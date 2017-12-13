DM: Prince Harry has resolved to quit smoking completely for Meghan Markle

Both Prince William and Prince Harry were smokers throughout their 20s. The Duchess of Cambridge was a quiet smoker throughout her 20s and into the first years of her marriage too. I always assumed that Kate kicked the habit cold-turkey when she got pregnant with Prince George. I also assumed that Harry and William’s smoking habits gradually faded away in their 30s, although I have literally no evidence to back that up. Well, according to the Daily Mail’s sources, Harry was still smoking regularly, and he’s pledged to give it up for good for Meghan Markle.
With his health-conscious fiancee now ensconced in his Kensington pad, Prince Harry is having to reassess his lifestyle. And the first thing the party-loving prince has had to confront is his love for a cheeky cigarette.
Officially, smoking is outlawed at Nottingham Cottage but Harry tended to relax the rules when a dinner party was in full swing. But now that Meghan is by his side, the Marlboro Lights are off the menu for good.
‘Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker,’ says a pal. ‘So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.
It’s a tough thing to give up a legal addiction for love and for your health. I would imagine Harry’s probably framing this as a New Year’s resolution, because so many smokers do that – “I promise I’ll quit right after I smoke this pack of cigs on New Year’s Eve” – and hell, maybe he’s even investing in the patch and some Nicorette. In any case, Harry’s going to slip because he’s human and giving up smoking is one of the hardest things to do for many, many people. I would imagine that Meghan isn’t “demanding” he quit, she’s probably just gently and lovingly encouraging him to quit. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Man, I could never date a smoker. My sinuses wouldn’t be having it. I’d be having low-pressure headaches all the time.
I couldn’t either. I have such an aversion to smokers ever since one sat in the non-smoking section, lit up and sent my brother into an asthma attack. At 3.
SAME. I get an instant headache just walking past a smoker on the street! That’s one of my big deal breakers.
The same. I have to detour out away from smokers and turn my head as I walk past. My sinuses just instantly close up and I get a headache.
Ecigs. I quit 5 yrs ago and they really helped.
How romantic!
Tbh kissing a smokera mouth always sucks
So good she is making him, with whatever in exchange, to stop smoking.
Hopefully, everyone gives up smoking eventually but to do so for love might give Harry a little more incentive to stick with it.
On a side note, those comments under the DM stories are vicious! It’s funny that the royal family itself is more accepting of differences and change than some of the people they represent.
Prince Philip gave up smoking the day of their wedding 70 years ago, in deference to HM and her concerns about smoking & her father’s health.
Seems like a smart move as I don’t think he’d be heading into his 97th year if he were still smoking!
Ugh, he smokes? Didn’t know that.
He started smoking in his young teens and experimented with other stuff too. The poor lad had a very difficult period, can you imagine painful stories about your dead mother’s love life being plastered over the newspapers every week and stories that your own family members may have had a hand in your mother’s death. Harry did not cope well.
For the sake of Diana I have been praying that Harry gives up smoking, and if Meghan gets him to quit praise be to her. This was one of the reasons why I did not want him to marry Chain Smoking Chelsy.
Ugh. There is no way I could have overlooked that when I was dating. Smoking was a deal killer.
For me, too. Feh. Ugh.
awesome that he will give it up
It’s going to be very hard. My husband wanted to give up smoking because of me. Not because I demanded it but he wanted to. I was happy to support. But he lapses once in a while. It’s up to him. It’s easy to say not to date or marry smokers but a lot of the nicest folks I know are also smokers. They are trying. It is what it is.
My grandmother (who has fully quit for quite some time now) had tried to quit cold turkey at one point – I assume i was probably an infant or toddler at the time. Apparently my dad and my grandfather BEGGED her to start smoking again because she was so short tempered and cranky. She ended up allowing herself the odd smoke outside until she’d fully tapered off in the end.
There are paparazzi pics of Meghan smoking on her vacation with Misha Nonoo in the summer of 2016.
LOL! I’ve never pictured Meghan as a smoker. I have the feeling that Americans and Canadians don’t smoke much. I don’t know, I’ve never been there though.
If those pap pictures speak the truth, so much for the healthy, organic, yoga-loving lifestyle. #disappointed
There’s too many smokers everywhere in America. Inside restaurants is the only place I go and not see multiple smokers with a cigarette in their hand. As soon as they step outside, they light one up
Maybe she smokes to keep thin. That’s the only reason I can figure why so many actresses (and Kate) have the habit. Even people who swear they’ll never smoke wind up picking up a cigarette (i.e Natalie Portman).
Nowadays, most people don’t like to be seen smoking. But for reasons that are unclear to me (er, it’s bad for your health) I know a lot of people who do smoke. They hide the habit, but they light up.
It depends on where you are in the USA, and also in Canada. But there are more restrictions on public smoking in Canada, at least where I am in Ontario, so it’s a shock to go to the USA and see so much puffing and smell so much smoke. Ugh.
Giving up smoking would not only be for Harry’s health, but also the health of Meghan and any kids due to the well-known harms of second-hand smoke.
Do you have a link to the pics?. I just Google Imaged “Meghan Markle smoking” and couldn’t find anything
I saw them in the Daily Mail. The photos are of her and her friend Misha Nonoo lounging by a pool and MM is holding a cig. I thought it was odd that there would be paparazzi following Meghan and Misha in Spain in summer 2016 a few months before anyone even knew she was with Harry. I can’t find the article again and it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s been scrubbed. Maybe tumblr still has them. It’s hard to find pics of Kate smoking because they try to get it all scrubbed from the Internet.
She could’ve been smoking that good ole green
my first thought! don’t assume tobacco here
Meh hollywood smokes. Royals smoke. And daily fail is hilarious.
Where are these photos? Seeing is believing.
That’s a great resolution for your health and you life Henry…but can we have a date for your wedding please? Thanks!
As a past smoker, but now a non-smoker, I can’t imagine kissing a current smoker.
I think as an ex-smoker we tend to find the smell more offensive knowing that thats what we smelled like.
I had no idea any of them smoked. I quit 16 years ago. It’s not easy, but very worth it.
I quit 13 months ago, That was tough but I feel so much better and free now. I’d love my husband to quit too, I can’t stand the smell anymore. I can’t believe I was stinking that much all these years without even knowing it.
Isn’t it shocking? *The* worst smell, ever.
I smoked when I met the Mr., gave it up 24 years ago for my health and as a courtesy for the person I love.
I guess the sentiment about former smokers being the worst critics of present smokers is true.
I quit cold turkey from two packs a day. Haven’t had a cigarette in decades and don’t miss them a bit.
I dated a smoker when I was 20. I couldn’t stand it and would make him go brush his teeth every time before I’d let him kiss me. He finally got so tired of me making him brush his teeth, he quit smoking.
That’s something I’m really picky about. I’ve never dated a smoker because I don’t want to kiss an ashtray mouth. Yuck! Nice of Harry to quit
Ew, ashtray breath. 😷
Thank God I didn’t like smoking and didn’t get hooked on it.
Some people can quit it easily, for others it’s really hard.
Oh, well, I have a very bad relationship with food! So it all balances out in the end :p
“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.”
– Mark Twain
My father, a smoker circa 1925, made it conditional for my mother to quit smoking before he would marry her. He said it wasn’t “ladylike”. He kept on smoking, but Mom really limited it in the house.
Back in the day before smokers were banned from a lot of public places, I used to make my non-smoker husband strip and shower after he came home because the stink would stick to him. I would often join him in the shower, so he didn’t complain too much.
“No more smoking at home” doesn’t mean he’s quitting, just that he’s not smoking anymore around his home since he will be living with Meghan.
That is probably his biggest accomplishment
Hahaha my thoughts exactly. Along with how many defenceless wild animals he shot last weekend
(Interesting Will gets torched for the same activity yet it doesn’t even rate a mention with Harry)
I’ll take weed smoking over cig smoking any day.
Say what you like about Meghan but her weave is undeniably first rate.
I see I’m not the only one peep that
Meghan has smoked too. No idea if she was a social smoker or more than that but there is pictures of it. Harry has tried to gibe up many times before- i think he was off for more than a year at one point before giving in.
I smoked for 45 years. Quit almost 9 years ago. When you’re a smoker you cannot smell cigarette smoke on others, on yourself or in your environment. Cigarette smoke actually bonds to fabric and when I would open up a box of fabric years after I quit I could smell the stale smoke smell. You don’t realize how much you stink until you don’t anymore. It really is hard to quit, but it is possible and the end rewards are great.
Congrats!
Yes, well done!
I tried to smoke when I was 17 my mouth / tongue felt gross for 2 days. So no plus I am vain sucks moisture out of your skin I don’t want to look older than I already am. I too could never be with anyone who smokes and how on earth do they get rid of that cough? A woman I work with smokes coughs all day that rattley cough.. the smell is just NO.
I guess I’m the only one but it doesn’t really bother me if people smoke as long as theres proper ventilation.
You are not concerned about health issues and the awful smell, ventilation or no ventilation.
