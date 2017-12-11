Kate Winslet almost refused to work with Woody Allen because he’s so ‘quirky’

Personally, I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop about Gary Oldman for months. His reputation and problematic past comments have been whitewashed like crazy for his Oscar campaign for The Darkest Hour, where he plays Winston Churchill. I’m not saying I have any insider information on Oldman being outed as a sex predator or anything, but there’s enough sh-t about him which is already in the public sphere, and if I was his publicist, I would be treading lightly. But it’s great to be a white dude playing a beloved (and similarly whitewashed) historical figure, because Oldman hasn’t gotten any of those questions. Instead, he gets to sit down with Kate Winslet for Variety’s Actor-on-Actor discussion series. Kate Winslet, as we know, is hustling for an Oscar for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. Here’s the video:
If you don’t feel like watching that whole video – I could only get a few minutes into it before I gave up – you can read some coverage of Oldman’s quotes here. I actually didn’t mean to go off on Oldman, I meant to go off on Kate Winslet in this post. If you watch the whole video (I’m assuming), you’ll hear them talk about how she decided to work with Woody Allen. She says that she almost said no to Woody… because he was so quirky, you guys. Not because his daughter has said for years that Woody Allen molested her.
Despite international success and an Oscar win, Kate Winslet still gets nervous about working with certain people in the industry — namely, Woody Allen. During a session of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Winslet shared with Gary Oldman her feelings of nervousness surrounding Woody Allen asking her to star in his film “Wonder Wheel.”
She said that Allen’s reputation for having a quirky, demanding personality made her nervous, especially during the initial phone call. “Immediately I’m not being myself and I hate myself and I’m thanking God that I’m not auditioning because I definitely would not have gotten the job,” Winslet said.
Winslet said that she was planning on spending a summer adventuring with her family when she got a call from Allen asking her to read the script for his film and consider the lead role. Though she was originally going to stick with her plan of taking time away from acting to be with her family, they eventually convinced her to take the role.
“My daughter overhears this conversation and she goes ‘Mom, get over yourself. Of course you’re going to bloody do it.’”
Winslet said that she devoted the rest of the summer to learning her lines and mentally preparing herself to perform for Allen. “I wanted to be everything that Woody Allen had hoped that I would be and I wanted to be more and I wanted to be able to surprise him and surpass his expectations,” she said. “But most of all I wanted to be bulletproof and I wanted to be easy for him to work with.”
Previously, Kate Winslet has used the memory of her dead mother to justify her choice of working with Woody Allen, and now she’s using her daughter to justify it. I just can’t. I mean, I’m glad that I recognized that Kate Winslet was and is a gigantic a–hole long ago, years before the Woody Allen stuff, but she just keeps on being terrible, right? The fact that she would sit there with a straight face and actually talk about deciding to work with him, and her only qualms would have been his “quirky, demanding personality” and the fact that she was supposed to go on vacation – it’s all very gross. Hey, at least she didn’t talk about how he’s basically a woman again.
Also: hahaha, she didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe this morning. GOOD.
STOP TALKING. I’d also be astonished if her 17 year old daughter actually said that.
I’m bummed I won’t be able to watch The Holiday this year. I just can’t with this woman.
Actually, I can believe her daughter said that. Imagine listening to lots of self-absorbed soul searching about whether one will be able to “perform” for Woody Allen. Wouldn’t you say “get over yourself, you know you’re going to do it” and roll your eyes?
I wish that she would shut up about him already…
Me too! Enough is enough.
Very happy that not only KW but also Allen and the movie were snubbed.
I’m glad, too. Cue her complaining that it was “political correctness” that caused her not to get a nomination, because that’s the go-to for gross people this year.
Why won’t she go away?
She’s HUNGRY for that Oscar!!
So Kate’s list of qualities she looks for when choosing to work with directors is.
quirky, demanding personality = No
pedophile = Yes
If Kate lips are moving, she is lying.
The fact that she’s actually campaigning for this film really shows she lives entirely in her own little self-absorbed bubble.
There was no way she was ever going to be nominated. Even ignoring the controversy with Allen, the film sucks, and she’s only good-ish in it. In a bad year for female performances she’d still be an outside chance. This year, no way. Yet she’s deluded enough to act like a front runner, and tone deaf enough that she doesn’t understand how bad it looks to be promoting an Allen film right now.
Frances Mc Dormand, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins all give great performances and there is Meryl Streep who apparently is great in the Post and even Emma Stone is good in Battle of the Sexes (probably better than Lalaland).
Winslet is just ruining what is left of her goodwill on this crappy Woody Allen film and should go away and stop talking.
I honestly can’t believe how shameless she’s being in her campaigning. It’s comical to me.
You’re not getting any nominations, Kate! Go home and spend time with your family like you claimed you wanted to do!
You know Kate, when you begin to make Goop seem down to earth, aspirational and intelligent it may be time to simply shut the hell up.
Oh my God, you are so right. She is beyond annoying
She needs to stop talking. That ditch was already too deep to crawl out of.
As for award “snub”, lol, seriously? Kate, you worked opposite Justin Timberlake, surely you noticed in filming he can’t act?! This film wasnt going anywhere near an award show other than a razzie.
Does she not have a publicist or….?
My god she is awful.
This is exactly what happens when some of our ‘use to be favs’ talk too much
Narcissism is so obvious from the outside but they really think we’re all stupid and they have us fooled. She just doesn’t see what the problem is… In her mind, our pleb job is to lov le and support her. That’s it. Everything else is bullying.
Yes, she’s so self-absorbed that she’s utterly clueless about how clueless she is. It’s good that her choice to work with Allen and her persistent failure to acknowledge how problematic he is weren’t rewarded with a nomination.
Isn’t she over yet?
Do you ever find a spider in your sink and turn the tap on to wash it away? It feels cruel to watch, it struggles to survive. I could lift it out and carry down to the garden, or even squash it and make it quick. But sometimes it looks too dangerous to touch, and my little kids play in that garden, I like to think kids are worth protecting.
Kate is circling the drain right now. Bye bye Kate.
Damnit, Oldman was one of my fav actors & I was really looking forward to Darkest Hour.
Omg, I have to cross the entire world off my list. I hate to sound like Melania – I have nothing in common with her except the urge to be on a deserted island suddenly.
…and Kate continues to be gross about all this. What is wrong with her?
Also, can we slam Timberlake and Belushi and Temple? None of them are desperate or struggling, and all happily agreed to work with Allen too. Belushi is a repeat offender, I think.
funny, when I saw the “rest” of the cast (the three pictured) I though, “wow, Allen’s caliber of actor he can get has seriously diminished.”
I mean, Winslet, for all her issues and faults, is a good actress. but the other three? eh. Timberlake is TERRIBLE, really.
Timberlake is an awful actor.
His next movie stars Selena Gomez, Suki Waterhouse, and Kelly Rohrbach. His TV show starred Miley Cyrus. He’s done. Kate seems to be the only elite actor left who hasn’t gotten the message.
No Golden Globe nomination? Awwww. Maybe she’ll stop kissing Woody Allen’s ass now.
i’m so sick of this chick. All I hear is yada, yada, yada!!!!
Insert gif of Rose giving the finger in Titanic.
I used to adore her. Now I just want her to go awaaaaaaay.
I’m glad she didn’t get nominated. I used to adore KW but she has been quite a disappointment lately. I know that she has been hustling hard for that Oscar nomination, but I doubt she will get one.
She didn’t get a nom, glad to know.
Now imagine how amazing the press tour and interviews would be : Kate winslet on a next project written by jk Rowling, sound track by Chris brown, direct by woddy Allen or nate Parker with Casey affleck john depp and Mel Gibson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he’s quirky? That’s why you considered NOT working with him? Not maybe cause he’s a damn sick pedophile who married his DAUGHTER??? Jeez louise…. I can’t with this chick… CANCELLED
I came on to say that…let’s just all agree 2017 is the year Kate Winslet was cancelled.
Another “ditto” from me. His reputation for being quirky and demanding was almost too much for her , but not his reputation for abusing under-aged girls? If anyone ever meets Winslet in person, can you tell you to sit down and shut the “F” up? (And maybe also tell her to lay off the plastic surgery. She looks so much like Madonna now)
oh well, yes, quirky, what a great reason. I want to call her every name in the book rn. None of the nice ones, either.
I wished she hadn’t revealed herself to be such a strange person. I preferred to live in ignorance on this one.
I would just love to know what Mia Farrow makes of all of this.
