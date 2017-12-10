Blind item: Which ‘well known actor’ told Jessica Chastain to ‘calm down’?

I’ve been waiting for weeks to see if the Molly’s Game promotional tour would yield any good or interesting headlines. Even though Jessica Chastain sometimes says the wrong sh-t, I like her and I want her to do well. I think she might do better – overall – if she added just a dash of controversy or gossip to her film promotions. I’m not saying she has to regale us with tales of farting, drinking and peeing on lawns (a la Jennifer Lawrence), but some fun gossip about costars, or some pointed shade about certain predators would always be welcome. Well, Jessica is trying. Apparently, she made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and she dropped an interesting little blind item about an actor who emailed her in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein stories:

Jessica Chastain has been one of the most vocal actresses in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced backlash. The 40-year-old actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show where she revealed that a fellow actor warned her to stop tweeting as much about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain said. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

Chastain made her displeasure with the producer known in various tweets. And following reports of alleged decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein, she also tweeted out an article highlighting similar accusations lodged against X-Men producer Bryan Singer, writing “Let us not forget.”

The facts of the blind item: the dude was a dude, not a woman. He is an actor, and a well-known one at that. It was probably someone she worked with at some point, considering Chastain doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who gives out her email address to just anyone – it would have to be a costar or someone she came close to working with. And this dude likes to mansplain to the ladies about they just need to “calm down” about the prevalence of sexual abuse, harassment and rape in our society. Who is the dude? Some options:

Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Idris Elba (probably not)
Oscar Isaac (doubtful?)
Tom Hiddleston (HE HAS BEEN SUSPICIOUSLY QUIET)
Matthew McConaughey (he would have written “calm down and jk livin’” though)
MATT DAMON
James McAvoy (God I hope not)
Sebastian Stan (IDK maybe)
Michael Shannon (no, it was not Michael Shannon)
Matt F–king Damon

Jessica Chastain

  1. SM says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I refuse to believe it was Oscar Isaac. Probably someone who is in a relationship where a women has no chance of overshadowing him. Matt Damon?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

      “I refuse to believe it was Oscar Isaac”

      I sincerely hope you’re right but if the past few weeks have taught me anything it’s that the whole business is sick and we cannot be sure of anyone. I mean the “(probably not)” next to Idris’s name? I hope that’s true, but do we really know anything anymore? I’ve decided to just not say the name of any actor I really like out loud or state that they are the good ones. I’m afraid I’ll jinx them. This whole thing has made me paranoid.

      On that note…yeah I could see Matt Damon. Michael Shannon probably would have offered tips on how to take someone’s eye out with a piece of cheese or something (and I mean that affectionately).

      Reply
      • ANOTHER DAY says:
        December 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

        THIS.

        In my working life, I was the top people exec for a very large company. A young woman came forward with sexual harrassment claims against a senior executive. It was the last person I would expect….he was a short, skinny, nerdish, dweebish, self righteous, all business, “I’m always perfect and right and I will call out anyone at any time for any business failure” kind of jerk.

        A formal investigation occurred led by myself and our general counsel.

        Oh yeah he was guilty. Under interview His number 2 coughed up a few “locker room esque” quotes the jerk had made about the complaining female that made my hair stand on end. And this was at a faith based non profit organization where our mission was serving the community. Every meeting started with prayer and reflection.

        I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that Mr Smug behaved so badly and then I realized …if HE did so, then just imagine what the others were likely doing. I even said something to that effect during the investigation and got an affirming response.

        So THIS. I’m not saying that all men do it, but I am saying that to some degree most have at some time or other.

        Including our husbands, boyfriends, fathers, brothers and sons unfortunately.

      • third ginger says:
        December 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Sad but wise words. Some years ago I was horrified to find out that a famous poet who had been very kind to my husband and me in graduate school was a notorious harasser. I was heartbroken. Also, we cannot truly know celebrities, even our favorites.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 10, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        In the spirit of this thread, I confess I hardly ever totally believe what a celebrity says in interviews. I don’t believe anyone is what their image portrays unless I have ever interacted with them or they worked with someone I am close to and trust to be truthful. One of the reasons I was drawn to this site is that it is the combination of fans and healthy doses of disagreement. The writers notice patterns of questionable comments or problematic behavior. Even calling out favorites when they say something obtuse.
        We don’t live in a society where celebrities can be genuine even if they wanted to since the public doesn’t really appreciate authenticity even if they claim they do. They can’t make a wrong step or misspeak or be brave, so the smart ones say little, do few in-depth interviews, work their PR and sit down.
        I don’t doubt that every single man has done something insensitive to women. Our patriarchal culture infects us all, and even good decent, loving men are learning things they thought were harmless are more than they imagined.
        Celebrities generate enormous wealth for a lot of people and are like mini-corporations if they are successful. There is little interest to hold them accountable for terrible behavior. Just because they present themselves doesn’t mean that is who they are.

      • mira belle says:
        December 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        Mia – you saying “Michael Shannon probably would have offered tips on how to take someone’s eye out with a piece of cheese or something (and I mean that affectionately).”

        Is literally the funniest thing I have heard all year. And it’s been a awful year year for me personally. Nothing has made me laugh. In months. But you just did. Thank you xo.

      • third ginger says:
        December 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        Mia, I don’t know if you remember this, but a few years ago there was this notorious letter from the president of a sorority. It was horrible and unintentionally hilarious. It went viral, as they say. Shannon did a “dramatic reading” of the letter. He has been my hero ever since.

      • Mia4s says:
        December 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        @mira belle You are most welcome! Wishing you a better and brighter new year!

        @third ginger I have not seen that but I will be searching for it ASAP. That is amazing. Shannon to me seems to be the good kind of crazy. Hopefully.

        Sigh…it’s all been a lot. I don’t ask perfection of the actors I enjoy. They’re going to say questionable things, choose to work with questionable people, that’s fine frankly, it is so complicated. Just don’t be an abuser or harasser. I’m setting the bar low here. Come on. Please.

    • smcollins says:
      December 10, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I don’t think it’s Oscar Isaac. She and Oscar’s friendship goes back to their days at Juliard, so he would know better! I really hope it’s not Matt Damon. He’s been one of my favorite actors for years and I’ve been trying hard not to give up on him.

      Reply
  2. Sullivan says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Matt Damon

    Reply
    • HeidiM says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

      My first choice as well, followed by Jeremy Renner.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      December 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

      And the funny thing is that she actually defended Matt on Twitter…but maybe that’s why! He didn’t want her drawing attention to him.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      December 10, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Pretty sure he’s the best candidate. Although anyone can get an email from an agent.

      The question is how many other women got the same response or were said to shut up?

      Reply
    • FF says:
      December 10, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Matt Damon. Could totally see Jeremy Renner though.

      If she’d said writer or producer, I would have said Sorkin.

      Whoever it is is established enough to feel adviserly to Chastain, entitled, and not worried about rocking a boat or upsetting her.

      Elba and Isaac are not established enough. Elba’s also not American so that could come off badly if named; Isaac seems to be friends enough with Chastain not to preface advice with “calm down” plus I feel she’s spoken on issues that affect him before so it would seem weird if suddenly he was trying to shut her down on an issue important to her; McAvoy, same as Elba, British, established-ish but not solidly, and he doesn’t seem that familiar with her to give advice.

      Casey Affleck actually crossed my mind but I’d think (hope) he’d be trying to avoid that topic.

      Don’t know much about Shannon; never heard of Stan; Hiddles does have tone deaf verbal diarrhoea so… possible; McConaughey seems tech avoidant so emailing about twitter doesn’t seem his speed but not impossible, I guess.

      I’m leaning hard into it being an entitled white guy though because they hardly ever get told to stfu. Probably one with no publicised harrassment controversy.

      Who knows, could be none of the above. General consensus elsewhere says Damon, though.

      Reply
    • Jellybean says:
      December 10, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I highly doubt it is Jeremy Renner. He has never worked with Chastain and I don’t think they have been associated in anyway off screen either. He is also an extremely close family friend and ‘uncle’ to Aurora Perrineau. He hasn’t spoken about that publically, but he has been very emotional about the topic of sexual assault throughout the filming and press for Wind River. I cannot imagine he would be dismissive about the subject now.

      Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      December 10, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I would say Damon, considering his close relationship with Weinstein and his history of mansplaining diversity and other issues. I think he felt entitled to tell a female to “calm down”

      Reply
  3. Millennial says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Sean Penn would be my bet.

    Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Well.. Matt Damon ?

    Reply
  5. MVC says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I don’t think James McAvoy can be considered a well-known actor and I can’t see Matt Damon sending her an e-mail saying that. Probably is none of the actors you listed.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Honestly Damon was who I guess when I read this blind the other day. Esp since we know he’s trying to cover his tracks (and bens) lately.

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:20 am

    It would have to be someone she’s comfortable enough to give her email address to, so prob someone she’s worked with. My guess is Matt Damon because she initially called him out (used the word heartbreaking again) but then retracted it. Of course he is a douche who tries to control all women (see: Project Greenlight).

    Reply
  8. Tania says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

    My guess would be an older actor of a generation where this “wasn’t a big deal” (HAH!). Mel Gibson came to mind. Sean Penn would also fit the bill. Has she ever worked with Mel?

    Reply
  9. toni says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Totally the Boston douchbag Damon

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Brad Pitt
    Al Pacino
    Ralph Fiennes
    James Franco
    Gary Oldman
    Chris Pratt
    Colin Farrell
    Matthew McConaughey

    Reply
  11. Miss M says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:36 am

    From the people she has worked before and is known for his man’splain skills, I would say: Matt Damon

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:36 am

    No way it was Isaac or McAvoy. Just no. I also doubt it was Stan.

    Reply
  13. Div says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

    My first thought was Al Pacino. He cast Jessica in Salomé and I remember reading an interview where she gave him a lot of credit for her being where she is today as he apparently talked her up to a lot of other film people. The film was released several years ago and apparently had been filmed a few years even before its release, so it likely was her first project with a big name. I could see her having a lot of respect for him and being heart-broken that he reacted like an as*. Also, describing him as a “big, famous” actor fits Idris, Matt, Al, Colin, and Brad Pitt more than Oscar, etc. imo (not sure of who else she has worked with besides these guys and the ones on Kaiser’s list).

    Reply
  14. Rachel says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Matt Damon has proven that he could be this tone deaf. So…

    Reply
  15. Don't kill me I am French says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She defended Matt Damon so my guess is McConaughey because his recent movie Gold is released by Weinstein company

    Reply
  16. Don't kill me I am French says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    And the journalist Sharon Waxman wrote the famous article involving Damon confirmed Damon’s statement on her article http://www.elleuk.com/life-and-culture/culture/news/a39276/jessica-chastain-matt-damon-harvey-weinstein/

    Reply
  17. no no says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Seriously Hiddleston? He even doesn’t know HW. I know Celebitchy don’t like Hiddles, but k’mon. And he isn’t quet recently – he always was low key. And he isn’t as*hole – even if you want him to be.

    I gues it was Damon or MM. They’re realy an as*holes.

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

      Where do you get the impression CB doesn’t like Hiddles? I agree he would seem one of the less likely candidates.

      Reply
    • third ginger says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Also, Tom is not just someone she worked with: he’s like a brother to Chastain. Years ago, gossip had them linked romantically, and she had to explain their relationship.

      Reply
    • Cranberry says:
      December 10, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      I feel you @no no. CB likes to play both sides with Hiddles. Gets the maximum traction. Essentially they love him for the years of clicks he’s generated and because people generally like him. And yeah, he’s hardly a candidate for this. It would be too rude and assuming of him towards a fellow colleague. That’s one thing I’ve noticed about TH. He is extremely respectful and supportive towards his female colleagues. From what I’ve head they find him very comforting and easy to be around – no power playing and ego tensions.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 10, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      Fans ALWAYS complain if a site isn’t a gushing fan site all day every day. His “relationship” with TS turned off a lot of people so that may be why he isn’t the beloved internet boyfriend anymore. I can’t unsee the fakery and those posed on the beach pictures. Every time I look at him, I see the cheese corn, and I am not alone in that. It was so OTT and extra.
      Gerry Butler was popular here at one time and Fassy, but you know people move on.

      Reply
      • twiggy says:
        December 10, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        Yeah, I don’t know how people can call him “low-key” after the Swiftening of 2016. He had some fairly cringe-worthy moments before then, too.

        I still don’t think it was Hiddleston, though. He strikes me as a person who avoids making waves at any cost, so I think he would avoid the topic completely.

  18. Jussie says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I’d be kind of surprised if it was Damon. Not because I think he’s not capable, but because he’s always made such a big thing of not doing social media at all, and he genuinely seems to not pay attention to what anyone else is doing with it. It’s like he thinks himself completely above it. This had to be someone who was following her on Twitter (officially or just lurking), and I don’t think Damon would have a clue what she was doing on Twitter.

    Reply
  19. Sassyfrass says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Matthew Mc Conaughey

    Reply
  20. Liberty says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Leo D. He is who he is, and used to be a friend of her husband, Gian Luca, so he might have her contact info in his My Little Pony notebook.

    Reply
  21. Shawna says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think this is Alec Baldwin. I happened to catch him on Megyn Kelly’s show the other day and he was talking about how we need to be careful about accusing these poor poor men, when there’s no “proof”. It was in response to John Oliver confronting Dustin Hoffman. Something about the nightly talk show hosts starting to resemble “grand juries”. *insert eyeroll*

    Reply
  22. lucy2 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

    It’s her choice of course, but I wish she had stated who it was. I’d like to know who is trying to silence women.

    Reply
  23. Annetommy says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Question asked and answered then. Twofer one.

    Reply
  24. Esmom says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I like the theory that it’s someone from the older generation. Pacino seems mostly likely to me, maybe Oldman.

    Reply
  25. GRR says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

    It doesn’t have to be a co-star. It’s suuuuuuuuper easy to get celebs’ email addresses if you are also a celeb. I’m a minority well known screnwriter and it’s the easiest (and pretty commonplace) thing in the world to email another screenwriter’s agent to ask for their email address. Sometimes they ask the client first but most of the time they see the request comes from a peer and just give it out. Okay that’s writers not actors, but it’s not hard to get someone’s email if you’re a big celeb. Unless it’s someone like Beyoncé changing her email every two weeks.

    Reply
  26. lisa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:07 am

    there’s a difference in being a jerk and being an arrogant jerk who feels the need to tell women how to live and set them straight

    i still think damon. just because he isnt on social media doesn’t mean he doesnt know what is being said. he seems very controlling. remember that award show where his wife went to clap and he put his hand on her arm to tell her not to? he gives me sleeping with the enemy vibes.

    Reply
  27. KISA says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:14 am

    She’s also in Dark Phoenix. Does that throw Michael Fassbender’s name into the ring? He’s a Friend of Harvey who hasn’t said anything about Weinstein and is married to a Weinstein Girl.

    Reply
  28. third ginger says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:20 am

    As an American, I am going out on a limb to guess this was a Yank with a big mouth, someone who cannot resist talking down to a woman. However, as mia noted above, could anything surprise us anymore? And yes, I have lived long enough to know that sexism is everywhere.

    Reply
  29. WombatNation says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Definitely DAMON. No question.

    Reply
  30. Kumquat says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I absolutely love that, whoever the e-mailer is, they just got put on notice by Ms. Chastain. She’s got irrefutable evidence of their assholery that she could easily release on social media.

    Reply
  31. nicegirl says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I have personally met Matt Damon, in an audition.

    I did not ‘perform well’ and I did not get the role.

    It is my guess that MD is the one who told Ms. Chastain to ‘calm down’ – because having met him, it SOUNDS LIKE HIM.

    Just my 2 cents.

    Reply
  32. Theodora says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Damon, Pacino, Penn, Baldwin, that would be predictable, I guess. The real shock would be if one of the “good guys” was involved. But maybe nothing should be shocking anymore.

    Reply
  33. Jordana says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Last week a male coworker told me he agreed with the ‘movement’ but was shaking his head that it had ‘gone too far’ because ‘I mean come on, there’s grandfather-types like GHBUSH, and everyone knows a grandfather like that, it doesn’t mean anything’.
    So, we.can have a our movement, but keep it reasonable ok ladies?
    Smh. Even when we think they get it, they really.don’t.

    Reply
  34. Bridget says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:51 am

    It’s amazing how truly far Matt Damon has fallen over the past few years. Even if this wasn’t him, it speaks volumes that it’s easy to believe that it could be him. He’s like the Hollywood equivalent of the dad in Get Out.

    Reply
  35. manta says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Does Matt Damon really meet the criteria of just well known.? He ‘s one of the ultra famous global superstars.
    Well-known to me rather points to familiar name and face but not the higher end of the food chain.

    Reply
  36. Anna says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Idris. People tend to ignore that he’s an a-hole (to women) because he’s hot or something.

    Reply
  37. alexandria says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Matt Damon but another guess is Michael Caine. I can actually picture him mansplaining in that way and he has shown his privilege before. He whitesplained through Brexit and told non-white actors to “be patient”. So yeah, “be calm/calm down” could also be from him.

    http://www.celebitchy.com/530641/michael_caine_voted_for_brexit_id_rather_be_a_poor_master_than_a_rich_servant/

    http://www.celebitchy.com/467258/michael_caines_message_to_non-white_actors_be_patient_of_course_it_will_come/

    Reply
  38. Christina says:
    December 10, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I’m going out on a limb here, but… could it be, I don’t know… Matt Damon?

    Reply
  39. reg447 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    this blind item has been solved it was
    Matthew Mcconaughey movie Interstellar Weinstein co Gold

    Reply
  40. reg447 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Other actors involved in this Weinstein debacle Russel Crowe and Mr Darcy himself Colin Firth.

    Reply
  41. Hu says:
    December 10, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Damon, she defend him on twitter, but I think its him

    Reply
  42. Yogapants says:
    December 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Matthew McConaughey to Jessica: “Calm down! . . . everything’s gonna be alright, alright, alright!”

    (couldn’t resist)

    Reply
  43. Jigli says:
    December 10, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Unrelated, but I find her otherwordly beautiful. Just mesmerizing.
    And that asshole actor should calm down himself.

    Reply
  44. Vovacia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Curious that Idris gets some kind of pass. I understand that lots of women and men find him incredible sexy but I have always felt that some of the undertone about him is exactly that attitude. And he’d be the one that would want her to shut up as they have a film to promote. So no autopass for him in my book.

    Reply
  45. Neil says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    You forgot Brad Pitt.

    Reply
  46. Delia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Casey Affleck?

    Reply
  47. msd says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Yep, likely Matt Damon.

    “Heartbreaking” suggests it’s someone she knows and thought was a good guy. “Email” suggests the person isn’t on social media, they just saw her tweets or heard she was being vocal.

    Damon was drawn into the Weinstein story early on and got really defensive. It totally fits. He’s also the type to tell a woman to “calm down.”

    Reply

