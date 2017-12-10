Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn did a little pap stroll at the Jingle Ball, finally

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift performing at the Jingle Ball bash in New York. Taylor has been flying under the radar more than you would expect, considering she’s in the midst of promoting her latest album. In years past, when she’s had an album to promote, there are endless red carpets, pap-strolls, magazine covers and interviews. To date, I don’t think Taylor has done a red carpet this whole promotion. Even though she was one of the big names (if not the biggest name) to appear at the Jingle Ball, she didn’t bother walking the red carpet or doing any promotional interviews for her appearance. But she did manage one small pap stroll, and wouldn’t you know, she managed to get Handsome Joe in there:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn hold hands in NYC after her Jingle Ball performance https://t.co/KUUvR5uvZH
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 9, 2017
Honestly, I was expecting more of this. I thought we would be seeing Tay and Handsome Joe walking hand-in-hand for MONTHS. I thought we would be hearing stories about swan-pastry dates and walks by the beach. But this is a whole new Tay. Snake Tay 2017 is all about keeping things self-consciously low-key. I mean, she’s still telling her fans that all of the songs on Reputation are about Joe, and we still got this stroll, so it’s not THAT low-key. But more low-key than Tiddles.
According to Us Weekly, Handsome Joe was backstage for her entire Jingle Ball performance, and an insider says: “Taylor had her own private party backstage at MSG tonight before the show,. She arrived at MSG via an inside garage with her boyfriend Joe.” Sources confirm she didn’t walk the carpet or do any press, and that she had every backstage hallway cleared whenever she was entering or leaving her dressing room, which I’m sure was a pain in the ass for every other performer and their entourage.
Last thing: you can read Taylor’s poem for British Vogue at the link below. I wrote a lot of embarrassing poetry when I was a teenager. I outgrew it. Taylor Swift is just days from turning 28 years old and she has not outgrown it.
Read @taylorswift13's exclusive #NewVogue poem: The Trick to Holding On: https://t.co/629iiXIASC pic.twitter.com/c517UGWY3u
— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 6, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I still can’t believe nobody has figured out what to do with Taylor’s hair.
Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing! All that money, a personal stylist and her hair still looks horrible. 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least looks natural. Both the style and the color. He is really pretty and soooo tall… I need someone that tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
are you talking about her semi blonde hair or hairstyle , i think that that hair color dont look good on her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cut, the color, the style…everything. She is a pretty girl, she has a beautiful face, even if I think she has started messing with it which is bad because she doesn't need, but I've never seen her with a decent hair cut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bob with bangs looked amazing on her, but I like this too. Her best haircut however is the ash blonde lon hair with bangs she had during the Red era.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that she doesn't have the generic hollywood type hair. No extensions and not overly styled – yay for that. It has a beachy, chill look to me, and I never understand all the negative comments re: her hair. But it would be boring if we all liked the same style!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her hair looks like mine did when tried bleaching my hair at home and then took my regular scissors to it. When I was 14.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would maybe be on board with some of her styles if the color didn't always look so completely artificial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
whelp ,as far as her cut and style, its a bit old fashioned , but its ok with me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don't mind it. Seems like she experiments a lot, she's young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it's ridiculous but her hair makes me annoyed. The shape and color are terrible. Why, when she has so much money?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, some of the worst hairstyling in the business — which to me is surprising, considering her fairly keen (I think) fashion sense. Sometimes her hair looks like road-kill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that poem is real bad. I dunno how she's bad at poetry when she's typically a good lyricist, but here we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it is pretty bad. If a student turned in that poem for one of my university classes, I would be disappointed. It's more at the sing-song level of a middle school or early high school effort. (I'm a poet by vocation, and even with several books published, including with NY trade houses, I would find it pretty much impossible to earn a sustainable living via poetry alone, so I've earned the majority of my income teaching, as have most of my poet friends.) Song lyrics are often confused with poetry, and to me this sounds like a (pretty middling) song lyric. Forcing a sophomoric, self-praising lyric into an awkward and inconsistent rhyme scheme doesn't make it poetry. But hey, it's Taylor, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it's more of a lyric than a poem, it fits a singing melody perfectly. As a lyric it wouldn't be as bad (although moody and a bit self indulgent maybe lol) but it definitely doesn't qualify as poetry, but then very few lyrics do (Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Leonard Cohen being a few exceptions).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shirurusu, I agree with all your points, including your examples of songwriters whose work qualifies as poetry. (Dylan, Cohen, and Smith are sort of my blessed trinity of poet-songwriters.)
I finally heard Gorgeous on the radio a few days a ago. Now I can't rememer what the song sounds like. So forgetable, it's the opposite of gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those pictures were taken in literally 5 seconds. I saw a video on Twitter, and it was the moment they stepped out of the car and walked into her apartment.

https://twitter.com/FOTPTaylorSwift/status/939390574544769024
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those pictures were taken in literally 5 seconds. I saw a video on Twitter, and it was the moment they stepped out of the car and walked into her apartment.
https://twitter.com/FOTPTaylorSwift/status/939390574544769024
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF is she wearing???

I agree with the above commenter, won't someone think of the hair??!!

I am afraid to read the poem…

I'm back and I could not finish reading the poem. It's terrible!!!
Tay Tay's outfit proves that sequins and goth do not make a harmonious combination. I can't believe Taylor would let those hair stylists give her those horrible hairdos, doesn't she have a say in the photo shoot?
I guess she wants to limit the access, but give just enough for the press.
Bad figure skating costumes.
Bad figure skating costumes.
I don't understand what she's wearing either. It's like a formal maternity romper?
I am afraid to read the poem…
I’m back and I could not finish reading the poem. It’s terrible!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mind went to pregnant too… hmm
My mind went to pregnant too… hmm
Bad figure skating costumes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder too if she is pregnant.
I wonder too if she is pregnant.
This poem is hilarious though
This poem is hilarious though
That poem is so cringe and so Taylor.
That poem is so cringe and so Taylor.
Ok, I'm just gonna say it. I don't know about his impossible beauty, but Joe's actually pretty hot. Hot and tall…damn you, Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder too if she is pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This poem is hilarious though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poem is so cringe and so Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I thought so too, especially in the close up photo on the DM article. I can see why she fell so hard for him. He is pretty gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poem is SO bad. Cringing
That poem is SO bad. Cringing
She looks desperate
She looks desperate
I'm sorry to do this because bump watch is awful…

Has anyone considered she might be pregnant? She looks different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Taylor will get pregnant right before the world tour of her freshly released album. Her legs do look fuller though, she probably just gain a a couple of pounds. She looks healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That poem is SO bad. Cringing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks desperate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry to do this because bump watch is awful…
Has anyone considered she might be pregnant? She looks different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Taylor will get pregnant right before the world tour of her freshly released album. Her legs do look fuller though, she probably just gain a a couple of pounds. She looks healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she just gained weight. I think she just doesn’t know how to dress for it, probably because she’s used to being crazy thin all of her life. The sweatshirts she’s been wearing look bad on her (now that she has bigger boobs, baggier shirts can make her look preggo, I would know).
Of course this is part of her promo though. She showed us in the past year that she knows how to avoid paparazzi if she wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to admit I thought the same thing. But she has been gradually gaining weight all over, which is her prerogative. It could just be that she didn’t care to starve herself anymore. She went from being thin to ultra model thin, I’m sure it took a toll on her body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speculation, but didn’t Tay get bone thin while she became… uhhh… ‘gal pals ’ with Karlie Kloss?
I’ll die on this hill but all the songs on Reputation that people think are about Joe Alwyn are about Karlie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not with me, you won’t Shijel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks pregnant to me….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of thought the same thing but it looks to me more like a “trying to start a tabloid rumor” outfit more than an actual maternity outfit. I wouldn’t put that kind of behavior above TS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think her wanting people to think she’s pregnant is a lot more likely than her actually being pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think she’s gained weight but what’s with the constant sweatshirts? It’s not that aspirtational.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awe, it’s nice that she took her twin brother for a Christmas outing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s put on some weight which is a good thing imao. She was way to thin when she was with Calvin and trying to be cool.
He’s very tall. And way better looking in these photos than the ones that are always posted. He looks a bit stressed though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her legs look great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the clothes she’s wearing lately makes me think she is pregnant (in the second trimester)…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so too lately , but saw on twitter a back stage photo from the nyc show where she’s with some music execs in a diff outfit and no she isn’t I think it’s just the clothing choice .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Second trimester. Then her current bf must be her baby daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I’m just imagining things, because I thought more people would say something about this, but….. her face????? What’s going on there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah looks like she started tweaking it a bit. Same thing with JLaw too. for some reason (Hollywood) these girls are not in their 30s and making their (very beautiful) faces look off.
It’s sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s just a healthy weight gain (she used to be nearly emaciated) and a weird angle/lighting. I clicked on the Daily Fail link and in a few pics her face looks tweaked but in another pic her face looks normal. She definitely had a boob job but her face seems natural imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, her face looks off but I can’t pinpoint what it is. And she has no idea how to dress herself with her weight gain as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wrong placement post!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the very least she looks pretty ‘toxed to me, and it’s possible she did something to her nose. That might just be some intense contouring though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Face is totally tweaked. She probably put on weight so she could use that as a cover. No way this control freak is pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“No way this control freak is pregnant.“
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poem is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Going to be an unpopular opinion but I actually think Joe is probably a good choice for her. He has supporting roles in several upcoming awards bait/prestige indie films. A type A personality like Taylor probably couldn’t deal with another Type A personality…so a low key, character actor type could definitely be a good fit. He also seems to be based in London which might be a good thing for her…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please Swifties – you all post that same shit in every comment section on DM etc. This Joe is a great PR and its all. It is her most fake RS. He has fame now and she has cover for her album. And he looks like he want to die on every photo with her (just like at this oh so not stage photos on her balcony).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. It isn’t even her best fake PR relationship. It is getting harder to find guys willing to do this these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re probably right about his personality if he’s a low key guy it might be better for her, She is too much of a big ego to be with another big ego like Calvin or hiddles. But I don’t think joe is a character actor. He’s basically what’s called a young lead. And might become a bigger deal as his moves come out. He’s only 1-2 years out of drama school so his work being mostly unknown at the moment doesn’t mean he will always be. People like cumber, hiddles and fassy all spent their 20s being fairly unknown. Their breakthrough didn’t happen until their 30s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Her relationship is so private, but we know everything about it. She can play a private person, but she is milking this RS with dead eyes twin brother Joe for PR. Peple start talking about her Time cover and no Grammy nom for Reputation songs? Her look it’s me and my twin Joe on oh so private pap walk. Geez. I bet now we will see and hear about TOE RS a lot, so it will tak media focus, not some nazi, ACLU, feminist drama. A yeah – she mess with her face, boobs and ass. This gain weight is a distraction from it. And it creat prego gossip, with is a better PR that ACLU fight. Same old PR tricks Tay. And her poem is so bad – she and her fans really thinks she is some Bowie, B. Dylan or J. Mitchel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting the feeling you don’t like her 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s subtle, but I’m seeing it too, Snowflake. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks very protective of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has gained weight. I’m not body shaming her. Just stating the obvious. It makes her look different. I thought she was pregnant in that black outfit. It just looks weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she is preg with a Gorgeous baby? You can see the weight gain in her face. It looks healthier on her but she’s usually extremely thin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s up with that picture of her sitting down…her stomach…? Is she sucking in? It doesn’t look natural
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the weirdness of her figure skater peplum top riding up to her natural waist.
That poem is pretty bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my natural hair is a lot like hers i think and i looked terrible for years
the hair on that vogue cover cant be on purpose, yet it is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hair is very similar to hers naturally and I’m 38 years old and still don’t know what to do with it!
Ash blond and wavy, just enough to not look curly, but just messy. I had sideswipe bangs but they’re overgrown now.
I’ve tried everything as far as dying and cutting but nothing looks good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
when i started to work from home 10 yrs ago, i turned it over to a stylist. i said i will come in as often as necessary just fix it.
she changed everything, cut, color, part, and dries it straight. it looks really nice now but i couldnt have gotten there alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ash blonde even if it’s dark blonde is gorgeous so leave the colour, forever the haters
If you have a lot of hair you could have the stylist make it thinner and thus using a Straight iron or big curl iron will be very fast.not a cheap iron but one that gets hot.
You can also try Japanese straightening if your hair isn’t colour damaged, I have friends who love it because they always want straight hair not wavy but my hair is too bleached so I use an iron when it’s a nice event. Otherwise I put some leave in conditioner and make a tight careful bun and then let it loose and brush gently for smoothness and big waves
I have half wavy and half straight hair so if I do nothing it doesn’t look great those are my shortcuts. When I feel like blow drying it’s fun but I’m not interested enough to do it too often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks better in these pictures than in the others we’ve seen before, And yes, it looks like she gained a few pounds but i think she looks very good( better than before imo) . Maybe the change of clothes isn’t because she’s pregnant but because she feels a bit self conscious for the gain weight?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You haven’t seen the pap strolls because he has been on set filming all fall. He’s done so the full BF roll out hath begun. It’s funny because the Vogue, Time and the BF photos all came out in the same week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, cute street style and I love the silver dress
Not everyone wants extensions
Fake lashes and hair is never as comfy as au naturel!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, is it a requirement that we talk about her body and pick it apart?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the money people like Taylor and Britney have, you would think they would have awesome hairstyles, yet they never do.
Her poem makes me laugh…not because of the writing, but because we all know that Taylor doesn’t let go of anything people say about her.
I give this relationship another year and then she will lose interest and go to the next guy. Taylor is not one to settle down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha well Taylor’s hair styles may be controversial and not pretty in the way someone who’s always very feminine like Ariana grande presents herself. (Always super girly with tons of. fake hair) She’s trying to be a little edgy it seems. But there’s no comparison to Brit who sadly usually looks pretty tacky and kind of falling apart with extensions that aren’t close to perfect (and Brit could do way better than she does with what she has as she’s beautiful )
Taylor’s look always has purpose it’s never a messy random thing. And if she goes make up free it’s clean there’s no old makeup looking wonky
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol he’s tall, but he isn’t that tall. Taylor isn’t 5’11 that was a lie for “1989″ when she started the whole image of wearing 3″-6″ heels and hanging out with model friends. Karlie said Taylor isn’t tall.
She’s literally 5’9. Go look at the performance she did recently with Ed Sheeran, she wasn’t wearing her massive heels and, she was only a tiny bit taller than 5’8 Ed Sheeran.
James Corden is 5’8-5’9 and she did a recent skit with him, and he was the same height as Taylor.
Joe is probably 5’11-6ft at most, but he looks like he is towering over her because she’s only 5’9 people.
The heights they list on Google, are bogus, if you want a real idea, go to CelebHeights.
Taylor is also the same height as Joe’s little brother. His real height was listen on a Star sight before it got taken down and he was only 5’8-5’9.
Joe is also not attractive, face is flat, as if it’s 2D awkward porportions and serial killer look to his eyes, yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5’9 thats not tall ? Im 5’8-9 and usually the tallest woman.. I agree that she’s not 5’11 or she’d probably have a lot fewer designer shoes to choose from and she usually has very cute shoes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First, that is an amazing amount of time and energy spent on this subject.
Second, 5’9″ is tall for a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
5’9 is tall. I am 5’9. It’s just hilarious how everyone is like; “Oh my god he’s 6’4!” Etc. It’s too funny. The only reason that is, she’s not walking in non-high heel shoes anymore because this era ‘Reputation’ her dress image doesn’t go for high heels. You aren’t going to wear baggy sweaters with 6″ high heels, that’s ridiculous.
Anyway, he’s hundred percent around 5’11 – 6 ft. That’s why he towers her. Cause she’s naturally 5’9.
His looks are beyond average. I’m not a fan of Karlie but watched that “best friends” video of him and Taylor, and he looks exactly like Karlie, even from the side and smile and eyes and bags. It grosses me out.
But no, 5’9 is tall for a women obviously, but, let’s not get ridiculous here. People think Tay is 5’11 and Harry Styles is 6 ft but Harry is actually only 5’9 and he wears lifts / shoes bigger than his actual size, and heeled shoes it’s so funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Male models aren’t usually very tall. I think Taylor must have been copying Karlie’s height, but models lie about their height a lot. Add a half inch or even an inch or a little more if she is close to 6 feet tall.
I think it is a weird thing to do for her since it doesn’t matter for her career.
She does look good with some extra weight though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could’ve been doing the whole, height thing, to make Harry jealous. Harry Styles has a thing strongly for models, especially … Blonde models. So, I’m assuming Taylor purposely incorpated that and the whole model image, during 1989 as I’m a; “I’m hot! Look at what you gave up!” She dated Conor Kennedy, solely to get back at Harry for kissing another girl. Taylor does a lot of things for image.. An example is, she stayed single during 1989 to get rid of the “boy-crazy” nonsense. With heels, she goes up to 5’11-6ft, barely 6 ft because Karlie and others would tower her. Even Karlie was like Taylor isn’t that tall, lol.
But yes there are some short male models. If Taylor truly was 5’11 she would’ve towered Zac Efron, especially when she wore heels that would make her 6 ft, while Efron 5’8 yet she only was taller than Zac, when she had heels on but barely, and other times when she was holding hands with Efron in her flats shoes she wasn’t taller than him. During the 17 Again priemere she was wearing heels and Zac was still her same height.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what i don’t get? How can anyone not call Hiddleston low key? The guy just vanishes whenever he wants lol for months…. And that Joe guy is her new puppet and everyone is buying this serious relationship shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bumpwatch?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JOE ALWYN LOOKS LIKE HER BROTHER!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She had every back hallway cleared whenever she entered or exited her dressing room “, really?
It wasn’t like she was with mere mortals, she was with her peers..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her. She deserves to find love and happiness after all the trauma she endured.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha I’m probably the only one but I kind of like the poem. I actually think it is better than some of her songs. It’s definitely not the most clever or most ingenious piece of prose and a bit juvenile but I think it just speaks to me since I’m kind of in a weird stage of my life and mindset. But yeah she shouldn’t become a poet anytime soon, because if I read too many of these I’d probably roll my eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse