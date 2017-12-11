2018 Golden Globe film nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

It’s time for that annual debate about whether the Golden Globes are actually a harbinger of the Oscars. I think that debate needs to end – the Globes clearly do a lot to define the races, and in recent years, the Globes are steadily predicting like 90% of the eventual Oscar nominations. The debate this year is more about… how Oscar campaigns need to change and are changing post-Weinstein. That’s a discussion for another time though. Here are the Globe nominations in the film categories, and once again, I’m only doing the big ones. Just FYI: Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father got nominated for Best Foreign Film! Good.

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird” Best Picture – Drama:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money In the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money In the World” Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

I can’t wait to see the The Florida Project, it looks SO GOOD. I’m not surprised by many of these, I guess? I think Jordan Peele deserved a directing nomination and I wonder if The Post is going to hold up so well in the next two months. I’m surprised by the amount of love for All the Money in the World, which I know will not hold up in two months. Much love for The Shape of Water, much love for Lady Bird, much love for I, Tonya, all of which was predicted. Good.