Blind item: Which ‘well known actor’ told Jessica Chastain to ‘calm down’?

I’ve been waiting for weeks to see if the Molly’s Game promotional tour would yield any good or interesting headlines. Even though Jessica Chastain sometimes says the wrong sh-t, I like her and I want her to do well. I think she might do better – overall – if she added just a dash of controversy or gossip to her film promotions. I’m not saying she has to regale us with tales of farting, drinking and peeing on lawns (a la Jennifer Lawrence), but some fun gossip about costars, or some pointed shade about certain predators would always be welcome. Well, Jessica is trying. Apparently, she made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and she dropped an interesting little blind item about an actor who emailed her in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein stories:
Jessica Chastain has been one of the most vocal actresses in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced backlash. The 40-year-old actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show where she revealed that a fellow actor warned her to stop tweeting as much about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
“I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain said. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”
Chastain made her displeasure with the producer known in various tweets. And following reports of alleged decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein, she also tweeted out an article highlighting similar accusations lodged against X-Men producer Bryan Singer, writing “Let us not forget.”
The facts of the blind item: the dude was a dude, not a woman. He is an actor, and a well-known one at that. It was probably someone she worked with at some point, considering Chastain doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who gives out her email address to just anyone – it would have to be a costar or someone she came close to working with. And this dude likes to mansplain to the ladies about they just need to “calm down” about the prevalence of sexual abuse, harassment and rape in our society. Who is the dude? Some options:
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Idris Elba (probably not)
Oscar Isaac (doubtful?)
Tom Hiddleston (HE HAS BEEN SUSPICIOUSLY QUIET)
Matthew McConaughey (he would have written “calm down and jk livin’” though)
MATT DAMON
James McAvoy (God I hope not)
Sebastian Stan (IDK maybe)
Michael Shannon (no, it was not Michael Shannon)
Matt F–king Damon
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I refuse to believe it was Oscar Isaac. Probably someone who is in a relationship where a women has no chance of overshadowing him. Matt Damon?
“I refuse to believe it was Oscar Isaac”
I sincerely hope you’re right but if the past few weeks have taught me anything it’s that the whole business is sick and we cannot be sure of anyone. I mean the “(probably not)” next to Idris’s name? I hope that’s true, but do we really know anything anymore? I’ve decided to just not say the name of any actor I really like out loud or state that they are the good ones. I’m afraid I’ll jinx them. This whole thing has made me paranoid.
On that note…yeah I could see Matt Damon. Michael Shannon probably would have offered tips on how to take someone’s eye out with a piece of cheese or something (and I mean that affectionately).
THIS.
In my working life, I was the top people exec for a very large company. A young woman came forward with sexual harrassment claims against a senior executive. It was the last person I would expect….he was a short, skinny, nerdish, dweebish, self righteous, all business, “I’m always perfect and right and I will call out anyone at any time for any business failure” kind of jerk.
A formal investigation occurred led by myself and our general counsel.
Oh yeah he was guilty. Under interview His number 2 coughed up a few “locker room esque” quotes the jerk had made about the complaining female that made my hair stand on end. And this was at a faith based non profit organization where our mission was serving the community. Every meeting started with prayer and reflection.
I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that Mr Smug behaved so badly and then I realized …if HE did so, then just imagine what the others were likely doing. I even said something to that effect during the investigation and got an affirming response.
So THIS. I’m not saying that all men do it, but I am saying that to some degree most have at some time or other.
Including our husbands, boyfriends, fathers, brothers and sons unfortunately.
Sad but wise words. Some years ago I was horrified to find out that a famous poet who had been very kind to my husband and me in graduate school was a notorious harasser. I was heartbroken. Also, we cannot truly know celebrities, even our favorites.
In the spirit of this thread, I confess I hardly ever totally believe what a celebrity says in interviews. I don’t believe anyone is what their image portrays unless I have ever interacted with them or they worked with someone I am close to and trust to be truthful. One of the reasons I was drawn to this site is that it is the combination of fans and healthy doses of disagreement. The writers notice patterns of questionable comments or problematic behavior. Even calling out favorites when they say something obtuse.
We don’t live in a society where celebrities can be genuine even if they wanted to since the public doesn’t really appreciate authenticity even if they claim they do. They can’t make a wrong step or misspeak or be brave, so the smart ones say little, do few in-depth interviews, work their PR and sit down.
I don’t doubt that every single man has done something insensitive to women. Our patriarchal culture infects us all, and even good decent, loving men are learning things they thought were harmless are more than they imagined.
Celebrities generate enormous wealth for a lot of people and are like mini-corporations if they are successful. There is little interest to hold them accountable for terrible behavior. Just because they present themselves doesn’t mean that is who they are.
Mia – you saying “Michael Shannon probably would have offered tips on how to take someone’s eye out with a piece of cheese or something (and I mean that affectionately).”
Is literally the funniest thing I have heard all year. And it’s been a awful year year for me personally. Nothing has made me laugh. In months. But you just did. Thank you xo.
Mia, I don’t know if you remember this, but a few years ago there was this notorious letter from the president of a sorority. It was horrible and unintentionally hilarious. It went viral, as they say. Shannon did a “dramatic reading” of the letter. He has been my hero ever since.
@mira belle You are most welcome! Wishing you a better and brighter new year!
@third ginger I have not seen that but I will be searching for it ASAP. That is amazing. Shannon to me seems to be the good kind of crazy. Hopefully.
Sigh…it’s all been a lot. I don’t ask perfection of the actors I enjoy. They’re going to say questionable things, choose to work with questionable people, that’s fine frankly, it is so complicated. Just don’t be an abuser or harasser. I’m setting the bar low here. Come on. Please.
I don’t think it’s Oscar Isaac. She and Oscar’s friendship goes back to their days at Juliard, so he would know better! I really hope it’s not Matt Damon. He’s been one of my favorite actors for years and I’ve been trying hard not to give up on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon
My first choice as well, followed by Jeremy Renner.
I was also going to say 1) Damon 2) Renner.
Totally think it’s Renner.
Could also see Renner. Didn’t he “jokingly” call Black Widow a whore in an interview during the Avengers 2 promo?
And the funny thing is that she actually defended Matt on Twitter…but maybe that’s why! He didn’t want her drawing attention to him.
Pretty sure he’s the best candidate. Although anyone can get an email from an agent.
The question is how many other women got the same response or were said to shut up?
Matt Damon. Could totally see Jeremy Renner though.
If she’d said writer or producer, I would have said Sorkin.
Whoever it is is established enough to feel adviserly to Chastain, entitled, and not worried about rocking a boat or upsetting her.
Elba and Isaac are not established enough. Elba’s also not American so that could come off badly if named; Isaac seems to be friends enough with Chastain not to preface advice with “calm down” plus I feel she’s spoken on issues that affect him before so it would seem weird if suddenly he was trying to shut her down on an issue important to her; McAvoy, same as Elba, British, established-ish but not solidly, and he doesn’t seem that familiar with her to give advice.
Casey Affleck actually crossed my mind but I’d think (hope) he’d be trying to avoid that topic.
Don’t know much about Shannon; never heard of Stan; Hiddles does have tone deaf verbal diarrhoea so… possible; McConaughey seems tech avoidant so emailing about twitter doesn’t seem his speed but not impossible, I guess.
I’m leaning hard into it being an entitled white guy though because they hardly ever get told to stfu. Probably one with no publicised harrassment controversy.
Who knows, could be none of the above. General consensus elsewhere says Damon, though.
I highly doubt it is Jeremy Renner. He has never worked with Chastain and I don’t think they have been associated in anyway off screen either. He is also an extremely close family friend and ‘uncle’ to Aurora Perrineau. He hasn’t spoken about that publically, but he has been very emotional about the topic of sexual assault throughout the filming and press for Wind River. I cannot imagine he would be dismissive about the subject now.
I would say Damon, considering his close relationship with Weinstein and his history of mansplaining diversity and other issues. I think he felt entitled to tell a female to “calm down”
Sean Penn would be my bet.
Sean Penn is my number 1.
Well.. Matt Damon ?
I don’t think James McAvoy can be considered a well-known actor and I can’t see Matt Damon sending her an e-mail saying that. Probably is none of the actors you listed.
After the X-Men movies, I would say he’s crossed over to well-known.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…plus she was on Graham Norton when she said it. He was a household name in the UK even before X-Men, so he fits.
But I really really hope not.
James was her costar in “her” Weinstein movie, but Jessica and he are proper friends and she supports and gives exposure to his feminist undertakings on IG, so I highly doubt it was him.
What are you talking about James McAvoy is very well known and for a long time now. But I don’t think it was him.
No it isn’t James McAvoy and I doubt it is Idris Elba. He’s just all that involved in this conversation at all. The sanctimonious tone is Matt Damon. He ALWAYS comes off like that.
Agreed. It’s Damon. He is a Douche. He said “it never happened in front of me” in his defense of Harvey. Affleck (both of them) douches too
Honestly Damon was who I guess when I read this blind the other day. Esp since we know he’s trying to cover his tracks (and bens) lately.
It would have to be someone she’s comfortable enough to give her email address to, so prob someone she’s worked with. My guess is Matt Damon because she initially called him out (used the word heartbreaking again) but then retracted it. Of course he is a douche who tries to control all women (see: Project Greenlight).
Wait, she called Matt out?
Chastain défended Damon after his statement.Even Waxman confirmed Damon’s statement http://www.elleuk.com/life-and-culture/culture/news/a39276/jessica-chastain-matt-damon-harvey-weinstein/
She fed the hysteria around Damon unnecessarily before he had the chance to defend himself with that statement.
I’m confused. Even Waxman says that Damon likely had no clue why he was vouching for the dude in question.
Though I disagree that she “fed the hysteria”. For the most part, the criticism that has been leveled at Matt Damon has been valid.
My guess would be an older actor of a generation where this “wasn’t a big deal” (HAH!). Mel Gibson came to mind. Sean Penn would also fit the bill. Has she ever worked with Mel?
@Tania
I bet it’s Al Pacino. While there have never been rumors about him being a pervert as far as I have heard, he is from an older generation and is friendly with some of the actors who have done terrible sh*t. Also, I think she and Michael Caine were in Interstellar so it could have been him.
I doubt she would have anything to do with sleazebag Michael Caine. Pervert is too kind a word for him.
I have never heard anything negative about MIchael Caine. He’s been married for over 40 years to the same woman and seems to lead a quiet life. What has he done to make you call him a sleazebag?
Noooooooo, please not Caine … I adored him since I was like two.
How about Richard Dreyfus?
What is this about Micheal Caine? Please say it aint so.
Tania- If you think sexism is only for the older generation, read the article Divided We Code on Silicon Valleys tech boys and the hostile work environments they created for women and minorities.
http://money.cnn.com/technology/divided-we-code/#/?page=divided-we-code
Totally the Boston douchbag Damon
Brad Pitt
Al Pacino
Ralph Fiennes
James Franco
Gary Oldman
Chris Pratt
Colin Farrell
Matthew McConaughey
NOT Colin Farrell. Please take him off your list.
Good guesses, LP. Someone who is either old or conservative or both.
From the people she has worked before and is known for his man’splain skills, I would say: Matt Damon
No way it was Isaac or McAvoy. Just no. I also doubt it was Stan.
My first thought was Al Pacino. He cast Jessica in Salomé and I remember reading an interview where she gave him a lot of credit for her being where she is today as he apparently talked her up to a lot of other film people. The film was released several years ago and apparently had been filmed a few years even before its release, so it likely was her first project with a big name. I could see her having a lot of respect for him and being heart-broken that he reacted like an as*. Also, describing him as a “big, famous” actor fits Idris, Matt, Al, Colin, and Brad Pitt more than Oscar, etc. imo (not sure of who else she has worked with besides these guys and the ones on Kaiser’s list).
I forgot about that…
It was a good film, I am kind of surprised Pacino hasn’t directed again since it received pretty good reviews despite sitting on the shelf for a few years before being released.
Matt Damon has proven that he could be this tone deaf. So…
She defended Matt Damon so my guess is McConaughey because his recent movie Gold is released by Weinstein company
And the journalist Sharon Waxman wrote the famous article involving Damon confirmed Damon’s statement on her article http://www.elleuk.com/life-and-culture/culture/news/a39276/jessica-chastain-matt-damon-harvey-weinstein/
I don’t think anyone is disputing that Damon called her to vouch for the Italian man in question. But even Waxman states that Damon likely had no clue what the article was about.
Matt Damon deserves blame for blindly supporting Weinstein, but it’s taking it far to infer that he was knowingly trying to thwart an early investigation into Weinstein’s sexual assault.
This.
Yeah I agree. Can’t stand him but nowhere does it say that.
Seriously Hiddleston? He even doesn’t know HW. I know Celebitchy don’t like Hiddles, but k’mon. And he isn’t quet recently – he always was low key. And he isn’t as*hole – even if you want him to be.
I gues it was Damon or MM. They’re realy an as*holes.
Where do you get the impression CB doesn’t like Hiddles? I agree he would seem one of the less likely candidates.
Also, Tom is not just someone she worked with: he’s like a brother to Chastain. Years ago, gossip had them linked romantically, and she had to explain their relationship.
I feel you @no no. CB likes to play both sides with Hiddles. Gets the maximum traction. Essentially they love him for the years of clicks he’s generated and because people generally like him. And yeah, he’s hardly a candidate for this. It would be too rude and assuming of him towards a fellow colleague. That’s one thing I’ve noticed about TH. He is extremely respectful and supportive towards his female colleagues. From what I’ve head they find him very comforting and easy to be around – no power playing and ego tensions.
Fans ALWAYS complain if a site isn’t a gushing fan site all day every day. His “relationship” with TS turned off a lot of people so that may be why he isn’t the beloved internet boyfriend anymore. I can’t unsee the fakery and those posed on the beach pictures. Every time I look at him, I see the cheese corn, and I am not alone in that. It was so OTT and extra.
Gerry Butler was popular here at one time and Fassy, but you know people move on.
Yeah, I don’t know how people can call him “low-key” after the Swiftening of 2016. He had some fairly cringe-worthy moments before then, too.
I still don’t think it was Hiddleston, though. He strikes me as a person who avoids making waves at any cost, so I think he would avoid the topic completely.
I’d be kind of surprised if it was Damon. Not because I think he’s not capable, but because he’s always made such a big thing of not doing social media at all, and he genuinely seems to not pay attention to what anyone else is doing with it. It’s like he thinks himself completely above it. This had to be someone who was following her on Twitter (officially or just lurking), and I don’t think Damon would have a clue what she was doing on Twitter.
I agree with your deductions n; Matt would be my pick, except for the reasons you’ve suggested.
I agree, I don’t think it’s him.
Normally I’d agree, but she was tweeting about him spiking Sharon Waxman’s story. She linked to that story and tweeted “this is heart shattering.”
Then he spoke to Deadline and insisted he wasn’t trying to spike Sharon’s story and told his side of the story. Jessica then tweeted that she believed Matt was manipulated by Harvey.
I think it’s more than possible that somewhere in between they exchanged emails. Whether she emailed him to ask if the story was true or he emailed her about her tweet, I don’t know.
Matthew Mc Conaughey
Leo D. He is who he is, and used to be a friend of her husband, Gian Luca, so he might have her contact info in his My Little Pony notebook.
“My Little Pony notebook”
😂😂😂
I think this is Alec Baldwin. I happened to catch him on Megyn Kelly’s show the other day and he was talking about how we need to be careful about accusing these poor poor men, when there’s no “proof”. It was in response to John Oliver confronting Dustin Hoffman. Something about the nightly talk show hosts starting to resemble “grand juries”. *insert eyeroll*
I can easily see this.
Wow. Hadn’t thought of him, but yes. The wording choice would tab.
Oooh, this is a great guess. I also think a penny is going to drop re: his behavior given how up in arms he’s been about this whole thing for no good (visible) reason at all.
It’s her choice of course, but I wish she had stated who it was. I’d like to know who is trying to silence women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the theory that it’s someone from the older generation. Pacino seems mostly likely to me, maybe Oldman.
It doesn’t have to be a co-star. It’s suuuuuuuuper easy to get celebs’ email addresses if you are also a celeb. I’m a minority well known screnwriter and it’s the easiest (and pretty commonplace) thing in the world to email another screenwriter’s agent to ask for their email address. Sometimes they ask the client first but most of the time they see the request comes from a peer and just give it out. Okay that’s writers not actors, but it’s not hard to get someone’s email if you’re a big celeb. Unless it’s someone like Beyoncé changing her email every two weeks.
there’s a difference in being a jerk and being an arrogant jerk who feels the need to tell women how to live and set them straight
i still think damon. just because he isnt on social media doesn’t mean he doesnt know what is being said. he seems very controlling. remember that award show where his wife went to clap and he put his hand on her arm to tell her not to? he gives me sleeping with the enemy vibes.
Wait, WHAT???!!! When was this?????
The hand in the arm, I mean.
i saw it here, someone pasted a link to it once, so i cant tell you what award show it was. i didnt see it when it happened but i dont watch many award shows either. but yeah he did that, and she stopped clapping.
Yeah, I agree. That’s why I don’t think it’s Matthew McConaghey. He may be a jerk but he doesn’t strike me as someone who would go out of his way to send an email telling a former costar what to do. Same with Hiddleston.
It takes a special kind of arrogance to tell someone else how to run their social media.
Has anyone even checked to see who follows her? That might yield some clues.
She’s also in Dark Phoenix. Does that throw Michael Fassbender’s name into the ring? He’s a Friend of Harvey who hasn’t said anything about Weinstein and is married to a Weinstein Girl.
I think it’s time for us to officially retire the phrase “Weinstein girl.” It insinuates either that they are somehow his property (and he’s a predator so that’s probably how he wants it), or that there was something consensual about his relationships with the women he worked with (and we know that 9 times out of 10 all of his interactions with women were manipulative at best, predatory at worst). I know that probably wasn’t your intention in saying this, and I promise I’m not trying to come after you. I just don’t think we should use that phrase anymore, knowing what we know now.
Fassbender is not a friend of Harvey and his wife is not a Weinstein girl, and it is grossly offensive to any woman to say that. You’re repeating the lies launched by an insane faction of the Fassbender “fandom” after they got together. Bottom-feeding stuff.
Kisa@ This comment is such a mess. You should be embarrassed.
Wtf?
KISA – I agree with you. Suspiciously quiet from the Harvey Weinstein loving newlyweds.
He’s not married to a Weinstein girl. The rumour about Alicia Vikander being a Weinstein girl was invented by the psychotic Fassbender stans on Tumblr feeding fake BIs to CDAN. The same ones starting rumours that Cumberbatch’s wife is an international gun runner and human trafficker who forces him to pretend to be married to her and carry plastic dolls around! In reality Vikander has only acted in two Weinstein movies, both obscure flops. None of her successful movies had any connection to Weinstein.
As an American, I am going out on a limb to guess this was a Yank with a big mouth, someone who cannot resist talking down to a woman. However, as mia noted above, could anything surprise us anymore? And yes, I have lived long enough to know that sexism is everywhere.
Definitely DAMON. No question.
I absolutely love that, whoever the e-mailer is, they just got put on notice by Ms. Chastain. She’s got irrefutable evidence of their assholery that she could easily release on social media.
I have personally met Matt Damon, in an audition.
I did not ‘perform well’ and I did not get the role.
It is my guess that MD is the one who told Ms. Chastain to ‘calm down’ – because having met him, it SOUNDS LIKE HIM.
Just my 2 cents.
Yep. He exudes patronizing and friendly arrogance.
Hi, magnoliarose! Yes. It’s the arrogance part that I think is key to a man who would make this comment.
Damon, Pacino, Penn, Baldwin, that would be predictable, I guess. The real shock would be if one of the “good guys” was involved. But maybe nothing should be shocking anymore.
Last week a male coworker told me he agreed with the ‘movement’ but was shaking his head that it had ‘gone too far’ because ‘I mean come on, there’s grandfather-types like GHBUSH, and everyone knows a grandfather like that, it doesn’t mean anything’.
So, we.can have a our movement, but keep it reasonable ok ladies?
Smh. Even when we think they get it, they really.don’t.
I know. I know. I have been very disappointed by some men who I thought would know better.
It’s amazing how truly far Matt Damon has fallen over the past few years. Even if this wasn’t him, it speaks volumes that it’s easy to believe that it could be him. He’s like the Hollywood equivalent of the dad in Get Out.
Does Matt Damon really meet the criteria of just well known.? He ‘s one of the ultra famous global superstars.
Well-known to me rather points to familiar name and face but not the higher end of the food chain.
That’s a good point. Oscar Isaac is ‘well known’, and they’re good friends that have known each other a long time. Or, perhaps Idris? Although I don’t know that he’d go out of his way to defend HW.
Idris. People tend to ignore that he’s an a-hole (to women) because he’s hot or something.
Or Leo, perhaps.
Bravo! Been wondering how Idris gets a pass too.
Matt Damon but another guess is Michael Caine. I can actually picture him mansplaining in that way and he has shown his privilege before. He whitesplained through Brexit and told non-white actors to “be patient”. So yeah, “be calm/calm down” could also be from him.
http://www.celebitchy.com/530641/michael_caine_voted_for_brexit_id_rather_be_a_poor_master_than_a_rich_servant/
http://www.celebitchy.com/467258/michael_caines_message_to_non-white_actors_be_patient_of_course_it_will_come/
Oh, that could blow my ” homegrown jerk” theory!!
I’m going out on a limb here, but… could it be, I don’t know… Matt Damon?
this blind item has been solved it was
Matthew Mcconaughey movie Interstellar Weinstein co Gold
Other actors involved in this Weinstein debacle Russel Crowe and Mr Darcy himself Colin Firth.
Damon, she defend him on twitter, but I think its him
Matthew McConaughey to Jessica: “Calm down! . . . everything’s gonna be alright, alright, alright!”
(couldn’t resist)
Unrelated, but I find her otherwordly beautiful. Just mesmerizing.
And that asshole actor should calm down himself.
Curious that Idris gets some kind of pass. I understand that lots of women and men find him incredible sexy but I have always felt that some of the undertone about him is exactly that attitude. And he’d be the one that would want her to shut up as they have a film to promote. So no autopass for him in my book.
You forgot Brad Pitt.
Casey Affleck?
Yep, likely Matt Damon.
“Heartbreaking” suggests it’s someone she knows and thought was a good guy. “Email” suggests the person isn’t on social media, they just saw her tweets or heard she was being vocal.
Damon was drawn into the Weinstein story early on and got really defensive. It totally fits. He’s also the type to tell a woman to “calm down.”
