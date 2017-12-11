2018 Golden Globe film nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

It’s time for that annual debate about whether the Golden Globes are actually a harbinger of the Oscars. I think that debate needs to end – the Globes clearly do a lot to define the races, and in recent years, the Globes are steadily predicting like 90% of the eventual Oscar nominations. The debate this year is more about… how Oscar campaigns need to change and are changing post-Weinstein. That’s a discussion for another time though. Here are the Globe nominations in the film categories, and once again, I’m only doing the big ones. Just FYI: Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father got nominated for Best Foreign Film! Good.

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”

Best Picture – Drama:
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, “All the Money In the World”
Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren “The Leisure Seeker”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks, “The Post”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Michelle Williams, “All the Money In the World”

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film:
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

I can’t wait to see the The Florida Project, it looks SO GOOD. I’m not surprised by many of these, I guess? I think Jordan Peele deserved a directing nomination and I wonder if The Post is going to hold up so well in the next two months. I’m surprised by the amount of love for All the Money in the World, which I know will not hold up in two months. Much love for The Shape of Water, much love for Lady Bird, much love for I, Tonya, all of which was predicted. Good.

93 Responses to “2018 Golden Globe film nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?”

  1. A says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Jordan Peele truly created an original masterpiece that will stand the test of time.

    Reply
  2. Ib says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Bummed not to see anything for big sick :/

    Reply
  3. NeexKC says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    If Disaster Artist wins best “Comedy” over Get Out I won’t be shocked but I’ll be very angry.

    Reply
  4. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Does not bode well for diversity come oscartime.

    Reply
  5. Jussie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The Greatest Showman stole The Big Sick’s spot!

    I wonder if all the noms for All The Money In The World are a show of support for what they did in replacing Spacey. Before all that the word was that film wasn’t quite stacking up against other contenders, so it’s surprising to see it get so many nominations.

    Reply
  6. Guest says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Where the hell is Gyllenhaal?

    Reply
  7. OSTONE says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I loved the big sick! Hated that it got snubbed!

    Reply
  8. third ginger says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Are most of the nominees in there. Yes. The biggest difference is the divide between Comedy and Drama for the Globes. So what tedious people like me [awards junkies] do is try to pick what actors make the final 5 in Oscar categories. Next up is SAG noms, which winnow down the nominees, then there is bound to be at least one surprise with Oscar noms.

    Reply
  9. Umyeah says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Three billboards is an amasing film and Frances is unreal in it

    Reply
  10. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

    As someone who’s first cassette tape purchase was Mary J. Blige’s What’s the 411? I can’t tell you how proud I am to say, “Golden Globe nominee, Mary J. Blige.” Congratulations, Mary!

    Reply
  11. Joss RED says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Wow, Ansel Elgort is now a Golden Globe nominated actor…

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Is Ansel’s performance in Baby Driver considered a Comedy/Musical because of the Soundtrack?

    Three Billboards should be in comedy – that’s one of the darkest comedies I’ve ever seem and I was laughing through most of it. Frances was brilliant; as was Sam Rockwell.

    Reply
  13. Moeketsi says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I honestly just came to see if Angelina’s movie was nominated and when Kaiser announced it at the top #Amazing

    Reply
  14. Maya says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:12 am

    And yet again – no female directors are nominated even though I can think of 3 who should be on that list.

    Well done to Angelina and co. Angelina’s the Breadwinner is also nominated so Angelina is up for two awards that evening.

    Reply
  15. jeebus says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I’m confused. How is Get Out a musical or comedy? Am I missing something here?

    Reply
  16. island_girl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Stinks that Call Me By Your Name has only one nomination. I know that Armie isn’t popular around here, but I like him and I’m glad at least he was nominated. Too bad Timothy wasn’t.

    Reply
  17. Mary says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Lady Bird was great. She did so great its amazing she is so young. She WAS lady burd

    Reply
  18. monette says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Not much has changed. The list for best director is The usual suspects: Ridley Scott, Spielberg and Nolan. Where are Peele and Gerta??
    The list for best actor in a drama, the same.
    F this sheeet!

    Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Ridley Scott’s nomination should have gone to Jordan Peele for Get Out.

    Reply
  20. Kaiser says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:29 am

    HAHAHA Kate Winslet didn’t get nominated!!

    Reply
  21. FishBeard says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I hope James Franco brings Tommy Wiseau as his date!

    No Winslet and no JLaw, two of the hardest campaigners in year.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Currently having a case of the sads because I was expecting IT. to get at least one nod. Huh. Also, who the eff nominated Elgort??

    Reply
  23. nicegirl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I am just so sad about “Mother!”

    j/k

    Reply
  24. sb says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Call me by your name snubbed for best director (Luca Guadagnino), Best Song (Mystery of Love or Visions of Gideon) to what? make room for the overproduced songs on The Greatest Showman? I really think those songs deserve to be in the running and to be strong contenders instead of that sappy shit.

    Michael Stuhlbarg snubbed but whatever you can only fit in so many :/
    Glad Timothee and Armie got nominations though and I hope Timothee can take it home and not have this shit be about the politics of giving it to Daniel Day Lewis for his ‘last performance’ or Gary Oldman because he’s **long overdue**, such bs…it’s so clear he’s oscar baiting/overacting. Historical figure? Winston Churchill really? How original.

    Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director, what a joke

    Frustrated to see Ridley/Spielberg up there again, yeah they’re legends but their best work is behind them let’s be real. They have no new perspective to offer anymore. Looking forward to the post they are just rehashing the same old shit tbh.

    Reply
  25. Katherine says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Imagine Plummer wins

    Reply
  26. Tallia says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

    SO glad Mary J. Blige was recognized. She was amazing.

    Reply
  27. Parigo says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:12 am

    No Greta Gerwig? That just pisses me off.

    Reply
  28. Bishg says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Why does the director race always has to be an absolute penis-fest?

    Reply
  29. lascivious chicken says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Shape of Water deserves to win everything, as does Disaster Artist.

    Reply
  30. manta says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Well, I haven’t seen the movie,so it’s not a personal opinion, but some of my friends are a little bit disappointed that there was no love for Girls trip and especially Tiffany Haddish.

    Reply
  31. Nic919 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Outside of del Toro and Nolan, the other director noms could easily be replaced with Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig and Patti Jenkins.
    I don’t know if All the Money is any good, but the Christopher Plummer nomination is actually kind of funny.

    Reply
  32. jammypants says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:58 am

    No Greta Gerwig for Best Director? All men again…

    Reply
  33. BaBaDook says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:58 am

    So happy to see The Florida Project on here! It’s heartbreaking. A little sad not to see The Big Sick or Patti Cake$ though.

    Reply
  34. perplexed says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Kate Winslet seems to have been snubbed (I think?).

    2017 has been such a disastrous and depressing year because of Trump, this is the first year I have no awareness of what’s going on in film.

    Reply
  35. Cali says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Happy to see so many for Three Billboards. I saw it last week and loved it. It was hard to place in a category. It’s got a lot of deeply dark humor, but it’s also very serious, too. It was just so good and twisty.

    Reply
  36. Frosty says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    It’s a pipe dream, but I would have loved to see Baahubali 2 nominated for, like, Best Action Picture. They need some new categories to ease the pressure of only having Drama, Comedy or Musical.

    Reply
  37. Ozogirl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    The same ol’ list of actors. I’ll be rooting for Hugh and Mary though!

    Reply
  38. ZoeM says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The Florida Project was one of my favorite films this year.

    Reply
  39. truth hurts says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Get Out is the dark horse and I feel it should get the same recognition of a Moonlight which was not Best Picture. Such a better film. Good for FTKMF because all of the Jealous witches that flew in here saying she won’t get nominated for nothing because of Pitt can stick it.

    Reply
  40. Abby says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Cray to me that Christopher Plummer got a nomination for a movie he just joined like, yesterday. Crazy!

    Reply
  41. serena says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I really want Steve Carell and Hugh Jackman to win.. too bad they’re in the same category.

    Reply
  42. poop says:
    December 11, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Did we see the same movie? Get Out was a fun movie but I wouldn’t say it was anything out of the ordinary.

    Reply

