2018 Golden Globe film nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

It’s time for that annual debate about whether the Golden Globes are actually a harbinger of the Oscars. I think that debate needs to end – the Globes clearly do a lot to define the races, and in recent years, the Globes are steadily predicting like 90% of the eventual Oscar nominations. The debate this year is more about… how Oscar campaigns need to change and are changing post-Weinstein. That’s a discussion for another time though. Here are the Globe nominations in the film categories, and once again, I’m only doing the big ones. Just FYI: Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father got nominated for Best Foreign Film! Good.
Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”
Best Picture – Drama:
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards”
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Ridley Scott, “All the Money In the World”
Steven Spielberg, “The Post”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Helen Mirren “The Leisure Seeker”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Tom Hanks, “The Post”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Michelle Williams, “All the Money In the World”
Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film:
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
I can’t wait to see the The Florida Project, it looks SO GOOD. I’m not surprised by many of these, I guess? I think Jordan Peele deserved a directing nomination and I wonder if The Post is going to hold up so well in the next two months. I’m surprised by the amount of love for All the Money in the World, which I know will not hold up in two months. Much love for The Shape of Water, much love for Lady Bird, much love for I, Tonya, all of which was predicted. Good.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Jordan Peele truly created an original masterpiece that will stand the test of time.
I agree with you 100%. Get Out is a phenomenal film. It deserves to be in the Drama category and not Musical/Comedy.
Yea that’s weird he’s not nominated. I expect him to get an Oscar nom.
Also I’m going to call it now but the “comedy/musical” pictures will largely sweep the rest of award season.
And why didn’t he get a best director nom? There’s no women or poc up for best director. How come GG?
Bummed not to see anything for big sick :/
Same. Kumail should’ve gotten Ansel’s slot.
Definitely.
Agreed. Ansel was good but not award worthy. And come oscar time i will be shocked if he gets a nod
Agreed. Ansel’s performance was not worthy any nomination at all. Honestly, I am surprised and disappointed he was included when there was so much better out there
ya WTF was that?? Ansel Elgort?? really?? what genius came up with that??
and I like the token nom to Denzel, for what I hear is not even the best of Denzel, its mediocre material, and Denzel is Denzel, but I feel like that is a token nomination to avoid #Oscarssowhite.
But love the love for Daniel Kaluuya!!!! so deserved.
Surprised myself by primarily being bummed about Patrick Stewart not getting nominated for Logan.
yes!
You are right!
Nicole, I am virtually certain Ansel Elgort will not get an Oscar nomination. He’s not in the conversation at all [critics awards, etc.] I should not be too mean to the young man, but the Globes [as I say below] likes to feature younger people who have a fan base. And the movie got great reviews. Disappointed, as you guys indicated above, that Kumail and his wonderful film were ignored.
Yes, that is sad! Kumail deserved a nomination. So did Holly Hunter!
YES to Holly Hunter! Thank you for recognizing her, she is amazing!
Bummed about Big Sick. Thrilled Kate Winslet was not nominated.
Yes! Agreeed! Big Sick, Kumail and Holly Hunter were sooooo snubbed.
My favorite movies of the year were
• big sick
•Wonder Woman
•get out
If Disaster Artist wins best “Comedy” over Get Out I won’t be shocked but I’ll be very angry.
Does not bode well for diversity come oscartime.
Possibly. But there are less than 100 GG voters, and the Academy has been working and increasing the number of members both in overall numbers and in terms of diversity, so hopefully it’ll be more diverse for those noms.
If you have been watching any Oscar predictors, this is not a surprise.
The Greatest Showman stole The Big Sick’s spot!
I wonder if all the noms for All The Money In The World are a show of support for what they did in replacing Spacey. Before all that the word was that film wasn’t quite stacking up against other contenders, so it’s surprising to see it get so many nominations.
Just watched THE BIG SICK. It was lovely.
I think the Spacey stuff did pull focus to this film. I just don’t see this happening come Oscar season. The Globes are just kooky enough to do this but maybe not the other award granters.
Where the hell is Gyllenhaal?
Stronger really didn’t make an impact. He was out of the race months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. this has happened to Jake G. before.
That’s Jake, no stamina. *snigger*
I loved the big sick! Hated that it got snubbed!
Are most of the nominees in there. Yes. The biggest difference is the divide between Comedy and Drama for the Globes. So what tedious people like me [awards junkies] do is try to pick what actors make the final 5 in Oscar categories. Next up is SAG noms, which winnow down the nominees, then there is bound to be at least one surprise with Oscar noms.
Three billboards is an amasing film and Frances is unreal in it
agreed. wish there was more talk about that film and those performances. all i hear about is i, tonya, which looks campy and mediocre though janney is amazing
The film and Francis are coming up in critics awards. I think she and it will show up in Oscar noms.
As someone who’s first cassette tape purchase was Mary J. Blige’s What’s the 411? I can’t tell you how proud I am to say, “Golden Globe nominee, Mary J. Blige.” Congratulations, Mary!
Yes I’m here for Mary J Blige and her two nominations🎉🎊
I love Mary. I need to see her film, I’ve heard great things.
Wow, Ansel Elgort is now a Golden Globe nominated actor…
The boy is A STAR, I tell you. A STAR. LOL The Globes needs younger people with a fan base. [ I guess]
Exactly. I don’t know how that douche canoe did it, but he did.
Snubbed: Jordan Peele as best director and James McAvoy for his performance in Split.
I just stopped looking at the nominations after his name. That movie was a wanna be “Drive” and he was not good in it. I didn’t like anyone it.
Is Ansel’s performance in Baby Driver considered a Comedy/Musical because of the Soundtrack?
Three Billboards should be in comedy – that’s one of the darkest comedies I’ve ever seem and I was laughing through most of it. Frances was brilliant; as was Sam Rockwell.
The Comedy/Musical category is really for anything that isn’t drama. Baby Driver is part heist film/part semi comedic pastiche, so it doesn’t fit into drama.
I can see how Baby Driver can fit this category, but Get Out? That’s ridiculous. There are a few comedic lines by the main character’s best friend there, but overall it’s a disturbing drama with horror elements, not a comedy.
I honestly just came to see if Angelina’s movie was nominated and when Kaiser announced it at the top #Amazing
And yet again – no female directors are nominated even though I can think of 3 who should be on that list.
Well done to Angelina and co. Angelina’s the Breadwinner is also nominated so Angelina is up for two awards that evening.
Right. Patty Jenkins directed of the most successful movies of the year, and they couldn’t put her up there? Also Greta Gerwig’s for Lady Bird.
I’m confused. How is Get Out a musical or comedy? Am I missing something here?
Don’t care about the category. It is the sort of film (horror) that doesn’t usually get nominated, so I’m glad to see it there.
It is a combination of horror and comedy. Unusual, and in my view, brilliant.
The studio decided to submit it in this category, because if you label it a horror movie, nobody would nominate or vote for it.
Horror movies are not considered art by GG and Oscar voters.
They don’t have much respect for comedies either so we shouldn’t expect any big awards.
Stinks that Call Me By Your Name has only one nomination. I know that Armie isn’t popular around here, but I like him and I’m glad at least he was nominated. Too bad Timothy wasn’t.
Isn’t he up for best actor?
Timothee is nominated, and the film’s up for Best Drama Picture.
He is not only nominated, he might win.
Lady Bird was great. She did so great its amazing she is so young. She WAS lady burd
Not much has changed. The list for best director is The usual suspects: Ridley Scott, Spielberg and Nolan. Where are Peele and Gerta??
The list for best actor in a drama, the same.
F this sheeet!
Agreed. Not a great list. I do think that Peele and Gerwig are going to be nominated for Oscars.
Don’t they get tired of nominating old white males.
sb, as an old white lady, I can tell you they do not. As I say above, I hope for better from the Academy [ I know how odd that sounds]
Ridley Scott’s nomination should have gone to Jordan Peele for Get Out.
I haven’t seen it but I feel like if the general concencus for that film is so positive? Why was it snubbed…to make room for an old tart.
HAHAHA Kate Winslet didn’t get nominated!!
And she won’t get an Oscar nom either. All that groveling and enabling for nothing!!
I’m glad, and I say that as someone who loves her as an actress. I’m disgusted by her blase attitude about predators when she likes their work.
Oh bummer, she won’t have another statue to put in her bathroom
Boohthe fuckingHooooooooooo.
I hope James Franco brings Tommy Wiseau as his date!
No Winslet and no JLaw, two of the hardest campaigners in year.
I’m thinking he will – he HAS to. Tommy has been on the promo tour with him.
Currently having a case of the sads because I was expecting IT. to get at least one nod. Huh. Also, who the eff nominated Elgort??
Lucy, see my post above on Elgort.
I am just so sad about “Mother!”
j/k
Call me by your name snubbed for best director (Luca Guadagnino), Best Song (Mystery of Love or Visions of Gideon) to what? make room for the overproduced songs on The Greatest Showman? I really think those songs deserve to be in the running and to be strong contenders instead of that sappy shit.
Michael Stuhlbarg snubbed but whatever you can only fit in so many :/
Glad Timothee and Armie got nominations though and I hope Timothee can take it home and not have this shit be about the politics of giving it to Daniel Day Lewis for his ‘last performance’ or Gary Oldman because he’s **long overdue**, such bs…it’s so clear he’s oscar baiting/overacting. Historical figure? Winston Churchill really? How original.
Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director, what a joke
Frustrated to see Ridley/Spielberg up there again, yeah they’re legends but their best work is behind them let’s be real. They have no new perspective to offer anymore. Looking forward to the post they are just rehashing the same old shit tbh.
Imagine Plummer wins
SO glad Mary J. Blige was recognized. She was amazing.
No Greta Gerwig? That just pisses me off.
I know! Or Jordan Peele?
I’m surprised too! I just watched Lady Bird last Friday and it was really good. Soairse and Laurie were great in it, I teared up a couple of times and laughed.
Why does the director race always has to be an absolute penis-fest?
Shape of Water deserves to win everything, as does Disaster Artist.
Well, I haven’t seen the movie,so it’s not a personal opinion, but some of my friends are a little bit disappointed that there was no love for Girls trip and especially Tiffany Haddish.
Outside of del Toro and Nolan, the other director noms could easily be replaced with Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig and Patti Jenkins.
I don’t know if All the Money is any good, but the Christopher Plummer nomination is actually kind of funny.
No Greta Gerwig for Best Director? All men again…
So happy to see The Florida Project on here! It’s heartbreaking. A little sad not to see The Big Sick or Patti Cake$ though.
Kate Winslet seems to have been snubbed (I think?).
2017 has been such a disastrous and depressing year because of Trump, this is the first year I have no awareness of what’s going on in film.
Happy to see so many for Three Billboards. I saw it last week and loved it. It was hard to place in a category. It’s got a lot of deeply dark humor, but it’s also very serious, too. It was just so good and twisty.
It’s a pipe dream, but I would have loved to see Baahubali 2 nominated for, like, Best Action Picture. They need some new categories to ease the pressure of only having Drama, Comedy or Musical.
The same ol’ list of actors. I’ll be rooting for Hugh and Mary though!
The Florida Project was one of my favorite films this year.
Get Out is the dark horse and I feel it should get the same recognition of a Moonlight which was not Best Picture. Such a better film. Good for FTKMF because all of the Jealous witches that flew in here saying she won’t get nominated for nothing because of Pitt can stick it.
Cray to me that Christopher Plummer got a nomination for a movie he just joined like, yesterday. Crazy!
I really want Steve Carell and Hugh Jackman to win.. too bad they’re in the same category.
Did we see the same movie? Get Out was a fun movie but I wouldn’t say it was anything out of the ordinary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also baffled, I liked it but didn’t think it was original or brilliant or genius.
