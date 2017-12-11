Kate Winslet almost refused to work with Woody Allen because he’s so ‘quirky’

Embed from Getty Images

Personally, I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop about Gary Oldman for months. His reputation and problematic past comments have been whitewashed like crazy for his Oscar campaign for The Darkest Hour, where he plays Winston Churchill. I’m not saying I have any insider information on Oldman being outed as a sex predator or anything, but there’s enough sh-t about him which is already in the public sphere, and if I was his publicist, I would be treading lightly. But it’s great to be a white dude playing a beloved (and similarly whitewashed) historical figure, because Oldman hasn’t gotten any of those questions. Instead, he gets to sit down with Kate Winslet for Variety’s Actor-on-Actor discussion series. Kate Winslet, as we know, is hustling for an Oscar for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. Here’s the video:

If you don’t feel like watching that whole video – I could only get a few minutes into it before I gave up – you can read some coverage of Oldman’s quotes here. I actually didn’t mean to go off on Oldman, I meant to go off on Kate Winslet in this post. If you watch the whole video (I’m assuming), you’ll hear them talk about how she decided to work with Woody Allen. She says that she almost said no to Woody… because he was so quirky, you guys. Not because his daughter has said for years that Woody Allen molested her.

Despite international success and an Oscar win, Kate Winslet still gets nervous about working with certain people in the industry — namely, Woody Allen. During a session of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Winslet shared with Gary Oldman her feelings of nervousness surrounding Woody Allen asking her to star in his film “Wonder Wheel.” She said that Allen’s reputation for having a quirky, demanding personality made her nervous, especially during the initial phone call. “Immediately I’m not being myself and I hate myself and I’m thanking God that I’m not auditioning because I definitely would not have gotten the job,” Winslet said. Winslet said that she was planning on spending a summer adventuring with her family when she got a call from Allen asking her to read the script for his film and consider the lead role. Though she was originally going to stick with her plan of taking time away from acting to be with her family, they eventually convinced her to take the role. “My daughter overhears this conversation and she goes ‘Mom, get over yourself. Of course you’re going to bloody do it.’” Winslet said that she devoted the rest of the summer to learning her lines and mentally preparing herself to perform for Allen. “I wanted to be everything that Woody Allen had hoped that I would be and I wanted to be more and I wanted to be able to surprise him and surpass his expectations,” she said. “But most of all I wanted to be bulletproof and I wanted to be easy for him to work with.”

Previously, Kate Winslet has used the memory of her dead mother to justify her choice of working with Woody Allen, and now she’s using her daughter to justify it. I just can’t. I mean, I’m glad that I recognized that Kate Winslet was and is a gigantic a–hole long ago, years before the Woody Allen stuff, but she just keeps on being terrible, right? The fact that she would sit there with a straight face and actually talk about deciding to work with him, and her only qualms would have been his “quirky, demanding personality” and the fact that she was supposed to go on vacation – it’s all very gross. Hey, at least she didn’t talk about how he’s basically a woman again.

Also: hahaha, she didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe this morning. GOOD.

