute street style and I love the silver dress
    Not everyone wants extensions
    Fake lashes and hair is never as comfy as au naturel!

    Reply
  28. Bridget says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    So, is it a requirement that we talk about her body and pick it apart?

    Reply
  29. Ozogirl says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    With all the money people like Taylor and Britney have, you would think they would have awesome hairstyles, yet they never do.

    Her poem makes me laugh…not because of the writing, but because we all know that Taylor doesn’t let go of anything people say about her.

    I give this relationship another year and then she will lose interest and go to the next guy. Taylor is not one to settle down.

    Reply
    • Fleurucci says:
      December 10, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Haha well Taylor’s hair styles may be controversial and not pretty in the way someone who’s always very feminine like Ariana grande presents herself. (Always super girly with tons of. fake hair) She’s trying to be a little edgy it seems. But there’s no comparison to Brit who sadly usually looks pretty tacky and kind of falling apart with extensions that aren’t close to perfect (and Brit could do way better than she does with what she has as she’s beautiful )
      Taylor’s look always has purpose it’s never a messy random thing. And if she goes make up free it’s clean there’s no old makeup looking wonky

      Reply
  30. Lol says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Lol he’s tall, but he isn’t that tall. Taylor isn’t 5’11 that was a lie for “1989″ when she started the whole image of wearing 3″-6″ heels and hanging out with model friends. Karlie said Taylor isn’t tall.

    She’s literally 5’9. Go look at the performance she did recently with Ed Sheeran, she wasn’t wearing her massive heels and, she was only a tiny bit taller than 5’8 Ed Sheeran.

    James Corden is 5’8-5’9 and she did a recent skit with him, and he was the same height as Taylor.

    Joe is probably 5’11-6ft at most, but he looks like he is towering over her because she’s only 5’9 people.

    The heights they list on Google, are bogus, if you want a real idea, go to CelebHeights.

    Taylor is also the same height as Joe’s little brother. His real height was listen on a Star sight before it got taken down and he was only 5’8-5’9.

    Joe is also not attractive, face is flat, as if it’s 2D awkward porportions and serial killer look to his eyes, yuck.

    Reply
    • Fleurucci says:
      December 10, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      5’9 thats not tall ? Im 5’8-9 and usually the tallest woman.. I agree that she’s not 5’11 or she’d probably have a lot fewer designer shoes to choose from and she usually has very cute shoes

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      December 10, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      First, that is an amazing amount of time and energy spent on this subject.

      Second, 5’9″ is tall for a woman.

      Reply
      • LOL says:
        December 11, 2017 at 1:24 am

        5’9 is tall. I am 5’9. It’s just hilarious how everyone is like; “Oh my god he’s 6’4!” Etc. It’s too funny. The only reason that is, she’s not walking in non-high heel shoes anymore because this era ‘Reputation’ her dress image doesn’t go for high heels. You aren’t going to wear baggy sweaters with 6″ high heels, that’s ridiculous.

        Anyway, he’s hundred percent around 5’11 – 6 ft. That’s why he towers her. Cause she’s naturally 5’9.

        His looks are beyond average. I’m not a fan of Karlie but watched that “best friends” video of him and Taylor, and he looks exactly like Karlie, even from the side and smile and eyes and bags. It grosses me out.

        But no, 5’9 is tall for a women obviously, but, let’s not get ridiculous here. People think Tay is 5’11 and Harry Styles is 6 ft but Harry is actually only 5’9 and he wears lifts / shoes bigger than his actual size, and heeled shoes it’s so funny.

    • magnoliarose says:
      December 10, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      Male models aren’t usually very tall. I think Taylor must have been copying Karlie’s height, but models lie about their height a lot. Add a half inch or even an inch or a little more if she is close to 6 feet tall.
      I think it is a weird thing to do for her since it doesn’t matter for her career.
      She does look good with some extra weight though.

      Reply
      • LOL says:
        December 11, 2017 at 1:28 am

        She could’ve been doing the whole, height thing, to make Harry jealous. Harry Styles has a thing strongly for models, especially … Blonde models. So, I’m assuming Taylor purposely incorpated that and the whole model image, during 1989 as I’m a; “I’m hot! Look at what you gave up!” She dated Conor Kennedy, solely to get back at Harry for kissing another girl. Taylor does a lot of things for image.. An example is, she stayed single during 1989 to get rid of the “boy-crazy” nonsense. With heels, she goes up to 5’11-6ft, barely 6 ft because Karlie and others would tower her. Even Karlie was like Taylor isn’t that tall, lol.

        But yes there are some short male models. If Taylor truly was 5’11 she would’ve towered Zac Efron, especially when she wore heels that would make her 6 ft, while Efron 5’8 yet she only was taller than Zac, when she had heels on but barely, and other times when she was holding hands with Efron in her flats shoes she wasn’t taller than him. During the 17 Again priemere she was wearing heels and Zac was still her same height.

  31. Guest says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    You know what i don’t get? How can anyone not call Hiddleston low key? The guy just vanishes whenever he wants lol for months…. And that Joe guy is her new puppet and everyone is buying this serious relationship shit.

    Reply
  32. choupette says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Bumpwatch?

    Reply
  33. Eliza says:
    December 10, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Pregnant?

    Reply
  34. Sarah says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    JOE ALWYN LOOKS LIKE HER BROTHER!!!

    Reply
  35. JRenee says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    “She had every back hallway cleared whenever she entered or exited her dressing room “, really?
    It wasn’t like she was with mere mortals, she was with her peers..

    Reply
  36. Deleted User says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Good for her. She deserves to find love and happiness after all the trauma she endured.

    Reply
  37. Amelie says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Haha I’m probably the only one but I kind of like the poem. I actually think it is better than some of her songs. It’s definitely not the most clever or most ingenious piece of prose and a bit juvenile but I think it just speaks to me since I’m kind of in a weird stage of my life and mindset. But yeah she shouldn’t become a poet anytime soon, because if I read too many of these I’d probably roll my eyes.

    Reply

