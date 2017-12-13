DM: Prince Harry has resolved to quit smoking completely for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Both Prince William and Prince Harry were smokers throughout their 20s. The Duchess of Cambridge was a quiet smoker throughout her 20s and into the first years of her marriage too. I always assumed that Kate kicked the habit cold-turkey when she got pregnant with Prince George. I also assumed that Harry and William’s smoking habits gradually faded away in their 30s, although I have literally no evidence to back that up. Well, according to the Daily Mail’s sources, Harry was still smoking regularly, and he’s pledged to give it up for good for Meghan Markle.

With his health-conscious fiancee now ensconced in his Kensington pad, Prince Harry is having to reassess his lifestyle. And the first thing the party-loving prince has had to confront is his love for a cheeky cigarette.

Officially, smoking is outlawed at Nottingham Cottage but Harry tended to relax the rules when a dinner party was in full swing. But now that Meghan is by his side, the Marlboro Lights are off the menu for good.

‘Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker,’ says a pal. ‘So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s a tough thing to give up a legal addiction for love and for your health. I would imagine Harry’s probably framing this as a New Year’s resolution, because so many smokers do that – “I promise I’ll quit right after I smoke this pack of cigs on New Year’s Eve” – and hell, maybe he’s even investing in the patch and some Nicorette. In any case, Harry’s going to slip because he’s human and giving up smoking is one of the hardest things to do for many, many people. I would imagine that Meghan isn’t “demanding” he quit, she’s probably just gently and lovingly encouraging him to quit. We’ll see.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Academy

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “DM: Prince Harry has resolved to quit smoking completely for Meghan Markle”

  1. dodgy says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Man, I could never date a smoker. My sinuses wouldn’t be having it. I’d be having low-pressure headaches all the time.

    Reply
  2. Tan says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:43 am

    How romantic!

    Tbh kissing a smokera mouth always sucks

    So good she is making him, with whatever in exchange, to stop smoking.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Ugh, he smokes? Didn’t know that.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      December 13, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      He started smoking in his young teens and experimented with other stuff too. The poor lad had a very difficult period, can you imagine painful stories about your dead mother’s love life being plastered over the newspapers every week and stories that your own family members may have had a hand in your mother’s death. Harry did not cope well.

      For the sake of Diana I have been praying that Harry gives up smoking, and if Meghan gets him to quit praise be to her. This was one of the reasons why I did not want him to marry Chain Smoking Chelsy.

      Reply
  4. CynicalAnn says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Ugh. There is no way I could have overlooked that when I was dating. Smoking was a deal killer.

    Reply
  5. karen says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:47 am

    awesome that he will give it up

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    It’s going to be very hard. My husband wanted to give up smoking because of me. Not because I demanded it but he wanted to. I was happy to support. But he lapses once in a while. It’s up to him. It’s easy to say not to date or marry smokers but a lot of the nicest folks I know are also smokers. They are trying. It is what it is.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      December 13, 2017 at 10:02 am

      My grandmother (who has fully quit for quite some time now) had tried to quit cold turkey at one point – I assume i was probably an infant or toddler at the time. Apparently my dad and my grandfather BEGGED her to start smoking again because she was so short tempered and cranky. She ended up allowing herself the odd smoke outside until she’d fully tapered off in the end.

      Reply
  7. AbbyRose says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    There are paparazzi pics of Meghan smoking on her vacation with Misha Nonoo in the summer of 2016.

    Reply
  8. island_girl says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    That’s a great resolution for your health and you life Henry…but can we have a date for your wedding please? Thanks!

    Reply
  9. Moi says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    As a past smoker, but now a non-smoker, I can’t imagine kissing a current smoker.

    Reply
  10. JustJen says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I had no idea any of them smoked. I quit 16 years ago. It’s not easy, but very worth it.

    Reply
  11. Babs says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I quit 13 months ago, That was tough but I feel so much better and free now. I’d love my husband to quit too, I can’t stand the smell anymore. I can’t believe I was stinking that much all these years without even knowing it.

    Reply
  12. Carmen says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I quit cold turkey from two packs a day. Haven’t had a cigarette in decades and don’t miss them a bit.

    Reply
  13. Sherry says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I dated a smoker when I was 20. I couldn’t stand it and would make him go brush his teeth every time before I’d let him kiss me. He finally got so tired of me making him brush his teeth, he quit smoking.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    That’s something I’m really picky about. I’ve never dated a smoker because I don’t want to kiss an ashtray mouth. Yuck! Nice of Harry to quit

    Reply
  15. Lilith says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ew, ashtray breath. 😷

    Reply
  16. monette says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Thank God I didn’t like smoking and didn’t get hooked on it.
    Some people can quit it easily, for others it’s really hard.
    Oh, well, I have a very bad relationship with food! So it all balances out in the end :p

    Reply
  17. Stacye310 says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:11 am

    “Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.”
    – Mark Twain

    Reply
  18. graymatters says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    My father, a smoker circa 1925, made it conditional for my mother to quit smoking before he would marry her. He said it wasn’t “ladylike”. He kept on smoking, but Mom really limited it in the house.

    Back in the day before smokers were banned from a lot of public places, I used to make my non-smoker husband strip and shower after he came home because the stink would stick to him. I would often join him in the shower, so he didn’t complain too much.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

    “No more smoking at home” doesn’t mean he’s quitting, just that he’s not smoking anymore around his home since he will be living with Meghan.

    Reply
  20. Skins says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

    That is probably his biggest accomplishment

    Reply
  21. PettyRiperton says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I’ll take weed smoking over cig smoking any day.

    Reply
  22. Lifeside says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Say what you like about Meghan but her weave is undeniably first rate.

    Reply
  23. Lainey says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Meghan has smoked too. No idea if she was a social smoker or more than that but there is pictures of it. Harry has tried to gibe up many times before- i think he was off for more than a year at one point before giving in.

    Reply
  24. Ruyana says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I smoked for 45 years. Quit almost 9 years ago. When you’re a smoker you cannot smell cigarette smoke on others, on yourself or in your environment. Cigarette smoke actually bonds to fabric and when I would open up a box of fabric years after I quit I could smell the stale smoke smell. You don’t realize how much you stink until you don’t anymore. It really is hard to quit, but it is possible and the end rewards are great.

    Reply
  25. AG-UK says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I tried to smoke when I was 17 my mouth / tongue felt gross for 2 days. So no plus I am vain sucks moisture out of your skin I don’t want to look older than I already am. I too could never be with anyone who smokes and how on earth do they get rid of that cough? A woman I work with smokes coughs all day that rattley cough.. the smell is just NO.

    Reply
  26. Isa says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I guess I’m the only one but it doesn’t really bother me if people smoke as long as theres proper ventilation.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment