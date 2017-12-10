Blind item: Which ‘well known actor’ told Jessica Chastain to ‘calm down’?

I’ve been waiting for weeks to see if the Molly’s Game promotional tour would yield any good or interesting headlines. Even though Jessica Chastain sometimes says the wrong sh-t, I like her and I want her to do well. I think she might do better – overall – if she added just a dash of controversy or gossip to her film promotions. I’m not saying she has to regale us with tales of farting, drinking and peeing on lawns (a la Jennifer Lawrence), but some fun gossip about costars, or some pointed shade about certain predators would always be welcome. Well, Jessica is trying. Apparently, she made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and she dropped an interesting little blind item about an actor who emailed her in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein stories:

Jessica Chastain has been one of the most vocal actresses in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced backlash. The 40-year-old actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show where she revealed that a fellow actor warned her to stop tweeting as much about the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain said. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.” Chastain made her displeasure with the producer known in various tweets. And following reports of alleged decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein, she also tweeted out an article highlighting similar accusations lodged against X-Men producer Bryan Singer, writing “Let us not forget.”

[From People]

The facts of the blind item: the dude was a dude, not a woman. He is an actor, and a well-known one at that. It was probably someone she worked with at some point, considering Chastain doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who gives out her email address to just anyone – it would have to be a costar or someone she came close to working with. And this dude likes to mansplain to the ladies about they just need to “calm down” about the prevalence of sexual abuse, harassment and rape in our society. Who is the dude? Some options:

Matt Damon

Matt Damon

Matt Damon

Idris Elba (probably not)

Oscar Isaac (doubtful?)

Tom Hiddleston (HE HAS BEEN SUSPICIOUSLY QUIET)

Matthew McConaughey (he would have written “calm down and jk livin’” though)

MATT DAMON

James McAvoy (God I hope not)

Sebastian Stan (IDK maybe)

Michael Shannon (no, it was not Michael Shannon)

Matt F–king Damon